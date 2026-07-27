Mag7 against industrials and energy, October 2025 to July 2026.

The red line is your retirement. The teal line is who has your money now.

The chart above is ten months of the most important argument in the market, and almost nobody is having it.

The red line is the Magnificent Seven. Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Nvidia, Tesla. The most profitable collection of enterprises ever assembled, sitting astride the artificial intelligence revolution, owned by essentially everyone through essentially every retirement account in America.

The other line is the unglamorous half of the market. Industrials. Air conditioners, switchgear, railcars, valves. Companies whose annual reports contain photographs of buildings and holes in the ground.

Since last October, both of them have been beating the software, AI and the robots.

Look at where the red line sits today against where it sat in October. Ten months of the greatest technology story in human history, and the Magnificent Seven are underneath where they started.

Meanwhile the people who make physical objects, who have never given a keynote address and would not know what to wear to one, have been quietly climbing the entire time.

Now the part that makes it strange rather than merely disappointing. Record money poured into equity funds through that whole stretch. Not steady money. Record money. Capital arrived at the party in historic quantity, and the guests of honor went nowhere.

Which leaves exactly one question worth asking this week. If that much money showed up and the leaders did not move, where did it actually go, and what does it know that the headlines do not?

Last Wednesday night, the market finally said it out loud.

Ninety-Nine Billion Dollars Fell Out of the Sky and Landed on the Income Statement

Alphabet reported one hundred twelve billion dollars of net income for the second quarter. Revenue was one hundred nineteen billion.

Sit with that ratio for a moment. Reported profit came to ninety-four percent of revenue, a margin unavailable to any enterprise that actually sells something, and last achieved with any regularity by the counterfeiting industry.

Nobody at Alphabet did anything wrong. The number is accurate, audited, and completely useless, which is a combination modern finance has learned to produce on demand.

The gain on equity securities was ninety-nine billion dollars, most of it unrealized, most of that from stakes in SpaceX and Anthropic. The same line item a year earlier was one and a quarter billion.

Strip it out and operating income was forty-one billion. That is a very good quarter run by competent people, and it is not the largest profit ever recorded by anyone anywhere. The difference between those two descriptions is an accounting convention and a bull market in private valuations.

Now turn to the page that involves money.

Operating cash flow came in at thirty-nine billion. Capital expenditure came in at forty-five billion. Free cash flow was therefore negative five point nine billion, the first negative quarter since the company went public in 2004.

And the capex number understates the capex.

Look at what else consumed cash. Inventory took six point seven billion, which is chips and servers sitting in a warehouse waiting to be plugged in. Receivables and other assets took most of a further fourteen.

Accounting says inventory is working capital, not capital expenditure. Accounting is correct. It is also the same money, spent on the same buildout, for the same reason, and it is simply sitting in a different row.

I add the inventory and prepay build to reported capex and get a true cash cost near sixty billion for the quarter. Annualize that and you are above two hundred forty billion, which exceeds the guidance the company raised on Wednesday.

Their arithmetic, not mine. But the components are in the filing and you can do it yourself.

The largest profit in corporate history and the first cash burn in twenty-two years, printed on the same page, on the same evening, by the same company. Somewhere an accounting professor is explaining to a lecture hall that this is perfectly proper, and technically he is correct, which is the entire problem with technically.

The Market Did Not Sell the Quarter. It Sold the Sentence That Came After the Quarter.

The stock held right through the numbers. Cloud revenue grew eighty-two percent, backlog swelled past five hundred billion, and the Street came out constructive up and down the line.

Then the chief financial officer reached guidance. Full-year capital spending went up again, to as much as two hundred five billion from one hundred ninety, the second raise this year. She added that free cash flow would remain under pressure.

That is the corporate dialect for we intend to keep doing this, and the room understood her perfectly.

Thursday the stock fell about seven percent and closed below its two-hundred-day average for the first time in more than a year. It now sits roughly twenty percent below its May high. Its long bonds went wider on the day with only sellers, which is the bond market’s way of clearing its throat.

For two years, an extra ten billion of AI spending was a bid. Wednesday night it became an offer, and the credit desk got there about nine basis points before the equity desk did.

They are funding it with paper, incidentally. Alphabet’s debt has gone from roughly sixteen billion a year ago to about one hundred billion today, alongside a forty-nine billion dollar equity raise in June, and contracted future purchase commitments now total eight hundred eleven billion, up nearly five hundred billion in a single quarter.

I wrote to you in the spring that corporate America had quietly flipped from buying its own stock to selling it. This is what that looks like when the largest and best-run one does it, in public, with a straight face and an excellent slide deck.

Four More Confessions This Week, and the One That Matters Is Not an Earnings Report

Wednesday morning, before any of it, Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies on Capitol Hill under a presidential pardon.

The Fed decides Wednesday at two.

