You are reading this Monday morning with a coffee and a question. Where are the Marines.

On The Underrated American Virtue Of Knowing When Not To Pull The Trigger.

The cable arrived in the West Wing at 8:00 PM Eastern.

It came in through the Pakistani embassy on Massachusetts Avenue, a quarter mile from the Vice President’s residence, and was at the National Security Council watch officer’s desk by 8:11.

The text was three paragraphs long.

The first paragraph offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial traffic effective immediately upon American agreement.

The second paragraph offered to lift the Iranian counter-blockade and accept the American naval cordon as a temporary measure pending the negotiation of permanent terms.

The third paragraph offered to defer the nuclear question to a later round.

There was no fourth paragraph.

The watch officer read it twice. He walked the original up one flight to the National Security Adviser’s office. By 8:31 the National Security Adviser had read it. By 8:34 he was on the phone to the Residence.

By 8:47 PM the President had read it.

By 8:52 PM the President had ordered a Situation Room meeting for 10:00 AM Monday.

A senior aide printed three copies. He walked them to the offices of the National Security Adviser, the Secretary of Defense, and the Director of National Intelligence. He did not stop to explain. The cover sheet said only:

PRINCIPAL EYES. WHITE HOUSE 10:00 AM MONDAY.

For seventy-three minutes the cable existed only inside the West Wing.

At 9:13 PM it appeared on the homepage of an American newsroom.

Within thirty minutes it was on every homepage in Washington.

By 10:30 PM a White House spokesperson had been authorized to say the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

That sentence is not a yes. That sentence is not a no.

That sentence is what the President of the United States says when he walks into a Situation Room twelve hours later with an Iranian cable in one pocket and a Rystad reservoir-pressure chart in the other and a decision to make about which one survives the meeting.

Six thousand miles east of Massachusetts Avenue, in the basement of a building in central Tehran that does not appear on any city map, a man named Ahmad Vahidi was being told the cable had been received.

On an Iranian government Falcon climbing out of Islamabad at 5:00 AM local time, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic was eating a cold meal and watching the Hindu Kush slide past the window.

His next stop was Moscow.

He would land in time for breakfast with Vladimir Putin and would not yet know what the Pakistanis had actually delivered to the Americans, because the Pakistanis had delivered something his government had not entirely authorized.

Inside the National Security Council watch floor, a Marine major in service alphas printed the cable and walked it down to the Operations Center, where a Navy captain was looking at a screen showing three carrier strike groups, a French flagship, and a Marine Expeditionary Unit that was no longer where its ships were.

USS Abraham Lincoln, in the Arabian Sea since January.

USS Gerald R. Ford, holding Bab al-Mandeb in the Red Sea.

USS George H.W. Bush, full magazines, fresh air wing, on station in the Arabian Sea since Wednesday.

FS Charles de Gaulle, twenty Rafales and a nuclear reactor, in the Eastern Mediterranean.

USS Tripoli, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked, F-35Bs on the deck, inside the blockade envelope.

USS Boxer, USS Portland, and USS Comstock, pier side at Apra Harbor, Guam, hangars empty, skeleton crews aboard, a Japan-based destroyer alongside them.

The ships looked intact to every Chinese satellite that crossed the meridian. They were intact. They were also empty.

The Marines those ships carried, twenty-five hundred of them, were at Al Udeid and Prince Sultan and Al Dhafra in assembly positions.

F-35Bs from Cherry Point on the same ramps. Hornets from Beaufort already there. Ninety minutes flight time from Kharg. They had been on those airfields for six days.

Three carriers, one French flagship, an MEU embarked at sea, an MEU dispersed across three Gulf airfields.

The carriers were still on station.

The Marines on Tripoli were still inside the blockade envelope.

The Marines off Boxer were still on Gulf airfields.

The Air Force C-17s out of Pope Army Airfield had not stopped.

The President had not stood the operation down.

The President had postponed it.

That is the difference this briefing is going to explain.

