An Orthodontist, a Gun Dealer, and an Axe-Throwing Bar Owner Walk Into a Room. Plot Twist. They Are the Same Guy.

Let me tell you about the word no.

No is the most powerful word committees have ever invented, because it requires nothing. No risk. No idea. No skin. You say no, you go home, and if the thing fails you were right, and if the thing works you were never on the record.

Jason Gladwell built a life out of ignoring the word no from the people most qualified to say it.

The dean said no to his degree. So he invented his own degree. His marketing team said no to the Glocks. So he gave away the Glocks.

The orthodontic profession said no to teaching dentists. So he taught the dentists.

A council of churches, and folks, when the churches form a council you know nothing is getting done, said he was a public health menace.

Notice the language. Menace. Not wrong. Menace. When they cannot prove you are wrong, they upgrade you to dangerous, because dangerous does not require evidence.

Here is what no actually is. It is a measurement. Not of your idea. Of the room.

So the arrows in this man’s back are not the price of being right. They are the receipt. Save your receipts.

Look at the resume and you will think the man cannot sit still.

Orthodontist. Gun range. Shooting range. Axe-throwing bar. Granite company. Building company. Media company. Aircraft brokerage. The largest i9 youth sports franchise portfolio in America.

That is not a man who collects businesses. That is a man who has held exactly one job his entire life and keeps changing the costume.

Here is the job. Find the thing the whole room agrees is stupid. Then go do it better than anyone alive.

The arrows in the back are not the cost of being right. They are the proof.

I had Jason on Fortunate Fishes this week.

Here are the lessons.

Lesson 1: Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable, or Get Comfortable Being Average.

Jason grew up dirt poor in a rough corner of North Omaha.

Single mom running a daycare out of the house. Father in the Air Force and mostly gone. An older brother sliding into gang life at fourteen, which is the age his mother packed the kids and shipped them to North Carolina to save them.

He got into NC State off the waitlist. He had never studied a day in his life. He had no habits. He had, by his own description, no idea how anyone actually does this.

Then he walked into a room full of NC State students and had the most useful thought a young man can have.

I am outgunned.

Everyone here is smarter than me. And it was embarrassing.

Most people feel that and quit, quietly, in a way that takes thirty years to finish. Jason felt that and made one rule. Never miss a class. Never be late. Homework before fun.

The exact opposite of everything he had done up to that point.

That is the whole secret, and he says it plainly. Get comfortable being uncomfortable. Get comfortable doing the thing your friends are not doing. Being different is hard, especially for a kid, which is precisely why so few of them grow up to be Jason.

He finished first in his class. The guys he partied with finished last in theirs, or did not finish at all. Same parties. Different mornings.

You are not in college anymore. But you are still in some room, right now, where you are outgunned. You can decorate that feeling and call it impostor syndrome. Or you can do what the kid from North Omaha did and let the embarrassment do its job.

Lesson 2: The Room Will Tell You No. The Room Is the Data.

Now the famous one.

Once or twice a year Jason runs a massive Invisalign event. Two hundred and fifty patients in a single day, which is roughly what a normal orthodontist does in a year. He owns the world record for it nine times over.

One year the schedule would not fill. A week out, he was twenty percent short. So he looked at the opt-in mailing lists of every company he had a piece of, and he got to the one for a gun club he co-owned.

He sent that list three options. A silver membership worth twelve hundred dollars. Thirteen hundred dollars off treatment. Or a Glock 19, worth three hundred and fifty.

Three choices. One of them a quarter the value of the others. To a list of people who had asked to hear from a gun club.

He pitched it to his media team first. Every one of them said hell no. You have lost your mind.

So he told them the truest sentence any leader ever says. We disagree and commit. If this goes south, I take all the heat. But build the contingency plan anyway.

Somebody got the mailer and put it on Facebook. Then it was no longer a mailer. It was the Daily Mail. It was CNN. It was a council of churches calling a man who straightens teeth a public health menace. Invisalign disowned him and pulled him off their website. His own PE group was furious.

Here is the part nobody reported. It never came out that he owned the gun store. And it was the best orthodontic event of his life and the best month the gun store ever had.

All press is good press, the cliche says. The cliche is usually wrong. It was right that month.

