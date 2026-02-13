Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JasonT's avatar
JasonT
Feb 14

Great post. Solid life lessons. God speaks in many voices, we listen or we don't. Many years ago as a kid I read The Iron Puddler and it stuck with me. The story of the guy who started Mooseheart Lodge and The Moose organization to support it. Life with purpose; sometimes found late, but never too late.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
Lewis Lowe's avatar
Lewis Lowe
Feb 13

Charlie, thank you so much. What you are doing is so key and so necessary.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Garcia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture