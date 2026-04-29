So look. Here’s what’s about to happen.

A twenty-five-year-old kid running five and a half billion dollars just sold Nvidia. Sold Broadcom. Sold Taiwan Semi. Sold Vistra. Sold Micron. The same five stocks your financial advisor put your retirement into last quarter. The same five stocks every cable news guy is still pounding the table for at five o’clock Eastern.

Wall Street is long all five.

The kid sold them.

You’re holding what the smart money already dumped, and Wall Street is going to keep telling you it’s fine right up until the moment it isn’t.

Now, I’m not going to pretend I figured this out alone. I read fourteen institutional research desks every week. Two trillion dollars under management read the same desks. Bear Traps. RBC. Goldman. Doomberg. Burry just bought puts. McDonald’s at three-thirds short on the semi index. They all see the same thing.

Larry Williams says the bottom is May 27.

That gives you four weeks.

Here’s the deal. I built a sixteen-stock portfolio across three theme buckets for the next twenty years. Energy producers. Energy consumers. Energy builders.

The whole thing runs on natural gas, optical fiber, and the shameful fact that America stopped building anything except spreadsheet companies for fifteen years and now we have to build everything at once.

The free section explains why this is happening.

The paid section tells you exactly what I’m buying.

I’m not going to give you specific entry prices because I’m not your financial advisor and the SEC doesn’t want me pretending to be. I’ll tell you what I’m doing. You decide what works for you. Talk to a professional. Read the piece. Make your own decisions like an adult.

One more thing.

If you own Nvidia, Broadcom, Taiwan Semi, Vistra, you have a decision to make this week. If you own Salesforce, Cognizant, Infosys, you have a different decision. If you own zero Bitcoin in 2026, you have a third decision and frankly I don’t know what to tell you because I’ve been writing about Bitcoin for a year.

Sixteen stocks. Three buckets. Four weeks.

So here is how this works.

I read fourteen of the smartest research desks on Earth. I asked them what they actually own. Not what they tell their clients. Not what they write up in the morning notes. What sits in their personal portfolio at the close of business.

The framework that emerged fits on one page.

That page is below.

The next three chapters walk you through it. The free chapters earn their keep. The names live behind the paywall, on a different page, drawn the same way.

It is a beautiful piece of work. It also makes me slightly obsolete for the next three chapters, which is a feeling I am told most husbands get used to eventually. Look at the picture. Read the chapters anyway. The picture is the free portion. The names are not on it. The names live in Chapter Six, on the other side of a doorway, guarded by my pricing page and a small amount of professional dignity. Chapter One is below.

CHAPTER ONE: THE PART WHERE I REMIND YOU I TOLD YOU SO, BUT POLITELY, BECAUSE THAT IS HOW WE WERE RAISED

Or: How to Tell the Difference Between a Crash and a Sale, Without the Help of a CNBC Anchor Whose Hair Is Made of the Same Material as His Predictions.

Eight weeks ago, I wrote one of the longest pieces of my career.

The headline, in case you missed it the first time: If You Own Stocks, A Bond, or A Dollar Bill, Read This Before Monday Morning.

The argument was that Larry Williams had issued his first emergency bulletin in years, his fifty-five-year cycle pointed to a correction starting around mid-March, and the rally that followed would begin around May 27.

About twenty percent of paid subscribers acted on it. They raised cash.

Then they spent the next eight weeks living through the most uncomfortable correction in recent memory.

The Tape, In Three Acts

Act One. March 7 to March 30. The correction arrived on schedule.

The Iran war broke wide open. Oil ripped through one hundred dollars. The S&P sold off into the March 30 bottom. The cash-raisers felt smart for about three weeks.

Act Two. March 30 to April 25. The market did the thing markets do when they want to break the cash-raisers’ confidence.

It ripped.

The Nasdaq 100 outperformed the S&P by 600 basis points off the March 30 low. Semiconductors put in a record consecutive green-day streak that exceeded the dot-com bubble. AI now sits at 45 percent of total S&P market cap. The MAG 7 retraced to fresh all-time highs on the working assumption that Trump and Iran were one phone call from a deal.

Larry McDonald called it “Jonestown-like delusion.” He was right. He was also short the rip.

The cash-raisers spent four weeks watching the names they did not own do exactly what they had been told would not happen.

Act Three. April 28. The tape remembered.

