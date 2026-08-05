There are three obvious ways to own the largest electricity story in a hundred years.

Buy the companies in the photographs. Buy whoever sells the escape. Buy the utility, which is where the crowd is standing.

I am going to kill one of them at the end of each chapter, and what is still standing when you reach the wall is where my money went.

Anybody can reject a bad business. The test is whether you can say why you declined a very good one, so I will name the runner-up I passed on each time.

Three first thirds, bought this week. It starts with a form nobody reads.

On the fourteenth of May, the Federal Trade Commission published an early termination notice.

If you have never read one, please do not begin now.

They are single-line entries in a federal database announcing that the government has finished thinking about a merger and has elected not to think about it any further. They are filed by the thousand. They are read by essentially nobody, which is the entire charm of the instrument.

Transaction number 20261350 named the acquiring party as Elon Musk.

Not Tesla. Not SpaceX. Not xAI. Musk, personally, in the manner of a man buying a boat.

The acquired party was New APR Energy of Jacksonville, Florida, which owns more than 1.1 gigawatts of electrical generation bolted onto trailers.

Twelve days later a minority investor disclosed in an SEC filing that it had collected $50.4 million for a five percent nonvoting stake, which implies something north of a billion dollars for the whole arrangement.

There was no press release. There was no interview. There was no man in a black t-shirt standing before a screen the size of a hay barn explaining that this transaction would extend the light of consciousness across the cosmos.

The richest man on earth bought a power company, and the only reason you know is that a clerk in Washington was obliged to stamp a form.

Now then.

Why would a man who already owns rockets, cars, satellites, a social network, and a chatbot with an unusually vivid imagination want a fleet of turbines chained to flatbeds?

Because he requires electricity, and the American electricity industry has become the Department of Motor Vehicles with a rate base and a lobbyist.

Consider Dominion Energy, which serves most of Virginia, including the densest concentration of data centers on the planet.

Dominion is presently holding something on the order of seventy gigawatts of large-load connection requests. Its all-time system peak, meaning every house, hospital, factory, and Chick-fil-A in the Commonwealth on the hottest afternoon ever recorded, is 24.7 gigawatts.

The line is roughly three times the building.

Dominion can connect about ten of these customers a year. The average wait for a large connection is seven years, which in the regulated utility business is considered a brisk pace.

APR says its trailers ordinarily arrive and run in sixty to ninety days, and that it has once managed fifteen. That is the seller talking, and sellers are motivated. It is also the only number anybody has put on the table, and no utility in America has troubled to dispute it.

Musk looked at a seven-year waiting room, folded the ticket into his pocket, and bought the door.

Here is the part that converts a Musk story into a market story, a conversion I recommend performing on all Musk stories before deciding whether to care.

Alphabet announced its purchase of Intersect Power two days before Christmas and closed it on the tenth of March for four and three quarter billion dollars in cash plus assumed debt. Intersect’s entire business is building data centers alongside their own dedicated power plants.

The stated rationale was that Alphabet could now construct generation in lockstep with load, which is corporate for the calendar is now ours.

Oracle has contracted for 1.2 gigawatts of fuel cells now going into the ground, under a master agreement running to 2.8. The vendor says an earlier Oracle system was making electricity in fifty-five days.

And on the thirteenth of July, Williams announced five point three four billion dollars of committed capital from funds managed by Blackstone, alongside Apollo and KKR vehicles, to develop five power projects behind the meter.

Behind the meter is the industry’s phrase for on your own side of the electrical meter, and therefore none of the utility’s business.

Three of the largest and most heavily lawyered organizations on the planet, plus one man buying trailers on his personal account, all arriving at precisely the same conclusion in the same season.

They have not stopped needing the grid. They have stopped permitting it to choose the date.

The spending confirms it.

Across the eight days ending the thirtieth of July, the largest builders raised their plans again. Amazon lifted 2026 capital expenditure to two hundred and twenty billion dollars, citing higher memory costs. Meta raised its range for the same reason. Alphabet raised its own.

Hyperscaler capital spending is now set to reach roughly seven hundred and twenty-five billion dollars this year.

