Sunday: Dear Charlie #27

Every Sunday, I prove that reader mail is proof democracy was a mistake. You write in to explain why my analysis is wrong, my math is suspect, and my mother raised an idiot. I write back to explain why you’re half right.

First. The Washington Hilton. Saturday night.

Tuxedos. Evening gowns. The clatter of silver on china. Eight hundred journalists in black tie, waiting for the President to take the lectern.

At the head table, Donald Trump. Beside him, Melania. JD Vance. Pete Hegseth. Marco Rubio. Speaker Johnson. The full first tier of American power, seated under chandeliers, waiting for their shrimp.

In a back room nobody had bothered to lock, a 31-year-old man from Torrance, California was assembling a long gun.

His name is Cole Tomas Allen.

Caltech, class of 2017. Mechanical engineering. Specialty in robotics. Master’s in computer science last year from Cal State Dominguez Hills. Part-time job teaching California kids how to beat the SAT and the ACT.

Tonight he was teaching something else.

He came out of that back room with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. He moved toward the magnetometers near the screening area, where the press and the powerful had filed past in a slow black-tie shuffle just minutes earlier.

Then he opened fire.

A Secret Service agent stepped into the line and took a round at close range. Square in the vest. The vest held. The agent stayed on his feet.

A surveillance camera mounted in a hallway of the Hilton catches him in full sprint. Head down. Arms pumping. He blows past a knot of Secret Service agents before any of them have processed what is moving through their peripheral vision.

Then they process it.

In one fluid pivot, every agent in the frame turns toward him. Weapons up. Muzzle flashes you can almost feel through the screen. Half a second of nothing but reaction time, training, and adrenaline.

The next images came from the President’s own social media account. Cole Tomas Allen, shirtless, facedown on the polished floor of the hotel, hands cuffed behind his back. The career he built at Caltech and Cal State Dominguez Hills ended on hotel carpet, in a country he had decided he wanted to wound.

Inside the ballroom, somebody screamed get down. Cabinet secretaries hit the carpet. Senators dove under tables. From one corner of the room, a chant went up. God Bless America. Agents grabbed the President of the United States by the arms and moved him toward the exit. He tripped once. They lifted him. They got him out.

Cole Tomas Allen is in federal custody.

The FBI is examining a long gun and shell casings recovered from the scene. The dinner was canceled. The Hilton, by tradition, stays open to walk-in hotel guests on Correspondents’ Dinner night. Security is concentrated at the ballroom doors. The lobby and back rooms are not swept.

A Caltech-trained roboticist with a graduate degree in computer science walked into one of those back rooms with parts in a bag and walked out with a weapon.

For those of you who went to bed early, that is what you missed.

