A Chip Salesman and a Software Kid Walk Into a Studio. Nobody Films the Most Important Interview of the Year.

There is a certain kind of man who tells you exactly what he is about to do to you, and you thank him for it, tip him, and ask when he’s coming back.

Jensen Huang is that man.

He runs NVIDIA, which makes the chips every artificial intelligence on Earth runs on. If AI is a gold rush, Jensen sells the shovels. He also sells the pickaxes, the pans, the mules, the map, and the little cot you sleep on while going broke. Then he sells your widow a nicer shovel.

Across from him sits Harrison Chase, founder of LangChain. You have never heard of LangChain, and you have led a happier life for it. LangChain is the plumbing.

It is the boring gray pipe that connects a brilliant AI to your actual files and your actual tools, so the thing finally shuts up and does some work instead of writing you a sonnet about synergy.

So this is not two nerds trading Pokémon cards in a garage.

This is the man who owns the engine and the man who owns the wiring, sitting down to quietly agree on what the car is for, while the rest of us argue about the paint.

You ever notice they gave you a picture so you wouldn't ask questions? That's what an infographic is.

It's a coloring book for adults who are scared. They took the most important shift in the history of work, a machine that finishes your job while you sleep, and they say it equals a "AI Worker / Digital Employee." A worker. In a chart. That's a coworker who never goes home and never asks for a raise. Anyway. Here's the infographic.

Here are the lessons.

Lesson 1: The Boring Six Months That Changed Everything

In the first minute Jensen says a thing everyone skated right past on their way to the comments section.

Fifteen years in artificial intelligence. And it was the last six months that changed everything. Not the fifteen years. The six months. Somewhere in there the machines quietly graduated, and nobody threw a party because everybody was busy generating pictures of the Pope in a puffer coat.

The change is simple. AI stopped answering questions and started finishing jobs. It can now take a goal, chop it into steps, grab tools, remember what it was doing thirty seconds ago, which is more than I can say for myself, and keep grinding until the work is done. Jensen calls these things agents. You call them digital employees, and you will never be confused again.

The lesson for your money is brutal. The demo phase is over. When a technology stops being a party trick and becomes a worker who does not sleep, unionize, or steal your yogurt from the office fridge, every company on the planet lines up to buy it. That is not a trend. That is a stampede with a corporate credit card.

Lesson 2: The Word Nobody Explained to You. Harness.

Jensen keeps saying a word that sounds like something you strap onto a horse or a toddler at the mall. Harness. Here is what it means, and why it matters more than the AI itself.

The AI model is the brain. The harness is everything you wrap around that brain to turn it from a genius into an employee. The job description. The rulebook. The toolbelt. The files it may touch, and the ones that will get you sued if it does.

A genius with no instructions and no keys is a man muttering on a park bench. A merely competent fellow with the right manual, the right tools, and the office login is worth a fortune. America has run on that principle for two centuries.

Then Jensen drops the line of the whole interview. Today most companies are built on business processes. In the future most companies will be built on harnesses.

Translate that out of the original nerd. Today your company is people following checklists. Tomorrow your company is AI workers following digital checklists, supervised by a shrinking herd of humans who mostly decide what the checklists say and then go to lunch. The old world ran on the software that bossed people around. Think SAP. Think Oracle. The next world runs on the software that bosses the robots around. That is the bridge. And you know how I feel about bridges.

Lesson 3: Rent the Genius. Own the Worker.

Somebody asks the obvious question. Do we use the pricey famous AI, or the cheap one you download and keep in the basement like a reliable dog?

Jensen’s answer is the single most useful thing in the video. Start with the expensive rented genius. The Claudes, the GPTs. Brilliant, fast, and they show you what is possible. That is your consultant. You hire the consultant to tell you the shape of the problem, and to justify the decision you already made.

Then, once you find a job that actually matters, you build your own worker on a model you own outright. NVIDIA’s is called Nemotron 3 Ultra. Free to download, roughly ten times cheaper to run than the famous names, and in NVIDIA’s own agent tests it scored an 86 against Claude’s 87.