Note the stated reason, because it is the tell. They are not raising budgets because they found new demand.

They are raising budgets because the physical inputs got more expensive, which is what happens when everyone discovers the same shortage in the same quarter.

Saturday I showed you that GE Vernova is holding a hundred and sixteen gigawatts of gas equipment under contract and reservation, and I left you with the sentence about America’s turbine supply being spoken for into the next decade. I owe you the second half, because the second half is where the money is.

The turbine is not the constraint. The turbine is the symptom.

Three chapters before the wall. Why the delay never clears, which is that four parties are paid better while it lasts, being the utility, the transformer plant, the county, and the money. The escape route the buyers have already begun paying for. And the reason the grid is now the smaller number on the largest campus announced this year.

Then the wall, and behind it the only question that matters. Who actually collects the money.

I bought first thirds in three companies this week, so I own them as I write this. Not one of them makes a turbine, sells a molecule, or appears in a single photograph of this buildout.

There are three obvious ways to own a shortage like this one. I am going to kill one at the end of each chapter between here and the wall, and what is still standing when you arrive is where my money went.

There is also one number, on one date, that decides whether I am wrong about all three of them. It sits behind the wall, written in public, and it comes due on the thirty-first of December.

Chapter One: Four Parties Paid to Tell You No

Everyone quotes the same number, and everyone quotes it wrong.

Berkeley Lab’s Queued Up study found roughly 8,200 projects seeking grid interconnection at the end of 2025, representing 1,312 gigawatts of generation and another 749 gigawatts of storage.

Projects that actually reached commercial operation last year had spent a median of more than five years getting there. Of all the capacity submitted between 2000 and 2020, about thirteen percent had reached operation by the end of 2025.

That thirteen percent has been repeated in roughly every article written about artificial intelligence and electricity this year, and in most of them it means something it does not mean.

It is a historical outcome for applications filed a generation ago. It is not a forecast that eighty-seven percent of today’s filings are doomed.

Interconnection lists fill with speculative applications, duplicate applications, projects that die for ordinary commercial reasons, and developers who receive their network upgrade cost estimate and quietly discover an urgent appointment elsewhere.

Roughly three quarters of that historical capacity withdrew. Some of it deserved to.

More to the point, this one belongs to people trying to sell electricity. Our story concerns people trying to buy it.

That line is real, which is exactly why it is the only one anybody quotes. Generators file, get studied, and either get built or withdraw. It moves.

Nothing else in this letter moves, and the reason is not congestion.

So stop asking what stands between a customer and an electron, and ask who is paid to say no.

The utility earns a regulated return on assets it owns, which makes a customer who builds his own power a customer it cannot put in the rate base.

The transformer plant is capacity-constrained and raising price, a condition no factory has ever hurried to relieve. The county collects nothing from your building and hears from the neighbors either way. And the money is paid for the option to decline, which is worth more the longer it is held.

Four parties, four incentives, and not one of them points at speed.

Which is where the mispricing lives. The market prices what it can see. The turbine is visible, so it is priced. The transformer is visible, so it is priced.

Nobody prices the fact that the delay is permanent, because the parties causing it are compensated for causing it.

Paid to Own

A generator asking to inject power into the grid and a data center asking to withdraw it are not two versions of the same request.

They are filed in different proceedings, studied by different engineers, and governed by different tariffs, which is why a number from one of them tells you nothing whatever about the other.

Dominion’s large-load book is the one worth memorizing. Roughly seventy gigawatts of requests. About twenty-five gigawatts assigned projected connection dates running through the end of 2031. Another forty-five still under study.

111 projects approved for connection, with two hundred twenty more waiting behind them. Against an all-time system peak of 24.7 gigawatts.

And a connection rate of about ten large customers a year.

Now the honest caveat, because a number this good invites abuse. Seventy gigawatts of requests is not seventy gigawatts of contracted load.

Federal regulators have pointed out that developers routinely shop the same proposed project to several utilities at once, which inflates every forecast in the country and generates studies for buildings that will never exist.

