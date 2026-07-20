The Bond Market’s Last True Believer Just Asked to See the Fire Exit

There are ordinary changes of opinion in finance, the kind where a strategist moves his year-end target from 7,400 to 7,425 and television treats it like Martin Luther arriving at the church door with a Bloomberg terminal.

Then there is Lacy Hunt changing his mind.

For forty years, Hunt and Van Hoisington built one of the most respected philosophies in the bond market around a beautifully unpleasant idea: excessive debt does not create prosperity forever.

Eventually it slows growth, weakens demand, suppresses inflation, and makes long-term Treasury bonds valuable when everyone else discovers that the party was financed with somebody else’s credit card.

For most of that period, the party ended exactly as Hunt expected. The economy weakened, inflation retreated, the Federal Reserve cut rates, and the long bond walked through the wreckage like the only sober guest who remembered where everyone had parked.

Six months ago, Hunt was still preaching the old gospel. In Hoisington’s fourth-quarter 2025 letter, he and Van Hoisington identified eight disinflationary forces, argued that 2025’s disinflation would continue through 2026, called artificial intelligence disinflationary in both the short and long run, and concluded that declining long-term Treasury yields looked increasingly likely.

Then came their second-quarter 2026 letter. The title should make anyone who owns a traditional 60/40 portfolio put down the coffee:

Capital Scarcity and the End of Globalization’s Disinflationary Era.

Hunt and Hoisington now say the long-run inflation range may be migrating from roughly 1.5%-3.5% toward 3.5%-4.5%, with meaningful risk of episodes above 5%. They also argue that both inflation and long-term Treasury yields will trend higher unless a serious recession, favorable supply shock, or prolonged monetary restraint interrupts them.

That is not a forecast revision. That is the Pope reading the roof inspector’s report aloud during Mass.

Jeffrey Gundlach understood the importance immediately. He has spent years arguing that the forty-year secular decline in long-term interest rates ended around 2020, but Hunt was the intellectual holdout, the great deflationist who could look at any monetary bonfire and explain why the debt would eventually smother the flames.

Hunt did not change his mind because inflation became fashionable at a macro conference. He changed it because the machinery underneath inflation changed, and the story of that machinery is considerably more important than the next CPI report.

The last great deflationist did not leave the church. The roof blew off.

CREDENTIALS THEY TOLD ME NOT TO TALK ABOUT

The CIA gave me their Agency Seal Medal. I never worked for the CIA. Now how does THAT work? I’ll tell you how it works. You do something that didn’t happen. In a country you weren’t in. For people who don’t exist.

For the people who said it wasn’t real, I flipped it over.

Right there. Engraved. “Charles Patrick Garcia.” 2004. The rest is blacked out because that’s the whole point.

The CIA doesn’t give you a medal and then let you explain why you got it. That would defeat the purpose of giving you a medal nobody’s supposed to know about. It’s the only award in America where the thank-you card is classified.

Well. Not the only one.

Four years later, the Director of National Intelligence, a position created because eighteen intelligence agencies were acting like rival street gangs, gave me the National Intelligence Distinguished Public Service Medal.

It’s the highest award they give to private citizens who did things that would sound made up if they weren’t classified.

Different building. Same room with no windows. Same applause. Same walking out like nothing happened.

Two intelligence agencies. Two medals. Two ceremonies that don’t exist.

For work that was never performed. In places I’ve never been. At this point the government has spent more money pretending I didn’t do things than most people earn doing things.

CLASSIFICATION:

This used to cost the government a TS/SCI clearance, a lifestyle polygraph where a man in short sleeves asks you about your sexual history in a windowless room in Northern Virginia where the coffee is a war crime and nobody laughs at anything.

Now it requires a Substack subscription to Capital Mischief. No polygraph. No coffee. No man asking about your ex-girlfriend or boyfriend.

Draw your own conclusions about which system serves the republic better.

“The Central Intelligence Agency doesn’t hand out medals to people who never worked for them. Except when they do. And when they do, you should probably listen to them.” — Colonel Frank M., USMC (Ret.)

Chapter One: The Machine That Made Everything Cheap Also Made Washington Look Smarter Than It Was

For thirty years, the world ran one of the greatest economic arbitrages in modern history. China entered global trade, Eastern Europe opened, hundreds of millions of workers joined the productive economy, and multinational companies discovered they could move factories across borders with the enthusiasm of a man finding a coupon code that works on everything in the store.

Manufacturing concentrated in enormous hubs, supply chains stretched across oceans, technology spread, and energy remained comparatively cheap. Companies stopped asking where something could be built and started asking where it could be built for eleven cents less by Friday.

Consumers benefited, corporations benefited, and investors watched margins expand while inflation quietly lost its luggage somewhere between Shenzhen and Long Beach. Politicians surveyed this remarkable historical accident and naturally concluded that they had invented prosperity.

The weather was excellent, and Washington took credit for sunshine.

Hoisington describes the period after the Iron Curtain fell and China entered the global trading system as one of the largest positive supply shocks in modern history. Global productive capacity expanded fast enough to absorb extraordinary increases in debt, credit, and liquidity without creating persistent consumer inflation, while cheap imports and foreign labor restrained domestic prices and wages.

Money did not disappear. It went into stocks, bonds, houses, private equity, share repurchases, venture funds, and every other asset where a falling discount rate could make a mediocre proposition look like generational wealth.

The Federal Reserve did not create the entire disinflation era. It rented a furnished apartment from globalization and spent thirty years telling everyone it had built the building.

Hunt’s old framework explained why rising debt could remain disinflationary in that world. Debt service diverted income away from consumption, weakening demand, while expanding factories and low-cost global labor absorbed whatever spending remained.

Money velocity completed the trick. M2 velocity fell from roughly 2.2 in 1997 to nearly 1.1 during the pandemic, which meant every additional dollar circulated less aggressively through the real economy while financial assets enjoyed most of the entertainment.

That was the machine Hunt understood better than almost anyone. The machine is now running backward.

Strategic rivalry with China, tariffs, friendshoring, domestic semiconductor production, defense manufacturing, energy security, and supply-chain redundancy are replacing the cheapest-producer model with the safest-producer model. The world is moving from just in time to just in case, which is excellent advice for national survival and a terrible way to run a clearance sale.

Redundancy is insurance. You maintain spare suppliers, duplicate facilities, larger inventories, domestic capacity, and alternate shipping routes you hope never to need, then act shocked when the insurance company sends a premium notice.

We spent thirty years building the world for efficiency. We are rebuilding it for resilience, and resilience is what efficiency looks like after it hires two armed guards and buys a backup generator.

Chapter Two: Congress Ordered the Future. The Piggy Bank Was Out to Lunch.

This is the intellectual center of Hunt’s reversal, and it is much more important than another argument over whether next month’s CPI prints three-tenths or four.

For decades, debt was disinflationary because it slowed spending while global production expanded. Today the borrowed money is increasingly colliding with shortages of labor, energy, industrial commodities, electrical equipment, infrastructure, and the physical capacity required to build everything Washington and Silicon Valley have promised at once.

That changes the job debt performs. Borrow money in a world with idle factories and abundant labor, and you may create more production; borrow it in a world where every electrician, transformer, turbine, semiconductor engineer, copper mine, and grid connection is already booked, and you create an auction.

The United States wants artificial intelligence, domestic chip manufacturing, a modern electrical grid, reindustrialization, electrification, energy independence, space exploration, and a defense establishment capable of supplying several wars without checking under the sofa cushions for spare missiles.

These are not modest home improvements. This is the national equivalent of renovating the kitchen, adding three bedrooms, installing a swimming pool, and invading the neighbor’s yard before asking whether anyone saved the money.

