Dear Charlie #41

Monday I told you the red line in your retirement account had quietly handed your money to the teal one. Tuesday I audited a ninety-nine billion dollar profit that does not exist. By Wednesday morning none of it was the story. The story was a man pulled over on the shoulder of a highway to Oklahoma City, waiting on a call from a hospital, asking this room to pray for his Momma. Forty-two of you stopped what you were doing. A retired doctor in this thread wrote a prayer for her operating room. Another man asked for her name so his prayer warriors could use it. Her name is Barbara Ray, and she sent her thanks to the globe from an ICU bed, which settles the question of who raised her son. By Saturday her white count had fallen from thirty-two to fourteen, and her son sat in the chair at dawn counting, because numbers are the only thing in that room you are allowed to hold. Then he looked up, found a prism in a saline bag, and painted it for this room the way he painted a desert sunrise five days earlier. Somewhere a first-timer took my two hundred twenty billion dollar bar into a Wednesday night filing and came back holding the real sentence. Three hundred twenty-nine. No television had read it yet. Somewhere a doctor asked who allows this, and the honest answer should keep everyone up. Nobody. Four parties did their jobs correctly and not one of them was ever assigned his question. Somewhere a reader put my name on the list of pundits who missed two hundred dollar oil, and I paid the tab in public. The stockpile I filed as a shock absorber turned out to be a weapon. Somewhere a man who ran a factory in Shanghai described the annual meeting we are actually up against, eleven days after a continent that spent thirty years calling borders a superstition started planning a fence around the World Cup champions. Somewhere a man signed his letter Grasshopper, and by the third round he was holding the chalk. And Saturday night, while a son counted white cells in Oklahoma, CBS reported the planes being readied for Iranian energy infrastructure, with Kharg Island in the address line. Own the hedge you hope expires worthless. The numbers, with the usual shrug.

30 Day Views: 642,615. 30 Day Open Rate: 51.19%.

Three hundred and sixty letters this week, and the best of them counted things no terminal prints.

And this was last Tuesday……

Tuesday at high noon I did the livestream with Chris Snook, and so many of you showed up that Substack broke. Broke. It’s a technology company. Its whole job is people arriving. The people arrived and the business fell over. Nobody says it failed. They say it experienced high demand. That’s a compliment now. Your restaurant caught fire because the food was delicious. The chat worked, by the way. Your questions went in. They just never came out. So Chris asked them himself. For two hours and forty-three minutes he interviewed me with no chat, no prompts, and no working platform, and it was terrific. Two guys and a webcam beat the entire infrastructure, which tells you exactly how much of this was ever about the infrastructure. Then the servers ate the recording. Not lost. Eaten. And Chris fought their engineers all week, which makes him a better man than me. I would have quit on day two and taken up drinking, which I have already done anyway. My event, my apology. Next time I might not announce it at all. Apparently the trick to a successful livestream on Substack is making sure Substack never finds out.

Every week I pick the best exchange in the comment section.

This week there are two, and they are the same lesson in different rooms.

A son counted his mother’s white cells at dawn because numbers were the only thing in that room he was allowed to hold.

A first-timer counted a footnote at midnight because nobody on television was going to read it to him.

One counted out of love. One counted out of distrust. Both refused to let anyone else do their counting, and that refusal is the entire tuition of this room.

Two winners. Roll the tape.

WINNER ONE. The son who counted.

Billy Ray started the week paying off a bourbon wager and painting a desert sunrise from the side of a road. By Wednesday he was on the side of a different road, waiting on a call from a hospital. What happened next is the finest thing this room has ever done, and he wrote all three movements himself.

Dear Charlie,

So we are back to Japan, full circle from where we met online, in what seems like years and is just a few months short of one calendar year. And I have not forgotten about a wager we made that I am looking to be on the losing end of right now. I’m a man of my word and I will pay up.

Since Pappy is way out of my league, I will offer up what I believe is a proper and appropriate substitute, a bottle of 15 year single barrel Elijah Craig. Made by a company founded by a Baptist minister and given away by a Pentecostal preacher’s son, it has a proper ring of symmetry for something the good book warns about in both the actions. I will send that package to the Miami office of R360, packed with the appropriate care so it can’t be broken in transit.

Now back to the article. I believe September or October is when the Fed raises rates, and what my small understanding of the market captures runs from Warsh himself to the oil the market is blind on, making the numbers run hot. No tape to back it up other than what I see from the pump prices on the road to the grocery store. Now that desert sunrise I promised yesterday.

The heat was mild this time of morning, running in the low 80s, the night’s stars still shining down from above with light from ten thousand years ago reaching down from the night sky. The mountains far in the distance cutting a picture of a jagged horizon, just barely showing the glow of the coming day against a black sky, with the tiniest edge of Mediterranean blue starting to push upward slowly toward the velvet black and the twinkling stars.

At the other edge of the horizon a three-quarter moon slowly sinking away from this sky and emerging into the night sky on the other side of the world. The glow now turning to the purple and cherry ribbons of light pushing harder against the sky, catching just the edges of the few scattered clouds, looking almost like dark islands floating in the sky.

The copper orange just now radiating across the jagged peaks of the mountains, softening the edges and making the curves slowly come into focus. The saguaro cactus standing like scattered soldiers in the desert, their arms reaching for the sky like the bandits of western folklore when caught by the marshals. The yellow light peeking over the tops of the mountains now brushing the desert with its rays, and a herd of pronghorn antelope in the near distance deciding that this was the time to try to outrun the sunshine’s reach.

The soap weed and mesquite trees now in full illumination from the sun’s bright rays, with a distant pumpjack slowly moving up and down in the rhythm of the day, and a train crossing the desert with its long following of cars, so far away it almost looks like a toy in a child’s playroom. The light is full now, the sun halfway up across the mountains, moving into the azure blue sky with the promise of another day that has dawned on this desert for thousands of years before the thin winding strip of painted road was placed across it, not even a second ago in the counting of time.

That’s what I saw last Friday morning, folks. I hope I painted a proper picture. Charlie, thanks for letting me write it down.

Y’all call your Momma and Daddy today.

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling

Billy Ray,

Elijah Craig did forty-three days in a Fredericksburg jail for preaching without a permit, and Kentucky legend says he invented bourbon by charring his barrels by accident.

A man of God with a rap sheet and a happy accident. The symmetry runs even deeper than you priced it.

A debt paid in bourbon beats a debt paid in excuses. The Miami office will guard that bottle like it is classified.

On the Fed, your September has company. Nearly half the room wanted to move in June, and Friday’s swaps closed pricing September near eighty percent. You read it off the pump. The terminals got there slower.

Brent went through a hundred on Wednesday and handed a chunk back Thursday. Either way it does the chairman’s forecasting for him.

I am not trading the meeting. I own the reasons the meeting exists. Energy, gold, and the assets no committee can print.

And notice where the week ends. You picked a fight with me about Japan many months ago, and Thursday night the Bank of Japan is the main event of the entire financial calendar. It took the rest of the market eleven months to join our argument.

Now that sunrise. You put a pumpjack in a psalm.

Item 14 said 13.93 million barrels a day. You made one of them beautiful.

Best writing in the thread, and it ran free.

Momma and Daddy advice seconded.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Forty-eight hours later Billy Ray was on the shoulder of a different highway.

Dear Charlie,

I did not read the article. I am stopped for a minute on the side of the highway headed to Oklahoma City, waiting on a call from the hospital. My Momma was admitted to the hospital this morning at 3 AM with pneumonia. They are putting in a drainage tube now. The doctors are pretty concerned from what I have been told so far. Momma survived mantle cell cancer about twelve years ago, but the chemotherapy killed her immune system, and she has to have an IVIG infusion monthly to give her any kind of partial immune system.

I have an ask of the room this morning. Please, if y’all would say a prayer for my Momma, I would be extremely grateful. I appreciate the prayers, y’all.

Twenty-five replies reached him before he reached the hospital. John Crow’s prayer warriors asked for her name so they could use it. Dr. Joe wrote a prayer for the operating room. Her name is Barbara Ray. By evening her son was back, holding numbers.

Dear Charlie,

Made the hospital a little after 1 PM. Momma is better, meds and oxygen doing the work. She was spitting up fluid when they got to ICU. Doctors are doing a CAT scan at 5 PM CDT, then they will know the plan by 6 per Dr. Moad. Oxygen was at 84, blood pressure was 165 over 85 at admission, now down to 143 over 74, oxygen at 94 being administered at 40 liters. I appreciate all the prayers, and Momma is feeling better. Nowhere near out of the woods, but stabilized. I’m very worried but have faith in the doctors and the good Lord’s grace. Barbara Ray, my Momma, said to tell all of you she appreciates the prayers from around the globe and to say thank you very much.

Y’all are all a blessing.