Read that again while it sinks in. Ten times cheaper. One lousy point behind. That is not a rounding error, that is an arbitrage you could drive a data center through. You do not outsource the thing that makes you you. You drag it in-house, strap on your harness, feed it your secret sauce, and it becomes a crown jewel nobody can steal. Jensen actually says crown jewels, out loud, on camera, like a man who knows exactly what he is selling.

Lesson 4: Own Your Brain or Rent Your Soul

Here is the part that should make every business owner put down the bourbon. For one minute.

Jensen says a company is nothing but a specialized intelligence. Your tricks, your data, the one thing you are genuinely good at. That intelligence is who you are. And you would have to be clinically insane to mail it to a sealed black box owned by somebody in another time zone who updates the terms of service on Christmas Eve.

Which is why NVIDIA pushes an open stack. Nemotron the brain, LangChain the harness, and a secure runtime called OpenShell that keeps the whole contraption bolted down in your own basement, on your own machines, under your own paranoid rules.

Countries do not outsource their armies to strangers with a nice website. Serious companies will not outsource their brains either. The self-hosted, you-control-every-electron AI worker is shaping up to be a sovereignty play, first for corporations, eventually for entire nations, most of whom will discover this roughly a decade too late and blame each other.

Lesson 5: More Robots, More Jobs. Yes, Really.

Now the part that will ruin the mood at your brother-in-law’s dinner party.

Jensen says the more AI his company uses, the more people it has to hire. I know. It sounds like something a man says right before the layoffs. But hear him out.

His engineers used to type code all day like caffeinated stenographers. Now they build and babysit these AI workers. Somebody has to decide what the robot may touch. Somebody has to test whether it is any good, or whether it is confidently, cheerfully wrong. Somebody has to catch it in the act of lying with a straight metallic face. He calls this evals and guardrails. You and I call it management, and it pays better than typing.

The takeaway is not a group hug. It is a shopping list. An entire new layer of companies is being born to build, test, secure, and supervise these digital employees. That layer will need money, and being a layer, it will take yours. Watch it like a hawk with a brokerage account.

Lesson 6: It Is a Dishwasher, Not a God

Somebody finally asks the spooky question. How human are these things, really? Should we be afraid, should we be polite, should we say please?

Jensen’s answer is the most refreshing thing said about AI all year. It is electrons, not atoms. It is not alive, not awake, has no soul, and is not plotting anything except the next token. He compares it to a dishwasher. When the dishwasher first showed up it looked like witchcraft, we gave it a vaguely human name, and within a decade it was furniture we complain about when it leaks.

That is exactly where agents are headed. Today we talk about them like coworkers and worry they will fall in love with us. In three years they will be the boring appliance humming in the corner, doing the paperwork, occasionally jamming.

The investing lesson underneath the philosophy is this. Do not price these things like magic and do not fear them like gods. Price them like the arrival of electricity. Boring, total, inevitable, and staggeringly profitable for whoever owns the wiring and the meter.

Lesson 7: There Are No Excuses Left

At the end Jensen announces the actual news, which is that he has boxed up the brain, the harness, and the secure runtime into a blueprint. A kit. Some assembly required, batteries very much not included.

His exact pitch. All the pieces are here, there are no excuses not to engage it. Which is a lovely sentiment, and also the shovel salesman cheerfully handing out a free pamphlet titled How To Dig. He is not being generous.

He is enlarging the crowd of people who suddenly need his chips to run any of it, which is the oldest trick in commerce and the entire reason NVIDIA is worth roughly one small, well-behaved continent.

The lesson is not to admire the trick, though it is admirable. The lesson is to stand on the bridge everyone is about to cross. Every one of these AI workers, open or closed, cheap or dear, in your basement or in somebody’s cloud, runs on the same silicon.

Lesson 8: The Three Tribes Who Watched This Video and Lost Their Minds

Here is the fun part. The very same interview made three different tribes of AI people feel three completely different things, and every one of them is convinced they are right. This is how you know it mattered.

