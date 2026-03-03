March 3, 2026. Day two behind the Threshold.

You put us here.

“I’ve been late to the office more than once because I can’t walk away from your posts once I’ve started! My accounts and the kids’ accounts have already made back my annual pledge, and it hasn’t even been charged yet! Who does that?!?!” — Owen Judkins, Mischief Maker

That’s the nicest thing anyone’s said about Capital Mischief. But it’s not why I built it.

His name was Brian. He was 59.

Perfect health. Worked out. Didn’t drink.

He tripped over his own feet in his living room. Fell backwards. His head hit a coffee table. Broke his neck. Gone.

He had raised over a billion dollars in capital. He had expanded a company across 160 countries. His Martindale-Hubbell rating was preeminent.

But before the coffee table, something had changed. He’d found a movie theater in Connecticut that employs people with autism and Down syndrome. He made maple syrup. He grew giant pumpkins. He served popcorn at the Barbie premiere in the uniform of a “Prospect.”

They called him Blue.

He was my brother.

I wrote his obituary in February.

I told you I didn’t know if I’d keep writing this Substack.

I came back. This is why.

If you want to understand what Brian found, read about the R360 member who built it. Val Jensen took a condemned building and turned it into America’s top-grossing four-screen cinema, staffed by 300 people the world wrote off.

My brother walked in as a corporate attorney. He walked out as one of them.

There are two kinds of mischief.

The lowercase version: money without purpose. It chases yield without asking what the yield is for. It compounds without asking who benefits from the compounding. It measures success in returns without asking what was returned and to whom.

This is the default setting. It’s what money does when nobody asks it the hard questions. I’ve watched it happen in boardrooms on six continents and across six presidencies.

The money doesn’t know it’s mischievous. It just goes where gravity takes it. Gravity, in finance, is greed.

The uppercase version: this Substack. Money with purpose. Tikkun olam. Hebrew for “repair of the world.”

The recognition that the billionaire and the popcorn server are both fragments of the same shattered light, and that capital is the vehicle that can help them recognize each other.

Brian went from capital mischief to tikkun olam. That’s the journey. That’s the point.

Owen asked: “Who does that?”

Brian did. With maple syrup and giant pumpkins and a nickname he earned by showing up.

This Substack is my version of showing up.

The Room You’re Standing In

“I have learned more in the last 4 months since your first post than in all the years of reading financial publications, listening to ‘smart’ pundits, investment advisors and politicians.” — Barry Zeman, Mischief Maker

That’s Barry. Fifty years running companies. Four months of Capital Mischief outperformed all of it.

This is a salon. A pub. A cigar bar. A hangout. Not a newsletter. Not a research service. Not a blog with a subscription button. A room with five doors.

Monday: Intelligence. Where money goes and why. The investment thesis. The position. The receipts. The kind of analysis your financial advisor isn’t providing because your financial advisor is reading the same research everyone else reads and charging you for the privilege of being late.

I spend $100,000 a year on subscriptions and research. Over $3,000 on other Substack writers alone. BCA Research, 13D, MacroMavens, Citrini Research, Bear Traps, Seeking Alpha, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, MarketWatch, Barron’s, Foreign Affairs.

I filter 40 hours a week of reading, so you don’t have to.

You’re not subscribing to a newsletter. You’re getting the filter.

Wednesday: Context. The chessboard the money moves on. Washington. Tehran. Beijing. Brussels. The hidden links between politics, markets, technology, and culture that reveal tomorrow’s story before anyone else tells it.

Friday: Access. The Fortunate Fishes podcast. Free. Always. Centimillionaire members of R360, the peer network I founded for families stewarding $100 million or more.

Eighteen R360 members didn’t attend college. Twelve didn’t graduate high school. Half of those twelve are billionaires.

That’s not a podcast. That’s a curriculum in human possibility. And it costs you nothing. Ever.

Saturday: Wisdom. The Mischief Library. Three books that belong together. 5,000 books in my personal library. 50+ read a year. Not airport fiction about Navy SEALs with relationship issues. Real books. History written by people who got fired for telling it. The Library is free. Always. An educated reader is a wealthy reader, and a wealthy reader can eventually afford the other three days.

