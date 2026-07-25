Saturday. The Mischief Library.

I read more than fifty of these a year, which medicine classifies as a risk factor and I classify as the last legal form of insider information. On Saturdays you get the contraband. This week every publication smarter than the news landed on the same phrase, tacit knowledge, which is the scholarly name for the thing your plumber has and your consultant charges six hundred dollars an hour to gesture at. So, no airport shelf. Not the thriller where a widowed Navy SEAL saves the Federal Reserve, and not the fable where a llama teaches a private equity partner to feel. The real thing instead. An anthropologist, an anarchist, a cyclist, and a surgeon, exactly as the title promised. The Library seats three by custom. This week a fourth pulled up a chair, because three books can tell you what is true, and it takes a fourth to keep you from doing anything expensive about it. A fifth arrived carrying a Pulitzer. He does not get a chair at the table. He holds the door, and you are about to walk through it. I read armed. The author states a case, I state one back, and by chapter three the margins look like a deposition. Whatever survives the fight gets copied into the empty pages at the end of the book. Which means the most valuable research I own exists in exactly one copy, in one house, in handwriting only I can decode. This week I went back into four books I had already fought with once and found the old underlines waiting like tripwires. Every one of them has since gone off.

On Monday morning, a Chinese lab hands the world the largest open AI model ever built. Free. To everyone. Washington spent four years and a few hundred billion dollars trying to prevent exactly this. Whether it matters comes down to a question a 24-year-old answered in a footnote and then bet $20 billion on. Four books say he is half right. By the end of this piece you will know which half, why the real US-China race was never about chips, and the one asset you own that cannot be stolen, sanctioned, or conveyed on a phone call. The story starts in a basement in Massachusetts, forty-six years ago.

They Built the Machine, Won the War, and the Company Died of Natural Causes Anyway.

In the winter of 1980, in a basement in Westborough, Massachusetts, a team of engineers too young to rent cars built a computer that saved a company.

Data General was getting lapped by Digital Equipment. The sanctioned next-generation machine was being built in North Carolina with the budget, the blessing, and the press releases. The basement got none of that.

Tom West ran the basement. He hired kids a year out of school, split them into the Hardy Boys, who did hardware, and the Microkids, who did microcode, and put one question to each recruit.

The question was whether they would sign up. Signing up meant the machine owned your nights, your weekends, and your marriage prospects. In exchange you got the work, which was the entire compensation package, and they took it.

Tracy Kidder sat in that basement for the whole run and wrote The Soul of a New Machine, which won the Pulitzer and remains the best book in English about what a team knows together that no member could write down alone.

The Eagle shipped. The Eagle won.

And Data General died anyway. EMC bought what was left in 1999. Everything that team knew in its hands, the collective feel for a machine that no spec sheet ever held, dissolved with the org chart.

The knowledge lived in the room. The room stopped existing.

The Hands

I underlined that idea in the back pages of my copy of Kidder years ago. Yesterday it walked into a restaurant in Daytona Beach and ordered lunch.

Dr. Paul Halczenko is a Founding Member of Capital Mischief. He reached out this week, driving his family home to South Carolina, and I ran the diligence I run on every Mischief Maker who crosses the Threshold. What I found settled it. I have a weakness for rebels, and I had to meet this one.

So yesterday I sat down with Paul, his wife Nadeen, their son Francis, ninth grade, and their daughter Gwen, third grade.

For nine years Paul was a pediatric intensivist at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, the unit where the sickest children go. That craft lives in the hands. Airways the width of a drinking straw. Catheters into veins finer than pencil lead. Rehearsed daily or lost slowly.

In the fall of 2021 his employer mandated the COVID vaccine. His faith said no, he said so plainly, and he asked for a religious exemption.

Denied.

On November 12 he went on unpaid leave. In mid-December the hospital dropped the mandate and recalled the four colleagues who had sued alongside him. Not Paul. No reason given. His lawyer searched the record for one and came up empty.

Now the detail this entire piece turns on. Paul’s legal argument was that a doctor’s knowledge lives in his hands, and hands forget.

The federal judge conceded it in writing, acknowledging his “specialized skills will likely deteriorate.” Then ruled against him anyway. The court agreed the knowledge was perishable and priced its loss as bearable.

