Before We Begin.

Two hundred and fifty of you have pledged to keep me writing. You did it before I’d even turned on paid subscriptions. A few of you sent notes I will never forget.

I’m going to keep writing. Here’s why.

My brother Brian had a Martindale-Hubbell preeminent rating, raised more than a billion dollars in capital, and expanded a global enterprise across 160 countries.

Then he found a movie theater in Connecticut that employs people with autism and Down syndrome. He made maple syrup. He grew giant pumpkins. He served popcorn.

They called him Blue.

He went from capital mischief to tikkun olam. That’s the journey. That’s the point.

Money without purpose is mischief. It chases yield without asking what the yield is for. It compounds without asking who benefits from the compounding.

It measures success in returns without asking what was returned and to whom. This is capital mischief, lowercase. It’s the default setting.

It’s what money does when nobody asks it the hard questions. I’ve watched it happen in boardrooms on six continents and across six presidencies.

The money doesn’t know it’s mischievous.

It just goes where gravity takes it. Gravity, in finance, is greed.

Money with purpose is tikkun olam. Hebrew for “repair of the world.”

The idea that we are here to gather the scattered sparks, to restore what was broken, to leave things better than we found them.

Tikkun doesn’t mean charity in the patronizing sense. It doesn’t mean writing a check so you can feel good at the gala. It means recognizing that the billionaire and the popcorn server are both fragments of the same shattered light, and that capital is the vehicle that can help them recognize each other.

Capital Mischief, uppercase, is this Substack.

I name the mischief so we can find the tikkun.

I write about markets, money, power, and the games that governments and central banks play, not because I love the game but because you can’t repair what you don’t understand.

The diagnosis precedes the treatment. You wouldn’t trust a surgeon who skipped the scan. Don’t trust a financial writer who skips the pattern.

I founded R360 for families with $100 million or more because that’s where the mischief concentrates and where the tikkun can have the most leverage.

One family with purpose and a billion dollars can change a city. One family without purpose and a billion dollars can hollow one out. I’ve seen both.

I write “Street Sense” for MarketWatch because 800,000 readers deserve pattern recognition they can trust.

I write Capital Mischief here because some things MarketWatch won’t print, and you deserve the unfiltered version.

I don’t know if you have a billion dollars or a hundred.

Doesn’t matter.

The question is the same:

What is your capital for?

If you don’t have an answer, it’s mischief.

If you do, it might be tikkun.

Let’s find out together.

Now let me tell you what happened to me across 48 hours in Washington, D.C., on day fourteen of mourning my brother.

It’s a long read. Here’s the map.

Table 56.

I was first in line at 5:15 AM. I sat down and prayed before the room filled with power. A man crossed the room and pressed a coin into my hand.

My table assignment was 56.

It would take two hours to understand why.

The Question.

The President spoke for ninety minutes. I almost left before the most important moment of the morning. The Secretary of War read a verse that started with my number. The question it contained was asked 2,000 years ago at a place the ancient world called the Gates of Hell.

The Number.

My birth date is the 28th. My R360 number is 028. My table was 56.

The verse was Mark 8:28. I did the math. The number turns out to be a Hebrew word.

The word is power.

The Family.

Four billion people claim the same father. We’ve spent 4,000 years fighting over books he never read.

The Priest.

Before Judaism, Christianity, or Islam existed, there was a priest who served God without a denomination. He’s still waiting for us to remember him.

The Answer. Who do I say that He is? I’ll tell you.

I Didn’t Pick It. Someone Did.

I was first in line at 5:15 AM. The doors didn’t open until six. I stood there in the dark on day fourteen since my brother passed, waiting to enter a room I didn’t know would change anything.

When the doors opened, I found my seat. The card said 56. It also said Charles Garcia, not Charlie. At the bottom: For security reasons substitution is not permissible.

To enter the room where I would hear the most important identity question ever asked, I had to present my true name. No shorthand. No comfortable version. The government has always insisted on calling me Charles. So has God, apparently.

The card had an eagle on it. The emblem of the Prayer Breakfast. I did not think about the eagle then. I would think about it later.