The Data Center Coalition has complained, with some justice, that Dominion’s process treats a well-capitalized project and a speculative one identically.

Every gigawatt in that book needs a quality grade. Request submitted. Site control demonstrated. Deposit posted. Study completed. Service agreement executed. Equipment ordered. Construction started. Load energized.

Eight stages, and the press reports the first one as though it were the last.

But grade it however you like and the arithmetic does not soften. Even if half those requests are phantoms, thirty-five gigawatts against a twenty-five gigawatt system, at ten customers a year, is not a delay. It is a geological process.

Somebody in your feed will quote the thirteen percent at you again this month. Restack this now so that when they do, they have already met the other four.

Paid to Be Scarce, Paid to Refuse, Paid to Decline

Suppose you escape. Suppose you buy trailers, or a developer, or a fuel cell contract, and free yourself from the utility calendar entirely.

You will then meet the transformer.

The Department of Energy reports that demand for distribution transformers has risen forty-one percent since 2019.

Lead times that ran three to six months before the pandemic now run one to two years and often longer. The large transformers that sit in substations and next to generators can require three to four years.

The data center escaped the utility and found the transformer plant waiting outside with a clipboard, unhurried, because a factory that cannot meet demand has no reason to hurry.

Behind the transformer sits the county. The switchgear, the protective relaying, the gas lateral, the air permit, the water allocation, and the zoning hearing at which a retired schoolteacher will explain that she moved out here for the quiet. She costs the county nothing and votes in every election.

And behind all of that sits the money, which is paid for the option to say no and is therefore the one that actually decides who gets built. A project is not financeable because somebody held a groundbreaking with a chrome shovel.

It needs a tenant with a credit rating, a contract with a term, a lender with a memory, and a collateral package that survives contact with a committee.

One more thing before we move on, because I do not want you thinking Washington is asleep. On the eighteenth of June, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued six show cause orders under Section 206 of the Federal Power Act, directing every one of its jurisdictional grid operators to justify its large-load tariff or rewrite it.

The Commission found the existing tariffs appear unjust and unreasonable, which in regulatory language is roughly the temperature of a slap.

The system is being reformed. It is simply not being reformed on a twenty-four month clock, and the buildings are being financed on a twenty-four month clock.

Which brings us to what is actually being sold here, and it is not electricity.

It is certainty of delivery on a named date. Everything in this letter is downstream of that sentence.

That sentence kills the first obvious answer. The largest increase in electricity demand in a century must surely enrich the companies that sell electricity, and that is the trade television prefers, because it fits between advertisements for annuities.

It is not merely crowded. It rests on a misunderstanding of how a utility actually earns money, and I suspect a great many perfectly sensible people are about to be disappointed by a stock that goes up on a story they got exactly right.

One down. I own none of it.

Upgrade to paid. Someday the dollar may be worthless, the grid may be dark, and civilization may be administered through a customer-service chatbot. Until then, it is an excellent bargain.

UPGRADE

Chapter Two: Speed to Power Is Now a Product With a Price

BloombergNEF has counted the escape route. Roughly a hundred and fourteen gigawatts of on-site gas generation planned at data centers across a hundred and fifteen projects.

Almost ninety percent of it in the United States, with Texas leading. Against two gigawatts operating today. A fifty-seven fold increase, proposed.

Be careful with that number and I will be careful with it too.

BNEF assembled the dataset from permits, company announcements, and news reports. It measures a funnel, not a finish line. About seven and a half gigawatts is under construction. The rest is paperwork and intention, and paperwork is free.

The correct tense is not that they built their own. It is that they have begun permitting, financing, and ordering their own.

Both Answers, and Still Not Enough

The demand estimate keeps moving in one direction, which in forecasting is called a trend and in engineering is called a problem.

BNEF’s newest American outlook has data centers consuming twenty percent of all United States electricity by 2035, up from 5.9 percent today. Their next finding is the one that should ruin your afternoon.

Assume the grid absorbs seven gigawatts of new data center load every year, which would be an all-time record and has never happened. Then assume the hyperscalers install their own turbines on top of that.