Because of his faith he was out of work two and a half years.

A husband, a father, a board-certified specialist in keeping children alive.

He held.

The hands remembered.

Today he is the Medical Director of a hospital in South Carolina. At lunch he talked about his kids and his work. The exile came up only because I had done my homework, which is the surest tell of a man who endured something for its own sake and not for the story.

When a reporter once asked him on camera whether it was worth it, he answered in twelve words. “That is always worth it. Ultimately, I have to answer to God.”

Kidder’s engineers had the knowledge and lost it when the room dissolved. Paul had the room taken away and kept the knowledge, at a price a federal court itemized and ruled bearable.

Hold both stories. Because Wall Street just bet twenty billion dollars that the room does not matter and the recipe travels in an hour. The next four thousand words are about what that bet gets right, what it misses, and what the missing part costs.

The Kid Who Turned a Footnote Into $20 Billion

Leopold Aschenbrenner is twenty-four. He started Columbia at fifteen and graduated valedictorian of the class of 2021 at nineteen. OpenAI’s Superalignment team by twenty-one.

Fired in April 2024 over an alleged information leak, after writing the board a memo warning about Chinese industrial espionage. He disputes the characterization. In San Francisco, either one counts as a reference.

He wrote a 165-page essay called Situational Awareness, predicting AGI by 2027 and a Cold War over it. Michael Dell shared it. Ivanka Trump shared it. Then he opened a hedge fund with the same name, seeded by Nat Friedman, Daniel Gross, and the Collison brothers.

Less than two years later, per the Wall Street Journal, the fund runs more than $20 billion. Up more than 1,000% after fees since launch. Up roughly 270% this year through May, which is not a return, it is a ransom note.

Regulars met him here first. In April I walked through the 13F where he dumped his Nvidia, his Broadcom, his TSM, his Micron, and his Vistra while Wall Street stayed long all five. His disclosed book was five and a half billion then.

The next filing showed thirteen point seven. Then the Journal profile landed in June and the rest of the world caught up.

That piece was what he sold. This one is how he knows.

Jane Street invested. When word got out that the fund held T1 Energy, the stock jumped 23% in a single day.

Two people run it. Aschenbrenner and his director of research. No model, no factor screens, one interpretive framework applied by hand to a concentrated book.

The philosopher Michael Polanyi had a name for what they are selling. He called it tacit knowledge, the things we know but cannot tell, the skill in the hands that never survives transfer to the manual.

The tech war between America and China is usually narrated in chips. The more interesting contest runs underneath it, over exactly this kind of knowledge, the kind that cannot be written down, shipped, or stolen.

Four books explain that contest better than any research note I pay for.

Yesterday’s piece ended with Musk’s bookshelf. Bostrom, Asimov, Adams, and a book about why things do not fall down.

Today you get mine.

God Gave the English Better Rifles and the Inuit Better Grandmothers

In 1845, Sir John Franklin sailed from England with 129 men and the best-equipped Arctic expedition ever mounted. Steam engines. Three years of provisions. Libraries aboard.

Every man died, most of them slowly, near King William Island. In that same territory, Inuit families had been raising children for thousands of years.

The Englishmen were not stupid. They were missing something no individual intelligence could improvise in a winter or ten: millennia of accumulated technique for clothing, hunting, shelter, and travel, held not in any one head but in a people.

Joseph Henrich opens The Secret of Our Success with failures like this one, then spends 445 pages explaining them. Henrich runs Harvard’s department of human evolutionary biology, and the book took the 2016 CIFAR Book of the Year.

His argument is a demotion notice for the individual brain. Alone, we are the most helpless species on the planet, capable of starving in a forest full of food.

We conquered the earth anyway, because we are the only species that runs a collective brain. We watch. We copy the successful, defer to the prestigious, preserve what the dead learned, divide knowledge among specialists, recombine, and accumulate.

The unit of human intelligence is not the genius. It is the network, compounding across generations.