INTERLUDE. THIS ONE IS MINE. This next story is not Jason's. While we were taping, his gun-club gamble reminded me of the one time I crossed a general and nearly lost my commission, so I put down the interviewer's chair and told him. How to Get Court-Martialed for Doing Your Job The military is built to get the mission done. What it cannot abide is the mission getting done by a method nobody upstairs recognizes, run by an officer who climbed down into the work instead of standing over it. I learned this half a mile underground in Omaha, Nebraska, the single furthest point in America from a wave. When I graduated from the Air Force Academy they asked where I wanted to be stationed. I said anywhere near an ocean, because I surf. The Air Force has a sense of humor it will not admit to, and it sent me to the corn. There I became a China air defense analyst. We tracked the signals off Chinese surface-to-air missile sites so that, if the balloon ever went up, we could route B-52s full of nuclear weapons around them instead of into them. Miss one signal and you fly a crew into a missile nobody knew was there. The work mattered. It was also the dullest ever invented. Officers did not do it. They supervised the dullness from a respectful distance, the way royalty observes a hanging. So the first thing I did when they put me in charge, and the first thing I caught grief for, was sit down and work the signals myself for a week. A vault half a mile down. No windows, no music, no electronics. Just a man, a screen, and signal after signal until he forgets his own name. Fifty thousand of them were backed up, untouched for years, because every officer before me had declined to find out how bad it was. Having done the work, I knew no speech about duty would move that pile. You cannot inspire a man out of boredom that deep. You have to bribe him. So I got a recorder that could play but never record, which satisfied the gods of classification, and made one rule. Whoever cleared the most signals in a week picked the music for the next. We had every kind of American down there. Rock and roll, hip hop, salsa loud enough to crack concrete. Win, and the room played your song all week. Lose, and you spent forty hours under Nebraska listening to someone else’s favorite album on a loop. I have never seen people work like that. They came in early. They skipped their cigarette breaks, and you have not met anyone more devoted to a cigarette break than an enlisted airman. The fifty thousand went to zero. No crew ever flew into a missile we missed. And because the work could finally be finished, I sent people home when it was. Then a general flew in from Washington. He did not like the music. He had never sat in that chair, never felt the hours, never cleared a single signal, so he could not tell a method that worked from a method that merely looked like the Air Force. He took the tape deck away and put everyone back the way it was supposed to look, in silence, the way it had been when the pile stood fifty thousand high. Me, he nearly court-martialed. Not for the signals. For the method. For solving the unsolvable in a way he had never tried and could not understand, because he had never once done the job he was so sure I was doing wrong. The signals went back to ten thousand inside three months.

Two men. One city. The same lesson learned from opposite ends.

Lesson 3: Haters Hate From Below.

Jason built something called the Strategic Partners Program. In plain English, he armed general dentists to do Invisalign well, which the orthodontic profession received roughly the way the medieval church received the printing press.

The fear was simple. Those are our cases. He should not be teaching them.

The math was simpler. The average general dentist does eighteen to twenty-eight Invisalign cases a year. A mixed bag.

Some they should be doing, some they have no business touching, and they cannot tell the difference. Jason gave them specialist-level case design, doubled their volume, and made the care better, because now an actual orthodontist stood behind it.

And here is the move the haters never saw coming. Those same dentists, now doing better work, started sending him the hard cases they could not handle. He built his own referral pipeline out of the people he was supposedly cannibalizing.

He has a line for the men firing arrows at his back. Haters hate from below. And the corollary, which should be tattooed on every founder: if people stop hating me, I am probably irrelevant.

You are not arming dentists. But somewhere in your work there is a thing you could give away that everyone tells you to hoard. Give it away. Watch who comes back through the door carrying business.

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Lesson 4: The Cleanest Money Is in the Industry Nobody Bothered to Fix.

When Jason came out of residency, the orthodontic model had not changed since 1950. Twenty percent down. The whole fee collected before treatment ended. Doctors who wanted to get paid first and trust nobody.

His father ran a car dealership. So Jason grew up listening to a thousand deals, and he knew what every human being actually shops for. Not a price. A monthly payment they can afford.

He had also read, back in undergrad, that the average person carries three to four hundred dollars of disposable income at any moment. So if you only have four hundred dollars and I am demanding a thousand down, in his words, the math does not math.

So he flipped the whole model. Low down payment. Zero percent financing. And if your treatment runs twenty-four months but you need twenty-eight to pay, he gives you twenty-eight. His bet was that if you like him at the end, you are not going anywhere.

