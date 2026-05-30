There Is a Liar in This Story

There is a liar in this story.

You already trust him. You check him every morning, on every screen.

And he has never once told you the plain truth about whether you are getting richer.

On March 4, Larry Williams looked at the best hundred-year cycle he owns and told this readership to get ready for a fall.

A 70 percent downside bias. A low in May.

He even printed the date. May 27.

I did the disciplined thing. I took the portfolio to twenty percent cash and waited.

Then the market lost about a trillion dollars, exactly as advertised.

And then it did the one thing the forecast never mentioned. It bought the entire trillion back. Six green weeks, the best month for stocks since 2020, a close at a record 7,519.

May 27 arrived on schedule. The crash did not.

And twenty-four hours before his own date, the man who told us to raise cash turned around and said no bear market, stocks higher, stay the course.

Stay the course.

The phrase we put on a coffee mug and mocked.

He is using it now.

I am telling you this because I have spent a large part of my life in rooms where the official briefing was lying. The only skill that ever kept me alive in those rooms was knowing the difference between a signal and a story.

And when an instrument I trust hands me a reading I do not, I do not chase it and I do not panic. I do something less glamorous and far more useful.

I take five books off the shelf and I read them again.

So here is what is different about this week’s Mischief Library.

Normally this is where I tell you about the fifty books I read so you do not have to. Not today.

Today you are getting the five I reread this week with real money on the line. A fifth of my portfolio in cash, a signal blinking at me, and a month to decide what to actually do.

This is not a book review. This is the inside of my head while I make the call, shown to you in full.

And the five are not five separate arguments. They are one argument told five times.

The argument is this. Almost every instrument we use to read this economy is lying to us. And once you see how, you cannot unsee it.

So I am putting five witnesses on the stand. In the order you should read them.

The first witness is the oldest. GDP: A Brief but Affectionate History, by Diane Coyle. The Bennett Professor of Public Policy at Cambridge, who began her career inside the British Treasury. She wrote the biography of the number itself.

Where it came from, what it was built to do, and why a gauge invented in the 1940s to count factory output cannot see the economy we actually live in.

The second witness explains what the gauge stopped seeing. Capitalism Without Capital, by Jonathan Haskel and Stian Westlake. Haskel teaches economics at Imperial College London and sat on the Bank of England committee that sets interest rates. Which is to say he helped price money in Britain using the very dashboard he is now testifying against.

The book was endorsed by Bill Gates and named a book of the year by the Economist and the Financial Times.

Its finding. The modern economy runs on things you cannot touch, software and brands and research and data, while our instruments were built to count steel.

The third witness brings the blueprint for a better gauge. The Measure of Progress, Coyle again, published in 2025. She argues the framework behind today’s statistics is so old it works like a set of blinkers.

So retire the single number. Replace it with a panel that counts what actually matters.

The fourth witness follows the money into the thing eating the economy next. The Means of Prediction, by Maximilian Kasy, an Oxford economist who taught at Harvard. He strips the mysticism off artificial intelligence down to the four scarce things it actually runs on. Data, computing power, expertise, and energy. Then he asks the only question that matters for your portfolio. Who owns those four. Because they are the ones who collect.

The fifth witness raises the stakes to the level of nations. Genesis, the last book Henry Kissinger ever wrote, with former Google chief Eric Schmidt and former Microsoft research head Craig Mundie. It treats AI not as a gadget but as statecraft. The new ground on which national power is won and lost.

It is the hinge that swings this whole story from your brokerage account to the war in the Gulf.

Now notice who these witnesses are.

Not cranks. Not gold bugs shouting from a bunker.

The Bennett Professor at Cambridge. A man who sat on the Bank of England. An economist of Oxford and Harvard. A Secretary of State, and the two men who ran Google and Microsoft research.

Three of them, Coyle, Haskel, and Westlake, are tied to a single award. The Indigo Prize, created in 2017 for one purpose. To design a replacement for GDP.

Coyle and Haskel were its joint first winners.

The people who built and ran the dashboard have walked into the courtroom and taken the stand against it.

And the replacement Coyle proposed when she won was not a better single number. It was a dashboard of six gauges.

Hold that thought too.

Five lies. The five ways the broken gauge fools you. One pattern underneath all five.

Then the reason nobody fixes any of it, which also happens to be the moment the confusion stops.

Lie One. The Number Was Never Measuring You.

Start where the lie started, which is more recent than you would think.