There is a picture below this paragraph. Six boxes. A chess piece. A stopwatch. Hezbollah. The Houthis. A patronage chart. A reservoir cracking on a stopwatch face. A kettle. Roll all of that together and you get the first four chapters. A regime that runs on oil money it can no longer move, defended by a guy whose office is on a map nobody has, threatening countries he cannot reach, while his clock runs out faster than ours. The picture stops at chapter four because the picture is the part anyone gets to see. Chapters five through seven are the part the picture would not be allowed to draw if the picture had been asked, which it was not.

Chapter 1. The Marines Have Not Landed.

Or: The President Reads A Manifesto Sunday Morning, Calls Fox News Sunday Afternoon, And Receives An Iranian Surrender Offer Sunday Night. The Marines Stay On The Ramp Through All Three.

Saturday night, fifty-one hours before the cable arrived, the President was in a tuxedo at the Washington Hilton.

You read about it in Dear Charlie 27 yesterday morning. A thirty-one-year-old California teacher named Cole Tomas Allen charged the security checkpoint outside the dinner with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives.

A Secret Service vest absorbed a round at close range that should have ended the event differently than it did.

What you may have missed in the noise of an evacuation is what the President had already done earlier the same Saturday afternoon, hours before he ever boarded Air Force One.

He had cancelled the Witkoff-Kushner trip to Pakistan.

He had posted the line on Truth Social.

We have all the cards. They have none. If they want to talk, all they have to do is call.

That sentence was on the record before the first round was fired in the lobby. It carried through Saturday night. It carried through Sunday morning when the President sat in the Residence with a manifesto in his hands. It carried through Sunday afternoon when he called Fox News. It carried through Sunday night when the Pakistani embassy delivered the cable.

It is still carrying.

What you did not know yesterday morning, because CBS did not publish the contents until Sunday afternoon, is what Allen wrote in the manifesto he emailed to his family ten minutes before he opened fire.

The manifesto runs 1,052 words.

He apologized to the luggage handlers. He thanked his colleagues and his students. He laid out his rules of engagement. Administration officials by rank, excluding Kash Patel. Secret Service incapacitated non-lethally if possible. Hotel employees and guests not targets at all.

He chose buckshot over slugs to minimize wall penetration.

Then he wrote this sentence.

If I was an Iranian agent, instead of an American citizen, I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed shit.

The Ma Deuce is the M2 Browning. Fifty caliber. The standard heavy machine gun mounted on American military vehicles since the 1930s.

A Caltech-trained roboticist with a graduate degree in computer science walked into the Washington Hilton armed and undetected and used his last hour of freedom to name Iran as the alternate threat profile that would have walked through the same hotel and reached the same President without being stopped.

The President read the manifesto in the Residence Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon he was on Fox News’ Sunday Briefing telling the host that Iranian oil infrastructure had three days before internal explosion. He said it could not be rebuilt the way it was.

Then he repeated the sentence he had already published the day before.

We have all the cards.

By Sunday night the cable had arrived at the West Wing.

The man who said we have all the cards is not in a mood to back down. The man who almost killed him invoked his enemy in his last document. The diplomatic delegation he had ready to fly is sitting in a hotel three blocks from where you are reading this. The carriers are still on station. The Marines are still in assembly positions ninety minutes from Kharg. The blockade is still in force.

And somewhere in Tehran, in the basement of a building that does not appear on any city map, a man named Ahmad Vahidi is reading the same news cycle the President read this morning, the same Fox News transcript the President recorded this afternoon, and the same story Washington read this evening.

He is counting the same days.

The Marines are not on Kharg because the President postponed the Marines on Kharg.

That sentence cost me ten percent of a published probability distribution.

I am giving it up because the analytical work since I last published has produced something that justifies the revision.

I did not have the Rystad Energy reservoir-pressure chart in my hands then.

I did not know that roughly half of Iranian oil production sits in reservoirs the industry classifies as Low or Very Low pressure, the kind that take permanent damage when shut in fast.

I did not know that the President’s “cannot be rebuilt the way it was” line is the precise clinical phrase a petroleum engineer uses to describe permanent reservoir damage from improper shut-in.

I did not know the squeeze was already doing the work the Marines were going to do.

The window moved because the physics moved.

Six chapters explain why.

Before any of them, Chapter 2 is in Beirut.

And Sanaa. And Baghdad.

