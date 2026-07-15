Inflation Didn't Surrender. It Stepped Out for a Cigarette.

Yesterday at 8:30 in the morning, the government announced that it had defeated inflation.

Defeated.

Like inflation was a country. Like there was a surrender ceremony on a battleship and somebody signed a document and now the Producer Price Index gets to go home to its family.

What actually happened is that gasoline got cheaper for a few weeks because there was a ceasefire, and the Consumer Price Index ticked down four tenths of a percent, the biggest monthly drop since the pandemic.

This is not a victory over inflation. This is inflation stepping out for a cigarette.

But you cannot put “inflation stepped out for a cigarette” on a chyron, so they went with defeated, and the futures desks poured a little champagne, and the White House took a bow, and somewhere a man in a Patagonia vest said the word “disinflation” on television and felt handsome doing it.

That was 8:30 in the morning.

At four o’clock in the afternoon, the same government sent the United States Navy back to blockade Iran.

Seven and a half hours. That is the whole shelf life of a government press release now. That is how long it takes to go from “we have defeated inflation” to “we are once again at war with the country that sets the price of the thing that causes inflation.”

You could not eat a rotisserie chicken and finish the leftovers in the time it took this story to contradict itself.

Here is how the trick works, and it is a good trick, you have to respect it a little.

The inflation number is a photograph. Photographs are pictures of the past. This particular photograph was taken in June, and June was the ceasefire, the calm part, the part with the cheap gasoline.

They showed you the photograph yesterday and told you it was a weather forecast.

But the ceasefire died eight days ago in Ankara, where the President stood up and declared the peace deal “over” and sent the bombers back in.

The cheap gasoline that made yesterday’s number look so handsome is already gone. Crude is up double digits since Friday.

They handed you a snapshot of the peace on the exact afternoon they restarted the war, and not one person on the ticker mentioned the two things happened on the same day.

That is not a conspiracy. Nobody is that organized. It is just the ordinary machinery of a country that has decided the story is more important than the thing the story is about.

I am going to show you the one number nobody read.

And then I am going to show you why the four companies I have owned through this entire war are sitting exactly where I want them, priced for a peace that does not exist, on the day it stopped existing.

Chapter One: The Empty Tank and the Magician’s Hand

America keeps its oil in two places.

There is the working supply, the crude and gasoline and diesel the private refiners hold in their own tanks. And there is the emergency stash, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, buried in salt caverns along the Gulf Coast for exactly the kind of week we are currently having.

Add it all together and you get the national tank.

The national tank is at its lowest level since the mid-1980s. The emergency reserve inside it is worse. The last number in the official EIA series puts the reserve at 319.5 million barrels. DOE's own running tally, and Reuters, say we are already closer to 316.5 million barrels.

The official series catches up at 10:30 this morning, about three hours after you read this. Either way, America is staring at the lowest SPR level since April 1983, and the reserve is about 56 percent empty.

Let me tell you what the world looked like the last time it was this low.

It was April of 1983. Return of the Jedi had not yet opened in theaters.

A gallon of gasoline cost about 96 cents. The compact disc had just gone on sale in America. The reserve this country keeps for the precise war now playing on your television has not been this thin in the entire working lifetime of most of the people managing money in America today.

It is 56 percent empty.

Now here is the part that should make you put down the coffee.

It did not empty itself. It was drained. On purpose. By an administration that took office promising to refill it.

Nearly 99 million barrels, gone since the war began in late February, released into the market as part of an international coordination that pledged 400 million barrels in total. The stated purpose was to stabilize global oil markets.

The actual effect was to sedate one number. The headline crude price. The one on the screen. The one that goes into the inflation report the President stands next to.

They drained the emergency reserve to make a number on television look calm in an election-conscious year. That is not an oil strategy. It is a magic trick, and the trick is that they unplugged the speedometer and told you the car slowed down.

Because nobody actually buys crude oil. You buy diesel for the truck. Jet fuel for the plane. Gasoline for the minivan your teenager treats like a rental. And those markets are not calm.

Gasoline stocks are running below their five-year average even as the government floods crude into the pipeline, and the margin a refiner earns turning a barrel into fuel has stayed elevated precisely because those product inventories are so thin. The dashboard says forty-five miles an hour. The engine is doing ninety and smoking.

The buffer that let them run this trick is nearly gone. You cannot drain a reserve you have already emptied. The next shock does not get absorbed. It gets priced.

Chapter Two: The Rogue Units, the Confederacy, and the Toll Nobody Can Escape

Last Friday, the Times and the Journal both ran polite late-night stories suggesting peace was close and that Iran was blaming “rogue units” for the attacks on shipping.

The cover story died on contact.

Because Iran also said, in the same breath, that the tanker it hit had taken the wrong channel, too close to Oman, ignoring its own navigation protocol.

Sit with that. Rogue actors who enforce traffic rules. Insurgents with a permitting system. Pirates who run a government website, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, and issue formal notices that unauthorized passage will “not be covered by safe passage guarantees.”

Either Iran controls the Strait or it does not. If it does not, none of the ship attacks happened. If it does, there are no rogue units. You cannot have a chaotic accident and a bureaucratic citation for the same missile.

If you want to understand this war, stop reading the wire and open a history book to 1861.

The Confederacy was the fifth-richest nation on earth. Cotton king, balance sheet pristine, an economy that ran entirely on one export.

The Union’s plan was not complicated. Strangle every port. When they did, Confederate traders sewed Mexican flags onto their ships and ran cotton out through the Rio Grande Valley, evading the blockade under false colors.

The last battle of that war was fought in Texas, at Palmito Ranch, near Brownsville. Not because Texas mattered strategically, but because the Rio Grande was the last open door for Confederate commerce. When that door closed, the war was over. Wars that run on exports end when the exports stop.

Iran is sewing on Mexican flags right now. Literally. Its tankers are re-flagging under third-country registries and running crude to China as Malaysian blend to slip past the blockade. The Treasury Secretary went on television last week and described the Anaconda Plan without using its name.

The sides have traded costumes. The script has not changed a word. This war ends when Iran’s commerce dies, and Iran’s last weapon on the way down is the price of the thing you fill your car with.

And while two governments spent the week arguing over who gets to run the toll booth, a third party quietly won.

The President announced the United States would now guard the Strait for a fee of 20 percent on every cargo. Thirty-two million dollars a supertanker.

By yesterday afternoon he had dropped the idea. It lived about a day. Iran, during its own blockade, charged one to two million a ship, payable in crypto, because the theocracy takes Bitcoin while your bank still needs three business days.

Both of them are amateurs. Lloyd’s of London already won.

War-risk insurance on a single Gulf transit has gone from roughly an eighth of one percent of a ship’s value before the war to as much as five percent now.

The men who write the policies are charging more to cross that water than either government ever dreamed of, and the men who write the policies do not sign ceasefires.

That toll is already inside the price of every barrel that moves. It does not care who wins the war. It only goes away when the risk does, and the risk is currently trading at single-digit odds of clearing by the end of summer.

Chapter Three: The Ceasefire Everyone Bought and Nobody Checked

Let me tell you why you think you missed this trade, and why you’re wrong.

Twice this year the market was handed a peace headline, and twice it did exactly what markets do. It celebrated.

In April, the President floated a two-week ceasefire and a reopening of the Strait. Brent fell double digits in a session, sliding off a peak that had touched near $128 a barrel. The headlines wrote themselves. Oil plunges as Iran ceasefire nears.

In June, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding. Peace, framed and hung on the wall. Brent gave back essentially every dollar it made during the war, falling to the low $70s from a high near $120. A drawdown of more than forty percent from the top.

And the energy stocks went with it.

The energy sector, the single best performer in the entire market through late March, became the one sector deep in the red once the war looked over. The whole complex quietly bled from its war highs while the country decided the show was over.

So here is what happened, in one sentence. The market bought a ceasefire, sold the war premium out of both the oil and the oil stocks, and filed energy under “already had its run.”

There is only one problem.

The ceasefire was fiction.

The April truce never restored a single normal day of shipping. The June memorandum promised to reopen the Strait and did not. And then, over the last eight days, the pretense collapsed on live television.

Four consecutive nights of American strikes. Two tankers hit in the Strait yesterday. The IRGC declaring, in effect, that as long as America stays in the region, not a drop of oil leaves it. The emergency reserve at a 43-year low. Tanker traffic through the Strait collapsing more than fifty percent in a week.

The war came back. The stocks did not.

That is the whole opportunity, and it is the exact opposite of the story you’ve been told. You did not miss the trade because energy ran and topped out.

The energy names are sitting at a discount that was carved into them by a peace that no longer exists. The market marked these companies down for a ceasefire, the ceasefire died, and nobody has marked them back up.

You are not late to the war trade. You are being offered war-exposed assets at cease-fire prices, on the week the ceasefire turned back into a war.

Now, I owe you an honesty that the cheerleaders will skip. Part of the oil selloff was real, not just narrative.

OPEC and its partners nudged production higher, and tens of millions of stranded wartime barrels were released back into the market after the memorandum. Those are genuine forces and they genuinely pushed crude down.

But none of them touch the two things that matter for the next two years: the tank is empty, and the world is about to pay to refill it. The dip in the barrel has real causes. The discount in the stocks, still priced for a permanent peace that got bombed into a memory eight days ago, is the error.

