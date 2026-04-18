That is the week in one line.

Saturday morning. Coffee. Something stronger if you read Monday all the way through.

Here is the sentence from Monday that matters.

Trump does not want Kharg. He wants Tehran to think he does. The hardware says otherwise.

The president said blockade. A Chinese tanker called the Rich Starry sailed through the blockade in thirty hours. Call that the Chinese sense of humor.

The president said negotiate. The IEA released a report calling this war the largest oil supply disruption in history. The IMF said the war may cost more than the tariffs did. These are the two most cautious bureaucracies on earth. When they stop hedging, people stop sleeping.

The president said nothing in particular about the USS Boxer. The Boxer is at or approaching the most isolated military base on the planet. It is carrying Marines trained last Tuesday in chemical defense drills. The C-17 transports are on the ramp. The pre-assault cycle runs five to seven days before contact.

Subtract. Do the math yourself.

I have been in rooms where this gap lives for thirty years.

Rooms where a four-star general speaks for his department and votes for his pension.

Rooms where senators quote talking points written by twenty-five-year-olds who majored in political science and minored in audacity.

Rooms where a cabinet secretary tells the president yes and tells the bureaucracy something else before the elevator reaches the lobby.

The gap between what a man says and what his machine does is not the loud part. It is the quiet part.

Find the gap and you have the story. Miss the gap and cable news will happily sell you the wrong one, at eight minutes a segment, between ads for reverse mortgages and insurance against medical conditions invented last Tuesday.

Four books today. Not three.

I could have cut one. I did not cut one because this week needs four lenses and three would leave one side of it dark. The fourth is Allison. Nobody reads Allison. Allison is about to be the most relevant corpse in Boston, and Allison is still alive, which tells you how thin the bench is.

The energy foundation is nine weeks behind us. The war foundation is five weeks behind us. The longer-war set was three weeks ago. Nine books deep going in.

Four this week takes the syllabus to thirteen.

Neustadt. Gergen. George. Allison.

Three dead professors and one still alive, collecting royalties from a book he wrote before the existence of e-mail.

Read them in order and something useful happens.

Neustadt is a president who bargains. Gergen is a president whose personality runs faster than his staff. George is the room around the president. Allison is the hardware around the room.

By the fourth book the man in the Oval Office is no longer the subject of the sentence. He is its object.

Between now and April 29 you will hear every permutation of three phrases. All options are on the table. Negotiations are ongoing. The president has not made a decision.

Set an alarm. Every time one turns up on cable, ask what the ship is doing.

The ship is the answer. The sentence is the wallpaper.

Let me show you.

BOOK ONE: THE POWER TO PERSUADE

Or: Why the Commander in Chief Is Usually Pleading With People He Technically Outranks

Presidential Power and the Modern Presidents: The Politics of Leadership from Roosevelt to Reagan, Richard E. Neustadt (Free Press, 1990 revision. Original 1960)

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Who the author is.

Richard Neustadt spent the 1940s inside Truman’s Bureau of the Budget. That is the quiet room at the back of every White House where presidential memos either go to die or survive into history. Neustadt survived.

He helped build the Kennedy School at Harvard. Advised Kennedy during the transition. Consulted every Democratic president through Clinton, which is a decent run for a man who never held elected office and never asked to.

Kennedy reportedly took this book to Palm Beach in the winter of 1960 and underlined the margins. Then he authorized the Bay of Pigs. Presidents are like that.

The New York Review of Books called it the bible of presidential studies. Accurate, slightly understated. It has been the most assigned book in American government classrooms for sixty-five years. Longer than most American marriages last.

What the book actually says.

The claim is on page ten. It never leaves. Presidential power is the power to persuade. The rest is wallpaper.

The Constitution gave the president a desk, a phone, and a veto. The Framers forgot to give him the authority to make cabinet secretaries do what they are told.

A formal order, Neustadt says, is the last resort of a president who has already lost the argument.

The operators never gave direct orders. FDR traded. LBJ bargained. They reminded everyone in the room who needed what the next time they walked in. A president issuing commands is like a landlord writing certified letters. He is usually a few months from eviction himself.

The asymmetry is brutal.

A cabinet officer has a department, a budget, a constituency, a row of allies on the Hill, and a résumé that exists before and after the president. The president has four years. Sometimes eight. The officer can wait him out. The officer usually does.

Truman summarized the whole book before it was written. He said of Eisenhower: He will sit in this chair and say do this, and do that, and nothing will happen. That is Neustadt in one sentence, written by a former haberdasher.

From the asymmetry Neustadt derives two assets a president has to protect.

Professional reputation is what the Washington class believes he will actually do. Public prestige is what the voters think of him. Both compound. Both decay.

A president who bluffs and folds loses reputation. A president who ignores voters loses prestige. Lose enough of either and the phone calls stop getting returned.

The case studies carry the weight. Truman firing MacArthur is the clean example. Maximum formal authority, maximum political cost, and Neustadt’s verdict is that Truman had no choice because reputation was on the line.

The steel seizure in 1952 is the cautionary tale. A president reaching for a power he did not have, getting slapped by the Supreme Court, and watching his bargaining position shrink for the rest of his term.

Eisenhower at Little Rock. Kennedy at the Bay of Pigs. Reagan at Reykjavik. Each gets the same measuring stick.

Neustadt’s real contribution is not the cases. It is the vocabulary. He gave the field reputation, prestige, persuasion, and vantage points as words you could apply to any crisis with a library card. The language outlived the cases it was built on.

What the book gets wrong.