GDP is not a law of physics. It is a wartime invention, roughly the age of the ballpoint pen. Coyle’s first gift is to remind you that somebody sat down and made the thing up, on purpose, and that we have been treating their rough draft as scripture ever since.

The man who did most of the drafting was Simon Kuznets. He had strong opinions about what should count. Quaint ones.

He wanted to leave out the things that do not actually make a country better off. Bombs. Billboards. The casino floor of high finance.

He believed a measure of national income should measure national welfare, or it should not bother existing.

He lost.

There was a war on, and a war needs every factory counted, including the ones cranking out ordnance. So government spending went onto the books as output instead of cost. The money you burned became the wealth you made.

That is the original sin of the gauge.

From that morning, the official number could not tell a school from a prison, a cure from the disease that pays for it, a thing that helps you from a thing that merely moves money around. It counts the motion. It holds opinions about nothing.

Slow down here, because this is the whole con. The gauge does not measure whether your life got better. It measures whether money changed hands. Those two are not the same thing. They are barely acquaintances.

Now look at what it cannot see.

It cannot see the work your mother did raising you, because no invoice changed hands. Economists even have a grim joke about it. Marry your housekeeper and GDP falls. Same house, same labor, same clean kitchen, suddenly worth nothing, because the national accounts do not recognize love as a billable hour.

It cannot see anything the internet made free. The search that answered your question. The map that found this page. The encyclopedia that used to cost a month’s wages and now costs a wifi password. To the gauge, a thing that becomes free becomes worthless. Progress reads as loss.

And it cannot tell good news from bad.

A hurricane that flattens a city is fantastic for GDP. Look at all that rebuilding. A car wreck is growth. A divorce is a tidy little boom, two households where there was one, more rent, more lawyers, more sad furniture.

The gauge applauds every bit of it. It is the only scorekeeper alive that logs the disaster and the cleanup as two separate wins.

And the number is not even fixed. It is not a fact. It is a draft.

Coyle stops being affectionate here and turns devastating, with four facts worth keeping.

The American economy grew three percent in a single day in the summer of 2013. Not over a year. In a day. Nobody dug a ditch or shipped a widget. The statisticians simply decided to start counting research and intellectual property, and a nation went to bed three percent richer by decree. Sleep tight.

Ghana grew sixty percent overnight in 2010. Same wand. A recalculation walked an entire country from poor to middle income while everyone in it slept through the promotion.

Britain’s financial industry posted the fastest expansion in its recorded history at the end of 2008. The end of 2008. While the system was on fire and the bankers were sprinting for the lifeboats, the gauge clocked the smoke as record output. It mistook the building burning down for a bonfire we lit on purpose.

And the chief statistician of Greece was hauled into court by his own government and handed a prison sentence. His crime was reporting his country’s deficit honestly. You can do a great many things to Greece, it turns out. Telling the truth about its books is not one of them.

Put those four together and the title of her book makes sense. Coyle does not hate GDP. She is fond of it the way you are fond of a rotary phone.

It was a fine tool for the world that built it. A world of steel and smokestacks and things you could drop on your foot, where the wheels turning really did track whether life was getting better.

Her point is sadder than hatred. The tool did not fail. The world moved and the tool stayed bolted to the dash. We are flying a weightless, digital, used-up-able economy on a gauge built to count tanks.

That is the first lie, and the oldest. The number counts money in motion and calls it your wellbeing. It files the disaster and the recovery as two separate wins, and cannot tell either one from a thing that actually improved your life. An eighty-year-old wartime convention that cannot see unpaid work, cannot price what is free, cannot tell a catastrophe from a boom, and can be marked three percent richer between lunch and dinner.

We use it to pick presidents, set interest rates, and reassure ourselves every single morning that everything is fine.

But go back to that afternoon in 2013, the day America got richer by memo, and ask what they suddenly decided to count. That is the tell.

Research. Ideas. Intellectual property. The first nervous grab at the invisible economy.

They knew exactly what they were missing. They just had no idea what it weighed.

Which is where Haskel and Westlake walk in.

Lie Two. Everything Valuable Now Weighs Nothing.

The second witness is Capitalism Without Capital, by Jonathan Haskel and Stian Westlake.

Haskel helped set Britain’s interest rates from inside the Bank of England. Westlake came out of the country’s national foundation for innovation. Bill Gates told people to read it. The Economist and the Financial Times called it a book of the year.

