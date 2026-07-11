Saturday. The Mischief Library.

Fifty books a year. I read them so you do not have to. That is the arrangement. You subscribe. I read. Somewhere in Daytona Beach a man in a bathrobe with a Montecristo turns pages so you can sleep.

Lately I have been handing you ghosts. Boyd, who taught the Pentagon to get inside the enemy’s head and died in a peeling apartment. Schelling, who taught presidents how to point a nuke and could not put down a Camel. Kapuściński, who watched twenty-seven governments die and told you exactly when the fear switches sides.

This week, one book. One living author, which is a novelty around here. And the strangest recommendation I have made in the six months this room has existed.

Because the book I am handing you is not about Iran. It is not about Shia Islam, the ayatollahs, the centrifuges, or the Strait of Hormuz. It is about a Sunni terrorist organization that Iran’s clerics consider a heresy worth killing over.

It is The Looming Tower, by Lawrence Wright. And it decodes this entire war better than anything with the word “Persia” on the cover.

Pour the coffee. Light something. Let me show you why.

Before I hand you the book, I want to hand you a receipt. On February 11, seventeen days before the first bomb fell, I sat in this room and told you America was thirty days from war with Iran while Wall Street was face-down in its cornflakes. I told you 400 kilograms of uranium had walked off eight months earlier and nobody was pricing it. The war then had the decency to start on my birthday, February 28, because the universe schedules its jokes on my cake. I am not showing you this to take a lap. I am showing you this because the method that called it seventeen days early, for free, is the exact method in this morning’s book. Watch what the enemy actually does, not what your own government wishes were true. Here is the piece. Go back and read it.

"The Central Intelligence Agency doesn't hand out medals to people who never worked for them. Except when they do. And when they do, you should probably listen to them." — Colonel Frank M., USMC (Ret.)

It is not to impress you. It is to tell you that I have spent forty years watching men in that Situation Room measure the wrong things and then act surprised when the world does not cooperate.

That receipt matters for one reason, and it is not bragging rights. It is that I called the war with the same tool this morning’s book was built on. Wright used it on al-Qaeda in 2006. I used it on Iran in February.

Same lens. Different war. Same subject.

Two Sets of Confident American Men. 19 Years Apart. Wrong the Exact Same Way.

Hold this in your head.

On February 28, my birthday, an American president watched F-15s and F-16s put a bomb through a compound in Tehran and kill the Supreme Leader, along with his wife, his mother, and his daughter.

Ali Khamenei ruled Iran for thirty-six years and died in the first four hours of a war he did not think would come.

The men who planned it were sure it would break the regime. Cut the head off the snake, they said. Trump announced the nuclear sites were “obliterated.” The market briefly priced regime change. Everybody exhaled.

Nineteen years earlier, in 2001, a different group of confident American men watched different buildings come down.

And a New Yorker staff writer named Lawrence Wright spent five years figuring out how the smartest intelligence apparatus on earth was so completely, catastrophically wrong about an enemy it had been warned about for years.

His answer, boiled to the bone: the Americans kept losing because they insisted on understanding the enemy through their own eyes instead of his. They counted buildings when they should have counted grievances. They declared victory when they had built a recruiting poster.

That is the book.

That is why the “obliterated” regime is still shooting at our tankers in July.

Who Is Lawrence Wright? The Looming Tower Author, Explained.

Lawrence Wright was born in Oklahoma City on August 2, 1947, and raised in Dallas.

Which means he came of age between the two cities that bookend modern American political violence: Dallas, where a president was shot, and Oklahoma City, where a federal building was blown up. He has said this shaped him.

He went to Tulane for his undergraduate degree, then did something almost nobody chasing a journalism career would do. He went to Cairo and earned a master’s in Applied Linguistics from the American University there, teaching from 1969 to 1971. That is the detail that matters.

Cairo is where the intellectual DNA of modern jihad was written. Wright learned the language and the tea houses of the city that produced Sayyid Qutb and Ayman al-Zawahiri. He did not parachute in chasing a byline. He lived there at twenty-two and broke, learning to hear the grievance in its own tongue.

Then he became a staff writer at The New Yorker, the closest thing American journalism has to tenure at Oxford.

And when the towers fell, he did what almost nobody else would. He spent half a decade and more than five hundred interviews, including with bin Laden’s family and friends, with FBI agents, with Saudi spooks, with the men who were in the rooms.

He was not writing hot takes. He was building a cathedral.

The book came out in 2006. And here is what tells you everything about the man. He did not stop. He turned it into a one-man stage show, then an HBO documentary, then wrote Going Clear, the book that took apart the Church of Scientology, an outfit that sues people the way you and I breathe. Wright does not scare.

He is seventy-eight now, lives in Austin, and plays keyboard in a blues band called WhoDo. The man who decoded al-Qaeda moonlights in a Texas bar band. I did not make that up. I could not.

The Award, and the Thirty-Nine Words That Should Be on the Cover

In April 2007, The Looming Tower won the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction.

The Pulitzer is the buffet, not the handshake. It is the thing American writers pretend they do not want and privately want more than oxygen.