This week I was on a train Tuesday morning next to my wife on the way to R360 meetings while I broke the Vahidi coup ahead of every Western outlet. I was in a conference room Wednesday through Friday with a rabbi who teaches Stephen Covey, a Brazilian Ironman who built a $750 million firm, and an atheist for ballast, talking about Spiritual Capital. I was at my niece’s wedding in Virginia on Saturday with Cristina and two daughters, and I wrote a column on the neuroscience of mystical union from a hotel room with a view of the Blue Ridge. The week was Iran, molecules, money, and God. The room kept up with all of it. Cameron read the sky and arrived at the same operational window I arrived at by reading the ships. Different instruments, same longitude. Twice this year now. Marian brought up Snake Island, which is the precedent the Pentagon has been studying for two years to make sure Kharg does not become it. He named the artillery problem in three sentences and made me write the longest counter-battery answer of the war. Brian corrected my Ranger math from inside a persona that stacked Ranger Battalion, an 18B Green Beret weapons sergeant, and the CIA’s paramilitary protective workforce into one comment, and then asked me a question that signaled he had been on the inside of all three. Lexi wrote a single sentence about feeling like a General with top secret clearance from her kitchen with four kids. Billy Ray wrote her back with the longest and most beautiful affirmation of motherhood I have read on Substack or anywhere else, and the room sat up. Michelle, whose son served with 3rd Battalion 5th Marines in Afghanistan and survived an IED that took his brothers, made the calculation that the rest of us cannot make. Simon wrote in from a recovery bed in Abu Dhabi four days out from his second glioblastoma surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, and the only question he had was whether his dad should fly in this weekend. MFS arrived Saturday morning saying he had nothing to add and then wrote one of the most generous letters anyone has sent me in six months, naming the difference between a framework and a horoscope. Then he came back Wednesday from the receiving dock of his chemical plant with the live spot-market data Goldman will not have until June. Bob built a stock screen Bloomberg does not have. He called it Throughput Kings, defined it in four parts, and unintentionally explained why Linde, Nutrien, and Berkshire Hathaway are sitting at the top of my generational hold list. Clay reminded the room that Scott McNealy already told us what ten times revenues meant, and that nobody listened, and that Nvidia is currently north of thirty. Wade wrote in as a Christian theologian with a Bruce Marshall quote, a C.S. Lewis frame, and a comparative claim about civilizations. I owed him the longest answer I wrote all week, and I gave it to him, because a disagreement of that quality is the kind a column gets built around. 711,484 views in the last 30 days. 49.45% open rate. The room brought the almanac, the receiving dock, the SCIF, the cathedral, and the convent. I showed up with Old Pappy 23, an H. Upmann Magnum Finite Edición Limitada, and the receipts.

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Every week I pick the best exchange in the comment section.

Usually it’s about oil, or war, or some guy with a Bloomberg terminal who caught something the Pentagon missed.

This week I have a whole issue for you. Three carriers in the Arabian Sea. The Vahidi coup. Seven molecules on three clocks. A glioblastoma caught in time. The mother of a 3/5 Marine. A theologian and I working out why Bernard of Clairvaux preached eighty-six sermons on the Song of Songs.

And I’m leading with none of it. So a guy named Ken showed up in the comments yesterday. And Ken did not have questions about orgasms.

I want you to sit with that for a minute.

Because most of you opened Saturday’s column, which was a long riff on neurotheology, mystical sex, the Song of Songs, and what the prefrontal cortex does at the moment of religious ecstasy, and your first private thought was, Charlie, where the hell is Iran?

Ken’s first thought was the same. Ken just had the stones to type it.

What Ken said, more or less, was: I am not here for the holy O. I am here for the war. Two lines on Iran, on a Saturday, after a week of carrier movements and ayatollahs and Witkoff watching the IRGC arrest the only people he had on speed dial in Tehran, is not how credible people respond to legitimate expectations.

I love this comment. I want to put it in a frame.

Because Ken is not wrong about the Iran appetite. Ken is wrong about the column. And then Ken did something almost nobody on the internet does anymore.

Ken came back.

After I laid out the week, after I put the receipts on the table, after I explained that Saturday is the Library and Sunday is Dear Charlie and the war coverage ran Monday Tuesday Wednesday, Ken did not double down. Ken did not pivot to a brand new grievance. Ken did not mute the thread and slink off to write a one-star Substack review of his own.

Ken said thank you.

Ken said your writing is deep and prolific and I have read every word of it for six weeks and that is precisely why your brevity surprised me.

Ken said may the wedding be wonderful.

That is what we are here for. That is the whole game.

So today’s Dear Charlie highlight is not a question. It is a fight that ended in a handshake. It is what civilized disagreement looks like when two human beings remember the other one is human.

Roll the tape.

Dear Charlie,

I have no questions about orgasms. They happen just fine without research or your column. You’re right, we’re here for Iran commentary. The situation deserves more than the two lines you gave it. That is not how credible people respond to legitimate expectations.

Ken

Ken,

Let me lay out the week, because the picture you have and the picture that exists are different pictures.

Monday. War piece. Geopolitics.

Tuesday. War piece. The Vahidi coup. I do not publish on Tuesday. I publish five days a week. This week I made it six. Because the IRGC had just arrested the only people Witkoff could call, and I thought you needed to know before the news networks figured it out.