So this is not a pamphlet from the fringe. This is the establishment, again, explaining how its own gauge went blind.

Here is the finding that should have led every front page and led none.

Sometime around the turn of the century, the rich economies quietly crossed a line. For the first time in history, they began investing more in things you cannot touch than in things you can.

More in software than in machines. More in research than in buildings. More in brands and designs and data than in steel.

The factory stopped being the asset. The idea became the asset.

And nobody told the gauge.

Intangibles are the investments with no body. The code. The patent. The brand. The customer list. The thirty years of know-how baked into how a company does things.

For most of its life the gauge treated all of that as a cost. Money burned, not wealth built. It only started counting a sliver of it in 2013, the same afternoon America got three percent richer by decree.

Now the part Haskel and Westlake actually came to explain. Intangibles do not behave like machines. They break four rules at once, and breaking those four rules rewired the whole economy while we watched the wrong number.

One. They scale.

A machine makes one thing in one place. Software runs everywhere at once, forever. Write it once, sell it to a billion people, and it never wears out. No factory. No ceiling.

Two. They sink.

Build a factory and fail, you sell the factory. Build a brand and fail, you sell nothing. Go ahead. Repossess a logo. Auction a half-finished research program. The bank cannot, so the bank will not lend against it, which is why intangible companies and the people who fund them behave so strangely.

Three. They spill.

An idea leaks. The instant it exists it helps your rivals, your neighbors, the whole world. You paid for it. Everyone drinks from it. Wonderful for mankind, ruinous for the spreadsheet, and the reason firms underinvest in the very things that would help us all.

Four. They combine.

One idea is worth little. Two ideas that fit are worth a fortune. An audio file, a small white music player, and a store to stock it were each mildly interesting. Stapled together they were iTunes. Intangibles multiply against each other, and the winners are whoever collects the most pieces.

Put those four together and the strange shape of the modern world snaps into focus.

Why a few superstar firms pull so far ahead the rest cannot catch them. Scale and combination. The leaders compound. The laggards stall.

Why inequality widens no matter who holds office. The economy now pays the owners of scalable ideas and docks everyone selling their hours by the clock.

Why measured productivity looks dead while your phone performs miracles every hour. The miracles are intangible. The gauge cannot see them, so on paper nothing happened.

Why the most valuable companies on Earth own almost nothing you can kick.

None of it is a mystery. It is just invisible to an instrument built to weigh things with mass.

That is the second lie, and it is bigger than the first. The gauge does not miss a few line items. It is blind to the main event. The real engine of modern wealth runs in a blind spot the exact size of the economy.

Here is what I do with that, and where I leave the professors for a minute.

Everyone hears the word intangible and assumes the move is to buy the weightless winners. The software. The brands. The asset-light empires at the top.

But weightless is a lie of its own. The intangible economy is the heaviest thing we have ever built.

Every line of code lives in a data center. Every data center is a furnace of chips and copper and cooling that drinks electricity like a small country. The cloud is a soft word for a warehouse of hot metal in the Virginia summer.

At some point the honest move is not to patch the number one more time. It is to admit that one number was always a deranged way to run a civilization.

Which is exactly what Diane Coyle says next. And she does not just complain. She walks in carrying the replacement.

Lie Three. Burning the Furniture to Heat the House.

The third witness is The Measure of Progress, Diane Coyle again, published in 2025.

The first book was the affectionate autopsy. This one is the prescription. It is the reason she is the only witness I call to the stand twice.

Her diagnosis is brutal and short.

The framework behind every official statistic was built in the 1940s for a 1940s problem. Not enough factories. Too little physical capital. The job was to juice demand and count steel.

That world is dead. The constraint now is not too few machines. It is energy, talent, ideas, a heating planet, an economy spun from services and code.

We are running a 2025 economy through a 1945 dashboard. Her word for it is blinkers.

Here is the consequence she cares about most, and it is not academic.

When the official numbers say everything is fine and your own life says otherwise, you do not decide the numbers are wrong. You decide the whole system is lying to you. Then you stop trusting all of it.

That gap, between the glowing gauge and the lived day, is not a statistical nuisance. Coyle argues it is quietly pulling democracies apart. People can feel the dashboard is wrong. They just cannot prove it. So they get angry at everything.

Now the fix. This is where she stops diagnosing and starts building.

The original mistake, she says, was ever trying to crush an entire nation into a single number. You cannot do it. The answer is not a smarter GDP. It is to throw out the idea of one number at all.

