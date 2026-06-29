The most expensive AI machines on Earth are being bossed around by ceramic dandruff.

That is not a metaphor. That is the business model.

Nvidia’s Vera Rubin NVL72 is a rack-scale AI supercomputer built around 72 Rubin GPUs and 36 Vera CPUs, because apparently one computer now requires the electrical diet of a small dictatorship.

According to a Morgan Stanley estimate reported by Tom’s Hardware, one VR200 NVL72 rack costs about $7.8 million.

And according to UTMEL’s summary of teardown reports, that same Rubin generation needs more than 600,000 multilayer ceramic capacitors, or MLCCs.

Six hundred thousand.

In one rack.

Not in a factory. Not in a data center. Not in some glowing trillion-dollar robot barn in Iowa where the future goes to sweat.

One rack.

These things are microscopic voltage babysitters.

Tiny ceramic chaperones standing between a $7.8 million AI machine and a very expensive nervous breakdown.

Nobody brags about owning them.

Nobody walks into a steakhouse, loosens his tie, and says, gentlemen, I’m extremely bullish on the capacitor situation.

And yet, naturally, that may be where the money is hiding.

Because glamorous technologies get the keynote, the leather jacket, the breathless CNBC segment, and the founder in black sneakers explaining how humanity is about to be improved by a subscription plan.

Necessary technologies get bolted into the box, ignored by everyone, and quietly become indispensable.

The GPU gets the standing ovation. The memory gets the champagne.

The boring little ceramic bastard owns the cash register.

This is not a story about a new app. It is not a story about software margins. It is not even, strictly speaking, a story about semiconductors.

It is a story about advanced ceramics, industrial bottlenecks, manufacturing pain, and the ancient truth that when demand explodes, the money often flows not to the movie star but to the unglamorous supplier selling the one specialized shovel nobody else can make.

And it is a story I promised you on Saturday.

That day I gave away three books about risk and argued that the whole business runs on soft words. A gamble becomes a position. A loss becomes a drawdown. The man who torched your account becomes your wealth manager.

Today we peel the nouns back off, on a live trade.

We take this capacitor, run it past those three books and the dead men standing behind them, Pascal and Bernoulli and Frank Knight and Keynes and Galton, and we see what survives.

Not a tip. A method. Watch it work once and you own it for every trade after this.

And that is why we are here. What you are about to read.

This piece runs in chapters, because civilization advanced beyond the scroll sometime after the fall of Rome, and it seems rude not to use the feature.

Chapter One. What an MLCC actually is, in plain English, and why a tiny ceramic adult has to babysit a room full of drunk electrons.

Chapter Two. How something the size of a grain of sand kicked in the door of a $7.8 million budget and started lifting wallets.

Chapter Three. Why you cannot end this shortage with money, a press release, or prayer, because nobody has ever Amazon-Primed a kiln.

Chapter Four. What Goldman saw when it finally noticed the plumbing, and the far more interesting thing it strolled past on the way to the buffet.

Chapter Five. The last time this exact trade got this loud, in 2018, and the smoking crater it left behind. Read it before you fall in love.

The Threshold. Where the free education ends and the paid money making education begins.

Chapter Six. The method. Three books, six steps, and a room full of dead men who refuse to let me cheat. This is the part you actually came for.

Chapter Seven. The chokepoint behind the chokepoint. One shelf below the famous capacitor, into the bag of dust that runs the whole thing.

Chapter Eight. The names. A dozen companies and one famous index walk in. One idea walks out. The rest get a polite, well-documented funeral.

Chapter Nine. The bear case wearing a lab coat, and the strange reason it leaves my favorite name better off, not worse.

Chapter Ten. China. The loudest room in the building, the real companies inside it, and the velvet rope most of you cannot cross.

Chapter Eleven. The seven numbers that carry the whole argument on their backs.

Chapter Twelve. The habit underneath all of it, the one that stops you investing like a tourist in cargo shorts photographing his own mugging.

If you are newer to this, Chapters One through Five teach you what the thing is, why it matters, and how it has burned people before.

Chapters One through Five are free.

They explain what this tiny ceramic bastard is, why it matters, why Wall Street is suddenly pawing through the parts bin, and why the last version of this trade left a crater in 2018.

