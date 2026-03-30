On Saturday night the Washington Post reported that the Pentagon is preparing for “weeks of ground operations” in Iran, including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

I published that plan on March 16. I wrote it as fiction because my wife made me. Cristina is from Ecuador. She grew up in a country where governments do not discuss things with you before they arrive. She supports my writing the way a bomb squad technician’s wife supports his career. From a considerable distance. With the car running.

The Post had US officials. I had a Substack, a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, and pattern recognition from seventeen years of watching governments do the thing they say they are not doing while doing it.

Fourteen days. From fiction to the front page of the Washington Post.

Different vocabulary. Different sources. Same architecture. Seize Kharg. Hold the oil. Use the revenue as a compliance mechanism. The Post called it “raids.” I called it the dimmer switch. The Post is describing a screwdriver. I told you what it was building.

While the Post was confirming my war plan, something happened in Saudi Arabia that the Post buried on paragraph nine and that nobody on television has explained to you yet.

On Thursday night, six Iranian ballistic missiles and twenty-nine drones hit Prince Sultan Air Base. It was the third attack on the base since the war began.

The first killed an American soldier. The second damaged five tankers. This one destroyed the most important aircraft in the United States Air Force inventory.

E-3G Sentry. Serial number 81-0005. Airborne Warning and Control System. The aircraft that sees every missile, every drone, every fighter within 250 miles and tells the entire air war where to point.

The rotating radar dome on top, thirty feet across, the one that makes the E-3 look like a 707 wearing a hat, is melted aluminum on a Saudi taxiway.

It was parked outside.

Not in a hardened shelter. Not in a concrete revetment. Not in any structure that a first-year civil engineering student would recognize as designed to survive an explosion.

It was parked on an isolated taxiway, dispersed from the main apron, because someone at the Combined Air Operations Center decided that spreading the aircraft out was protection enough.

Against an enemy that was receiving daily satellite imagery of the base from Russia.

Against an enemy that had already attacked the same base twice.

Against an enemy that had demonstrated the ability to put a ballistic missile through a specific building from 1,200 miles away.

They spread the aircraft out the way you spread towels on a beach. Iran brought the tide.

The Pentagon posted a contract notice on March 23 looking for “prefabricated, transportable, hardened shelter systems.” Deadline: Friday March 28.

They started shopping for garages four days before they lost the car.

The E-3 fleet is now fifteen aircraft. Down from thirty. The mission-capable rate is 56%. Six had been deployed to Prince Sultan. Five remain. The replacement, the E-7 Wedgetail, does not exist in American service. First prototype: 2028.

There is one E-7 in the Gulf right now. One. It belongs to Australia. It deployed March 10 for a four-week rotation. Four weeks from March 10 is April 7.

Eight days from now.

No extension has been announced. No second aircraft has been requested publicly. Turkey will not send one. South Korea will not send one. The UK’s first E-7 has not arrived at its own base yet.

In eight days, the coalition’s most capable airborne surveillance and battle management platform may fly home. Nobody on cable news has mentioned this. Nobody in the Pentagon briefing room has been asked.

The question has not been posed because the journalists asking questions do not know the Australian deployment has an expiration date.

You know now.

That expiration date changes the math on every timeline I have given you about Kharg Island since March 16.

It changes when the seizure can happen. It changes the risk profile of the assault.

And it creates a new signal, the eleventh, that I am adding to the ten I gave you on March 21.

I will explain all of it. But first, the scorecard.

The Part Where the Washington Post Confirmed What I Published Alone at 2 AM with a Montecristo and my Old Pappy 23

On February 11, I told you America was 30 days from war with Iran. The bombs fell February 28. Seventeen days.

On March 7, I told 119,563 people to raise cash. The S&P dropped $3 trillion.

On March 16, I published fiction about seizing Kharg Island. I had Marines arriving March 26 to 31. The Tripoli ARG arrived in CENTCOM on March 27. I was off by one day.