The sector still faces a nineteen gigawatt shortfall.

This is what separates the story from an ordinary infrastructure cycle. In a normal shortage, one solution eventually catches up with the problem.

Here, the two available solutions running simultaneously at record pace do not close the gap, which means the scarce thing is not going to become abundant on any schedule a builder can plan around.

Scarcity that cannot be relieved is not a bottleneck. It is a toll booth.

The Ratchet

Notice also what happens once a buyer has paid for private generation.

He does not unwind it when the grid eventually offers him a connection. He has an asset with a thirty-year life, a fuel contract, a maintenance agreement, and a balance sheet that has already absorbed the cost.

What he does is keep it and add the grid connection as insurance, which is precisely the arrangement federal regulators are now writing tariffs to accommodate.

That is why this is a rearrangement rather than a bridge. Bridges get dismantled. Power plants get depreciated.

Which kills the second one. If the escape is being bought, the obvious move is to buy whoever sells the escape. The private generator.

Superb position, and it must personally defeat all four parties before a shareholder sees a single dollar.

Two down. I own none of that either.

Chapter Three: The Grid Is the Smaller Number

A hundred and fourteen gigawatts is a number without a body. Let me give it one.

Run that fleet at only sixty percent utilization, which is modest for a building that never sleeps, and it consumes roughly twelve billion cubic feet of natural gas a day in combined cycle plants, or closer to fifteen in reciprocating engines.

Total United States dry gas production is forecast at about a hundred and eleven billion cubic feet a day this year.

So the announced pipeline, if it were all built and all run at a leisurely sixty percent, would consume between eleven and thirteen percent of everything this country produces. For one category of building.

It will not all be built. It will not all run at sixty percent. Present it as a ceiling rather than a forecast and it still tells you exactly where the next delay forms, which is the only reason to do the arithmetic in the first place.

The Week the Power Companies Went Backwards

In the same days that the largest builders in the world raised their construction budgets again, utilities went the other way.

From the close on the twenty-third of July to the close on the thirty-first, the utilities sector fund fell from 46.18 to 44.34, a decline of roughly four percent. Most of the damage arrived in the two sessions after the largest capital budgets were announced.

Measure it over a full month instead and the decline is closer to two percent, which is the number a strategist would quote if he wanted the story to go away.

I want to be careful here, because it would be very convenient for me to tell you the tape proved my thesis.

It did not. Utility shares move on interest rates, bond yields, rate cases, storm costs, and the ordinary business of missing a quarter. Long yields were rising that week. That is reason enough on its own.

The tape did not prove anything. It made the contradiction worth investigating, which is a different and more honest claim. In the single largest electricity demand story in a hundred years, the companies that sell electricity finished the week going backwards while nearly everything else went forwards.

Read These Three Numbers in Order

A week ago, Brookfield and NextEra announced a hundred billion dollar campus, privately funded, on the Department of Energy’s former uranium enrichment site at Paducah, Kentucky.

The release discloses three power figures.

Up to 1.8 gigawatts of grid capacity.

More than 1.2 gigawatts of compute.

And up to 4.6 gigawatts of dedicated generation, being 2.0 of gas and 2.6 of battery.

The grid supplies 1.8. The private generation supplies 4.6.

On a federal site, financed privately, the utility connection is now the smaller of the two power supplies.

That is not a forecast, an estimate, or the opinion of a strategist with a target price. It is a press release from two publicly traded companies who do not appear to have noticed they were making anybody’s argument for them.

Nobody has put those two numbers next to each other. I have looked.

So the grid lost its monopoly on time. Fine.

Somebody is going to make a great deal of money from that, and I have spent three chapters describing a shortage without once telling you who collects.

The financial press has spent a year describing the scarce thing and getting it wrong in the same direction every time.

It is not electricity.

This country produced roughly 111 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day this year and converted a great deal of it into electrons that lit gas stations, chilled supermarkets, and powered several million decorative porch lamps waging their nightly campaign against sunrise.

America is not short of energy in the abstract.