Sunday: Community. Dear Charlie. The best reader comments and my responses. The arguments, the pushbacks, the questions that made me rethink something. A celebration of the Mischief Makers.

Five doors. One room. And each one creates demand for every other.

The Iran series creates demand for the Rolls-Royce investment thesis because the F-35s on those carrier decks use Rolls-Royce lift systems.

The Rolls-Royce thesis creates demand for The Trump Doctrine because European rearmament is the catalyst.

The Trump Doctrine creates demand for the Greenland analysis because NATO spending is the mechanism.

And all of it creates demand for the Saturday Library because the books teach you how to think about what you’re reading before you allocate a dollar.

Most publications publish content. Capital Mischief publishes an interconnected intelligence system where every post makes every other post more valuable.

That’s not a content calendar. That’s an editorial flywheel.

The Mischief Makers

Not subscribers. Not readers. Not “my audience.”

Mischief Makers. Capital M. Always.

People who showed up because they want money to mean something more than yield. I don’t tell you what to do with the intelligence.

I give you the intelligence and trust you to act. My Mischief Makers verify sources in Iranian state media without being told.

They click through to CIA archives and satellite imagery. They pull up three tickers mid-article and back up the truck.

They don’t need instructions. They need intelligence.

Here’s what they sound like.

“Charlie makes me smarter. That simple.”

Six words. The entire value proposition.

Chad King, a Founding Member, put it in language only a professional would use:

“After 20+ years of Navy Intel, followed by another decade plus at an agency. I appreciate your filter and distillation of relevant information.”

A career intelligence professional evaluating my filter with the same rigor he applied to classified briefings. Peer recognition from someone who did what I did.

Mr. D pledged $360 and wrote:

“I have read your Feb 11 and Feb 18 articles. No-where can I get that kind of insight and analysis. I’m in.”

Two posts. That’s all it took.

Then there’s the silver trade. A reader read the Wednesday intelligence briefing. She saw the pattern I laid out in the silver thesis. She acted.

One trade. $50,000 in profit. That’s a 1,000x return on her annual subscription. I didn’t tell her to buy. I showed her the pattern. She’s a Mischief Maker. She did the rest.

Justin Boyd pledged $720 as a Founding Member. He found Capital Mischief because I responded to a letter from a kid in his city.

“Found you because you responded to letter from a kid from my city and thought that was really cool, so I started reading other posts and following you.”

A $720 Founding Member is here because I answered a kid. Kindness acquired him. Quality converted him.

A 30-year internet reader pledged $720 as a Founding Member: “This is the first time I have ever supported anyone.” Thirty years. Thousands of writers. He never paid one. Until now.

GD went from annual to Founding after exploring the comment section:

“After reading just a few articles and comments I thought that not pledging for a year would be a mistake. After spending more time exploring Capital Mischief I realized I made an even bigger mistake by not pledging as a Founding Member.”

The content hooked him. The comments upgraded him. The archive did the conversion work.

Mort read one Sunday post and wrote:

“Charlie, I just read your Sunday am post and realized I was being penny-wise and pound-foolish. Please upgrade me from Annual to Founder, and THANK YOU! for the opportunity.”

He didn’t just pay more. He thanked me for the opportunity to pay more.

D. Young pledged $360 and wrote:

“Hell, I just earned 8 bottles of Ol’ Pappys after you changed my mind from buying CNQ instead of XOM.”

He measured his profits in bottles of my bourbon. He didn’t say dollars. He said Pappy. That man knows who I am.

Two readers in the same week explicitly disagreed with my conclusions. Both paid anyway. One wrote:

“I may not agree with your conclusions but the depth and coherence of your analysis is appreciated.”

When people who reach different conclusions still consider your analysis essential reading, you’ve crossed from pundit to institution.

The Iran series generated 35,000 views. By day eleven, 81% of the traffic came from channels Substack cannot track. Texts. Signal threads. Slack groups. Defense and intelligence professionals passing URLs through private channels. They weren’t reading. They were running operations.

Capital Mischief didn’t build an audience. It activated a network.

Jim Rohn said it best:

“You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.”

Monday is the strategist. Wednesday is the intelligence officer. Friday is the billionaire who started with nothing. Saturday is the librarian. Sunday is the community. Spend a month with those five and tell me you’re the same person.

When people have a name, they have belonging. When they have belonging, they don’t churn. They recruit.

The Mischief Makers are not buying a newsletter. They’re joining a room.

This room has walls because I’ve learned what happens without them. I banned one reader in five months. A racist. I published the banning with receipts. Sixty-three people subscribed that day. More than any investment thesis that weekend.

You can tell me my probability weightings are garbage. You can tell me I don’t understand Iranian doctrine. What you cannot do is bring hate into this room.

If you’ve been standing outside this room, the door is open.

The Founding Member tier is $720 until midnight Eastern tonight.

Tomorrow it’s $2,000.

I answer every Founding Member personally.

That was the promise at 100 members. I meant it.

Then the platform wouldn’t let me cap free pledges until I turned on paid. By the time I flipped the switch, 200+ people were already in.

The tier got too full for me.

So here’s the deal:

Direct access to me. Not a bot. Not an intern. Me.

Private chat. You ask. I answer.

Capped at 250 members. When it’s full, it’s full.

Not the cost of content. The cost of access.

At midnight tonight, the price goes to $2,000.

On Friday at midnight, the Founding Member tier disappears forever.

Not “maybe.” Not “we’ll see.” Gone.

If you want a cheaper newsletter, there are thousands. If you want a direct line, there’s one. And this is the last week it exists at any price.

👉 Become a Founding Member of Capital Mischief

Jacob’s Ladder

This is the part no other finance Substack has.

In Genesis 28, Jacob falls asleep on a stone in the desert. He dreams of a ladder stretching from earth to heaven. Angels ascending and descending. Not just going up. Both directions.

The ladder is a circuit.

That’s Capital Mischief.

Monday sends money upward toward meaning. Saturday sends meaning downward toward money. Friday sits in the middle: real people who built wealth and found purpose. The ladder connects them.

Friday and Saturday are free. Forever. Not as a growth strategy. As a conviction. The person who needs them most can’t afford them yet. You don’t charge for wisdom when someone is climbing.

A reader named Kevin pledged $360 and wrote:

“I’m poor as f*ck; even 360 is a big expenditure... I see this as an investment. Not one that will ever make me a ton of cash, but an investment in knowledge.”

Kevin is why Friday is free. Kevin is why Saturday is free. And Kevin is why the intelligence behind the Threshold had better be worth every cent he’s investing. Because for Kevin, $360 is not a subscription. It’s a declaration that he believes his own future is worth betting on.

I study Kabbalah with a teacher in Israel. I own more than 3,000 books on religion. I have read the Torah, the Gospels, and the Quran cover to cover. Not as a scholar seeking footnotes, but as a man seeking understanding.

Some of you came for the investment thesis. You’re still here for something else. That something else is the point.

Love God. Love yourself. Love others. Six words. Everything Capital Mischief publishes is downstream from those six words.

If none of this is your language, translate it. Where I say “purpose,” read “direction.” Where I say “the ladder,” read “the connection between your money and your meaning.” Where I say “blessing,” read “the hope that your effort matters.” The architecture works whether you believe in the architect or not.

I wrote about what I found in the three books four billion people fight over. It might be the most important thing I’ve ever published. Most of you have never seen it.

How I Got Here

$120 Million in One Year. While Everyone Watched.

In 2014, YPO ran a yearlong simulated investment competition that CNN Business covered. Seventy-three global traders. One million dollars each. Everyone could see everyone else’s positions.

Imagine playing poker with your cards face-up.

After 2,870 trades in a year, I’d made $120 million.

The other 72 traders combined made less. They could have copied me. They didn’t.

That tells you everything about why most people lose money even when they can see exactly what winners are doing.

“When someone turns $10,000 into $10.3 million over 25 years on one position, you don’t question it. You copy their homework.” — John B., Hedge Fund manager

I advised six presidents, from both parties.

Here’s what the Situation Room teaches you: it’s where bullshit goes to die. When you’re staring at a screen showing something that might kill a lot of people in the next twenty minutes, nobody asks if you’re red or blue. The missile doesn’t care. The hurricane doesn’t care. The market doesn’t care.

What the Situation Room actually taught me wasn’t about politics, though there was plenty of that. It was pattern recognition under pressure. Patterns don’t stay in their lanes. They connect in ways that look insane until suddenly they don’t.