Neustadt was written by a man who believed the presidency could be improved by smarter occupants. After Vietnam, Watergate, and the forty years that followed, the theory looks thin on institutional rot.

It overinvests in the individual and underweights the decay around him.

It assumes Washington is a marketplace of bargaining professionals. Parts of it still are. Large parts are a green room with better catering.

Who should read it. Anyone who has wondered why a president’s signature on a piece of paper does not produce the outcome he wanted. Anyone who suspects leadership is about something other than giving commands.

The president commands in theory, persuades in practice, and spends his political capital like a man who already knows the currency is about to be devalued.

Neustadt meets 2026.

Neustadt wrote for a Washington that bargained.

A cabinet secretary needed the president. The president needed the Hill. The Hill needed the voters. The voters needed to read the front page of a newspaper that employed adults.

Everyone in the room had a reason to keep the room functional.

The room is not the durable thing anymore. The room is a soundstage with five exits. The durable thing is the hardware.

Start with the currency Neustadt priced. Reputation and prestige.

I named The Trump Doctrine in December.

Four planks. Peace through leverage. Transactional alliances. Economic warfare as first resort. And a thirty-eight-year consistency on Iran that nobody in Washington took seriously until the landing craft started loading.

The thirty-eight years are the part Neustadt would have recognized. On Neustadt’s ledger, a man who has held the same foreign policy position since 1987 has accumulated a specific kind of persuasive authority.

Consistency is currency.

The 1987 ad in three American newspapers was the deposit. The 1988 Guardian interview, in which Trump said he would “do a number on Kharg Island,” was the second deposit. Every press conference since in which Iran came up was a rollover.

Monday’s piece was the withdrawal.

A president cashing thirty-eight years of accumulated persuasive capital is, by Neustadt’s arithmetic, a president writing a check he has been drafting since before he owned the Plaza.

Now the counter-leverage.

What China Knows About November 10 is where the material side of the ledger lives. Neustadt’s bargainer had political leverage and material leverage. In 1960 both of them were in the same country.

In 2026 the political leverage is in Washington and the material leverage is in Hebei Province.

The Federal Reserve can print dollars. It cannot print dysprosium.

Seven defense-critical rare earths are banned by Beijing from export for foreign military use, in writing. An F-35 contains 920 pounds of rare earth material America cannot produce without a permit from a country America is sanctioning.

The Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation cliff hits January 1, 2027.

That is not a negotiating position. That is a kitchen timer.

Inside Neustadt’s framework, this is ugly. A bargainer accumulates leverage to use later. A bargainer whose leverage is bleeding out of the ledger does not accumulate. He empties. He strikes inside the window or he loses it.

Now the Pentagon side.

The USS Gerald R. Ford is on day 300 of a seven-month deployment. This is like asking a starting pitcher to throw the tenth inning after a fourteen-hour flight in coach.

Thirty-three percent of the Navy’s tanker fleet is committed to the Gulf. The Pacific has zero carriers. Zero. While China exercises a hundred surface vessels around Taiwan.

The Joint Chiefs, who are professional pessimists and get paid to be, accepted thirty days of maximum operational risk starting March 31.

Thirty days from March 31 is April 30.

Inside that window the ships fight. Past the window the ships break in ways that make congressional testimony very long and very unpleasant.

The Chief of Naval Operations gets asked, under oath, why the world’s largest navy has one functioning carrier strike group east of Suez. He will not have a good answer. Nobody has a good answer.

The only thing worse than being asked the question is having to give it.

Neustadt never wrote about this. He could not. In 1960 America had four fleets and was building more. In 2026 we have one fleet on fumes and one president with one window in which it is still an asset.

Peak capability is not a plateau. Peak capability is the top of a parabola. One side of it, the hardware is an argument. The other side of it, the hardware is a question.

The question is why our carrier is broken again.

What Neustadt teaches this morning is that the bargainer is a calendar. The calendar is closing. The president’s persuasive authority on Kharg peaks between April 20 and April 22 and degrades daily thereafter.

A Neustadt president uses leverage to persuade.

A post-Butler president uses leverage because it is leaving.

On Neustadt’s lens alone the probability of the machine executing inside April 18 to 22 is 55 percent. Inside April 18 to 25 it is 75 percent. Inside the War Powers wall of April 29 it is 85 percent.

I am putting those numbers on the record today, under my name, the way I put the war on the record on February 11 and the cash call on the record on March 7.

Grade me next Saturday.

One book down.

BOOK TWO: FOUR PRESIDENTS, ONE MIRROR

Or: The Speechwriter Who Watched Four White Houses Learn the Same Lessons and Then Wrote Them Down

Eyewitness to Power: The Essence of Leadership, Nixon to Clinton, David Gergen (Simon & Schuster, 2000)

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Who the author is.

David Gergen worked in four White Houses in three decades.

Speechwriter for Nixon. Communications director for Ford. Communications director for Reagan. Counselor to Clinton.

Republican, Republican, Republican, Democrat, in that order. It annoyed nearly everyone, which explains why he ended up at Harvard. Harvard forgives anything except a tenure denial.

He edited U.S. News and World Report somewhere in the middle. He anchored round tables on PBS, which is what happens to men who have seen too much and told some of it.

The New York Times called the book candid and penetrating. Foreign Affairs called it shrewd and civic-minded. Both are correct. Neither is why you read it.

What the book actually says.

Gergen sat in the rooms mythology now describes. Most of the mythology is wrong. Not in outline. In emphasis.

He organizes the book around seven qualities he claims the best presidents share.