On March 18, I gave Iran six retaliation options. All six led back to the table.

On March 21, I gave you a five-phase operational timeline. Phase 1, coastal clearing, March 21-26. Executed on schedule. Phase 2, covert recon and ships approaching, March 27-31. The Tripoli arrived March 27. Phase 3, H-Day, April 1.

H-Day has not happened yet.

I gave you April 1. April Fools’ Day. The President has extended his own deadline so many times that April 1 may come and go and the only fool will be the man who believed any date this President has ever said out loud about anything.

First from 48 hours to five days. Then from five days to April 6.

The military was ready on my timeline. I have not been wrong about what the military would do. I have been wrong about when the President would let them do it.

Those are two different clocks. I was reading the right one. The President was running a different one. His clock runs on Truth Social posts and five-day pauses and “productive conversations” with people who say they are not conversing.

The military clock said April 1. The political clock said not yet.

But every day the window stays open is a day Iran uses to close it. FPV drones repositioned to Kharg. Man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) distributed along the shoreline.

Mines refreshed in the approach lanes. Russia updating satellite imagery of Marine positions faster than CENTCOM can move them. The AWACS that was supposed to watch all of this just melted on a taxiway.

The military was ready on my timeline. Every day the President waits, the military price of his hesitation goes up. Not in dollars. In Marines.

The new center date is April 10 to 12. The new window is April 6 through 14. I will show you why, in three-day segments with probabilities, behind the paywall.

Everything else held.

The five clocks: unchanged. Late April through late May. Not one of them moved.

The private credit cascade: accelerating on schedule. Every domino I described on Wednesday has continued to fall.

The shopping list: every position holds. Not a single change.

On Saturday night, the Washington Post confirmed the architecture.

On Sunday, four foreign ministers met in Islamabad to negotiate not a ceasefire but the post-war order.

The Houthis entered the war.

Iran’s parliament is debating exit from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

And tomorrow morning at noon Tehran time, the IRGC’s deadline on American university campuses in the Gulf expires.

I have not been wrong on direction. I was early on execution by one week. In a war, being one week early on a thirty-day timeline is not a miss. It is the difference between the military clock and the political clock.

I will tell you what both clocks say now.

Five chapters. Two are free. Three are behind the door.

BRIEFING INDEX

CHAPTER ONE: The Scorecard. Or: How to Be Right About Everything Except the One Man Who Gets to Say Go. (FREE)

Post by post. Prediction by prediction. What was right, what moved, and the precise reason the timeline shifted one week. The Tripoli is in position. The Boxer arrives April 11. The 82nd Airborne commander is in theater. The shaping campaign is complete. The military window opened on time. The President has not walked through it. New center date: April 10 to 12. Watch the AIS.

CHAPTER TWO: The $270 Million Aircraft That Died on a Taxiway Because Nobody Poured a Slab. (FREE)

The first combat destruction of an AWACS in history. Australia’s only replacement expires in eight days. No allied nation can fill the gap. Iran spent $50,000 on drones to destroy a $270 million aircraft. That is a 5,000-to-1 cost exchange and every defense ministry on earth is reading about it tonight. Signal 11. (FREE)

CHAPTER THREE: Six Windows, Six Probabilities, and the Three Signals That Override All of Them. (PAID)

Six three-day segments between now and April 14. Each with a probability. Each with a trigger condition. The IRGC university deadline is tomorrow. The Islamabad communique drops Monday or Tuesday. And if the Tripoli’s AIS goes dark, none of the segments matter. The calendar bows to the signal.