WTI closed near one hundred dollars. Brent near one hundred and ten. The five-year inflation swap broke 2.7 percent for the first time since August 2025. The Nasdaq 100 momentum basket printed its second-worst day of the year, driven by AI names. Gold got clubbed. Bitcoin slid below seventy-six thousand.

The market spent three weeks pretending it could not see the Gulf.

Yesterday it remembered.

The cash sits there earning four percent and asking what comes next.

This piece is what comes next.

The Receipts, As The Lawyers Say When Things Are About To Get Awkward

Williams was right about the direction.

He was approximately right about the timing. Mid-March was the call. March 30 was the bottom. Two weeks late on a fifty-five-year cycle is not a miss. It is a rounding error.

He was correct that the volatility would be the kind that empties bars at three in the afternoon.

What he could not tell you was what to buy when the dust cleared. That part is on me.

I spent the eight weeks doing what Capital Mischief readers pay me to do. I read the institutional research that costs roughly the price of a midsize sedan to access annually. I synthesized it. I argued with it. I called the analysts who write it. I built a portfolio architecture out of what survived the arguments.

This is that piece.

The Pattern Older Than Most Of My Furniture

Every generation gets one or two windows where quality goes on sale to fearful sellers.

Chapter Eight walks through the four most recent ones. 1974. 2002. 2009. 2020. Same pattern, four times. Quality on sale. The watchers freeze. The buyers compound for decades.

For now, just the most recent one, because I was in the room for it.

April 2020. Oil futures went negative. Not because oil was worthless. Because the storage tanks were full and the holders of expiring contracts had to pay someone, anyone, to take the barrels off their hands.

The buyers got Exxon at thirty. Chevron at fifty-five. Canadian Natural Resources at eleven.

I was one of them.

CNQ at ten dollars in the spring of 2020 is the largest single position in my portfolio today. The entry was not heroic. It was patient.

Five years later, that entry pays for grandchildren’s tuition.

That is what one window does.

The fifth window is opening in roughly four weeks.

The Three Risk Managers Who Just Sounded An Alarm Sophisticated Enough To Wake A Hedge Fund Lawyer

Three independent risk managers, three different vehicles, the same message into this week.

Larry McDonald is now two-thirds long SOXS, the levered semiconductor short. He entered three-thirds last week between $13.50 and $13.75. Trimmed one-third today at $16. His framing, copied here verbatim: “Levered ETFs, rent them, don’t own them.” His client in London volunteered: “a 2000-like crash is coming for the semis from this level.”

Michael Burry just disclosed a fresh position in SOXX puts. The man who shorted the housing market and then sat very still for two years is short again. Burry is not an early bird. He is the bird that arrives forty-five seconds before the worm explodes.

Leopold Aschenbrenner, age twenty-five, running $5.5 billion at Situational Awareness LP, returning forty-seven percent net of fees in the first half of 2025, sold his Nvidia, his Broadcom, his TSM, his Micron, and his Vistra in the Q4 13F. He bought a different set of names. I will get to those.

Three men. Three vehicles. One identical signal.

A word on the third name, because most readers have not heard it before.

The German Valedictorian, The Russian Israeli Canadian Genius, And The Stripe Brothers' Checkbook: A Brief Field Guide

Leopold Aschenbrenner is twenty-four years old. German. Both parents are doctors.

He started Columbia at fifteen and graduated valedictorian at nineteen, dual major in economics and mathematics-statistics.

He worked at OpenAI on the Superalignment team alongside Ilya Sutskever.

Sutskever is the more consequential figure in this chain.

The 2012 AlexNet paper he co-authored with Geoffrey Hinton at the University of Toronto is the document that started the modern AI era.

Hinton won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics for the work. Sutskever was the student.

He spent nine years as OpenAI’s Chief Scientist, voted to fire Sam Altman in November 2023, regretted it publicly, and walked out of the company in May 2024.

Two months later he founded Safe Superintelligence Inc.

One mission. No product. Just superintelligence.

The company raised $3 billion in eighteen months at a $32 billion valuation. Bloomberg reported in April 2026 that the next round prices at $50 billion.

That is the man who chose Aschenbrenner for the Superalignment team. The provenance matters.

Aschenbrenner was fired from OpenAI in April 2024 over an alleged information leak after writing a memo to the board warning about Chinese industrial espionage.

He disputes the characterization.