Inner mastery. A central compelling purpose. A capacity to persuade. An ability to work within the system. A sure, quick start. Strong, prudent advisers. Inspiring others to keep the flame.

It is a decent list. Mercier says lists like these are what journalists do with a thousand pages of White House memory when they cannot decide how to structure it.

The list is not why you read Gergen. The rooms are.

The Nixon chapter is the book. Everything else is filler.

Nixon in Gergen’s portrait is devastating because the portrait is affectionate.

A president of genuine strategic gifts. A mind that could hold three continents at once. A capacity to plan decades ahead. And a psychology so recurrently poisoned by grievance that it destroyed the gifts at roughly the rate of their size.

Gergen watched Nixon swing from statesman at dinner to paranoid late-night monologues on tape. He wrote without flinching about his own complicity in not walking out sooner. Most reviewers reached for Shakespeare, which is the compliment a reviewer offers when he does not know what else to say.

Ford gets a short, kind chapter. Gergen respects him and cannot quite hide the view that Ford was too decent for the job. Washington is not a place for decent men. It is a place for men who can pass for decent long enough.

Reagan is the chapter where Gergen has the most at stake. He helped shape the communication strategy that defined the first term. He credits Reagan with a sure, quick start, the clearest purpose of any modern president, and a relationship with the American public that survived operational failures that would have ruined anyone else.

He is also honest about the cost. A president who delegates deeply gets credit for the team’s wins and, later, the blame when the team runs beyond him. Iran-Contra made the chapter. So did Nancy.

The Clinton chapter is the most honest. Gergen joined in 1993 to help stabilize a presidency that was already coming apart in month six. He describes a man of blinding intelligence, real empathy, bottomless appetite, and no discipline. The book was drafted before Monica Lewinsky was a public scandal but not before the pattern Gergen already saw.

Same diagnosis he gave Nixon. Different symptoms. Same ruin.

The book’s real contribution is not the list. It is the quiet insistence, across eight hundred pages, that the office is harder than it looks from the outside and the people who survive it share an architecture of character you cannot buy off a shelf.

Gergen is not impressed by IQ in the White House. He has watched too many very smart men blow themselves up. Sometimes from the same desk.

What the book gets wrong.

Gergen is too close to his subjects to be brutal about them. The prose occasionally drifts into the grateful, dinner-party candor that mistakes itself for analysis. The Reagan chapter is a friend’s portrait. You came for one chapter. The rest is padding.

Who should read it. Anyone who wants to understand modern presidents as men rather than logos. Anyone who has worked for a powerful person and noticed the room is always quieter than the press conference.

The gift and the flaw are the same material, and most presidents run out of time before they learn to tell them apart.

Gergen meets 2026.

Gergen wrote the book to explain how smart men destroy themselves in the White House.

He did not know he was also writing the manual for how a smart man, having survived what should have destroyed him, starts to read his survival as mandate.

They Sent Him to a Cave at 15 explains the half of the room Gergen could not see.

Xi Jinping was a teenager in a cave in Shaanxi province while Richard Nixon was meeting Mao in Beijing. Xi was eating millet. Nixon was eating Peking duck. One of them remembers which.

Nixon in 1978, out of office and writing, warned that China would one day produce a leader whose ideological intensity deepened rather than softened. He wrote it down. Nobody read it.

Kissinger worked the China file for fifty years and wrote a book with Mao’s name in the title. He missed it. Nixon caught it.

The man who gave us Watergate also gave us the only paragraph of American strategic prose that correctly named the leader China would produce. History grades on a curve. Nixon made it through his curve.

That is Gergen’s Nixon. Brilliance and self-destruction on parallel tracks, and sometimes the brilliance finished the race after the self-destruction had already crashed the car into a tree.

Now Trump.

Different psychology. Same operational wiring.

Hale flagged the 1988 Guardian interview. It is the paragraph Gergen would have footnoted if he had lived to write a fifth chapter.

Trump, forty-two years old, sitting for a British paper with a drink in his hand and Manhattan out the window, described what he would do about Iran. He named Kharg Island. By name. In 1988.

The reporter treated him as a celebrity. The editor treated him as color. Thirty-eight years later landing craft appeared in the Gulf carrying the same idea.

A 1987 ad in three American newspapers. A 1988 Guardian interview. A career of television. A run of real estate deals that would have ended most men. Bankruptcies. Affairs. A reality show. A campaign. Two impeachments. A conviction. A bullet that grazed his ear in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the cameras were rolling.

Underneath all of it, in the same file cabinet as the ad and the interview, one consistent foreign policy idea since the year Reagan met Gorbachev in Reykjavik.

Gergen’s Nixon was transactional brilliance without transactional consistency. Nixon ran the same play twice on different partners and was surprised when the second partner had read the first file.

Trump is transactional consistency without analytical modesty. He has run the same play for thirty-eight years and now believes the universe has ratified it.

The psychology is not a footnote. It is the variable.

Nixon ran his reflex through calculation. Trump runs his reflex through what he has started to read as providence. Butler rewired a man who was already disposed to believe he had a destiny.

A bullet half an inch to the right and the second term never happens. A bullet half an inch to the left and the second term happens anyway with a different protagonist. In the margin between those two inches, a man who had been transactional became a man who is transactional and conscripted.

Those are not the same psychology.

Nixon negotiated Paris while B-52s leveled Hanoi. He did not announce the leveling. He did not announce the negotiating. Both ran at the same time.

Kissinger carried peace plans in one briefcase and targeting folders in another. Gergen watched it happen and was horrified and impressed in roughly equal measures. He wrote about the horror. He underwrote the impression.