I broke that story ahead of every major outlet. I wrote it on a train. Next to my wife. On the way to R360 meetings that ran Tuesday night through Friday afternoon. Three days. Ten hours a day.

You’re welcome.

Wednesday. Finance piece. The industrial chain under the oil price. The trade nobody is looking at.

Thursday I do not publish. Never have. Five-day-a-week schedule. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Friday. The Fortunate Fishes podcast with Luis d’Amato. Eight hours of writing and editing videos. Free.

Published late a night after a very long day sitting in R360 meetings discussing Spiritual Capital with a room that had every major religion represented and a couple of working atheists for ballast. A famous Orthodox Rabbi who is an expert on Stephen Covey’s Seven Habits walked us through a life reflection. Luis gave the Member Spotlight in that room.

Friday night I wrote today’s post. The conversation that produced it happened in the meetings.

Saturday is the Mischief Library. Always free. Always books. The reader who never breathes is the reader who breaks.

Three prior Saturdays I chose books that would deepen your understanding of this war. Nine books, all told. Read those nine and you will understand the two men who actually control the outcome of what you are watching. There are two. Trump and Vahidi. Everyone else is staff.

The Founders Circle live chat has been active the entire week. Hour by hour. Carrier movements. Tehran chatter. Storage levels. I have been in it. If you are not in the Founders Circle, that is the room.

Two lines on Saturday is not the column. Sunday “Dear Charlie” is the time to answer anything that is on reader’s minds.

I’m currently in Virginia at the wedding of my niece with Cristina and my entire family. But I’m making time to be with you this morning to be present answering questions.

The column on Iran ran Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week. Plus six months of prior briefings. From Oct. 5 to February 28, all free. 107 posts.

You showed up swinging. I respect that.

The receipts are on the table.

Sixty percent primary window April 20 to 25. Thirty percent War Powers terminal April 26 to 29. Ten percent stand-down. Ninety percent kinetic before April 29.

Wednesday the 29th is the wall. If the analysis fails, I will say so on the record, in my own voice, as I have done before.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

KEN:

Charlie,

Thank you very much for this detailed response. I have read everything you have published since I became a paid subscriber 6 weeks ago.

Your writing is deep and prolific. That is why I found your brevity on Iran today to be almost flippant. I wrote my thoughts and you wrote back, which is remarkable.

Thank you. I will continue to watch for and read everything you publish.

May the wedding be wonderful!

Ken

Next I loved Mstars, a runner whose knee broke before she could finish the playlist, who was raised without religion in the house, who heard a 1994 Nine Inch Nails lyric from a basement studio in Cleveland and recognized in it the same God a Spanish Carmelite was reaching for in 1577.

She did not study theology. She did not need to. She heard it.

The mystics will take that lyric and frame it. They are not picky about whose mouth the truth comes out of.

This week, I couldn’t choose 1 Favorite Exchange of the Week, so I went with bothof them. Mstars goes first.

Dear Charlie,

Spicy and bold! You continue to give your readers food for thought and opportunities to expand their knowledge and understanding of how to live a meaningful life. I am grateful.

However, I now have a brain worm song in my head, off a playlist I had for running before my knee broke. Nine Inch Nails, Closer to God. Raw and visceral song.

“You can have my isolation

You can have the hate that it brings

You can have my absence of faith

You can have my everything

You tear down all my reason

You see through what I hide

You make me perfect

Help me get inside”

Even I, was raised without religion in the house, felt the truth in it.

Great comment section everyone! Love it!

Mstars

Msters,

You just connected Trent Reznor to Teresa of Avila and you are not even wrong. Sit with that for a second. Sit with it on a folding chair, because the implications will not fit on the couch.

Trent Reznor, the Mercer, Pennsylvania kid behind Nine Inch Nails who somehow ended up an Oscar-winning film composer, wrote that song in 1994. He thought he was writing the most blasphemous lyric of his career.

“You can have my everything.” That is the Carmelite stripping the soul of every consolation until only the Beloved is left.

“You tear down all my reason. You see through what I hide. You make me perfect. Help me get inside.”