Replace it with a dashboard. Six gauges, not one.

Physical capital. The roads, the machines, the buildings.

Natural capital. The soil, the water, the climate, the minerals.

Human capital. The skills and the health of the people.

Intangible capital. The ideas, the know-how, the intellectual property.

Social and institutional capital. The trust and the rule of law that let any of the rest function.

And net financial capital. What you own set against what you owe.

Look at what that list really is. It is a balance sheet.

GDP is an income statement. It tells you what flowed through the economy this year. The dashboard tells you what the nation actually owns.

That is the entire revolution in one line. Stop measuring the paycheck. Start measuring the net worth.

Because a man can draw a magnificent paycheck and be going broke. He spends faster than he earns, sells the house, drains the retirement, and feels wealthy the whole way down.

A country does the identical thing and calls it growth.

Pump the oil, drain the aquifer, skip the maintenance, let the schools rot, run up the tab. Every one of those lands on the books as activity. The income statement looks tremendous. The balance sheet is in flames.

That is burning the furniture to heat the house and reporting the warmth as prosperity.

Coyle’s deepest point is the one people skate right past. What you measure is what you manage.

Measure only the flow, and you will manage only the flow. You will defend this quarter and strip-mine the next decade, because the next decade is not on the scoreboard.

The things we refuse to count, the soil, the trust, the skills, the future, are exactly the things we let rot. Not from malice. From accounting.

And here is where the trap from the open snaps shut.

This six-gauge dashboard is not something Coyle invented for the book. It is the precise proposal that won her the Indigo Prize in 2017. The prize the establishment itself created to replace GDP.

So the fix exists. It has existed for years. It won the award. It was published, praised, and filed in a drawer.

Which leaves the only question that matters, the one I told you to keep in your pocket. If the diagnosis is this clear and the cure is this published, why are we still flying on the broken gauge.

Hold it one more chapter.

That is the third lie. The number is the paycheck, never the net worth. A country can liquidate itself for parts and book the proceeds as growth.

Here is what I take to the bank.

If the real scoreboard is the balance sheet, then I want to own what sits on it. The scarce, real, depletable things. The natural capital. The hard assets. The stuff a flow-obsessed gauge ignores and a printing press cannot conjure.

Put it plainly. When the flow story finally cracks, the only things left standing are the assets that were real the entire time.

So we have three witnesses and a verdict taking shape. The number is old, the number is blind, and the number counts the wrong thing entirely.

But notice the assets Coyle keeps circling. Ideas. Knowledge. Intangible capital.

There is one machine now devouring all three faster than anything in history, and it does not run on genius. It runs on four boring, physical, ownable things.

The fourth witness counts them. His name is Maximilian Kasy, and he is about to tell you who actually gets paid in the age of artificial intelligence.

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Lie Four. Stop Fearing the Robot. Meet Its Landlord.

The fourth witness is The Means of Prediction, by Maximilian Kasy. Oxford economist, taught at Harvard, reviewed in Foreign Affairs. His subject is how artificial intelligence actually moves money and power.

He opens by telling you to relax about the wrong thing.

The whole culture is busy asking whether the machines will wake up, turn on us, and take the wheel. Kasy thinks that is a magnificent distraction. And a profitable one for the people running it.

Because the real question is not whether AI is conscious. It is who owns it, and what they told it to want.

Start with the demystification, because it is the part nobody selling you AI wants you to hear.

AI is not magic. Strip off the priesthood and the breathless product launches and it is, underneath, a prediction machine. It guesses the next word, the next click, the next target. Then it optimizes for whatever goal its owner typed in at the top.

That goal is the whole ballgame. Kasy calls it the objective function. Fancy phrase, simple meaning. The machine does what it is told to want.

Point it at selling sneakers and it sells sneakers. Point it at keeping you scrolling and it keeps you scrolling. Point it at estimating who dies in an airstrike and it estimates who dies in an airstrike. Same machine. Different master.

So the fight was never man against robot. It is the handful of people who set the objective against everyone the objective is aimed at.

Now the title. The means of prediction.

To build one of these machines you need exactly four things. Not genius. Not magic. Four boring, physical, ownable inputs.

Data. The raw material the machine learns from.

Computing power. The chips. The silicon that does the thinking.

Expertise. The small priesthood who can actually build the thing.

And energy. The electricity that runs the whole furnace, without which the other three are paperweights.