What America is short of is electricity in a specific place, in an enormous quantity, with the transformer, the switchgear, the permit, the fuel contract, the financing, and the executed service agreement, on a date the customer can put in a board presentation.

Not power.

Power on Tuesday.

Two of the three are already dead. Here is the last one.

Buy the companies manufacturing the objects in the photographs. Turbines, switchgear, transformers. The order books are extraordinary, and behind the wall I will show you why an extraordinary order book is a governor as well as a moat.

That is the entire board. Every obvious way to own the largest electricity story in a hundred years, and I own not one of them.

I have been working through this by subcategory for six months. Silicon, then the machines, then the buildings, then the fuel, then the firms renting compute out by the hour. MSCI’s global robotics and artificial intelligence index carried 622 companies at the end of June, and very nearly every one of them goes up if the buildout happens.

Which is the trap.

Being approximately right about this is easy and it is worth almost nothing, because most of those six hundred and twenty-two will not keep what they earn.

Anybody can assemble the list. The list is not the work. The work is what is left standing after the same five questions are put to every name on it, and what was left standing was three.

Behind the wall: the five questions that killed all three, the three businesses that passed them, and the number on the thirty-first of December that tells you whether I was wrong about every word of this.

I bought a first third in each this week.

One owns the room. One owns twenty years the customer does not have. One owns the argument itself.

Chapter Four: The Shovel Is Not the Toll Booth

The obvious way to invest in a shortage is to buy whatever is visibly scarce.

This is also the method by which investors bought dry bulk shipping at the top of the freight cycle, lumber mills after lumber quadrupled, and videoconferencing shares in the same month every American finally located the mute button.

A shortage can make a business valuable. It can also persuade a market to capitalize six unusually profitable quarters as though they had been ratified by constitutional amendment.

A bottleneck is not an investment thesis. A traffic jam is a bottleneck, and nobody has yet successfully securitized the Cross Bronx Expressway, though I assume the term sheet exists in a drawer somewhere in Midtown.

The investable question is narrower. Who can charge for relieving the constraint, how long the customer stays captive after paying, and whether the resulting money reaches the shareholder after the lenders, the tax authorities, and the compensation committee have finished their meal.

The Five Questions I Ask Before I Own Anything

Position.

Does the company sit at the bottleneck, or three suppliers removed from it? Revenue that requires somebody else to win a contract, clear a permit, find a turbine, close a financing, and then remember to order your component is exposure to a theme. It is not ownership of one.

Duration.

Does the economic relationship outlive the shortage that created it? A mobile generator earns spectacular margins while the wait is seven years. The landlord collecting rent from the building it powers may still be collecting in 2046. One sold the escape. The other owns the destination.

Owner earnings per share.

Revenue is pleasant. Backlog is encouraging. Adjusted EBITDA is where a great many sins go to receive a fresh blazer. What matters is the cash attributable to each share after maintaining the asset, servicing the debt, paying the tax collector, and issuing however much stock was required to keep the story going.

Reinvestment.

Can the next dollar be deployed above the cost of capital, repeatedly, without the share count expanding until the per-share arithmetic resembles a charitable donation?

Survivability.

This cycle will not proceed in a straight line, because no capital cycle ever has. There will be cancelled campuses, a permitting shock, an efficiency breakthrough, a recession, a regulatory tantrum, and at least one chief executive explaining that a three billion dollar impairment was noncash, as though the shareholders had paid for it in Monopoly money.

A shortage makes many companies busier. It makes very few companies better.

Three Obvious Answers, Eliminated

Start with the equipment makers.

The demand is documented. GE Vernova signed contracts covering twenty gigawatts of new gas equipment in a single quarter and took backlog and slot reservations to a hundred and sixteen gigawatts.

Its data center electrification orders passed five billion dollars year to date, more than double all of last year.

Eaton’s Americas electrical backlog rose thirty-three percent, and it is building a medium-voltage switchgear plant in Nebraska specifically for this demand.

Whatever generates the electron, it arrives through a cabinet. That is true and it stays true. But notice what backlog actually is.

