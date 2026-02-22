Sunday, Dear Charlie #20

Dear Charlie is the Sunday column where I publish the best reader comments and my responses. After February 28th, it moves behind The Threshold. Saturday’s Mischief Library and Friday’s Fortunate Fishes podcast stay free. Forever. This week you’ll notice something about the comments below. These are not reactions. They are contributions. Counterarguments sourced with links. Personal stories that cost something to tell. Questions that took longer to write than most people spend on their entire morning. I don’t moderate this section, with the exception of the one reader I kicked out last week. For the most part, I don’t need to. You police yourselves. You fact-check each other. You argue like trial lawyers and share like intelligence officers. 5,057 of you now. When I started Capital Mischief on October 5th, there were zero. The growth curve went vertical in January and hasn’t come back down. That’s not marketing. That’s word of mouth. One Mischief Maker telling one person. That’s how trust networks grow. That’s how intelligence networks grow. That’s how this grows. You’re not my audience. You’re my people. Now here’s what you had to say this week.

Nobody Fires Up a Smoker for Two Hot Dogs

Rudy writes:

I was a master helmsman on USS Boxer LHD-4. Underway replenishments were one of my favorite operations to steer for. Controlling a 40,000 ton vessel with a steering wheel no larger than the one in your car never got old for me. Especially when you’re <100 yards away from another ship.

Although there were protocols for an expedited emergency break away, it’s a vulnerable position for a captain. Other ships in the strike group plus aircraft are strategically setup to protect ships engaged in an UNREP. Depending on flight ops and steaming speed, I feel like we refueled every 1-2 weeks. And would take on ~1mil gallons. This was half my life ago and just going off memory FWIW.

Highly unlikely Iran becomes a rational actor before USN has to start considering swapping out strike groups. Most people don’t go through the trouble of heating up a huge bbq smoker just to cook a couple hot dogs. God Bless America if we do pop it off. Pretty sure Iran’s largest vessel wasn’t bigger than our smallest frigate.

This current situation seems much more intense from a naval perspective then 2006-2009 during my two WESTPACS.

Charlie:

Rudy, a master helmsman on the Boxer steering 40,000 tons within 100 yards of another ship with a steering wheel the size of a Honda Civic’s. And people think parallel parking is stressful.

Your BBQ smoker line is the best strategic analogy in this entire comment section. Nobody fires up a smoker for two hot dogs. And nobody sends two carrier strike groups, 50 stealth fighters, and earth-penetrating bombs to negotiate.

The fact that you’re saying this feels more intense than your two WESTPACs during the peak Iran tension years is the kind of data point my readers can’t get from Reuters. Thank you for putting it on the record.

Welcome to Capital Mischief. You just raised the average credibility of the comment section by about 40,000 tons.

May the Mischief be with you.

Both Parking Lots Are Making Calls

Harry writes:

Charlie, love your analysis although I do find it amusing when you say ‘one of the diners keeps phoning in death threats from the parking lot’ meaning Iran, whilst then detailing all the US assets positioned/heading towards Iran for an attack and trump having talked of obliteration and regime change. The death threats are really coming from the US.

One should also note that Iran-China-Russia signed a trilateral strategic pact in January 2026, which unlike the previous Iran-Russia strategic partnership, does include enhancing military coordination and the supply of god knows what military equipment being sent to Iran as we speak. Also there is near a 0 chance that Khamenei will escape to Russia. You misjudge the martyr effect to galvanize the millions that follow him across the region, which is a tool that can be catastrophic for the other side if all else fails.

Charlie:

Harry, you’re right about the parking lot. When one guy shows up with a switchblade and the other shows up with two aircraft carriers and a President who just said regime change would be “the best thing that could happen,” the death threats have a return address. It’s in Washington.

Fair point. I wrote from the American seat. I should’ve been more honest about who’s holding the bigger menu of violence.

That said, Iran hit al-Udeid in June. Fired 500 ballistic missiles at Israel. Khamenei stood in Tabriz yesterday and said he has weapons that can put a carrier on the ocean floor. Both parking lots are making calls.

On the trilateral pact, you caught something I underplayed.

