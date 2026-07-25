Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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MFS's avatar
MFS
7h

Charlie

I don't believe the injustices of the COVID era and those responsible will ever be adequately addressed. An entire country ( and world) shut down based on junk science and edicts like "safe spacing" that were based on no science at all. While I did not lose my livelihood, my refusal to "take the shot" restricted my freedoms here in the socialist enclave I reside, as well as scorn from those who chose to follow the government mandates. Now years later, the scam science exposed, these same people offer no acknowledgement or apology. Saint Fauci retires to a $400k per year pension. Once again, the lack of accountability is sickening but unsurprising

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John Crow's avatar
John Crow
8h

I wanted to comment yesterday but got busy working and didn’t get a chance. Now I know why. I needed today’s post too. My thoughts centered around what I’m learning in the book Mastery, which I’m reading slowly, as instructed.

I’m no expert on AI or any other technology, but my question relates to its ability to make the jump from compiling knowledge to intuition and innovation. Maybe it’s just my lack of understanding. Maybe humanity is just a bunch of cells that got lucky in the evolutionary process. I just don’t see it that way. I can’t articulate exactly why or how but I believe there is information and insight that we receive from God that cannot be “computed.”

I’m not the most educated or well read individual in this room by a long shot. It seems to me that during every “revolution” we look at the human experience through the lens of the prevailing revolution. Before the computer, the prevailing thought was that the body is basically a machine. Now the mind works like software, etc. If we become extinct in 10 years, I believe it would be a result of our own rejection of the divinity of the human being. I can’t stop thinking of the tower of Babble. Humans have been trying to usurp the supremacy of God for all of human history…..and yet He still reigns supreme.

Now I can look around and say it sure doesn’t look like it. Wars, famine, degradation of society and so on distract us from the Joy and Peace that are available in His presence. This is not just the Judeo Christian tradition either. Humanity has been trying to see the Truth across civilizations and geography and generations.

Maybe this is the beginning of the end. I can’t stop thinking concede that. I don’t have a say in that. I do have a say in what my values are and what I set my mind on in the interim. My experience has taught me that Love is better than hate. Compassion trumps judgement. Generosity is more fulfilling than greed. I’m not sure there is an AI model that can compute those things.

I pray that all of you know how Loved you are. I pray that you see something beautiful today that stirs your heart and makes you grateful. I pray that I can be the Light of the world and that my words bring you more peace than confusion and more joy than fear. May you feel the Love of God, by whatever name you call Him, fill your hearts and minds today.

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