The first tribe worships the frontier. These are the people who believe the smartest model wins everything, forever, straight through to the robot messiah.

They watched Jensen say a cheap open model can tie the expensive one just by tuning the harness around it, and they smiled the tight little smile of a man whose house is quietly on fire.

Because if the brain is now a swappable part, then the tens of billions spent chasing the last point of genius starts to look like a very expensive hobby. Their comeback is that the gap reopens with the next model. Maybe. People have been saying that about a lot of things.

The second tribe worries about safety. They take the scaling seriously enough to lie awake over it. To them, the scariest moment in the whole video was Jensen shrugging and calling these agents electrons, not atoms, just a dishwasher we fully understand.

That confidence is precisely the thing that keeps them up. Their point is that big systems do surprising things, and “we built it so we get it” is the exact sentence people say right before the interesting part of the disaster.

The third tribe loves open. For years they have argued you should never rent your brain from a black box you cannot see into. This announcement is their entire sermon, funded and shipped.

An open model, free to download, matching the closed champs at a tenth of the cost, is the best argument they have ever been handed. They approved loudly, as is tradition.

The lesson for you is the joke underneath all three reactions. The same video is a threat to one tribe, a warning to another, and a victory parade for the third. And the man who made it wins in all three futures, because every tribe still has to buy his chips to have the argument at all.

Lesson 9: Follow the Money, Not the Motivational Speech

Now let us take off the wizard hat and look at the receipts, because a few numbers here are worth more than the whole speech.

The cheap open worker scored an 86 on the same test where the famous expensive one scored 87. The difference in the bill was not small.

One run cost about four dollars and change. The rival cost about forty-three. That is not a discount. That is the same steak at a tenth the price, and nobody had to retrain the animal. Every gain came from fixing the harness, not the brain.

So here is what a suspicious person notices. Jensen is not really selling chips anymore. He is climbing up into the software, packaging the whole kit, and even lining up a consulting firm to install it for you.

Why would the shovel king start selling instruction manuals and hiring the diggers?

Because the one bear case that scares his stock is that the cloud giants build their own cheaper chips and cut him out.

His answer is to sell the entire factory, not just the machine, and he has already thrown more than forty billion dollars at the ecosystem this year to make sure of it.

Which brings us to the part nobody says at the party.

A chipmaker funding the companies that then turn around and buy his chips is a beautiful circle, right up until you remember we have seen this exact circle before, and it was called the dot com bubble. The flywheel is glorious on the way up and educational on the way down.

Your job is simple.

Ignore the press releases and watch whether those named customers actually keep buying hardware, or whether this turns into a nice software hobby that dilutes the margins. The whole bull case lives or dies on that one boring question.

And here is the joke that writes itself. A chip billionaire who started life washing dishes in a restaurant now stands on a stage assuring you the dishwasher will not take your job, while selling you the dishwasher, the detergent, and the kitchen it sits in.

A note on the books. Nobody cracked a book on camera. But Jensen has told us elsewhere what shaped him, so here is his actual shelf, not mine.

The Innovator’s Dilemma by Clayton Christensen. Jensen credits this one for why NVIDIA didn’t die as a graphics company. Disrupt yourself, or wait politely for somebody else to do it for you.

Only the Paranoid Survive by Andy Grove. On the strategic inflection points Jensen watches for like a man who has seen a few. The last six months were one of them.

Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson. The novel Jensen credits with dreaming up the metaverse. Fitting, since this whole agent story reads like science fiction that grew up and filed a 10-K.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Three favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. The algorithm is a slot machine and hearts are quarters.

Hit the 🔄 restack. Somebody in your network still thinks AI is a chatbot that writes their emails. This is the note that fixes them.

Hit 📤 share. You know one business owner about to mail their company’s brain to a website with a Christmas-Eve terms update. Send them Lesson 4.

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Drop a comment. Tell me which bridge you think the whole herd crosses next. I read every one.

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