Whoever owns those four owns the future, because everyone else has to rent them.

Here is the part that should chill you, and the part the gauge will never show you.

In a world that already runs on inequality, a machine this powerful does not spread the wealth. It funnels it. The returns flow to whoever already owned the data, the chips, the talent, and the power.

AI is not the great equalizer. Kasy’s blunt verdict is that it is an instrument for the people already in charge to stay in charge, at a scale and speed no king in history ever held.

His own fix is democratic. Put the four inputs and the objectives under public control so the machine serves the many instead of the few. That is his politics. Take it or leave it.

I am less interested in his cure than his diagnosis. Because the diagnosis is an investment thesis wearing a lab coat.

That is the fourth lie, and it is the sneakiest yet. The number reports one score for everyone while the gains pool quietly with the few who own the four inputs. It tells you the economy grew. It cannot tell you who got the growth.

So here is what I do with it, and I will show you exactly how I am positioned when we reach the cash at the end of this letter.

If the money flows to whoever owns the four inputs, I want to own inputs.

And of the four, three are a mob scene. Everyone is piling into the chips, bidding up the talent, hoarding the data. The whole world is fighting over the same three.

The fourth is the one nobody romanticizes and everybody needs. Energy. The power plant behind the wizard. The electricity the entire weightless, artificial, intangible future has to plug into, or it dies in the dark.

That is the input I want. The boring one. The one with a meter on it.

So look where four witnesses have left us. The number is old. It is blind. It counts the wrong thing. And now we learn it hides who is actually winning.

Kasy showed you that owning the four inputs is becoming a question of who holds power inside a country.

But power inside a country never stays there. The moment a thing decides who rules at home, it decides who rules abroad.

Which is why the final witness is not an economist at all. He is the man who spent a century thinking about precisely that. Power between nations. And artificial intelligence was the last thing Henry Kissinger ever wrote about.

Lie Five. The God We Are Building Has a Flag.

The fifth and final witness is Genesis, by Henry Kissinger, Eric Schmidt, and Craig Mundie.

This was the last book Henry Kissinger ever wrote. He died at a hundred. He spent the end of a century-long life, a life that ran from fleeing the Nazis to surviving the nuclear age to this, writing about one subject. So pay attention to what a man chooses for his last words.

He did not choose your portfolio. He chose the survival of nations.

The first four witnesses were economists explaining a broken gauge. This one is a statesman explaining why the gauge is now measuring the wrong war.

His lens is the only one he ever fully trusted. The nuclear age. He helped the world survive the last time humanity built a thing that could end it, and he saw the same shape coming back, faster and harder to hold.

Here is the altitude the book climbs to.

Artificial intelligence, the authors argue, is not a product. It is a new kind of mind. Soon it will know more than any human who has ever lived, across every field at once, and we will begin seeing reality through it the way we once saw it through our own eyes.

That is the quiet danger they fear most. Not killer robots. The slow surrender of human judgment. When a machine explains the world to you and you cannot follow its reasoning, you stop reasoning. You start believing. The Enlightenment handed us our own minds. This may quietly hand them back.

But the part that governs everything still to come in this letter is colder and more concrete.

Whoever leads in this technology does not merely get richer. They get to set the terms for everyone else. Military terms. Economic terms. The terms of reality itself.

That is why a dying diplomat could not put the subject down. AI is the new high ground of national power, and the race for it has no speed limit and no referee.

The nuclear age at least hardened into a grim balance. Two giants, mutual destruction, a red phone on the desk. AI offers no such comfort. It spreads faster, hides better, runs at machine speed, and hands the leader an edge the follower may never close.

So the god we are building will not be neutral. It will have an owner. And the owner will have a flag.

That is the fifth lie, and it is the one that should rearrange how you read every headline. The number measures the size of the pile. The real contest, the one that decides whose century this is, is the race for the power the pile cannot buy, control of intelligence and the energy and machines beneath it. A nation can win the number and lose the world.

It can post a record GDP while quietly losing the only race that counts, its dashboard glowing green the whole way down, still telling everyone to relax.

We are memorizing the cavalry tables while the other side builds an air force.

Lift it one level higher, because this is bigger than money. This is a contest over which kind of society shapes the next era, and whether the freedoms the West treats as furniture survive contact with a tool this powerful in hands that do not share them. You do not get to sit that one out by owning an index fund.

And here is where the abstraction ends and the shooting starts.

This great contest is not a seminar. Right now its sharpest edge is a hot war in the Gulf, where energy and power and intelligence and the ambitions of nations are colliding with live ordnance.

Kissinger’s last warning is not a worry for later. It is on today’s front page, sitting on the price of oil, which is sitting on your cash.

We will get to that war. It decides everything about the next thirty days.

But first, the verdict.

Five witnesses. Five lies. An old number. A blind number. A number that counts the wrong thing. A number that hides who is winning. And a number measuring the wrong war entirely.

Now I am going to show you the one thing none of them said out loud. That all five were the same lie. And once you see it, you will not be able to unsee who it serves.

It Was Always the Same Lie.

Five people who never met just told you the same thing.

They had no reason to agree. A Cambridge economist who once worked inside the British Treasury. A man who helped set interest rates from inside the Bank of England. An Oxford professor who taught at Harvard. A Secretary of State writing the last words of a hundred-year life.

Different countries. Different decades. Different fights. They were never in a room together. Most of them have never read the others on this.

And every one of them pointed at the same blind spot.

Watch it converge.

The number is too old to see the world it measures.

It cannot see the intangible economy, which is now most of the economy.

It counts the flow and ignores the wealth.

It cannot see who owns the four inputs, so it cannot see who is winning.

It measures the size of the pile while the real war is for power the pile cannot buy.

Five windows. One room. And the thing standing in the middle of that room is the same in every window.

The gauge counts the hollow and misses the real.

It inflates the paper and the fleeting. The trade that nets to nothing. The dollar that only changed hands.

It zeroes out the things you can stand on. The barrel. The acre. The patent. The trust between strangers that lets a contract mean anything. The metal in the ground and the metal in the data center.

Everything that actually holds value sits in its blind spot.

And everything in its blind spot is exactly what you want to own.

That is the whole lie. One sentence. Five disguises.

Now the part that should change how you read every number for the rest of your life.

A gauge that is wrong at random is just broken. Broken things get fixed.

This gauge is not wrong at random. It is wrong in one direction, every single time. It always flatters. It never alarms. It finds the silver lining in a catastrophe and the rounding error in a boom.

A thing that fails in one consistent, convenient direction is not broken.

It is loyal.

And loyal is a word that demands a question. Loyal to whom.

Because the fix is not missing. It won a prize in 2017. It sits on a shelf gathering dust while we keep flying on the liar. That is not incompetence. Incompetence is random. This is a choice.

You do not leave a liar in the cockpit by accident. You leave him there because he is working for somebody.

So let us find out who.

When five witnesses who never met tell the identical story, you stop cross-examining the witnesses.

You start building the case against the defendant.

The Defendant Has a Record.

Let me introduce the liar properly. He has a rap sheet, and it is the funniest tragedy in America.

The defendant is the federal apparatus. Not the soldier. Not the clerk doing her best with a computer from the first Bush administration. The machine. The permanent thing that prints the numbers you live by and then governs you with numbers it cannot add up.

Here is the record. I left out the boring crimes.

It owes thirty-nine trillion dollars. Too big to feel, so feel it as a speed. The debt grows about five million dollars a minute. By the time you finish this paragraph it has borrowed another nice house.

It pays more than a trillion dollars a year in interest on money already spent. That one line is now bigger than the entire defense budget. We pay more to service old debt than to defend the country.

It has not balanced a budget since 2001. A child born the last year Washington spent only what it had is now old enough to drink, which is the correct response.

The Pentagon has never passed an audit. Not once. Congress ordered auditable books in 1990. The building made its first real attempt in 2018 and has flunked all eight since, each time earning the worst grade there is. Not a guilty verdict. A shrug. The records are too broken to even go looking for the fraud. It cannot vouch for 4.65 trillion dollars in assets. That is not a rounding error. That is larger than the entire economy of Japan, filed under we are not sure.

It admits to 162 billion dollars in improper payments in a single year, and roughly 2.8 trillion since 2003. The connoisseur’s detail is that it cannot tell you the true figure, because it has confessed every year since 1997 that it does not actually know. The institution that cannot count its own mistakes is the one selling you the official count of everything else.

It pays dead people. Not a metaphor. In 2023 alone, before anyone forced the issue, the government’s own budget office found it had mailed 1.3 billion dollars to the deceased. The fix is a data swap so obvious it should have shipped with the Constitution. It was set to expire at the end of this year, and Congress had to pass a whole new law in February just to keep the Treasury able to check whether a payee still has a pulse.