Vice President Vance, last Tuesday on Fox News, disclosed that “exchanges of enrichment moratorium timelines occurred” in the Islamabad on April 7.

That is the tell.

Force with one hand. Diplomacy with the other. Neither hand is supposed to know what the other is about to do. The ambiguity is the instrument.

Gergen watched Nixon play the same chord in 1972. Vance played it on Fox. Hannity missed it. Fox producers missed it. Every foreign ministry in Europe caught it by the first commercial.

A Nixon who survived Watergate would have folded. A Trump who survived Butler does not fold. He doubles.

On Gergen’s lens the probability of the Nixon reflex producing action inside April 20 to 22 is 60 percent, with wider error bars than Nixon himself would have produced. Nixon’s variance was narrow because the calculation was cold. This variance is wide because the calculation is warm.

I have written talking points for four of the six presidents I have advised. Two of them read them. Two of them guessed. Neither of the two who guessed was the one you would expect.

A president who guesses is a president you model with wide error bars.

One more book down.

BOOK THREE: THE ARCHITECTURE OF ADVICE

Or: Why the Same President Can Get Brilliant Counsel on Monday and Catastrophic Counsel on Friday Without Changing a Face in the Room

Presidential Decision-making in Foreign Policy: The Effective Use of Information and Advice, Alexander L. George (Westview Press, 1980)

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Who the author is.

Alexander George spent most of his career moving between Stanford and the RAND Corporation. That is the campus where decision theory was written and the contractor where decision theory was paid for. The arrangement describes the field.

He helped found the academic study of how governments actually decide things, which is a different subject than how governments explained what they decided afterward. He developed the operational code, structured focused comparison, and what he called multiple advocacy.

Foreign Affairs called the book required reading for anyone serious about the presidency before the decade was out. Every national security process book since 1980 owes George a citation or an argument. Most owe both. A couple owe him an apology.

What the book actually says.

The central claim is heretical inside the Beltway.

Quality of decisions is less a function of the president’s intelligence than of the advisory system around him. Smart presidents with bad systems decide badly. Average presidents with good systems decide surprisingly well.

The system is the variable. The man is a smaller variable than Washington likes to pretend.

George identifies three archetypes.

The formalistic model, Eisenhower and parts of Nixon, runs information up a neat hierarchy. Clean. Orderly. Vulnerable to whatever got filtered out on the way up. The staff knew what the president liked. The staff learned to deliver it.

The competitive model, FDR, hands overlapping assignments to advisers who do not always know what the others have been asked. Duplication is the point. Contradiction is the point. FDR loved it. His deputies hated it. Decisions were rarely elegant but usually well-informed. Eleanor thought the system was mean. She was right and it still worked.

The collegial model, Kennedy after the Bay of Pigs, Carter sometimes, relies on open group deliberation. Advisers think as generalists, not department advocates. When it works it produces the ExComm of October 1962. When it fails it produces groupthink.

George is at his most useful on groupthink. He imported the concept from his Stanford colleague Irving Janis and sharpened it for presidential use. Pressure for unanimity. A directive leader. A stressed environment. The illusion of invulnerability. The suppression of doubt.

Every American foreign policy disaster since Eisenhower gets a paragraph, and the paragraphs read like a checklist the participants looked at and filed.

The signature contribution is multiple advocacy .

George argues no advisory system produces reliable foreign policy unless the president actively structures the room so dissent is heard, minority positions are tested, and no single adviser, no matter how senior, gets to define the frame.

It is the opposite of the staffed briefing. It is hard, slow, expensive of the president’s time, and the only thing that consistently works.

The president is not the decider in this model. The president is the architect of the room in which the decision will be made. Those are different jobs. Most presidents try to do the first and skip the second.

George grounds it in Vietnam, Korea, Suez, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and the Iran hostage rescue. He avoids the historian’s temptation to replay the cases as morality tales. He is interested in the shape of the table and the order in which advisers were called.

The Bay of Pigs reconstruction alone is worth the price of the book, which you will have to order used. Westview Press is not what it was in 1980.

What the book gets wrong.

The prose is academic in the old sense, which is to say you will occasionally want to throw the book across a room.

George wrote before the modern interagency became a truly metastatic bureaucracy, before the NSC went from a dozen staff to several hundred, and before cable television rewired the clock on every decision. The framework endures. The plumbing has changed in ways George only partly foresaw.

Who should read it. Anyone who runs a team that makes consequential decisions under uncertainty. Anyone who has ever sat in a meeting where the best idea in the room died because the wrong person brought it up.

The president does not decide foreign policy. The room decides, and the president either builds the room honestly or lives with what an honest room would not have said.

George meets 2026.

George wrote the book around three failure modes.

Groupthink. Court factionalism. The decision-node vacuum.

He built the book to help presidents avoid all three. He never wrote a word about the fourth, because in 1980 the fourth did not exist.

I am naming it today.

Hardware precommitment. The failure mode in which the advisers are not deliberating toward a decision. They are ratifying one the machine has already made.

Watch.

The General Running Iran’s War is where this gets operational.

Ahmad Vahidi runs Iran’s war. Former Minister of Defense. Under Interpol Red Notice since the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires. Argentina indicted him. Iran did not extradite him. Iran does not extradite anyone.

Vahidi sits inside the brotherhood between the Supreme Leader’s office and the Quds Force. He has never been in a room with anyone on the American side. He is not the person Witkoff was talking to in Islamabad.