Please call your Momma and Daddy today. I thought I was losing mine this morning. Don’t wait.

God bless all of you. Charlie, thanks for letting me borrow your column.

Billy Ray,

Those were the only numbers that mattered today and every one of them moved the right way.

You did not borrow the column. Barbara Ray borrowed it, and she has better standing than any of us, because thirty-one people who have never met her stopped what they were doing this morning, a doctor in this thread prayed over the operating room, and John Crow’s people asked for her name so they could use it.

She sent thanks to the globe from an ICU bed. That settles the question of who raised you.

Not out of the woods is not the same as losing ground. Tonight you got the second one.

Stay with her. The Fed will keep.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Saturday morning, seven-thirty, from the chair beside the bed.

Dear Charlie,

I am going to have to read this again and order accordingly. A quick update on Momma. She is doing better, white count down to 14 from 32, oxygen up to 96 on a 45/55 warm air saline aided delivery system. More medication and tubes than I can count, but improving, thanks to good doctors and prayers from all over the world. Thank you to everyone from my family for your prayers.

The morning light comes through the blinds in the room with the low hum of machines pushing through the quiet. The steady sound of small chirps sending a signal to the nurses on duty watching over the patients on the floor. The flashing lights that tell the breathing and heart rates and oxygen concentrations in all the white, teal, and yellow colors, along with the green lines of the heartbeat’s steady up and down rhythm as it beats through the morning.

The light is showing a prism as it moves through the saline drip bag, almost flowing into a rainbow of colors faintly falling into the mirror on the wall. The clock on the wall shows 7:30 AM, with the sound of the landscape workers and the mowers and blowers in the distance heard steadily moving across the grounds. The buzzing of the blood pressure cuff as it runs the fifteen minute check, showing results of 115 over 59 for this round of testing on the screen.

The buzzing and humming and small beeping through the morning as the daily routine unfolds. The sun is up outside, the robins are looking through the grass for food for the young back in the nest. A blue jay squawking across the quiet morning outside the window glass. And the doctors making Saturday morning rounds, quietly delivering information to family and patients anxiously awaiting the news on when they will be well enough to go home.

I will get to the books, Charlie.

Again, thank you to everyone for all the prayers.

God bless all of you.

Y’all call your Momma and Daddy today.

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling

Billy Ray,

You counted. That is the part I keep coming back to.

Thirty-two down to fourteen. Ninety-six. One fifteen over fifty-nine.

A man in a chair at seven-thirty in the morning holding onto numbers, because numbers are the only thing in that room you are allowed to hold.

I lost mine last summer, and I am not going to pretend that makes me useful to you today. Except in one way. I know the mind goes looking for something beautiful in the corner of the worst room it has ever been in, because it has to put itself somewhere.

Yours found a prism in a saline bag and followed it all the way into the mirror.

There is a woman in that bed who beat mantle cell twelve years ago and has been borrowing an immune system by the month ever since.

She has already done the hard part once.

She is doing it again with her son in the room, and she knows you are there, and that counts for more than anything on those monitors can measure.

The books can wait. She cannot, and she should not have to.

Go tell her. Out loud. The exact words, not the ones you keep meaning to say.

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

WINNER TWO. The first-timer who went and got the sentence.

Davak introduced himself in February by telling me he had finally found something thought-provoking in the dross. Then he sat quiet until Wednesday night, when I set a bar at two hundred twenty billion dollars and called it the number I cared most about. Every television in America went to bed. He went to the filing. Two nights later he came back again with Note 12, remaining performance obligations jumping from 375 to 684 billion. The man does not stop counting.

Dear Charlie,

You wrote: “Leases signed but not yet commenced. Above $220 billion means the footnote is still compounding at thirty billion a quarter. This is the number I care most about and the number that will get the least airtime.”

The filing says: “As of June 30, 2026, we had additional leases, primarily for datacenters, that had not yet commenced of $329.1 billion, with some arrangements subject to certain contractual conditions being met. These leases will commence between fiscal year 2027 and fiscal year 2033 with lease terms of 1 year to 20 years.”

Davak,

$329.1 billion. I set the bar at two twenty, called it the number I cared most about, and you went and got the sentence instead of waiting for somebody on television to read it to you.

Watch what the delta does. Ninety-two point seven, then one fifty-five, then one ninety-six point six, then three twenty-nine. The first three averaged about thirty-five billion a quarter.

This one was a hundred and thirty-two and a half.

And the tail moved past where I put it. I wrote 2031.

