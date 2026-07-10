Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Bob Muscat's avatar
Bob Muscat
11h

Architecture matters.

The reason China is accelerating into EV’s is because they planned for it. Starting 20 years ago, they built the nuclear reactors (10-15 year lead time), upgraded the grid and infrastructure and trained a bunch of engineers. They built charging stations and systemically began deploying EV’s in phases. Infrastructure… pilot … expand.

AI is the Wild West. No plan. In 6 months, they built it only to find out, oops - we need electricity. Oops - we need more compute. Oops - we forgot to pilot it. Sorry.

Society is already breaking. Whole classes of graduates are not getting jobs. What are they doing? Becoming influencers. China has a great video of hundreds of attractive Chinese girls all in a row filming their TikTok and Instagram videos. Legions of motos are picking up food for them while they “work” selling content to anyone who will subscribe. It’s an amazing ecosystem that delivers absolutely nothing of value.

I had to disciple three students this week for cheating. Using AI because life is too short to spend taking exams. One is in the military at an undisclosed base in eastern Europe. Let that sink in. Someone in our military is cheating while on deployment. Wanna bet he’s a security risk?

Imagine a football field with 50 people lined up on one end, at the goal line. Behind them, are 1000 archers who can fire arrows at one per second. The gun fires and the 50 race to the other end. 30 drop before they make it five yards. Another 10 drop before the ten yard line. For the remaining ten, it’s a mad dash … zigzagging up, down and across the field. Two make it. One unscathed. The other, wounded but alive.

That’s AI.

We, in the U.S., have no architecture. No plan. It’s a mad, winner take all, dash.

My best performing asset this year was trading Waste Management. Garbage. Every one needs their trash picked up. Zero technology.

If schools, colleges and universities aren’t training this new AI Manager, we will have 2-3 generations of undereducated people desperate for jobs in an ever more expensive world.

My bet is the biggest winners in the New Age will be private security. Desperate people do desperate things. Go visit the underworld areas of Rio for a first hand look at desperation. It’s right behind the brand new cell tower.

I’m an engineer by training. And this is the worst rollout of anything I have ever seen. We’re building a car as we drive 60 miles an hour to a destination we haven’t decided we want to go to.

When this last happened in 2000, I remember interviewing a college senior for an IT job. Starting salary, $250,000. Today, you can get the same kid for $85,000. Technology commoditizes. Eventually.

I just keep asking myself, with all these engineers, technology gurus, and business people … where is the change management team?

The dog that did not bark is Apple. Sooner or later, all that AI is going to end up in the App Store. $0.99.

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7 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
Mark's avatar
Mark
8h

Charlie, I agree wholeheartedly with everything you just wrote.

Back in 2018 I was on the Board and the Treasurer for an organization that was trying to get the word out about AI and the confluence of technologies that were going to create a sea change in how we do work. We had a number of seminars for local large/mid sized businesses with examples of what was coming. It wasn't just AI. It was high bandwith communications from 5G networks, it was 4k+ imaging, it was layering AI/machine learning onto all of these emerging technologies. Examples included auto decisioning a credit application. Applying pesticide/herbicide at the plant level vs hitting an entire field. What you are quoting from Jensen is absolutely what I understand of the AI era. It's not about outright replacing people, it's about changing the nature of our work. We need more architects and engineers, fewer guys moving boxes or 10 keying in data. If you're a "do-er" only, doing the mechanical work, then you're in trouble. If you can guide processes? I don't think you ever lose value to an organization trying to make a profit.

The business I started around the same time frame was doing Robotic Process Automatin (RPA) for accounting and bookkeeping. I used open sourced, publicly available tools. Lots of Optical Character Recognition tools to read statements, receipts, and invoices then my staff would "check" and oversee what the machine output. I'd do a monthly flyby with the client and give them some light planning and analysis or CFO level insights for what they should be paying attention to. Most of my staff were CPA moms or controllers who wanted to work part time from home. They'd put in 30 hours a week and get to pick their kid up off the bus at the end of the day. The machines did the grunt work, the human did the oversight and review. I was early. Prospective clients were not ready to give up the in-house bookkeeper/office manager. They didn't go through Covid yet and learn that you really could do almost all accounting (short of inventory) remotely. The technology did not always work as advertised and you could end up with a mess if the machine fouled. However, it often was the case that we'd do in 10 hours what previously took 30-40. The technology has only gotten better since I exited that business and started working for someone else again (long story involving an ex-wife and a business that ramped up too slowly).

I also have a former client from that era who has been arguing for 2-3 years that closed AI is the future. They are developing models for a number of big names to have their own proprietary AI on premises (or on a cloud that is not public), shielded from external competitors. As you say, that is the secret sauce of the business.

Today I use Optical Character Recognition on our inbound freight tickets and it saves hours of someone putting tickets into a spreadsheet (with fewer fat finger entry errors too). Those tickets gets auto-matched to an invoice with a machine learning program and one person checks the exceptions and outliers. I didn't fire a body to do that, the person who was doing the spreadsheet does something else and provides oversight for the machine. As an added benefit we have a full audit trail with searchable digital images now where before we had someone hunting through a filing cabinet.

I'm not the only one reading tea leaves and thinking OpenAI is in deep trouble. I'd give them 18-24 months and the money runs out. Not going public this year is going to be a major issue for them. The financials Ed Zitron (the almost comically bearish AI critic) leaked from them are a disaster. They are not disciplined. Money is being spent on the wrong things like sales and marketing. Their burn rate is enormous. They have not come up with a model to monetize the product and they have not focused on an addressable market. They could have targeted enterprise clients like Anthropic or search/consumers like Google, but they did not. When GPT 4 came out, I thought Google search was a dying beast. Turns out it was a kick in the pants to get Google focused and OpenAI wasted their technical lead through poor leadership and scatter gun approach.

I think it's very likely Microsoft steps in at some point and picks up the pieces/employees of OpenAI at a fire sale discount. Where that leaves the hyperscalers is anyone's guess, however I would be very concerned about unconfirmed leases. Maybe that compute need migrates to the opensource/proprietary models, but it could also be that we need less compute with fewer models running tokens more efficiently. There are already examples of people in industry putting a middle layer inbetween people's requests from an LLM and the LLM. They route the easy requests to the cheaper LLM choice and only send the harder requests to the expensive frontier models.

I also think a lot of IT guys just don't understand diminishing returns the way an economist or a financial leader does. Is it good enough? Do I really need that edge case every time or is it a luxury? Most financial leaders will 80/20 a problem (find the solution that works 80% of the time) and throw bodies at the exceptions vs paying a premium for 90% perfection. Six Sigma is for engineering geeks. Finance wants to know if the sixth sigma is generating a return on capital or if the 4th is good enough.

Re: Open source, I'm old enough to remember Linux eating the lunch of every other server platform that wasn't open. It was a good enough product that didn't have a cost. That gives you a lot of wiggle room to spend money on company-specific specializations.

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