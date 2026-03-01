A note on the machinery.

Sunday is normally Dear Charlie day. The letters. The questions. The arguments from readers who think I’m wrong and the ones who think I’m not wrong enough.

Today you’re getting both. The SITREP first. Dear Charlie at the end.

With a twist.

Over the last 48 hours, while the bombs were falling, hundreds of you pledged to Capital Mischief. Many of you wrote something when you did. I saved every message.

Today I’m sharing them. Not because they’re flattering. Because they answer a question free subscribers are asking right now.

Is it worth it?

Tomorrow morning at 7:30 AM, the full war report drops for paid subscribers only. Every position. Every trade. The Hormuz math. The Monday open playbook. The moves I’m making before the bell.

Founding prices stay open until Tuesday at midnight. After that, they double. Permanently. And Founding Member almost triples.

Now. Hour 30.

TEHRAN, IRAN Saturday / February 28, 2026 / 09:43 Local / 01:13 EST

The first GBU-28 penetrated the roof of the compound on University Street at 09:43 Tehran time. Twenty-nine more followed in a sequence timed to collapse each floor onto the one below it before the occupants could reach the hardened sublevel.

Israeli intelligence had tracked the pattern for weeks. Saturday morning meetings. Senior leadership. The same compound. The same room.

Thirty bunker busters. Thirty seconds. Thirty-six years of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ended in a building that was three stories tall at 09:42 and a crater at 09:44.

An Israeli official confirmed to Axios that the ambassador in Washington informed U.S. officials within the hour. Netanyahu viewed the footage. A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News the government concurred with the Israeli assessment.

Five to ten senior leaders were in the room. The IRGC commander, Mohammad Pakpour, confirmed dead by the IDF. The defense minister, assessed killed. The intelligence chief, assessed killed. Israel says it targeted 30 senior military and civilian officials in its opening salvo and confirms killing “several.”

“There was a deliberate decision to accelerate the timeline,” the defense official said.

The meeting was the trigger. The force was already loaded.

SOUDA BAY, CRETE / Saturday, February 28, 2026 / 04:30 Local / 22:30 EST Friday

USS Gerald R. Ford had been docked for refueling since Sunday. At 04:30 local time Saturday, two hours before the first bombs fell on Tehran, the pier crew began emergency disconnect procedures on the fuel lines. The Ford’s four A1B nuclear reactors don’t need diesel. But the escorts do. And the air wing drinks JP-5 the way a Rolls-Royce Trent drinks Jet A-1.

Ford departed Souda Bay before dawn. Course: east-southeast. Speed: classified. Destination: eastern Mediterranean, within strike range of Iran and in position to defend Israel from inbound ballistic missiles.

By the time Trump posted the eight-minute video on Truth Social at 02:30 ET, the Ford was already underway.

Four hundred and twenty-two miles south of the Iranian coast, USS Abraham Lincoln was already generating sorties. Her air wing included Marine F-35Cs. Stealth strike from the sea. The Lincoln was the only carrier in position when the first Tomahawk left its vertical launch cell.

CENTCOM would later call it “the largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation.”

OVDA AIR BASE, NEGEV DESERT, ISRAEL / Saturday, February 28, 2026 / 09:50 Local

Eleven F-22 Raptors had been sitting in hardened shelters since February 25, when they arrived from RAF Lakenheath. A twelfth had turned back over the English Channel with a fuel leak. Six more from Langley were staged at a forward location the Air Force has not disclosed.

At 09:50, the first pair taxied to the runway.

The F-22 has never been sold to any foreign country. Congress banned its export because the technologies inside the airframe are classified at levels where even allied pilots don’t get fully briefed. On a radar screen, a $250 million Raptor has the signature of a marble.

Their job was first through the door. Kill the air defense network. Own the sky. Make it safe for everything behind them.

Behind them was a force the size of which the Middle East had not seen since March 2003: F-35s, F-15E Strike Eagles, EA-18G Growlers for electronic warfare, Wild Weasels from the South Carolina Air National Guard carrying AI-enabled Angry Kitten jamming pods that had never been used in combat, fifteen KC-46 tankers staged at Lajes in the Azores to keep the whole fleet cycling for weeks.

Every parking space at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan was full. Bulgaria had shut down its civilian airport to make room for American warplanes. CENTCOM reported over 40,000 U.S. personnel in theater.

This was not a raid. Raids last 25 minutes. Last June’s Operation Midnight Hammer lasted 25 minutes.

Trump told Axios he could go “long and take over the whole thing, or end it in two or three days.”