I sat at Table 56 and I prayed. The room was still mostly empty. The President had not arrived. The cabinet secretaries had not arrived. The world leaders had not arrived. I was there before any of them because something in me needed to be. I did not understand that yet either.

Christians, Jews, Muslims, people of other faiths would fill the room. I’ve been in rooms like this before. Six presidents’ worth of rooms. The rooms don’t change much. The prayers do.

Before the program began, a man found me. He did not sit at my table. He crossed the room to reach me.

His name is Carlos. He is an R360 member, the man who nominated Mike for membership, the same Mike who had invited me to the Prayer Breakfast. A chain of connections I had not assembled until that moment. In intelligence work, we call this a pattern. In faith, we call it something else.

Carlos greeted me and pressed something into my hand.

It was small. Heavier than I expected. An encased coin. I turned it over.

On one side: Psalm 23:4. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me.

On the other: an image of Jesus standing among sheep. The shepherd.

I closed my hand around it.

Psalm 23 has six verses. Six is the first perfect number in mathematics, a number whose divisors add up to itself.

Twenty-eight is the second.

If you find every number that divides evenly into 28 -- that's 1, 2, 4, 7, and 14 -- and add them all up, you get exactly 28 back, which is why mathematicians call it a "perfect" number!

The two rarest numbers in mathematics, one on the coin in my hand, one assigned to me at birth.

The psalm of the shepherd, carried by a man whose birth number means power.

And the coin is round. 360 degrees. Like R360.

Like the circle that has no beginning and no end.

The organization I built to connect families of purpose had just delivered the shepherd’s promise back to me through a chain of its own members.

If you’re keeping score, I wasn’t. It was keeping score on me.

Carlos did not know I was in the valley of the shadow of anything.

He pulled out his phone without a word and turned the screen toward me. There we stood, the two of us in the Jordan River, being baptized in the same current that carried the hands of John and the body of Christ two thousand years before us.

I had forgotten. Carlos hadn’t.

The same river. The same site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus and launched his public ministry. We did that together. I needed a photograph to remember it.

He said he would send it to me as a reminder.

Then he walked away to join his own group.

I put the coin in my blazer pocket. It made no sound. For the next two hours it sat silent against my chest.

Classified. Waiting for the moment to declassify itself.

I Almost Missed the Most Important Question Ever Asked Because I Had to Pee

The President spoke for ninety minutes. I will not summarize the politics. You can find it. Here is the full speech.

But I will tell you what landed on a man at Table 56 on day fourteen of mourning his brother.

MARIAM IBRAHIM

A Christian woman in Sudan, sentenced to 100 lashes and death for marrying a Christian man. Eight months pregnant. Gave birth to her daughter Maya in shackles. Refused to renounce her faith. She was in the room. Maya was beside her. Station fourteen was not a metaphor for Mariam Ibrahim. It was a prison cell. She chose faith when the cost was her life.

CAMP MYSTIC

Two young counselors. Twenty inches of rain. A river rising twenty feet in thirty minutes. A girl named London Smith gathered the others at the top of a building and prayed. The water stopped inches from their feet.

When asked what she learned, London said: “This life is not promised. Our breath every minute is not guaranteed. Because of that, we shouldn’t take life for granted and we should just live it well.” My brother knew that.

He walked away from a billion-dollar resume to serve popcorn. A teenage girl said in two sentences what Solomon needed 28 seasons to say.

BIBLE SALES

The President announced that more Bibles were sold in 2025 than at any point in the last 100 years in America.

That last number sat with me. I was writing a novel whose protagonist is named after the two people in history who did more than anyone else to put the word of God into the hands of ordinary people.

Ezra the Scribe, who returned from Babylonian exile and discovered that the Jewish people had forgotten Torah and stood in a public square and read it aloud until the people wept.

William Tyndale, who translated the Bible into English and was strangled and burned at the stake for it. He did not have a marketing department. He had a conviction that ordinary people deserved to read scripture in their own language. It cost him his life. Most things worth doing cost something.

My protagonist carries both names. Ezra Rayan Tyndale.

The signs were not slowing down. They were accelerating.

The Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, stood to close the breakfast with scripture. I got up to leave. Nature had been patient for ninety minutes. Nature was done being patient.