After that comes The Threshold.

Above it: the story.

Below it: the work.

The method. The upstream chokepoint. The names. The numbers. The bear case. The China trap. The price discipline. The exit before the entry.

I am supposed to be in Europe with Cristina doing vacation things, which apparently include eating lunch, relaxing, and pretending the AI supply chain is not whispering dirty little secrets into my laptop.

Instead, I did the teardown.

Free gets you the story.

Paid gets you the work.

The boring little ceramic bastard is waiting.

UPGRADE NOW

Chapter One: The Ceramic Adult in a Room Full of Drunk Electrons

Electricity is a drunk and your chip is the designated driver

Let’s start simple, because finance already has enough fake complexity to fill a federal prison.

Every gadget you own shares one problem. Electricity is moody. It surges, it sags, it arrives late and belligerent, like a teenager who just discovered the learner’s permit and the liquor cabinet on the same afternoon.

Hand that raw current straight to a delicate chip and your devices behave like a wedding band at hour five. Loud, unreliable, one ballad away from total collapse.

Something in the machine has to stand in the middle of that electrical weather and keep order. That something is a capacitor.

Electricity shows up drunk. The capacitor makes it use the sidewalk.

A battery for people in a hurry

A multilayer ceramic capacitor is the fix. MLCC, if you’d like to sound gainfully employed at parties.

Picture the current as water in a hose. The pressure spikes, then drops, then spikes again. The MLCC is a tiny balloon strapped to that hose. Pressure jumps, it drinks the surge. Pressure falls, it spits some back.

A normal battery holds a lot of energy and releases it slowly over hours, like a pension. A capacitor holds a tiny sip and dumps it in a fraction of a millisecond, like a man who just remembered the stove. Different jobs entirely.

The chip downstream gets a smooth, civilized supply and goes back to doing whatever miraculous or idiotic thing it was built to do.

It is made of dirt, basically, and that turns out to matter

Here is the part that becomes the whole investment later, so file it.

An MLCC is built from alternating layers of ceramic and metal, mostly barium titanate and nickel, stacked into microscopic sheets.

An MLCC is a microscopic sandwich: ceramic to hold the charge, nickel to move it, and a thousand chances for physics to get cranky.

The ceramic is the personality. The metal is the wiring.

You do not need the chemistry exam. You need three facts. These parts are everywhere. They are essential. And modern machines eat them by the hundreds of thousands.

If the chip is the brain, the MLCC is the blood-pressure cuff. Nobody writes sonnets about a blood-pressure cuff. Remove it and the whole organism becomes an exciting and very brief medical event.

The rice you have eaten your whole life without tasting

The trade nickname is “the rice of electronics.” Not for the shape. Because, like rice, it is the cheap staple sprinkled into nearly everything, and nobody thanks it.

Your phone holds hundreds. Your laptop, your router, your car, your television, your thermostat, the insulin pump, the missile, the satellite. Thousands of these tiny ceramic referees, all keeping the voltage from filing for divorce.

You have never once thought about them. That is precisely the point, and precisely the opportunity.

Why the AI version is the diva of the family

Not all MLCCs are equal, and this is where the money hides.

The ones around an AI processor are not just more capacitors. They are high-capacitance, high-reliability parts, with dielectric layers thinner than a rumor, made under conditions that would make a surgeon nervous.

That difficulty is the entire story. A commodity bends to demand. A diva does not. Once the orders spike, this part stops behaving like rice and starts behaving like a constrained industrial input with an attitude and a waiting list.

A consumer part you can second-source from five suppliers and a bargain bin. The AI-grade part you wait twenty weeks for and say thank you.

That gap, between a commodity and a constrained input, is the entire reason we are spending a Monday on a ceramic flake.

Hold that thought. It is the hinge the whole trade swings on.

The two jobs nobody thanks it for

While we are here, the part does two jobs, not one.

The first is power smoothing, drinking the spikes and filling the sags so the chip gets a steady supply. The second is noise filtering, blocking the electrical static that would otherwise corrupt the data.

Smoothing keeps the machine alive. Filtering keeps it honest. An AI processor demands absurd amounts of both, at once, all day, which is how you end up with six hundred thousand of these in a single rack.

Chapter Two: How the Cheapest Part in the Box Started Eating the Budget

Smaller than the argument you are about to have with me

Here is the part nobody believes, so I checked it against the spec sheets instead of my own enthusiasm.

The most common MLCC on Earth measures six tenths of a millimeter on its long side. That is a grain of sand. The smallest now in production is half that, a fleck of powder you would brush off your sleeve and never miss.

To make the scale properly obscene, about one hundred thousand of the small ones fit in the space of ten ordinary capacitors. Robots place them at lunatic speed, in rooms cleaner than a hospital and considerably cleaner than Congress.

The number under the number

You met the six hundred thousand up top. Here is the part that turns a headcount into a trade.

That same Morgan Stanley teardown puts the MLCC content at roughly $4,300 a rack, up from about $1,500 a generation ago.

That is a 182 percent jump in one product cycle, for a part most investors could not pick out of a police lineup if their bonus depended on it.

The line item stopped being small: MLCC content per rack jumps from roughly $1,530 in GB300 to about $4,320 in VR200.

Every celebrity drags an entourage

This is the moment a boring component becomes a trade. Not because it got sexy. Nothing called a multilayer ceramic capacitor will ever be sexy.

It became scarce, in a market where demand is detonating and the customer is in no position to say no thanks, we’ll just yank out the electricity stabilizers and see what happens.

The average investor sees NVIDIA and thinks GPUs. Fine. GPUs are the celebrities. But every celebrity drags an entourage that does the actual work. Drivers, bodyguards, accountants, and the grim soul whose only job is making sure nobody walks off with the jewelry.

In electronics, the MLCC is that entourage. No name on the marquee. No show without it.

The day the engineers ripped out the competition

Here is the detail that turned a strong story into a violent one.

The newest AI boards keep tearing out the older, bigger capacitor types and replacing them with MLCCs, because MLCCs survive the brutal heat next to the chip. On one new platform the engineers swapped everything over, and the count for a single part exploded by more than six hundred percent. From fourteen hundred on a board to over ten thousand.

That is not demand growing. That is demand mutating.

And once that content goes in, it does not come back out.

The money is in the plumbing, not the faucet

Here is the lesson for anyone trying to learn this game instead of just gambling at it.

The money is rarely in the headline. It is in the bottleneck hiding under the headline. AI is the headline. MLCCs are a bottleneck.

The crowd buys the noun everybody is shouting. The patient money buys the dull, overworked thing the noun cannot survive without. One of those approaches has a lot less company at the table.

The price is already moving, and the demand has side doors

None of this is a someday story. The cash register is already ringing.

In April the makers stopped hinting and started hiking. Murata pushed prices on its AI-server and high-end automotive parts up by 15 to 35 percent. Samsung Electro-Mechanics raised its entire MLCC series by 5 to 10 percent and began muttering about another round. High-end lines are running above 90 percent utilization, which in this business is the polite phrase for on fire.

Out on the spot market it is louder still. Prices on the high-capacitance AI parts have jumped 50 to 60 percent, and the genuinely scarce models have simply doubled. Lead times on the best parts have stretched past twenty weeks, in some cases to four months, against a normal eight.

The forward numbers are just as feral. One Chinese bank pegs AI-server MLCC demand up 87 percent this year and another 88 percent next.

And here is the tell that the fear is structural and not a head fake. Smartphone and PC makers, whose own demand is soft, have started quietly signing long-term supply contracts anyway, not because they need the parts today but because they are terrified the AI buildout will eat all the capacity tomorrow.

When your weakest customers start hoarding, the shortage has teeth. And the demand does not arrive through one door. It arrives through several.

When tantalum capacitors went into shortage and Panasonic raised their prices, engineers did what engineers do and redesigned around the problem, often by swapping in more MLCCs. So a squeeze in a neighboring component quietly became extra demand for this one.

The car is another door. A modern electric vehicle already carries eight to twelve thousand capacitors, and the shift to 800-volt battery architectures piles on thousands more, at higher voltage ratings only the better makers can supply. A country does not un-electrify its cars because a quarter looked soft.

