Dear Charlie #39

This week I did not write a market piece on Monday. I wrote my mother’s obituary and pressed publish before I could talk myself out of it. Then I opened the laptop and found a room full of people telling me about theirs. Somewhere in here a woman who had never spoken up in three months decided this was the week, and told me about her own mother in a letter I have read four times. Somewhere a man who spent forty years in the stone business explained what a rock actually does. Somewhere a reader handed this room the worst thing that ever happened to him, apologized for the length, and then improved a famous proverb by throwing revenge out of it entirely. Somewhere a woman who has traded energy for decades told me my Saturday piece was missing its punchline, and she was right. Somewhere a man who helped build a trading desk in a dead firm’s empty tower in 1990 turned out to have been standing in the room where the subject of Friday’s post learned his trade. The numbers, with the usual shrug. 30 Day Views: 357,324. 30 Day Open Rate: 48.33%.

Every week I pick the best exchange in the comment section.

It came Saturday morning, underneath a post about mines and tanker traffic, from a man I have been trading letters with for months. I had asked him a question on Friday about what his mother meant when she said life taught him what she could not.

He answered it. All of it. He did not owe this room a word of it.

Roll the tape.

Dear Charlie,

A excellent way to start the Weekend. 3 books explaining strategy and time and the same mistakes and challenges with the hubris of the West the patience and almost distain from the East and the prize sitting around a hijacked religion that values power over its own people. All revolving around a commodity the whole modern world depends on to survive. And a market that is treating the whole thing like the 10000th rerun of an episode of MASH. I ordered the books they will get read but I’m running behind on my reading.

I wanted to talk to you Charlie about the conversation from yesterday about reading the room and what momma meant by the lessons life taught me. You’re right I don’t run the same version as Momma never got the opportunity to become invisible while standing in the room I was in the spotlight all the time.

What I learned was how to read the room from the bright light. Everyone is watching and yet only a few are watching with undivided attention. Those are one of two things almost without exception your friends or folks that want you to fail. Once I understood that things fell into place a lot easier. Different mechanism a different tilt on the same read but much easier in many ways to file for a young man the older man has a bigger file cabinet and a smaller group of friends.

Now the lesson momma was referring to is much deeper and way more personal. I will politely ask the room to excuse me for sharing. I lived the American dream marrying the girl next door. I married young @19 trying to do the right thing. I later found out the baby was not mine after my wife lost it. I thought we worked it out then she cheated on me we separated and I took her back with a daughter not mine by blood carrying my name. I love them both. I wish I could say that was the happy ending but it was not. We divorced later her choice not mine and she married back into my family my daddy’s youngest brother just 2 years older than me. They had 3 children. I will be polite and say family gatherings and holidays were difficult when they should have been joyous. Looking at it from the outside it’s a better episode of Maury and Jerry Springer than I have ever seen. But the lesson is Betrayal and recovery and forgiveness. I had the lesson handed to me before I turned 24. The uncle went to prison in 01 for an unspeakable crime died in 2017 still in custody, my ex wife died in a tragic car accident in 2007.

What the lesson taught me was this. Never take for granted what you have it can be taken from you faster than can ever imagine possible. Holding hatred inside your heart is a prison you allow someone else to hold the keys too and a poison you drink alone. No amount of talking or alleged therapy or books on human behavior beat the simplest day of your life when you grant forgiveness. That forgiveness is a two way street and you don’t just get released from the cell on that day you burn the prison to the ground with the firemen marveling at the flames. A small voice inside says I told you it would feel this good.

From dancing in the ashes you plant the roses which will bloom with extraordinary color and blossoms only needing the sunshine and some rain to grow year after year. You also take the gift of sunrise back wondering how and why you let it get tangled in the mess and looking at it, the glory of a new day a little scarred a little more wary but wiser and happier in more ways than you ever dreamed possible. I read somewhere the best revenge is a life well lived. I disagree a well lived life has no revenge just the sweetness of forgiveness allowing you to enjoy the blooms of the flowers knowing your doing your best and that at the end one can look back at not see the charred wreckage of revenge but the blooming peaceful meadow full of flowers and bees and butterflies knowing you tended the meadow and planted in the ashes purposefully.