Chapter 2 is what an Iranian hard currency shortage looks like at the working level, on a Saturday afternoon, on the twenty-fifth of the month, in three different time zones.

Chapter 2 is the leading indicator of a war that has already ended without anybody on cable news noticing.

Pour another coffee.

You just have to know what the cards are.

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Chapter 2. Beirut. Saturday Morning.

Or: The Pay Slip That Did Not Come.

In the apartment blocks south of Rafic Hariri Airport, in the neighborhoods that are technically Beirut but functionally Hezbollah, a fighter whose name the public will never know woke up before dawn on Saturday morning.

He brewed coffee on a small electric burner.

He sat at the kitchen counter.

He picked up the phone the organization gave him three years ago and opened the banking app that sits on the home screen.

He had checked it on the twenty-fifth of every month for nine years.

The deposit hit at the same hour it always did. Hezbollah’s payroll runs on the discipline of a German railway. The number on the screen, however, was thirty percent smaller than last month.

He stood at the counter for a long moment.

He made a second cup of coffee.

Down the hall, his neighbor’s deposit was forty percent smaller. Two flights up, his commander’s was unchanged. Across the city, in the sister neighborhood of Haret Hreik, the pension to the family of the fighter killed in last summer’s southern Lebanon raids did not arrive at all.

The widow called the unit’s administrative officer.

The administrative officer did not pick up.

Three time zones east, in Sanaa, a Houthi missile crew lieutenant was looking at a different kind of shortage.

He had been promised a hardware delivery on the monthly rotation since the beginning of the year. Components for the Burkan missiles.

Replacement guidance modules. The technical adviser who had flown in from Bandar Abbas three months ago, made his rounds through the production facilities, and flown home for what the lieutenant was told was a two-week rotation, had not flown back.

The two weeks had become five weeks.

The five weeks had become two months.

The lieutenant has options that are not really options.

He can fire the missiles he has now, with no replacement pipeline behind them, and accept that the unit will be operationally decommissioned within ninety days.

He can hold the inventory, conserve the assets, and accept that his unit is becoming a museum exhibit instead of a fighting force.

He has not made the decision.

His commander has not made the decision.

The commander’s commander has not made the decision.

Somewhere up the chain, somebody in Tehran is supposed to make the decision and the chain is not delivering the decision because the chain in Tehran cannot agree on who has the authority to make it.

The lieutenant goes to evening prayer.

The lieutenant goes to bed.

The lieutenant gets up tomorrow with the same problem.

Two time zones east of Sanaa, in Baghdad, the Kata’ib Hezbollah finance officer was sitting in a back room near the Green Zone.

Across the table from him was a Quds Force liaison from the Iranian embassy. The liaison had flown in from Tehran two days earlier with a folder.

The folder did not contain dollars.

The folder contained apologies.

The finance officer listened.

The liaison spoke.

The conversation took thirty minutes.

At the end of it, the finance officer would have to take a number back to his commander explaining which fighters got paid this month and which did not.

The number was going to be smaller than last month. The conversation he would have with the commander was going to be harder than the conversation he was having now.

The finance officer thanked the liaison. The liaison apologized again. The finance officer drove back across the river into Sadr City. The math sat on the passenger seat the entire drive.

Three Iranian-funded militaries. Three capitals. Three sets of conversations on a Saturday afternoon that all ended the same way.

The money did not come.

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Chapter 3. Tehran. The Tower On Sa’adat Abad Boulevard.

Or: The Battalion That Owns A Quarter Of The Country And Cannot Make Payroll.

There is a tower in northwest Tehran with a brass plaque in the lobby that reads Khatam al-Anbiya.

The translation is Seal of the Prophets.

The Prophets ran a tighter ship.

The receptionist on the fourteenth floor is technically a corporal in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The company is technically a military unit. The military unit is technically a company.

The line between the two has not existed since 1989, which is also approximately when Iran’s economy stopped existing in any sense the rest of us would recognize.

The Holding Company That Forgot It Was Also An Army.

The IRGC is not an army. The IRGC is a holding company that runs an army on the side.

It was founded in 1979 to defend the revolution. By 1989 it was paving roads. By 2025 it was the country.

