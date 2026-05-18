The President posted on Truth Social Sunday morning.

“They better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE.”

The capital letters were his.

Axios reported ninety minutes later that the President will convene a Situation Room principals meeting Tuesday morning to brief military options on Iran.

The Pentagon staffed the package Saturday. The President signaled the timeline Sunday. The principals decide Tuesday.

You do not call a Situation Room meeting on a holiday Monday to discuss patience.

A one-way drone hit an electrical generator outside the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi at dawn Sunday, according to the Associated Press. The plant generates roughly a quarter of the United Arab Emirates’ electricity. The plant has not previously been a target in this war.

Four hours later, Saudi Arabia intercepted three drones crossing into its airspace from Iraqi airspace. The Saudi Defense Ministry said it would take “the necessary operational measures.”

That is the phrase a Saudi general uses when he means the next ones get shot down before they cross.

The blockade is on day 65. CENTCOM confirmed Sunday that 81 commercial vessels have been redirected and four disabled. The USS Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group is enforcing it. A sailor stands watch on the bridge while the rest of Washington enjoys its weekend.

Welcome to the week.

There are always two wars. The first is the one with the drones and the carriers and the men in dark suits walking into the Situation Room. It is loud. It uses up the news. The second is the quiet one, fought on Sundays in research notes and trading desks, by men who already know how the first one ends and are positioning for what comes after. The first war makes the dead. The second war makes the heirs.

Three Men Raising Cash on a Sunday

Three of the most expensive research desks on Earth spent yesterday writing the same letter in different handwriting. They disagree on methodology. They disagree on time horizon. They probably disagree on which side of the bed God sleeps on.

They agree on the trade.

Larry McDonald is in cash. His cash monitor reads 47 out of 76 positions, which in his system is the institutional equivalent of locking the doors and turning off the porch light. His Sunday note used the phrase “colossal puke.” Not as a warning. As a forecast.

Kiril Sokoloff has been touring Asia for five weeks telling sovereign wealth managers that three hundred trillion dollars is about to bolt from bonds into hard assets, like the Hindenburg passengers trying to squeeze through one window. Gold. Silver. Copper. He has been right about bonds since 2020, which in this business qualifies him for sainthood and a corner office.

Jordi Visser rode Micron from ninety dollars to seven hundred like a man who keeps the moon’s schedule on his refrigerator. He sold three-quarters of it ten days ago and the rest last week. The money went into silver and Bitcoin.

His phrase for 2026 is “running hot into scarcity.” The administration wanted to run the economy hot. It has succeeded. The economy is now out of motor oil. Exxon and Shell have told Costco to expect empty shelves. The Iran war has come for your Camry.

Three voices. Same Sunday. Same trade. The Venn diagram is a dot.

The scoreboard, year-to-date: BHP up 53%. Rio Tinto 43%. Vale 32%. Alcoa 28%. The Magnificent Seven up six. Hard assets are running eight-to-one against the consumer-tech basket while CNBC explains, slowly and with hand puppets, why this time AI is different.

The market is telling you something. The market is also chewing while it talks.

Inflation is the engine in the basement. April CPI printed 3.8%, the hottest non-COVID number since 2012. Core PPI jumped 1% in a single month, the kind of print that historically arrives chaperoned by a recession or a war. We have both.

The 30-year Treasury paid 5% at auction Wednesday, the first time since 2007, which you may recall as the year just before the one we do not name in polite company. Japan, Germany, the UK, Australia, Canada, all printing multi-year highs in long-end yields in the same week, as if reading from a script nobody is willing to admit they wrote.

The Federal Reserve is locked in the back seat looking for its glasses.

The Hindenburg Omen fired on the NYSE and Nasdaq simultaneously last week. Nineteenth time in history. The S&P has finished positive five months later in 39% of cases. Two of the nineteen preceded 1987 and 2008.

The other seventeen preceded losses the financial industry treats the way certain families treat second marriages, with averted eyes and no questions over dinner.

Sovereign wealth funds, the most patient capital on the planet, the kind of money that does not chase the ice cream truck because it owns the dairy, are chasing.

Goldman’s trading desk has them stopping in as buyers since the calendar flipped to May. When the dairy is running after the truck, the truck is almost out of ice cream.

Larry Williams marked May 27 on the calendar weeks ago. Larry McDonald, Kiril Sokoloff, and Jordi Visser, three men who have never shared a room, a meal, or a barber, just confirmed it from three different cities.

Wednesday: the long positioning piece. What to do with the cash from the Williams call, and what to do about Micron now that two of the three voices I trust most just sold theirs.

For today, a different fire. The one still burning in Tehran.

Chapter 1. The Five Against The Five

Or: Two Lists. Zero Overlap. One War.

Iran’s list came to Washington through Islamabad on May 10. The President called it a piece of garbage. His words, not mine.

Washington’s list came back through Islamabad this week. Fars leaked it to Tehran Sunday morning. Iran’s parliament will see it Monday.

There is no overlap. There is no compromise zone.

