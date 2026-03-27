Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Bob Muscat's avatar
Bob Muscat
4h

These are the stories that truly inspire.

I am reminded of a Pakistani CIO I had 15 years ago. His mother was a seamstress so poor she made his clothing out of scraps. Walked miles to and from school where he often fell asleep from lack of food. He got a job working for an accountant who told him “There’s nothing for you here. You need to go to the States.” The U.S. had a lottery system for visas and he could qualify for one of the three offered. Out of thousands who applied. His friends laughed at him, said he would never get one and encouraged him to join them at Al Queda camps to shoot guns. “It will be fun.” He said no … too focused on getting out. He did. He was one of the Three. He made it to Boston with a few dollars in his pocket and the owner of an Indian restaurant let him sleep in the kitchen until he got on his feet.

Today, he’s a successful CIO. Knows more about the U.S. Constitution than 99% of Americans.

I think about that. He could easily have been at Tora Bora. But he chose another life. Or Life chose him. Karma.

People like this have a life shaped by an anvil and a hammer. Life on the edge. Definitely not in the middle.

Thanks for sharing. Very inspiring!

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
Marcela Distefano's avatar
Marcela Distefano
3h

It’s truly such an inspiring story, and it reminded me of something: three years ago, my mother passed away.

She had Alzheimer’s and I lived 300 km away from her. When my brother let me know she’d been hospitalized, I rushed to be by her side. She was already unconscious, and we never got to speak. Her passing was inevitable, yet she was lingering.

Her doctor took me out into the hallway and told me:

'I shouldn’t be telling you this because I’m a doctor and I rely on science, but I’ve seen this a thousand times. Talk to her. Tell her that you and your brother are going to be okay, that she can let go.'

That’s what we did, and then she passed. Believe or not.

Regarding karma, I’ve always believed in the idea, maybe not reincarnation, though I keep an open mind, but definitely the concept of 'you reap what you sow.'

Thank you for sharing this with us. My mind is always at odds with my spirit, and readings like this help restore the balance

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