The Chimpanzee Rebuttal

Lesson 3 of yesterday’s piece was Musk’s chimpanzee argument. If the gap between AI and humans dwarfs the gap between humans and chimpanzees, he reasons, it is hard to imagine the chimpanzees staying in charge. He apologized first, then called us evolved banana eaters.

Henrich spent 445 pages measuring that first gap, and the reading is not what Musk assumes.

What separated us from the chimps was never the individual brain. Run a chimpanzee against a human toddler on physical puzzles, tools, and spatial tasks, and you get roughly a tie. The toddler dominates exactly one event: learning from others.

We did not out-think the chimps. We out-copied them, out-taught them, out-accumulated them.

Which makes “smarter than the sum of human intelligence” a slipperier target than it sounds on tape. The sum is not a pile of brains you can add up and beat. It is a transmission network compounding across generations, and it is the only reason a species that loses memory contests to a chimpanzee named Ayumu is running the zoo at all.

Whether a machine can beat the network rather than the neurons is the real five-year question. Nobody on the tape asked it.

The Poison You Cannot Taste and the Recipe Nobody Can Explain

Henrich’s most unsettling exhibit is bitter manioc, a staple crop laced with cyanide compounds. Amazonian peoples process it through a multi-day sequence of scraping, grating, washing, and waiting.

Ask the women running the sequence why each step exists and you will hear custom, not chemistry. Skip steps and nothing happens today. The poison works over years, too slowly for anyone to connect cause and crop.

When manioc crossed to Africa without the full sequence, chronic poisoning followed. The ritual was smarter than any person performing it. Read that sentence twice.

Now walk it into a factory. The technician who hears a bearing dying before the sensors do. The foreman who knows which supplier’s certificates are fiction. The engineer who knows which tolerance forgives and which one destroys yield.

Nobody owns the factory’s knowledge. Including the man who owns the factory.

Now walk it into an AI lab, because Aschenbrenner did. Buried in a footnote of his essay is the claim doing all the work: he concedes the engineering of giant training runs is messy, fragile, and genuinely tacit, but insists the algorithmic recipe, the architectures and scaling laws, “could be conveyed in a one-hour call.”

Henrich’s entire book is the rebuttal to that footnote. The call transmits the recipe. It cannot transmit the person who knows, at hour nine hundred of a training run, which anomaly is noise and which one is the run dying.

Information moves at the speed of a phone call. Capability moves at the speed of a generation.

The Commandments Nobody Can Explain

Jewish law splits the commandments into two kinds.

Mishpatim are the ones whose logic shows: do not murder, do not steal.

Chukim come without stated reasons. The red heifer. Wool and linen. Two thousand years of the sharpest minds in the tradition have argued the chukim without settling them.

I am not going to tell you a commandment is a cyanide protocol. That flattens the sacred into the useful, which is bad theology and worse anthropology.

But Henrich detonates something the modern mind treats as self-evident: that a practice you cannot justify is a practice you should discard. The manioc washers could not justify a single step. The steps were keeping them alive.

Some inheritances carry more knowledge than their inheritors. Worth remembering in shul, in Shenzhen, and in a server farm in Abilene.

How to Kill a Forest by Loving It Too Precisely

In the late 1700s, German states looked at their forests and saw untidy revenue. So they invented scientific forestry. Survey the trees, model the yield, clear the underbrush, plant Norway spruce in rows a Prussian could love.

The first harvest was magnificent. The second one died.

The clutter they had removed, the deadfall and fungus and unprofitable species, had been feeding the soil the whole time. They optimized the forest into a spreadsheet and the spreadsheet died on schedule. The Germans eventually needed a word for it: Waldsterben. Forest death.

The late Yale political scientist James C. Scott opens Seeing Like a State with those dead German trees, and the book has been quietly radicalizing careful readers since 1998.

Scott’s subject is legibility. A state cannot govern what it cannot read, so it simplifies the world until the world becomes readable. Permanent surnames, so you can be taxed and drafted. Cadastral maps. Standard weights and measures.

Scott is honest about this, and you should be too. Most of it is necessary. Civilization runs on the simplifications.

The disease begins when the institution forgets it simplified anything. The map becomes the territory. The metric becomes the mission. The model becomes the market.

