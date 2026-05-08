Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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TA's avatar
TA
15hEdited

re Gratitude: “is not a trick to feel better. It is the actual situation. The trick was thinking your problems were the main event. They are not. The main event is that you are still here for the problems to happen to.”

As I move from late middle age into elder status, I was wondering how to balance these reframing phrases with the effects of time and gravity on the body. Real physical limitations crop up, but your quote about gratitude presents a path forward.

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
FISHES's avatar
FISHES
15h

“Luck is what shows up when you stop waiting for permission to dial.”

Will be engraved somewhere someday.

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