This is what happens when you let the guys with the rifles also run the cement company. Eventually they figure out the cement is more profitable than the rifles, and you spend the next forty years trying to remember which one they were originally hired for.

Khatam al-Anbiya operates approximately eight hundred subsidiary companies. It runs Bandar Abbas port. It runs the Tehran metro. It built South Pars. It built Jask. It paves the highways and pours the apartment slabs.

If you live in Iran, you wake up in a Khatam al-Anbiya apartment, take a Khatam al-Anbiya train to a Khatam al-Anbiya office, and complain about your rent to a man who works for the same company that issues your paycheck and, if you complain too loudly, also issues your warrant.

This is the kind of vertical integration the Harvard Business School used to write case studies about, before they noticed the case study had a body count.

Now The Proxies. Bring A Calculator And Some Aspirin.

The IRGC pays Hezbollah approximately seven hundred million to one billion dollars per year.

Israeli intelligence puts it on the high end. The Lebanese economy ministry puts it on the low end. The Lebanese economy ministry also publishes statistics that suggest Lebanon has an economy.

The reality is probably somewhere in between, and probably above a billion in the years before October 2023.

That money pays for fighter salaries, family pensions, schools, and hospitals. It funds the social service network that wraps southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley like a second government, because in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley it is the only government.

The Lebanese state is the building. Hezbollah is the load-bearing wall. The Lebanese state would like everyone to please stop pointing this out.

Fighters get three hundred to fifteen hundred dollars per month depending on rank and combat experience. Widows get pensions that run for life. The pensioners do not stop being pensioners just because the war shifted to a different front.

Death benefits are the one part of the IRGC budget that does not respond to oil prices.

The Houthis: Iran’s Most Loyal Substack Subscribers.

The Houthis run on a different model. The IRGC ships missile components, drone components, technical advisers, and cash. The Houthis supply the personnel and the weather.

Without the IRGC pipeline, the Houthis are a militia with a coastline and an admirable commitment to slogans.

The Iraqi militias run on a hybrid model. Kata’ib Hezbollah. Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq. Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba. The Popular Mobilization Forces broadly.

Iraqi state payroll funds the existence. Iranian top-up funds the operational tempo. American military aid funds the Iraqi state payroll.

The American taxpayer is therefore footing approximately half the bill for a militia that occasionally shells American troops in Iraq, which is the kind of arrangement you only get in foreign policy and tipping at airport hotels.

Hamas is the smallest line item now. Pre-October 2023 the number was approximately one hundred million dollars per year. Post-October 2023 the number got smaller because Israel destroyed most of the network that used to receive it.

This is one of the few line items in the IRGC budget where Israel and the U.S. Treasury are working the same problem from opposite ends and getting along about it.

The Quds Force is an operational expense. Approximately five thousand to fifteen thousand operatives, depending on whose definition of “operative” you use. The IRGC’s definition is generous. Most large insurance companies have fewer adjusters.

They run the proxy networks, the embassy intelligence stations, and the smuggling routes. Their pay comes out of the IRGC general fund.

The Bottom Line, Which Is Going To Need A Translator.

Sum it up. Two to four billion dollars a year flowing out of Iran to its proxies.

That number sounds small until you remember it is in hard currency. Iran has not had hard currency the way other countries have hard currency since approximately the day Jimmy Carter left office, although in fairness, neither did Jimmy Carter.

Iran cannot pay Hezbollah in rials. Hezbollah does not accept rials. Nobody outside Iran accepts rials, and several places inside Iran do not accept rials.

The Iranian rial has lost ninety-eight percent of its value against the dollar since 1979. This is the kind of inflation usually reserved for Weimar Germany or the closing weeks of a Venezuelan presidency.

Hezbollah accepts dollars, euros, and gold. Hezbollah is, as it turns out, a more conservative financial institution than the central bank of the country that funds it.

So the IRGC has to find dollars. It has to find them in a country whose primary export is sanctioned, whose primary buyer is constrained, and whose primary smuggling route just got blockaded by the United States Navy.

This is the part of the briefing where the analyst pauses and asks if anyone in the back has a question. The questions are usually about the back exit.

