A cogeneration plant at Mahshahr that nobody in global markets had heard of until April 4. The fifty petrochemical plants it served have been silent ever since.

Seven Molecules Walk Into a War

The oil price orders drinks. Only four of them make it out alive.

At 10:47 on the morning of Saturday, April 4, a building in southwestern Iran that almost nobody in global markets had ever heard of took a direct hit.

It was not a reactor. It was not a refinery. It was not even, under any fair reading of the word, a target.

It was a power plant. A specific one. The Fajr 1 cogeneration complex at Mahshahr.

Seventeen days later, I am going to try to convince you that this building is the most important single object in the global economy this spring. Which is a strange thing to say about a building almost nobody reading this has ever heard of.

I am going to do it through seven molecules. Each molecule is a piece of civilization that moves through your life without asking your permission.

Four of them are structurally short this week. Three are about to be. One is the reason this war is being fought on a different clock than the one the tape is reading.

There is a date, fifty-three days from this morning, when one of the companies exposed to this will either restructure or enter a guarantee call. I have not seen a single sell-side note connect the numbers.

The headline traders are watching the oil price. I have spent the last two weeks reading AFPM technical papers, Iranian provincial news reports, operator filings, and the standards library of a trade association that has five members on Earth.

The oil price is the decoy. The real theft is molecular.

Along the way I will walk you through the damage, the chemistry, the five workshops, and the June 15 debt cliff nobody on the Street is modeling. I will name many public companies. Most of them are worth knowing. None are trades.

At the end of this piece, I will name three of them that I would buy today and hold for twenty years. The kind of thing Warren Buffett holds. The kind of thing you forget you own until it pays your grandchildren’s tuition.

Let’s walk the morgue.

Chapter 1: ETHYLENE (The Decoy)

Every screen went the color of a fire truck. The ticker was the decoy.

Katz was not lying. He was translating.

The Israeli Defense Minister went on camera and said 85 percent of Iran’s petrochemical exports were no longer operational. The Wall Street Journal printed it. Naphtha in Singapore breached $1,000 a ton. European ethylene contracts for April settled at €1,595, a €450 jump from March.

Every screen on every desk in every corner office on the planet went the color of a fire truck.

He was telling the truth. He was also describing something entirely different from what everyone thought he was describing.

Destroyed and offline are not the same sentence.

The Iranian oil ministry, through channels that don’t usually get read in Houston, told the New York Times that rebuilding Fajr and restoring production at Mahshahr would take about two years.

Not five. Not ten. Two. Iran News Update used a phrase worth copying down: production facilities remain intact, but cannot function due to missing inputs.

They called it a silent shutdown.

Silent shutdown is the operational signature of this war. It is not the signature the ticker is pricing. The screen cannot render silence, so the screen renders an oil price. Which is why the market has been pricing a movie it cannot see, starring actors it cannot name, directed by a planner in a room it cannot find.

The crowded trade

The most crowded trade on Wall Street this week is the long-U.S.-ethane-cracker trade. Dow and LyondellBasell and Westlake have already run hard. The sell-side commodity-polyolefin narrative is baked in.

The second most crowded trade is the realization that the first trade is crowded. Next week someone will publish a book about why the first two trades were crowded. Somebody will appear on CNBC to promote it. The book will itself become the fourth most crowded trade.

The consensus is wrong. Not in direction. In molecule.

Ethane gives you ethylene and almost nothing else. The bond energetics do not negotiate.

The yield table nobody read

Ethane is a two-carbon molecule. Cook it at 850°C for a fraction of a second and it comes out ethylene, plus hydrogen, with a pinch of propylene and zero butadiene and zero aromatics. The bond energetics do not negotiate.

Naphtha is a mixture of paraffins and cyclic hydrocarbons in the C5 to C10 range. Crack it and the product slate is richer. Roughly 30 percent ethylene, 13 to 17 percent propylene, 4 to 5 percent butadiene, and 10 to 13 percent benzene-toluene-xylenes.

You cannot make ethane produce more propylene by turning a dial. If you need propylene, butadiene, or aromatics, ethane is the wrong molecule.