But the Pulitzer is not the endorsement that matters. This one is. The New York Times called it “the most thorough and accessible account of the people, politics, and roiling theology behind Islamic terrorism,” and then went further than newspapers go, saying “it should be required reading for every American; yes, it is that good.”

Read that twice. A newspaper that hedges the sunrise stopped hedging.

And the Pulitzer was not lonely. The book also took the Lionel Gelber Prize, the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, and the Helen Bernstein Book Award. It was a New York Times Notable Book, a Time Best Book of the Year, and a National Book Award finalist. It has been taught in intelligence courses to the people whose actual job is stopping the next one.

Which is the punchline. The book Iran’s clerics would call a heresy is the same book we hand the analysts we pay to keep us alive.

The Objection One of You Is Already Typing in the Comments

Iran is Shia. Al-Qaeda is Sunni.

They are not cousins. They are enemies. Al-Qaeda murdered Shia Muslims for the crime of being Shia. Bin Laden thought Iran’s Islam was a corruption. So how does a book about one explain the other?

Same way a book about the Cuban Missile Crisis explains Hormuz. Same way a fighter pilot’s dogfight manual explains Fallujah. Because Wright’s real subject was never al-Qaeda.

His real subject was the machinery of humiliation, the failure of the institutions built to see it coming, and the trap a great power walks into every time it mistakes destruction for victory.

That machinery does not care how you fold your arms to pray. It ran on Sunni exiles in 2001 and it runs on Shia clerics in 2026. Here is how you use it to read the war.

Decode One. The Military Picture. Wright Warned You That Killing the Head Grows a Recruiting Office.

Wright’s least comfortable finding: Osama bin Laden wanted America to hit back hard and visible.

The overreaction was the plan. Every drone that killed a civilian, every photo from Abu Ghraib, every boot on holy soil made more militants than the operation killed. Wright argued the strategy itself was the enemy’s best recruiter.

Now put down the book and pick up the wire.

We killed the Supreme Leader, his wife, his mother, and his daughter in the opening hours. Then intelligence assessments concluded the strikes did not destroy the program, that the centrifuges were largely intact, and that Iran’s breakout timeline had not moved from the roughly twelve months it was before we started.

The White House called the assessment “flat-out wrong” and blamed “a low-level loser in the intelligence community.”

Wright wrote that scene twenty years ago. Different building. Same instinct to shoot the analyst who brings the bad math.

And the man who inherited the throne, Mojtaba Khamenei, is not a chastened moderate hunting for an off-ramp. He is a fifty-six-year-old IRGC cleric that Iran analysts call more radical than his dead father. He watched us kill his mother and his wife.

His first statement as leader promised the Strait would remain obstructed and demanded every American base in the region shut down or face attack. Then on July 7 the IRGC hit three commercial ships, we struck over 80 targets, and Iran fired at 85 of our sites in Bahrain and Kuwait.

That is not a decapitated regime. That is a radicalized one. Wright would have called the tanker attacks before the ceasefire ink dried, because humiliation is not a deterrent. It is a fuel.

Decode Two. The Economic Picture. The Grievance Runs on the Money You Are Trying to Cut Off.

Here is where Wright shakes hands with your portfolio.

Iran’s economy is not in a recession. It is in a controlled demolition. The rial, around 70 to the dollar before the 1979 revolution, hit 1.5 million in January and 1.81 million by late April. Food inflation ran 105 percent.

The IMF projected the economy would contract 61 percent this year, a depression with no modern peacetime equal. The central bank printed a 10 million rial note, worth about seven bucks, because the banks ran out of cash.

Every instinct on Wall Street says a currency at 1.8 million and an economy down 61 percent means the regime folds. The market is pricing the fold. Brent peaked at 126 during the Strait closure in April and has fallen back under 80, which is the market disbelieving the war it is watching.

Wright is the corrective, and here is the mechanism. The grievance does not need a working economy. Al-Qaeda ran on a rounding error in the Saudi treasury and changed the century.

Poverty does not pacify the true believer. It confirms his story that the West is strangling the faithful. Cut the money and you do not cut the motivation. You martyr it.

So the trade is the one nobody on television will name. Iranian crude stays offline longer than the forward curve believes, because offline is the tool, and the regime has decided humiliation is survivable but surrender is not. The pain Wall Street reads as “they cave by Monday,” Tehran reads as “the enemy wants us all dead, hold the line.”

Decode Three. The Political Picture. Wright Mapped the Gap Between the State and the Zealots. We Call It the IRGC Now.

Wright’s third theme is the gap.

The gap between the state and the true believers who operate inside and around it. Saudi Arabia funded the mosques that produced the killers, then acted shocked at the bill. Pakistan’s ISI ran the militants it swore it fought. State and zealot lived in a marriage of mutual exploitation until the zealot decided the state itself was the target.

Now look at the table in Doha.

On one side of Iran’s own government sits President Pezeshkian and a team that actually wants a deal. On the other sits the IRGC and the new Supreme Leader, who see any concession on the Strait or enrichment as regime-ending, which for them personally it may be.

The June 17 memorandum opened a sixty-day window. Then the star envoys, Witkoff and Kushner, did not even show up to the July talks, the two sides argued about shipping and frozen assets, and the nuclear program, the entire point, never came up.