The Ghost Fleet, Which Is Composed Largely Of Ghosts.

The mechanism that turns sanctioned oil into Hezbollah’s payroll is called the ghost fleet, which sounds like a metaphor and is actually a fleet.

Three hundred tankers globally. Maybe a hundred dedicated to Iran at any one time. Registered in Panama, Liberia, the Marshall Islands, the Cook Islands, Cameroon, and the Comoros.

The Comoros runs a flag registry. The Comoros also runs a country, although the two operations appear to be staffed independently.

Ownership traces through shell companies in Hong Kong, Dubai, and the Marshall Islands. AIS transponders go dark on demand. Vessel names get repainted at sea. IMO numbers get spoofed.

This is what international maritime transparency looks like in 2026. It is roughly the same level of transparency you get from a Manhattan co-op board.

Three Channels. Three Constraints. Three Reasons The Pay Slip Did Not Come.

The fleet moves Iranian crude through three primary channels.

Channel one is direct delivery to Chinese teapot refiners, with insurance covered by Chinese state-affiliated entities, which is to say no insurance, which is to say someone in Beijing decided the upside was worth it.

Channel two is ship-to-ship transfer in international waters off Singapore, Malaysia, or Indonesia, where the cargo is blended into other crude streams. This is called laundering in finance and blending in oil. The cargo does not know which one is happening to it.

Channel three is delivery to Indian state refiners under documentation that papers over the origin. The papering-over is performed by people who know the cargo is Iranian and people who know the cargo is Iranian, both of whom have agreed to behave as if they do not.

All three channels depend on insurance, banking, and accounting. The U.S. Treasury Department has spent the last decade tightening each one. The blockade since March has tightened them further.

As of late April, Channel one is constrained by enhanced inspection at Chinese ports. Channel two is constrained by U.S. Navy boarding operations in Asian waters. Channel three is constrained by secondary sanctions enforcement against Indian state refiners.

Three channels. Three constraints. Three reasons the pay slip in Beirut did not come on Saturday.

The Layer Cable News Cannot Find Because It Is Not In Brooklyn.

There is a layer below the proxies that does not get covered on cable news. Cable news rarely visits Iran. Cable news has trouble visiting New Jersey. The interior of Iran is several rungs further down the difficulty ladder, and the per diem is worse.

The IRGC patronage network inside Iran. The clerics who run the bonyads. The judges who collect stipends from the bonyads. The military families on the IRGC payroll. The construction workers on the Khatam al-Anbiya projects. The contractors who depend on Khatam al-Anbiya subcontracts. The municipal officials who depend on Khatam al-Anbiya kickbacks.

In Iran, the kickback is not a perversion of the system. The kickback is the system. The system without the kickback is a separate country, possibly Sweden.

The patronage network is approximately five to eight million Iranians directly employed or supported by the IRGC economic empire. Add their immediate families. The number reaches twenty to thirty million.

That is one in three to one in four Iranians.

The Patronage Network Is Load Bearing. So Is Your Spine, Until It Isn’t.

The IRGC is not a separate institution from the Islamic Republic. The IRGC is the Islamic Republic at its working level.

Take the IRGC’s funding away and you do not just degrade a military. You degrade the institutional ability of the regime to feed and house a third of its population. The other two thirds get to watch.

This is what President Pezeshkian was talking about on April 25 when he asked the public to ration electricity. He was not asking the public to make a small sacrifice for a national emergency. He was asking the public to absorb the early signs of a regime running out of money.

He just used a kinder word for it. The word was patriotism.

The grid is the leading indicator. The pension is the lagging indicator. The patronage network is the load-bearing structure.

When the load-bearing structure goes, the building does not announce itself before it falls. The building usually announces itself by being on top of you.

The Last Wrinkle. The One That Keeps Foggy Bottom Up At Night.

There is one more thing about the IRGC that explains why the squeeze cannot be resolved by phone.

The IRGC is now the government. Not the security service of the government. Not the praetorian guard of the government. The actual government.