His gallery of failures is the best dark comedy in political science. Brasília, a capital designed to be beautiful from an airplane, with monumental plazas that photograph like triumphs and function like parking lots. Tanzania’s villagization, which moved millions of farmers into scientifically arranged villages and scientifically collapsed the harvest.

Against all of it Scott sets an old Greek word: metis. The cunning of the practical man. The pilot reading this river, the farmer reading this field, knowledge that exists only in contact with the particular case and dies in the general one.

Now watch Scott’s book run in a market near you.

In 1998, the year he published, a fund called Long-Term Capital Management employed two fresh Nobel laureates and twenty-five PhDs, and had just printed 43% and 41% in consecutive years. Their models had rendered the market fully legible. I wrote about what happened next on January 31. The maps agreed with each other, and when reality diverged from the maps, a hundred billion dollars learned the difference in about six weeks.

The same film ran again this spring through China’s quant industry. Funds converged on the same momentum and beta factors, crowded into the same AI-linked small caps, and when the signal turned, identical systems produced identical selling. Convergent maps, convergent positioning, one exit door.

Scott died in 2024. He would have needed one look.

The Country That Is Both

Here is where a lazier piece would land: relational China accumulates tacit knowledge while spreadsheet America destroys it. Tidy. Flattering to the theme. Wrong.

Scott will not let you keep it. China is simultaneously the most metis-rich factory floor on earth and the most ambitious legibility project in human history. Hukou registration. Social credit. Zero-Covid. And the Great Leap Forward, a codification fantasy that starved tens of millions on the strength of numbers everyone was required to report and nobody was permitted to believe.

America is both as well. The permitting state that needs a decade to approve a transmission line, and the most decentralized ecosystem of labs, universities, startups, and capital markets ever assembled.

The contest is not tacit China versus explicit America. It is which country can hold scale and adaptability in the same hand without one strangling the other. Nobody is winning that contest yet. Somebody will.

A Country Run by Engineers and a Country Run by People Who Sue Them

Dan Wang spent close to a decade inside China as a technology analyst, then compressed it into Breakneck, published last August, a New York Times bestseller shortlisted for the FT and Schroders Business Book of the Year.

The thesis fits on a matchbook. China is an engineering state. America is a lawyerly society. One brings a sledgehammer to every problem, physical or social. The other brings a gavel and blocks everything, good and bad alike.

Wang earns it with his feet. He opens on a 2021 bicycle ride from Guiyang to Chongqing, through bridges and tunnels America has stopped believing it could build. He was in Shanghai for the 2022 lockdown, eight weeks sealed in, drones circling the towers ordering residents to control their souls’ desire for freedom.

That sentence is not satire. It was the actual announcement.

The chapter that matters most for your money sits behind the Foreign Affairs essay Wang co-wrote with Arthur Kroeber. China’s deepest infrastructure is not the bridges. It is a seventy-million-person industrial workforce carrying decades of process knowledge, the hands-on judgment of making things at scale.

A worker in Shenzhen assembles iPhones one year, Huawei phones the next, then DJI drones, then CATL batteries. The workforce itself is the asset. You cannot sanction it, you cannot steal it, and you cannot reshore it with a subsidy and a press conference beside a bulldozer.

Honesty requires two demerits. The America chapters are thinner than the China chapters, a point reviewers made and I will repeat: Wang is a reporter of China and a theorist of America, and reporting beats theory.

And the sledgehammer swings both ways, which Wang documents without flinching. The one-child policy and zero-Covid were engineering applied to human beings. The book is a portrait, not a valentine.

Ninety-Seven Questions Between You and a Bad Idea

Three books have now told you the deepest knowledge cannot be written down. If I stopped here, I would be handing you a license to trust your gut, and your gut, financially speaking, is a moron with seniority.

So the fourth book argues the opposite. Atul Gawande’s The Checklist Manifesto is a surgeon’s report on what happens when experts write down the small part of their knowledge that can be written down.

In Michigan ICUs, a five-step checklist for placing central lines, steps every physician already knew cold, drove infection rates toward zero and held them there. The World Health Organization ran a two-minute surgical checklist through eight hospitals on four continents and watched complications and deaths fall by more than a third.