Then there is the door marked tomorrow. Murata’s own president keeps pointing past the data center to the next wave, the autonomous-driving rigs, the software-defined vehicles, the humanoid robots, each of them a hungry new mouth for high-reliability parts.

The AI server is the demand the headlines see. It is not the only one in the building.

And there is a worse bottleneck underneath this one

The capacitor is a bottleneck. But it is not the deepest one in the chain.

There is a chokepoint underneath the chokepoint, sitting upstream in a bag of specialized dust, and almost nobody is looking at it. We will get there in Chapter Seven, after we earn it.

For now, just know the floor has a trapdoor.

Chapter Three: You Cannot Amazon-Prime a Kiln

The PowerPoint people discover physics

Here is where the folks who spent their lives around software give themselves away.

They hear “shortage” and picture an easy fix. Hire engineers, install equipment, mail a triumphant investor deck full of arrows pointing at heaven. That works far better in PowerPoint than it does in ceramics.

Software scales with a deploy button. Ceramics scale with powder, furnaces, yield curves, and swearing.

These are not ordinary chips. They are advanced ceramics, which is a slower and crueler business, and it begins with dirt.

Step one is dirt, but very expensive dirt

Production starts with a very specific barium titanate powder. Not the powder you order from a catalog while eating a sandwich.

Sub-100-nanometer, tightly controlled, hydrothermally synthesized if you want the good stuff. It takes years of process knowledge to make properly, and the merchant supply runs through a short list of companies who are not, at the moment, returning your calls.

This bag of dust is the trapdoor I mentioned. Remember it.

Why does it matter so much who makes the dust? Because the giants who make the famous capacitors mostly make their own powder, and everybody else has to buy it.

The merchant supply of the high-grade stuff runs through a short list of specialists, which means the real scarcity sits one shelf below the part everyone is watching. The market admires the finished capacitor. The actual bottleneck is in the bag.

Then you build a sandwich a thousand layers tall

Next the powder is mixed into a slurry and cast into sheets so thin that “industrial material” feels like the wrong phrase and “physics dare” feels about right.

Then the electrodes. Nickel paste printed between the ceramic layers, stacked again and again into a microscopic club sandwich of ceramic and metal.

In the high-end AI parts those stacks pass 1,000 layers. At that point you are no longer manufacturing a component. You are conducting a hostage negotiation with matter, and matter has all the leverage.

The kiln, where optimism goes to die

Then the firing. The stack goes into a kiln at high heat, under an atmosphere tuned like a Swiss watch with a hangover.

This is where yield is born or murdered. This is where the clever narrative meets thermodynamics, and thermodynamics declines, politely, to be impressed by anyone’s deck.

A meaningful share of what goes in comes out as expensive gravel. You adjust the recipe, tune the furnace, improve the slurry, and try again. Scaling becomes less like manufacturing and more like persuading nature to stop being such a baby.

Every part has to work, because missiles

Then testing, because every single part has to work.

A cracked capacitor in a Bluetooth speaker is annoying. A cracked capacitor in a satellite, a pacemaker, or a missile is a categorically different conversation, usually held afterward, by lawyers.

That standard, every part, no exceptions, is why this is hard. “Mostly works” is not an engineering grade in the places that pay the most.

The yield curve nobody wants to look at

This is the part the market keeps forgetting.

Even when a company installs shiny new capacity, the usable high-end output arrives later than investors expect, because yield learning takes time. The market sees a factory announcement and imagines revenue next quarter. The engineer sees the same announcement and imagines twelve months of swearing at a furnace.

A cheerful capacity number means almost nothing until you know what the yield curve looks like. Anyone quoting you the first without the second is selling, not telling.

Before an MLCC reaches the rack, nature gets several chances to say no.

Demand sprints, supply limps

Here is the math that is the entire story.

Public summaries of Goldman’s June 2026 note put AI-server MLCC demand up about 4.3 times between 2025 and 2030. Industry capacity grows barely above 10 percent a year. Public reporting on Morgan Stanley’s supercycle view says the high-end is effectively booked out for years.

Demand sprints. Supply limps. Somebody, somewhere, gets pricing power.

