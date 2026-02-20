In 8 days, this email stops being free. On February 28, Capital Mischief goes to paid. The Monday investment theses. The Wednesday intelligence briefings. The infographics. The comment section where readers with 30 years in defense, energy, and oil trading argue with my analysis and make it better. The Saturday Library stays free because an educated reader is a wealthy reader and a wealthy reader is a reader who can eventually afford the other three days. I’m not running a charity. I’m running a feeder system. The Friday podcast stays free because every week I sit down with someone who started with nothing, no money, no air conditioning, no plan beyond paying off a Visa card, and built something obscene. A woman who almost got evicted from a $600 apartment just explained how she built $4 billion. If you can’t extract enough value from that conversation to earn $1 a day, the subscription isn’t your problem. Most paywalled Substacks hand you a locked door and a credit card form. Two free days a week is practically UN humanitarian aid by Substack standards. The fact that nobody else does this is either evidence of my generosity or proof that I failed economics. The market will decide. Everything else requires a subscription. 433 readers have already locked in the founding-era price. After February 28, prices double and the Founding Member tier closes permanently. One reader pledged $360 and wrote two words: “signs of intelligent life.” If that sounds like something worth finding, lock it in here:

I sat down with Barbie Castro for Fortunate Fishes, and I’m still thinking about it.

Not because she built a $4 billion company. Not because she won 20 film festival awards. Not even because she produced a string of thrillers for Lifetime and A&E while simultaneously running a real estate empire in Broward County.

I’m thinking about a woman who almost got evicted twice from a one-bedroom apartment where the rent was $600, whose biggest fear was her beeper getting disconnected, and who told me that the entire engine behind a $4 billion fortune was this: she wanted to pay off a Visa card.

That’s it. No grand vision. No five-year plan. No whiteboard full of objectives and key results.

A Visa card.

But before I get into it, I made a picture that tells this whole story.

And I’m going to show it to you right now because that’s the honest thing to do. The dishonest thing would be making you read 2,000 words before you find out what happened. I’m not a priest. I don’t make you sit through the sermon to get to the wine.

Okay. Now the sermon.

The Girl With No Air Conditioning and No Plan

Barbie Castro was born in Miami Beach to Cuban parents. Her mother named her Barbara because she was born on the eve of Santa Bárbara’s feast day and the delivery nurse’s name was also Barbara. Her mother told her she was the daughter of a saint.

That’s what good parents do. They tell you a story about yourself before you’re old enough to write your own. And then that story carries you through the parts where you’d otherwise quit.

She married Eric Castro, who would become COO of Banker’s Healthcare Group. But before any of that, they were two kids in Miami who couldn’t make rent.

Their apartment cost $600 a month. They almost got evicted. Twice.

Her car had no air conditioning and no radio. This is Miami. Where humidity is not a weather condition. It’s an assault.

Their first mortgage was $1,100 for a four-bedroom house, and it took them nine months to save the deposit. Nine months. For the down payment on a house that cost less per month than a decent hotel room in Manhattan.

She had consolidated all her department store credit cards into one Visa. Her entire financial strategy was: pay this off. Don’t get evicted. Don’t let them disconnect the beeper.

That’s not a wealth-building plan. That’s survival. And it worked better than every wealth-building plan I’ve ever seen on a PowerPoint slide at a financial conference.

The Grinding Theory of Wealth

Here’s what Barbie’s husband Eric said, and it’s the best line from the entire interview: “You just keep grinding and grinding and grinding and one day you look up and you go, oh my gosh, I have something.”

That’s the whole secret. That’s the tweet. That’s the book. That’s the $4 billion.

They never chased money. They chased debt freedom. They didn’t eat at fancy restaurants. They didn’t buy depreciating assets. Shoes, clothes, expensive cars. All of that came later, after the machine was built.

What they did was boring. They showed up every day. They did their part. They didn’t spend what they didn’t have. And little by little, the thing accumulated on its own.

