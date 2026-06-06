Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
13h

As someone who has spent the past fifty years writing software and the past three years studying the multi-dimensional matrix math that underlies AI (and wondering why at this point in my life am I dusting off the cobwebs of those old college courses on matrix math), I appreciate that you've done a great job of explaining AI to everyone without the math.

"The trillion dollars is moving whether you follow it or not. The only question is whether you understand where it went before it gets there, or after, when you turn out to be the one it was taken from."

That last phrase is a bit critical. It's covered the reality of life for millennia. Understand what is going on, or you will be the one getting screwed.

Yesterday's market crash was thoroughly enjoyable. Yes, I know I'm weird but it's a lot more fun when you think of it as a game and you are winning it.

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Bob Muscat's avatar
Bob Muscat
13h

Lots of thoughts today.

The aviation industry discovered this years ago. You don’t buy jet aircraft engines. You buy power. By the hour. And all the infrastructure that exists in that industry is to make sure that power by the hour is available on demand and can be monetized. That’s it.

Tokens by the hour. Same thing.

Footnote: There has been no new entrant into the jet engine market in over 50 years. The scale, expertise and investment are permanent moats. It’s likely AI will approach the same end state.

In the meantime, it’s time for a walk down Memory Lane. In the 1980’s, I worked in nuclear power. We decided that electricity demand was going to grow and building a nuke was a good idea. And if one was good, two was even better. Two became three. Three became five. Then six.

The workforce expanded to deliver. From 3,000 to 10,000 to 25,000 to … 50,000. Not to mention contractors, consultants, suppliers, inspectors, etc.

And then, one guy asked … How are we going to pay for all this? (Yes. One guy. David.)

Pop. No one could answer the question. The bond market decided there is no way to pay for it.

And they all just stopped. 25,000 engineers. 7,000 fired in one day. Total employment today is back to about .. 3,000. All the nukes? They sit there like unfinished monuments. Ozymandias.

What strikes me most about AI is the absence of an ROI. How do you evaluate the ROI of supplying it? The ROI of using it? Nobody knows. Nobody knows how to finance the scale of capex.

I saw a stat yesterday. The top ten companies today are valued today higher than all the gold ever mined in the world.

There’s a way to play AI. But long duration bets require low interest rates to support valuations or those valuations compress … violently. And a sustained capex build is difficult to sustain without an ROI. Even Google is looking at Berkshire Hathaway to fund its capex.

Timely article. I’ll look forward to the next one.

PS. I happen to find Apple interesting right now. Of all the names, only Apple is not doing capex. Why? They own the customer connections. AAPL seems to be saying, “Build it boys. We’re ready when you finish.”

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