I just sat down with R360 Member Damion Lupo for Fortunate Fishes, and I’m still thinking about it.

Not because he’s built 70 companies. Not because he wrote a dozen books. Not even because he committed $40 million to a construction venture when he didn’t have $40 million.

I’m thinking about his father dying in Alaska, looking at his son and saying, “There were so many things I wanted to do.”

That sentence should haunt every person reading this.

But before I get into it, I made a picture that tells this whole story.

And I’m going to show it to you right now because that’s the honest thing to do. The dishonest thing would be making you read 2,000 words before you find out what happened. I’m not a priest. I don’t make you sit through the sermon to get to the wine.

Okay. Now the sermon.

The Kid Who Hired His Parents for Pizza

Damion grew up in Eagle River, Alaska. Poor. Not romantic poor. The kind of poor where your dad teaches you to buy expired meat at the grocery store and calculate whether a dollar off a $3 item beats two dollars off a $20 package.

At 11, he started buying and selling Nintendo games out of newspaper classifieds. He hired his parents as drivers. Paid them in pizza. Built a business where he got to play the inventory before flipping it for profit.

Then he cornered the candy bar market at his local grocery store. Bought every bar at 19 cents, sold them at school for 50. Walked around in a trench coat like a miniature confectionery drug dealer. Got fat eating his own profits. Got busted.

He also became an altar boy at the Catholic church down the block. Not for God. For the motorcycle money. He’d help the nuns make communion wafers on Saturdays, pocket the scraps, bag them up, and sell them to kids at the Catholic school for a nickel each.

Until he got caught. Got kicked out. Got the whip from his father, the brush from his mother.

But he bought the motorcycle.

The 20-Minute Wipeout

Fast forward to 2006. Damion has sold 150 houses, made real money, and decided he’s a genius. So he did what every genius does. He went big. Not one big thing. A whole bunch of big things, simultaneously, all over the country.

Each project was supposed to net a million in profit.

Instead, each one lost more than a million.

All at once.

The market can be irrational longer than you can be liquid. That’s not a bumper sticker. That’s a eulogy for $20 million.

He went negative $5 million. Slept in his car. And here’s the part that matters: he calls it a gift.

His grandmother had warned him years earlier with a letter that basically said, “You’re too much of a selfish bastard to be with anybody.” He didn’t listen. So the universe, in his words, “knocked him down and drove over him a few times.”

We have three R360 members who lost everything and lived in their cars. We have 17 who never went to college. Twelve who didn’t finish high school. Of those twelve, half are billionaires.

Resilience isn’t a LinkedIn hashtag. It’s what happens when you stop asking “why me” and start asking “what’s the universe trying to teach me?”

The Grandmother Letter

This is where I started the interview, and it threw him. Nobody had ever asked about it.

His grandmother wrote him a letter around age 27 that said, essentially: You’re not ready for love. You’re too fixated on yourself.

He was grinding. Mercenary mode. Late-twenties hedonism dressed up as entrepreneurship.

The letter was, he now realizes, an act of pure love. It probably saved his ex-girlfriend from becoming his ex-wife.

It took losing everything to hear what grandma was actually saying.

Frame Tech and the Trifecta

Now here’s where Damion’s story goes from compelling to consequential.

A friend flew to Dallas to hand him a pile of papers. Wouldn’t email them. Old school. Damion ignored them for six months. Then he looked.

What he saw was a solution to the housing crisis. A way to frame houses faster, cheaper, and at 10x the quality. The trifecta. In construction, you normally get two of those if you’re lucky.

He flew to Arizona, met the team, and said something I love: “I really like this idea, but I freaking love you guys.”

He committed $40 million. They said it would take $32 million. It’s taken about $65 million. Because everything takes longer and costs more. Always.

But here’s the kicker. He didn’t have $40 million. He had relationships. A community of a couple thousand people he’d nurtured over years who were hungry for investments that weren’t just about returns, but about creating real value.

Frame Tech now builds all the wood framing for houses, hotels, and apartments using patented finger-joining technology that creates what they call “infinite boards.” Almost zero waste, compared to the 30% waste in traditional construction. They’ve solved the problem of wood being grown too fast and becoming spongy with poor structural integrity.

Berkshire has been looking at it. Governor Hobbs has recognized it. International companies are showing up wanting in.

Construction hasn’t had real innovation since the nail gun in 1954. Read that again.