On January 29, Iran, China, and Russia signed the first formal trilateral strategic charter. Not the old bilateral handshakes. This is coordinated military exercises, intelligence sharing, and diplomatic alignment under one framework.

China sent 16 PLA cargo planes to Iran in late January. Beijing is replacing Western tech inside Iranian military systems with closed Chinese alternatives designed to block the kind of cyber penetration that made June possible.

That goes straight at what I called Fragility #1.

But here’s the sentence the pact doesn’t contain: “We will fight alongside Iran if attacked.”

No Article 5. No mutual defense. Russia and China both sat on their hands during the 12-Day War and Iran noticed. The pact raises the cost of a strike. It doesn’t prevent one. Political shield, not a military one.

On Khamenei and martyrdom, you may understand this better than I do. I reported the Moscow escape contingency because it exists in the intelligence. But you’re raising the deeper point.

A man who ordered live fire on thousands of his own people in January and called the dead “martyrs” yesterday in Tabriz is not calculating an exit like a CEO with a golden parachute. If he dies in an American strike, he becomes the most powerful recruiting tool the Shia world has seen in a generation. Beirut to Baghdad to Bahrain.

The Pentagon knows this. It’s why decapitation scenarios make admirals nervous even when the intelligence says they can pull it off.

Where I land: the pact has more muscle than I credited. The martyr risk is more dangerous than my piece suggested. And yes, the death threats are bilateral. I’ll give both more weight in the next update.

Thank you for reading carefully enough to push back.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

The Gulf of Tonkin Didn’t Need a Conspiracy. It Needed Proximity and Adrenaline.

Flippin’ Jersey writes:

What’s the over/under on a false flag event precipitating US launches? If the IDF and US Cyber Command have penetrated Iranian defenses as thoroughly as it seems, having a few missiles launch “accidentally” shouldn’t be a problem.

Because there is no way Trump strikes first due to diplomatic talks breaking down. He really, really, really wants to be the “Peace President” and have that legacy. If he (like Han Solo) shoots first, no matter how justified, that legacy is burned to the ground. Not to mention the ripple effect a war will have on his “golden age” of America. $120 a barrel oil isn’t going to lower gas prices.

Charlie:

Jersey, my experts would push back on the premise but respect the instinct.

On the false flag: no. The operational security required to fake an Iranian missile launch would involve dozens of people across multiple agencies. Any one of them becomes a whistleblower with a book deal.

You don’t need to fabricate provocations when Iran is doing live-fire exercises in Hormuz, flying drones at the Lincoln, and trying to board American-flagged ships. The provocations are real and on camera.

What’s more likely is the Gulf of Tonkin model. Not invented. Interpreted aggressively. The Ford gets buzzed, an IRGC fast boat gets too close, somebody shoots. That doesn’t require conspiracy. It requires proximity and adrenaline.

On the Peace President read, you’re half right. That’s why Geneva exists. That’s why Witkoff is there.

But Trump doesn’t see a strike as shooting first. He sees June as the first shot and Iran’s refusal to accept zero enrichment as continued provocation.

In his framing, he gave them a chance.

Sent Witkoff. Sent Kushner. Said “I’d rather have a deal.”

When the talks produce nothing he can sell, the strike becomes the peace move.

“I ended Iran’s nuclear program. Obama couldn’t. Biden couldn’t. I did it in a month.”

That’s not my logic. That’s the logic of the people around him.

On oil, you’ve identified the real constraint. Not morality. Not international law. Gas prices. Which is exactly why the Pentagon is planning something fast, not something long.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

The WW3 Tripwire Nobody Mentions at Dinner Parties

Gold miner writes:

Pakis will play the US (and the Saudis) for money and weapons (to hurt India) and they are inherently unreliable. They aren’t interested in helping Iran against America. Question is why the US deliberately wants to be played by one of the most poorest nations of the world whose sole vision is the destruction of India by state sponsored terrorism. I have a good read about that. But Charlie will have to put up an entire research and intelligence report, separate from this discussion. Because, WW3 will likely start there one day than anywhere else.

Charlie:

Gold miner, you just described the most dangerous country nobody talks about at dinner parties.

Nuclear weapons, state-sponsored terrorism, played the US for decades, hid bin Laden down the road from their military academy, and the whole thing is aimed at India.

