Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Tankster's avatar
Tankster
1h

Before commenting, I’d like to say a few words..h/t Yogi. Warren Buffett said: ““If you’ve been in the game 30 minutes and you don’t know who the patsy is, you’re the patsy.”

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Billy Ray's avatar
Billy Ray
38m

Charlie

Good morning and thank you for the excellent article this morning. I hope you are enjoying the pelicans fishing and the beautiful view of the ocean. I will order the books this afternoon when I’m done working on the Washbay. It is fixed and running. Nothing 16+ hours and a determined Tech could not figure out. The task at hand now is installing an automated upgrade to make things flow easier and not burn up a pump. I hope you got the nap In yesterday. I will be taking some of my own advice and taking Sunday off the way you’re supposed to and resting. First order of business is to properly watch a morning sunrise in Michigan and maybe a bit of exploring Detroit by just driving around looking at things. I will be taking my helper invented by John Browning as a ride along sidekick.

Today’s book report had perfect timing or the timing came through the author with the guidance from the good Lord. Coincidence is for the folks that believe all life is random and I have not shared that viewpoint for decades. Again enjoy the views the food the salt air and the time down if 4 columns a week is time down. Thanks for your great input Charlie and again get that siesta in again today my friend.

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling

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