The VC Who Wires Money in 15 Minutes

His CEO, Kyle Brock, says Damion is the best VC partner he’s ever worked with because he actually understands operations.

Most VCs look at investments through a spreadsheet. Damion looks at them through having been an operator in dozens of businesses.

When the team says they need $2 million extra for robots that wasn’t in the budget, Damion doesn’t schedule a committee meeting. Fifteen minutes later, they have a wire.

That’s the Speed of Trust. Stephen Covey’s book. It’s real.

And then there’s the conscious capitalism piece. Frame Tech has on-site childcare, wellness centers with naturopathic doctors, and cafeterias serving real food. Not Fritos. Not vending machine garbage. Whole foods aligned with the new food pyramid Kennedy just put out.

His competitors think he’s crazy.

His retention numbers think his competitors are stupid.

Turnover and retraining are what’s actually expensive. Taking care of people is an investment that compounds.

Hard Assets and Hard Truths

Damion and I are cut from the same cloth on this one. He owns silver, gold, and Bitcoin. He wrote a book about precious metals. He runs a precious metals company.

He recently shipped a metric ton of silver across the country for himself. A literal metric ton.

Meanwhile, 847 million ounces were reportedly flown out of Venezuela before Maduro was captured. To Miami, Russia, China. Nobody knows exactly.

Here’s what Damion says, and I agree with every word: most people are complaining that things are expensive. Things aren’t more expensive. The dollar is being killed.

Silver has no counterparty risk. JP Morgan can’t screw with the value of the physical silver you hold. They tried screwing with the paper market and got fined a billion dollars in 2020.

Bank of America just called for $39 an ounce near-term, and there’s a massive shortage of 200 to 300 billion ounces a year that aren’t being produced.

Silver crossed $80. My wife and kids used to make fun of my 800 pounds of silver bars. They’re not laughing anymore.

If you’re losing 8% a year in purchasing power, the Rule of 72 says you’re losing half your buying power every nine years. Super 8 motels used to cost $8 a night. Now it’s $100. That’s not inflation. That’s theft.

The Martial Arts of Business

Damion started Aikido in 2000, the same year he started real estate investing. He became his sensei’s first black belt and eventually developed his own discipline called Yokido, a blend of Aikido, yoga, and Reiki.

The philosophy translates directly to business: there are different ways to handle conflict.

Level one is ego. You punch someone in the face and feel great about it.

Level two is primal survival. You avoid. You hide.

Level three is where it gets interesting. You don’t just blend around the attack. You heal the conflict in the process. When someone comes at you, you ask: what’s really going on?

That’s an act of love, not avoidance.

I’m a martial arts guy myself. Judo, boxing, kung fu. And I can tell you that the confidence you get from knowing you can handle yourself in a bad situation changes everything. You stop being prey. Predators look for weakness and naivety. When you carry yourself with training, they leave you alone.

Damion puts it perfectly: “It gives you an empowering feeling of being able to move through life without being afraid.”

That applies to a dark alley in a foreign city. It also applies to a boardroom full of hostile VCs.

The Three C’s of Financial Freedom

Here’s what I want the young people reading this to absorb.

Damion says financial freedom isn’t about a pile of money. It’s about three C’s: Cash, Cash Flow, and Confidence.

Most people obsess over the first two and completely ignore the third.

Henry Ford was asked what he’d do if he lost all his money. He said he’d have it back in five years.

That’s confidence. That’s what you get when you’ve built things, broken things, lost things, and built them again.

Damion’s mission is to free a million people from financial bondage. That’s not “help people invest better.” That’s liberation language.

And he’s right that the bondage is mostly self-imposed. Not because circumstances don’t matter. They do. But because confidence is a muscle, and you only build it by getting in the gym and doing the reps.

Hope is not a strategy. Smoking opium is a terrible philosophy. (His words, not mine. Though I wish they were mine.)

The Foundational 15%

Damion wrote a book called Unicornomics about building billion-dollar companies. He says there’s a foundational 15% that determines success or failure:

Have your vision. Find the best people, not the cheapest people. Cheap people cost you money. World-class people make you money. Make sure you’re appropriately capitalized. Know you’re going to be wrong more than you’re right. Fail faster.

None of this is new. He admits that. A 10-year-old has heard all of it.

The magic is treating it like a checklist and actually following it. Which almost nobody does. Including, by his own admission, Damion himself. He says he periodically rereads his own book and goes, “Oh yeah, we’re having a problem because I forgot Chapter 3.”