Charlie that’s what Momma was saying about what life taught me. I’m not special lots of others have faced way worse and bloomed better. The bigger lesson is we all hold the keys to happiness, success, and a fruitful life don’t lock yourself in a prison of your own making. Burn it to the ground and plant some roses in the ashes and enjoy the blooms the rest of your life. Being from Texas I like yellow roses. Better yet don’t let the prison get built. And plant the yellow roses anyway.

Charlie thanks for asking me the question. I hope the answer was not too bold. That’s more of me than yall probably wanted to know.

Y’all call your Momma and Daddy Today

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling

Billy Ray

Billy Ray,

You did not owe this room a word of that and you handed over the whole thing anyway.

So do not apologize for it. Nobody here is going to remember where Brent settled on Friday. They will remember this.

You also answered my question. Completely.

Your Momma told you life taught you what she could not. You just told us the tuition.

Married at nineteen trying to do the right thing.

A baby that was not yours. Then a daughter not yours by blood carrying your name, loved anyway. Then your daddy’s youngest brother across the table at Christmas, two years older than you, with three children.

All of it before twenty four.

Most men get one of those and spend forty years explaining themselves. You got the full curriculum and came out planting.

Now the part you may not have connected, and I want you to sit with it.

Easter weekend. A hotel elevator in Atlanta. A family in good clothes, and you asked whether they were coming from a wedding.

They were coming from a funeral. And you said, without thinking, that if they were among the faithful they had just attended a reunion ceremony.

You told me then you could not believe you blurted it out. That the words came from somewhere you did not recognize.

I said they came through you rather than from you.

I was half right. They came through the man who burned that prison down in his twenties.

Nobody hands a grieving stranger a sentence like that in six seconds while he is still carrying a cell key in his pocket. That reflex was bought and paid for. This morning you told us the price.

And let the record show you improved a famous line.

The best revenge is a life well lived is a proverb that still keeps revenge in the room. It just seats it in the back.

You threw it out of the building. A well lived life has no revenge in it at all. That is not a small edit.

So one question, and it is the only one I have.

Is this in the book? Not a version of it. Not softened for the relatives. This.

You have been telling me you are writing something. This morning, running behind on your reading, you wrote the spine of it in a comment box and then apologized for the length.

And you are right about the yellow.

Anybody can plant roses after the fire. Planting them before the prison ever goes up is the harder trick, and that is the one you actually recommended.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

On Monday I published Marilyn McCarthy Garcia, Teacher Who Kept a Lion and Mastered Bridge, Dies at 88. 211 comments. StacyLynn broke a three month silence, Dr. Joe wrote his own mother’s crossing, Rhonda is still interviewing a woman who cannot answer, Lexi caught the thing nobody else did, and Ron’s father explained how to grade a life.

Dear Charlie,

I found Capital Mischief during a particularly trying time in my life, nevermind the during chaos consuming the world right alongside. I was trying to find resources to help me reset my own internal insanity creeping in, while simultaneously find my bearings in the real insanity that was happening outside in the world around me.

I’ll always be so damn grateful for the way the universe gifted you into my Substack feed. Reading CM has genuinely helped me get my equilibrium back and so so much more. I’ve laughed out loud at something in almost every single post, even the heavy ones, been brought to tears by something or someone inside every single Dear Charlie recap post, have learned more than I would have ever bargained for, and am both awed and enamored with this community and this room you’ve built. This room, that at face value, I have no business being in.

Before this week, though, even as I’ve had thoughts and feelings on the topics and the discourse, I never really felt I had a voice that would contribute something worth the precious time of the room. And then you wrote the piece on your Mother. I had to stop reading several times before I even got through the intro explanation because of the tears in my eyes, so perhaps this is the week I stand up and add to the conversation, Table Topics style.