And it collects economists the way a hoarder collects cats. The Federal Reserve fields around 963 of them holding PhDs and, through grants and fellowships, quietly keeps much of the rest of the profession on a friendly retainer. So the people best qualified to call the gauge broken are the people the gauge feeds. The Treasury, which actually issues all thirty-nine trillion in debt, runs on a skeleton crew. The agency that borrows the money has a few dozen economists. The agency that prints the opinions about it has an army. Make of that what you will. I have.

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The Verdict Is In. The Defendant Walks.

Go back to the first thing I told you. There is a liar in this story, and you already trust him. You check him every morning, on every screen.

Now you have his whole record.

He is old, built in the 1940s to count steel. He is blind, unable to see the intangible economy that is now most of the economy.

He counts the flow and ignores the wealth. He cannot see who owns the four inputs, so he cannot see who is winning. And he measures the size of the pile while the real war is fought over the one thing the pile cannot buy.

Five witnesses. One lie. The gauge counts the hollow and misses the real.

And he tells it in a single direction, every time. He flatters. He never alarms. That is not a malfunction. That is loyalty, sworn to the largest debtor in the history of the species, the one institution on Earth that gets richer when the number lies gently.

So here is the verdict, and it is the bleakest joke in the post. The defendant is guilty on every count. And the defendant walks. Nobody tears the gauge out, because the gauge is doing exactly what its owner needs. Working perfectly.

Just not for you.

Here the citizen reaches for the ordinary remedies and finds them gone.

You cannot appeal a measurement.

You cannot vote out an incentive.

You cannot mark on the calendar the morning the number decides to tell the truth.

One option survives, and it is not glamorous.

You can decline to believe it.

That is the whole of the move. Not a prediction. A discipline. You own what the gauge cannot see and the printing press cannot melt, and you wait.

In my own book that means eighty percent already standing in the real economy. Energy. Defense. Hard money. Bitcoin, on my own node.

The last fifth sits in cash. It is the seat of the argument I set before you at the start, between the man of sixty-five who has made his money and need not swing at anything, and the trader who has spent thirty years unable to let a mispriced thing pass. They have settled the posture. They have not settled the trigger.

I will not flatter you by pretending the matter is closed. It is not.

But the deeper question was never my cash. It was a cast of mind.

A people that cannot measure whether it is prospering cannot govern itself in truth.

It will reward the official who soothes and punish the one who counts. Greece, in our own time, jailed the man who insisted on the real number.

Liberty is not lost in a single stroke. It is surrendered in a thousand small preferences for the comfortable figure on the screen.

The instinct to prefer the soothing number is not stupidity. It is human. Which is precisely why it is exploited.

I decline it. That is what clear sight finally comes to.

Not certainty about tomorrow, which no honest man can sell you, but the refusal to be soothed by an instrument that was built to soothe.

The lens is finished. It does not come back off.

Certainty is cheap. It always was.

Sight is the only thing worth paying for.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

P.S. One month in Europe with Cristina. Official line, four posts a week instead of five, alternating the Monday and the Wednesday. The honest part is this. What you ship matters less than whether you keep showing up. We shall see how it goes is just me grading myself on the same gauge I spent this whole post warning you about.

P.P.S. Some guy woke up, looked at the name Charlie Garcia, and decided the only thing between him and a beach house was the letter A. Swapped it for an O.

Chorlie Gorcia. Empire built.

This is the economy now. Guys in a room somewhere, could be Florida, could be a basement in a country we are technically at war with, blasting out WhatsApp numbers like it is 2011 and we are all going to call a stranger named Chorlie to learn about uranium.

And someone will. That is the grim part. Somebody is going to call that number, get a guy doing a voice, and wire him the kids’ college fund because the profile photo had nice teeth.

I would never send you a WhatsApp number. I do not even want my real friends to have my WhatsApp number. Report this clown. And Chorlie, wherever you are, the O was a bold swing. It will not save you.

Four favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. It tells the algorithm that a dead Holocaust survivor still belongs in a feed otherwise busy teaching the camera to nod.

Hit the 🔁 restack. Someone in your network has carried a name too long and needs the eviction notice.

Hit 📤 share. Someone you know came home from a war years ago and is still, in the way that counts, over there. Send this to them before Monday.

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Drop a 💬 comment and tell me which of the five lessons landed hardest. I read every one. I reply.

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