A security officer stopped me at the door. If I left, I could not get back in.

I stood there. Bladder versus bureaucracy.

And then something quiet and clear and inconvenient said stay. The same voice that had told me to board the plane. It never shouts. It never explains itself.

It just says stay. And if you’ve spent time in places where ignoring the quiet voice gets people killed, you learn to sit back down.

I sat back down.

Listen for 28.

I didn’t know what that meant. I sat with it.

Hegseth opened to Mark 8:28-38.

He said the number. From the podium. Mark 8, verse 28.

Jesus asked this question at a specific place. Not in the Temple. Not in a synagogue. Not on a mountaintop. He walked his disciples to Caesarea Philippi, a massive rock cliff face with a deep cave that the ancient world called the Gates of Hades.

The Gates of Hell.

It was a center of pagan worship. Shrines to false gods carved into the rock. Some of the most spiritually hostile ground in the entire region.

That is where Jesus asked: “Who do people say I am?”

They gave the safe answers. John the Baptist. Elijah. One of the prophets. Conventional wisdom. Institutional categories.

The kind of answers that get you invited back to Davos.

Then Jesus asked the question that changes everything:

“But who do YOU say that I am?”

Peter answered: “You are the Christ.”

The right answer. The breakthrough. Standing at the mouth of Hell.

And then, four verses later, in the same conversation, at the same location, Peter tried to talk Jesus out of the suffering that was coming.

And Jesus turned on him and said: “Get behind me, Satan. For you are not setting your mind on the things of God, but on the things of man.”

The same man. The same place. The highest revelation and the harshest rebuke within minutes of each other. Standing at the Gates of Hell.

Peter got it right and flinched from the cost in the same breath. That is the human condition in ten verses.

You can see the truth and still be terrified of what it asks of you.

All of it between verses 28 and 38. All of it read aloud by the Secretary of War.

All of it starting at the number I was told to listen for.

When Jesus asks “Who do you say that I am?” he is using the Jewish form.

He is not asking for a theological definition. He is asking for a relationship declaration. He is asking every person in that room, and every person who has read that verse in the two thousand years since, to stop hiding behind other people’s answers and give their own.

I heard verse 28.

At Table 56.

That is 28 twice.

As if the number were not content to appear once and risk being missed.

In the city of my birth. In my birth month. On day fourteen since my brother died. With a shepherd’s coin silent in my blazer pocket.

After speaking about Jesus the night before. After seeing a photograph of the Jordan River where I was baptized.

Nobody in the chain knew.

Not the Prayer Breakfast organizers.

Not Hegseth.

Not Mike who invited me.

Not Carlos who gave me the coin.

The closing prayer cited Matthew 25, the Parable of the Talents. The same parable I used to close my speech twelve hours earlier.

The congressman who prayed it had not heard my remarks. Nobody told him. That’s how the best patterns work. The participants don’t see it. The analyst does.

And I had not yet done the math on my table number.

My Birth Number Turns Out to Be a Hebrew Word. The Word Is Power. I Did Not Pick It.

I was born on February 28. My R360 member number is 028. I never chose either.

My table at the Prayer Breakfast was 56. That is 28 x 2. My number, doubled. I did not request the table. I did not know the number until I sat down.

And the verse the Secretary of War read, the verse that held me in my chair when I wanted to leave, was Mark 8:28.

Let me tell you what the number 28 means. Not what I want it to mean. What it actually means, across mathematics, Hebrew, and scripture. I keep receipts. This is no different.

Twenty-eight is one of the rarest numbers in mathematics. It is a perfect number, meaning all its divisors add up to itself: 1 + 2 + 4 + 7 + 14 = 28.

There are vanishingly few perfect numbers in existence.

The first is 6. The second is 28. The third is 496.

You could count every perfect number discovered in the history of mathematics and finish before your coffee gets cold.

God created the world in six days. Not because He needed the time. Because 6 is a perfect number. Perfection was the point. The second perfect number was assigned to me at birth.

In Hebrew, the letters Kaf and Chet together form the word koach, which has a gematria, a numerical value in the Hebrew letter system, of exactly 28.