I’ve sat in rooms with 170 families whose average net worth is $600 million. I run R360. I’ve heard hundreds of these stories. And the pattern is so consistent it should be illegal: almost nobody who built real wealth set out to build real wealth. They set out to solve a problem, pay a bill, or not get evicted from a $600 apartment.

The people who set out to get rich usually don’t. The people who set out to not be broke often end up wealthy. There’s a lesson in that, and it’s not the one the hustle-porn influencers are selling.

I started Capital Mischief on October 5th. One hundred and six free posts later, 433 readers have pledged to pay for something I've given away every single day. I know how Barbie feels. You grind. You show up. You don't spend what you don't have. And one day you look up.

The Trench Coat Real Estate Strategy

While the business was compounding, Barbie discovered she loved real estate. Specifically, Pembroke Pines in Broward County. She learned her market the old-fashioned way. She went and looked at everything.

It doesn’t cost money to go look at real estate. That’s her line, and it’s quietly brilliant.

She and Eric would put down $1,000 deposits on properties they couldn’t afford. This was the mid-1990s. They’d ask for payment plans. They’d figure it out on the way down.

This is what separates people who build wealth from people who talk about building wealth. The first group puts money down before they’re ready. The second group waits until conditions are perfect. Conditions are never perfect.

They also started lending money privately. And they learned fast who brings solid deals and who brings headaches. Some borrowers pay on time. Some end up in foreclosure. Barbie stopped working with the second group and doubled down on the first.

That’s not financial genius. That’s pattern recognition. And pattern recognition is the single most valuable skill in business, investing, and not getting killed in a jungle. I know something about two of those three.

The Six Best Actress Awards Nobody Saw Coming

Somewhere in the middle of building a $4 billion company and a real estate portfolio, Barbie decided to become a movie star.

In 2011, she formed Concord Films and produced her first short. It won multiple festival awards. Then came the features. Assumed Killer. Patient Killer. Boyfriend Killer. Girlfriend Killer. Killer Island. Dream Killer. Marriage Killer.

Sensing a theme?

She’s won six best actress awards and 20 festival wins total. Her films air on Lifetime and A&E. She works with real talent. Armand Assante. Casper Van Dien. Eric Roberts. Patrick Muldoon.

She now runs a record label and is producing new films in Hollywood.

This is a woman who was worried about her beeper getting disconnected 25 years ago.

I asked her how she learns new skills that don’t come naturally. Her answer was the most entrepreneurial thing anyone said to me all month: “I want to do this, and I take action. School of Hard Knocks. I don’t recommend it for everybody. That’s just my personality.”

That’s not a method. That’s a metabolism.

The Diagnosis That Changed Everything

Barbie was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Here’s what she didn’t do: panic.

She already had a list. What doctor. What hospital. What steps. She’d spent years putting herself in other people’s shoes as an actress, hearing their stories, processing their pain. When her own diagnosis came, she said it felt like it had already happened.

She hit it head first. Kept moving. Almost didn’t believe she had it.

Thankfully, she didn’t need chemo or radiation at the time. But the diagnosis rewired her completely.

She stopped dying her hair. Stopped wearing nail polish. Cut the perfumes. Started paying attention to what she put into her body. Acupuncture. Massage. More doctor visits. Exercise first thing in the morning.

And then came the spiritual side. One sound bath. Then another. Crystal mala beads from a site called Tiny Rituals. Yoga. Chakra work. A full-spectrum recalibration that she describes simply as cleaning her soul.

We have a saying in the military. There are no atheists in foxholes. There are also no atheists in oncology waiting rooms. The body is the first asset. Without it, the portfolio is irrelevant.

I told her I wanted to help her discover her life purpose because she’s clearly on the edge of something extraordinary. I hired a coach myself about ten years ago and spent a year narrowing 23 activities down to three. My life purpose is to inspire and connect others to achieve extraordinary things. Barbie is just starting that journey, and the cancer lit the fuse.

The PMA That’s Not a Bumper Sticker

Barbie and Eric are believers in PMA. Positive Mental Attitude. I know what you’re thinking. Here comes the gratitude journal and the vision board.

No.