Microsoft and Meta report Wednesday after the close. Apple and Amazon Thursday. Alphabet and Tesla already went and you have seen the wreckage.

Core PCE lands Friday.

Nvidia, the only member of the group being paid rather than paying, does not report until late August, which is a marvelous position to occupy and not remotely an accident.

And then Thursday night, long after New York has gone to bed, the meeting almost nobody has on their calendar.

I am going to tell you what happens at that meeting, and I am going to do it behind this line, because that is how I keep the lights on.

Here is my business model, in case you would like to check my arithmetic.

I spend a hundred thousand dollars a year on research written by people considerably smarter than me. I read about forty hours of it a week, most of it composed in a dialect of English engineered to be technically accurate and functionally impenetrable. I throw out ninety-eight percent and keep the two paragraphs that matter.

You pay seven hundred and twenty.

That is a hundred and thirty-eight to one, and I am the one doing the reading.

This is less a business than a public service performed by a man with a personality disorder. You are welcome.

Behind this line, this week:

An accounting rule that is about to make one of my four positions look like it is going under, during one of the best quarters it has ever had. All four report inside ten days.

Nobody has bothered to explain the rule to you because the people who benefit from the confusion are the ones who write the explanations.

A number somebody published months ago, in advance, on the record. Five hundred seventy-five to five hundred eighty-two. On July 17 the gold miners index bottomed at 580.67. Inside the zone, to the dollar. I will show you the number, who published it, and what happens if it breaks.

Why the swap market spent Friday pricing a thirty-five percent chance of a rate hike that not one surveyed economist expects. That is not a forecast and it is not a mistake. It is an invoice, and I will tell you who is paying it.

The sentence Japan’s finance minister said on the tenth of July that moved the yen and the ten-year in a single session, and the reason it will not do what almost everyone thinks it will do.

I have not seen this printed anywhere.

A line drawn between two silver peaks, January 1980 and April 2011. Forty-six years of a ceiling that held twice and ruined everyone who bet against it. Where silver is sitting right now against that line.

Ninety-nine days to the midterms, three charts, and the reason the S&P has returned exactly zero percent from August to Election Day across thirteen midterm years. Zero is not a boring market. Zero is the most interesting number on this page and I will show you why.

And the case against every word of it, because the alternative is becoming one of those men on television who has never been wrong and has therefore never been useful.

Now the part about timing, and I would rather not be dramatic about it, so I will just list the week.

Wednesday the Fed decides. Wednesday night Microsoft and Meta report. Thursday Apple and Amazon. Thursday night the Bank of Japan. Friday morning Exxon and Chevron, and core PCE.

Five events. Four days. All of them behind this line.

If you upgrade Wednesday afternoon you will have missed the two that mattered most, and I will not be able to do anything about that except say I told you on Monday.

Here is the arrangement you already know about.

Nobody calls them lies. Government calls it policy. Corporations call it guidance. The Fed calls it data. A lie with a logo, a podium and a legal department becomes public information.

You call them lies because you still speak English and do not need a seminar to explain what your eyes already told you.

And that has been lonely, hasn’t it. Because everyone around you is nodding.

The companies write the number. The auditors sign it. The analysts model it. The index funds buy it automatically every two weeks, forever. The advisors mail it back to you and call it diversification, and the fees keep flowing, and the arrangement works beautifully.

For everyone except the people who were right, who get a lecture about personal responsibility, while the people who were wrong retire wealthy, pardoned, and available for speaking engagements.

They do not charge you for the mess. They charge you for the exit.

Seven hundred and twenty dollars a year.

Two dollars a day, or a dinner for two with a bottle you will not remember.

Now compare it to the other number. You own roughly a third of the red line through funds somebody told you were diversified. That line is lower than it was in October. Alphabet by itself is down about twenty percent from its May high.

Whatever that cost you, it was not seven hundred and twenty dollars, and nobody wrote to you first.

A hundred a month if you would rather make me earn it every thirty days. Cancel in about fifteen seconds, no phone call, no retention specialist, no one asking you to reconsider.

I answer to you, not a sponsor. It is a low bar. Almost nobody clears it.

I'LL TAKE THE FILTER

Three favors. None of them cost money.

❤️ Like it. The algorithm is fake. So was the ninety-four percent margin. One of them at least admits it.

🔄 Restack it. You’re not an audience. You’re a distribution network with a brokerage account.

📨 Forward it to the person who owns index funds and calls it diversification. He owns a third of the red line and nobody’s told him. That’s not an oversight. That’s a business model.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

P.S. One more thing. Tuesday at noon Eastern I am live with Chris Snook on Wealth Matters. FREE. We are going to translate the bullshit back into English, name the grift, and follow the money, one day before all three podiums go to work. Bring your questions. Click his name to sign up. 🧾