Your filing says commencement through fiscal 2033 with terms running to twenty years, which puts the back end in the 2050s.

Microsoft’s investor relations chief called it a signal of demand strength. That is true, and it is also the first thing anybody says when a number is too large to bury.

You joined this room in February by telling me you had finally found something thought-provoking in the dross. Tonight you were the one who found it.

So here is the one I want back, since you read the actual document. Azure printed forty-three and the leases printed three twenty-nine in the same filing. What has to be true in fiscal 2029 for both of those numbers to have been rational on the same afternoon?

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

Too many known unknowns in your query, let alone accounting for the unknown unknowns. But I would point out that the $329.1B is, I assume, a total rather than an annual commitment, and it is further muddied by an accounting change. Microsoft adjusted its long-term data center lease tracking, spreading the leases over 25 years, according to a Reuters report which I can’t verify as yet.

Now, IF Azure continues to make annual billings of $100B as claimed, and IF I am correct in my assumption that the lease figure is a whole of life figure, and IF OpenAI is still around, and IF any of the data centers actually arrive on time, and IF and IF…

And also not to forget that Amazon won’t be building any more Middle East warehouses, so could it be looking to reshore?

Davak,

You are right about the total, and your correction cuts my own juxtaposition first. I put $196.6 billion next to $31.4 billion of reported long-term debt and told you to read them together.

One is an undiscounted stack of future payments across terms up to twenty years. The other is principal. Those do not belong in the same sentence without a qualifier, and I did not supply one.

Your other IFs resolve against me too. Azure crossed a hundred billion for the fiscal year, up forty-one percent, and the guide for this quarter is forty-five.

Now the item you could not verify, which is real and larger than you were told.

Hood said it on the call. From the start of fiscal 2027 the useful life of data centers and office buildings goes from fifteen years to twenty-five. She said the depreciation benefit is minimal, and it is. The classification effect is not.

A longer life pushes more future leases from finance to operating. Finance leases sit inside reported capital expenditure. Operating leases do not.

That is the entire fifteen billion. Calendar 2026 guidance went from roughly one ninety to roughly one seventy-five, and Hood stated plainly that the underlying investment expectation had not changed.

I wrote that above two twenty this stock gets what Alphabet got. It printed one seventy-five and added more market value on Thursday than any company has in a single day.

You reached for known unknowns and unknown unknowns, and both are the right instruments for a forecast. Neither one covers this.

Three hundred twenty-nine point one billion is a known known. Filed, disclosed, sitting in daylight, and agreed not to be looked at.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

On Monday I published You Own a Third of the Red Line in This Chart, and Nobody Sent You a Letter About It. 53 comments. Chris asked whether the fear gauge still works and got back a jury, Garrett walked in swinging at fifteen times earnings and landed one, and Edwin heard the adult voice from the Peanuts Christmas special and asked what anyone was actually ordering.

Dear Charlie,

Good afternoon Charlie,

Goodhart’s Law.

One of your tripwires is the VIX. Options trading has become much more prevalent among retail traders, and gamified via Robinhood.

We’ve seen retail move markets and treat options as lotto tickets. Short squeeze, BTFD, and delta hedging have become common phrases among younger day traders.

Is the VIX still a good measure in this trading environment?

Chris

You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help enough other people get what they want.

Now look at the room you just walked into.

A man pulled over on the shoulder of a highway Wednesday morning, scared he was losing his mother, and he asked strangers to pray. Forty-two of them did. A doctor in this room wrote a prayer for her operating room. Another man asked for her name so his prayer warriors could use it. Her name is Barbara Ray. By Saturday her son sat beside her bed counting the numbers coming back the right way.

Not one of those people had ever met him.

That is not an audience. That is a family that has not been introduced yet.

Most of the internet is a stadium. Millions of folks facing forward, all shouting, nobody turning to the person beside them.

This is not a stadium. This is a room. Small on purpose. And in the room, people turn toward each other.

I answer every one of these letters myself, by name. Nearly five hundred of them crossed my desk in seven days. What comes back is three times better than anything I write, because the people here show up to think instead of scroll.

You can keep reading the free posts and get a little smarter. Or you can pull up a chair, get in the conversation, and get a whole lot richer in the ways that actually count.

The paywall is not a lock. It is a door. On the other side is the table where the real talking happens, and a seat with your name on it.

You do not have to walk through it.

But people like us usually do.

I will see you inside, friend.

THE DOOR’S OPEN