Trump said “denuclearization of Iran is moving along well” while his own Vice President admitted they had not started on the nuclear issue.

That is Wright’s gap, live and in color. The moderates negotiate. The zealots sabotage. And I did not just theorize this. Back on April 6, I spent 14,000 words mapping the gap by name, because somebody had to.

The man Trump is texting, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, wants a deal and has run for president four times and lost four times. He is the door. He cannot deliver a thing without permission from the man behind it.

Ahmad Vahidi.

Founding commander of the Quds Force. Interpol fugitive for a bombing in Buenos Aires that still haunted two continents. Now the unseen hand at the top of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, absent from public view for months, suddenly materializing beside Ali Khamenei’s coffin as if conjured from the marble floor itself.

On the grainy state‑TV footage, he was just another mourner. To the men in windowless rooms in Langley and Tel Aviv, he was something else entirely, a living answer to a deadly question: who had survived their war.

In this photo released by Iran's Supreme Leader's office, Gen. Ahmad Vahidi sits alongside Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casket as it lies in a mourning hall adjacent to the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya within the Supreme Leader's compound before his funeral in Tehran, Iran, late Thursday, July 2, 2026

Vahidi’s power did not lie in speeches or crowds. It moved through deniable channels, couriers with memorized messages, phones that never rang twice, decisions made far from any camera.

He was one of the very few men in Tehran who could help deliver a ceasefire and one of the men with the most to lose if the shooting stopped.

He can deliver a deal. He has no reason to. The war is the entire source of his power.

Read that sentence twice, because it is the whole tragedy in one line. We killed everyone who had the authority to say yes, and left ourselves a negotiating partner with the authority to order lunch.

That is Wright’s finding, transplanted from Sunni Cairo to Shia Tehran and updated for satellites. You cannot negotiate with a brotherhood.

You negotiate around it, through it, or you wait for it to crack. Wright watched America learn that lesson the hard way with al-Qaeda, and we are relearning it, at 200 billion dollars a war, right now.

The Pentagon has the best satellites ever built and cannot find one 68-year-old man in a mountain. Wright would not be surprised. He spent five years explaining that we always aim our most expensive tools at the wrong target.

Russia, China, and the Allies Who Show Up After the Fire Is Out

Three quick ones. Wright teaches you to watch what actors do, not what they say.

Russia condemned the strikes on TV and passed Iran real-time satellite tracking on our warships under the table. Moscow cannot let American hegemony harden in the Gulf, so it feeds Iran targeting data and sells China the oil the closed Strait made scarce. It wins on the noise.

China called for peace, refused to condemn Iran’s attacks, and kept the regime breathing through the sanctions-busting pipeline that puts Chinese chips in Iranian drones. Beijing does not love the ayatollahs. Beijing loves the 42 percent of its crude that crosses that water. Watch Beijing’s moves, not Washington’s press conferences.

The Europeans fired no shots, then rushed out a statement offering to lift sanctions and clear mines, then Germany said actually it would clear no mines.

Europe wants the Strait open because its gas depends on it, wants the bomb gone, and wants a seat at a table it was too timid to help set. Wright had a category for this. The allies who deplore the fire, need the building saved, and arrive with a garden hose after the roof is gone.

What Wright Would Tell the President This Week

Three sentences. The best briefers are brief.

One. You did not obliterate the program and you did not break the regime. You created a leader who lost his mother to your missiles and a Revolutionary Guard that is now the most legitimate institution in the country because it is the one still fighting.

Two. The humiliation is doing your enemy’s recruiting for him. Every strike that lands as a wound to national dignity rather than a blow to capability strengthens the exact faction you need weakened.

Three. If a deal lets the IRGC reconsolidate power around a martyred throne, it is worse than no deal. If a deal fractures the bond between the regime and seventy million Iranians watching it fail, take it in a heartbeat. The target is the trust, not the terminal.

Homework. Comes With a Box of Matches.

Three assignments. Pick one. Do all three. Call me at three in the morning if you want. The cigar is already lit.

One. Read the first four chapters of The Looming Tower, the ones about Sayyid Qutb in Greeley, Colorado, deciding he hated America not for its cruelty but for its church dances. That is the birth certificate of every grievance in the region, Sunni and Shia alike.

Two. The next time an anchor says the regime is “on the verge of collapse,” ask Wright’s question. Has the fear switched sides, or has the bombing just proved the regime’s story that the West wants them dead? One means collapse. The other means another decade.

Three. Ask your financial advisor what a Pulitzer from 2007 has to do with the price of Brent. Watch his face. A dog looking at a ceiling fan.

Pour the coffee. Light the Montecristo.

If the Mischief Library gave you an edge this morning, hit the ❤️, hit the 🔁 restack, and drop a comment below. I read every one and I reply.

Half of what I know about this war I learned from readers at two in the morning. The other half I read so you did not have to.

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The Complete Lawrence Wright Shelf

If this morning made you a believer, here is the whole man, newest to oldest.

Fifteen books. I have read most of them so you do not have to, but this is one writer where you should.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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