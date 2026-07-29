The kitchen has stopped announcing the menu, and the gratuity is now mandatory.

The Federal Reserve Has Eighty-Sixed The Guidance.

Eighty-sixed is restaurant slang. It means we are out of it, stop asking, order something else.

For thirty years they told you what was coming. Dot plots, projections, an entire PowerPoint about the future assembled by people who cannot reliably forecast next Tuesday. It was garbage. But it was free garbage, and you could plan around it.

Warsh looked at that arrangement and concluded you were getting too much for nothing.

So now they sit down to dinner in black tie with the napkins over their eyes, and the kitchen sends out whatever it feels like sending out. You are not the guest. You were never the guest. You are the reservation that pays.

And here is the part that should make you want to put a chair through the window.

The bill came anyway.

Oil fell thirteen percent in two days. Thirteen. The single biggest input to the inflation everybody swore was forcing their hand, marked down like a mattress store in January. Consumer prices came in at three and a half, down from four point two. Core dropped to two point six.

Every ingredient got cheaper.

The ten-year fell four basis points.

Four. On the largest two-day break in crude this year. And it is still sitting within ten basis points of its highest level since January of last year.

That is not monetary policy responding to data. That is a service charge, and the gratuity is mandatory.

One thing before we start, because it happened while I was writing this. At 5:45 yesterday evening, Eastern, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired multiple ballistic missiles at American forces in the Middle East. Axios reports the target was a base in Jordan. CENTCOM says every one of them was intercepted. Crude had settled at $79.26. Within the hour it was up more than four percent. The switch went off on Monday and came back on at dinnertime Tuesday. Hold that thought. It is the entire piece.

Capital Mischief is reader-supported, which is a polite way of saying nobody pays me to lie to you. Upgrade if you would rather get the invoice from me than from the market.

Four chapters before the wall. What Warsh actually took from you, the two sessions that tested the oil story out loud, a tape that handed back its war premium and bid the dollar on the same morning, and the one piece of forward guidance this committee still publishes. Then the wall, and behind it the two largest borrowers in American business, the footnotes they would rather you not open, the thirteen numbers I am reading tonight in order, and my call on each.

The Fed just got out of the guidance business. I am still in it. Mine is signed, dated, and graded, and here is the recent ledger. May 13: I wrote that the Fed was selling you 3.8 percent inflation. It printed 4.2 within three weeks. June 3: I wrote that central banks now trust gold more than Treasuries. A record 45 percent of them now say they plan to buy more. July 20: I wrote that your bond airbag is filled with concrete. Yesterday oil fell thirteen percent and the ten-year gave back four basis points. Concrete. By Friday you can grade me on the thirteen numbers I’ll call today.

Chapter One. They Did Not Stop Guessing. They Stopped Telling You The Guess.

At his first meeting in June, Warsh and the committee shortened the statement, stripped out every word of forward guidance, and reaffirmed that they intend to deliver two percent inflation eventually, somehow, at a date to be determined.

He also declined to submit economic projections of his own. Nine of the eighteen participants who did submit them expected at least one rate hike this year, which the market noticed in roughly the way you notice a smoke alarm in another apartment.

July carries no dot plot, it is not one of the four meetings that does, and the minutes do not arrive until August nineteenth, which means the record of today’s argument reaches you three weeks after you have already had to trade against it.

So today you get a statement, a press conference, and a man who has made a public virtue of saying as little as possible.

He Is Right, And You Are The One Paying For It

I told you on Monday that I think he is right about this, and I still do. Powell-era guidance was a promise the Fed kept breaking, and an institution that forecasts badly and admits it is more honest than one that forecasts badly and then issues a press release about its framework.

But honesty is not free, and it is not the Federal Reserve that pays for it.

Forward guidance was a coupon. The Fed handed out a free forecast, the market accepted the free forecast, and everyone agreed to pretend the forecast was information rather than a mood ring with a research department attached.

Take away the coupon and the price goes to whatever the market will charge.

He Did Not Raise The Price Of Money. He Raised The Price Of Not Knowing What It Costs.

There are two rates in this story and only one of them is set in that room.

The Fed sets the overnight rate, currently 3.50 to 3.75 percent. Every rate that touches your life is set by an ongoing global auction of people who have to decide, without a coupon, what a promise from the United States is worth over ten and thirty years.

That auction has been repricing all month. It did it during a blackout period, with the committee saying nothing at all, which is now the official communications policy.

The cost of thirty-year money went up while nobody was talking.

That gap has a name now, because it is going to keep showing up. Call it the eighty-six premium, the basis points a market charges once the central bank stops publishing its guess.

It goes on the price the week the guidance disappears, and unlike an oil premium, it does not come off when the news improves. Watch for it every time somebody explains the ten-year to you with a barrel.

Chapter Two. The Market Ran An Experiment On Itself And Nobody Bothered To Write Down The Result.

Here is what happened, in order, and it is the cleanest natural experiment American finance has handed anybody this year.

Brent settled at $96.78 on Friday. It settled at $88.36 on Monday. Brent settled at $84.09 on Tuesday.

Down thirteen point one percent in two sessions. Those are Brent settles, not intraday prints, because mixed benchmarks and intraday prints are the two ways a man who wants a bigger number gets one.

For three weeks the explanation was unanimous and it ran everywhere. The odds of a rate hike tripled because oil crossed a hundred dollars. Energy feeds inflation, inflation feeds the Fed, the Fed feeds your mortgage. A tidy chain, printed by serious people in serious outlets.

Then the chain got tested.

Every Ingredient Got Cheaper And The Bill Did Not Move

Here are those numbers a second time, and this time read them as an experiment and not as news. Crude down thirteen percent, headline inflation already down to three and a half, core inflation down to two point six from two point nine, which is the actual direction of travel underneath the shouting, and the ten-year down four basis points and still within ten of its highest level since January of last year.

In every other field of human inquiry, moving the input thirteen percent and watching the output move four basis points is called a failed hypothesis. In finance it is called Tuesday, and the same people go on television Wednesday to explain the next one.

Then last night the missiles flew and crude took back a third of the move before Asia opened. The barrel reads the news, prices it, and is done inside an hour. Hold on to how fast that was.

So we have now run it in both directions inside seventy-two hours. Premium off, premium on. The war is a light switch, and somebody keeps flipping it while the room stays exactly as dark.

The price of money did not respond to the switch. It only travels one way.

The Market Normally Knows The Answer To Within Two And A Half Basis Points. Today It Does Not Know At All.

Reuters polled 104 forecasters between the seventeenth of July and the twenty-first. All 104 said hold. Seventy-eight saw no change for the rest of the year and six saw cuts, which was the consensus until very recently.

Note the dates, because the dates are the story. The poll closed on the twenty-first. Brent’s first close above a hundred dollars since May was the twenty-third. The thirteen percent break was the twenty-seventh and the twenty-eighth. The economists answered before the spike. The market answered during it, twice, in cash.

And read the story carrying that poll, because the chain is inside my own citation. Reuters explains the two hikes the market had priced by pointing at a twenty-five percent run in crude, six days before crude broke thirteen percent in two sessions. That is not a criticism of Reuters. It is the whole reason I ran the experiment.

Then the same survey asked whether a hike this year is likely, and sixty-six percent said high, against low in June. Which is the sound of a profession hedging in the same paragraph it just committed.

Money markets are charging roughly one in three, with about forty-two basis points of tightening priced by year end.

One hundred and four economists to zero, against a market willing to put up real cash on the other side. Somebody in that sentence is going to be embarrassed by dinnertime. Two numbers below will tell you which one, and neither of them is the CPI.

Two more numbers, both from people who do this for a living.

BMO’s rates desk points out that since 2015 traders have foreseen the Fed’s actual decision with an average error of two point four basis points the day before.

Not two point four percentage points. Basis points. This is normally the most predictable event on the calendar, roughly as suspenseful as watching a man open a letter he wrote himself.

And UBS’s chief US economist says he has not felt this uncertain about an imminent Fed decision in twenty years, going back to the week Ben Bernanke got the job.

The market usually knows the answer the night before. Last night it did not.

That is not an inflation problem. That is what happens when you eighty-six the guidance.

Chapter Three. Somebody Handed This Market A Tax Cut And It Would Not Take It.

Cheap oil is the only stimulus in America that nobody has to vote for.

No committee, no continuing resolution, no ceremony with children standing behind a president holding a pen. It just shows up at the pump and in every freight invoice in the country, and it arrives fastest for the people who need it most.

The market was handed one on Monday and Tuesday. It declined.

The Best Macro News Of The Year Arrived And The Tape Would Not Sign For It

The S&P was handed the best macro news of the year and closed flat, like a man who finds a hundred dollars in an old coat and starts checking the pockets for the bill that goes with it.

Gold closed around $4,036, down about a percent. Silver at $57.23, down one point eight. Copper down about a point. And the dollar spent the session at a four-week high.

Everything that had carried a war premium gave some of it back at once, including several things that are supposed to move in opposite directions.

Now, I want to be careful here, because a good desk at Goldman is publishing the opposite and I would rather tell you that than have you find it.

Their metals people note that gold has recently decorrelated from oil and has been trading higher on risk-off days, and that Chinese physical buying and central bank accumulation both remain strong.

That is a fair point and it may be the more durable one. What happened Tuesday specifically was a dollar story, and a rising dollar taxes everything priced in dollars regardless of what any of it is worth.

When Everything Falls At Once And The Dollar Goes Up, That Is Not A Rotation. That Is A Margin Clerk.

I owe you a correction of emphasis, since I was cheerful about metals two days ago.

On Monday I showed you the best week my metals book has had in months. Silver up better than five, gold up two, the miners up close to seven. It was a good week and I said so.

This week the metals went out with the same tide as everything else. That is what the position is, and a good week does not buy you an exemption from the following one.

Now run your eye down the rest of the tape, because the same fingerprint is on all of it. Nasdaq 100 futures touched a ten point two percent drawdown at their hundred-day average. July is running down seven point three percent against a fifteen-year worst July of minus one point seven. The index has shed about two point four trillion dollars of market value since June.

The long-momentum-against-short-momentum trade is off roughly forty percent from its quarter-end high, which is the technical term for an entire profession being in the same taxi when the driver stops.

None of that is a growth scare. Growth scares do not raise the dollar and sell gold on the same morning.

That is somebody raising cash.

Somebody with a bill coming. Two of them report tonight, and here is why they belong in a piece about the Federal Reserve.

Both have moved most of what they owe into commitments that stretch to 2031 and are not called debt, and those commitments are a long bet against the same long end that just refused to come down.

Microsoft has a line in its filings called leases signed but not yet commenced. It is not debt, it is not capital spending, and it appears in no leverage ratio anybody reads on television. It has roughly doubled in nine months. That number is below the line, with the twelve others I am reading tonight in order.

Chapter Four. He Abolished Forward Guidance, So The Only Guidance Left Is Who Votes Against Him.

As of Friday’s close, per the Fed’s own H.15 release, the ten-year stood at 4.69, the twenty-year at 5.18, the thirty-year at 5.16.

Look at the last two numbers. The twenty-year pays more than the thirty-year, and if that curve were pricing anybody’s forecast of inflation it would be the other way around, because thirty years is ten more years of being wrong about prices. It is not a forecast. It is a question about who has to absorb the paper, answered by the Treasury, for free, on a page nobody reads.

A chairman who considers telling you his plans a form of bad manners, and a calendar built so nobody can check his work until August.

Which leaves this committee publishing exactly one piece of forward guidance, and almost nobody is treating it as one.

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The Last Piece Of Forward Guidance This Committee Still Publishes Is The Vote Tally

Lorie Logan has called for a modestly higher policy rate. Beth Hammack said outright the Fed may need to consider hikes. Waller and Cook have both said they would consider tightening if disinflation stalls.

Goldman expects at least one dissent in favor of a hike. Bank of America’s rates desk expects Logan and Hammack by name, and adds that if the market will not rule out hike risk, neither will they.

Desks put the plausible range at two to four dissents on a hold. April printed eight to four, the most divided this committee has been since October of 1992.

So watch the tally at two o’clock. It is the only number in the release that tells you anything about September, and it is the one the anchors will read last.

Five Serious People Want A Hike, And Not One Of Them Is Arguing About Inflation

This is the part that made me sit up.

Citadel Securities flipped its base case this week and now expects a twenty-five basis point hike today, alone against the entire forecasting profession. Their stated reason is not the oil price. It is that a hike would emphatically end the forward guidance era.

Harley Bassman went further and wants fifty, on the grounds that it would establish there is a new sheriff who is not beholden to the President.

Wrightson’s chief economist says there is no good reason not to raise. PGIM’s head of global bonds says Warsh has already set the stage, and that putting it off now raises the odds of a fifty in September.

And Bank of America’s Aditya Bhave wants three this year, on the reasoning that Warsh can buy his credibility early and cheap, before the whole inflation problem is his to own.

Read those five arguments again and notice what is missing from all of them. Nobody is talking about the CPI print. They are talking about credibility, independence, and whether a man can be believed.

That is not a debate about inflation. That is a debate about whether the promise is any good, which is the only debate that has ever mattered in a fiat system and the one nobody likes to hold in public.

Now the other side, honestly, because it is strong. Reuters reports the bar for a hike is higher than futures imply, because the Fed has historically kept going in one direction once it moves, and this committee may not be ready to signal a sequence.

And Goldman’s own front-end desk attributes the July repricing not to oil at all, but to offsides positioning and a wave of enthusiasm from the hedge fund community. Their words are blunter than mine: the market, they write, is conflating an absence of forward guidance with deliberate obfuscation.

I think they have the mechanism right and the verdict backwards. They call it a misreading. I call it a price.

But note what their explanation concedes. Goldman’s own traders are telling clients that the hike bid was never about the barrel.

The Fed decides at two. Microsoft and Meta confess after the close. Core PCE and the Bank of Japan land Thursday, and Exxon and Chevron report Friday morning from the other side of the ledger entirely.

Below the line, in the order I will read them tonight. What each of those two companies actually reports, the eleven things they would prefer you not open, the thirteen numbers and exactly what each one has to clear, and my call on each. The Fed prints at two. Meta goes at four thirty, Microsoft at five thirty. If you want any of this while it is still a forecast instead of a postmortem, that is the window. It closes at two.

CROSS THE LINE