If that isn’t the most honest thing an entrepreneur has ever said, I don’t know what is.

The Conversation We All Want to Avoid

I’m going to end where Damion ended the interview, because it’s the most important thing he said.

In 2013, he flew to Alaska because his father was terminal. They sat together, and his dad looked at him and said: “There were so many things I wanted to do.”

They both started crying.

Damion felt his father’s regret. A man who played it safe his whole life. Who was so afraid of money that he didn’t go to his own daughter’s wedding because the pipes might freeze and the cats might become popsicles. That’s not a joke. That was the man’s actual reasoning.

That moment seared into Damion’s soul. He decided right there that his life’s work would be helping as many people as possible never have that conversation.

We’re not going to regret the things we do. We will regret the things we hesitate on.

I know this from my own life. My four kids told me, during an R360 exercise, that they admired my purpose but wanted to know when we last went anywhere one-on-one. I had to get off every board I was on and refocus on the people closest to me.

Damion is 48. He’s spent more Christmases and Thanksgivings alone at Starbucks than with other people. He says he wants the messy now. The laughter. The noise. The connection.

He’s looking for a relationship, and he’s not shy about asking for introductions. I told him I’d get to work. I know people.

Watch the full interview. Then go do the thing you’ve been hesitating on.

The Bookshelf From This Conversation

Every good conversation leaves you with a reading list. Here are the books Damion and I referenced. Every one of them is worth your time.

The Speed of Trust by Stephen M.R. Covey The book Damion and I kept coming back to. Covey makes the case that trust isn’t a soft skill. It’s an economic driver. When trust is high, everything moves faster and costs less. When it’s low, everything slows down and gets expensive. Damion wires $2 million in 15 minutes because of what this book teaches.

Die with Zero by Bill Perkins Perkins argues that most people die with too much money and not enough life. The goal isn’t to accumulate the biggest pile. It’s to convert your earnings into experiences at the right time, because a safari at 35 compounds into decades of memories. A safari at 85 doesn’t happen. Damion had this one on his shelf behind him during our interview.

Chasing Daylight by Eugene O’Kelly The KPMG CEO who was told he had three months to live and wrote this memoir before he died. He discovered that the people he was spending all his time with were in his outermost circle, and the people in his innermost circle got almost none of his time. He reversed it. I referenced this book because it changed how I prioritized my own relationships.

Disciplined Entrepreneurship: 24 Steps to a Successful Startup by Bill Aulet Bill runs entrepreneurship at MIT. I got to know him when I was teaching there. He and his team studied thousands of startups and distilled what works into six buckets and 24 steps. Who’s your customer? What can you do for them? How do they find you? How do you make money? How do you build it? How do you scale it? I used this framework for R360. Wish I’d had it 20 years earlier.

Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business by Gino Wickman The Entrepreneurial Operating System. Twenty tools for running a company without losing your mind. I’ve used EOS five or six times across different businesses. It’s the operating system that keeps you disciplined about hiring, vision, accountability, and process. Not sexy. Incredibly effective.

Unicornomics by Damion Lupo Damion’s playbook for building a billion-dollar company, distilled from 50-plus business launches. His core argument is that the first 15% of your business determines 85% of your success. He admits he periodically forgets to follow his own advice and has to reread Chapter 3. That honesty alone makes the book worth buying.

Reinvented Life by Damion Lupo The book Damion wrote about shifting from external achievement to internal fulfillment. He wrote it after losing everything, doing therapy, spending two years on one question (”What is true?”), and traveling to Tibet with his sensei. If you’re grinding and winning but something still feels off, start here.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Leave a comment

98 posts since October 5th.

4,450 subscribers. 700 followers. Capital Mischief pricing changes February 28th.

Here’s what that means for you:

Current → After Feb 28th:

Monthly: $50 → $100

Annual: $360 → $720

Founding Member: $720 → $2,000

Pledge before February 28th and you lock in today’s price permanently.

Not for one year. Forever.

Why February 28th? It’s my birthday. I chose it deliberately.

What you get:

Free subscribers keep the Saturday Mischief Library. Libraries should be free.

Paid subscribers get everything else.

The intelligence assessments. The scenario analysis. The watchlists.

Founding Members (capped at 100, 22 spots remaining) get direct email access to me and a private chat. I answer every message personally.

When #100 joins, the tier is gone.

98 posts in four months. That’s a track record. Lock in now or pay double later.

To pledge: https://charliepgarcia.substack.com/subscribe

Share Capital Mischief