Like yours, my Mother was a bright light in the world, and a maverick throughout her life (though she never thought so). She could talk to anyone about anything, no matter the venue. We were often waiting on her to make our trip home from the grocery store because she had struck up a conversation with a person in line, and they were solving one of the big problems, so we waited. She wrote poetry and underwrote insurance. She built accounts, and she built houses. And she once confessed to me that, though she had wished joining the military had even been an option for her in her world, she both proudly and anxiously supported all four of her children when they each made the decision to follow that path.

The incalculable impact a mother has on the world is truly wondrous. Because it’s never just her family she influences, but the ripple effect that spans out wide and far, that she never sees, and rarely knows about.

Mine built a legacy of always taking the time to make one ripple in a person’s life. Yours built a legacy of a room of ripples.

I made the same decision you did, to move my world around in order to be there with my Mother while hers came to a close. “You get the gift and the grief in the same package.” Inextricably, yes, because in a lot of ways, they are the same thing, and worth all of it. Thank you for sharing Miss Marilyn’s story, Charlie, and for indulging me as I tell a little of Miss Wendy’s, as I believe that one of the ways those we love stay with us after they’re gone from the earth is as we continue to tell their story.

To exceptional Mothers and the gifts they bring into the world.

~StacyLynn

StacyLynn,

You found this room in March, went paid two days later, and then sat quietly for four months because you had decided you had no business being here.

I want to take that sentence away from you, and I am going to use your own mother to do it.

She stopped in a grocery line to solve a stranger’s problem while her kids waited in the car. She wrote poetry and underwrote insurance. She built accounts and she built houses. She wanted the service and was never offered the door, and then watched all four of her children walk through it and told them to go.

A woman like that never once asked whether she belonged in the room. She just started talking to whoever was standing next to her.

You have been doing the arithmetic backwards. You wrote that this room has no business having you in it. Your mother spent a lifetime proving the arithmetic runs the other way. The room is made of whoever decides to speak.

Now the line I am keeping.

Mine built a legacy of always taking the time to make one ripple in a person’s life. Yours built a legacy of a room of ripples.

That is not a compliment. That is a load bearing observation, and you may be the first person to say it plainly.

My mother made room. One classroom at a time, one broken animal at a time, one seventh grader with his hands inside a cow’s heart at a time. She never scaled a thing in her life.

She just kept making room, and forty years later grown men are still telling the sloth story.

Miss Wendy did the same and neither of them saw the far end of it. That is the whole design. You do not get to watch your own ripple.

And you took the same year off I did. You moved your world so you could be there while hers closed. You know the arithmetic of the gift and the grief because you paid it, not because you read it in a sentence.

So welcome to the room, four months late.

Tell me one thing about her I would not have guessed. Not the poetry and not the houses. The small thing, the one that only shows up if you lived in the same kitchen.

That is the part that keeps her here.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

This morning, the retired Kentucky doctor watched the purple martins while reading the legacy of your loving mother.

Yesterday, July 12, marked another anniversary of the day my mother left this world. A mother’s legacy was not simply that she survived extraordinary hardship, it was that she transformed hardship into generosity.

Even now, I can still feel that loss. No matter how old we are, there is only one mother, and when she is gone, something within us is forever changed.

Everything I am, I owe to her. She was the most courageous person I have ever known.

She possessed a quiet strength that drew people to her. She shined so brightly that, if flowers could choose where to turn, they would have turned toward her.

Her story began in the ashes of World War II. Germany lay shattered, cities in ruins, families scattered. Yet as a teenage girl, she crossed that broken country alone to find the young Italian American soldier she loved, my father.

Despite differences in language, culture, age, and nationality, they held on to one another. Love became their common language.

In a small Catholic hospital in Bamberg, Germany, cared for by nuns, I was born.

Together they dreamed of America. Across the Atlantic, they stayed connected through fragile onion skin letters that took weeks to travel back and forth, each one carrying hope and uncertainty.

Still a teenager, my mother made the journey to America alone. She carried almost nothing, just a small leather bag, her infant son, and a few cans of condensed milk.

I still have a copy of the Pan American Airlines passenger manifest dated January 13, 1953, documenting her flight from Frankfurt to Idlewild Airport in New York.

