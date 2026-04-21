SITUATION REPORT | April 21, 2026 | 17:50

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A Capital Mischief SITREP Day 53 of Iran War

ONE. THE COUP INSIDE THE COUP

OR: IF YOU WANT THE NEGOTIATIONS TO END, IT HELPS TO ARREST YOUR OWN NEGOTIATORS.

Two hours ago, a Saudi commentator named Mansour Almalik posted in Arabic that the Revolutionary Guard has placed three men under house arrest in Tehran.

The Speaker of Parliament. The President. The Foreign Minister.

In other words, everyone in Iran whose job was to return Steve Witkoff’s phone call.

Single source. Not yet confirmed by mainstream outlets. If it is true, it is the most important thing that has happened this month, which is saying something in a month that has had a naval blockade, a strait closure, and a Pentagon pizza crisis.

Here is why I am treating it as the operating thesis.

Everything that happened in Washington today only makes sense if this happened in Tehran overnight.

The Iranian delegation that was supposed to fly to Islamabad never left the ground. The plane carrying Witkoff and Kushner departed Miami, pointed east, and then quietly turned around over the Atlantic and went to Washington instead. Vice President Vance’s motorcade performed the same maneuver at ground level.

And the entire National Security Principals Committee is now sitting in the West Wing at 3 PM on a Tuesday, which is not a time anyone meets in Washington unless they absolutely have to.

The three names Almalik listed are the three men Ahmad Vahidi would take off the board if he wanted the diplomatic track to die.

Ghalibaf led the delegation that came within an inch of a deal in Islamabad.

Pezeshkian is the civilian president who has been telling anyone who would listen since April 4 that the IRGC was driving the war. Araghchi is the Foreign Minister who announced the Strait of Hormuz open on April 17 before Vahidi’s faction overrode him by lunch.

Vahidi has been running a slow-motion coup since Ali Khamenei died.

He has sidelined Pezeshkian, controlled the negotiating team from Tehran, vetoed cabinet appointments, and issued the strait closure order through his man Zolghadr at the Supreme National Security Council.

Today he apparently finished.

If the arrest is real, Iran has no civilian government. It has Vahidi, the IRGC, and a telephone nobody is allowed to answer. Vahidi will never sign a deal, because signing a deal ends him, and men who are not stupid do not sign their own eviction notices.

This is the story I have been telling since April 6. The Christian Science Monitor named him Monday. The Santa Monica Observer named him Saturday. The Jerusalem Post named him last week.

I named him thirteen days before any of them.

Monday I wrote that the brotherhood had locked the door from the inside.

Today Vahidi changed the locks.

This afternoon, Trump confirmed the fracture on the record.

TWO. THE WEST WING IS FULL AT 3 PM ON A TUESDAY

OR: WHEN THE ENTIRE PRINCIPALS COMMITTEE SKIPS LUNCH, YOU HAVE YOUR ANSWER.

Aviation tracking called it first. Vice President Vance. Secretary of State Rubio. Secretary of War Hegseth. Kushner. Witkoff. All photographed entering the White House in the last two hours.

That is the full National Security Principals Committee on a Tuesday afternoon in April.

This is not a policy review. This is not a scheduled deputies meeting at the Old Executive Office Building. This is a call.

The meeting is happening because the diplomatic track did not fail. It was liquidated. The President has to decide what to do about a country that just arrested the only people he could talk to, and then told its English-language professor to warn American sailors to evacuate their ships.

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The first two sections were free, because I’m generous like that. The next ones are for grown folks who are TIRED. Tired of the arrangement. You know the arrangement. Right now you’re in a box. No windows. Somebody is shoveling shit through a slot in the door. And you’re eating it. You’re eating it and going, “Mmm, thank you, sir, is there any more?” That’s the arrangement. That’s the DEAL. I’m just the guy saying hey, there’s a door. The door costs two dollars a day. Because of course it does. They don’t charge you for the shit. They charge you for the exit.

Less Than $2 a Day