The country has not. Hoisington says net national saving has fallen from a long-term average near 6.8% of national income toward historic lows, while the official Bureau of Economic Analysis series puts net national saving at only 0.5% of gross national income in 2025, after 0.1% in 2024.

The United States has discovered infinite ambition at the precise moment it misplaced the piggy bank.

Investment must ultimately be financed by domestic saving, foreign capital, reduced consumption, or some combination of the three. When domestic saving is inadequate, foreign investors demand a better return, private investment gets crowded out, or the Federal Reserve creates more liquidity and hopes nobody notices that dollars and power plants are different objects.

The Fed can create claims on resources. It cannot create the resources.

This distinction appears to have escaped much of Washington, where money and wealth are treated as synonyms because both can be made to appear on a spreadsheet. Congress can authorize $100 billion for electrical infrastructure before lunch; it cannot authorize a transformer into existence before dinner.

That is why Hunt’s capital-scarcity argument matters. The problem is no longer merely that America has too much debt; it is that America has too little real capital to finance everything the debt is ordering.

Chapter Three: Artificial Intelligence Is Going to Change the World. First It Would Like Your Electricity.

Six months ago, Hoisington described AI as inherently disinflationary. The argument made sense: automation lowers labor costs, improves efficiency, expands output, and eventually allows machines to perform work more cheaply than people who insist on lunch breaks, healthcare, and opinions.

The new letter does not deny that future. It points out that the future has an invoice.

AI requires data centers, semiconductors, cooling systems, transmission equipment, backup generation, water, land, and a breathtaking amount of electricity before it produces the productivity gains everyone has already included in the stock price. Hoisington now calls AI extraordinarily capital- and energy-intensive and warns that the eventual productivity benefits may not fully offset the structural inflation created during the buildout.

The International Energy Agency puts the physical scale in numbers: data centers consumed roughly 415 terawatt-hours of electricity globally in 2024 and are projected to consume about 945 terawatt-hours by 2030. In the United States, they account for nearly half of projected electricity-demand growth through the end of the decade.

The cloud is not floating over California handing out productivity. It is sitting in a warehouse with cooling towers, backup generators, and a utility bill capable of making an industrialist nostalgic for aluminum smelting.

The electrical system is not waiting empty and eager. Berkeley Lab’s Queued Up 2026 report found more than 2,060 gigawatts of proposed generation and storage capacity seeking connection at the end of 2025, spread across roughly 8,200 projects.

Most of those projects will not be built, which is the part the brochure generally saves for the final page. Only 13% of the capacity requesting interconnection from 2000 through 2020 had reached commercial operation by the end of 2025, while three-quarters had been withdrawn.

Silicon Valley measures time in product cycles. The grid measures it in environmental reviews, permitting hearings, transmission studies, and the retirement plans of the three engineers who understand the paperwork.

This is why my AI thesis has always had an energy sleeve attached to it. You can own some of the companies building the intelligence, but you should also understand who sells the electrons, molecules, cooling, transmission, and physical equipment required to keep the intelligence from becoming a very expensive black rectangle.

It is why I own natural-gas exposure through EQT, why Cheniere belongs in the portfolio, and why the argument for power, grid equipment, uranium, copper, and selective industrial names extends far beyond the latest AI earnings call.

Artificial intelligence may eventually lower the cost of thinking. For the next several years, it is raising the cost of building the place where the thinking happens.

Chapter Four: The Cloud Went to the Bond Market and the Bond Market Asked to See the Receipts.

This is where Hunt’s capital-scarcity thesis stops being an economic abstraction and begins appearing in brokerage statements.

Six giant AI hyperscalers have issued roughly $244 billion of bonds in 2026, more than double the approximately $108 billion they issued during all of 2025. The companies remain formidable credits, but the market has begun showing signs of indigestion as new offerings arrive faster than portfolio managers can persuade their committees that another twenty-five billion dollars is diversification.

