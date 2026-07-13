Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JasonT's avatar
JasonT
19m

The market will be here tomorrow and next week and next year. Most of us get one mother. Well done.

Reply
Share
uncgrugger's avatar
uncgrugger
7m

Wow. Great read today. You were blessed with an amazing mom. Clearly, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. My mother has been gone for over 30 years now. Still think about her all the time. Nobody ever left her house unfed or unhugged. The part about the last two years struck me. The gift and the grief. The joy and the pain. The good and the bad. Dissertations could be written on the inseperability of these immutables.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture