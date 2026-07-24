Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Jeff Richardson's avatar
Jeff Richardson
1h

This is what I’d like to see: the AI-risk HOA meeting of the following; Elon, Sam, Dario. Now let’s add to that mix three historically great investors/risk managers, I’ll say Garcia, Loeb, and Tudor Jones. Now, let those 3 choose one name each; one person they consider brilliant. Maybe invite a comedian, a biochemist, and a bartender too.

We all have a stake in this, and we need as much objectivity as possible in this meeting.

A weekly stand up, to MITIGATE THE RISK people.

This is what Elon is ultimately saying, I think. Not eliminating it. Not transferring it. Just saying, let’s sit with these models for a minute; let’s show our work, because if something goes bad, we all can go to zero.

I truly think this should happen and I really don’t see why this couldn’t happen.

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3 replies by Charlie Garcia and others
Andrew Varni's avatar
Andrew Varni
3h

Great read per usual, Charlie. Thank you.

What Elon left unsaid about the 10-year timeline is that in his version of the future he’s not even on Earth... he’s already on Mars. A fun historical footnote that makes me scratch my head: Wernher von Braun’s 1949 novel "Project Mars" names the leader of the Martian government “Elon.”

Best not to mention that one to your simulation-theory Uncle at the BBQ. He’s already got plenty of fuel burning on that fire already.

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1 reply by Charlie Garcia
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