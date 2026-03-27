Forty years later, he has logged 5,000 hours in the cockpit, finished 50 ultramarathons, and made a 400% return in a collapsing global economy.

Friday is Fortunate Fishes. Free. Always. The person who needs this story most is the person who can’t pay for it yet. That is why it stays free. The podcast is the ladder.

I had dinner Wednesday night in Newport Beach with a man who once read Fischer Black’s handwritten notes upside down.

The notes said: “Knows no finance. Very good at math.”

Fischer Black co-invented the Black-Scholes model. The formula that changed how every option on every exchange on the planet gets priced.

He is to financial theory what Newton is to gravity.

And in 1991, he sat across from a skinny kid with hair to his shoulders who had just finished a PhD in theoretical particle physics at Harvard and had absolutely no idea who he was sitting with.

Goldman Sachs offered that kid a job. He turned it down. He wanted to go trade things he didn’t understand at Citibank for six months as an experiment. A sabbatical, he called it. He never went back to physics.

The kid’s name is Vineer Bhansali. He is an R360 member. He is one of the most extraordinary humans I have ever sat across a table from. And by the time you finish reading this, you will understand why.

But the story does not start at Goldman Sachs. It does not start at Harvard. It does not start at Caltech.

It starts on a cattle truck.

Share Capital Mischief

The Test

Vineer grew up in Bikaner, a small desert town in Rajasthan, India. His father worked for the Indian railways and was transferred every few years. By the time Vineer was 18, he had attended 12 different schools.

One of his maternal great uncles used to walk up and down the dusty streets of Bikaner with him when he came to visit. The uncle told him he had exceptional talent in mathematics. He told him he should apply to Caltech. He told him he should go study with a physicist named Richard Feynman.

Nobody from that town had ever gotten on an airplane.

Vineer applied. He needed SAT scores. There was one remaining test date that would count for the next year’s admissions cycle. It was in New Delhi. The only train from Bikaner to New Delhi had been derailed.

His father was a railway man. He got Vineer on another train. They made it halfway. The rail line had been washed out by flooding.

His father told an associate to put the boy in a jeep and chase down the one bus that ran from the middle-of-nowhere station to New Delhi. A cattle truck. Standing room only. Brimming with passengers. Vineer stood all night, dozing on his feet.

He arrived in New Delhi to find riots in the streets. Tear gas in the air. He walked through it crying, not from emotion, from the gas, and reached the US Embassy where the SAT was being administered.

He was half an hour late. The woman at the door said his ID was no good and she couldn’t let him in.

He broke down.

She took pity on him. She let him in.

He sat down. Took the test. Half an hour behind. No sleep. Tear gas still burning his eyes. He doesn’t remember a single question. He remembers a girl in the room playing with a dead cockroach.

He left the test, walked to a circle in the market, and fell asleep on the ground. His parents found him napping there that afternoon. They had taken the next train over.

He got an 800. A perfect score.

That score got him into Caltech. His family didn’t have the money for four years of tuition. One of his uncles scraped together enough for a one-way ticket. Vineer landed in America at 18 years old with no return flight and no plan for how to pay for the second semester.

The Physicist

At Caltech, Vineer studied under Richard Feynman.

If you don’t know Feynman, he won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1965 for work so fundamental it rewrote how we understand the behavior of light and matter. He was also one of the greatest teachers who ever lived.

His lectures at Caltech became a three-volume masterwork that has been in continuous print for over 60 years. He investigated the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster and famously dropped an O-ring into a glass of ice water on live television to show Congress exactly what went wrong.

Einstein was smarter. Feynman was more interesting. That is not a controversial statement among physicists.

Vineer spent a year as Feynman’s undergraduate research associate. Working directly with the man. Learning how to think about the universe from someone who could explain quantum electrodynamics to a freshman and make it stick.

Feynman died in 1988. One year after Vineer graduated.

Before he died, Feynman signed two books and gave them to Vineer.

I asked Vineer at dinner what his most prized possession is. He did not say the Graham and Dodd Scroll Award. He did not say the TIME magazine achievement award. He did not mention the funds or the ultramarathon buckles or the Airline Transport Pilot certificate.

He said two autographed books from Richard Feynman.

The number of people alive who worked directly with Feynman and carry his handwriting on their bookshelf is a very short list. My dinner guest is on it.

Feynman had a dictum that became Vineer’s investment philosophy: “Once you know your full probability distribution, you know everything.” Most investors know the middle of the bell curve. Vineer built his career at the edges. Where the models are weakest, the data is sparsest, and the money is biggest.

Feynman taught him that. On a campus where the only job Vineer could get was flipping burgers at the Red Door Cafe. His boss told him: “You have to flip ‘em, not eat ‘em.” He was a vegetarian. He had never eaten meat in his life.

The Trader

Vineer got his PhD in Theoretical Particle Physics from Harvard in 1992. He had a postdoc lined up at the Superconducting Super Collider in Dallas. Congress canceled it. The largest physics experiment in American history, killed by a budget vote. Overnight, his funding evaporated.

The previous year, Goldman Sachs had sent him to interview with Fischer Black. The legendary economist read upside down notes about the physics kid. Offered him a research job. Vineer said no. He wanted to try trading. At Citibank. For six months.

His boss on day one told him to trade the bond futures contract. Vineer asked: “What’s a bond and what’s a futures contract?” His boss said: “You’ll figure it out.”

He figured it out. He built Citibank’s Exotic and Hybrid Options Trading Desk from scratch. Then he went to Salomon Brothers, the Fixed Income Arbitrage Group. Then Credit Suisse First Boston’s Proprietary Trading Group. Then PIMCO for 16 years, where he became Managing Director, built the Quantitative Portfolios Team, ran all of PIMCO’s analytics for a decade, and won Risk Manager of the Year from Risk Magazine in 2002.

In 1994, two years into his career, the Fed started raising rates and Vineer tried to catch a falling knife. He got his face ripped off. His word. Decimated. And from the wreckage, he learned something that Feynman had already taught him in a different language.

“Unlike physics, where absolute truth matters, in financial markets absolute truth matters too. But you’ve got to last long enough to get to the absolute truth.”

Don’t die. That became the philosophy. In markets. In ultramarathons. In everything.

In 2015, he left PIMCO and founded LongTail Alpha in Newport Beach. The thesis: the 30-year cycle of falling rates, falling inflation, and falling volatility was ending. Diversification was going to stop working. Correlation was going to break. The fat tails were coming.

He was early. He was also right.

The Number

In February and March of 2020, while COVID crashed the S&P 500 by 20%, Vineer’s fund returned 400%.

Let me say that again. The world was locking down. Markets were in freefall. Portfolios were hemorrhaging. And Vineer’s tail risk strategies returned 400% in two months. His fund’s assets tripled to $381 million, mostly from appreciation, not new money flowing in.

He had spent five years building the lifeboat. He didn’t know when the flood was coming. He knew it was coming.

The man who flipped burgers he’d never eaten, who studied under a Nobel laureate, who got a perfect score on a test he took half asleep through tear gas, had built the financial instrument that pays you when the world breaks.

And then he went for a run.

The Runner

Vineer did not start running ultramarathons until he was 42. He ran a 150K, got injured, and realized he loved the process. Ten hours alone on a trail in beautiful surroundings. Mental clarity. Yoga in motion. He got addicted.

Fifty ultramarathons later, his resume reads like a map of places that should kill you.

Western States 100. Multiple finishes. Silver buckle in 2014, awarded for finishing under 24 hours.

Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc. 106 miles through the Alps. Three countries. 32,000 feet of elevation change.

Leadville 100. The Race Across the Sky. Average elevation 10,200 feet.

Angeles Crest 100. Through the San Gabriel Mountains.

And Badwater 135.

If you don’t know Badwater, it starts at the lowest point in North America, 282 feet below sea level in Death Valley, and finishes at 8,360 feet on Mount Whitney Portal. 135 miles. In July.

When Vineer ran it in 2024, it was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth.

The guiding philosophy of Badwater, according to people who have run it: Don’t die.

The guiding philosophy of LongTail Alpha: Don’t get forced out at the wrong time.

Same philosophy. Different terrain.

To prepare for Badwater, Vineer logged 2,000 miles in the months before the race. His crew ran alongside him, pouring ice and water on his body. He drank Ensure and Pellegrino. There is a photograph of Vineer and his wife Rebecca running the final stretch up to Mount Whitney Portal together, after 125 miles, holding a bottle of Pellegrino.

That is not a metaphor. That is a physicist holding sparkling water at the finish line of the hardest footrace on the planet and calling it a good day.

The Pilot

Five thousand hours of flight time. Jets and helicopters. He holds the Airline Transport Pilot rating, the highest certification in aviation, the same credential commercial airline captains carry. He flies an Embraer Phenom 300, a Citation Mustang, and a Robinson R-66 helicopter.

I asked him what’s scarier: a warning light at 30,000 feet or watching your portfolio crater when the Fed rules against you.

He said the warning light. Because a portfolio going to zero means you’re still alive. You can rebuild. In the airplane, if you don’t react properly, it’s game over.

Then he said something that sounded like it came from a Stoic philosopher but came from a bond trader: “In both cases, you don’t take random risks. You take measured, controlled risks. And you always train yourself to have a way out.”

The Karma

There is a moment in this conversation that broke me open.

When Vineer first arrived at Caltech, broke, with a one-way ticket, someone he didn’t know gave him $2,000 so he could stay through the summer and not waste his time. An anonymous act of generosity from a stranger. It kept him at the school that changed his life.

Years later, as soon as he had a little money from Wall Street, one of the first things he did was endow a prize at Caltech in his great uncle’s name. The DSK Kothari Prize. The same uncle who walked the dusty streets of Bikaner and told a boy he had talent. That prize has been running for 25 years now. The 25 recipients have gone on to become legendary scientists transforming research worldwide.

A stranger gave Vineer $2,000. Vineer created a prize. The prize created scientists. The scientists are changing the world.

I asked him if he believes in karma. He said: “100%. I don’t know how it happens and as a scientist I cannot ascribe a direct causality to it. But it’s not just the good stuff. It’s also the bad stuff. What goes around comes around. Be very careful.”

He tells his team and his family the same thing. What goes around comes around. Positive or negative. There is a checks and balance system around the world. We don’t know how it operates. But it is there for sure.

A theoretical particle physicist who can prove things that happened a billionth of a second after the Big Bang believes in karma not because he can prove it, but because he has seen it. Firsthand.

The Worm

Near the end of our conversation, Vineer told me a story about a worm.

He had been reading about deep-sea organisms with his son, who was preparing for an oceanography competition. At 9,000 feet below the surface, there is a species of worm that converts heat from volcanic vents into energy in the absence of oxygen. It invented its own chemistry to survive in a place where nothing should live.

Vineer said Indian scripture teaches that you must pass through hundreds of millions of incarnations before you get a chance to be human. That worm is probably one of his future incarnations, he said. Or a past one. Either way, the point is this:

“This is the chance. I get this chance to be conscious and actually be able to do something.”

That is what he tells his children. Not that they have to be doctors or engineers or physicists. That they have to find the thing that is theirs and give it everything. Because they got the incarnation. They got the shot. The worm didn’t. The worm is still converting heat into energy at 9,000 feet in the dark.

His oldest son graduated from Columbia in screenwriting. His middle son wants to go to the Air Force Academy. He reached out to me for the application process. His youngest keeps her options open and gets perfect scores on everything but won’t tell you what she wants to be.

The apple didn’t fall from the tree. The apple is deciding which orchard to plant.

The Answer

I told you his answer surprised me. Here it is.

I expected Vineer to say the drive comes from competition. Or from the immigrant hunger to prove yourself. Or from the intellectual thrill of solving puzzles in physics and finance and altitude.

He didn’t.

He said the real questions are the ones he hasn’t answered yet. The spiritual ones. The emotional ones. The ones about community and meaning and what all of this is actually for.

He mentioned Gandhi’s autobiography, The Story of My Experiments with Truth, which his great uncle recommended when he was 16. He said it is the most humble book he has ever read. A man who transformed the world telling you about every mistake in his spirituality and personality since childhood.

He said:

“Given that we got very lucky, all of us, especially being in the right era at the right time in the right place. We just happen to be in the right place at the right time in a big way. But there’s so much out there that we haven’t tapped.”

A man with a Harvard PhD, five published books, 30 refereed papers, the Graham and Dodd Scroll Award, a fund that returned 400% during a pandemic, 50 ultramarathons, 5,000 flight hours, a wife who is a Chapman Law Dean’s Fellow, three children finding their own paths, and two autographed books from the greatest physicist since Einstein.

And his answer to what drives him is: I haven’t figured out the important parts yet.

That is the most Fortunate Fish answer I have ever heard. Because the fishes are not just financial. They are intellectual, social, human, emotional, and spiritual. Vineer has conquered the first two so thoroughly that most people would stop. He is just now turning his full attention to the other four.

When I asked him about going plant-based, he said it was a science experiment. His LDL was 206. Nine weeks of no animal products. It dropped to 134. No medication. He cooks his own chickpea curry from scratch in 10 minutes with Indian spices and is teaching Charlie Engle the recipe over Zoom.

A man who built exotic options desks and tail risk frameworks is now running controlled experiments on his own cholesterol. Because the body is a portfolio too. And the philosophy is the same.

Don’t die.

What I Kept

I walked out of dinner Wednesday night in Newport Beach carrying two things.

The first is a story about a boy on a cattle truck in the Indian desert who got a perfect score and never let a good chance go by again.

The second is a question.

Vineer said he believes you must go through hundreds of millions of incarnations before you get one shot at being human. And if you get that shot, you don’t waste it.

I have four children. Three grandchildren. A novel I’m finishing. A Substack I’m building. A community of readers who show up every morning at 57% open rates and verify every source I cite.

The question is not whether you believe in reincarnation. The question is whether you are living as if this is the only shot you get.

Because if you are, you don’t bury the talent. You don’t stand at the embassy door and walk away when they tell you your ID is no good.

You break down. And then you walk in. And you take the test.

And you get a perfect score.

What’s In It For You

You just spent 15 minutes reading about a guy who is smarter than you, richer than you, and can run farther than you in hotter weather. Congratulations. That and six bucks will get you a latte.

Unless you take something home.

Here is what you take home. One lesson for each of the six forms of capital that actually matter. I call them the FISHES. Financial, Intellectual, Social, Human, Emotional, Spiritual. Vineer hit all six. Most people are working on one and ignoring the other five. That is like building a mansion on one leg of a table.

Financial: Build the lifeboat before the flood.

Vineer spent five years building tail risk protection for a crash that hadn’t happened yet. His colleagues thought he was early. His investors wondered when the payoff was coming. Then COVID hit and his fund returned 400% in two months while the S&P lost 20%.

Being early is not the same as being wrong. Being early is the price of being ready. Your financial advisor is going to tell you to diversify. That is fine. Vineer will tell you diversification stopped working. The man who built PIMCO’s risk system says the 30-year cycle of falling rates and quiet markets is over. The next decade is going to be volatile, correlated, and mean. Build the lifeboat now. Not when the water is at your ankles.

Intellectual: Study the tails, not the middle.

Feynman taught Vineer that once you know your full probability distribution, you know everything. Most people, most investors, most professionals spend their entire careers optimizing for the middle of the bell curve. The average outcome. The expected scenario. The base case.