If semiconductors are a fab story, this is a kiln story, and you cannot Prime a kiln to your loading dock by Tuesday.

Two markets wearing the same cheap suit

One more thing the generalists miss, and it matters for every name later.

There are two MLCC markets hiding inside one acronym. One is ordinary consumer and industrial parts, where pricing is calm, inventory is manageable, and life is boring in a good way. The other is the high-end AI and automotive squeeze, where utilization is tight, lead times stretch past twenty weeks, and the parts are demanding little tyrants.

Buy a company stuck in the soft market because it has “MLCC exposure” and you have bought the acronym without the asymmetry. Same suit, very different man inside it.

And a quieter market the headlines ignore

There is a third market underneath both, and it gets almost no retail attention.

Defense, aerospace, satellites, medical. Places where close enough is not an engineering grade, and a single cracked part becomes a lawsuit or a crater. Those parts need screening, traceability, and qualification, which is a moat made of paperwork and proof, not just machinery.

That market moves slower than the AI frenzy, but it is sturdier. A country does not suspend rearmament because smartphone replacement cycles softened. Worth remembering when the AI cycle eventually stops to catch its breath, because this floor does not move.

Chapter Four: Goldman Finally Notices the Plumbing

Goldman reads the same memo you just did

In June 2026, Goldman turned bullish on Murata and the MLCC cycle.

Translated out of banker and into English, the note says MLCCs have become a major cost line in AI servers, demand will outrun capacity, and the price cycle may be earlier and longer than the crowd believes.

This is not a “good quarter” story. It is a structural mismatch story, which is a far better kind to own.

The third most expensive thing in the box

According to public reporting, Goldman now calls MLCCs the third most expensive component category in an AI server, behind only GPUs and memory.

That is a remarkable sentence when you remember that, until about ten minutes ago, most people filed passive components under background scenery.

And the point is not only that more units sell. The value of the content climbs as the specs turn cruel. Until recently the capacitor was a rounding error somebody bought by the reel. Now it is line three on the bill of materials for a machine that costs more than a nice house in a good school district. The part did not change. Its leverage over the budget did.

The math that is the whole memo

Strip the banker dialect and Goldman’s argument is arithmetic.

Demand compounding at roughly mid-thirties percent a year. Supply compounding at barely over 10 percent. When two numbers diverge like that, pricing power has to land on somebody.

And Goldman’s quieter implication is the spicy one. MLCCs may be lagging the other AI components in the timing of the price upcycle. If that is right, this story is not late. It may be early, which is the only word an investor actually wants to hear.

Goldman’s heatmap says the quiet part out loud: memory already got the champagne, while MLCCs, ABF substrates, and CCLs still show tightening and price runway.

The number Goldman buried under the politeness

Strip away the measured banker cadence and Goldman left a genuinely loud number in the report. It thinks high-end MLCC prices have 100 to 150 percent upside over the next year.

Sit with that. The third-largest cost line in the most expensive machine ever mass-produced, and the most bullish bank on the Street thinks its price could more than double in twelve months. That is not a sleepy passive-component call.

That is a memory-chip-style melt-up with ceramic instead of silicon, which is precisely the comparison Goldman reached for when it nicknamed the whole theme the new memory.

The sizing underneath the slogan is just as striking. Goldman has the AI-server slice of the MLCC market growing from roughly 215 billion yen to around 920 billion over five years, a 34 percent compound rate, while a single AI rack swallows 15 to 20 times the capacitors of an ordinary server. Big number, small part, brutal mismatch.

Goldman’s math: the AI-server MLCC market does not need to become glamorous. It only has to grow more than fourfold while supply crawls.

And this is not only a forecast living in a spreadsheet. It is already bleeding into the official trade data. Japanese customs figures show MLCC export prices up about 16 percent year over year in April, with export value up about 28 percent.

When the squeeze starts showing up in a country’s export statistics, you are no longer reading a bullish analyst. You are reading a fact, stamped by a government that has no incentive to ramp anyone’s stock.

A piano through a greenhouse

Here is the part retail readers should underline twice.

In a strangled supply chain, price and mix matter more than the volume growth everyone fixates on. If a company already owns the line, the customers, and the qualification, a small price increase drops through the income statement like a piano through a greenhouse.