Global propylene, meanwhile, was structurally oversupplied entering 2026. Chinese propane dehydrogenation plants were running at 71.7 percent utilization in October 2025. That slack is not a bug. It is spare on-purpose capacity the world already built.

Enterprise Products’ two 1.5 million tonne-per-year US PDH units ran above 90 percent, with the CFO on the record about exporting to Asia. Chinese coal-to-olefins has been running hot since February, per the IEA, because the margins are the best in years.

The market looked at the yield table, saw ethane doesn’t make propylene, and bought ethane cracker stocks. Nobody looked at the second yield table. Or the third. Or the Chinese one.

The real deficit

Commodity propylene reverts. It is a short-clock story. Maybe medium. Not multi-year.

The structural deficit is hiding in a different molecule. One with no escape hatch, no on-purpose substitute, no Chinese glut waiting to cover the gap.

It is spelled with a number in the middle and sounds like a cleaning product. It is in your tires, your dashboard, your surgeon’s gloves, and your refrigerator. Unlike propylene, you cannot manufacture more of it anywhere in the world.

The tape is not pricing it yet.

Let me show you why.

Chapter 2: BUTADIENE (The Structural Theft)

The molecule in your tire has no on-purpose substitute anywhere on Earth. About 30 percent of its global supply went silent this month.

Four carbons, two double bonds, no substitute

Butadiene has four carbon atoms. Two of the bonds between them are double. That is the whole chemistry.

It sits in the textbook between ethylene and the aromatics, on a page most people skip because ethylene is the star of the chapter.

In the real world, butadiene is in your car tire, in the gasket around your windshield, in the ABS plastic your kid’s Legos are made of. It is in the inner door of your refrigerator, your dashboard trim, and the nitrile gloves your surgeon wore last week.

Almost nobody in macro watches it. It sounds like a cleaning product.

And it is about to go structurally short.

There is no plant on Earth that makes butadiene on purpose at commercial scale. No industrial BDH unit. No MTB. No clean process with a corporate press release.

You crack naphtha or heavier, and butadiene falls out at about four to five percent of the yield. You don’t crack naphtha, it doesn’t fall out.

That is the entire arithmetic. About 30 percent of the world’s naphtha cracker output went silent this month.

The smoking gun

Polyethylene is what half the Street is long. Butadiene is the name nobody is watching.

The ICIS IPEX is a petrochemical price index that moves slowly enough that most traders do not watch it. Which is what price indexes are for.

In March it moved 42.6 percent in Asia, the highest monthly move in four years. When an index moves 42.6 percent in a month, it is not an index. It is a confession.

Ethylene led at +88.6 percent. Butadiene printed +66.7. Polyethylene, the commodity polyolefin every CNBC guest has been long for two weeks, lagged at +30.

The crowded names are in ethylene and its polyethylene cousin. The actual deficit is one molecule down and one note over, in a four-carbon hydrocarbon that nobody in a suit has bothered to explain.

Downstream, where the bill comes due

Synthetic rubber accounts for more than 60 percent of world tire rubber consumption. Two flavors: styrene-butadiene rubber and polybutadiene.

Both made from butadiene. The contracts run to Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli.

Tire demand is inelastic. People still drive. Replacement tires get bought. Your next set of tires will cost more in October than last October. The tire store will not call it inflation. The tire store will call it a price increase.

Same four-carbon molecule. Both are on allocation as of this spring. Neither appears in a sell-side note.

ABS plastic is acrylonitrile plus butadiene plus styrene. Three monomers. All three tight. It goes into Lego bricks, refrigerator doors, car dashboards, and the housing of the printer that keeps running out of toner.

And INEOS Styrolution, the largest ABS producer in the Western world, went into scheduled turnaround this spring. Which in a calmer decade would be Murphy’s Law. In this decade it is Tuesday.

Then there is Wanhua Chemical, the world’s largest producer of MDI and TDI, the specialty isocyanates that become polyurethane. Wanhua declared force majeure on March 6. North American MDI jumped $220 per tonne on the news.

Polyurethane is in the memory foam in your mattress, the insulation in your refrigerator, the seat in your car, and the medical-grade tubing in the ICU your relative is, God willing, not in this week. All of it, on allocation.