Reznor thought he was being scandalous. He was being orthodox.

The mystics will take that lyric and frame it.

They are not picky about whose mouth the truth comes out of.

The wind blows where it wants. Sometimes it blows through a Spanish convent in 1577. Sometimes it blows through a basement studio in Cleveland in 1994. Same wind.

Bob Dylan figured this out fifty years ago. He kept changing names for it.

The slow train. The hard rain. The man in the long black coat. The thing he was chasing was always the same thing. The traditions just had different vocabularies and Dylan was greedy enough to want them all.

You said you were raised without religion in the house and you felt the truth in it anyway. Of course you did.

The truth does not require a household. The truth is what the household was always pointing at.

The brain worm is doing its job. Let it.

A folding chair and a stripped soul,

Charlie

My other favorite comment was written by MFS, who has been in this room since the early columns. He shows up most weeks. He showed up Saturday saying he had nothing to add. Then he wrote one of the most generous and clarifying comments anyone has sent me in six months. So I am putting it here, where it belongs.

Dear Charlie,

I was going to pass on commenting on today’s topic as I didn’t have anything noteworthy to contribute. However the comments from a few who checked in to criticize the accuracy of your Iran timeline got me going this morning.

You don’t need me to tell you how hard it is to do what you have been providing for the past 6 weeks. Detailed scenarios and predictions of how the Iran conflict unfolds. To date you have been correct.

I am amazed, but hardly surprised, by the naysayers who nevertheless show up to tell you that you are wrong before the timeline plays out. It is obvious their declarations that you are wrong are based on MSM reporting that is still woefully inaccurate.

I appreciated the extra entry on Tuesday. You take the time to read and respond to comments. I am finding many great contributions from your readers which augment the material in your posts. Great stuff.

I appreciate you putting it on the line and not playing it safe. From my view it does not matter what clock DT follows as he could choose a path that is illogical, which makes the synchronized clocks irrelevant.

The value of your analysis is that it gets people to really think what is happening and why, then we can come up with our own conclusions that impact our investing decisions. Being long commodities, precious metals, and other hard assets will continue to work going forward regardless of exact Iran timing in my opinion.

Keep up the good work.

MFS

MFS,

This is the comment that makes the work worth doing. Thank you for showing up this morning.

You named the thing exactly.

The value is not the date. The value is the thinking. If a reader walks away from a Capital Mischief piece able to ask better questions about their own portfolio, the piece worked.

Whether the strike happens on the 25th, the 29th, or stands down entirely.

A framework that survives contact with reality is a framework.

A framework that requires reality to cooperate with the calendar is a horoscope.

You are also right that Trump can choose an illogical path.

Any commander in chief can. The synchronized clocks tell you what the rational play looks like.

The President tells you which play actually gets called. Sometimes those match. Sometimes they do not. The job of the analyst is to give you the rational baseline so you can measure the deviation when it comes.

One more thing worth saying out loud.

Everything Capital Mischief publishes is built on public information. Open source intelligence. Aviation tracking. Satellite imagery anyone can buy. Statements already on the record.

Pattern recognition trained on six presidencies of advising men who held this office.

What Capital Mischief cannot see is what the men in the Situation Room can see.

I have sat in that room.

The thing about that room is that the President is making decisions on facts the rest of the world will not know for ten years, if ever.

A possible coup among younger IRGC officers if Washington holds another forty-eight hours.

A Mossad source one day from pinpointing the enriched uranium, so Delta and a NEST team can go in and bring it out rather than leaving it under rubble for someone else to dig up later.

A lead about to break on Vahidi’s exact location that would let Special Operations decapitate the regime as part of the larger strike.

Confirmation that the Iranian mobile missile launchers are where the imagery says they are before they move.

A finalized post-strike posture with the Saudis, the Emiratis, and the Israelis that needs one more handshake to be ironclad.

Gulf air defense coordination so the integrated picture holds when the first wave goes.

A backchannel through Oman or Switzerland that Tehran might accept where Pakistan failed.

None of which appears in any open source. None of which can.