Koach means power, strength, life force. The essential animating energy in Torah.

I was not assigned a number. I was assigned a word. And the word is power.

Twenty-eight is also the 7th triangular number: 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 = 28. Seven is the number of divine completion. Four is the number of the material world. 4 x 7 = 28. The material world fully saturated with divine completion.

Jacob’s Ladder made mathematical.

Genesis 28 is Jacob’s Ladder, the dream of a stairway between heaven and earth, angels ascending and descending, the bridge between the human and the divine.

The same bridge I felt being assembled, piece by piece, across 24 hours in Washington. Matthew 28 is the moment Jesus tells his followers to carry the message to all nations.

John 1:28 is the verse where Jesus’s public ministry launches.

Several scholars place the start of that ministry in approximately the year 28 AD.

His hidden years end. The mission goes public.

The Book of Ecclesiastes, one of the oldest pieces of wisdom literature in the Bible, lists the seasons of human life in couplets. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant and a time to uproot. A time to kill and a time to heal.

Count them. There are exactly 28 seasons. Solomon gave humanity 28 because that is how many it takes to experience everything. Not part of life. All of it. Every joy. Every grief. Every season I was living through in that room on day fourteen of mourning my brother.

In the Book of Revelation, the final book of the Bible, there are 24 elders and 4 living creatures around the throne of God. 24 + 4 = 28. The number of proximity to ultimate authority. Not on the throne. Not far from it. Encircling it.

A man who has spent his career in proximity to ultimate earthly authority, advising six presidents without ever sitting in the seat, knows what it means to be one of the 28 around the throne rather than on it.

It means you see everything. You influence much. You control nothing. And you learn to be useful in the space between the seat and the circle.

One of the four living creatures is an eagle. The creature that sees from the highest altitude. The pattern recognizer. The one who spots movement on the ground from a distance no other creature can match.

The eagle was on my Prayer Breakfast card. It was on the back of the phone I carried all morning. I did not design either.

In the Book of Numbers, when the Israelites wandered the desert after leaving slavery in Egypt, they made 28 wilderness camps between Sinai and Moab.

Twenty-eight stations of transformation. The journey from slavery to promise is a 28-stop curriculum.

I was on station fourteen. Halfway. In the middle of the desert. My brother had just left the journey. I was still walking.

That is where the most important things tend to happen. Not at the beginning when hope is cheap. Not at the end when the promised land is visible. In the middle. In the desert. When you cannot see the destination and the place you left is too far behind to return to. Station fourteen is where faith is no longer a theory. It is a decision.

There are 28 parables of Jesus recorded in the Gospels. Twenty-eight stories needed to contain the Kingdom.

And Proverbs 28:1: “The righteous are as bold as a lion.” Koach. Power. Boldness.

The man who carries 28 is not promised comfort. He is promised completeness. Every season. Every pair of opposites. The full spectrum, held in tension, moving from birth to peace.

That is not a number assigned at birth. That is a covenant signed before it.

4 Billion People Claim the Same Father. We’ve Spent 4,000 Years Trying to Kill Each Other Over Books He Never Read.

I have read the Torah, the New Testament, and the Quran cover to cover. Not as a scholar seeking footnotes, but as a man seeking understanding. There’s a difference. Scholars want to be right. Seekers want to be changed.

I have four children raised across different faith traditions. I have advised six presidents, three Republicans and three Democrats. I own more than 3,000 books on religion. That collection started the way most obsessions start: with one question I couldn’t answer and a bookstore that was open late.

None of this makes me an authority. All of it makes me a witness.

I have seen enough of the three traditions to know two things that most people will never learn firsthand: how much they share, and how little most believers know about what the other believes.

A Christian who has never read what the Quran says about Jesus is missing something important.

A Muslim who has never studied what Judaism teaches about mercy is missing something important. A Jew who has never read the Sermon on the Mount is missing something important. We’re all missing something. The question is whether we’re curious enough to go find it.

Abraham is the father of all three faiths. He had no Torah. No New Testament. No Quran. No creed. No denomination. No seminary degree. No podcast. He had a voice and the willingness to obey.

