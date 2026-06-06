The gold line is how much code the world writes. For decades it climbed at the speed of people drinking coffee and typing. Then, on the right, the machines picked up the pen.

Saturday. The Mischief Library. Reporting from Monaco.

I am writing this from Monaco, where in a few hours the fastest machines on the planet will spend an hour screaming around a street circuit, hunting one clean lap. It is qualifying day at the Grand Prix.

A detail you might enjoy. For the first time in its history this race has been shoved out of its usual late-May slot and into June. The reason is not romance. It is freight.

Hauling the entire Formula 1 circus from Miami to Europe to Canada and back was burning fuel and patience in roughly equal measure, so they redrew the calendar to save on logistics.

Even the most glamorous machine on earth eventually trips over the same boring question. Where does the power come from, and what does it cost to move it.

Hold that thought. It is the whole series.

Normally Saturday is where I tell you about the fifty books I read so you do not have to. Not today. Today I am not handing you a book at all. I am handing you a machine, taken apart on the table, in three pieces, over three days. I am supposed to be on vacation. Consider that my problem, not yours.

Last Saturday I put five books on the stand and reached a verdict. The whole economy now runs on four scarce inputs. Data, compute, expertise, and energy.

I told you the one I wanted to own was the boring one with a meter on it. Energy. A good number of you wrote back with the same one-word question. Why.

This is the why. It took three days to answer honestly, because the honest answer starts with the smallest thing in the entire business and climbs all the way to a trillion dollars.

There is a chart Jensen Huang likes to wave around like a winning lottery ticket, and once you’ve seen it you can’t unsee it.

It tracks GitHub commits, which is just a fancy way of counting how often the world's programmers save new code to the global pile.

For most of history that line climbed at the polite pace of human beings drinking coffee and typing.

Then it stopped acting human. Roughly 300 million commits in 2023, around 500 million in 2025, and on pace to nearly triple in the opening months of 2026.

That is not a baby boom of programmers.

That is the machines writing the code now, and Jensen, never a man to undersell his own merchandise, calls AI a "GDP generator". Not a chatbot. Not a party trick. An engine welded directly onto the economy.

The line stopped behaving like humans and started behaving like a rocket. That’s the moment the machines picked up a pen.

Here’s the catch, and it’s the catch that makes this whole series worth your subscription dollar.

If AI is really a GDP generator, somebody forgot to tell the economists.

Goldman Sachs crunched the actual 2025 numbers and found AI's contribution to GDP growth was, give or take, basically nothing. McKinsey went out and found that about 88% of companies now use AI somewhere in the building, and almost none of them have turned it into a nickel of scaled profit.

So hold those two facts up to the light together, because the fight between them is the whole show.

On one side, the largest pile of capital ever assembled by the human species, chasing a chart that looks like an Apollo launch.

On the other, an economy squinting and asking where, exactly, the money went.

Either the most powerful companies on earth are building a glorious cathedral to a god who has RSVP’d “no,” or the rest of us simply have no idea what’s being built or where the money moves inside it.

I lean toward the second.

The first would be funnier. The second is where you get paid.

To figure out which it is, we answer three questions, in plain English, in order.

No jargon, no hiding. Three questions, three posts.

Today, Saturday. How does this stuff actually work. Not the hype, the machine itself. Tokens, models, agents, the guts of it.

Monday. Why is power suddenly the entire ballgame. How a story that began in software turned into a story about electricity, copper, racks that pull as much power as a small neighborhood, and a national grid that was never once consulted.

Wednesday, behind the Threshold. For our PAID subscribers.

Where does the money actually go, the part the headlines have not noticed. Any fool can buy Nvidia. The interesting question is what else is standing in the path of a trillion dollars with its pockets open.

This is the one where I stop teaching and start naming the companies.

Here is my promise. I will not bury you in acronyms, and I will not ask you to take anything on faith.

We build each idea from the dirt up, in the order it actually makes sense, so that by the end you are the most insufferable person at the dinner party.

The one who can explain how intelligence got built, why it drinks power like a Russian oligarch drinks at a wedding, and who gets rich pouring the drinks.