IRGC NAVAL CMD, BANDAR ABBAS, IRAN / Saturday, February 28, 2026 / 14:20 Local

The broadcast went out on VHF Channel 16, the international maritime distress and calling frequency. Every vessel within 200 nautical miles heard it.

“No ship is allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz.“

Within minutes, the supertanker Mitake, heading for Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia, slowed to a drift east of Oman. The VLCC KHK Empress, half-loaded with Omani crude and heading through the Strait for Basra, made a U-turn and changed destination to New Mangalore, India. The Eagle Veracruz, carrying 2 million barrels of Saudi crude bound for China, halted at the western approach. The Front Beauly joined her. Then the Front Shanghai.

Japanese shipping giant Nippon Yusen told its entire fleet to avoid Hormuz. Greece told its vast merchant fleet to reassess passage. War-risk insurance was suspended for all Persian Gulf vessels.

Twenty percent of the world’s seaborne oil and twenty percent of global LNG transits the Strait of Hormuz daily. That is approximately 20 million barrels of oil.

On Wednesday I wrote: “A Hormuz premium adds $30-50 overnight and doesn’t fade until the strait reopens.”

Friday close: Brent crude $72.48. WTI $67.02.

Futures markets are closed. They open tonight. Those numbers are artifacts of a world that no longer exists.

MINAB, HORMOZGAN PROVINCE, IRAN / Saturday, February 28, 2026 / 10:15 Local

The Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school held morning classes on the first day of the Iranian work week.

A strike hit the school. The death toll climbed through the day. Forty. Fifty-three. Sixty-four. Eighty-five. By Saturday night, Iran’s judiciary news agency reported 108 dead. Workers were still clearing rubble.

An IRGC base is located in Minab. Whether it was the intended target is unknown. The White House has not commented. CENTCOM had no statement.

The images are on every screen in the Middle East tonight.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi called it a crime. “A primary school for girls, bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils.”

This image will define the war’s narrative in the region more than any satellite photograph of Khamenei’s compound. The Pentagon knows it. Tehran knows it. And every government calculating whether to condemn the strikes or stay silent is looking at it right now.

MUSCAT, OMAN / Three days earlier / Thursday, February 26, 2026

Here is the detail that will fuel the debate for years.

On Thursday in Geneva, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi told CBS that Iran had agreed to “zero stockpiling” of enriched uranium. Full IAEA verification. Irreversible downgrade to “the lowest level possible.”

Al-Busaidi said peace was “within reach.”

Thirty-six hours later, bombs.

The Washington Post reported Saturday night that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made multiple private phone calls to Trump over the past month advocating a strike. Despite his public support for diplomacy. Despite Oman’s announcement of a breakthrough.

MBS lobbied for the bombs. Saturday night, Iranian missiles hit Riyadh.

The man who pushed for the war is now in the war. The mediator who said peace was within reach is the only Gulf leader Iran did not strike. Oman is untouched. Read that twice.

IRAN’S RETALIATION / Saturday, February 28, 2026 / 12:00-22:00 Local

Unlike the restrained response after June 2025, Iran struck everything.

All U.S. military bases in the Gulf targeted. Al Udeid in Qatar. Ali Al-Salem in Kuwait. Al-Dhafra in the UAE. The Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. Explosions confirmed in Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Manama, Kuwait City, Riyadh, and across Israel.

A nine-story apartment building destroyed in Tel Aviv. One Israeli woman killed. 89 injured. Dubai Airport partially damaged. The Fairmont Palm Jumeirah hotel caught fire. Shahed-136 drones targeted the vicinity of the Burj Khalifa, triggering evacuation protocols. One Pakistani civilian killed in Abu Dhabi. Jordan intercepted 49 drones and two ballistic missiles. Four civilians killed in Syria by an Iranian ballistic missile that hit a residential building in Suwayda.

The IRGC launched its Fattah hypersonic missiles. They claim they struck a U.S. Navy auxiliary vessel. CENTCOM says zero American combat casualties and only light damage. The truth is somewhere between those two claims.

Iran struck six countries in one day. It has never done that before.

Oman is the only GCC country Iran did not hit.

The IRGC said operations “will continue relentlessly until the enemy is decisively defeated.” Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq warned it would “soon begin attacking American bases.” The Houthis vowed to resume attacks on Red Sea shipping and on Israel. Hezbollah in Lebanon has not declared participation. Yet.

If the proxies activate, this becomes a five-front war: Iran, Israel, Red Sea, Iraq, Lebanon. The interceptor missiles General Caine warned were running low get consumed in multiple theaters simultaneously.

