Fortunate Fishes runs later today, demoted to second on the grounds that fish, however fortunate, do not move the price of diesel.

They told you America was “energy independent.”

Beautiful phrase. Politicians love it. Sounds like freedom.

It’s bullshit.

And in May 2026, with Iran controlling the Strait of Hormuz and American destroyers running it under fire, it is dangerous bullshit.

The chart above proves it. The middle of this chart, the dotted oval, is called the sweet spot. That is the crude American refineries actually drink.

Not too thick. Not too thin. Easy to turn into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

Inside the oval. Arab Light. Arab Medium. Basrah. Saudi Arabia. Iraq. The exact region currently inside an active war.

Outside the oval, down in the corner. Bakken. Eagle Ford. WTI Light. American shale.

Wrong chemistry.

American refineries can choke it down, but the expensive equipment built for heavy Saudi and Iraqi crude sits idling like Cadillacs in a Prius lane.

Here is what “energy independence” actually means.

America pumps more oil than anybody. America exports 4 million barrels a day of the wrong kind. America imports over 6 million barrels a day of the right kind.

From the Middle East. While bombing Iran.

And the emergency reserve, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the cushion that was supposed to be there for exactly this scenario. Drained.

700 million barrels down to 350 million.

Never refilled when oil was cheap. Like leaving the front door open and going on vacation in a neighborhood you just robbed.

When you owe somebody 6 million barrels a day, the emergency stash is empty, and the supplier’s house is on fire, that is not independence.

That is exposure.

Exposure works fine until it doesn't. The week it doesn't is somewhere in the next 90 days. We will recognize the week when it arrives.

The way you recognize the moment a glass slips from your hand and you watch it fall, before it lands.

You thought we were done.

We are not done.

That falling glass was the appetizer. The chemistry was the appetizer. The “energy independence is bullshit” punchline was the appetizer.

Folks. Pull up a chair. The entree is on the way, and the entree is worse than the appetizer.

The chemistry tells you what kind of oil goes IN to a refinery. We covered that. Wrong crude. Bad slogan. Glass slips. You felt it.

What we have not covered is what comes OUT.

The product side. The side that determines whether a country runs, or stops running. The side the politicians never mention. They have been told what comes out is gasoline, and Americans understand gasoline, and gasoline fits on a hat.

Look at this picture. Look at it carefully.

The hat does not fit anymore.

Look at the picture closely.

Three crudes go in.

The same six products come out of every refinery. Fuel gas. Gasoline. Jet fuel. Diesel. Bunker fuel. Asphalt.

What changes is the YIELD.

Light American shale produces a gasoline-heavy yield. We get a lot of gasoline. We get less of everything else. Too much of what we have. Not enough of what the world needs.

Middle East medium-sweet produces the Goldilocks yield. Balanced. Diesel and jet fuel come out at exactly the ratio the global economy wants. That is why the chart calls it the sweet spot. The sweetness is not just chemistry. The sweetness is yield.

Heavy Canadian and Venezuelan crude produces a diesel-rich yield. But only at refineries with cokers and hydrocrackers. Most U.S. Gulf Coast refineries were built for exactly that profile.

Without the heavy import, those refineries cannot load their complex units.

The expensive equipment sits idle. The cokers cool down.

The math gets uglier every quarter.

Look at the yellow box at the bottom of the image. “Diesel and Distillates. The Engine of the Economy.”

That is not branding. That is engineering.

Now read the banner underneath. “Energy markets don’t run on barrels. They run on the right barrels.”

What that line actually means is energy markets run on the right yields.

America has the wrong yields.

America has too much gasoline. America does not have enough diesel.

Diesel runs the trucks. Diesel runs the trains. Diesel runs the ships. Diesel runs the tractors. Jet fuel runs the freight planes. Bunker fuel runs the cargo vessels.

Pull those streams out of the global supply chain, and the global supply chain is just chain.

Now ask yourself which kind of crude this country is short of.

It is not gasoline.

It is the engine.

Hold that sentence in your head for the next 5,000 words.

Everything that follows in this report is a footnote to it.

The chapters explain the cliff. The image explains why the cliff matters.

Now begin.

There are three lies. Memorize them.

Repeat them at parties. Watch the people who wrote them try to write themselves out of them.

Lie one. America is energy independent. America imports six million barrels of foreign oil every day. Independence is a slogan. The slogan ate the truth and got fat doing it.

Lie two. The war is about to end. The tankers are not moving. None. Zero. The Treasury Secretary posted on April 21 that Iranian wells would shut in “in a matter of days.” Sixteen days later the wells are still pumping. The Treasury Secretary should probably get a different job.

Lie three. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is your emergency cushion. The cushion was drained in peacetime, from over 700 million barrels down to under 350 million, and never refilled when oil sat in the sixties. The cushion is now a mattress somebody else slept in.

Three lies. One cliff. Twenty-one days. Now you know.

THE TWELVE CHAPTERS CHAPTER ONE: The Sanctions Architect Sounds the Alarm. Or: The Man Who Took Iran From 2.5 Million Barrels to 900,000 Just Told Bloomberg We Have Three Weeks. He Should Know. He Built the Cliff. (PAID) Amos Hochstein ran sanctions for Obama. Energy security for Biden. When the architect tells you the cliff is here, you do not write a column wondering if he is right. You figure out how to be paid when he is. CHAPTER TWO: The Terminal Is Lying. Or: Brent Says $110. Real Barrels Are Clearing at $145, $155, $177. Tankers on the Water to Asia: Zero. (PAID) Paper and physical have diverged. When they reconverge they always reconverge upward. The screen catches up to physical. Never the other way. CHAPTER THREE: Iran Is Negotiating With Iran. Or: Three Signatures Required. Two Are Negotiating Each Other Into a Corner. The Third Has Not Been Seen in Fifty Days. The President Has a Flight to Beijing. (PAID) Iran’s decision-making has the operational tempo of a Florida HOA debating fence bylaws. Treasury Twitter is a man yelling we have him surrounded at a deer in his garage. The deal does not get signed in the window the administration wants. CHAPTER FOUR: Peak Shale Held a Funeral. Nobody From CNBC Came. Or: Production Down 1 Percent. Rigs Down 30 Percent. Frac Crews Down 40 Percent. The Cushion Against Disruption Is No Longer Growing. It Is Shrinking. (PAID) Pickering Energy’s CIO summarized the entire shale industry in one sentence to the New York Times. Do you want to be the dumb guy who raises capex at $100 and watches it plummet. They learned. Their shareholders are about to get beaten up. CHAPTER FIVE: America Has Plenty of Oil. Just Not the Right Kind. Or: US Shale Is Light and Sweet. US Refineries Were Built for Heavy and Sour. The Bullseye on the API Gravity Chart Sits in the Middle East. (PAID) Energy independence was a slogan. The American refinery system depends on Middle East barrels the way New York depends on tourists. Pretend otherwise. The rent still comes due. CHAPTER SIX: Nobody Came to the Qatari Funeral Either. Or: ConocoPhillips Quietly Cut 2026 Guidance Because of Qatar. The Market Read LNG in the Headlines and Missed the Oil Entirely. (PAID) Three concurrent supply hits running at the same time. Iranian shut-ins. Peak US shale. Qatari condensate gone. The market has priced one of three. Not the other two. CHAPTER SEVEN: Spirit Airlines Was the Canary. The Canary Is Now a Coffin. Or: 17,000 Employees Out at 3 AM Eastern on May 2. 12,000 Flights Canceled Globally in May. The First Major US Airline Shutdown Since Midway After 9/11. (PAID) Diesel is not a commodity. Diesel is a verb. When diesel breaks, civilization runs at half speed. The current shock is twice the magnitude of the 1973 Arab embargo. Most of America has not yet noticed. CHAPTER EIGHT: The Forward Curve Has Not Been Reading the Newspaper. Or: December 2027 WTI Below $75. December 2028 Below $70. Three Structural Supply Breaks. None Priced. The Single Best Risk-Reward on My Screen. (PAID) Eighteen years ago energy and IT were at parity in the S&P 500. Today energy is 3.5 percent. IT is 35 percent. The reversion is not a forecast. It is mathematics with a fuse. CHAPTER NINE: OPEC Is the Holy Roman Empire. Or: The UAE Walked Out. Saudi Arabia Lost Its Discipline Partner. A Crown Prince Has the Keys to the Liquor Cabinet and Knows How Easy It Would Be to Say No. (PAID) Either Riyadh grabs share at $140, or sits on capacity and lets the price rip toward $160 plus. Either way Saudi Arabia gets richer. The asymmetric question is how much poorer the rest of the world gets. CHAPTER TEN: Why I Run a Bitcoin Node. Or: The Pentagon Lied About the Ceasefire. Treasury Lied About the Wells. The Fed Is Lying About Inflation. Every Paper Claim Is Being Marked Down by Reality. (PAID) CHAPTER ELEVEN: The Position Sheet. (PAID) CHAPTER TWELVE: Nobody Could Have Foreseen This. Or: Hochstein Foresaw It. The IEA Foresaw It. Berman Foresaw It. Rühl Foresaw It. Pickering Foresaw It. Kelanic Foresaw It. Dwivedi Foresaw It. I Foresaw It. You Are Reading It. (PAID) Nobody could have foreseen this is the second oldest lie in Washington. The first is we’re from the government and we’re here to help. Position like you mean it. Your 401(k) depends on it.

There is a particular comfort in being fed.

A peace in the arrangement that lets you drink your coffee, read the morning paper, and feel like you understand what is happening to your money. The arrangement has a name. The name is captivity. It does not look like captivity. It looks like reading. It looks like nodding. It looks like opening your mouth when the spoon arrives. The picture below is what the arrangement looks like from outside the room. The door is real. The price of the door is the cheapest line item on this page. The price of staying is everything else.

I'M OUT