No prior knowledge required. We start with the smallest thing in the entire racket and climb our way up to the trillion-dollar question.

One word on the arithmetic before we go in.

Now. The smallest thing in the whole racket. Try not to be disappointed.

CROSS THE THRESHOLD

CHAPTER 1: What a Token Is, and Why Everything Is Made of It

Before you understand one honest thing about artificial intelligence, before the scaling laws and the agents and the trillion-dollar factories sprouting out of the Texas dirt, you have to understand the smallest thing in the whole business.

The atom. The unit everything else is built from, billed by, and sold in. It’s called a token. Try not to be disappointed.

Here’s the least frightening way to think about it. When you read this sentence, you take it in word by word. A model does roughly the same, except it doesn’t quite work in words. It works in word-pieces.

“Cat” might be one token. “Unbelievable” might be three: “un,” “believ,” “able.” A rule of thumb is that one token runs about three-quarters of a word, which means a page cost a few hundred of them.

That’s the atom. A token is a chunk of language small enough for a machine to swallow and predict. Nothing more mystical than that.

Now here’s why you should care, and why I’m spending a whole chapter on something this puny. Everything in AI is measured in tokens.

When a model reads your question, it eats input tokens. When it answers, it coughs up output tokens. When Jensen Huang stands on a stage in his signature leather jacket, he doesn't brag about calculations. He brags about how many tokens his machines spit out per second per watt of electricity.

“Unbelievable” becomes three tokens. The machine reads the world in word-pieces, then bills you for each one.

So why does a scrap of language deserve to be called the atom of a trillion-dollar industry? Because it behaves exactly like a commodity, and commodities are where fortunes get made and lost.

Think about oil. The entire global energy economy, the refineries and tankers and futures pits and the occasional war, sits on top of one standardized unit. The barrel.

Nobody trades “energy” in the abstract. They trade barrels. The barrel is the thing you pump, the thing you price, the thing you sell.

A token is the barrel of the intelligence economy. AI factories pump tokens. Companies price tokens, and as we'll see later, they're already slicing them into classes like an airline, with Jensen cheerfully predicting somebody paying "a thousand dollars per million tokens" is "not if, it's only when."

A token is to artificial intelligence what a barrel is to oil. The unit you produce, price, and sell. The rest is plumbing.

So when you hear that an AI company is “scaling,” or that Nvidia had another quarter that made grown analysts weep, the thing actually being manufactured underneath all of it is tokens. Trillions upon trillions of them.

We built the most expensive factories in human history to crank out a unit you’d never heard of until ninety seconds ago.

Hold that picture.

The rest of this series is the story of how those tokens get made, why making them suddenly costs the GDP of a midsize nation, and who gets rich supplying the factory.

CHAPTER 2: The Transformer, Explained Without the Math That Would Bore Us Both

In the last chapter we met the token, the word-piece that is the atom of all this. Now we meet the machine that does something close to a miracle with those tokens.

It has a name that sounds like a Saturday morning cartoon: the transformer.

Every model you’ve heard of, ChatGPT and Claude and Gemini, is a transformer underneath the hood. I’m going to explain how it works without a single equation, because you don’t need the math to get the idea.

You need the idea so that later, when I tell you this thing eats electricity like a teenager eats groceries, you’ll know why.

We build it in three moves.

Move one, turn words into numbers. A computer can’t do a thing with the letters c-a-t, so the transformer converts each token into a long list of numbers, a kind of coordinate that pins down the word’s meaning in space.

Words with similar meanings land in the same neighborhood. “Cat” and “dog” are practically roommates. “Cat” and “thermostat” are not.

These coordinate-lists are called embeddings, and the slogan to keep is that embeddings turn meaning into math.

Move two, let every word stare at every other word. This is the breakthrough, and it has a famous name, because the 2017 paper that lit the fuse was actually titled “Attention Is All You Need”.

Old AI read a sentence through a keyhole, one word at a time, in order. The transformer kicked the door down. It reads every word at once and, for each one, asks which other words in the sentence actually matter to it right now.

Take the sentence, “The animal didn’t cross the street because it was too tired.” Does “it” mean the animal or the street? You know instantly it’s the animal, because streets don’t get tired, although mine in Milan certainly looks exhausted.