On April 21, the IRGC arrested most of the civilian negotiating team in Tehran. The civilian foreign ministry continues to function as the public face of Iranian diplomacy. Foreign Minister Araghchi flies to Pakistan, Moscow, and Muscat with proposals. President Pezeshkian addresses the public on the grid and the war. Mojtaba Khamenei issues statements as the supreme leader’s heir.

None of those people make decisions anymore. They do interviews. They go to airports. They sign things. The signature is decorative.

The decisions are made by Ahmad Vahidi. The IRGC commander. The man with the Interpol Red Notice for the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires. The former defense minister. The former interior minister. The Quds Force lifer.

He has held every coercive office the Islamic Republic has, the way some men collect cufflinks.

Why Western Diplomacy Is Currently Leaving Voicemails.

Mojtaba’s public statements are written and approved by Vahidi. Pezeshkian’s public statements are made under constraints set by Vahidi. Araghchi’s diplomatic outreach is bounded by what Vahidi will authorize.

The Tasnim News Agency, which Chapter 6 will visit at sunset, is the IRGC media arm. When Tasnim publishes a policy reversal, that is Vahidi speaking through the channel he owns. He owns the channel because he owns the channel’s owner.

This is why the squeeze cannot be resolved with the people Western diplomats can call. The people Western diplomats can call do not have the authority to settle. The people who have the authority to settle do not take Western phone calls.

The State Department is, in effect, leaving voicemails for a man who never bought a phone.

The Mechanism That Converts Time Into Permanent Loss.

The squeeze ends when Vahidi decides it ends. Vahidi decides it ends when the cost of continuing exceeds the cost of capitulating.

The blockade is the mechanism that raises the cost of continuing. The reservoir clock is the mechanism that converts time into permanent loss.

This is what strangulation looks like at the working level. It is not loud. It is not televised.

It is a thirty percent pay cut on the twenty-fifth of the month, in an apartment in Dahieh, on the kitchen counter, while the kettle whistles.

The kettle does not know it is whistling for a regime.

Eight Thousand Miles West Of That Kitchen, Four Men Were Doing Math.

But somewhere in a building eight thousand miles west of that kitchen, four men sat in a room on Sunday afternoon and decided exactly how long the kettle has left.

The room was the Pentagon. The four men were the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Secretary of Defense, the Director of National Intelligence, and one more.

The fourth man’s name does not appear on any Department of Defense organization chart. He has been in every meeting on Iran for nine consecutive weeks.

He was not invited.

He was assumed.

What Is On The Table.

What they will discuss is the engineering case for letting Iran’s reservoirs do the work the Marines were going to do.

What they will discuss is when the President of the United States will give the order to land Marines on Kharg.

Or not.

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What paid subscribers are going to understand by lunch that the Wall Street Journal is going to figure out by Sunday.

Chapter 4. In Which The Geology Decides The War, And Almost Nobody Notices.

Half of Iranian production sits in a column on the Rystad chart that does not survive a fast shut-in. JP Morgan modeled the day Kharg’s onshore storage runs out. It is closer than the equity market thinks.

Chapter 5. In Which The Marines Drink Coffee Ninety Minutes From Kharg, And This Is Apparently The Plan.

The Joint Chiefs accepted thirty days of maximum operational risk on March 31. Day thirty is Thursday. Nobody on cable news is doing the math.

Chapter 6. In Which Four Signals Fire In Sixty Minutes, And Tehran Stops Pretending.

The first came from the IRGC media arm. The second came from an Iranian Vice President almost no Western reader had heard of on Friday. The third came from an aircraft over the Hindu Kush. The fourth came from a building on Massachusetts Avenue. I have been waiting nine weeks for the picture they make together.

Chapter 7. The Tankers Knew. Paid Subscribers Are About To Know. The Equity Market Will Find Out The Hard Way.

You have three hours until the bell. Brent is trading $107 in the Asian session as I write this, up from Friday’s $105.33 close, and the Dated Brent premium to front-month is the clock the equity market still has not read.

I will tell you what the gap is pricing, what the engineering says it should be pricing, and what to watch on your screen between the open and the President’s ten o’clock meeting.

Free readers stop here. But understand what you are choosing.

You are choosing to read the news this week the way the rest of the country reads it, after the people who run money have already done what they were going to do.

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