Then Gawande took the concept to money. He interviewed three fund managers who run checklists. Guy Spier of Aquamarine. A director at one of the largest funds on earth who declined to be named, which tells you the checklist works. And Mohnish Pabrai.

Pabrai built his list by performing autopsies. Every Berkshire Hathaway deal, good and bad, plus every scar in his own book, each mistake converted into a question. Roughly ninety-seven of them, fifteen to twenty minutes, before a single dollar moves.

The checklist is not a replacement for judgment. It is a fence around the places where judgment reliably fails: fatigue, adrenaline, overconfidence, and a portfolio that is up 270% in five months.

Which brings us back to the kid.

The Footnote Managing $20 Billion

Read Aschenbrenner’s essay yourself. It is free, and the load-bearing claim sits in a footnote to the chapter titled The Free World Must Prevail. China, he argues, will grow the tacit engineering layer indigenously, and the top layer travels in an hour.

The memo that got him marched out of OpenAI and the footnote that runs his fund are one argument written two years apart. The secrets travel, so guard them. He was fired somewhere between the two sentences.

The live test arrived last week. On July 16, Moonshot AI released Kimi K3, 2.8 trillion parameters, the largest open model ever built, full weights promised by Monday.

It is near the frontier on most leaderboards. It also sits below Anthropic’s Fable 5 on most of Moonshot’s own published numbers, and Moonshot concedes the user experience still trails the American frontier. Close is real. Close is also not there.

Disclosure, carried over from yesterday because today it applies twice. Anthropic sits inside my research stack, and every benchmark in this section uses its model as the measuring stick. The numbers are Moonshot’s own and the leaderboards are third party, which is exactly why I trust them enough to print.

And one more wrinkle. In February, Anthropic accused Moonshot and two other Chinese labs of industrial-scale distillation: sixteen million exchanges with Claude, through twenty-four thousand fraudulent accounts, to harvest its capabilities.

If true, that is not indigenous tacit regeneration. That is apprenticeship by fraud. And it leaves Henrich’s question exactly where he left it: you can harvest sixteen million answers from the teacher, and whether you acquired the collective brain that produced them is a different question entirely. Monday’s weights will not settle it.

So grade the footnote, because I promised you a verdict.

Half right: the recipe travels. Architectures, scaling laws, sixteen million harvested answers, all of it moves exactly as fast as he said.

Half wrong: the judgment does not travel with it.

The collective brain that knows which anomaly is the run dying still lives in a few buildings in San Francisco, and every benchmark K3 loses and every user who finds it slightly off is measuring that residue. He priced the information correctly and the capability wrong, and the gap between those two is where the next five years happen.

Meanwhile the argument itself has gone retail. On June 18, on X, someone asked when China reaches Fable level. Elon Musk said probably the first quarter of next year. Tang Jie, founder of the Chinese lab Zhipu, answered in five words: “It won’t take that long.”

Musk’s rebuttal was this entire piece in one line. Benchmarks are one thing, he said, but the real measure is true usefulness. A tacit-versus-explicit argument, conducted in public, by the world’s richest man.

Zhipu’s stock rose as much as 42% that day. Five words repriced a trillion Hong Kong dollars, which tells you what markets think knowledge is worth and how little of it they need to see.

Five weeks later, on Thursday, he sat with The Economist and moved the goalposts from nation to species. AI exceeds the sum of human intelligence in about five years, humans probably not in control within ten. I published the full autopsy yesterday, nine lessons and the sixty seconds everybody missed. Lesson 3 already met our first book a few thousand words ago.

Mark the clocks this industry keeps. The crown jewels of AGI travel in a one-hour call, by Aschenbrenner’s own accounting. The plan for surviving AGI, by Musk’s proposal this week, is a call among rivals every few weeks.

Sixty minutes to lose the decisive secret. A recurring invite to manage the decisive risk. I took the proposal apart in Lesson 6 yesterday. The ratio between those two clocks is the most honest disclosure anyone in this story has made.

Washington, for its part, has already conceded the premise of this piece. The Commerce Department now licenses access to Anthropic’s frontier models like weapons systems. We started this race controlling chips. We are now controlling the knowledge itself.

So what about the fund? Two footnotes of my own, both verified.