CHAPTER FOUR: Five Clocks, Thirty Days, Zero Movement. (PAID)

All five checked against reality. Not one shifted. Bessent’s 50 days may be a floor. Four governments in Islamabad concluded this war extends past April. They are not negotiating a ceasefire. They are negotiating what comes after. The clocks still say late April through late May. Cash stays in cash until the clocks say go. (PAID)

CHAPTER FIVE: The Shopping List Holds, the AWACS Opens a New Door, and Iran May Have Just Made the Defense Trade Generational. (PAID)

Everything I own, I hold. The AWACS kill opened a new investment corridor: directed energy weapons, projected to grow from $4.58 billion to $12.11 billion by 2035. And if Iran exits the NPT, every defense stock in your portfolio stops being a war trade and becomes a civilization trade. (PAID)

Study this. I had it made because I love you people and I know what you’re up against. You’re up against a war the Washington Post confirmed Saturday night using the same architecture I published fourteen days ago at 2 AM with Old Pappy 23 and a Montecristo. You’re up against a surveillance gap nobody on television knows exists. An IRGC deadline on American university campuses that expires tomorrow at 4:30 AM Eastern. A President who extends his own deadlines the way a student asks for extensions on a paper he has not started writing. This is the whole thing. On one page. The war. The timeline. The six probability windows. The AWACS that melted because nobody built it a roof. The Australian E-7 that goes home in eight days. The five clocks that have not moved. The shopping list that has not changed. The NPT exit that could make the defense trade permanent. I put it on one page because your financial advisor does not know the Australian Wedgetail has an expiration date, your congressman does not know what an AWACS does, and the Washington Post just confirmed the war plan I published two weeks ago using sources who almost certainly read my Substack first.

This is the information in a format that respects your intelligence and your schedule.

Study it. Screenshot it. Send it to the person in your life who still thinks the war ends when the President says it ends.

I’m asking three things before you keep reading:

❤️ Hit the like. It takes one second and tells the Substack algorithm this briefing is worth showing to the 119,000 people who read my last warning.

🔄 Hit the restack. It puts this in front of your followers at the moment they need it most. Before the bell. Before their advisor calls. Before the Wedgetail flies home.

📤 Share it. Forward it. Text the link. Send it to the person in your life who has no idea that one of the aircrafts designed to coordinate the entire air campaign is melted aluminum on a Saudi taxiway. Who is making a portfolio decision this week without knowing that the coalition’s only replacement goes home in eight days. And the war doesn’t end anytime soon.

Send them these free chapters.

Then read what follows.

CHAPTER ONE: THE SCORECARD

Or: How to Be Right About Everything Except the One Man Who Gets to Say Go

The five-day pause expired Saturday. The President extended the energy infrastructure deadline to April 6.

Write that down. We are coming back to it immediately.

On Saturday night, while you were watching basketball or arguing with your brother-in-law about whether the war is good for gas prices (it is not) or bad for the President (it is), the Washington Post published a story confirming that the Pentagon has been planning “weeks of ground operations” in Iran for over a month.

Raids on Kharg Island. Raids on coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz. Special operations forces and conventional infantry.

A former senior defense official told the Post: “We’ve looked at this. It’s been war-gamed. This is not last-minute planning.”

No. It is not.

I published the plan on March 16. Fourteen days before the Post. I called it the dimmer switch. Seize Kharg. Hold the oil terminal. Revenue starts at zero. Compliance turns it back up. Not regime change. Revenue control. Don’t invade the country. Take the checkbook.

On March 18, I gave Iran six retaliation options. All six led back to the negotiating table.

On March 21, I published a five-phase operational timeline with day-by-day specificity. I gave you ten signals that tell you H-Hour is imminent. I told you to watch the AIS on the Tripoli.

On March 23, I told you the Tripoli would arrive March 26 to 31 and the Boxer would arrive April 11 to 12. I gave you four clocks that all pointed to the same window.

On Wednesday, I added a fifth clock. I gave you the private credit cascade from the basement to the roof. I told you the window was March 28 through April 1.

Here is what happened.

The Tripoli ARG arrived in CENTCOM on March 27. I was off by one day. The Pentagon announced it on X. They posted photographs. Three thousand five hundred Marines and sailors, twenty F-35Bs, Vipers, Ospreys, and the most violent thing the United States can do without asking Congress, parked in the Arabian Sea exactly where I said it would be, exactly when I said it would be there.