The names on the map

The left column is already priced for the war. The right column is still priced for peacetime.

The butadiene complex is not a trade. It is a map.

Kumho Petrochemical in Korea for synthetic rubber. Lanxess in Germany for specialty elastomers. Trinseo for US butadiene, a restructuring story rather than a core hold.

Covestro and Huntsman for specialty polyurethane. Lubrizol, which sits inside Berkshire Hathaway, for medical-grade thermoplastic polyurethane.

These are names worth understanding. None of them will make my final list. One of the companies that owns one of them, however, will.

The indicator to watch is the weekly Argus Media spot butadiene assessment versus spot ethylene. Butadiene over ethylene: thesis works. Butadiene under ethylene: thesis retreats.

The clock runs 18 to 30 months. That is the time required to rehabilitate or replace the naphtha-cracking capacity that went silent this month.

None of it has a date on the calendar.

Except one. Which will appear in Chapter 6. Which is why I keep mentioning it.

For now, the next molecule.

Chapter 3: UREA (The Biological Clock)

Fritz Haber won the 1918 Nobel for feeding the world. He also personally supervised the first chlorine gas attack at Ypres. The molecule he invented keeps you alive anyway.

Fritz Haber fed the world. Then he gassed the Belgians.

Fritz Haber won the 1918 Nobel Prize for a reaction that produces ammonia from air and natural gas. Today, roughly half the nitrogen atoms in the protein in your body passed through that reaction. Carl Bosch industrialized it at 400°C and 200 atmospheres of pressure.

Haber also personally supervised the first chlorine gas attack on Allied troops at Ypres in 1915. His wife, a chemist herself, shot herself with his service pistol the night he came home from the front.

The man who made the world’s food also made the world’s poison. The moral weight of that is a thing the market does not know how to price.

The standard disclaimer that past performance is not indicative of future results was invented by a lawyer who never had to file Fritz Haber’s annual review.

The part that matters tonight is the chemistry. Haber-Bosch requires hydrogen as an input, and industrial hydrogen comes from methane. Which means the entire global fertilizer industry depends on natural gas supply. Remember that when we get to Chapter 6.

The Boro

170 million people eat what happens in these fields over the next 60 days. A ceasefire does not reach the root zone.

Start with a fact so specific it sounds like it belongs in a different article. Bangladesh’s boro rice season, the dry-season crop that accounts for roughly half the country’s annual rice production, is planted between December and February and fertilized through March, April, and May.

Miss the nitrogen application at transplant and tillering, and you lock in a yield loss of 20 to 40 percent for the harvest. The window does not move. The plants cannot wait. The calendar is biological.

Bangladesh produces most of its own urea at four domestic plants that depend on Qatari gas shipped through Hormuz. Four of those five plants have shut down since March. Remaining stocks are sufficient through June. The boro season is underway now.

This is not a hypothetical. This is 170 million people, most of whom eat rice, whose food security for the second half of 2026 is being determined in the next sixty to ninety days by the interaction of a Qatari gas valve and a plant-biology stopwatch. Neither clock can be sped up by a diplomat.

A rice paddy does not negotiate with the Iranian parliament. It does not read the tape. It does not wait for a ceasefire.

And as of this week, it does not have a functioning Iranian parliament to negotiate with in the first place, which is a complication the paddy will not notice, because the paddy was never the audience.

The quadruple lock

Three major nitrogen export regimes are closed simultaneously. The Gulf accounts for roughly 49 percent of global urea exports and 30 percent of ammonia exports per the American Farm Bureau. Russia halted ammonium nitrate exports through April 21. China extended its fertilizer export curbs through August 2026.

Three locks, all closed at once. There is no precedent.

The Profercy World Nitrogen Index has climbed to its highest level since late 2022, which was itself the peak of the post-Ukraine fertilizer shock.

But there is a fourth lock nobody in macro is writing about.

The Moroccan phosphate giant just cut output 30 percent. The reason is Gulf sulfur, which is the fourth lock in the NPK chain.

OCP, the Moroccan state phosphate monopoly and the world’s largest phosphate producer, has brought forward maintenance that cuts output roughly 30 percent. The reason is not Moroccan operational choice. The reason is Gulf sulfur.