The old AI story was an earnings story. The new one is a financing story.

That distinction matters because productivity may eventually justify the spending, but the debt must be sold now. The data center will not wait patiently for the future productivity gain before asking somebody to pay the electrician.

None of this means the largest technology companies are about to miss an interest payment and start pawning conference-room furniture. They possess enormous cash flows, valuable businesses, and access to markets that the average private software company can only experience during guided meditation.

The issue is not immediate default. The issue is market capacity.

These companies are borrowing from the same global pool of savings needed to finance federal deficits, defense, power generation, semiconductor plants, housing, infrastructure, and every other borrower discovering that capital has a price again. AI is not merely competing with other technology projects; it is bidding against the Treasury.

The Goldman derivatives material circulated Sunday adds the live-market evidence. Brian Garrett’s desk warned that hyperscaler spreads were widening, credit-default protection was becoming more expensive, and investors were beginning to question the return on the capital being fed into the AI furnace.

That is the significance of Hunt’s reversal. The bond market is no longer treating AI as a free productivity miracle arriving by complimentary shuttle from the future; it wants to see the receipts.

Chapter Five: The Recession Is Still Coming. The Airbag May Deploy After the Windshield.

Hunt has not abandoned the recession call. In Hoisington’s first-quarter 2026 letter, he argued that an oil shock striking a weak and heavily indebted economy would squeeze margins, damage household purchasing power, reduce investment, and accelerate the downturn.

He prefers cost-push recession to stagflation, because stagflation sounds like the economy is sitting on the sofa looking unhappy. An oil shock does something more active: it pushes prices up while reducing output, employment, and real income, which is less a mood than an assault.

Then Hunt opened the door to his current reversal. He acknowledged that long-term Treasury yields could rise even while the energy shock made the economy weaker.

That is the break with the old playbook. For most of the past forty years, recession meant weaker demand, lower inflation, Federal Reserve cuts, and a long-bond rally.

The bond portion of a 60/40 portfolio was the airbag, and generations of investors became so comfortable with the arrangement that they stopped checking whether it was still attached to the car.

Gundlach is asking what happens when recession expands an already extraordinary federal deficit. Tax revenue falls, automatic spending rises, interest expense continues compounding, Treasury issuance increases, and private buyers are asked to absorb more government paper at the exact moment confidence is under pressure.

In his June conversation with Felix Zulauf and Grant Williams, Gundlach argued that a recession could push the deficit toward 10% of GDP and produce a buyer strike in long Treasuries rather than the dependable rally investors have spent forty years rehearsing.

His ugly scenario is that long yields rise toward the political pain point, perhaps 6% or 6.5%, and Washington answers with yield-curve control or another form of financial repression. The United States used that method after World War II: hold nominal yields below inflation, let savers earn negative real returns, and allow time and currency depreciation to reduce the debt in purchasing-power terms.

It is not technically default. It is default with better table manners.

Hunt’s current position is more conditional than Gundlach’s. He still allows that a severe recession, credible monetary restraint, or a major productivity breakthrough could produce periods of declining inflation and falling long-term rates; his conclusion is a violent two-way regime, not a straight road to financial hell with convenient parking.

Zulauf offered the useful middle ground. Long yields could fall sharply during a recession, but the rally may last six months rather than twelve before fiscal pressure, issuance, and inflation reassert themselves.

Long bonds are not dead. They have been demoted from permanent religion to tactical instrument.

Chapter Six: The Federal Reserve Found a New Name for Printing Money. Civilization Is Saved.

Hunt regards Federal Reserve balance-sheet restraint as the great possible offset to his inflation thesis. A smaller balance sheet would force private markets to absorb more Treasury issuance instead of allowing the central bank to stand underneath federal borrowing with a catcher’s mitt.