He still runs it this way. It still works.

The lesson is not to go open an orthodontics practice. The lesson is that the fattest, cleanest money is rarely in the glamorous industry everyone is shoving their way into.

It is in the boring, arcane, unloved one that the clever people consider beneath them, run by men advertising in the back of the phone book, waiting for somebody to bring it the one thing it has been missing.

Lesson 5: The Free Starbucks Is the Entire Strategy.

There is a real Starbucks inside Jason’s offices. Barista. Frappuccinos. The works. He runs it as a charity cafe, and the contract says he cannot advertise it outside his own four walls.

Every other healthcare office in America has a sad Keurig in the corner and two warm water bottles.

He also tore out the open-bay floor plan, the 1950s setup where six chairs share one room and every parent hears every correction given to every other kid. He built private treatment rooms before anyone in orthodontics was doing it, because nobody wants the neighbors hearing the hard conversation.

Then COVID arrived. While every other practice scrambled with shower curtains and box fans to separate patients, Jason already had private rooms and curbside Invisalign deliveries. His worst month, he dropped twenty-five percent. The herd dropped off a cliff.

His whole philosophy fits in one sentence. Same doctor quality, better facility, better team, average fee, easier financing. Do all of that and nobody can touch you, because nobody else is doing all of it at once.

The free latte is not a perk. It is the moat. So is every small, unreasonable, slightly-too-generous thing you do that your competitor decided was not worth the trouble.

Lesson 6: Never Throw an Arrow at the Other Guy.

When Jason trains doctors, he gives them one rule about competitors that he lives by everywhere.

If you ever have to talk about another doctor, never say something bad about him.

There are ways to show your treatment plan is right without burning down the man who made the wrong one. The patients sitting across the table do not want to hear their doctor running down a colleague. It tells them something ugly about who they are dealing with.

He has built a whole life on this, and it is the quiet engine under everything else in this piece. The man takes arrows. He does not throw them.

I have watched a lot of people try to win by making the other guy smaller. I have never once respected someone for it. Neither has Jason. The math on contempt has never closed for anybody.

Lesson 7: Pray You Are Not the Smartest Person in the Room.

Jason told me something most CEOs are physically incapable of saying out loud.

If you work for me and you cannot do your job better than I can, you do not belong in the same room as me.

He has always wanted to be the dumbest person at the table, surrounded by people who are awesome at the one thing he hired them for. The opposite of the insecure founder who needs to be the genius in every meeting.

He also handed me, free of charge, the most expensive lesson he ever paid for. He called it the fallacy of success. Win big in one place and you will believe you can translate that win anywhere. So he spread into a dozen businesses as a silent partner, the bank, the equity backer.

It did not all translate. He is actively pulling out of some of them now.

The exits prove the point as well as the entries. He sold his stake in i9 sports for a fortune ten years after saving his partner from dumping it for nothing, and he will tell you he barely did a thing inside that company except be patient.

Genius at one thing is not genius at all things. The man who knows the difference keeps his money. The man who forgets it funds an MBA he did not need.

Lesson 8: Forgiveness Is Just Putting Down the Poison.

Years ago, before any of the success, Jason’s aunt Stephanie told him a sentence that rearranged him.

Holding a grudge is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.

He believed it so completely that he forgave the one man with the best claim to his anger. His father, who was not around. The dad who was amazing when you were in front of him and gone the rest of the time.

They are best friends now. And in a recent conversation, his father admitted he could not understand why Jason’s older brother was so angry with him. Jason had to explain it. Dad, you weren’t there.

The brother is still drinking the poison. Jason put it down decades ago.

He draws one hard line, and you should write it down, because most people who preach forgiveness skip it. Forgiveness is not stupidity.

He has forgiven the partners who tried to screw him. He does not wish them harm. He also will never do business with them again.

He told me about one of them who still posts about him years later, and people send Jason the screenshots. His reaction is the cleanest revenge there is. I never think about you. But here you are, giving me a full day of your attention, you the one who tried to wreck me.

I had the same disease once. A man I built something with betrayed it, and a PR firm that had worked for him for eight years told me I had leased permanent space in his head. Today I would shake his hand. He has his demons. Who am I to judge.

Forgiveness is not a gift you give the other man. It is an eviction notice you serve on the tenant living rent-free in your own skull.

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Lesson 9: Be There. That Is the Whole Rule His Father Broke.

I asked Jason for the one rule he set for himself as a dad that his own father did not.

Three words. Being there.

His father was absent. So Jason engineered his entire 2021 sale to LightWave partly so he could be at his daughter’s three o’clock tennis match on a Tuesday. He stayed on as Chief Orthodontic Officer and rolled thirty percent back into the company, but the deal bought him the afternoons.

And here is the beautiful part. He learned the lesson by accident, from the same absent father.

As a kid he would sit in the corner of the car dealership for an hour, waiting for his dad to get off the phone, absorbing every negotiation like a sponge. He did not know he was being trained. He was.

So now when Jason takes a call and a kid is in the car, it goes on speaker. They need to hear how he talks to people. They need to hear how people talk to him. They need to hear a problem arrive and watch it get solved.

He told his thirteen-year-old daughter Olivia the goal out loud. By the time you are sixteen, I want you making ninety percent of your own decisions. He has three years to get her there.

His rule for when she fails, or drinks at a party, or finds herself somewhere she should not be, is the rule every parent claims to have and almost none actually keeps. Call me first. I am not the trouble. I am the guy who gets you out of trouble. And the night you call, I will not say a word about it. We talk in the morning. Because the second you break that trust, the calls stop forever.

And then the rarest one. He apologizes to his kids. Out loud. That was not parent of the year today. I ran hot. I am sorry.

You cannot leave your children your judgment in a will. There is no form for it. You can only leave them the afternoons, the speakerphone, the first call, and the apology.

Lesson 10: Write the Goal Down, or You Are Just Hoping.

This one is mine, but Jason agreed so hard I am putting it in his column. Years ago I befriended an eye surgeon. Born in the 1920s, told by everyone he would amount to nothing, could not get into an American medical school, so he studied in Europe and came back and invented the machine that takes cataracts out of your eye. He also played a top-ten song on Johnny Carson, which is a separate story for a separate Friday. When he was young, broke, and discouraged, someone handed him a twenty-eight-page booklet called It Works. The instruction was simple. Imagine you could not fail. Write down everything you want. Cut thirty down to ten. Then put them in brutal order, first to last. Carry the list in your pocket. Look at it three times a day. He did. Every item on it came true, including a song on national television and a machine that changed ophthalmology. I was so moved I added a chapter about him to A Message from Garcia.

Jason lives the same gospel without ever having read the booklet. Set the goal. Make it visible. Read it every single day. The studies all say the same thing, he told me. A written goal you look at daily is the difference between a plan and a hope. And hope is not a strategy.

So tonight, before the chair gets comfortable, write the thing down. Then go look at it in the morning.

The Bottom Line

Anna is the part of this story I have not told you yet, and she is the load-bearing wall.

Jason met her when he was leaving a Raleigh orthodontics practice for dental school and she was arriving, both of them working their way up the same ladder.

She is a general dentist who still practices, and who quietly set aside her own ambitions to own a practice so the family could be built. Her line, which Jason repeats to his kids, is the whole philosophy of a life in nine words. When you say yes to one person, you are saying no to somebody else.

That is the audit. Not your portfolio. Your yeses and your nos.

Look back at this whole piece. The invented degree. The Glock. The private rooms. The dentists he armed. The father he forgave. The afternoons he bought. Every one of them is the same act. A man walking toward the exact thing the room flinched away from.

He will tell you, plainly, that he did not build any of it alone, and that someone bigger than him is steering. His job, in his words, is to take the gifts he was given and buckle up and keep the ride pointed in the right direction.

The costumes change. The orthodontist, the gun dealer, the axe-throwing bar, the dad on speakerphone. The man underneath has not changed once.

And if he does this right, there are two more coming, ages thirteen and ten, who are watching every arrow land and learning that it does not hurt nearly as much as the room promised.

Go find the thing everyone told you was stupid.

Then go teach somebody small to walk toward it.

The books Jason and I traded, in case you are building your own kit:

Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking, by Malcolm Gladwell

The Little Gold Book of YES! Attitude, by Jeffrey Gitomer

Unreasonable Hospitality: The Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect, by Will Guidara

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Three favors before you go. Hit the ❤️. The algorithm is a slot machine and hearts are quarters. Hit the 🔄 restack. Somebody in your network is sitting in the chair right now, outgunned, telling themselves to play it safe. Get them up. Hit 📤 share. You know one person who needs to put down the poison.

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