Sulfur is a byproduct of sour-crude refining. Gulf refining is down. Sulfur goes to sulfuric acid. Sulfuric acid goes to phosphate fertilizer. Phosphate is the P in NPK. The chain is five links long and every one runs through a Gulf refinery.

And there is a fifth lock. Egypt, formerly a urea exporter, paused exports when Israeli gas deliveries interrupted in March. Egypt flipped from contributor to claimant in the global nitrogen balance.

Five locks. Simultaneous. Unprecedented.

The memory effect

The instructive reference class is Sri Lanka in 2021 and 2022. Detailed field surveys by the Hector Kobbekaduwa Agrarian Research and Training Institute documented yield collapses of 30 to 53 percent after the government banned chemical fertilizer imports. Peak food inflation reached 94.9 percent in September 2022.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its sovereign debt in April 2022. The president left the country eleven months after the ban.

The 2021 ban was total and ideological. The current situation still gives farmers some fertilizer, through strained channels, at elevated prices. The 30 to 53 percent yield hit is not the right number for 2026.

But the mechanism is the same. Nitrogen denial at a critical growth window, propagating into yield loss, food inflation, political instability, and in the worst case, sovereign credit events.

The countries to watch are Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka itself. Egyptian bread prices and regime stability have been the same variable for two generations. Pakistani provincial politics bend with wheat supply. Bangladesh depends on the boro arriving on schedule.

The agricultural memory effect is the part most macro investors underestimate. A single disrupted season does not just hit the current harvest.

It cuts farmer income, which reduces next year’s input purchasing power, which produces a second year of suboptimal yields. In smallholder-dominated economies, the credit-cycle trap persists two or three seasons after the external shock clears.

Food security is the branch of economics in which getting the answer wrong produces governments that are no longer in power. The Iranian parliament may not be the only one that ends this year with its members under somebody else’s custody.

The names on the map

CF Industries is the cleanest North American pure-play on nitrogen, insulated by domestic natural gas access. Mosaic is the North American phosphate alternative to OCP.

Both benefit from the lock structure. Both are worth knowing. Neither is my final pick.

The Canadian name that combines all three nutrients in one ticker is the one I will name at the end of this piece. It is already on the map. It deserves its own section.

For now, watch the Profercy World Nitrogen Index. A sustained reading above 280 through Q3 confirms nitrogen pricing power. Above 320 means the agricultural memory effect is compounding. Below 250 means Chinese curbs are leaking.

Four molecules down. Three to go.

The next molecule cannot be made. It cannot be substituted.

It is pulled out of the ground in one place, which is thirty-five miles south of the most recently fired IRGC missile launcher.

A Word From the Basement, Before We Go Upstairs

Pause. Deep breath. Adjust the mic.

So here’s the thing, and I’m gonna level with you, because it’s the only thing that makes this worth anyone’s time. You made it to Chapter 3. That’s three molecules. Three chapters. Free. On the house. I didn’t charge you a dime for ethylene, butadiene, or urea, and if you close this tab right now, you already know more about what’s actually happening in this war than eighty percent of the guys yelling on CNBC. So thank you. Seriously. Share this with someone. Hit the little heart thing. Repost it. Mail it to your uncle who still thinks this is about oil. Because it’s not about oil. And here’s where I get uncomfortable. The next four chapters are behind the paywall. Helium, sulfur, methane, water. Then three public companies I would buy tomorrow and hold until my grandkids pay off their student loans. And one date on the calendar, fifty-three days from this morning, that is going to move somebody’s balance sheet whether the war ends or not. You know what the free version is? The free version is the diagnosis. The paid version is the prescription. I can’t make you pay. Nobody can. But the picture below is everything you need to understand the first three chapters, in one image. Send it to someone. Then decide. The oil price is the decoy. The real theft is molecular. Molecule Bonanza

The buying window. May 27. When the clocks fire together, that is when I deploy the 20% cash I have been holding since I told you to raise cash on March 7. The S&P dropped $3 trillion after that call. The cash is still sitting there. It has a job. FREE subscribers, if this briefing gave you an edge this morning, I’m asking three things:

Hit the ❤️. It takes one second.

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