We have spent 4,000 years killing each other over books he never read. Four billion people claim the same ancestor. We are the largest family on earth. We are also the most violent. Thanksgiving dinner at Abraham’s house would require a UN peacekeeping force and a very long table.

Across the Quran, Jesus is called al-Masih, the Messiah, eleven times. A title the Quran gives to no one else. Only Jesus.

The Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, carries a different and supreme title: Khatam an-Nabiyyin, the Seal of the Prophets, the one who completes God’s revelation to humanity.

Each prophet carries a unique mission. Each title reflects a distinct honor. The Quran does not confuse them. Neither should we.

Muhammad himself said, “I am the nearest of all people to Jesus son of Mary.”

They are not rivals. They are partners in the same divine story. If the two of them can figure it out, surely four billion of us can try.

The Quran says it directly: “Those who believe, and those who are Jews, and the Christians... whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day and does good, they shall have their reward with their Lord” (2:62).

Family. Not enemies.

The Largest Family on Earth

Abraham is the father of all three traditions. Judaism, Christianity, Islam. Four billion people. More than half of humanity. The largest family on earth. Also the most violent family on earth.

But the fighting is a family argument, not a tribal war. Different rooms in the same house. Same father. And to stop killing each other in God’s name, we might start by learning what the other actually believes.

I have two thesis statements. One for money. One for faith.

On money: Money without purpose is mischief. Money with purpose is tikkun olam.

Tikkun olam is Hebrew for “repair of the world.” The idea that we are here to gather the scattered sparks, to restore what was broken, to leave things better than we found them. My brother Brian had a Martindale-Hubbell preeminent rating and raised more than a billion dollars in capital. Then he found a movie theater in Connecticut that employs people with autism and Down syndrome. He made maple syrup. He served popcorn. They called him Blue. He went from capital mischief to tikkun olam. That is the journey. That is the point.

On faith: Faith without mercy is fanaticism. Faith with mercy is family.

The fanatic reads the text without reading the human being in front of him. But all three traditions command the same hermeneutic: read with love or you are reading wrong. Torah: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus: “The greatest commandment is to love God and love your neighbor.” Muhammad: “None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.” Three faiths. Same instruction manual. The fanatic violated his own tradition’s rules.

Now the question: what do I admire about each?

What I admire about Judaism: The courage to wrestle with God and call it faith.

The name Israel means “wrestles with God.” Not obeys. Not fears. Wrestles. Abraham argued with God over Sodom and haggled Him down from fifty righteous to ten. Moses pushed back repeatedly. The Talmud preserves minority opinions because “these and these are the words of the living God.” The Psalms are filled with complaint, accusation, even rage. Judaism teaches that doubt is not the opposite of faith. God is strong enough to be questioned, and He honors the questioner.

What I admire about Christianity: The grace that loves before it is earned.

The prodigal son took his inheritance, squandered it on prostitutes and reckless living, and ended up eating pig slop. He decided to return home and beg to be made a servant. But here is the part that breaks every expectation: “While he was still a long way off, his father saw him and ran to his son.”

While he was still a long way off. Before the apology. Before the restitution. Before the son could prove he had changed. The father ran.

That is grace. You are loved before you earn it. You do not work your way toward love. You work from love. You are already loved. Now go live like it.

What I admire about Islam: The freedom found in complete surrender to the One.

There is a stone behind my desk.

I painted it with my own hands. Blue and yellow and the grey of the rock showing through. On a Caribbean island that refused to be sold.

The couple who owned it tried to sell a dozen times. Each time, they pulled out at closing. They did not know why. Something would not let them sign. Then an R360 member approached them. A woman. She wanted to turn it into an island of healing. They agreed. And then, at the last moment, they were about to pull out again.

The wife had a dream. God told her: sell it to this woman.

They sold.

The woman’s husband is a Green Beret. Special Forces sniper. Twenty years of trigger pulls he cannot unknow. Now they bring spec ops warriors to that island. Delta Force. Army Rangers. Navy SEALs. Green Berets. Twenty-five at a time, for five days. Every one of them has tried to die by his own hand.

