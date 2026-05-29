Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Mike's avatar
Mike
12h

Charlie

Thank you so much for posting this!

We all make choices in life, and we all have to deal with the consequences of those choices. I had two kids with two different moms. Both of those women I found later were basically using me to get a kid.

Unfortunately, for them, they didn’t realize that my dad was exactly like Jason’s. Except he wasn’t wonderful when he was there, but he did his best with what he had when he was. Alcoholism tends to make an absentee parent. I love whiskey but only drink top shelf (I’m envious of your PVW collection… you must tell me how you are able to obtain the stuff because it goes off the shelf before it’s even stocked here, but I digress…).

Because of who my dad was, I made myself be different as a parent. I promise myself that if my kids needed me, I would be there no matter what even if it meant driving across the country. My son grew up within 100 miles of me at all points. I read to him every night until he was 14 even though his mom and I had a caustic relationship, I did my best not to insult her or blame her for what was going on. His mom spared no opportunity to insult me in front of him, which extended to her family.

Today, my son is a junior at college has a 3.7 grade point average and works 25 to 30 hours a week. He talks to me every day either by phone or we eat dinner or go hiking. We have a relationship that any parent who has a 21-year-old would envy, because most 21-year-old don’t hang around their parents at all. I didn’t.

When he asked me why his mom is still so angry I tell him it’s simple: despite all she did to make him hate me, we now have a closer relationship than he does with her. I don’t hate her. I forgave her a long time ago for what she did. But I still live rent-free in her head.

My daughter‘s mom is far worse. I live in Oregon. When my daughter was six, she petition the court three times to get permission to move out of state. After being denied twice, via judge shopping, she was able to get permission to move to the Bay Area for a job. She thought that I would stop seeing our daughter. I drove down in my 1978 Mercedes 240 D every month to see her or pick her up for vacations. So she moved her to Minnesota earlier this year without court permission. The court didn’t stop her, but it did make her seek my consent going forward to move (which is an awkward position to be in, having control over your ex partners movements as relates to their job/career… her mom is a biochemist, so that actually does matter). I have never missed parenting time with my daughter despite the fact that she’s now over 1400 miles away, and I get a significant amount of parenting time with her (not enough for my daughter’s estimation, but better than 90% of other split families).

The reason I have such a close relationship with my kids is that I was there. It’s also because they’ve seen me model what forgiveness looks like towards their own mothers. And they know what it means to apologize to someone and they do it regularly when they’re wrong because from the time they were able to understand language if I did something wrong or failed as a parent, the first person I apologized to was them.

Your children are a reflection of you. Jason’s children will succeed because he’s imbuing in them the same qualities that he had to learn the hard way. That’s their leg up. It’s what every parent should do for their child. Teach them the hard lessons in a way that allows them to make mistakes without severe consequences. Model for them what being an adult and a good human being looks like firsthand.

I’ve enjoyed all of your articles, but this one really hit home. It’s not easy to take the arrows and not shoot them back (and rest assured, as a 26 year veteran special education teacher, I take plenty of arrows and don’t shoot them back, from all angles). The rewards for doing so are priceless.

Many thanks and keep up with the mischief!

Mike

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
16h

My son enrolled at UNT after Afghanistan. After surviving an IED. He had a completely different experience. He said, “Mom, they’re all dumb.” So I asked him about the ‘who.’

He said every kid in every class, “They don’t know anything.”

I reminded him that his lived experience is completely different than the other students.

He definitely would have chosen the Glock.

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