Witkoff was talking to a diplomatic technician whose instructions come from a room Witkoff cannot enter, passed by a man he cannot name, approved by a cleric whose medical condition is classified speculation inside two allied intelligence services.

This is the advisory environment the George framework requires the president to operate in.

George assumed a functional counterparty. The framework requires the advisers to have a reality to argue over. Iran has denied them one. There is no confirmable sovereign on the other side. There is no confirmable chain of authorization.

There is no room a cabinet secretary can point to and say, with a straight face, this is the table at which our proposal will be ratified.

Now the American room.

Vance. Witkoff. Kushner. Rubio. Hegseth. Cooper.

Six men. Four of them have never held a full government position before the last twelve months. One is the Vice President. One is a real estate developer whose last relevant job was brokering a hotel deal in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The Secretary of State is the most traditional profile in the room and he is new to the job. The Secretary of Defense spent more time in front of a camera than in field command. The Secretary of the Treasury is the only man with a balance sheet in his head, and the balance sheet is somebody else’s.

Their combined operational military experience is less than the average junior officer on the Boxer.

This is not George’s multiple advocacy. It is not even court factionalism. It is six men who cannot advocate against the machine because they cannot see the machine.

The machine runs on standing authorities.

Rear Admirals adjust speeds and headings inside those authorities. Public Affairs Officers at O-6 scrub DVIDS captions on their own timelines. Marine command elements schedule CBRN rehearsals because a tactical faction inside the Corps has decided Kharg is the highest-probability amphibious contingency facing the fleet.

None of those decisions appear on any cabinet calendar. None of them require a principal’s signature. All of them are parts of the decision the principals think they are still considering.

What the principals bring to the Oval is not a set of options. It is a status update on a decision that has already left the reversible phase.

Now Paris. Friday.

Starmer. Macron. Merz if he flew in.

The Paris summit is George’s failure mode operating at altitude. NATO’s advisory apparatus is competent and well-staffed and discovering in real time that competence is not the variable.

The variable is the room. NATO is not in the room. Washington has excluded it, politely and completely, since the first MEU sortied on Day Fourteen of the blockade.

The summit is the advisory apparatus discovering that it can object. It cannot arrest.

Object and arrest are different functions. The confusion of one for the other is how alliances end quietly, usually over a good lunch, with somebody picking up the check because they did not want to look small.

What George teaches this morning is that the advisers will not stop Kharg.

Not because they are weak or stupid. Because George’s framework was built for a presidency in which advisers were upstream of the decision. The 2026 presidency has reversed the plumbing.

Advisers are downstream of the machine. Water flows one way. There is no valve the adviser controls.

A small probability of external shock remains. Islamabad Round Two producing a breakthrough nobody expects. A Chinese escalation that freezes American posture. An Iranian move nobody has yet seen.

None of those are advisers in George’s sense. They are exogenous events. George did not write a book about those.

Allison did.

On George’s lens the probability of advisory intervention preventing or altering the kinetic decision is under 5 percent.

I have sat in rooms where six men in suits briefed a seventh man in a suit and none of them had ever been shot at. I have sat in rooms where one man in a suit briefed a second man in a suit and both of them had been.

The rooms are not the same room. The decisions are not the same decisions. The president is alone in both.

One book left.

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BOOK FOUR: THREE WAYS OF SEEING THE SAME THIRTEEN DAYS

Or: Three Lenses on the Cuban Missile Crisis, and Why Using One Alone Can Get Everyone Killed

Essence of Decision: Explaining the Cuban Missile Crisis, Graham Allison and Philip Zelikow (Longman, Second Edition, 1999. Original 1971)

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Who the author is.

Graham Allison taught at the Harvard Kennedy School for fifty years. Founded and ran the Belfer Center. Served as Assistant Secretary of Defense under Clinton.

His name has been attached to nearly every major academic debate about nuclear weapons and American statecraft since the Johnson administration. He is still above ground and will still correct you if you mispronounce the title.

Philip Zelikow joined him for the 1999 second edition. Zelikow later ran the 9/11 Commission, which is the job you take when you want to be formally disappointed by your own country at federal pay grade.

The New York Review of Books called the original the most influential book in international relations of the second half of the twentieth century. Few serious readers dispute it. The second edition adds Soviet archive material that only opened after the Cold War. It does not soften the argument. It hardens it.

What the book actually says.

Every American old enough to remember October 1962 thinks they know the story. Soviet missiles in Cuba. Thirteen days. Kennedy faces down Khrushchev. The world pauses at the edge. Blockade, backchannel, withdrawal. The rational hero reasons his way to peace.

Allison’s argument is that the story is true, incomplete, and dangerous by itself.

The story is a product of Model I. The rational actor model. Nations as unitary actors pursuing interests. The US wanted the missiles out. The Soviets wanted to deter invasion and achieve parity. The decisions followed.

Most histories of the crisis stop here. Most histories are wrong by half.

Allison does not stop. He replays the same thirteen days through Model II, organizational behavior, and Model III, governmental politics. Three lenses on the same event at increasing resolution. Each lens reveals something the others hide.

Model II asks what the crisis looks like when you stop pretending states are unitary actors and start looking at the organizations that actually execute policy.

The Air Force has doctrine. The Navy has standard operating procedures. The CIA has collection routines designed for the last war.

Why did the Soviets deploy missiles uncamouflaged? Because Soviet Strategic Rocket Forces had a standard operating procedure for deploying missiles, and the procedure did not include camouflage. Nobody wrote a separate procedure for tropical countries twenty miles from the American coast. They used the Siberian procedure.

Why did the American blockade go out further than Kennedy had ordered? Because the Navy had its own doctrine about safe blockade distance, and the Navy’s doctrine did not care what the president preferred.

Model II reads like a horror story about what happens when large organizations execute the decisions of men who do not know how the organizations actually work.

Model III is where the book becomes indispensable.

In Model III, foreign policy is the product of bargaining among senior officials inside one government. The president is one player among many. Bureaucratic politics. Personal rivalries. Departmental interests. The constant question of who will get blamed if it goes wrong.

The Joint Chiefs wanted airstrikes. Robert Kennedy wanted the blockade. Adlai Stevenson wanted a deal. Dean Acheson wanted to invade. Each position is traceable not just to a reading of the national interest but to the chair the adviser sat in, the career he was protecting, the war he had already fought in his own head.

Model III does not replace Model I. It corrects it by showing what Model I cannot see.

The Model III chapters are among the best pieces of narrative nonfiction on decision-making ever published in a book with the word explaining in the subtitle. I underlined half my Allison.

The second edition adds Soviet material. The Presidium had its own Model III. So did the Cubans. Three governments bargaining internally while bargaining with each other.

The wonder is that anyone survived to write the book.

What the book gets wrong.

The three lenses are not cleanly separable in practice, and Allison sometimes pretends they are. Critics have argued for decades that Model I keeps reappearing inside Models II and III because analysts cannot help themselves. The second edition is tighter on Soviet decisions but gentler on the American Navy’s improvisations during the blockade. And the framework invites lazy application. A reader who treats the models as boxes rather than lenses will misuse all three and sound smart doing it.

Who should read it. Anyone who makes decisions inside an institution larger than the decision itself. Anyone who has ever assumed, wrongly, that what the president wanted was what the government did.

The missiles came out of Cuba because three governments were arguing with themselves at the same time, and every one of those arguments is the reason the world is still here.

Allison meets 2026.

This is the book the Saturday closes through. Allison is the only one on the shelf that explains why the hardware and not the man is now the actor.

Allison’s first lens is Rational Actor. It is the lens cable news uses because it fits on a chyron.

Iran wants parity. America wants the missiles out. Iran wants deterrent capability. America wants chokepoint access. States as unified agents.

Allison’s argument is that the first lens is necessary and insufficient. CNBC is running Model I at ninety-six frames per second. Every commentator you hear this weekend will narrate Model I. Tehran is miscalculating. Washington is posturing. Markets are pricing risk.

All three sentences are true on the first lens. All three are useless on the second.

The second lens is Organizational Process.

Start with the five-clock convergence. This is my war council’s assessment. I am naming it today below as the Five-Clock Doctrine.

Clock one. Axios leak, April 7. A White House source chose the phrase “one month to weaken” inside a specific meeting rhythm. That phrase was not press strategy. It was an organizational tell. A staffer selected a phrase that encoded a window.

Clock two. The Islamabad ceasefire expires April 22. A framework negotiated on April 7 produced an end-date. The end-date did not require presidential re-decision because nobody built in a presidential re-decision node.

Clock three. The Marine CBRN rehearsal on April 14. Marines run chemical defense drills at specific intervals before specific mission sets. The Corps does not rehearse chemical defense because somebody got bored at Camp Wilson.

Clock four. The Bush sprint arrival. A Rear Admiral’s standing authority to vary formation speed produced the date without White House input. The White House reads about it in the morning briefing.

Clock five. The Boxer position. Transiting 18 to 20 knots with a DVIDS cadence that lets analysts triangulate her arrival at Diego Garcia without the Navy having to say so.

The Navy has a sense of humor. It is dry.

No single clock was set by the president. Five clocks together make the decision inevitable.

This is Allison’s second lens operating in real time.

If you have been reading Monday, the Tuesday SITREP, and Wednesday, you have been reading Allison without knowing it.

Each post is a catalog of organizational processes. Each process is independent. Each has its own schedule, its own paper trail, its own governing authority.

The aggregate is a machine moving at operational speed while the principals are still scheduling the meeting at which they will discuss whether the machine should be moving.

The OPSEC scrub on April 11 belongs in this lens.

A Public Affairs Officer at O-6 or above converted routine geographic captions to generic Area-of-Responsibility language on the DVIDS feed. Captions about specific port calls became captions about ongoing operations. Ship names were redacted on one feed and left on another.

Standard procedure. Entirely legal. The geographic information closed because the operational sensitivity opened.

No cabinet officer asked for the change. The machine scrubbed itself at captain-or-commander level and propagated upward. The operation’s security perimeter closed before any principal was asked to close it.

The principal’s job is to catch up. He has not yet caught up. He will sign it into effect only after the shooting starts.

The Rich Starry eleven-day AIS spoof is the same lens running inside the Iranian state.

The shadow fleet does not need orders. It runs on standard procedures for evading sanctions that predate this war by years. The blockade’s definitional gap was found by an organizational process that kept functioning while Beijing’s foreign ministry condemned the blockade at nine in the morning.

The tanker went through at nine at night.

Beijing condemned. Tehran moved. Neither side required a decision. Both sides required a system.

Kissinger would have read the condemnations. Allison would have read the hull numbers.

Exxon and Guyana is the private sector version.

When Darren Woods told the president what Exxon was seeing in its own data, he was not advocating a position. He was reporting an organizational fact. Guyana’s production curve. The Permian’s decline. The Strait insurance market. The LNG reroute economics.

Woods does not decide any of them. He reads them. The president can choose which to listen to. He cannot change what they are saying.

The third lens is Governmental Politics.