We taught them purpose. Repurposed them. Gave the killing skills a new target: the men who traffic children, the rubble that buries families after earthquakes. I was a teacher in Platoon 3. One of the exercises was to paint something on a stone.

I did not plan what I painted. I let my hands move.

Look at it. The letters do not march across in a row. They cascade. They fall. S begins alone at the top left. Then U, then N, then R. The next line steps inward: E, R, R. The final line steps inward again: D, E.

SURRENDER. But scattered. Descending. Letting go.

A Sufi master would see this and weep.

In Islamic mysticism, the Sufis teach that the ego, the nafs, does not die all at once. It releases in stages. Each attachment loosens. Each certainty softens. The soul descends through stations, maqamat, on its journey toward union with the One. You do not climb to God. You fall into God.

They call this fana. Annihilation of the self. Not destruction. Transformation. The drop does not disappear into the ocean. The drop discovers it was always ocean.

Look at the stone again. You cannot read the word standing above it, scanning left to right like a headline. You must trace the letters down. You must follow the word into its own surrender. The stone does not give you SURRENDER. The stone makes you perform it.

This is dhikr. Remembrance. The Sufi practice of repeating the Name until the Name repeats itself through you. My hands scattered the letters so that whoever reads them must actively descend to find the word. Reading becomes prayer.

The colors were not planned either. Blue above: the sky, the heavens, where the journey begins. Yellow framing the center: fire, the burning away of what is false. Grey stone beneath: the earth, the ground where the forehead touches in sujud.

Sujud. The prostration. Five times a day, a Muslim places the highest part of the body, the head, the seat of pride and intellect, on the ground before Allah. In that posture, the ego has no leverage. It cannot preen. It cannot compare. It cannot wake you at 3 a.m. with accusations. It can only submit.

The word Islam comes from the Arabic root s-l-m. Peace. Wholeness. Surrender. To Western ears trained on autonomy and self-determination, surrender sounds like defeat. Ask the twenty-five warriors who came to that island. They learned that the ego’s voice, the one that told them death was the only honorable exit, was not their voice. It was the tyrant they had served too long.

Surrender to Allah is freedom from that tyranny. You are not strong enough to carry the weight of being your own god. You were never supposed to be.

An island that would not be sold until God said sell. A woman who wanted healing. A sniper who brings warriors to stop dying. A stone I painted without knowing what my hands were writing.

Nine letters. Descending. Scattered so you must follow them down.

SURRENDER.

The synthesis:

The Jew wrestles, the Christian receives, the Muslim surrenders, and all three are reaching for the same God who is strong enough to be questioned, loving enough to embrace first, and great enough to set the soul free.

The postures differ. The Father does not.

The Priest Who Served God Before Anyone Had a Name for the Religion

In Genesis 14, after Abraham wins his first battle, a mysterious figure appears. His name is Melchizedek. He is the king of Salem and a priest of El Elyon, God Most High.

He brings bread and wine. He blesses Abraham. And Abraham gives him a tenth of everything.

Then he vanishes. No backstory. No genealogy. No death recorded. Just a brief, powerful encounter and then silence. The Bible is full of characters who get elaborate introductions. Melchizedek gets four verses and an exit. In my experience, the people who say the least in the briefing tend to be the ones who matter the most.

Melchizedek matters because he served the One God before Judaism, Christianity, or Islam existed. Abraham, the father of all three faiths, bowed to him and tithed to him. Think about that. The man from whom four billion people claim descent recognized a priest whose authority predated every institution those four billion people built.

This means true knowledge of God existed outside Abraham’s line. The priesthood of Melchizedek is universal. It predates every denomination, every creed, every institutional boundary that would later divide Abraham’s children.

Jewish tradition identifies Melchizedek as Shem, the son of Noah. Calculate the chronology from Genesis: Shem lived 600 years. He was 100 at the flood. The encounter in Genesis 14 happened when Abraham was about 75.

Shem would have been approximately 465 years old. Still alive. The last human being who remembered the world before the flood, who had learned directly from Noah, who walked with God. If you want to know why Abraham tithed everything he had, consider who was standing in front of him.

A man with 465 years of memory, carrying knowledge from a world that no longer existed, passing the spiritual mantle from the old world to the new.