The attention mechanism is how the model knows too.

It lets “it” reach across the sentence, grab “animal” hard, and barely shake hands with “street”. That trick, deciding on the fly what’s relevant to what, is the entire ballgame.

The word “it” reaches back across the sentence and grabs “animal.” Streets, as a rule, do not get tired.

Move three, the query-key-value trick. How does a word “decide” what to pay attention to? The model steals a pattern you already use forty times a day. A search engine.

Each word fires off a query, meaning “here’s what I’m hunting for.” Every other word holds up a key, meaning “here’s what I’m about.”

The model matches queries to keys, finds the best fits, and pulls in the values, the actual meaning behind those words.

Citrini’s research lays it out exactly this way, a retrieval system where “queries ask, keys index content, and values are the context-rich data”.

It’s Google, running silently inside the model, for every single word, all at the same time, forever. No wonder the power bill looks like a ransom note.

Query, key, value. A search engine humming inside the model for every word at once. This is why the electric meter spins like a slot machine.

Put the three moves together and here is the whole transformer in one breath.

It turns words into meaning-coordinates, lets every word search every other word for relevance, and uses that to predict the next token.

Stack that move across dozens of layers, feed it nearly everything humanity has ever written, including the dumb parts, and something strange happens.

Here is the most important sentence in this chapter, so read it twice. The transformer was only ever trained to do one mind-numbingly boring thing. Predict the next token.

Guess the next word-piece, over and over, a few billion times, the way a parrot might if the parrot never slept and had read the entire internet.

But to get truly good at guessing what comes next, to correctly finish “the proof is complete, therefore,” the model is forced to learn grammar, then facts, then logic, then something that looks unsettlingly like reasoning.

Nobody programmed the thinking in. It fell out of a guessing game played at industrial scale. A machine got so good at predicting the next word that it backed into thought, which is either the most inspiring or the most insulting thing ever said about human intelligence, depending on your mood.

That single fact, that prediction scaled far enough becomes reasoning, is the bridge to the next chapter.

There we’ll meet Jensen’s four “scaling laws” and the one conclusion you can’t dodge: that intelligence scales with compute, and compute, it turns out, has to be plugged into something.

(A footnote for the masochists. I’ve left the real mathematics out on purpose, the matrix multiplications and the softmax and the positional encodings that tell the model what order the words came in. You don’t need them, and the idea is what pays the bills. If you must, the 2017 paper is the source, and it reads better than its reputation.)

CHAPTER 3: The Four Scaling Laws, or Why Bigger Kept Getting Smarter

If you remember nothing else from this whole series, remember this chapter. It is the single most important idea in modern AI, it explains every dollar being set on fire, and by the end you’ll be able to carry the entire thing around in one sentence.

Here’s the puzzle it solves.

For most of computing history, making a program better meant some human being writing cleverer code.

AI broke that rule and didn’t apologize. It turned out the way to make these models smarter was, embarrassingly, to make them bigger.

Feed them more data, hand them more chips, let them run longer, and intelligence simply showed up, like a cousin who hears there’s free food.

Nobody wrote a “be smarter” instruction. They just scaled, and it worked. The rules describing how and why are called scaling laws, and Jensen Huang counts four of them.

Let’s stack them like floors of a building, because that’s what they do.

Floor one, pre-training.

This is the original, the one that gave us ChatGPT and a thousand breathless magazine covers. The bigger the model and the more text you cram into it, the smarter it gets.

The model reads a frankly indecent fraction of everything humanity has ever written and learns to predict what comes next. Jensen’s plain description is that this phase “is just memorization and generalization, reading and reading”.

It’s the machine going to school, and unlike your nephew, it actually does the reading.

Floor two, post-training.

Once the model has read everything, you refine it, coaching it to be helpful and accurate and to stop saying things that get the legal department called.

Around 2024 everyone panicked here. The pioneer Ilya Sutskever warned the industry was running out of fresh human text to train on, “we’re out of data,” as Jensen paraphrases it. If true, the party was over and the punch bowl was empty.