Combat taught me the first lesson about patterns: people lie when they’re scared.

The West Wing taught me the second: people lie when they’re not scared.

Wall Street taught me the third: people lie when there’s money.

The fourth I figured out myself: people just lie.

Once you accept that, the patterns get easier.

The people who spot it early? In government, they survive. In markets, they get rich.

Everyone else gets a financial advisor explaining what just happened.

I found my purpose fifteen years ago at Harvard, studying under Bill George, after reading Viktor Frankl. If you haven’t read Man’s Search for Meaning, stop reading this and go read that first. Frankl survived Auschwitz and discovered that humans can endure any suffering if they have a reason.

“To inspire and connect others to achieve extraordinary things.”

That’s my purpose. I built R360 on it. I served six presidents on it. I wrote three books in fifteen languages on it.

But I thought writing was a tool. Something I used. Not something I was called to do.

Then MarketWatch put my words in front of 900,000 readers. A novel poured out of me. Substack readers started acting on my analysis, not just reading it. A single recommendation returned $50,000 to a reader on one trade.

Then Brian’s head hit that coffee table.

I survived jungles on missions I still can’t talk about. RECONDO. Classified operations. Combat zones in Central America where the wrong step ends everything. I survived all of it. My brother didn’t survive his living room.

Among his things I found a statue. My statue. The trophy from that CNN competition. My brother had kept it among his own possessions.

He knew before I did.

“The world is not coming at you. It’s coming from within you.”

Brian said that. A man who found meaning in a popcorn factory earned the right to have his words stand alone.

The message was the carrot and the stick in the same breath. The carrot: you have gifts that can help humanity. Use them. The stick: a coffee table. You can be gone just like that.

The Parable of the Talents does not punish the servant who failed. It punishes the servant who refused to act.

Brian wasn’t burying his talents. Brian was already serving popcorn. The message wasn’t for him. It was for me.

Thirteen days after he died, I was in Washington for an R360 meeting. An R360 member thought the National Prayer Breakfast might help me. He wanted me to stand up at dinner and talk about my relationship to Jesus. Five minutes. From the heart. A Nobel Peace Prize laureate would speak after me.

Somewhere in Rome, the Pope has an entire office dedicated to preparing remarks about Jesus. I had a room next to the ice machine.

I stood. I read from notes, which I never do. And I cried. In public. Which I never do. And so did the room. The full story of what happened that night starts here. What happened the next morning at Table 56 is here. If you want to understand what drives this publication, those two pieces are the engine.

Capital Mischief is not something I started. It’s something I finally stopped avoiding.

The Blessing

May the Mischief be with you.

I’ve ended every post with those six words.

I’ve never told you what they actually mean.

“May the Force be with you” is a blessing exchanged between members of a resistance in a galaxy far, far away.

People who believe in something invisible that connects all living things. People outnumbered by an Empire that runs on fear and centralized power.

“May the Mischief be with you” is a blessing exchanged between members of a different resistance. People who believe money should mean something.

People outnumbered by a financial system that runs on yield without purpose.

The Force is fiction. The Mischief is real.

When I say those six words at the end of every post, I’m not ending a newsletter. I’m sending the Mischief Makers back into the world with a reminder: the capital has purpose, the ladder goes both directions, and you are not alone in this room.

I bring Old Pappy bourbon and a Montecristo and six words.

Love God. Love Yourself. Love Others.

It’s a benediction from a man on a balcony who reads satellite imagery and Kabbalah and believes the ladder connects them.

A retired nurse pledged $720, the Founding tier, and wrote:

“I am a simple human, retired registered nurse, married to a wonderful husband. Thank you for being here.”

She didn’t say “great investment advice.” She said thank you for being here.

That’s the blessing coming back.

The Threshold

This is a wall that protects a city.

In The Richest Man in Babylon, George S. Clason wrote about the walls of Babylon. They didn’t punish those outside. They protected the people inside so they could sleep safely and build wealth.

The Threshold is the wall. The free content is the road that leads to the gate. The gate is open to anyone ready to enter.

I published 107 free posts over 140 days without charging a dollar. The Friday podcast is free. The Saturday Library is free. That’s two posts a week, more than most writers publish total, and you get both without spending a cent. Ever.