The Boxer ARG departed San Diego March 19-20, three weeks ahead of schedule, exactly as I reported. ETA in theater: April 11 to 14. On track.

The 82nd Airborne’s commanding general deployed to the theater ahead of his division. I told you what that means on Wednesday. When the general goes first, the division follows. The general does not fly coach to the Middle East to check on the continental breakfast at Camp Arifjan.

The shaping campaign along the Bushehr-Bandar Abbas coastal arc proceeded on my Phase 1 timeline. Coastal clearing. IRGC naval facilities. Tunnel complexes. Concentric rings of Iranian defensive capability destroyed around an island someone intends to occupy. My Phase 1 said March 21 to 26. It executed on schedule.

Phase 2 said March 27 to 31. The Tripoli arrived March 27.

Phase 3 said April 1. It is now March 30. The Tripoli is in position. The President is not.

Those are two different clocks. I was reading the right one. The President was running a different one. His clock runs on Truth Social posts and five-day pauses and “productive conversations” with people who say they are not conversing.

The military clock said April 1. The political clock said not yet.

But every day the political clock runs slow is a day Iran uses to harden the target.

FPV drones repositioned to Kharg. MANPADS distributed along the shoreline. Mines refreshed in the approach lanes. Russia updating satellite imagery of Marine positions faster than CENTCOM can move them. The AWACS that was supposed to watch all of this just melted on a taxiway.

Every day the President waits, the military price of his hesitation goes up. Not in dollars. In Marines.

The new center date is April 10 to 12. The new window is April 6 through 14. I will show you why, in three-day segments with probabilities, behind the paywall.

Everything else held.

The five clocks: unchanged. Late April through late May. Not one of them moved.

The private credit cascade: accelerating on schedule. Every domino I described on Wednesday has continued to fall.

The shopping list: every position holds. Not a single change.

While the Post was confirming the war plan, four things happened that will not be in your financial advisor’s quarterly letter because your financial advisor does not know they happened.

One. The Houthis entered the war. Saturday. Missiles at Israel from Yemen. I warned you about this on March 23. If the Houthis close Bab al-Mandab, both chokepoints close simultaneously. Hormuz and the Red Sea.

That has never happened in modern history. I told you it would be the maritime equivalent of closing both the Lincoln and Holland tunnels during rush hour, except the commuters are supertankers and the toll is civilization.

That sentence is three days closer to being tested.

Two. Iran’s parliament is debating exit from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. North Korea withdrew in 2003 and tested its first weapon in 2006.

If Iran follows that precedent, the defense trade becomes generational. I will explain what that means for your portfolio in Chapter Five.

Three. Four foreign ministers met in Islamabad today. Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia. Pakistan offered to host US-Iran talks “in coming days.” The initial discussions focused on proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

A senior Pakistani source told Al Jazeera: “We can take the horse to the water; whether the horse drinks or not is entirely up to them.”

That is the most honest sentence a diplomat has spoken in this entire war. The horse has been on fire for thirty days and nobody can agree on where the water is.

But here is the part nobody is framing correctly. The Islamabad talks are not designed to produce a ceasefire. Their purpose is to “align regional positions and prepare the ground for a possible direct US-Iran engagement.”

Four governments with intelligence services better connected to Tehran than ours have concluded this war extends past April. They are not negotiating a ceasefire. They are negotiating what comes after.

That is the intelligence signal of Day 30 that zero American media outlets have framed correctly. The post-war architecture is already being designed. The war is not ending. It is transitioning.

Four. Today at noon Tehran time, the IRGC’s deadline on American university campuses in the Gulf expires.

The IRGC demanded the US condemn strikes on Iranian universities by March 30, threatening to expand attacks to more than two institutions. Texas A&M Qatar. Northwestern Qatar. NYU Abu Dhabi.

If the IRGC attacks an American university campus in the Gulf, every political timeline I just gave you collapses into a single point. The probability is low. The consequence is total.

