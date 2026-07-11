Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Bob Muscat's avatar
Bob Muscat
7h

Sun Tzu got it right. Know thy enemy.

Four countries come to mind. Iran. Russia. Norway. Algeria.

Russia. An employee of mine was Russian. A machinist. Tough. We were chatting once and he said "You (Americans) will never understand Russians. You think we are like you. White. European. Christian. We are not. Man is the product of the land. Not the God. A product of the land belongs to ruler. The State is our religion. You will never beat us because you don't understand us."

Iran. A Persian friend quipped after 9/11, "You don't understand us. We don't care about achievement. We care about destruction. Bringing something down is 100X more satisfying that building something up."

Norway. On a flight to Copenhagen, I sat next to a defense attaché from Norway (who knew?). As we exchanged pleasantries, he opined ... "We want the same things, Norway and the US. Look at us. We are small. We are quiet. We don't make big splashes in the news. Subtlety is our game. You? Microphones. Everyone "branding" himself. Boxing yourself into a corner. Can you imagine how much more successful you would be in relations if you tried being quiet? The game is in the shadows, not the limelight."

Algeria. The Algerian War of 1952-1962. It's the blueprint for Al Queda. Attack in such a way as to bring overwhelming response. Make the public horrified enough to defund the security apparatus (sound familiar?). Rot it from the inside out. Attack when the security has been weakened.

As Twain said, history doesn't repeat itself but it often rhymes.

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Gold miner's avatar
Gold miner
7h

A few observations and some tangents

- The President (probably) doesn’t read books, judging by his character traits. He is more likely a people reader like your last week’s parking garage Fish. The problem is he can’t read the person he needs to read because he can’t be found face to face to be read. And no amount of analyst profiling brief is going to do him a favor.

- the history of modern ideological extremism (religious war) is littered with forever wars dotted with brief periods of quiescence from the Israel-Palestinian conflicts to the India-Pakistan wars. It’s all the same, religious fundamentalism on the outside. But go a little deeper, like your AI bottlenecks, the next layer, and you will find that there is one commonality among all these different groups, one true instigator who perfected the art of “divide and rule” for centuries and no, it’s not the jihadi Muslims, it’s the nasty Brits (the Crown and its minions). The true scourge of humanity for the last 3 centuries. The Palestinian debacle after the WW2, the India-Pakistan nightmare after 1947, there was one hand who underneath all of these political dogfights dressed as religious forever wars.

- and now they are in terminal decline.

The legacy of the British Empire's "divide and rule" strategies in regions like India-Pakistan, Palestine, and the Middle East due to its imperial policies intentionally exacerbated ethnic and religious tensions, and were the primary drivers of these prolonged conflict.

and now America inherited the same situation trying to play both sides of the Shia and Sunni divide.

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