When she arrived, airport security guards stole much of her money and even some of the milk she had brought to feed me. Fortunately, she had hidden a small supply.

She entered a country where Germans were often viewed with suspicion. She did not know what awaited her or even whether she would immediately find her husband.

Yet she came.

She learned a new language, educated herself, and built a home. She fed, clothed, nurtured, and protected her family.

Those who knew my mother remember her kindness. She baked for friends and neighbors, wrote beautiful letters in her elegant German script, and never forgot a birthday or hardship. She gave not from abundance, but from herself.

After her death, I searched her bedside drawer. Though she had owned beautiful things, what lay closest to her heart was simple: her worn prayer book, her rosary, and her gold cross.

Near the end, despite severe pain from cancer and multiple fractures, she remained more concerned for others than for herself.

The last words she spoke to me have never left me: “Live your life. Take care of yourself. Our lives are but a puff of smoke.”

Even then, she was still being my mother.

Today I understand that courage is not loud. It is a teenage girl crossing a devastated country. An immigrant mother stepping into the unknown with a child in her arms.

The life of the dead is carried in the memories of the living. My mother’s life lives on in mine.

My patients shared with me: death leaves a heart ache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Charlie you have rare inheritance, and it comes through beautifully in your remembrance.

Kentucky Farm Doc, Dr Joe

Dr. Joe,

You have been standing in a Kentucky river all year handing me fish stories, and I took you for the funniest man in this room.

Then you posted your mother’s crossing and I had to put the laptop down.

July 12. You read my mother’s obituary on the anniversary of yours, one day apart, and then you apologized in a second comment for taking the attention. Do not ever do that again in here.

Now let me hold up what you actually wrote, because you buried the receipts the way you always do.

A teenage girl walks across a shattered Germany alone to find an American soldier. A small leather bag, an infant, and a few cans of condensed milk. Frankfurt to Idlewild, January 13, 1953, and you still have the manifest.

Men at the airport in the country she chose stole her money and some of the milk meant for you, and she had hidden the rest, because she had already learned to plan for exactly that kind of man.

She was a teenager. You were the cargo.

And then the detail I cannot get past. Your father changed your name so the country would go easier on you. Heinrich Josef became Joseph Henry before you could object.

She crossed an ocean to keep you and he edited you to protect you, and the two of them called that Tuesday.

You went and looked in her bedside drawer after she died and found the prayer book, the rosary, and the gold cross. A woman who owned beautiful things kept the three that did not appraise for anything.

That is the whole inventory of a life right there, and every one of us is going to leave a drawer like it.

Here is what I want you to see, since you keep insisting you are just a country doctor reading water.

You have spent a career telling patients the true thing gently. Your mother crossed a continent on foot and never once described it as brave.

Same instrument, one generation apart. Courage that refuses to announce itself is not modesty. It is a family trait, and she installed it.

And her last words to you were an instruction, not a farewell. Live your life. Take care of yourself. Our lives are but a puff of smoke.

She was triaging you from her own deathbed. She never stopped being the doctor in the room either.

So keep fishing. One stream for supper and one for the retirement account, and now I know exactly where you learned to read a current.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

My goodness, thank you Charlie for sharing, and thank you Marilyn for setting off these ripple effects of a conscious life well lived. I understand well what it is not to separate life, love, children in the home or in the classroom. When the work is from the heart, the heart is always within you and so is the love.

Oddly, Charlie, your break from routine comes just as I finally started reading Louise Hay’s book, You Can Heal Your Life, having bought it after your post months ago. And as I read with gratitude that my life experiences are my beliefs recreated, i am reinterpreting again my relationship with my mother.

She died at 49 when I was 21, too young for both of us. And my unanswered questions continue to evolve in my interpretation of the woman as I knew her. What I know: she loved me, she chose to keep me, she did her best. And I continue to turn out okay.

Thank you Charlie and Marilyn for this reminder of the impact of love.

Rhonda

Rhonda,

Forty nine. Twenty one. You were still a girl and she was still young, and you have spent every year since trying to interview a woman who cannot answer.

The questions do not close. They just get better.