The first pair. Iran demands compensation for war damages. Washington demands no compensation, ever. The gap is the price of every refinery, every drone shed, every ballistic missile launcher hit since February 28.

The second pair. Iran demands sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz. Washington demands the transfer of 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium to American custody.

The gap is approximately the entire stockpile the IAEA cannot find.

The third pair. Iran demands the war end on all fronts, including Lebanon. Washington offers ceasefire conditional on continued negotiation. The gap is whether Hezbollah keeps what is left of itself or trades it for something it would rather not.

The fourth pair. Iran demands the lifting of all sanctions. Washington offers no more than 25 percent of frozen Iranian assets released. The gap is the better part of a fortune and the entire post-1979 sanctions architecture in unmeasured legitimacy.

The fifth pair. Iran demands one operational nuclear program. Washington concedes one operating facility. Iran has demanded everything since 2003. Washington has refused everything since 2003. The gap is twenty-three years old.

There is no compromise zone. The gap is the negotiation. The gap is the war.

The President knows this. The President posted “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE” Sunday morning. That is not a tweet. That is the Schelling timer.

Bloomberg Intelligence told its clients Friday that Iran rejecting the offer made a return to war likely. Bloomberg called it the consensus view. Bloomberg charges institutional clients real money for the call.

I gave you the call eight days ago.

Chapter 2. The Pizza Was The Tell

Or: DOUGHCON 1 Was Operators. DOUGHCON 2 Is Lawyers. The Difference Matters.

Saturday afternoon. Four Pentagon-area stores at 200 to 260 percent of baseline. Pentagon Pizza Watch called it DOUGHCON 2.

For new subscribers: a young analyst tracks DoorDash and Google Popular Times data for every pizza franchise within a three-mile radius of the Pentagon. Live. Publicly. For free.

It has a better track record than the CIA. The Soviets watched the same data during the Cold War. The Pentagon does not have its own pizzeria. The thirty thousand people who work there have to eat somewhere.

Four stores at moderate intensity is bureaucracy, not operators. Lawyers. Interagency. Principals. Briefers. The pattern reads as decision-package staffing for a Tuesday morning principals meeting.

Axios confirmed Sunday afternoon. Tuesday Situation Room. Military options briefed. The pizza was right. The pattern recognition worked the way subscribers paid for it to work.

The dimmer-switch thesis is alive. The Kharg window is postponed, not cancelled. The April 18 prediction was wrong on the day and right on the architecture. Saturday’s pattern is the architecture again. Tuesday is the day.

The pizza signal works for the staffing. The pizza signal does not work for the choice. Tuesday tells you the choice.

Treasury tells you whether the choice was paid for.

Chapter 3. Tehran Read Beijing As Survival

Or: Vahidi Said One Thing In Persian. The IRGC Did Another Thing In The Water.

The most important audience for the Beijing summit was not Wall Street.

It was Tehran.

Regimes at war do not parse summits as cable panels do. They ask one question. Has the correlation of forces changed.

Tehran’s answer came in three pieces inside seventy-two hours.

The first piece. Iranian state media reported more than thirty vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz during the Beijing summit “with Iran’s permission.” The phrasing matters. Tehran did not say the ships passed. Tehran said Tehran allowed them to pass.

The second piece. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Friday that the topic of uranium enrichment “is currently not on the agenda of discussions or negotiations.”

Tehran’s regime does not put its own foreign minister on a state outlet to deliver that sentence by accident. That sentence was the regime’s read of Beijing. Translated: Xi did not sell us out. We will not move.

The third piece. On Thursday, while Trump and Xi were eating lunch in Zhongnanhai, the IRGC Navy seized a vessel owned by a Hong Kong-registered Chinese maritime security firm near the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship, the Honduras-flagged Hui Chuan, was operated by Sinoguards Marine Security. The Wall Street Journal called it a “floating armory” for private security teams escorting commercial ships against piracy. Iranian authorities took the vessel into Iranian waters and asked for a “documentation and compliance inspection.”

You cannot tell your people that China stood with you and then seize a Chinese ship in the same news cycle. Unless your government is not a unified actor. Which it is not, and has not been since April 6, when I first wrote about Vahidi, Pezeshkian, and Araghchi running three different foreign policies in three different rooms.

The Iranian president named Speaker Ghalibaf as special envoy for China affairs in the same news cycle. That is a regime trying to patch the contradiction publicly while not following its own script privately.

Tehran does not need to believe it can defeat the United States. It only needs to believe it can outlast the current American timetable.

That is what Tehran believes. That is the diplomatic picture. That is why the next move is not theirs. That is the picture I am giving you for free.

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The rest is behind the wall.

The four chapters below name the legislation Tehran filed Saturday, what Sunday’s drone strike on a Gulf nuclear plant actually means, the single Treasury announcement to watch Tuesday morning, and my working launch window for the next wave of strikes.

The cousin in Greenwich pays his advisor four times this for analysis he reads on Friday. You will read this Monday before the bell.

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