Everything you need to decide is already in front of you.

Friday and Saturday change what you think about. From scarcity to abundance. From yield to meaning.

Monday and Wednesday give you tools to act on it.

Earle Nightingale sold a million copies on six words: “We become what we think about.” The free tier changes what you think about. The paid tier deploys it.

That’s not a wall. That’s a school.

Inside the walls: the same quality of intelligence that R360 members pay to access through The Night Owl, R360’s private intelligence briefing.

The silver thesis that returned $50,000 on one trade. The CNQ thesis. The Rolls-Royce thesis. The Iran intelligence series that defense professionals are passing through private channels.

A comment section where a retired Navy intelligence officer and a financial advisor and a reader from Sydney argue about probability estimates until three in the morning.

That’s what the wall protects. Not exclusivity. Rigor.

Two readers recently tried to subscribe. Their banks wouldn’t let them.

Maree Bee wrote:

“Level of analysis, perspective and insights I can’t find anywhere else. (Note: this is my second attempt to subscribe. I tried yesterday and Amex flagged it as a fraud alert!!! They told me to re-try it. So hope this time works!)”

Jake C wrote:

“Woke up this morning to text messages from Capital One stating ‘Wrong virtual card, purchase declined...’ Just attempted to bypass this by entering actual card info. Lets hope this gets me behind the threshold as that’s where I want to be!”

When your readers are fighting their own banks to get behind the Threshold, you don’t have a newsletter. You have demand so intense that fraud algorithms can’t distinguish it from theft.

A reader named Julie told me she couldn’t afford to subscribe. She offered to work in exchange for access. A Canadian reader named Lullybird responded:

“Julie, I just spent my pension on subscribing. I make less than $24K a year. I think you can afford it.”

I wrote back to Julie: “Write to me directly. We’ll figure it out. The Threshold is about seriousness, not net worth. Nobody gets left behind because of a number.”

A reader spending her pension. A reader offering to work. And the host saying we’ll figure it out. The Threshold has a door for everyone who’s serious.

Another reader pledged $360 and wrote:

“I’m ready to give you a year to prove to myself that you are providing valuable and actionable material and that I have the balls to act on it. The test is as much for you as it is me. Perhaps even more so for me.”

He’s not testing my analysis. He’s testing his own courage to act on it. The Threshold is for him.

The Assignment

Signs are not given so you can admire them. They are given so you can act on them.

My purpose is to inspire and connect others to achieve extraordinary things. I wrote it on my website years before Capital Mischief existed.

It sits beneath the Parable of the Talents from Matthew 25: You weren’t given your talents to bury them.

We aren’t called to preserve what we have. We’re called to activate it.

I founded R360 to aim the world’s most extraordinary wealth creators at the world’s most intractable problems.

Touch three billion lives. Benefit humanity. Heal the planet.

I built Capital Mischief to open the door to everyone else.

Capital Mischief is on pace to be a top 25 Finance Substack by the end of March. Two days behind the Threshold and we’re already number one in the Rising category.

By the end of the year, I intend to build something no one on this platform has built: an intelligence publication that funds the repair of the world. Every dollar above operating costs goes toward R360’s purpose. A subscription becomes a cause.

Because a retired nurse pledged Founding and said “thank you for being here.”

Because a man who’s been on the internet for thirty years paid a writer for the first time.

Because two readers who disagree with me paid anyway. Because a kid from Justin Boyd’s city got a letter back and a $720 Founding Member followed him through the door.

Because Friday and Saturday are free forever.

Because the Mischief is real.

Brian served popcorn with people the world forgot.

We are not called to bury what we have been given. We are called to activate it.

If this piece told you what Capital Mischief is, send it to one person who needs to know. Not ten. One.

The person you’ve been meaning to tell. The one who keeps asking what you’re reading. Send them this. That’s how the room grows.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

P.S. Two clocks.

Founding Members: $720 until midnight Eastern tonight, Tuesday March 3rd. Tomorrow it’s $2,000. I answer every Founding Member personally.

Monthly and annual: current price until midnight Eastern, Friday. After that, monthly doubles to $100. Annual doubles to $720.

The door is here. Subscribe to Capital Mischief

Share Capital Mischief