It wasn’t over. The fix was synthetic data, which is data the AI cooks up itself for other models to eat.

Jensen’s point is genuinely clarifying, and a little humbling. Most of what humans teach each other is already synthetic. It “didn’t come out of nature. You created it. I’m consuming it. I modify it, augment it”. The data ceiling everyone fainted over politely dissolved.

Four floors, one foundation. Every story about AI’s intelligence is really a story about the basement, which is labeled “compute.”

Floor three, test-time scaling.

Here it gets interesting, and here is where the smart money got it wrong.

For years the assumption was that running a trained model, the part called inference, was the cheap and easy bit. Jensen heard it constantly, that inference “must be easy, we’re gonna commoditize it,” and tiny chips would do the job.

He thought that was nonsense, and his reasoning is worth tattooing somewhere discreet. “Inference is thinking, and thinking is hard. Thinking is way harder than reading”.

Pre-training is reading. But a modern model doesn’t just regurgitate, it reasons, plans, searches, and breaks a hard problem into solvable pieces, which is more than I can say for most of Congress.

The more time it spends thinking at the moment you ask, the better the answer, and all that thinking burns compute like a yacht burns diesel.

Floor four, agentic scaling. The newest floor, and the most expensive houseguest of all.

A single AI agent, while working, spins off sub-agents, little helpers it sends to do research, bang on databases, and use tools. One agent becomes a team. Jensen’s analogy is perfect, that it’s easier to scale a company by hiring more employees than by cloning the CEO, and “we could spin off agents as fast as you want”.

Each of those agents burns its own tokens, which is why agents chew through ten to thirty times more tokens than a plain chatbot, according to Citrini Research’s “Semis Memo: Supply Chain Inheritance,” the number one finance Substack I happily pay for twice.

I subscribe to their regular Substack and to their institutional research, which runs roughly ten times the price and is still totally worth it for this kind of detail.

If you want to see the underlying work, you can sign up at:

https://www.citrini.com/research.

Demand for tokens doesn’t grow politely. It detonates.

Now the payoff, the one sentence I promised.

Stack all four floors and ask what they share. Pre-training needs compute. Synthetic data is limited by compute. Thinking burns compute. Agents multiply compute. So:

Intelligence scales with one thing. Compute.

The whole industry on a bumper sticker. Everything that follows, the chips, the power, the trillion dollars, is a footnote to this.

That’s the entire model. Every data center, every Nvidia chip, every gigawatt we’re about to spend the rest of this series arguing about, all of it pours out of that one sentence.

If intelligence scales with compute, then whoever controls compute controls the future.

And whoever sells the picks, the shovels, and the electricity for all that compute is standing directly in the path of the largest river of capital you will see in your lifetime. Bring a bucket.

Hold that sentence. Everything from here is a footnote to it, and the footnotes, as it happens, are where the money is.

CHAPTER 4: Inference Is Thinking, And Thinking Is Expensive

We have arrived at the part of the story where a lot of very smart people got it completely wrong. This is comforting. It means the rest of us still have a shot.

For years, the party line went like this. Training a model is hard and expensive. Running it afterward, the part called inference, will be easy and cheap. Tiny inference chips everywhere. Commoditized. Like calculators, but smug.

Jensen Huang listened to this and, to his credit, laughed in their faces. Gently. On a podcast. In a leather jacket.

His view is brutally simple. Training is reading. Inference is thinking. And thinking is hard.

He puts it more politely. “Inference is thinking, and I think thinking is hard. Thinking is way harder than reading”, which is about as close as a semiconductor CEO gets to a sermon.

You already know this from your own life. Reading a balance sheet is one thing. Deciding whether to buy the stock is another. Reading a medical paper is one thing. Deciding whether to cut someone open is another. The second part hurts more when you get it wrong.

The models are no different. Pre‑training is the big reading binge. Inference is where the model has to:

Parse what you actually meant.

Pull the right bits of memory.

Chain together several steps of logic.

Decide when to stop talking.

All of that happens at the moment you hit enter, and all of it burns compute. A lot of compute.

Training is the AI reading every book in the library once. Inference is the AI doing your homework while you watch.

