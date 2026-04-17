Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
San's avatar
San
2h

This is exactly why against all skepticism - I came to trust Christ for the salvation of my soul. Permanent, Eternal. All other…temporary insurance.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
Billy Ray's avatar
Billy Ray
1h

Awesome Fortunate Fishes Report Charlie.

It is a beautiful day In Dallas. I was up early enough to see the sunrise God presented this morning and it was spectacular. The clouds have moved in now with a look of rain. The coffee was hot and ready as I read about today’s Fortunate Fish.

I would love to meet Hillel he sounds a lot like Norman Vincent Peale, Zig Ziglar, Gerry Spence, Andrew Carnegie with a helping of Tony Soprano flair without the mob ties rolled up into a one of a kind guy. I am going to use the Outstanding line to help Rewire my brain and body functions for my knees that hurt. Mind over matter is what pops up. Building and compounding on the stories of the Who,What, Why, How folks from all kinds of differing backgrounds made the way up to where they are.

Thank you Charlie for sharing his story.

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling

Reply
Share
2 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture