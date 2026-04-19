FOUNDING MEMBERS: Pentagon Pizza Report Has Predicted Every Major American Military Operation Since 1990. Tonight It Reads DOUGHCON 1. Also Iran Has 13 Days Of Oil Storage. These Are Related.Iran Has 13 Days Of Oil Storage. The Blockade Is On Day 6. The Ceasefire Dies Tuesday. The Wells Die Sunday. Only One Of Those Deadlines Can Be Extended.Charlie GarciaApr 19, 2026∙ Paid63128ShareThis post is for subscribers in the Founding Member planUpgrade to Founding MemberAlready in the Founding Member plan? Sign inPreviousNext