First, about a fifth of that $20 billion is a single private position: Anthropic stock, bought in February 2025 at a valuation just above $60 billion, marked most recently near $965 billion. That is one early check compounding in an illiquid mark. A magnificent trade. Not a repeatable process, and the difference between those two things is the entire subject of this piece.

Second, in his own essay, Aschenbrenner illustrated algorithmic secrets with a hedge fund analogy: people at elite quant firms told him an hour of conversation could hand a competitor enough to zero out their alpha, yet the firms keep the secrets and keep the edge. His type specimen was the Jane Street species of firm.

Jane Street is now an investor in his fund. The metaphor did its due diligence and bought in.

Yesterday I told you sermons are free and capex is a confession. Aschenbrenner is the rare case where the sermon and the capex share a name. The essay was the prediction. The fund is the position. Twenty billion dollars of confession with the manifesto’s title on the door.

What the Four Books Do to Your Portfolio

Begin with the law this entire piece has been proving. Markets are efficient at pricing everything that can be written down. Nearly everything above that mattered cannot be.

Henrich: the moat is the ecosystem, not the company. Underwrite a manufacturer and you are underwriting a supply region’s collective brain, an asset that appears on no balance sheet and survives no relocation. A subsidy buys a building. The brain takes a generation.

Scott: when every model converges, the model stops measuring the market and starts being the market. Your edge is not a better factor. It is the position the crowd’s map cannot render.

Wang: process knowledge compounds, and it compounds in place. You cannot sanction it away or press-release it home. Position for the decade, not the headline.

Gawande: the discipline that saves you is boring and written down. A sell rule. A position limit. Your own scars converted into questions. And 1,000% in two years is a sample, not a proof, because nobody outside that office has seen the checklist.

Read the four together and the instruction is almost embarrassingly simple. Buy what cannot be copied. Distrust what everyone can see. And write down the small part of your judgment that can be written, because that is the part that saves you from the rest.

Now notice the same law running at every altitude.

A nation’s edge is seventy million pairs of hands. A company’s edge is a basement in Westborough. A family’s edge is whatever the grandfather knows that nobody thought to ask.

The century goes to whoever solves the identical problem at all three heights: keeping knowledge alive inside people, and moving it between them before the people are gone.

Which is what the master in Matthew 25 was actually auditing. He did not praise the servant who buried the talent where nothing could touch it. He praised the ones who put it to work in the world. Preservation was the one strategy condemned. Knowledge does the only thing knowledge is for. It compounds in people.

Ask Paul.

The room in Westborough is gone. The country that learns to build rooms faster than it dissolves them wins the century.

This publication is my attempt at one of those rooms. I published the blueprints in March, in the Mischief Makers Manifesto: what a man named Blue taught me about money, meaning, and why this exists.

The room held 5,700 that morning. It holds 22,500 now. The arithmetic says three out of four of you have never read why Saturday is free.

If that is you, it is twenty minutes. It explains the Threshold, the ladder that runs both directions, and the six words at the bottom of every post.

Your assignment fits a weekend, and the books are not it. The books are my job. I read fifty a year so Saturday hands you what they know, and Henrich would recognize the arrangement. One member reads. The network inherits.

The links are there for the one or two you decide you want to live with. Appetite, not homework.

The assignment is two lines. Write the checklist. And take one honest inventory of which parts of what you know live only in your hands, and who you are teaching them to.

The market has already priced everything it can see. The assignment is everything else.

Four favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. A Chinese lab allegedly queried an American model sixteen million times to learn what it knows. I am asking you for one tap. One. The bar for espionage has never been lower and you cannot clear it.

Hit the 🔄 restack. Somebody in your group chat is copying a 24-year-old’s portfolio off an app like it is a fantasy league. He has never seen the checklist. There is no checklist. Restack this before he refinances the house.

Hit 📤 share. Everyone has an uncle who can fix anything and has taught nobody. That man is a national security asset with a bad knee. Send him the basement section before his knowledge retires to Sarasota with him.

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Drop a 💬 comment. Tell me the thing you know cold that you could never write down. I collect these now. It is the only database in America nobody can distill.

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May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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