It is simultaneously a moat and a governor. It proves customers want the product and confirms the supplier cannot deliver all of it. A factory constrained by capacity can raise price. It cannot invoice a transformer it has not built.

And notice the shape of the earnings.

The equipment vendor is paid once when the cabinet ships, and again through service. The owner of the powered facility is paid every month the customer remains inside it. One participates in construction. The other participates in occupancy.

Shortages also invite capacity. Plants expand. Competitors qualify. Customers redesign around whatever can actually be delivered. Governments discover industrial policy and begin mailing checks to anyone with a factory rendering and a congressional district.

The chip gets the keynote. The electrical cabinet gets the purchase order, and the purchase order is usually the more reliable witness.

That is why these companies stay on the list. It is not why they lead it.

Because look at what the order book actually contains. Of that twenty gigawatts GE Vernova signed in the quarter, eighteen were slot reservation agreements and two were firm orders. The company separately converted ten gigawatts of earlier reservations into orders.

A slot reservation is not a purchase order. It is a ticket to stand in line at the factory, which is a strange thing to find in a letter about people who refuse to stand in line.

Nine tenths of the headline is a customer holding a place in line. That is genuine information about demand and it is not yet revenue.

Next, the private generators.

The economics can be extraordinary, because a hyperscaler losing two years of useful compute does not negotiate for electricity the way a household shops for a cable package.

But look at what the private generator must assemble before a shareholder sees a dollar. Equipment. Fuel. Transportation. Air permit. Water. Land. Interconnection for backup. Maintenance. A creditworthy tenant willing to sign fifteen or twenty years. Construction guarantees.

And an answer to the question of who refinances this in year seven.

It does not merely observe the four parties. It must personally defeat all four.

There is a difference between owning a scarce asset and promising to manufacture one out of scarce parts.

Seven and a half gigawatts of that hundred and fourteen is physically under construction. The rest is permits and intention. The gap between an announced gigawatt and an operating one is the gap between a wedding invitation and a marriage, except with more attorneys and a longer engagement.

Necessity, I should add, does not guarantee profitability. A thing can remain absolutely indispensable and still be a mediocre investment. Ask the airlines.

I already own the molecule at a third, and I am content there. That is a different letter.

Now the utility, which is where the crowd is standing.

The problem is not demand. The problem is ownership.

Under cost of service regulation, a utility earns an authorized return on prudent, used-and-useful assets it owns. That pile is called rate base. The commission approves the pile. The utility earns on the pile. The larger the pile, the larger the earnings.

A generator owned by a data center affiliate, an independent developer, or a private infrastructure vehicle does not enter that pile merely because it sits inside the service territory and makes noise.

The load arrives. The asset does not.

The utility is not fired. It is demoted. It still owns the wires, the substation, the network upgrades, and the standby service, and it is defending itself with the only weapons a monopoly develops when the customer discovers the door has hinges.

Virginia’s new large-load rate class imposes a fourteen-year contract, minimum charges of eighty-five percent of contracted transmission and distribution demand and sixty percent of generation demand payable whether or not a kilowatt-hour is consumed, collateral for thin credit, and an exit fee.

The data center can build its own power plant. Virginia’s answer is a fourteen-year lease on the seat it reserved at the old one, with a cancellation penalty.

Meanwhile NERC has issued a rare Level 3 alert after computational loads dropped more than a thousand megawatts in seconds, too fast for a human being to intervene. The grid may lose the power plant. It does not lose the laws of physics, which have so far declined to accept stock options.

The sector fails my position test. It stands beside the bottleneck administering it, absorbs the political anger for creating it, and watches the premium accrue to the workaround.

There are easier ways to earn five percent than underwriting fifty state commissions and the accumulated grievances of every household whose bill rose after a server farm moved in next door.

Three obvious answers examined. One demoted, one deferred, one dismissed.

In each of the next three chapters I will also tell you which company came second, and what separated it from the one I bought. The runner-up is where a framework earns its keep. Anybody can reject an obviously bad business, and the test is whether you can say why you declined a very good one.

And something is missing from all three, which is this. A customer can solve the entire power problem and still need somewhere to put the computers.