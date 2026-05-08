Lessons From Jesse Itzler and a Navy SEAL With a Beard Down to His Belt

There is an entire industry of motivational speakers selling you wisdom you already had when you were eight years old and stopped believing because adulthood beat it out of you.

Most of it is garbage.

The good stuff almost always comes from someone who has actually done something hard. Not someone who wrote a book about doing something hard.

Not someone who interviewed people who did something hard. Someone who stood at the line at four in the morning and decided his body was lying to him.

Jesse Itzler’s story about Chad Wright is the good stuff.

Which brings me to Tuesday.

I was sitting in a room at our R360 conference. A room full of friends who have built remarkable lives. People who have heard their share of speeches in their time. On any given day, we are a discerning room.

Jesse Itzler walked in.

Forty-five minutes later the room was different than when he started. Not because he is loud, though he is. Not because he is funny, though he is that too. It is because he is one of the rare ones who has actually been to the place he is describing.

The chair in the race. The eighteen couches. Mile 74 with the toenails.

He has the quiet authority of a man who is not selling you anything, because he already paid the price himself.

Hillel Presser, Mark Moses (both appeared on Fortunate Fishes) with me and Jesse.

I asked him if he would come back. He said yes.

So when you read what follows, know it is not theoretical.

I watched a room full of accomplished friends lean forward in their chairs. People who have built things, led things, and earned the right to be hard to impress. They leaned in anyway. That is the only review that matters.

Here are the lessons.

The Setup

Jesse runs a race called The Last Man Standing. A 4.2 mile loop, every hour on the hour, until one person is left vertical. The race can go for days.

In training, Jesse hit 38 miles ten times. Ten times he stopped at 38 miles. The body had set its number, and the number wasn’t moving.

Then he heard a Navy SEAL on a podcast claim he had taken a guy with five miles of experience all the way to a hundred mile finish line. The SEAL said he did it with one sentence repeated like a prayer: “I will not quit.”

Most people would have rolled their eyes and gone back to their 38 mile ceiling. Most people are fine with their ceiling. They decorate it. They put a couch under it.

Jesse picked up the phone.

That is the first lesson before the lessons start. Luck is what shows up when you stop waiting for permission to dial.

Chad Arrives

Chad Wright shows up at Jesse’s house looking like a man who has misplaced his motorcycle. Beard down to his belt. Tattoos. Eyes that have seen the kind of thing that does not get put in the highlight reel.

Jesse’s friends start texting. What’s the secret? Is he changing your stride? Your nutrition? Your breathing?

Jesse texts back: He hasn’t said a word. He sits in the corner of my room and strokes his beard and laughs at me.

This is also a lesson. The guy who has done the hard thing does not need to fill the silence. The silence is part of the curriculum.

The Briefing

At 4:45 a.m. on day one, Chad finally speaks. Three rules.

One. We never give our pain a voice.

Two. We never die in the chair.

Three. We are grateful.

That is it. That is the entire system. Twenty Navy SEAL years compressed into three sentences a child can repeat.

Let’s take them one at a time. Then we will get to the two phrases that do the actual work.

Lesson One: Don’t Give Your Pain a Voice

The moment you say “I’m tired,” you are tired.

The moment you say “I’m not a closer,” you can’t close.

The moment you say “I’m too old for this,” you are.

Words are not descriptions of reality. They are instructions to the part of your brain that runs your life when you are not paying attention. And that part of your brain is not bright. It takes everything literally. You tell it you are exhausted, it shuts down the factory and goes home.

This is not positive thinking. Positive thinking is a yoga mat and a vision board and a coffee mug that says LIVE LAUGH LOVE. This is the opposite. This is refusing to negotiate with the part of yourself that wants to quit.

Negotiation gives the enemy a seat at the table. Rule one is no seat.

Share

“How Do You Feel?” “OUTSTANDING.”

This is the operational tool that flows from rule one. And it is more powerful than it looks.

Notice what it is not.

It is not “I’m fine.” Fine is a word people use at funerals and in marriages that are about to end. Fine means I am not going to tell you what is actually happening, please stop asking.

It is not “I’m hanging in there.” That is the verbal equivalent of a man dangling from a cliff by his fingernails. You are advertising the cliff and the fingernails.

It is not “I’m crushing it” either. That is the LinkedIn answer. That is the answer of a man who has not been tested and is hoping nobody notices.

Outstanding is different.

Outstanding is a verdict. It does not describe how the body actually feels. The body feels however it feels. Outstanding describes the standard the man is choosing to operate at, regardless of what the body is reporting.

It is the word a sergeant wants to hear at three in the morning when the platoon has been awake for forty hours and somebody asks how they’re doing. He does not want a status report. He wants a posture.

Try it for a day.

Somebody at the office asks how you are. Outstanding.

Somebody on the other end of a call asks how you are. Outstanding.

Your wife asks how you are. Outstanding. Then ask how she is, because she is the reason you can afford to be outstanding in the first place.

The first few times you will feel like a fraud. Then something will shift. The mouth will tell the brain. The brain will tell the body. The body will fall in line, because the body always falls in line eventually. It just needs to know who is in charge.

Spoiler. It is not the body.

Lesson Two: Don’t Die in the Chair

Between loops of the race, there is a chair. The chair is where ambition goes to retire.

The chair is reasonable. The chair has cushions. The chair is sympathetic to your situation. The chair will tell you that you have done enough, that nobody could have predicted this, that there is no shame in stopping. The chair is, in fact, the most articulate enemy you will ever face.

