Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
7h

If Iran blows the crap out of Haifa the IMEC corridor is heavily delayed - THEN serious carnage will ensue quickly. Kharg is another phase in slow war (huge though).

Great info. I learnt a lot.

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4 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
CK's avatar
CK
6h

Hey Charlie—This was incredibly informative. Thank you. I feel this piece provides context behind force posturing vs. diplomacy really well and context for “tells.”

In the podcast the other day, you started getting into your broader world view, but it felt like the conversation shifted before you had a chance to finish.

This piece does an excellent job showing signal from the noise in current context. The consequences feel enormous with the backdrop of AI and further geopolitical escalation. I’d love to hear even briefly a bit more where you think we are going. Your logical step through of events is invaluable. Thanks!

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