The unpleasant part is timing. Tighter liquidity can raise real yields and term premiums immediately, while the disinflationary benefit arrives later, after credit, employment, asset prices, and economic activity have received the traditional monetary-policy treatment, which is to say the patient feels much better once the medicine has rendered him unconscious.

The Fed also entered 2026 with a liquidity impulse already moving through the system. Hoisington calculates that Federal Reserve Treasury holdings increased by approximately $290 billion between mid-December and the end of June, while deposits and selected loan categories accelerated sharply.

The official term is not quantitative easing. It is reserve management, which is what money creation calls itself after putting on a jacket and making a dinner reservation.

Hunt’s table shows other deposit liabilities growing at an 8.9% annualized pace during the first half, commercial and industrial loans at 14%, and core loans excluding nonbank financial institutions at 6.6%. His argument is that the liquidity injection, combined with recovering velocity, helped reaccelerate inflation before the newest energy shock arrived.

That causal claim deserves some adult supervision. Purchases, deposit growth, credit acceleration, and inflation happened together, but proving that one caused every portion of the others requires more than placing the lines on the same chart and introducing them at a cocktail party.

The velocity evidence is harder to dismiss. M2 velocity recovered to roughly 1.41 by the first quarter of 2026, meaning liquidity is no longer remaining as dormant as it did after 2008.

A dollar asleep in a reserve account is a statistic. A dollar competing for an electrician, transformer, or load of copper has plans for the evening.

This is the trap. Shrink the balance sheet and risk exposing an asset market built on abundant liquidity; accommodate the fiscal requirement and reinforce the inflation Hunt now believes is structural.

The Federal Reserve cannot indefinitely guarantee low inflation, low long-term rates, painless government financing, and high asset prices. It can choose several for a while, issue a statement explaining that everything remains well anchored, and hope the fourth does not read.

Chapter Seven: The S&P Is the Diplomatic Communique Issued After the Market Threw Furniture.

This is the most useful revelation in Goldman’s Sunday material: the S&P 500 has become an increasingly poor description of the average stock.

Correlations are unusually low, dispersion is unusually high, and large opposing moves inside the index can cancel one another while actual portfolios experience the sort of violence generally omitted from the closing-bell summary. The Sunday desk note said Friday felt much worse than a VIX reading near 18 suggested.

DRAM traded through a 13% range and finished approximately flat, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index moved through a roughly 7% range and closed down only around 1%. The index looked mildly irritated; the stocks underneath it had spent the day settling a family dispute with furniture.

Goldman’s high-beta momentum pair has fallen roughly 32% from its highs while the S&P’s comparable drawdown remained near 2%. The desk believes the momentum unwind is in its later innings because of the size of the decline, cleaner positioning, and the lack of a single fundamental catalyst beyond growing discomfort over what AI capital spending is actually buying.

That creates an important distinction. We may be in the later innings of the momentum unwind and the early innings of the capital-scarcity regime.

Both can be true. A momentum basket down 32% can rally violently without repairing the financing, power, valuation, concentration, and return-on-capital problems that produced the unwind.

Goldman’s correlation chart strengthens Gundlach’s warning about capitalization-weighted concentration. The relationship between the S&P and its equal-weighted constituents has fallen toward roughly 50%, showing how a handful of giant companies can keep the headline index composed while the average portfolio has joined a different time zone.

The options market tells the same story in another dialect. Implied correlation remains near two-decade lows, QQQ has been realizing moves meaningfully larger than its daily option pricing suggested, and the cost of hedging a portfolio’s actual pain points is substantially higher than the cost of hedging the S&P.

An S&P put protects the S&P. It does not necessarily protect a semiconductor portfolio, an energy book, a group of AI suppliers, a software-heavy private-credit allocation, or the stocks your cousin bought because the chief executive said “inference” twice on television.

The Goldman note also describes a plausible consensus unwind in which equities fall and the dollar weakens, precisely the reaction Gundlach believes may replace the old risk-off pattern. Currency volatility remains historically cheap, even as individual-stock risk becomes harder and more expensive to hedge.

