Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Petra Kehr's avatar
Petra Kehr
1h

Billy Ray, the second read makes your missive even more precious.

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killedbywat3r's avatar
killedbywat3r
1h

Billy Ray, Your writing and prose should be celebrated on every bookshelf. Thanks for making my day. All the best. 🤙

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