Chad’s rule is simple. There are exactly two acceptable outcomes for the day.

You succeed.

Or you exhaust every resource you have and fail.

That is the entire menu. Note what is not on it. Quitting because you are uncomfortable is not on it. Quitting because you are scared is not on it. Quitting because the chair is making a persuasive argument is not on it.

You can lose. You cannot quit. Those are different things and the difference is the whole game.

When you lose having spent everything, you can look in the mirror. When you quit, the mirror stops looking back.

Lesson Three: Be Grateful

Seventy-four miles into a hundred mile run, hypothermic, with six toenails floating around in his shoe like ice cubes in a bad cocktail, Jesse is broken.

Chad’s response is to remind him to be grateful.

This sounds insane until you think about it.

The alternative to a hard day is not an easy day. The alternative to a hard day is no day at all. And that one comes for every one of us soon enough, and there is no negotiating with it when it does.

Every miserable mile is a mile a man in a hospital bed would trade his savings for. Every aching morning is a morning a widow would give anything to have back. The privilege of suffering through something difficult is, on the cosmic scoreboard, a privilege.

This is not a trick to feel better. It is the actual situation. The trick was thinking your problems were the main event. They are not. The main event is that you are still here for the problems to happen to.

“I Never Get Tired.”

Now we get to the miracle.

Mile 74. Jesse is dying. Chad stops the race and tells him a secret.

“I’m going to tell you something nobody knows about me. I never get tired.”

Jesse, broken, tries to laugh it off. Some Navy SEAL hokey-pokey nonsense at the worst possible moment.

Chad is not laughing. He says it again. He makes Jesse say it.

I never get tired.

Then he makes Jesse say it like he means it.

Then he makes him walk to the next aid station and tell the volunteer: my friend and I, we never get tired.

And then a strange thing happens. Mile 76. How do you feel? Outstanding. Mile 78. Outstanding. Mile 82. Are you tired? Why would I get tired? I don’t get tired. Mile 90. Mile 95. All the way to a hundred.

Now. Is it true that Chad Wright never gets tired? Of course not. He is made of meat like the rest of us. Meat gets tired. Physics does not care about your mantras.

So why does the lie work?

Because tiredness is not just a physical state. It is a permission slip. The body produces a signal. The mind reads the signal. The mind decides what the signal means. The mind decides what to do about it.

A regular person reads “I am tired” and translates it as “I should stop.”

A trained person reads “I am tired” and translates it as “interesting, the body is reporting fatigue, this changes nothing about whether I keep going.”

The mantra “I never get tired” does not change the chemistry. It changes the translation.

This is why drill sergeants yell. This is why coaches make you say things out loud. This is why the SEAL stopped Jesse and made him repeat it three times before letting him take another step. The mantra rewrites the dictionary. After enough reps the body stops sending the signal entirely, because the brain stops responding to it, and the brain is the one paying the bill.

Try it on something small.

Coffee is for closers. I never get tired.

The sales call you have been avoiding for a week. I never get tired.

The piece of writing that has been sitting half-finished. I never get tired.

The fourth conversation with the same difficult kid. I never get tired.

Say it like a Navy SEAL with a beard down to his belt and not like a guy in a yoga class. There is a difference. The yoga guy is hoping. The SEAL is informing the universe.

The Words You Say Become the Life You Live

Jesse spent his early career sleeping on eighteen different couches. Eighteen. That is a man who has worn out his welcome in approximately every borough.

Every morning he walked into the office and told his partner the same thing: “We’re millionaires. They just haven’t paid us yet.”

This is not delusion. Delusion is when reality contradicts you and you don’t notice. This is something else. This is operating instructions for the version of you that hasn’t shown up yet.

The man telling himself he is a millionaire walks differently. Talks differently. Negotiates differently. Treats his partner differently. Treats his time differently. He is not pretending. He is rehearsing.

Eventually the world catches up to the rehearsal, because the world is paying more attention than you think, and it tends to deliver what you keep telling it you are.

The Dyslexia Reframe

The teacher told Jesse his son was dyslexic.

Jesse said no. He is working hard. He has not yet grasped the concept.

Same kid. Same brain. Same homework.

Different label. Different future.

One version sits in the chair forever, with a diagnosis as the chair. The other one keeps running, slower than some of his classmates, but running.

This is not denial. The boy can have all the help in the world. Get him the tutors. Get him the audiobooks. Get him whatever the science recommends. But do not let anyone hang a noun on him at age seven that he is going to drag around for the next eighty years.

A noun is a destination. A verb is a journey. Pick the verb every time.

The Bottom Line

You are not running a hundred miles today.

But you are running something. A business. A book. A marriage. A kid who needs you when you have nothing left. A market that just turned. A diagnosis somebody handed you that you are not ready to accept.

Three rules, one Navy SEAL, two phrases.

Don’t give your pain a voice.

Don’t die in the chair.

Be grateful you got the shot.

How do you feel? Outstanding.

Are you tired? I never get tired.

Now go pick up the phone and call the man who has done the thing you cannot yet do.

He is closer than you think. And he might just show up at your breakfast table next week, stroking his beard, laughing at you, about to change your life.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Three favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. The algorithm is a slot machine and hearts are quarters. Hit the 🔄 restack. Somebody in your network just hit their own mile 38 and is sitting in the chair right now. Get them up. Hit 📤 share. Somebody you know is awake at four in the morning telling themselves they don’t have what it takes. Be the friend who sends them three sentences from a Navy SEAL. Drop a comment below. I read every one and I reply. Half of what I know about this race I learned from readers. The other half I made up.

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