The industry treated inference like it would be the cheap part. A footnote. The accounting department in the basement.

Turns out inference is the expensive part. The lobby. The front of house. The work.

Jensen explains why. The more we use these systems as actual workers instead of party tricks, the more they must think on the fly. They need larger contexts, longer conversations, more back‑and‑forth, and more room to reason. That means more tokens at test time, not fewer.

The headline is easy enough to write. Inference is thinking.

The bill comes due in electricity.

Why “Easy Inference” Was Always a Fairy Tale

There are three reasons the “inference will be easy” story was nonsense, and each one matters for how much power and hardware we end up buying.

First, the work changed. We stopped asking “What is the capital of France” and started asking “Read these five PDFs, write a legal memo, file the paperwork, and don’t get me sued.” That is not a lookup. That is a job.

Second, the models grew up. When these systems were just parroting patterns, inference was closer to memorization. Now they reason and plan. They do multi‑step tool calls. They browse. They backtrack. Each extra step is more compute.

Third, we invented agents, because of course we did. Which brings us to the part where inference went from expensive to obscene.

One Agent Is Interesting. A Hundred Agents Is A Power Problem.

When a single model answers a single question, it does a finite amount of thinking and you get a bill for a few thousand tokens. Fine.

When you turn that model into an agent that can call tools, query databases, and spin up helpers, it gets ideas. It starts spawning sub‑agents. Each one does its own thinking, pays its own token tab, and none of them are cheap dates.

Jensen describes this as the next scaling law. First we scaled pre‑training, then post‑training, then test‑time. Now we scale agents.

You give the system a hard task and it behaves like a manager. It splits the work into pieces, spins up a small team of AIs, sends them off to do research, and then tries to stitch the results back together.

Each assistant is not reading in bulk. It is thinking in real time. Which means each assistant is running inference. Which means each one lights up the power meter.

One agent is a bright bulb. A whole network of agents is a small city from orbit. The power company is thrilled.

This is where we lean on our friends at Citrini, who did the math most people didn’t want to.

In their “Semis Memo: Supply Chain Inheritance,” they point out that agentic systems chew through ten to thirty times more tokens than a simple chatbot interface. Not ten to thirty percent more. Ten to thirty times.

I’m going to repeat that, because your broker probably hasn’t.

Each agent burns its own tokens. Agents tend to use ten to thirty times more tokens than a plain chatbot, according to Citrini Research, which in my view is the number one finance Substack and the only one I happily pay institutional pricing for.

If you want to see the underlying work, you can sign up at Citrini Research.

Demand for tokens doesn’t grow politely. It detonates.

Tokens Per Second Per Watt: The New CEO Metric

Once you admit that inference is thinking and thinking is expensive, you run into a nasty constraint. Power.

Your data center is not infinite. It sits inside a power envelope. If you want to do more thinking, you either buy more power, or you squeeze more thinking out of the power you already have.

Jensen has turned this into a religion. At GTC he pitched a new metric for CEOs to obsess over: tokens per second per watt.

Rough translation for normal people. For a fixed amount of electricity, how many tokens can your factory crank out each second. The higher that number, the more work your AI can do and the more money you can make without blowing up the local substation.

This is not just a slogan. It drives design.

You now have an entire industry trying to optimize the ratio between three things:

How smart the models are.

How fast they can think.

How much electricity they drink while thinking.

Every architectural choice you’ll see later in this series, from Nvidia’s weird new racks to Google’s slightly heretical TPU designs, is a move in that three‑way trade.

Why This Chapter Matters For Your Portfolio

You might reasonably ask why I am beating this foundation.

If inference is thinking, and thinking is expensive, then the entire AI boom has quietly pivoted from “how much intelligence can we train” to “how much thinking can we rent.”

That pivot has two consequences.

First, it makes hardware a rent‑extraction machine, not a one‑off sale. You are not buying a server. You are buying the right to think a certain number of thoughts per second, forever, inside a given power envelope.

Second, it makes power infrastructure, cooling, and everything in the path of that electricity structurally critical. The CPU and the GPU are now only part of the story. The rest of the cast, the power semis, transformers, VRMs, and so on, are about to walk into the scene.