Vineer built a career at the edges. The fat tails. The places where the models break and the money is made or lost. The next time you make a decision about your portfolio, your business, or your career, stop asking “what’s most likely to happen?” Start asking “what happens if I’m wrong in a way I haven’t imagined?” That question is worth more than an MBA.

Social: One sentence can fund 25 years of genius.

An uncle walked a dusty street in a desert village and told a 14-year-old boy he had talent. That boy endowed a prize in the uncle’s name. The prize has been running for 25 years. The recipients are transforming science worldwide.

A stranger at Caltech gave Vineer $2,000 so he could stay for the summer. That money kept him in the school that changed his life.

You do not need to write a check for a million dollars to change someone’s trajectory. You need to say one true thing to one person who needs to hear it. And you need to say it before the evidence arrives. That uncle did not wait for the test scores. He saw something and he said it. That is the highest-return investment in the history of social capital. Cost: nothing. Time horizon: 40 years and counting.

Human: You cannot forecast the markets. You can forecast yourself.

This is the line I am going to remember from this dinner long after I forget what I ordered.

Vineer has been through five major financial crises. He tried to catch a falling knife in 1994 and got decimated. He learned something that day that 35 years of trading has only confirmed: the market does not care who you are. It does not care about your PhD or your track record or your confidence. Once you start fooling yourself, the market has no pity. It will take you to the cleaners.

The only variable you control is you. Your discipline. Your honesty. Your willingness to see things as they are rather than as you wish they were. This applies to every domain. Trading. Running. Flying. Marriage. Parenting. Business.

Self-deception is the most expensive habit in the world. And it never sends you a bill until it sends you all of them at once.

Emotional: The breakdown was the breakthrough.

A boy rode a cattle truck all night. Walked through tear gas. Arrived at the embassy 30 minutes late. The woman at the door said his ID was no good.

He broke down crying.

She let him in.

He got a perfect score.

If Vineer had held it together, if he had been tough, if he had argued his case with calm logic, she might have turned him away. His vulnerability is what opened the door. Not his intellect. Not his preparation. His tears.

You are going to arrive at a door in your life, maybe this year, exhausted, unprepared, and told you cannot enter. The instinct will be to perform strength. To hold it together. To present the version of yourself that looks like it belongs.

Sometimes the thing that gets you in is the thing you are most afraid to show.

Spiritual: The karma account is real. A Harvard physicist told me so.

I asked a man with a PhD in theoretical particle physics from Harvard University whether he believes in karma. He said: “100%. I don’t know how it happens and as a scientist I cannot ascribe a direct causality to it. But I have seen it firsthand. What goes around comes around. Be very careful.”

This is not a yoga teacher in Sedona. This is a man who has traded bonds for 35 years, published 30 refereed papers in the Journal of Finance, and can explain what happened a nanosecond after the Big Bang. And he is telling you that there is a checks and balance system operating in the universe that he cannot measure, cannot model, cannot prove, and has never once seen fail.

You have permission to believe in things you cannot put on a spreadsheet. The smartest man I had dinner with this year already does.

Before you go.

I am the man who told you the war was coming 19 days before it started.

Monday’s investment analysis. Wednesday’s intelligence briefing. Sunday’s Dear Charlie. All behind The Threshold.

Including what I am doing with my own money.

If you haven’t crossed yet, now you know what’s on the other side. Pattern recognition from a man who has been in the room where the patterns form.

If someone in your life needs this story, the one about the boy on the cattle truck, send it to them. Friday is free. It will always be free. Because the person who needs it most is the person who can’t afford the other four days yet.

That’s the whole point.

If this interview brought you value please:

❤️ Hit the heart. It costs you nothing. It tells the algorithm to show this to someone who needs it.

🔗 Share this with one person. Not your whole contact list. One person. The one who could really use it.

♻️ Restack it. That puts this story in front of your own readers with your name on it. You are telling your audience: I read this. It mattered. You should read it too.

💬 Leave a comment. Tell me what your teacher gave you. The thing you kept. Or the thing you wish you hadn’t lost.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Leave a comment

Share Capital Mischief