Three factional rooms running at the same time.

Tehran. The Vahidi brotherhood runs the war. The civilian government cannot arrest it. The Supreme Leader’s medical condition is contested inside his own security circle.

Mojtaba, the son, is present by proxy but has not been publicly activated in a way that allows a Western interlocutor to direct a proposal to him.

The Quds Force reports to the brotherhood. The regular army reports to the regular chain. The two chains agree on roughly 40 percent of the operational picture on any given day.

That is the Iranian room.

Beijing. The Xi Politburo runs its own factional contest. The rare earths file belongs to one wing. The carrier deployment file belongs to another. The Strait insurance market belongs to a third. The Politburo does not publish. It decides. The decisions show up in tanker schedules and export regulations.

The Pentagon. The factions are sharper than anyone says in print. Navy wants a stand-off solution that preserves the fleet. Marines want an amphibious mission that validates the MEU doctrine. CENTCOM wants a finite operation it can hand off. The Joint Chiefs want a decision clean enough to defend in congressional testimony.

None of these factions is partisan. All of them are inside the Building.

The tactical faction that argued for a CBRN rehearsal at Camp Wilson inside the MEU pre-deployment cycle won its argument because Kharg is, in the Corps’ professional judgment, the highest-probability amphibious contingency facing the fleet.

That judgment is not a cabinet decision. It is professional consensus inside the Corps. The rehearsal happened. The faction that scheduled it prevailed. The principal will find out in the after-action report, three weeks after the principle was settled.

Paris. The Starmer-Macron-Merz triangle is a Governmental Politics room the Americans are not in. Whether Iran was invited to Friday’s summit adjusts one paragraph of this Saturday. It does not move the distribution below because the distribution already encodes the advisory failure mode.

Hale wanted me to slow down here. Allison’s Cuban Missile Crisis chapters, reread this week, read like a field manual for the next seven days.

Three governments bargaining internally while bargaining with each other. Three sets of standard operating procedures running underneath. Three sets of factions competing to shape the formal decision.

In 1962 the miracle was that anyone survived.

In 2026 the miracle will be if anyone is surprised.

Allison’s central warning is operational. No single lens is sufficient.

Use Model I alone and you get CNBC. Use Model II alone and you get a Pentagon briefing. Use Model III alone and you get a political column.

Use all three and you get the decision the hardware is about to execute.

Combined probability across three lenses, filtered through Allison, is as follows.

Kinetic seizure inside April 18 to 22: 55 to 60 percent. Kinetic seizure inside April 23 to 25: 20 to 25 percent. Kinetic seizure inside April 26 to 29: 10 percent. Deal closure with force posture frozen as enforcement: 7 to 10 percent. Cancellation or deferral: under 3 percent.

Total probability the machine executes in some form before April 29: 85 to 95 percent.

I have been inside two of Allison’s three lenses during my career and have learned, at cost, to stop pretending I can see all three at once. Nobody can.

The closest a serious reader gets is a set of books that each specialize in one lens and a Saturday morning quiet enough to hold all three in the same head at the same time.

Four books. Three lenses. One week.

Now the doctrines.

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THE THREE DOCTRINES

I have named foreign policy doctrines before. I named the Trump Doctrine in December. I am naming three more today.

The Kharg Doctrine.

In the post-Butler era, the American president ratifies decisions the machine has pre-committed, inside a leverage window defined by the shelf life of the hardware, against a counterparty who does not exist, in a room no satellite can find, on a clock set by an adversary whose patience was forged in a cave while the president was selling condominiums in Manhattan.

That is the sentence. Five clauses. Read it once. Read it twice. It makes more sense the second time and less sense the third.

A president who cannot bargain with a counterparty he cannot name. A window set by the parabola of his own hardware, not his own calendar. A room, in Tehran, no foreign intelligence service has mapped. A cave, in Shaanxi, where the other side of this decision was formed five decades before the man on this side ran for his first office. A real estate career that sold the American vertical to tenants while the other side read Marx by kerosene lamp.

Neustadt would have recognized half of it. The other half is new. The cave is new. The parabola is new. The tenant who became president is new. The man from the cave who became president is new. The post-Butler psychology that treats a survived assassination as a mandate is new.

The Kharg Doctrine is the name for all of it.

The Chokepoint Doctrine.

The post-1945 consensus said the maritime chokepoints belong to everyone. Malacca. Hormuz. Bab el-Mandeb. Suez. Panama.

The deal, as written, was that free navigation was a global public good underwritten by a navy that did not own the water. It was a nice deal. It lasted seventy-seven years. Seventy-seven years is good for any international arrangement that does not involve Switzerland.

The doctrine being implemented this week says the chokepoints belong to whoever parks a nuclear carrier group next to them and dares the world to object.

China objected at nine in the morning.

China sailed a tanker through at nine at night.

Europe hosted a summit with croissants.

The objections confirmed the doctrine. They did not stop it. Every subsequent objection from every subsequent capital will do the same.

The doctrine has the advantage of naming what was already true. The post-1945 consensus did not survive 2022. It has been running on fumes since. This week it is being replaced by a clearer rule with fewer footnotes.

Whoever parks a carrier group next to a chokepoint owns the chokepoint. Until somebody else parks a bigger one.

The Five-Clock Doctrine.

A presidential decision is no longer made when a president says yes.

A presidential decision is made when five independent operational clocks converge on a single week and the president discovers that saying no would cost him more than saying yes.

The five clocks are set by advisers who have left the room, by Rear Admirals operating inside standing authorities, by foreign ministries responding to their own incentives, by Public Affairs Officers scrubbing DVIDS captions, and by statutes written in 1973 that nobody wants to test.