The Superalignment team was dissolved one month later when Sutskever and Leike walked out.

Two months after being fired, Aschenbrenner self-published a 165-page essay called Situational Awareness: The Decade Ahead.

It went viral.

Ivanka Trump praised it on social media. Scott Aaronson called it one of the most extraordinary documents he had ever read.

He used the essay to launch a hedge fund of the same name, with anchor investors Patrick and John Collison of Stripe, Daniel Gross, and Nat Friedman.

A note on the Collison brothers, because the connection runs closer than most readers realize.

Patrick and John Collison founded Stripe in 2010. They are Irish. They both started building software companies in their teens. Stripe processes payments for a meaningful share of online commerce.

Including this one.

Every $2,828 Founding Member pledge that hit my account in March routed through Stripe. Every Knight who took his seat at the roundtable wrote a check the Collison brothers built the rails for.

Substack runs on those rails. Capital Mischief runs on those rails. Most of online commerce runs on those rails.

Then they took some of the money those rails made them and gave it to Aschenbrenner.

That is the smart-money network in plain sight. Not a conspiracy. Just a small number of consequential people building infrastructure, then funding the next bet on what runs on top of the infrastructure.

The same Daniel Gross who anchors Aschenbrenner’s fund also anchors Sutskever’s Safe Superintelligence Inc.

Read that sentence twice. The provenance matters even more on second reading.

The fund grew from $225 million at launch to $5.5 billion in disclosed US equity exposure by Q4 2025.

It returned 47 percent net of fees in the first half of 2025. Multi-year LP lockups.

He invested almost all of his own net worth in it.

In the Q4 2025 13F filed with the SEC on February 11, 2026, Aschenbrenner sold his Nvidia. He sold his Broadcom. He sold his TSM. He sold his Micron. He sold his Vistra.

He bought a different set of names.

I will get to those.

Three men. Three vehicles. One identical signal.

The Architecture, Without The Tickers, Because Some Things Live Behind The Paywall And That Is The Point

What follows in the next two chapters is the framework. Five macro forces converging on the May 27 window. The fourteen institutional research desks I synthesized to get there. The investment philosophy that turns the framework into a portfolio.

The portfolio itself is built across three theme buckets, sixteen tickers in total.

The first bucket is the molecular sovereignty trio I recommended in the April 22 paid piece. Three generational holds tied to the chemical and fertilizer flows the Iran war broke. Behind the paywall. Briefly recapped at the top of Chapter Six for the readers who paid.

The second bucket is the Wednesday Six. The energy-to-AI value chain core. Behind the paywall.

The third bucket is the Five Picks-and-Shovels Names. The tactical AI infrastructure overlay. Behind the paywall.

The chapter you are reading right now is the setup. Chapter Two is the research stack. Chapter Three is the structure. Then the paywall.

If you are not ready to pay for the names by the time the paywall arrives, that is fine. The free chapters earn their keep on their own. Take what you can use and pass the rest along.

But if you want the actual list, the actual reasoning, and the actual position sizing my own portfolio is built around, you will need to be on the other side of the paywall when you get there.

Let’s keep moving.

Share

CHAPTER TWO: THE RESEARCH STACK

Or: What $100,000 a Year Buys You, When You Spend It Better Than the Hedge Fund That Charges You Two-and-Twenty to Tell You Things Their Intern Read on Twitter Yesterday.

I do not work alone.

The Capital Mischief brand is built on the proposition that I read what the smart money writes, I synthesize it, and I translate it into something a working executive can act on with a coffee and forty minutes of attention. The translation is what you pay for. The reading is what I do.

What follows is the institutional stack I read. Not all of it. But enough that when you finish this chapter, you will know roughly two trillion dollars of institutionally informed capital sits behind the framework I am about to build.

The Cover Of The Last Piece, In Case Anyone Doubts The Receipts

Six days ago, I published this:

The piece walked through seven molecules disrupted by the Iran war and recommended three companies I would buy and hold for twenty years.

Paid subscribers got the names, the moats, the dividends, the Buffett lens, and the position sizing. The reasoning ran roughly 8,500 words. The names are theirs to act on.

Wednesday’s piece is a different thesis, anchored to the May 27 entry point rather than the June 15 debt cliff. The two pieces fit together.

They do not overlap. Paid readers who hold both frameworks end up with a sixteen-ticker generational portfolio across three theme buckets.

For now, the research stack.

The Fourteen Desks I Read So You Don’t Have To, Although You Probably Should Anyway

13D Research. Kiril Sokoloff’s institutional letter. Sovereign wealth funds, endowments, central banks, family offices. If 13D is writing about a theme, the theme is already moving the largest pools of capital on Earth.

BCA Research. Founded 1949. The macro research desk roughly ninety percent of the world’s largest institutional investors subscribe to. They are not always early. They are almost always right by the time the central banks read them.

JPMorgan institutional research. The firm runs roughly four trillion dollars of asset and wealth management on its own. The institutional research informs significantly more than that across the broader client base.

Goldman Sachs commodity research. The institutional Bible on energy and commodities. Quoted three times in this piece, including their April 26 framing on Hormuz, where they raised the Q4 Brent forecast to $90 from $80.

RBC Capital Markets / Helima Croft. Croft’s Iran Flashpoints note from April 26 contains the line of the week: “the ever-present optimism bias may be blinding market participants and policymakers to the iceberg looming under the surface.” I will return to that iceberg in Chapter Four.

Citrini Research. James van Geelen’s thematic research. Concentrated among hedge fund PMs and family office CIOs. Mostly thirty-something money managers who actually know what they own.

Bear Traps Report / Larry McDonald. McDonald’s Sunday and Tuesday client chats are the most data-rich notes I read every week. The Cash Monitor framework alone is worth the subscription. He is at 45 out of 100 right now. RAISE CASH territory.

Doomberg Pro. The energy desk that connects molecules to politics to stock prices the cleanest. Their April 2026 Pro Tier on durable energy dominance is the spine of Chapter Three’s North American Energy Moat section.

MacroMavens / Stephanie Pomboy. Founded 2002. Pomboy was the first major analyst to call the private credit unwind back in 2023. She used the words “Bear Stearns 2007” before anyone on Wall Street would print them with a straight face. She was right. They were wrong.

TIS Group / Larry Jeddeloh. Forty years of institutional macro research out of North Oaks, Minnesota. The Market Intelligence Report is what fund-of-funds principals read on Tuesday mornings before the Wednesday strategy meetings. Andy O’Kelly’s April 28 issue, titled Second Order Effects, assembled the second-order math of the Hormuz closure on the global fertilizer trade in a way nobody else on the Street had cleanly put together.

Jordi Visser. Macro investor, podcast host, Substack writer, public thinker on the physical AI buildout. His thematic basket is up 34 percent since November 24, 2024, the day Anthropic released Opus 4.5 and, in his framework, the agentic age began. He picked the date and the basket has paid him for it.

Will Summerlin / Autopilot Ventures. Twenty-eight years old. Manages $300 million. Returned 15.2x at ARK Invest. Early backer of Anthropic at $5 billion. I had him at R360 in DC this morning. His three-part investment framework (Inevitable Technology, Default-Dominant Market, Dynastic Culture) is the screen I applied to my own public market shopping list. Chapter Five walks through the application.

Situational Awareness LP / Leopold Aschenbrenner. Twenty-five years old. $5.5 billion in long equity exposure. Forty-seven percent net of fees in H1 2025. Multi-year LP lockups and a fee structure that says he is not running the fund for the money. His hedge fund is the cleanest tell of where the smart money is rotating right now.

Michael Burry / Scion Asset Management. Famous for the call, not the size of the book. Just disclosed fresh SOXX puts. When Burry shows up short, you check whether you packed enough water.

Fourteen desks. Even this is a partial list.

I am not the smartest person reading any one of those reports. I am the person reading all of them at once and writing down where they agree.

A note on the war sourcing. Iran reporting is harder than Wall Street reporting. The internet has been off in Iran for sixty days. No single source is fully reliable.

Capital Mischief triangulates across Iran International (London-based, reported but unconfirmed funding ties), the Jerusalem Post, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, official US administration posts, IDF and Israeli press, RBC and Goldman institutional research, and direct primary sources where available.

When the same fact appears across three independent sources with different incentives, I treat it as confirmed.

When it appears in only one, I flag it.

The Three-Investor Synthesis

When you read the fourteen desks and you wait long enough for the picture to settle, three independent investors keep showing up, looking at the same buildout, buying it from three different angles.

I buy the producers. The natural gas pipelines. The Canadian gas that fueled my CNQ entry at eleven dollars in 2020. The LNG exporters. The companies that pull the molecule out of the dirt and move it to the consumer.