The bread and wine he offered were not random gifts. Bread represents the material world elevated through human labor. Wine represents joy, transformation, the spiritual essence hidden within the physical.

Together they symbolize the complete service of God through body and soul. They prefigure the bread and wine offerings of the ancient Temple in Jerusalem.

They prefigure the blessing over bread and wine that opens every Jewish sabbath. They prefigure the Christian Eucharist. They prefigure the Islamic principle of using the material world in divine service.

Four traditions. One meal. Served by a priest who belonged to none of them and all of them.

Psalm 110:4 declares: “You are a priest forever after the order of Melchizedek.” Not after the order of Aaron. Not after the order of Levi. After the order of the priest who came before all of them.

The priest without denomination.

For Jews, Melchizedek matters because he blessed Abraham. The father of the faith received his blessing from a priest who was not Jewish. Which means the God of Israel was never only the God of Israel. He just started there.

For Christians, Melchizedek matters because the Book of Hebrews, chapters 5 through 7, identifies Jesus as a priest forever in the order of Melchizedek, a priesthood that transcends bloodline and institution. Not a priest because of where he was born. A priest because of who he was.

For Muslims, Melchizedek’s Salem is Salaam, the Arabic root for peace and the root of Islam itself. He was, in a profound sense, one who submitted to the One God before submission had a name. The word islam means surrender to God. Melchizedek surrendered before the word existed.

El Elyon. God Most High. A title that Muslims, Christians, and Jews can all recognize. A title that belongs to no denomination because it predates all of them.

A priesthood that belongs to all of Abraham’s children because it predates their separation.

That is not syncretism. That is not saying all religions are the same. They are not the same. They are three distinct traditions with three distinct revelations and three distinct paths. But they share a root. And the root has a name.

And the name is Melchizedek, the priest who served God before anyone had a name for the religion.

Digging back to the original unity that existed before the fracture.

Who Do I Say That He Is? I’ll Tell You.

So who do I say that He is?

I follow the priest who came before the divisions. The one who brought bread and wine to Abraham before his children learned to fight. The one whose priesthood depends not on bloodline or institution but on direct divine appointment.

I follow Jesus, who in the Book of Hebrews is called a priest forever in the order of Melchizedek.

I followed him so closely that I entered the tradition that made him who he was. I did not leave him. I walked toward him. And the closer I got, the more Jewish he became.

So I followed him all the way back to where he started.

The Jew wrestles. The Christian receives. The Muslim surrenders. But the priest does not change.

The priest is the same. He was there before Abraham. He will be there after the last denomination closes its doors. He serves bread and wine to anyone willing to receive them. He blesses without asking for credentials. He vanishes when the work is done and lets the silence speak.

My brother answered the question too. He answered it with popcorn and maple syrup and giant pumpkins and a nickname that meant more than every line on his resume. He buried the billion-dollar career and planted a popcorn factory. And the fruit it bore was love.

I was born on the 28th. I was assigned member number 028. I sat at Table 56. I heard Mark 8:28. I held Psalm 23:4 in my blazer pocket. And during the closing prayer, a congressman spoke Psalm 30:11 over the room without knowing I was in it: “He has the power to turn mourning into dancing.”

I stood in the city of my birth, in my birth month, on day fourteen of my shloshim, and spoke about the Rabbi from Nazareth who went to the margins so the rest of us would know where to find him.

I am telling you what happened to me across 24 hours in Washington, D.C., during the darkest valley of my life.

I walked in grieving. I walked out with an assignment.

Signs are not given so you can admire them. They are given so you can act on them.

This is me acting. Capital Mischief continues. Because my brother served popcorn and they called him Blue. Because I sat at Table 56 and heard Mark 8:28 and the question was not theological. It was operational.

Who do you say that I am?

I’m the guy who connects the dots between power, money, and meaning. I’m the guy at the end of the bar who turns out to have been in the Situation Room. I’m the guy whose brother taught him that a popcorn factory matters more than a billion-dollar fund.

I’m coming back to the keyboard. The Secretary of War read my number. Turns out it’s a Hebrew word.

The word is power.

May the mischief be with you.