I am telling you about it this morning so that if it happens today, you are the person in your office who already knew. Being surprised costs money. Being prepared earns it.

CHAPTER TWO: THE $270 MILLION AIRCRAFT THAT DIED ON A TAXIWAY BECAUSE NOBODY POURED A SLAB

On March 27, an Iranian combined strike of six ballistic missiles and twenty-nine drones hit Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

It was the third attack on the base since the war began. The first killed an American soldier on March 1. The second damaged five KC-135 tankers around March 13. This one destroyed the most important aircraft in the United States Air Force.

E-3G Sentry. Serial number 81-0005. The Airborne Warning and Control System. The aircraft that tracks every missile, drone, and fighter within 250 miles and coordinates the entire air war from 29,000 feet.

The thirty-foot rotating radar dome on top, the one that makes the E-3 look like a 707 wearing a hat, is now melted aluminum on a Saudi taxiway.

Photos show the rear fuselage burned to the frame. The dome destroyed. Debris scattered across the ramp. At least fifteen American service members wounded, five seriously. Another KC-135 tanker destroyed. Several more damaged.

This is the first combat destruction of an AWACS in history.

That sentence should bother you more than it does.

The United States has been flying AWACS since 1977. Forty-nine years. Through Desert Storm. Through Iraq. Through Afghanistan. Through every no-fly zone, every coalition air campaign, every peacetime show of force where the E-3 orbited overhead and made sure everybody knew somebody was watching.

Nobody ever killed one. Until Thursday. On a taxiway. In Saudi Arabia. Because it was parked outside.

I need you to sit with that.

A $270 million aircraft. The most capable airborne battle management platform the United States has ever built.

An aircraft so important that Heather Penney of the Mitchell Institute called its loss “incredibly problematic, given how crucial these battle managers are to everything from airspace deconfliction, aircraft deconfliction, targeting, and providing other lethal effects.”

It was parked on an isolated taxiway. Dispersed from the main apron. Satellite imagery from before the commercial providers started delaying photos shows the E-3s parked on taxiways around the airfield.

Not in shelters. Not in bunkers. On taxiways. In the open. In Saudi Arabia. In a war zone. At a base that had been attacked twice before.

RedState compared it to Clark Field, the Philippines, being attacked ten hours after Pearl Harbor and still achieving total surprise. The writer looked at the satellite imagery and asked the question nobody at CENTCOM wants to answer: “Didn’t anyone take the threat seriously?”

The Aviationist noted that such shelters are “not suitable for large aircraft like tankers, transport aircraft, or strategic bombers,” and that planners “must have assumed they could still keep aircraft parked in the open, even though the previous attacks should have served as a significant warning.”

They assumed. Two attacks later. With Russian satellite imagery flowing to Tehran showing the exact grid coordinate of every aircraft on the field. They assumed.

The Pentagon posted a contract notice on March 23 seeking “prefabricated, transportable, hardened shelter systems designed to protect personnel from blast and fragmentation threats.” Deadline: Friday March 28.

They started shopping for garages four days before they lost the car.

Ukrainian President Zelensky revealed this weekend that Russia took satellite images of Prince Sultan Air Base on March 20, March 23, and March 25.

Three successive passes. “We know that if they make images once, they are preparing,” Zelensky said. “If they make images a second time, it’s like a simulation. The third time it means that in one or two days, they will attack.”

Russia photographed the base three times in five days. Iran attacked on the sixth day. The aircraft was still outside.

What We Lost and Why Nobody Can Replace It

The E-3 fleet is now fifteen aircraft. Down from thirty a decade ago. The mission-capable rate is 56%. Six had been deployed to Prince Sultan before Thursday. Five remain. Perhaps three are flyable on any given day.

The replacement, the Boeing E-7A Wedgetail, does not exist in American service. The Air Force received $2.43 billion in contracts on March 12 for the E-7 program, but the first prototype was only spotted transiting to Birmingham, UK, for conversion work on March 21. First delivery: not before 2028.