In the next chapter we stop talking about thoughts and start talking about sockets, copper, and kilowatts. The philosophy seminar is over.

We are going down into the engine room.

CHAPTER 5: From Chatbot To Agent, Or Why Your Software Just Grew Legs

Up to now, our models have been glorified answer machines. You ask a question, they spit out text. Like a know‑it‑all teenager who never leaves the couch.

That era is already over.

We are now building agents. An agent is not a chatbot with better manners. An agent is a piece of software that can take a goal, figure out what to do, pick its own tools, and then go do it. It is the difference between asking a friend what the weather is in Rome and asking them to book you a flight, a hotel, and a restaurant that won’t poison you.

Jensen Huang has a neat way of diagramming this thing in his head. In his anatomy, the model is the brain. The harness that wraps around it is the body. The tools and skills are the workshop. And the runtime that actually executes all of this is the shop floor where the work gets done.

In the old world we launched an application. In the new world we explain intent to an agent and watch it rummage around the shop.

Old world, you launched an app. New world, you brief an agent and it raids the workshop.

This may sound like a branding exercise.

It is not.

It is a computing pattern shift, and it matters for your portfolio.

Your Robot Uses Your Microwave, Not Its Fingers As A Death Ray

Jensen has a whiskey‑friendly thought experiment for this. Imagine the “most amazing agent” we can build in the next decade, a humanoid robot that shows up in your kitchen, allegedly to help.

You have two options.

In option one, the robot’s hand can transform into a ten‑pound hammer, then into a scalpel, and when it wants to boil water it beams microwaves out of its fingertips. It is its own tool, in the slightly horrifying Marvel sense.

In option two, the robot walks over to your existing microwave, which it has never seen before. It connects to the internet. It reads the manual. It figures it out.

Now it can use your tool.

Jensen’s point is obvious once he says it. The second scenario is more likely and a lot less likely to violate the Geneva Conventions. Agents will use our tools.

That small thought experiment hides a big implication.

If agents use tools instead of replacing them, then software does not die in the age of AI. It multiplies.

Every existing API, every internal system, every rusty SaaS subscription becomes a potential tool on the agent’s workbench.

We are not shutting down the workshop. We are hiring a new shop foreman.

From Single Answers To Project Managers

A chatbot has one job. Take a prompt, respond once, maybe twice, then go back to sleep.

An agent behaves more like a mediocre project manager.

You give it a vague brief. It asks clarifying questions. It spins up a task list. It calls the CRM, the payment system, the database, the calendar. It hands some tasks off to other little agents, and then emails you a smug summary.

Under the hood, what changed is the computing pattern.

Instead of a single call to a model, do some light formatting, return text, we now have a loop:

Interpret the user’s intent. Decide which tools to call. Call them, one by one or in parallel. Read the results. Decide what to do next. Repeat until either the job is done or everyone is tired and goes home.

Every loop through that cycle is another round of inference. And we just spent a whole chapter agreeing that inference is thinking and thinking is expensive.

Agent Loop, Not One‑Shot Answer.

One Agent Is Costly. A Team Of Agents Is Ruinous And Inevitable.

If a single agent sounds expensive, you’re thinking clearly. Unfortunately, the market has no interest in your feelings.

We are rapidly moving to systems where one top‑level agent spawns a small army of helpers. Research agents. Coding agents. Filing agents. “Go yell at the vendor” agents.

Each one is just another model instance doing its own thinking.

This is where the math from Citrini Research stops being an interesting fact and starts looking like a margin call.

In their “Semis Memo: Supply Chain Inheritance,” they point out that agents tend to use ten to thirty times more tokens than chatbot interfaces. Not ten to thirty percent more.

Ten to thirty times

Each of those agents burns its own tokens. Agents chew through ten to thirty times more tokens than a plain chatbot.

Demand for tokens does not scale smoothly. It cliffs.

Turning chatbots into agents is like turning a garden hose into a fire hydrant. Same water, different volume.

The Computing Pattern Shift, In One Sentence

It is tempting to treat “agent” as just another buzzword sales teams throw at their slide decks.

Resist that temptation.

The leap from chatbot to agent is a real computing pattern shift.

