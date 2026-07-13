A note before you read.

Mondays are for investing. That is the deal we have, you and I, and I take it seriously. Not today. One year ago today, my mother died, and today I am giving her Monday. Marilyn McCarthy Garcia taught seventh-grade life science in the Panama Canal Zone, kept a house full of rehabilitated animals, took horses over fences, and in her widowhood became one of the finest bridge players in the country. She also read every word I ever published, and not out of duty. Out of interest. She would call afterward with a specific question about a specific paragraph, which is how you know someone actually read the thing. The novel she got differently. I read it to her aloud, chapter by chapter, and she listened the way she must have listened to a room of twelve-year-olds, which is to say completely, and then she told me exactly what she thought. She was the first person to meet Ezra. She had firm views about him. Some of them made it into the book. For the last two years, Cristina and I moved from Boulder to Daytona Beach to care for her. It is the best decision I have ever made and I would make it again tomorrow, and I will also tell you the truth, which is that it was two years of watching her weaken by degrees. You get the gift and the grief in the same package. There is no way to accept one and decline the other. She died before I built this publication. She never met a single one of you. That is the small, stubborn grief inside the large one, because she would have been thrilled by all of it. The community, the arguments, the readers writing in from Lagos and Lima and Louisville at all hours. She spent her whole life gathering up curious people and wounded creatures and making room for them. She would have made room for you too. Here she is. Thank you for reading her.

She taught 7th-grade life science in the Panama Canal Zone with a sloth on her shoulder and a lion at home, then found a second act at the bridge table, rising to a rank fewer than one percent of players ever reach.

When her husband Carlos brought home a lion cub, Marilyn simply made room for it. Her home in the Republic of Panama already housed a parrot named Daffy who sang outside her bedroom for 50 years, a companionable owl, various sloths, and a rotating cast of white-faced monkeys.

But it was the lion, however briefly, that her students remembered decades later when recounting tales of their beloved science teacher who could make seventh-grade life science feel like an adventure.

Mrs. Garcia, who died peacefully in her sleep on July 12 in Daytona Beach, Fla., was 88. Over a life that spanned continents and careers, she combined seemingly disparate elements: the discipline of a military family, the precision of a science educator, and the tender patience required to rehabilitate wild creatures. Each pursuit revealed another facet of a woman who approached life with both rigor and wonder.

Born Marilyn McCarthy on Sept. 10, 1936, in Electric Mills, Miss., a lumber town distinguished by America’s first fully electrified sawmill, she grew up steeped in a tradition of service that bordered on the heroic.

Her father, Dr. Alphonsus Melvin McCarthy, landed on Normandy on D-Day, operated on French Resistance fighters outside Paris, and earned the Croix de Guerre with Star of Vermeil, one of France’s highest military honors.

Her mother, Sue Yarrish McCarthy, was a nurse who devoted herself to raising the family. After the war, they relocated to Daytona Beach in 1946, where he revolutionized prostate surgery with his invention of the Stern-McCarthy resectoscope and established Florida’s first blood bank in 1948, which remained the state’s only one for 30 years.

Her brother, Brigadier General James Russell McCarthy, flew more than 7,000 hours in military aircraft and led the largest B-52 raid in history during Operation Linebacker II over Hanoi in December 1972, earning the Air Force Cross.

This same fierce dedication to service would manifest differently in Marilyn, and later in her son Charles, a decorated veteran who would return to Daytona Beach with his wife Cristina to care for her in her final years.

Against this backdrop of extraordinary service, young Marilyn forged her own path. Valedictorian of Seabreeze High School in 1954, she headed to Georgetown University’s nursing school, where she discovered her gift for making complex science accessible, a talent that would define much of her life.

In 1958, she married Dr. Carlos A. Garcia at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown. When the couple moved to Panama in 1964, where Dr. Garcia would eventually become the country’s Surgeon General, Marilyn transformed herself once again. She earned a master’s degree in science education from Stetson University and began teaching seventh-grade life science at Currundu Junior High School in the Panama Canal Zone.

Mrs. Garcia became legendary for her hands-on teaching methods. She brought specimens from her husband’s laboratory for dissections, teaching students anatomy with cow hearts and pig brains. She’d carry exotic plants from her garden into the classroom, and sometimes there’d be a sloth hanging from her shoulder. Her students never knew what would happen next.

Multiple Teacher of the Year awards testified to her impact, but it was her after-school science clubs and patient tutoring that revealed her true dedication. In the small, tight-knit community of the Canal Zone, where she taught the children of military families and Panama Canal employees, Mrs. Garcia became a beloved fixture, known for going far beyond the standard curriculum to inspire a love of science.

Her home in Panama became legendary for its resemblance to a benevolent zoo. Like her father who saved lives on the battlefield, Mrs. Garcia became the Canal Zone’s Dr. Doolittle, with students bringing her injured creatures and orphaned animals to rehabilitate. The animals weren’t mere pets; they were rehabilitated creatures. Each had a name, a story, and often, surprisingly sophisticated accommodations.

The animals were not all patients. She rode competitively as a jumper, and those who watched her over fences saw the same quality her students saw at the dissection table, which was total composure in the presence of something that could go wrong.

After retiring to Daytona Beach with her husband in 1990, Mrs. Garcia faced his loss in 1993. In her grief, she discovered competitive bridge. With the same intensity she’d once applied to teaching cellular biology, she studied the game’s intricacies. By 2012, she’d achieved Emerald Life Master status, held by fewer than 1% of the nation’s competitive bridge players.

In the late 1990s, she found her second great love in James “Spike” Lay, a retired CPA who managed the Daytona Beach Bridge Club and held the rank of Grand Life Master. Together they circled the globe, tournament by tournament, until his death in 2022.

But perhaps nothing captured Mrs. Garcia’s essence better than her relationship with Daffy, the yellow-crowned Amazon parrot she’d rescued as a chick in Panama in 1972. For five decades, the bird lived just outside her bedroom, greeting each day with songs and chatter. Daffy spent much of the time riding on her shoulder or nestled in her arms.

She is survived by her children Ginger and Jim Oliver, Charlie and Cristina Garcia, Colleen Bowe, and Brian Garcia; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She remained a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, drawing strength from her devotion to the Holy Spirit.

Leave a comment

Share Capital Mischief