Pentagon leadership under Hegseth has pushed for space-based moving target indication as the long-term solution.

Critics note that such capabilities are “unprecedented in scope” and cannot replicate real-time battle management functions. Penney said it plainly: “We have not invested in battle management aircraft for decades. We’re reaping what we sowed.”

Kelly Grieco of the Stimson Center called it “a significant loss for the war in the short term.” She said Iran appears to be conducting an “asymmetric counter air campaign” deliberately targeting “the critical enablers of US airpower.”

She is right. Iran did not aim at an F-35. It did not aim at a destroyer. It aimed at the aircraft that makes every other aircraft in the theater work together. Kill the coordinator and the coordination dies with it.

The cost exchange is the number that should haunt every defense procurement officer on earth. Six ballistic missiles and twenty-nine drones. Total cost to Iran: call it $500,000 if you are generous. Probably less.

The aircraft they destroyed: $270 million. The ratio: roughly 500-to-1 in Iran’s favor.

You cannot sustain a war at a 500-to-1 cost exchange against you. Not even if you are the United States of America. Not even if you spend $886 billion a year on defense. Because at that ratio, the enemy runs out of targets before he runs out of weapons.

The Eight-Day Clock Nobody Is Discussing

There is one E-7 Wedgetail in the Gulf tonight. One. It belongs to Australia.

On March 10, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Defence Minister Richard Marles, and Foreign Minister Penny Wong jointly announced the deployment of one E-7A Wedgetail and 85 ADF personnel to the UAE for an initial four-week period.

The aircraft is based at Al Minhad Air Base south of Dubai. The stated mission: “long-range reconnaissance capability which will help secure the airspace above the Gulf.”

Malcolm Davis of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said what everyone in Canberra knows and nobody in Canberra will say on camera: the Wedgetail is “designed to pick up missile and drone launch sites to target counterstrikes and is feeding that into” the US-run Combined Air Operations Centre in Qatar.

The “defensive only” framing, he said, is “sufficiently ludicrous to be unbelievable.”

Four weeks from March 10 is April 7.

Eight days from now.

No extension has been announced. No second aircraft has been requested publicly. Australia has six Wedgetails total. One is confirmed in the Gulf.

A second may be in Europe supporting NATO. Normal maintenance cycles keep three to four at home. Australia could probably surge one more to the Gulf if pressed.

Doing so would significantly strain training, maintenance, and every other commitment the RAAF has.

No other country that operates the E-7 can fill the gap.

Turkey has four. Turkey is actively staying out of the conflict. Foreign Minister Fidan was in Islamabad today working on a ceasefire, not loading a Wedgetail for combat.

South Korea has four. Seoul’s security focus is North Korea. Deploying military assets would require National Assembly approval. Politically impossible.

Prime Minister Starmer has denied Trump the use of British bases for attacks on Iran.

The Navy surged at least five E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes to the theater around March 16. The E-2D has excellent radar. It can see low-flying drones and cruise missiles better than almost anything else flying.

But the E-2D sees. It does not command.

The distinction matters when you are running a multi-axis amphibious assault with carrier aviation, Marine air, and Aegis missile defense simultaneously. The E-2D is a sensor. The E-3 and E-7 are battle management nodes.

Losing the node is not the same as losing the sensor.

In eight days, the coalition’s most capable airborne battle management platform may fly home to New South Wales. If it does, the Marines go to Kharg with degraded airborne early warning. The air picture gets thinner at the exact moment it needs to be thickest.

This is Signal 11.

When the Pentagon announces that Australia has extended the Wedgetail deployment, the surveillance constraint relaxes and the seizure window widens. If no extension is announced by April 5, the seizure either happens April 5-6 under Wedgetail coverage, or it waits for the Boxer and an E-2D surge to compensate, pushing to April 11-14.

I am adding it to the ten signals I gave you on March 21. Eleven signals now. The eleventh may be the one that determines the date.