The right 5 percent price hike in the right product line can matter more than a whole year of cheerful management commentary about synergies. Volume is easy to picture. Pricing is where the money actually hides.

Think about what that does to a company with the line already running. The cost base barely moves. The extra price is almost pure profit. So a maker can post unremarkable volume growth and still see operating profit jump, because the mix and the price did the heavy lifting while the factory just sat there and hummed.

What Goldman nailed, and what it strolled past

Goldman was right to bless the theme. The note legitimized something the market had filed under too boring for cocktail conversation.

But Goldman, like every large institution, begins with the biggest, most liquid names, because that is what you do when you are parking an aircraft carrier and need a slip big enough to turn it around. Perfectly rational. Also not where the deepest edge lives.

Because once you accept Goldman’s actual conclusion, that this is a real and possibly long pricing cycle, the interesting question is no longer which famous company Goldman named. The interesting question is who supplies the thing Goldman’s favorite companies cannot operate without.

That is how you get upstream. But before we meet the method, we have to visit a graveyard. The last time this trade got this loud, it ended in tears, and the method only makes sense once you have seen the wreck.

Chapter Five: The Last Time This Movie Played, Everybody Got Hurt

A rerun, for anyone who slept through 2018

Before you remortgage the house for ceramic, sit down. We have seen this exact movie, and the ending was not a happy one.

Rewind to 2017 and 2018. Smartphones and cars were swallowing capacitors faster than the lines could make them, a shortage hit, and the same breathless story you are reading right now ran across every screen in Asia. The humble rice of electronics, suddenly precious as saffron.

The stocks went vertical. The loudest winner was Yageo, the Taiwanese passive-component house, and the numbers it printed at the top still look like a typo.

The last capacitor frenzy printed money, then printed a body count.

When a boring company suddenly prints like a casino

In a single quarter, Yageo’s operating profit ran nearly fivefold over the year before. Not revenue. Profit. That is what pricing power does to a company that already owns the line and suddenly gets to name its price.

Out in the spot market it was uglier, or prettier, depending on which end of the invoice you were holding. A buyer without a contract was paying up to thirty times the prior year’s price just to pry parts loose from a distributor. Even big customers with long, loyal relationships were paying triple.

Lead times stretched from one month to six. Yageo quietly scrapped its guaranteed-supply program, which meant that if you were short, you bid against every other desperate soul who was also short.

The industry has a genteel name for this maneuver.

It is called hunger marketing, and it works beautifully right up until it doesn’t.

Murata, the adult in the building, announced it was abandoning commodity capacitors altogether to chase the high end. Samsung Electro-Mechanics posted a notice that it simply could not accept new orders for a while.

That is the sound of peak euphoria. Everyone printing. Everyone certain. Everyone about to learn something expensive.

Then the tide went out and took the swimsuits with it

Then 2019 arrived, holding a bill.

It turned out a great deal of that demand had been fear, not need. Customers had double-ordered and triple-stockpiled, the warehouses were stuffed to the rafters, and when the panic buying stopped it stopped all at once.

Some shortages are need. Some are fear wearing a purchase order.

Demand cratered, inventories bulged, producers laid off the workers they had just hired, and prices and stock prices went off the same cliff holding hands.

The people who bought the top, hypnotized by the notion that the shortage was permanent, were carried out feet first. Plot that trade on a chart and it looks like a heartbeat monitor that suddenly flatlines.

That is the cycle’s fingerprint, pressed permanently into this exact part. Anyone who swears to you that a capacitor shortage lasts forever has never held one through a bad December.

The graveyard has a lesson, not just headstones

Walk the rest of the cemetery and the pattern repeats. The shortage of 2017 to 2018. The oversupply and price collapse that followed. Another scramble in 2021 to 2022, when Chinese phone makers fought over the share a sanctioned Huawei left on the table. Then another correction, right on schedule.

Boom, bust, boom, bust. The MLCC business does not have cycles the way the ocean has tides. It has cycles the way a manic-depressive has moods, and the swings run equally violent in both directions.

This is not an argument against the trade. It is an argument against buying it like a tourist who assumes the carnival never closes. The structural story can be completely real and the entry price can still be a trap. Both things are allowed to be true at the same time, and usually are.