The tape sold the peace. The peace is dead. And the tape has not noticed yet.

Chapter Four: The Payback

Everyone waited for the peace headline to dump their oil stocks. It is the consensus reflex. It is also, I am going to argue, exactly backwards, and the person who taught me why is named Stephanie Pomboy.

She published a note three weeks ago with a title I cannot print in full in a family newsletter. Call it “Payback Is Coming.”

In it she laid out the mechanism the entire market is ignoring.

After 9/11, George Bush decided the emergency reserve should be full. He refilled it from roughly 540 million barrels toward the 700 million ceiling. That refilling took four years, and during those four years, through a recession, through the invasion of Iraq, oil went from $18 to $65.

It more than tripled.

And that was one country, refilling a tank that was already three-quarters full.

Today the tank is nearly empty. And this time it will not be one country. Covid taught every government on earth that you cannot outsource your medicine.

This war just taught them you cannot outsource your energy. The countries that never kept a reserve are about to want one. The countries that drained theirs are about to refill. That is not a forecast.

Reuters has already reported that strategic-reserve buying is set to support crude demand through 2028.

The war emptied the tank. The peace refills it. Both of those push the price of oil in the same direction, which is up.

Now let me put the whole thing together, because this is the entire piece in four sentences.

The market right now is pricing a calm, permanent, stable peace. Oil sitting near eighty dollars like the coffee’s gone cold, and the energy stocks still marked down for a truce that collapsed a week ago.

But look at what is actually on the board. The reserve is at a 43-year low. T

he ceasefire is dead. Four nights of bombing, two tankers down, and the Strait at single-digit odds of reopening.

There are only two roads out of here.

Down one road, the war escalates, which the odds say is the likely one. The buffer is gone, there is nothing left to absorb a real closure, and oil reprices violently upward.

Down the other road, peace somehow arrives. Crude gaps down for a day, the refill bid catches it, the global scramble to rebuild reserves begins, and oil grinds upward.

Two roads. Both point up. The only way to lose is the scenario the market is currently pricing, a serene and lasting peace with a full tank, and that scenario does not exist, because the tank is empty and the ceasefire is already dead.

That is not a prediction about the news. That is an observation about a mispricing sitting on your screen tonight.

The tape is asleep. The people who read the tanker data are not.

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I own four companies built for exactly this.

Let me tell you what they have in common, because it is the whole reason I sleep at night while the television has a panic attack every ninety minutes.

None of them require anybody to tell the truth.

That is the entire portfolio strategy. In a week where the government defeated inflation before lunch and re-declared war before dinner, where Iran is running a shipping lane it claims not to control, and where the country is being led by a Supreme Leader nobody has actually seen since February, I have gone looking for the handful of businesses on earth that make money whether or not a single word coming out of a single microphone is real.

I found four.

One of them walked into a federal building on July 7 and told the Securities and Exchange Commission, under penalty of perjury, exactly what this war is worth to its bottom line. Under penalty of perjury.

Do you understand how rare that is right now? An institution that faces an actual legal consequence for lying, in a week when everyone else lies for free.

One of them is collecting a windfall as you read this, a windfall a competitor set on fire in the Persian Gulf and will spend the next three to five years trying to dig out from under.

One of them pulls every barrel it sells out of the ground in Canada, nowhere near the Strait, and has raised its payout to me every year through every oil crashes, without once asking whose flag is bolted to the tanker.

And one of them gets quietly cheaper every single day the Strait of Hormuz stays dangerous, which, at current odds, is going to be a while.

And here is the part that made me laugh out loud at my own screen yesterday. On the day the Navy went back to war and Iran put missiles into two tankers, all four of these companies went down.

The market sold the war stocks. On the day the war came back.

I have been doing this a long time, and I have learned that when the crowd does something that stupid, that visibly, in broad daylight, you do not argue with it. You send it a thank-you card.

What the four companies are, the number filed that nobody reported, the exact price each one closed at yesterday, and the single instruction I want in your hand for the morning the next fake ceasefire prints, are below the line.

Free readers get the truth. Paid readers get the trade. It’s two dollars a day, which is less than the gas station charges you to feel bad, and considerably more useful.

If this made the war make more sense than the news did, do me three small favors.

❤️ Hit like, so the algo knows a human read it and not just a bot scraping oil prices.

🔄 Restack it, because the one number nobody read should be read.

📬 Forward it to the one person in your life who still thinks the ceasefire is real and the energy trade is over. They’ll thank you.

Free readers keep this thing alive. You are the distribution. And distribution, unlike the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, costs nothing to refill.

May the Mischief be with you.