We used to launch an application. Now we brief an agent.

We used to get one answer. Now we spin up a small, temporary company of AIs that do work on our behalf. Every one of them runs inference in loops, calls tools, and burns your tokens. All of them run inside a finite power envelope.

The industry’s obsession with “tokens per second per watt” suddenly makes sense in this light.

If agents are the new workers, then the new efficiency question is simple. How many useful thoughts can my factory think per second, per watt of electricity, per dollar of capex.

In the next part of this series, we follow that question down into the physical world. Racks. Power shelves. Copper. Silicon carbide.

The parts of the factory you can stub a toe on.

The philosophy portion is over. From here on out, we are counting sockets.

Why I Am Going to Bore You With This for Three Days

I could have done this in one post. Twelve thousand words, a borrowed chart, a hot take, and a link to something I want to buy. That is the house style of the entire financial internet.

It is engineered to make you feel stupid quickly so you will pay to feel smart later.

I am doing the opposite, and on purpose.

Seventeen chapters. Three posts. Today, Monday, and Wednesday. Drawn out slowly, deliberately, the way you defuse a bomb or explain a tax return to a teenager.

With pictures, lots of them, because I am not too proud to teach you with diagrams.

I am teaching this at the most basic level I know how to teach anything.

Not because I think you are slow. Because the people selling this stuff have a direct financial interest in you never quite understanding it, and I have decided, in a fit of civic feeling I will almost certainly regret, to do the reverse, for free.

Call it a public service. I built each idea up from the dirt, in the only order that actually makes sense, so nothing arrives before you are ready to catch it.

Here is the part that should keep you in your chair. This is not a science lecture. It is the largest reallocation of capital in your lifetime, happening in real time, in a language almost nobody at your dinner table speaks.

The trillion dollars is moving whether you follow it or not. The only question is whether you understand where it went before it gets there, or after, when you turn out to be the one it was taken from.

So. Today you got the machine. How intelligence is actually built, from a word-piece all the way up to a thing that reasons.

Monday we leave the philosophy behind and start counting sockets. Power, copper, silicon, and the racks that drink electricity like a small city with a drinking problem.

Wednesday, behind the Threshold, we follow the money. Not Nvidia. Everybody owns Nvidia. The other names, the ones standing in the path of a trillion dollars with their pockets open, and exactly how I am thinking about investing my own money.

The Library is free, today and always.

Monday is the build. Wednesday is the payoff, and Wednesday lives behind the Threshold, because that is where I keep the answers worth paying for.

Two dollars a day, less than the espresso you will let go cold reading this. Subscribe here:

Subscribing is EASY

Here is everything I read so you didn’t have to. If you want to read them too:

Top 5 To Start With:

Here’s #6 through the rest:

Four favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. It tells the algorithm that a man explaining transformers on a vacation he is plainly not taking belongs in a feed otherwise busy teaching the camera to nod.

Hit the 🔁 restack. Somebody in your network is about to be the exit liquidity for a trillion-dollar build-out and has no idea. Hand them the manual before the bill arrives.

Hit 📤 share. You know exactly one person who nods along knowingly about AI at dinner and could not define a token at gunpoint. Be a friend. Send this.

Drop a 💬 comment and tell me where I lost you. I am teaching this at the most basic level I can manage, so if a chapter sailed over your head, that is my failure and not yours, and I want to know which one.

Leave a comment

I read every one. I reply. I am on vacation with Cristina and we will be in Monaco most of the day, so I will be slow in responding. Probably not until your late afternoon.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

P.S. A word of gratitude, in the spirit that hard work deserves soft surroundings. This entire series is being drafted aboard a Ritz-Carlton cruise liner, in the humidor room on the top deck, which is precisely the sort of sentence that gets a man quietly uninvited from populist movements. Cristina, who understands that no one has ever explained a trillion dollars on an empty glass, saw to it that the bar carries a serious reserve of Pappy Van Winkle 23 and the humidor a deep bench of Montecristos. I maintain that this is research. Heavy industry runs on fuel, and so does the man describing it. Picture below, offered without apology and through a faint cloud of cigar smoke.

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