The principals always have a richer picture than the analyst. That is by design. That is the whole point of having principals.

Which means the framework I publish is the rational baseline. The decision in the room may turn on a fact I do not have access to.

When that happens, the timeline will move and I will not have predicted it cleanly. That is not the framework failing. That is the framework reaching the limit of what open source can do.

Long commodities, precious metals, and hard assets is the position that does not require the timing to be right. That is the deeper trade.

The Iran piece is the catalyst. The structural thesis is everything Doomberg and I and a few others have been arguing for two years. Inflation regime. Real assets. Producers over consumers. Geography over headlines.

You named the other thing too. The comment section.

The retired physician correcting my missile classifications. The combat veteran calling me puffed up when I deserve it. The chemist arguing with the gold miner. That section is the school. I learn there every week.

You contributed today even when you thought you had nothing to add. That is how this works. The room is built by the people who show up.

Thank you for showing up.

Grateful for the company,

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Monday I published Four Aircraft Carriers. 8 Submarines. 1,100 Strike Aircraft. 85 Ships. 150,000 Coalition Troops. $2 Billion a Day. Your Financial Advisor Says Stay the Course. The piece walked the entire force closure into the Arabian Sea, the brotherhood that took control of Tehran, and the five-front operation the Pentagon had built to break it. Readers had thoughts.

Dear Charlie,

Needed to sit with this one for a minute. The sky agrees: This week is the culmination of what you’ve been articulating we’re moving toward. The sky is quiet Wednesday, the day the cease fire expires, but Thursday when the moon moves into Leo, competition for the world stage spot light will increase with each player fighting to control/spin the narrative.

Uranium, discovered shortly after humans first observed Uranus through a telescope in 1781, was named after the icy planet with an orbit nearly perpendicular to the plane of the ecliptic due to its 98-degree tilted axis.

Named for the primordial sky god, Uranus carries the archetypal signatures of disruption, creative destruction, innovation, revolution and a spark of the divine that resists containment and seeks liberation through awakening. Currently in its last week at the anaretic degree of Taurus, the bull, it’s an all or nothing urge to redefine our physical safety and the security of our financial and food/agricultural systems. As Uranus moves from stable earth to mutable air Sunday, the increased velocity of energy on earth is palpable. Historically, its patterns in Gemini are consistent and deeply imbedded in America’s history, yet as I study these cycles, I wonder: Is conflict a prerequisite to evolution?

We’re in the second most cosmically-challenged week of the year. Observing all that’s unfolding, if the current trajectory holds, and the sky suggests it does, the change is likely to move quickly from shock to rupture. I’m looking down the line at a war-driven financial reset of the global economy apparatus akin to the 1970s when Nixon closed the window on gold and opened the door to the petrodollar. Today and tomorrow we’re in the liminal space between worlds: The one that exists and the global reconfiguration that comes after.

From chaos, a higher order emerges.

Cameron

Cameron,

Thank you for sitting with this. I came to it sideways, because I do not read the stars. I do read the record, and the record agrees with you on more than I expected.

Wednesday is the quiet day. The ceasefire expires Wednesday evening and the machine does not fire until the paper says it can. Quiet is how a war zone looks the afternoon before the first hull opens up.

Thursday is the narrative war. The moment Marines are on Kharg, every capital that matters starts drafting a statement nobody in the White House will read.

Your 1970s parallel is serious. Nixon closed the gold window in 1971 and the petrodollar emerged from the ruins. What moves through Hormuz underwrites all of it. Break the chokepoint and you are in the same territory Nixon was, one move ahead of a reset nobody consented to.

Your frame told you to look at this week. My frame told me to look at this week. Different instruments, same longitude.

One place I part company. Sometimes a higher order emerges. Sometimes what emerges is a worse disorder with better PR.

The 1970s produced the petrodollar and Volcker, which worked. The 1930s produced something else, which did not.

But the liminal space is real. You read the sky and arrived at this week.

I read the ships and arrived at this week. I am not the one who decides whether that is coincidence or confirmation.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie