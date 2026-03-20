Greg Witz’s father looked at him on his first day at the family business and said five sentences that most therapists would need a year to unpack.

“I don’t want you here. The only reason you’re here is because of your mother. I don’t want to see you. I don’t want to hear you. Stay out of my way.”

They put him with the receptionist. Gave him envelopes to lick.

Welcome to the family business.

One evening, everyone had gone home. A man walked in carrying a newspaper ad he’d been keeping in his wallet. Nobody was there to take the meeting.

Greg was there. He closed a $2,000 sale. First deal of his life.

His father watched through the window. Furious that Greg was in the room. But no man interrupts a closing sale. Not even a man who told his son to disappear.

The next morning: “Show up with a shirt and tie. You’re in sales.”

By 22, Greg was the highest-performing salesperson in the company. Clients started asking for the son instead of the father. Bittersweet doesn’t begin to describe it. Pride mixed with an ego hit is a cocktail that poisons slowly.

Then cancer hit.

Greg’s father went for treatment. Greg offered to run the business. First time he ever saw the books.

They were not good. Line of credit: negative $200,000.

Greg ground for six months. Brought it to negative $50,000. That is a $150,000 improvement by a kid who’d been licking envelopes eighteen months earlier.

His father came back. Walked into the finance office.

The walls started shaking. Staff came out of their offices asking what the hell was happening.

“You destroyed my business.”

Greg pushed back. “These are top performers. It was worse when you left. I improved it.”

“This is my business.”

His father came around the table. Got nose to nose with him.

“I’ll kill you.”

It got physical.

Greg looked at him. “I’m half your age. I’m twice your strength. I’ve got 30 years of anger toward you. I will unleash it right now and they’ll have to pull me off you. You have one shot.”

Then a hand on his shoulder. His coach. The one he’d hired to teach him how to actually run a business while his father was gone.

“Let’s get out of here.”

They went to Starbucks. Greg broke down. Years of unexpressed everything pouring into a paper cup.

He quit. Told his father he was separating the businesses. Done.

Two months of war followed. Unfiltered. Unyielding. The kind of fight only blood relatives can sustain because strangers would have walked away in the first week.

Then a phone call.

The doctor. Re-diagnosed. Twelve months to live.

Everything stopped.

The One-Dollar Decision

Greg bought the business from his father for one dollar.

He could have bankrupted it. People told him to. The math supported it. The emotions demanded it.

Instead, he remortgaged his house. Paid everyone back. Paid off the line of credit.

Wrong financial decision. Right human decision.

Twelve months later, to the day, his father was gone. A man who decided he had twelve months and authored his own ending with the same precision he’d used to run a company.

What followed was darkness. Remortgaged house. No salary. Hand to mouth. Invoices piling up at 60, 90, 120 days. Greg trying to convince people to stick with a company being held together by willpower and a second mortgage.

“That was my PhD in business,” Greg told me. “It was the darkest time, but the greatest time for where I am today.”

His mother was the anchor through all of it. The nurturing presence that kept him standing when his father’s critical voice was the only one he could hear.

There’s a Chinese proverb: if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go with others. Greg went through hell. But he had his mother. His coach. His team. And he came out building something that matters.

The Word That Poisons Every Relationship You Have

Here is what Greg Witz learned in the wreckage of a family business, a dying father, and thirty years of conversations that went wrong.

The word is “why.”

“Why didn’t you follow up?” “Why were you late?” “Why haven’t you closed that deal?”

Every time you ask “why,” you put the other person in defense mode. You are not requesting information. You are demanding justification. You have turned a conversation into a courtroom and appointed yourself judge.

The fix is two letters.

Replace “why” with “what” and “how.”

“What were the reasons that led to this?”

“How can we move forward?”

That is not a communication trick. It is respect. “Why” interrogates. “What” and “how” invite. The first word creates a defendant. The second two create a partner.

Greg calls it the PRAT framework. People Respond As Treated. Treat someone like a child who owes you an explanation and they will either fight you or shut down.

Treat them like an adult whose perspective you want to understand and they will tell you things they’ve never told anyone.

This is not soft skills. This is the skill.

Greg was the highest-performing trainer at Apple. He nearly lost a multimillion-dollar contract because his “angry child” came out on a conference call. Cost him hundreds of thousands. Took three years to rebuild. One phone call. One wrong ego state. Three years of damage.

He has a framework for this. Parent, Adult, Child ego states. The critical parent voice that says “you destroyed my business” when the numbers say the opposite. The adult voice that says “let’s look at the books together.” The child voice that fires back with thirty years of anger.

Most people wing their most important conversations. They prepare meals. They research restaurants. They plan vacations down to the hour. Then they walk into a conversation with their spouse, their business partner, or their teenager, and improvise.

Greg compares it to theater. No actor walks on stage without rehearsal. No trial lawyer enters a courtroom without preparation. But we walk into the conversations that determine whether our marriages survive, whether our businesses hold together, whether our children still talk to us at thirty, and we wing it.

Then we wonder why it went wrong.

The Full Episode

The clips from this interview have been circulating. They give you the what. The full episode gives you the why and the how.

Greg’s near-bankruptcy. His father’s nose-to-nose threat. The Costa Rica move where he made a split-second decision in Miami that changed his family’s life with no house, no school, no plan. The multi-rater personality assessment his psychiatrist father created. The gorilla story where he went from almost getting killed to the person thanking him a week later.

The clips are the headline. The episode is the investigation.

Watch the full episode. Take notes. Practice one thing tomorrow. Not ten. One.

Replace one “why” with “what.” Let someone finish before you interrupt. Prepare for one conversation instead of winging it.

Greg’s father used to say: “There is no refund on yesterday, but there is choice and decision tomorrow.”

The clips were yesterday. The full episode is your choice for tomorrow.

If this story hit you the way it hit me, I’m asking three things:

Hit the ❤️. It takes one second and tells the Substack algorithm this story deserves to travel. Hit the 🔄 restack. Somewhere in your network is a father and son who haven’t talked in years. A business partner who doesn’t know why every conversation turns into a fight. A leader who wings the conversations that matter most. Put this in front of them. Drop a comment below. I read every one and I reply. Last week a reader’s comment turned into a Sunday column. The community in the comments is half the reason this thing works.

If Greg’s story moved something in you, it will move something in someone you know. Send it before the moment passes.

Check out Greg’s work at his website.

Capital Mischief publishes five days a week. Friday and Saturday are free forever. Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday are behind The Threshold for readers ready to act on what Friday and Saturday taught them.

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May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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