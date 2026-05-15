Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Bob Muscat's avatar
Bob Muscat
8h

Lesson 4 resonates. I grew up with several families during grade school and high school. We all seemed the same. Oldsmobile. Summers fishing and waterskiing (and not Gstaad). Understated doesn’t begin to describe it.

One family? Owned a local distributor business. Boring. Unexciting. Bought supplies for ships when they entered the port. Ladders, peanut butter, a gasket. Didn’t matter. They called when they were a week or two out and a hundred guys on telephones made the calls and bought the stuff. There is no competitor.

Result? Every family member gets stock in this boring business at 22. Pays six figures. They get more if they work in the business but most don’t. Boring. But … they know it’s the gift that keeps giving. For 150 years.

Another? Started a business in the 60’s. Employs no one but family. I think it’s up to 22 now. Kennedy level wealthy. All the kids get sent to school to learn the skills needed … marketing, finance, sales. No one works anywhere else.

The family is the business. The business is the family. The whole goal is to survive all the stress the world offers and live life on their own terms … independently. No family member gets left behind.

I was once asked by a colleague in my corporate days, “We are all really smart. We have great experience. Strategy. Forecasting. Staffing. Talent development. Why don’t we use any of these skills in our own families?”

That’s the Million Dollar Question.

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Ricardo Ferrua's avatar
Ricardo Ferrua
7h

Hey Charlie, just wanted to write some words of appreciation for doing what you do. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into when I walked into the room, I just know that it felt right. I’ve always heard how you’re supposed to be surrounded by people that are smarter/more informed than you. Now it makes a lot of sense. As a 25 year old, people here seem to speak a different language than me, which is exactly why it was the right decision. At first, my motivation was more the geopolitical and investment advice, but posts like these are what make the subscription worth it.

PS. Once I have enough money, I will have to try the famous Pappy that you mention

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