Aschenbrenner buys the consumers. The data centers. The on-site power. The Bitcoin miners pivoting to compute landlord. He is paying for what gets built on top of the molecule.

Will Summerlin buys the builders. The data center contractors. The optical interconnects. The small modular reactors. He is paying for the people holding the wrenches.

Three vehicles. One trade.

The energy-to-AI value chain.

That synthesis line is the spine of everything that follows.

CHAPTER THREE: THE FIVE MACRO FORCES

Or: The Five Things Every Idiot On a Cable News Set Will Pretend They Saw Coming, Eight Weeks After the Bottom Is In and Their Personal Trainer Has Quit Them Twice.

Chapter One was the setup.

Chapter Two was the filter.

Chapter Three is the structure.

Five macro forces are converging on the May 27 window. Each one is durable. Each one is unfinished. Each one is priced today at roughly half of what it will be worth ten years from now.

Read them in order. They build.

Force One. The Physical AI Buildout, Or Why The Software Companies Are About To Discover What The Railroads Discovered In 1873

Most of Wall Street is still trading AI as a software story.

Jordi Visser saw eighteen months ago that it is not a software story. It is a concrete-and-copper story.

Jensen Huang draws the architecture as a five-layer cake. Energy and chips at the foundation. Networking and storage above. Models, applications, and agents on top.

The agents get the headlines. The money sits in the bottom three layers. Same as every industrial revolution before this one.

The number Jensen put on it is $90 trillion of physical buildout against a $120 trillion global economy. That is not a sector forecast. That is a civilizational re-plumbing on the order of railroads or electrification, compressed into a single decade.

Semiconductors are now 17 percent of the S&P, the largest level-two GICS weight in the index. Visser’s thematic basket of physical-AI exposure is up 34 percent since November 24, 2024. That is the date Anthropic released Opus 4.5 and the agentic age began. He picked the date deliberately. The basket has paid him for it.

The cycle is not two years. It is twenty.

Force Two. The Asian Memory Supercycle, Or How Three Companies You Cannot Pronounce Became More Profitable Than Anything Run By A Man With A Beard And A Ted Talk

If Force One is the demand, Force Two is the bottleneck.

AI agents do not run on GPUs alone. They run on memory. HBM and DRAM and NAND, in volumes the industry has never produced. The three companies that produce the bulk of it are Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron.

The first two are Korean. The third is American. All three are running flat out and still cannot meet demand.

The visual proof is the MSCI weight progression. TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix combined accounted for 7 percent of MSCI Asia Pacific and emerging markets in 2015. They were 12 percent in 2025. They are 25 percent today. A record.

The demand-side proof is the cash flow ratio. Memory now consumes 35 percent of hyperscaler operating cash flow, up from 8 percent five years ago. Larry McDonald’s projection for 2027: the four most profitable companies on Earth will be Samsung at $400 billion, SK Hynix at $300 billion, Nvidia at $275 billion, and Micron at $175 billion.

Three of the top four are Asian memory makers. The fourth is American.

That is not a tech story. That is a sovereign rebalancing.

Force Three. The Hard Money Pivot, Or Why The Government Bond Is The Only Asset On Earth Designed To Lose To Inflation On Purpose

The United States carries $36 trillion in federal debt.

The fiscal trajectory is unsustainable on any honest model. Tax receipts are running below expectations. Every other developed nation is in the same position. Japan, the UK, France, Germany. The political economy of the Western world cannot tolerate the austerity required to stabilize debt at current levels.

The escape valve is debasement. Always has been. Always will be.

TIS Group put the proof on its April 28 cover. Through the first four weeks of the month, emerging-market stocks rose roughly 14 percent. Commodities rose. Developed-market stocks rose. Government bonds fell. The dollar fell. The chart is below.

Read the chart twice. The asset designed to be the safe haven is the worst-performing thing on the page.

Gold is rising and printing fresh highs every week.

Silver is lagging, which makes it the cleanest entry point in the metals complex.

Bitcoin is breaking horizontal resistance on the weekly chart for the first time in eight months.

Copper is in the early innings of a structural bull market driven by data center load and grid capex.

Uranium is in a generational renaissance with sovereign demand running well ahead of supply.

The trade is not in any single one of these. The trade is in the basket. The dollar is the funding leg. The hard assets are the destination.

Force Four. The North American Energy Moat, Or Why The Most Important Geological Fact Of The Twenty-First Century Is Hiding Under Pennsylvania

Doomberg has been writing for two years that the structural energy advantage of North America is the most underpriced moat in global markets.

China runs its AI on coal that costs more than American natural gas. America runs its AI on natural gas that is the cheapest fuel on the planet. The moment that gas crosses the ocean, it sells for fifteen dollars in Asia.

Henry Hub at three. Asian LNG at fifteen. The same molecule, marked up five times, by saltwater.

The reserves keep growing despite production roughly tripling.

At the end of 2014, the United States had 389 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas reserves. Over the next decade the country produced 360 trillion cubic feet, essentially the entire 2014 base. And added 555 trillion cubic feet through extensions and discoveries.

Total proved reserves at the end of 2024 are substantially higher than they were ten years ago. The constraint is not geology. It is infrastructure.

The Northeast Supply Enhancement Pipeline finally broke ground this spring after a decade of permitting battles with New York and New Jersey. Permian gas production sits at roughly 22 BCF per day with more takeaway capacity coming online in 2027. Appalachia sits at 36 BCF per day, with several BCF per day of new in-basin demand from AI data centers already confirmed on EQT’s earnings call last week.

This is a permanent advantage. It compounds.

Force Five. The Edge Computing Decade, Or How Every Toaster Becomes An Inference Device And The Only Question Is Who Sells The Silicon To The Toaster

Force One is the data center. Force Five is everything that talks to the data center.

Every car. Every phone. Every factory floor. Every drone. Every robot. Every appliance becomes an inference device with its own silicon, its own memory, and its own optical link.

The training happens in the cloud. The inference happens at the edge. The volume is at the edge.

Sixteen million cars will sell in the United States this year. Roughly one million of them will ship with serious AI silicon inside. By 2030, the projection is twelve of sixteen million. Same unit volume. Three times the semiconductor revenue per unit.

Texas Instruments just printed a blowout first quarter on industrial and data center demand up 20 and 25 percent. Intel just stopped being a value trap, with the stock up 360 percent off its lows. The power semiconductor index broke out in April after five years flat.

That breakout is the inflection. The edge story is no longer a thesis. It is a tape.

The Synthesis

Three independent investors converging on the same trade from three different angles.

I buy the producers. The natural gas pipelines, the Canadian gas, the LNG exporters.

Aschenbrenner buys the consumers. The data centers, the on-site power, the Bitcoin miners pivoting to compute.

Will Summerlin buys the builders. The data center contractors, the optical interconnects, the small modular reactors.

Three vehicles. One trade. The energy-to-AI value chain.

That is the framework.

The hard work starts now.

Before We Cross The Paywall

The next five chapters are where this piece earns its keep.

Chapter Four assembles the eight catalysts that just confirmed the smart money is right. DeepSeek’s pricing collapse. The 35 percent memory cash flow problem. The OpenAI miss. The Samsung strike on the calendar for May 21. The private credit defaults that wiped $5 billion of equity in a single Friday. The iceberg under the oil price. The case study that explains why every enterprise software contract on the planet just got repriced.

Chapter Five shows the work. How $100,000 a year of research becomes seven names. The screen, in plain English. The questions that took sixty-three candidates off the list.

Chapter Six names the names. The Wednesday Six, with reasoning, not headlines. The Five Picks-and-Shovels Names, inspired by Aschenbrenner’s Q4 13F, with the actual tickers and the actual analysis. The reconciliation with the April 22 piece, so the architecture lands clean.

Chapter Seven walks through how to size the names against each other. How to deploy the cash you raised on March 7 without catching a falling knife. The trimming discipline. The do-not-own list. The names I will not buy and will not let into my portfolio under any circumstances.

Chapter Eight closes the call. The historical pattern. The Druckenmiller frame. The May 27 anchor. The single line that summarizes the entire piece in one sentence.

You have read what I think.

The next five chapters are what I do.

Begin with the end in mind. The end is May 27. The end is a portfolio with sixteen positions sized against a generational window. The end is grandchildren who do not have to take loans because somebody in the family read fourteen research desks at the right time. Put first things first. The first thing is the doorway below. Everything else is a second thing pretending to be a first thing.

OPEN THE DOOR

If this piece earned its keep, three asks and a kicker.