You’re right that Pakistan-India is the real WW3 tripwire. Two nuclear powers with a disputed border, a history of wars, and a terrorist infrastructure that operates like a government franchise.

Iran is today’s crisis. Kashmir is the one that keeps the serious people awake for different reasons.

Write up what you’ve got. If it’s half as sharp as your comments in this thread, the comment section will eat it alive in the best way.

May the Mischief be with you.

Gold miner replies:

Charlie, you have just thrown a bone to a dog. Not withstanding the fact that I was seriously planning to pay you to do that job for me while I armchair contemplate more ways to monetize your intellect and wisdom, I will actually cherish it.

Cheers and more to come (once I am done with my day job).

Lollapalooza at 87

Art writes:

Another lollapalooza Charlie, as usual although acknowledging it this way seems inadequate. Thank you for the information... Tantalizing, like being in an armchair floating above the fray, observing the action... Your sources are stunning...

Charlie:

Art, “lollapalooza” is a word that doesn’t get enough exercise anymore. Thank you for taking it out for a walk.

The armchair metaphor is better than you think. The best intelligence analysts I ever worked with described exactly that sensation. You float above the noise long enough to see the pattern, then you come back down and explain it to people who are still inside the building.

The sources aren’t stunning. They’re earned. Forty years of showing up, keeping promises, and never burning anyone who trusted me with something they shouldn’t have said out loud. That’s the whole secret. There isn’t another one.

You’ve been in this game longer than most of my readers have been alive. The fact that you’re still reading, still thinking, still sending notes at 87 that are sharper than what most people half your age produce tells me everything I need to know about the kind of mind you’ve got.

Keep reading. Keep pushing back when I get it wrong. Readers like you are the reason the comment section is worth having.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Art replies:

What you get wrong by comparison with what you get right compartmentalizes what you get wrong in the noise level... Thanks for the education...

A quick word before we continue.

Last week I published the second installment on Iran. Day 1 generated 21,473 views and 392 shares with a 57.44% open rate. Day 8 added another 12,157 views. Combined: 33,630 views and 549 shares across two pieces. But here’s the number that matters. 27% of you who opened Day 1 clicked a link. Not the subscribe button. A source link. You clicked through to the CIA Agency Seal Medal on Wikipedia. You clicked PressTV, which is Iranian state media. You clicked SouthFront satellite imagery. You clicked MEMRI, the Middle East Media Research Institute. You clicked the Times of Israel, the Long War Journal, Air & Space Forces magazine, and Iran International. You weren’t reading. You were verifying. You did what analysts do. You checked the primary sources. You followed the intelligence chain. You clicked links to five countries’ media outlets to see if the guy in Daytona Beach was telling the truth. He was. And you proved it to yourselves. I pay over $100,000 a year for the research that feeds these pieces. Satellite tracking. Intelligence databases. Data services most people don’t know exist. I spend 40 hours a week filtering it so you get the signal without the noise. On my birthday, February 28th, Monday and Wednesday move behind The Threshold. The intelligence doesn’t stop. The filter doesn’t stop. The 40 hours don’t stop. But access to the deployment changes. If you haven’t pledged yet, you already know whether you should.

Pledge before February 28th and lock in the current price permanently.

PLEDGE HERE

Now back to the mail.

The Entire Sales Pitch in One Sentence

Billy Ray writes:

Well another fine article from Charlie. If you’re reading for free I highly suggest you join. If you can’t afford to I get it maybe Charlie could have a 1 day of the week only subscription for the articles. For instance Monday only are $XX.xX per month Sunday only is $XXX.xX etc. I’m just throwing it against the wall but hey Pappy is not cheap. I bought in as a founding member and I have already easily paid for this years subscription buying CNG. IMO the cost of admission is well worth it. This kind of information is what the talking heads on your favorite financial institutions & current affairs wish they could broadcast. Keep writing Charlie

Charlie:

Billy Ray, you already emailed me this idea and now you’re posting it publicly. That’s not redundancy. That’s conviction. I respect a man who says things twice because he means them once.

You made back your subscription on CNQ before Presidents’ Day. That’s the entire sales pitch for Capital Mischief in one sentence. I should just screenshot your comment and use it as the paywall announcement.