For decades, fear meant the dollar rose and Treasuries rallied. Gundlach believes the tariff shock of 2025 was the first major warning that the next American crisis may weaken the currency rather than strengthen it.

That is not a footnote. It is the difference between owning a hedge and discovering the hedge belongs to the same country as the problem.

Garrett closes with an extraordinary chart showing enormous market-on-close imbalances moving opposite the S&P’s daily direction, then admits he is still trying to understand it. That is refreshing in a profession where many people prefer being precisely wrong to visibly curious.

The technical market now includes zero-day options, inverse funds, leverage, systematic strategies, dealer hedging, index concentration, and closing-auction flows whose operating manual appears to have been written by several people who were not introduced.

The S&P is no longer the market. It is the diplomatic communique issued after the market has spent the day throwing furniture.

Chapter Eight: Private Credit Put Volatility in Witness Protection.

Hunt’s capital-scarcity thesis says higher rates and refinancing pressure will expose weaknesses built during the era of cheap money. Gundlach has a candidate for where the weakness may first become impossible to ignore: private credit.

His criticism is not that every private loan is bad. It is that private markets frequently solve volatility by declining to report it, which is similar to curing a fever by hiding the thermometer.

Gundlach has described the same loan being held by different managers at marks near 95 and 8. He has also discussed payment-in-kind obligations remaining near par after the equity beneath them nearly disappeared, software exposure being reported under the industry of the customer, and interval funds offering a version of liquidity that becomes increasingly philosophical when everyone asks for it together.

The International Monetary Fund has warned separately about opacity, data gaps, institutional interconnections, and redemption risks that could make losses difficult to measure during a serious downturn.

The IMF did not say private credit had already become a systemic disaster. It asked for closer supervision, which is central-bank language for “we would prefer to learn what is inside the box before it begins making noises.”

The new AI-bond evidence makes Gundlach’s warning more immediate. Public investment-grade technology bonds are priced every day, so when those spreads widen, the market is openly changing the cost of financing the AI buildout.

Private loans tied to software, data centers, contractors, and AI-adjacent borrowers do not provide the same daily confession. The public market may mark a comparable obligation down while a private manager leaves his version unchanged because nobody has forced him to acknowledge that Thursday occurred.

This does not prove a private-credit collapse is imminent. The giant technology borrowers selling public bonds are generally stronger credits than the average private borrower, which makes the signal more interesting rather than less.

When investors begin demanding concessions from the strongest companies in the market, weaker borrowers do not become safer by publishing fewer prices.

Private credit grew inside the old regime, where refinancing remained possible because the underlying Treasury rate often fell when the economy weakened. Spreads widened, but lower government yields softened the total borrowing cost and gave marginal companies another opportunity to roll the debt, adjust the EBITDA, and emerge from the conference room looking miraculously cured.

That escape route narrows in Hunt and Gundlach’s new world. If recession arrives while long rates remain elevated, lower-quality companies face wider spreads on top of a stubborn base rate, and debt that looked manageable at origination becomes something management begins calling a strategic capital-structure opportunity.

The private valuation may remain calm for a while. Reality is under no obligation to respect the mark.

Chapter Nine: The War Is the Stress Test. It Is Not the Thesis.

The renewed U.S.-Iran conflict matters, but it should not take over this article. This is a piece about a structural regime change, not an attempt to turn every macro argument into another tanker map before breakfast.

Still, the timing is almost rude. Brent crude moved above $90 as the renewed conflict disrupted energy shipments and commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed sharply.

Reuters reported that Gulf crude exports had increased during the temporary truce but were slowing again after hostilities resumed. Exports remained roughly one-third below the prewar February peak, while tanker transits fell to their lowest level since May.

The physical buffer was already thin, strategic reserves had already been depleted, and the insurance and transport systems had never accepted the peace story with the enthusiasm displayed by television.

