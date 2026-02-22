Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raul's avatar
Raul
4d

Charlie I have a question that probably many have. As my understanding you are a rich guy. From the perspective of a middle class person, what is the motivation for a rich guy to have a Substack account, considering the fact that the income from Substack is several orders of magnitude less than your accumulated wealth. Or Substack provides you lot of many or you are doing this because you are trying to fulfill the top zone of the Maslow triangle. Or maybe something else.

Reply
Share
10 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
Binx Bolling's avatar
Binx Bolling
5d

Charlie I will miss reading your insights and your wit. The clarity and dialog is the best. Best wishes.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Charlie Garcia
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture