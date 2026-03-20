Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Austin Gates's avatar
Austin Gates
11h

Greg's decision to buy the company for $1 is what struck me most. Not because it's dramatic, though it is, but because it's the moment where every rational system fails, and something more fundamental takes over.

The math said bankrupt. His emotions demanded it, but he remortgaged his house instead.

That's the unquantifiable metric: sometimes the right human decision and the smart financial decision are completely opposite, and you have to choose which one you can live with. Greg chose the one he could live with, and then suffered the result. Hand to mouth, invoices at sitting on 120 days, holding a company together with willpower and a second mortgage.

That's just what integrity actually costs sometimes. No guarantee that things will work out. No applause or acknowledgment. Just the weight of having done the thing you could stand behind.

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Bob Muscat's avatar
Bob Muscat
13h

This reminds me of work I did 15 years ago with a division of Toyota in Japan. The executive team would meet and the business leader would ask, “What problems can we work on today?”

Nameless. Blameless.

Once, they started a meeting with everything going well. The scorecard is green. The business leader began, “This is a very sad day for us today. We have nothing to work on today. No opportunity to improve. We must go create some.”

The skill to problem solve is so critical, you can’t get promoted without it. We used to say … “What” is not negotiable. “How” is.”

Currently I teach strategy at a university. Students regularly rate the class as the most difficult, most rewarding class they have had during their four years. They have to think, evaluate, collaborate without losing their cool. At first, many cry. Argue. Yell. In sixteen weeks, they calmly work the data, discuss options, implications and just … execute.

And summarize the entire plan on one 8.5 x 11 piece of paper.

My sister, a lifelong educator who received an award from the Secretary of Education once quipped, “We are losing our critical thinking skills and when we do, it’s over. We will be reduced to just yelling at each other and throwing rocks.”

It’s absolutely a skill and has to be developed. The Japanese do. The Swedish did. I not convinced we do.

Good post Charlie. And reminder.

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