The president is not a bargainer under this doctrine. He is a ratifier.

The cabinet is not an advisory body. It is a chorus.

The advisers are not upstream. They are downstream. The machine runs on its own paper and the paper tells the machine what to do.

This is the sharpest of the three doctrines because it names the mechanism, not the outcome. Kharg and Chokepoint describe where the doctrine is being applied. Five-Clock describes how.

A doctrine that names a mechanism is harder to walk back than a doctrine that names a target. The target can be swapped. The mechanism persists.

Four books. Three doctrines. One week.

Neustadt teaches us the bargainer is a calendar. The calendar closes April 29.

Gergen teaches us the Nixon reflex runs before the runway ends. The runway ends April 22.

George teaches us the advisers cannot stop the machine. The machine is at Diego Garcia, Cyprus, the Cape of Good Hope, Al Udeid, and on the DVIDS caption queue.

Allison teaches us the decision belongs to the hardware. The hardware has decided.

THE PROBABILITY ARCHITECTURE

I am putting numbers on the record today. Numbers the next seven days will resolve for me.

Primary kinetic window, April 18 to 22. Boxer at or arriving Diego Garcia. Bush sprinting into Arabian Sea. Lincoln on station at drawn-down magazines. Ceasefire expires April 22. Five clocks converge inside this window.

Combined probability of seizure: 55 to 60 percent.

Secondary window, April 23 to 25. Boxer running the Tripoli-template timing rather than the sprint template. Bush with escorts rather than sprinting alone. Islamabad Round Two produces no breakthrough. Ceasefire rolls into rejection.

Combined probability: 20 to 25 percent.

War Powers terminal window, April 26 to 29. The latest the administration can act without formally asking Congress. Politically radioactive. Operationally still open.

Combined probability: 10 percent.

Deal closure with force posture as enforcement. A framework Trump can sell as a win emerges from Islamabad Round Two or from a direct Trump-to-Vahidi channel the Americans cannot yet confirm exists. The dimmer switch installs anyway because the machine is already built. The force stays where it is. The force was the argument.

Combined probability: 7 to 10 percent.

Cancellation or indefinite deferral. Requires the Vahidi brotherhood to crack, Mojtaba to appear with actual operational authority, or a Chinese-brokered off-ramp neither capital is building. None of this is visible in the data.

Combined probability: under 3 percent.

Total probability the machine executes in some form before April 29: 85 to 95 percent.

Either kinetic seizure or coerced deal with force posture as enforcement. The force was the argument. The force is still the argument. Both outcomes validate the thesis.

No hedging. No academic qualifications. No “geopolitical uncertainty,” which is the phrase analysts use when they want to be paid without being graded.

The numbers are the numbers. The reader can take them, file them, or leave them.

I am putting them on the record the way I put the war on the record on February 11, seventeen days before the bombs fell. The way I put the cash call on the record on March 7, two weeks before the S&P lost three trillion dollars.

Grade me next Saturday.

THREE GAPS, SEVEN DAYS

I opened this Saturday on a diagnostic. The gap between what the patient says and what the patient does is the diagnosis.

You now have three gaps to watch for the next seven days.

The first gap is between what Washington says and what the machine does.

Every press conference between now and April 29 will contain one of three phrases. All options are on the table. Negotiations are ongoing. The president has not made a decision.

Every time you hear one, open a ship tracker in another tab.

The ship tracker is an RSS feed. The press conference is theater.

If the ship is moving and the podium says waiting, the ship is right.

The second gap is between the screen and the ship.

The S&P is an index with the attention span of a golden retriever in a squirrel park. It is currently trading a 40 handle above what the underlying energy math says it should. Brent is pricing one war. Equities are pricing a different one.

The two prices cannot both be right. One of them will find the other. It will not be the ship moving toward the screen.

The third gap is between what the advisers brief and what the hardware executes.

Watch for an adviser on Sunday morning saying something the hardware has already falsified by Monday morning. It will happen. It has happened twice this month.

The third time is when the room gives up and the machine takes the chair.

Three gaps. Seven days.

The Saturday Mischief Library is free. It will always be free. I hold the old-fashioned view that libraries should be free, and the reader who needs these four books most is the reader who cannot buy them yet.

The junior officer on the Boxer carrying out a decision the principals have not technically made.

The retiree in Daytona Beach, which is where my coffee is cold by now, who is tired of being lied to by people who do not know they are lying.

The Columbia Law student who has decided foreign policy is a job and wants to know what the job is.

Nine books before these. Four today. Thirteen deep and counting.

Friday is the ladder. Saturday is the library. Both stay free. Always.

Monday is the investment thesis. Wednesday is the geopolitical intelligence. Sunday is Dear Charlie. Those three live behind The Threshold because somebody has to pay the phone bill and cable news is not going to start paying me to be right.

Monday publishes before the market opens. Monday is where the numbers become positions.

Cable news will catch up. It always does.

It just does it after it is too late to matter.

In the meantime. Four old books on a shelf. Three doctrines named today. Five clocks ticking at the same speed. One week that will either hold the numbers or break them.

Grade me next Saturday. Either way, you will have spent thirty minutes with Neustadt, Gergen, George, and Allison, and twenty more with this Library, and will understand the next move before the anchors do.

That is not a small thing.

That is the whole thing.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

P.S. If this changed how you see the war and President Trump’s decision making process, share it with someone who needs to see it before the Marines arrive and the stock market goes nuts.

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