Why the bulls swear this time is different, and why they may be right

Now the honest other side, because a cautionary tale with only one hand clapping is just a scold.

The bulls have a genuine argument that this is not 2018. Back then the buyers were smartphone and PC makers, who panic on a ninety-day product cycle and dump inventory the instant the wind shifts.

This time the marginal buyer is the AI hyperscaler, who builds on a two-to-three-year system roadmap and does not flinch because somebody had a soft quarter in handsets.

Longer-horizon customers make for a steadier kind of shortage. After a sit-down with Murata’s president, Goldman now thinks this demand cycle could run to roughly 2030, well past the 2028 peak it had pencilled in before. If that holds, this squeeze has a durability the 2018 spike never had.

That is the bull case, and it is not foolish. It is, in fact, the single best reason to be anywhere near this trade.

And why it might be exactly the same

Now the cold water, because that same bull case becomes the most expensive sentence in markets the moment it turns out to be wrong.

The cure for high prices is high prices. Every maker on the planet is currently staring at fat margins and thinking the identical thought, which is build more lines.

Capacity is being throttled on purpose this time, precisely to avoid a rerun of 2019, but throttled is not the same as stopped, and a wave of new supply is scheduled to land in 2027, into a market that may or may not still be starving.

Worse, the stocks have already moved. The price hikes are real, but so were 2018’s, right up until the music ended.

When the famous leaders trade at multiples that quietly assume the boom never stops, you are no longer buying a company.

You are buying a forecast, at full retail, with a tip on top.

So the question is not whether any of this is exciting. The question is whether you can tell the difference between a structural shift and a hype cycle wearing the same outfit. There is a way to tell them apart. It is a method, it is roughly four hundred years old, and it is precisely what waits on the other side of this wall.

This is the Threshold.

Above it: free education.

Below it: the money-making work.

The method.

The upstream chokepoint.

The companies.

The numbers.

The bear case.

The China trap.

The name I would actually stalk.

The price discipline.

The exit before the entry.

That is the difference between reading about a trade and learning how to hunt one without becoming lunch.

Twenty-one thousand of you get the free version.

The serious subscribers cross the Threshold.

I did the work on vacation.

You can upgrade in eight seconds.

Cross the Threshold

Not crossing today?

Fair.

But do not leave empty-handed and do not leave quietly.

If the free chapters taught you one useful thing, pay with the three free currencies Substack still accepts from decent people.

Hit the ❤️. It tells the machine that serious work, ugly nouns, and tiny ceramic bastards deserve oxygen.

Hit the 🔁 restack. Somewhere in your network is a man saying “AI infrastructure” with great confidence and no idea that a capacitor is currently holding his thesis by the ankle. Help him before he becomes a case study with a brokerage login.

Hit 📤 share. Send it to the friend who owns Nvidia, talks about data centers, and has never once asked what has to go inside the rack after the keynote lights go off.

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One note about the comments.

Free readers cannot comment here. Paid subscribers can. That is not because I enjoy velvet ropes, although I do look good near one. It is because the comment section is part of the product. A piece like this takes me fifteen hours or so to write. Then, with a few thousand paid subscribers able to comment, I will often spend another six hours in the comments answering questions, sharpening arguments, reading pushback, checking tickers, and following the footnotes readers drag in by the ankles. That is not a complaint. That is the good stuff. On the best posts, readers tell me they get as much from the comments as they do from the essay. Sometimes more. The post is the opening argument. The comments are where the jury starts throwing chairs. But time is a real bottleneck, and unlike MLCCs, nobody has figured out how to stack six hundred thousand of me into one rack. If I opened comments to twenty-one thousand free subscribers, plus 700 followers, I could not answer in the way paid subscribers deserve. So paid subscribers get the room. Free readers still get the education. And if today’s free chapters taught you one useful thing, help them travel. Hit the ❤️. Hit the 🔁 restack. Hit 📤 share. That is how the work reaches the next serious reader. Paid subscribers get the post and the room. Free readers get the post and can help fill the room with better people. Thanks for supporting Capital Mischief!

The boring little ceramic bastard is waiting.