Keep spreading the word. Nine days.

May the Mischief be with you.

Cardio for the Eyeballs

Steven writes:

Based on that T-shirt, wouldn’t Mr. Gitomer recommend reading The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged before reading his three little books?

I have come to believe Ayn Rand’s greatest contribution is instilling reading discipline. If you have read those two books, you will have no trouble breezing through War and Peace, the Bible, and Gravity’s Rainbow.

Charlie:

Steven, you’ve identified Ayn Rand’s one truly unassailable contribution to Western civilization: cardio for the eyeballs.

Atlas Shrugged is 1,168 pages long. The Fountainhead clocks in at 753. That’s nearly 2,000 pages of people delivering 60-page monologues about the moral superiority of building things while refusing to eat lunch. If you survive both, you can read anything.

War and Peace feels like a pamphlet. The Bible feels like a tweet. Gravity’s Rainbow feels like... well, Gravity’s Rainbow still feels like being locked in a room with a paranoid physicist who’s been awake for nine days, but at least you’ll have the stamina.

Gitomer’s three books combined are shorter than John Galt’s radio speech.

Which, now that I think about it, is the most powerful argument for reading Gitomer first.

He delivers in 600 pages what Rand needed 200,000 words and a collapsing railroad to say: Build something. Be excellent at it. Don’t apologize. Don’t ask permission. And for the love of God, stop expecting the government to do it for you.

Rand wrote the philosophy. Gitomer wrote the operating manual. You need both. But only one of them fits in your jacket pocket and won’t herniate a disc.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

You Don’t Need Less Individualism. You Need to Meet Better Individuals.

Julie writes:

John Galt? I don’t think we need more individualism. We’re choking on the self interest of the few.

Charlie:

Julie. You got it backwards. All the way backwards.

John Galt isn’t the problem with America. John Galt is the warning label.

Ayn Rand didn’t write a fantasy. She wrote a prediction. She watched what collectivism did to Russia. She escaped it.

She came to America and said: this is what happens when the government decides it knows better than the person who built the thing.

The productive stop producing. The builders stop building. The risk-takers stop risking. And everyone else stands around wondering why the lights went out.

Look at New York City right now. Tell me she was wrong.

A city built by immigrants with pushcarts and an insane belief that hard work entitled you to the rewards of hard work. The greatest concentration of entrepreneurial energy in the history of the human race.

Built by individuals. Not committees. Not agencies. Not task forces with pronouns in the email signature.

Built by a woman with a cart, a dream, and the willingness to work 19 hours a day because nobody was going to do it for her.

That city now charges you a congestion tax to enter the place your grandparents built with their bare hands.

It lets criminals walk and prosecutes bodega owners who defend themselves. It spends more on migrant housing than on public schools.

It passed a law requiring businesses to let people use the bathroom without buying anything, which tells you everything about a government that has confused compassion with cowardice.

You don’t fix that with less individualism, Julie. You fix that with more.

Individualism didn’t break America. Individualism IS America. Every hospital, every bridge, every skyscraper, every vaccine, every technology you used to type that comment was built by an individual who risked something. Their money. Their reputation. Their sleep. Their marriage.

Nobody ever built anything great by committee. Committees exist to prevent great things from being built and then take credit when someone builds them anyway.

Socialism is what happens when people who’ve never built anything decide how to distribute what other people created. It works on a whiteboard. It fails in every country that tries it. Every single one. The track record is perfect. Exposed in every country starting with Russia and ending with Venezuela.

The self-interest of the few? Julie, the self-interest of the few is what funds every hospital wing, every scholarship, every nonprofit, every soup kitchen in this country.

Carnegie built 2,509 libraries. Rockefeller funded the research that eliminated hookworm. Vanderbilt built the railroads that connected a continent.

Were they saints? No. Were they selfish? Absolutely. Did their selfishness produce more good for more people than every government program combined? The libraries are still open. You do the math.

I founded R360 for families worth $100 million or more. You think that’s the self-interest of the few? Those families have committed to touching three billion lives. Three billion. With a B.

They’re not hoarding. They’re deploying. And they didn’t need a government mandate to do it. They needed a round table and a purpose.

18 didn’t go to college. 12 didn’t graduate from high school. Half of them are billionaires. Most were scarred by poverty. And they are creating legacies of real value by becoming a force for good in the world.

That’s individualism, Julie. That’s what built this country. And that’s what will save it. Not more regulation. Not more redistribution.

Not more politicians who’ve never signed the front of a paycheck telling people who have how much of it they’re allowed to keep.

John Galt didn’t quit because he was selfish. He quit because the looters made it impossible to build.

And if you can’t see that happening right now, in real time, in the greatest city ever built, then you’re not paying attention.

You don’t need less individualism.

You need to meet better individuals.

Start with the video tomorrow.

Invest in Your Soul First. Then We’ll Talk About Where to Park the Rest.

Holly writes:

Love your picture Captain Mischief. What kind of rum is that you’re drinking? You are almost as cute as Jack Sparrow but all this war talk is definitely not as much fun.

Thank you for all the intel not sure what to do with it as I don’t have any real money to speak of and I really think that those who have “real” money aren’t reading Substack to find out what to with it my friend.

But money isn’t the end all and be all anyway. Our souls are! So if you are trying to preserve anything ya might want to start there actually. What good is money to a dead man?

And whether or not there is war with Iran your next breath and heart beat could be your last. So to me that’s a whole lot more urgent.

Every single second of our existence is in God’s hands.

That is what we need to be thinking about.

Charlie:

Holly, first of all, rum is a slanderous rumor. That is Old Pappy 23, and I will not have it demoted to pirate juice in polite company. Jack Sparrow would trade his entire boat for one glass and then immediately lose the boat again.

Second, you are right about the war talk not being fun. I cover it because it is real, not because it pairs well with a cocktail umbrella.

Third, do not sell yourself short on the “real money” point. Plenty of people with real money read Substack. Some of them read it the way teenagers read the warning label, as useful information they plan to ignore until the smoke alarm starts yelling. My job is to make the smoke alarm louder and occasionally funnier.

And the part that matters most is what you said at the end. Money is a tool. It is not a soul. It cannot buy a single clean breath or one extra honest heartbeat. If the only thing a person preserves is their portfolio, they have basically polished the brass on a sinking ship.

So yes, invest in your soul first. Keep your people close. Tell the truth. Forgive faster than your ego wants to. Then, if you have anything left over, we can talk about where to park it so inflation does not eat it like a termite with a finance degree.

You Don’t Want Peace. You Want a Different War. One Where Different People Lose.

Steve writes:

For the avoidance of doubt.

Nazi terminology is applicable in the circumstances in which I used it. When elected Israeli officials refer to Palestinians as ‘animals’ or ‘subhumans’ those are terms that would not be out of place in Der Sturmer, or the Volkischer Beobachter.

I described the theoretical possibility of an Iranian strike on Dimona, as a deterrent against Israeli nukes. I did not advocate for it. I thought I was in a thread discussing a war between Israel/US and Iran.

I do absolutely dismiss Uyghur ‘genocide’ - which has been ‘documented’ only by western aligned thinktanks, western NGOs and western intelligence agencies - none of which have a shred of credibility. You on the other hand, dismiss Palestinian genocide, which has been documented by UN agencies, has been explicitly referred to by Israeli officials (intent), and is the subject of a case at the ICJ, which has ruled that there is a case that Israel has plausibly committed genocide. Spoiler - it’s not just plausible.

Elected US representatives are traitors for putting the interests of a foreign state 6,000 miles away, above the interests of their own country, and worse - in many cases doing it for money. I think a lot of Americans would endorse that view.

Zionist (not necessarily Jewish) lobby groups do purchase US foreign policy as it impacts the ME. Just as other lobby groups purchase outcomes favourable to their interests - Big Oil, Big Pharma, Big anything. This is not a controversial view, Charlie.

I do hope for the dissolution of the Zionist state, and the creation of a bi-National state with equal rights for all - a democracy in fact. Why is that a bad thing?

The deaths of US soldiers will be a direct and observable consequence of unprovoked U.S. and Israeli aggression. I think it’s important that the American people draw the correct conclusions as to who bears responsibility for those deaths. We all know where the responsibility lies (apart from you, apparently), and it’s not with chanting demonstrators in Iran.