This is the ugly combination Hunt’s two 2026 letters describe when read together. Credit conditions tighten because the AI financing boom is losing its free pass, while energy costs rise because geopolitics has attacked the supply side.

Consumers lose purchasing power, corporate margins narrow, and the economy weakens before inflation agrees to cooperate. That is not the clean deflationary recession the old bond playbook was designed to handle; it is a cost-push squeeze with a fiscal problem attached.

Hunt still sees recession. Gundlach sees a government-financing problem that may survive it, and the weekend gave both men fresh evidence.

The war remains a stress test rather than the foundation of the thesis because capital scarcity survives a ceasefire.

Peace would lower the immediate risk premium, but the world would still need to refill reserves, replenish weapons, expand alternate supply routes, repair infrastructure, and finance the enormous investment program already underway.

War raises the bill quickly. Peace does not cancel it.

Chapter Ten: Two Honesties, Because Markets Enjoy Humiliating the Last Convert.

The first honesty is obvious. When the most famous deflationist finally becomes worried about structural inflation, the contrarian in me reaches for the smoke alarm.

History is full of respected people capitulating at exactly the wrong moment. The famous 1979 Death of Equities cover appeared near the beginning of one of the greatest equity bull markets in history, because markets have a cruel sense of humor and enjoy placing the final convert on the cover of the program.

Long Treasury prices have already been devastated from their 2020 highs. Gold has had an historic run, energy and defense are no longer undiscovered, and almost every macro conference now contains several men explaining debasement while wearing watches that cost more than a small mining company.

The easy part of the hard-asset trade may be behind us. That does not make the structural thesis wrong; it means the trade can be right over ten years and still break your nose twice before Christmas.

Goldman offers another reason not to chase the immediate move. Its desk believes the high-beta momentum unwind is already in its later innings after a 32% decline, technology selling has reduced crowded exposure, and signs of capitulation are beginning to appear in pockets of the market.

That is not an invitation to load the truck Monday morning. It is a warning that the secular regime and the tactical entry point are not the same thing.

The capital-scarcity era may be beginning precisely as the first momentum liquidation becomes mature enough to bounce. Markets are perfectly capable of staging a ferocious rally inside a deteriorating long-term structure, usually shortly after everyone who bought the top decides he has become a short seller.

The second honesty is that Hunt has not made an unconditional inflation call. A severe recession could crush demand, credible monetary restraint could restore confidence, immigration could expand labor supply, an energy glut could lower costs, or AI productivity could arrive faster than the infrastructure bill.

Any of those could produce a substantial Treasury rally and a painful correction in gold, silver, miners, energy, and commodity producers. Hunt explicitly preserves that possibility, which is why his conclusion is a volatile interest-rate regime rather than a one-way prophecy.

That is also why I want liquidity. Cash is not surrender; cash is the right to purchase something from someone who has confused a margin call with an investment philosophy.

You have now seen why Lacy Hunt changed his forty-year view and why the old portfolio may no longer work the way the brochure promised.

At this point, Wall Street would normally hand you a pie chart, call it a “model portfolio,” and charge you for the privilege of discovering that the model was built for the world that just ended.

Before we open the door, let me offer a more honest image of the arrangement.

The image is vulgar because the arrangement is vulgar. The financial industry feeds people uncertainty, covers it with jargon, and then charges them for the door while insisting the box is diversification.

What follows is not a model portfolio, a list of perfect entry prices, or a promise that I have solved the next decade. Apparently attaching the word model to a guess is how finance turns uncertainty into a fee.

Below the line, I show you what I own, the mechanism behind each position, the risks that could prove me wrong, and the areas I avoid while Wall Street keeps driving with the old manual open and the warning lights covered with analyst reports.

The diagnosis was free. Paid readers get the positioning, because knowing how the machine fails is educational. Deciding where to put your money before it does is the part that matters.

See How I’m Positioned