What This Means for Your Money

The AWACS kill is not just a military story. It is an investment story.

Iran spent $500,000 to destroy a $270 million aircraft. That ratio does not improve by building more $270 million aircraft. It improves by deploying systems that kill drones for five cents a shot.

The Pentagon designated “scaled directed energy” as one of six critical technology areas. The “One Big Beautiful Bill” includes $250 million for directed energy R&D. The directed energy weapons market is projected to grow from $4.58 billion in 2026 to $12.11 billion by 2035.

Every defense ministry on earth read about this AWACS on Saturday morning. Every one of them opened a meeting on Monday about what to do differently. The companies that build the answer to the question Iran just asked — how do you protect a $270 million aircraft from a $50,000 drone? — are the ten-baggers of the next decade.

The E-3 died on a taxiway in Saudi Arabia because nobody built it a shelter.

The investment thesis for its replacement was born in the same moment.

I will show you the names in Chapter Five.

There is someone in your network right now who saw the Washington Post story Saturday night and thought the war finally makes sense. Who has no idea the aircraft designed to coordinate the entire air campaign is melted aluminum on a Saudi taxiway. Who is making a portfolio decision this week without knowing that the coalition’s only replacement goes home in eight days and nobody has asked it to stay. Send them the free sections. Let the door do the rest.

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And that is what I can tell you for free.

The first two chapters were free, because the war belongs to everyone and a $270 million surveillance gap belongs to everyone and if you are making investment decisions without knowing that Australia’s E-7 goes home in eight days you are making them blind, and I do not want you to be blind. I want you to be correct.

But what follows is not a warning. What follows is the blueprint.

Today, behind the paywall, I will show you:

The six three-day probability windows for a Kharg seizure between now and April 14. Each with a trigger condition. Each with a number.

Three signal overrides that collapse the timeline regardless of which window you are in. The IRGC university deadline is tomorrow. The Islamabad communique drops Monday or Tuesday.

And if the Tripoli’s AIS goes dark, none of the windows matter. The calendar bows to the signal.

The five clocks, checked against thirty days of reality. All five unchanged. Bessent’s 50 days may be a floor, not a ceiling. The Islamabad talks tell you why. The clocks still say late April through late May. Cash stays in cash until the clocks say go.

The shopping list, Day 30. Every position reviewed.

The AWACS kill opened a new investment corridor: directed energy weapons, the sector the Pentagon just designated as critical and that Congress just funded with $250 million. Two new names on the radar. And the NPT exit scenario that could make every defense stock in your portfolio a permanent hold instead of a war trade.

El-Erian thinks this is BNP Paribas. The first domino. Thirteen months before the explosion.

I still don’t think we have thirteen months.

I think the war is compressing the timeline. Oil at $112 is doing to private credit borrowers what $147 oil did to mortgage borrowers in the summer of 2008. It is the accelerant. The match was already lit. The oil is gasoline being poured on top of it by a theocracy that charges $2 million per tanker for the privilege of watching.

The gates are still closing. The cockroaches are still visible. The clocks are still ticking. The Marines are in the Arabian Sea. The AWACS is on a taxiway. The Wedgetail goes home in eight days. And the man who called 2008 before 2008 happened is still standing in front of you saying the words you do not want to hear.

Everything I told you on Wednesday was architecture.

Today, behind the paywall, I am going to give you the clock.

For Less Than $2 a Day

The first two chapters were free, because I’m generous like that. The next ones are for grown folks who are TIRED. Tired of the arrangement. You know the arrangement. Right now you’re in a box. No windows. Somebody is shoveling shit through a slot in the door. And you’re eating it. You’re eating it and going, “Mmm, thank you, sir, is there any more?” That’s the arrangement. That’s the DEAL. I’m just the guy saying hey, there’s a door. The door costs two dollars a day. Because of course it does. They don’t charge you for the shit. They charge you for the exit.

The $2/Day EXIT