Charlie:

Steve, thank you. Sincerely. You’ve finally said what you actually believe instead of circling it. That makes this easier for both of us.

Let’s take them in order.

“Nazi terminology is applicable when elected Israeli officials refer to Palestinians as ‘animals’ or ‘subhumans.’”

Some Israeli officials have used dehumanizing language. I’ve condemned it. So has the Israeli Supreme Court. So has the IDF’s Military Advocate General. So have hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens in street protests against their own government.

You know who hasn’t condemned dehumanizing language about Jews? Hamas. Whose charter called for the killing of Jews. Not Zionists. Jews. Behind “rocks and trees.” That’s not me paraphrasing. That’s Article 7. It quotes a hadith about the Day of Judgment requiring the extermination of Jews as a precondition.

But here is the deeper problem with your argument. When an Israeli official says something monstrous, he is condemned by Israeli courts, Israeli media, Israeli citizens, and often removed from office. When Hamas says something monstrous, it becomes the governing charter of a territory with two million people in it.

You took the word “untermenschen,” a word coined specifically to justify the industrial extermination of six million Jews, and applied it to the Jews. Not to the officials who made the statements. To the country. To the people. You didn’t say “these statements echo Nazi dehumanization.”

You said Israel treats non-Jews as untermenschen. That is not historical analogy. That is inversion. Taking the vocabulary of the victims and reassigning it to the victims. Douglas Murray has a name for that. He calls it the “moral inversion of the 21st century,” and you just demonstrated it perfectly.

“I described the theoretical possibility of an Iranian strike on Dimona. I did not advocate for it.”

Steve, you described the mechanics of irradiating a civilian population of ten million people and then acted surprised when I found it troubling.

Let me offer you a theoretical possibility in return. A theoretical Iranian nuclear device detonated in central London. I’m not advocating for it. I’m just noting that the prevailing winds would carry the fallout across Surrey, and the NHS would be overwhelmed within hours. Theoretically.

Does that feel like analysis to you? Or does it feel like something else?

The Israelis and Americans specifically avoided striking Bushehr because of radiological contamination risk to civilians. You proposed the version they rejected on moral grounds and called it theory. The word you’re looking for is not “theoretical.” It is “unconscionable.” You just don’t want to own it.

“I dismiss Uyghur genocide. Documented only by Western-aligned think tanks, Western NGOs, and Western intelligence agencies, none of which have a shred of credibility.”

Let’s test your evidentiary framework.

The Uyghur documentation comes from: satellite imagery of camp construction, leaked Chinese government internal documents (the Xinjiang Police Files, authenticated by multiple forensic analysts), testimony from hundreds of survivors across a dozen countries, the Chinese government’s own published white papers admitting to “vocational education and training centers” holding over a million people, and Adrian Zenz’s research cross-referenced with Chinese government statistics showing sterilization rates in Xinjiang increasing by 84% in two years.

You dismiss all of this as Western propaganda.

The Gaza casualty figures you cite without hesitation come from: the Hamas-administered Gaza Health Ministry, operating under a government that has every strategic incentive to maximize reported numbers, in a territory where no independent verification is possible, during an active war, from a regime that has been documented using hospitals as command centers.

You accept all of this without blinking.

Your evidentiary standard is not high, Steve. It is directional. Evidence that condemns Israel is accepted at face value. Evidence that condemns anyone else requires a standard of proof that conveniently nothing ever meets.

The ICJ ruled that there is a “plausible” case. Plausible is a jurisdictional threshold, not a finding of guilt. It means the court agreed to hear the case. A court agreeing to hear a case is not a conviction. If you were charged with a crime tomorrow, the judge accepting the case would not make you guilty. You know this. You are choosing to present it otherwise.

“Elected US representatives are traitors for putting the interests of a foreign state above their own country.”

The word “traitor” has a legal definition. Article III, Section 3 of the United States Constitution: “Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”

Members of Congress voting to support an ally are not committing treason. They are voting. In a democracy. You may disagree with the vote. You may disagree with the policy. But “traitor” is not a synonym for “legislator who voted differently than I wanted.”