Barbie’s version of PMA was forged when her father died. She was 18. She remembers days of sadness but also knowing, even then, that tomorrow is another day. She doesn’t know where that came from. She was drawn to those motivational posters that existed in 1990. Sunshine through dark clouds. Light at the end of the tunnel.

Those posters are corny. They also kept an 18-year-old from falling apart.

Her brother told her something at a young age that stuck: “For every adversity there’s a seed for greater or equal opportunity.” That’s not optimism. That’s pattern recognition dressed up as a pep talk.

I told her I use a similar framework. When I have a huge disappointment, I think: well, I’m not in the jungle getting shot at. I’m alive. How bad is this really?

Eric was a Marine. I was a RECONDO. We both know what actual bad looks like. It recalibrates everything.

Barbie’s insight on PMA is subtle and worth holding onto: “The only reason you wouldn’t have positive mental attitude is because you’ve been conditioned not to have it.” The negativity isn’t natural. It’s learned. Which means it can be unlearned.

She tells her four kids: the world isn’t coming at you. It’s coming from within you. That’s hard for a kid to hear. It’s hard for a 50-year-old to hear. It’s also true.

The Daughter of Santa Bárbara

Barbie was raised Catholic. Church every Sunday. Catholic school. Altar, communion, the whole liturgy.

Then she started thinking for herself. She decided she didn’t need a building to feel close to God. She could pray from anywhere.

A philosophy course in college introduced the idea of God as the ocean and each person as a drop. Little things throughout her life kept pointing in the same direction. She lost the thread for a while. The cancer brought it back.

I own 3,000 books on religion. I study Kabbalah with a teacher in Israel. I observe Shabbat with my kids because three thousand years of Jews figured out humans need enforced rest. So when Barbie talks about the mala beads and sound baths and inner child work, I’m listening. Different vocabulary, same frequency.

She said something that I wrote down: “Our body’s aging but our inner soul never did.”

That’s not something you learn at a real estate seminar.

No Energy Vampires

On relationships and networks, Barbie is surgical. She doesn’t cut people off mid-project. She finishes the work. Then she quietly finds someone else for the next one.

No drama. No confrontation. Just observation and adjustment.

She keeps a small circle of Realtors and colleagues she trusts. When they bring a deal, she listens. The others get polite silence.

In the film industry, same thing. You go to markets, meet people, build trust slowly. The ones who deliver get more. The ones who don’t get nothing. No second chances disguised as giving the benefit of the doubt.

Energy vampires get one project. Then the door closes. Gently, but permanently.

That’s not ruthlessness. That’s conservation of the most expensive resource you have: your attention.

What She’s Still Figuring Out

I asked Barbie if she knows her life purpose. She said, “I think you need to help me figure that out.”

I love that answer. Because it means she’s honest enough to admit she’s still searching and confident enough to ask for help.

She leads by example in her circle. Her friends are starting to ask questions about the things she’s been doing. The sound baths. The spiritual work. The recalibration.

She’s not preaching. She’s demonstrating. And people are noticing.

That’s the most effective form of influence. Not telling people what to do. Showing them what you’re doing and letting them come to you.

The Books and Ideas From This Conversation

Every good conversation leaves you with something to think about. Barbie referenced a few that are worth your time.

Secrets About Men Every Woman Should Know by Barbara De Angelis. The book teenage Barbie used when looking for a life partner. She found Eric. They almost got evicted twice, built a $4 billion company, raised two daughters, and are still together. The book worked.

Many Lives, Many Masters by Brian Weiss. A Yale-trained psychiatrist encounters a patient whose past-life memories change everything he thought he knew about consciousness. This is the book that opens doors for skeptics. If a Yale psychiatrist can sit with this material, so can you.

The Secret by Rhonda Byrne. I know. Everyone has an opinion on this one. Barbie doesn’t care about your opinion. It worked for her. The woman with no air conditioning and a disconnected beeper visualized her way to a $4 billion company. If you want to argue about manifestation versus hard work, she’ll show you her calluses and her mala beads and tell you it’s both.

Watch the full interview. Then go pay off that credit card.

May the Mischief be with you.