CHINA & RUSSIA / Saturday, February 28, 2026

Russia condemned the strikes as “a pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression.” China said it was “highly concerned” and called for an immediate halt. “Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected.”

Neither will intervene militarily. Russia is consumed by Ukraine. China’s priority is Taiwan. Xi meets Trump in Beijing in April.

But the real China story happened before the first bomb fell.

Sixteen PLA cargo planes flew to Iran in late January. China provided cybersecurity systems to build “digital sovereignty.” They signed a trilateral strategic charter with Russia and Iran. And they were near finalizing a deal for CM-302 supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles. Carrier killers. The export version of the YJ-12. Mach 2 to Mach 4. Designed to give a ship’s defensive systems seconds to react instead of minutes.

An AEI analysis published Saturday argues China’s missile deal may have fast-forwarded this war. If those CM-302s had arrived and been deployed in the Strait, the military calculus for the U.S. Navy would have been dramatically worse.

Russia signed a $589 million air defense deal with Iran in December. Verba MANPADS. 500 launchers. 2,500 missiles. Delivery scheduled 2027 through 2029.

The weapons that might have changed the outcome are sitting in warehouses in Russia and China. That is not an accident. That is the reason this happened now and not in 2027.

THE SUCCESSION / Sunday, March 1, 2026

The regime declared 40 days of mourning for a man the streets were chanting death to four days ago. That is not grief. That is a countdown.

Under Iran’s constitution, an interim council assumes power while the Assembly of Experts, 88 Islamic clerics, selects a new Supreme Leader. But Israel says its opening strikes decimated the chain of command. How many of the 88 are alive and reachable is unknown.

The most senior official confirmed surviving: Ali Larijani. Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. Former parliament speaker. The man who was in Muscat carrying Khamenei’s counterproposal three days ago. The man human rights groups describe as the mastermind of the January massacre that killed an estimated 30,000 Iranians.

On Wednesday I asked: “Is Larijani negotiating Khamenei’s survival, or his own?”

Khamenei is dead. Larijani is alive. He’s posting defiance on X, vowing an “unforgettable lesson.” He is the last man standing.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader’s son and widely discussed successor, may have been killed in the opening strikes. Unconfirmed.

The CIA’s pre-strike assessment, reported by Reuters: even if Khamenei is eliminated, he will be replaced by a radical IRGC figure.

The Iranian street wants the regime gone. The IRGC wants to survive. Larijani sits between them. And the 40-day mourning clock just started ticking alongside the protest cycle that was already running.

SOMEWHERE IN IRAN / Location Unknown / Time Unknown

This is the part of the story that has no satellite image. No timestamp. No source.

440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity. Nine-tenths of the way to weapons grade. Enough for 10 to 12 nuclear devices, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The IAEA last physically inspected this material on June 10, 2025. Nine months ago. Before the June strikes, satellite imagery showed 16 cargo trucks at the Fordow tunnel entrance. Iranian state media later admitted targeted sites had been evacuated beforehand.

The material was moved then. Almost certainly moved again before Saturday.

CSIS published an analysis Saturday: the current strikes are hitting “peripheral nuclear capabilities” because the high-value enrichment sites were already damaged in June. The U.S. is striking the Iran Atomic Energy Agency headquarters, Parchin, and Isfahan again. But the uranium itself is not at those locations.

On Wednesday I wrote: “The uranium you know about is frightening. The uranium you don’t know about is the reason the F-22s are at Ovda.”

The F-22s at Ovda are now flying combat missions over Iran.

The uranium is still unaccounted for.

A country whose Supreme Leader was killed 30 hours ago. Whose military command was partially decapitated. Whose succession is in chaos. Whose 88-member Assembly of Experts must somehow convene to select a new leader while bombs are still falling.

That country has enough near-weapons-grade uranium for a dozen bombs sitting somewhere its own scientists may not be able to reach and the IAEA cannot verify.

That is the story underneath the story. The compound is rubble. The Supreme Leader is dead. The Strait is closed. The markets will move tomorrow.

But the uranium is the variable that turns a regional war into something else entirely.

Tom Clancy understood a principle the financial press never learned. The explosion everyone sees is never the real threat. The real threat is the thing that’s missing from the satellite photograph.

The Supreme Leader is accounted for. He’s dead.

The uranium is not accounted for. And nobody, not Washington, not Jerusalem, not the IAEA, not even Tehran’s surviving chain of command, can tell you where it is right now.

WHAT COMES TOMORROW