And the “doing it for money” addition. AIPAC’s $100 million buys less influence than Big Pharma’s $374 million. But nobody calls senators “traitors” for voting with Pfizer. Because that conspiracy doesn’t have the same ancient resonance. The word for a conspiracy theory about a small group of people using money to secretly control a government’s foreign policy is not “analysis.” It has another name. And you know what it is.

“I hope for the dissolution of the Zionist state and the creation of a bi-national state with equal rights for all.”

This is the sentence you’ve been building toward for thirteen comments, and I want to engage it with the seriousness you think it deserves.

A bi-national state. Equal rights for all. It sounds beautiful.

Now tell me one example in the modern Middle East where a Jewish minority has lived under Arab majority rule with equal rights. One.

Not in theory. In practice.

In 1948, there were 850,000 Jews living across the Arab world. Iraq, Egypt, Morocco, Yemen, Syria, Libya. They had been there for centuries. In some cases millennia. Longer than the Arab conquests.

Within a generation, they were gone. Expelled. Stripped of citizenship, of property, of the right to exist. 850,000 people. Not in a war zone. In their own countries.

The Jewish community of Baghdad was one of the oldest continuous communities in the world. Founded after the Babylonian exile. Twenty-six centuries. Gone.

That’s your bi-national precedent, Steve. That’s what “equal rights under majority rule” looked like for Jews in every single country in the region. Every one.

Israel exists because every alternative was tried and ended in expulsion, persecution, or extermination. It is not a colonial project.

It is a survival project. And the people who live there know, with the kind of knowledge that comes from 2,000 years of empirical evidence, what happens to Jewish minorities in states that promise equality.

You’re asking ten million people to gamble their survival on the theory that this time it will be different. They’ve heard that before. At every stop along the way. And it never was.

“The deaths of US soldiers will be a direct consequence of unprovoked US and Israeli aggression.”

Unprovoked.

Iran has been at war with the United States since 1979. Not metaphorically. Operationally.

The embassy hostages. The Marine barracks in Beirut, 241 dead. The Khobar Towers bombing. Shaped-charge IEDs in Iraq that killed over 600 American soldiers. The attack on the US consulate in Erbil. Proxy strikes on American bases across Syria and Iraq. The January 2024 drone strike that killed three American soldiers at Tower 22 in Jordan. And 47 years of “Death to America” as the official state chant, spoken in English so there would be no confusion about the intended audience.

“Unprovoked” is a word that requires you to erase 47 years of Iranian operations against American personnel and interests. You can disagree with American policy. But calling it “unprovoked” isn’t anti-war. It’s amnesia.

Steve, here is what thirteen comments have told me about you.

You are not anti-war. You have not once proposed a path to peace. Not a framework. Not a negotiating position. Not a single constructive sentence about how to prevent the conflict you claim to oppose.

What you have proposed: the dissolution of the Jewish state, the theoretical irradiation of its population, the dismissal of every atrocity committed against non-Western targets, and the pre-written eulogies of American soldiers designed to serve your thesis.

You don’t want peace. You want a different war. One where different people lose.

The chair is still here. The bourbon is still poured. But I am done pretending your argument is about peace.

It never was.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Leave a comment

That’s Dear Charlie #20. Twenty Sundays of your questions, your pushback, your stories, and your intelligence.

I started this Substack five months ago with a laptop and a question: What happens when you give away the best stuff for free and trust the right people to show up?

5,057 of you showed up. Pledged before I’ve charged a single dollar. 385,000 views. Open rates double the industry average. And an audience that clicks Iranian state media links to verify a columnist’s sourcing.

That last part is the part I’m proudest of. You don’t trust me because I told you to. You trust me because you checked.

Six days.

February 28th, my birthday, The Threshold activates. Friday stays free. Saturday stays free. The person who needs them most is the person who can’t pay for them yet. The podcast is the ladder. The Library is the ladder. I don’t charge for the ladder.

Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday move behind The Threshold. Not because the work changes. Because the work deepens. And depth requires commitment from both sides of the table.

Every current pledge locks in at today’s price. Permanently. Not for a year. For as long as you stay.

If you’ve been reading for free and wondering when to act, the answer was always the same. Before you need to.

Share this with one person who belongs here. Not ten. One. The one you thought of just now.

Share Capital Mischief