But I want to sit with the line you buried in there. She chose to keep me.

You said it the way people say things they have said to themselves a thousand times, quietly, to settle something.

Rhonda, she did not just do her best. She made room. That is the only thing my mother ever did that mattered, and yours did it first, at an age when nobody would have blamed her for doing otherwise.

And “I continue to turn out okay” is an understatement from a woman who cannot separate love from work from children from home.

She would recognize you immediately.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

What a beautiful tribute to your mother. From one mother to another, I admire her ability to maintain her passions while raising children. Any mother knows this is not an easy task.

She sounds like a truly magical and special woman. My thoughts are with you and your loved ones today

Lexi

Lexi,

You spotted the thing everybody else missed. Not what she did. What it cost to do it while raising five.

Here is the trick, and I only understood it writing her obituary.

She never separated them. The sloth came to school. The lion came home. The students brought her broken animals and she brought us the cow hearts.

There was no line between the woman with the passions and the woman with the children, because she refused to draw one.

The children were not the audience. They were in the lab.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

Charlie,

A beautiful tribute to a beautiful person. Thank you for letting us know her just a little.

It is 6 months to the day of my mom’s death, and you have brought tears to my eyes. The grief is still lingering just under the surface, living beside the memories. But the sun rises, the literal and metaphorical garden must be tended, and I am to be a grandmother in a matter of weeks. There is much to be thankful for, and I am getting used to the somewhat surreal feeling of being the grandmother elder matriarch of the family. Where does the time go!

Mstars

Mstars,

Six months to the day.

I am at twelve, and I can tell you the surface does not thicken. You just get better at carrying the thing underneath it.

But look at what you wrote without noticing.

Your mother left, and in a matter of weeks a baby arrives, and you are the one who moves up a row. There is no gap.

The chair does not sit empty. The family simply hands you the coat and expects you to wear it.

You are not getting used to being the matriarch.

You were made one the day she died. The baby is just the paperwork.

Where does the time go. It goes into the child who is about to hold your finger and have no idea that your mother is standing right there in the shape of your hands.

Tend the garden. She would want the tomatoes in.

And when they put that baby in your arms in a few weeks, you tell her about the woman who taught you how to hold one.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

What a beautiful life sharing, told by an adoring grateful son. As you know I still have my Mom at 96. Charlie, your words “you get the gift and the grief in the same package’ made me full-on cry. I experience that grief with every visit. The gift is being able to sit with her, hold her hand, rub her foot, watch her enjoy the sunshine on her face or loose her filter with telling everyone how it is. The laughter and the joy of still having her is what I try to leave with and hold at home when I am alone. I hope this day is full of memories for both your Mom and your brother Blue which bring you smiles and chuckles not just tears. Thank you for sharing.

Lullybird

Lullybird,

You wrote “try.”

The laughter and the joy is what I try to leave with. That one word is the truest thing in your comment, because it admits the arithmetic does not always work.

Some days you carry the sunshine on her face home with you. Some days you carry the empty chair you know is coming.

The foot rub. The hand. The filter gone and your mother finally telling the room exactly how it is. Ninety six years of restraint, spent.

Enjoy that. It is not decline. It is the woman she was before she learned to be polite.

And thank you for Blue. Almost nobody mentions him. He is in every sentence I wrote today whether I named him or not.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

Charlie,

Long ago I asked my Dad, coincidentally also a teacher, why he was so keen to attend gatherings with my friends or with my siblings’ friends. I’ve never forgotten his reply: “You can tell how well your kids turned out based on the quality of their friends.” Given this community and that criteria, Momma done well. Thank you for celebrating her life with us.

Ron

Ron,

Two teachers. Yours in a room full of your friends, watching. Mine with a sloth on her shoulder.

My grandmother in Panama said the same thing your father did, in a different language, on a different continent, without ever meeting him.

“Dime con quien andas y yo te digo quien eres.”

Tell me who you hang out with and I will tell you who you are.

She said it to me when I was small and I thought it was a warning.

It was not. It was a promise.

Because I have spent a year missing my mother, and today I opened my laptop and found a room full of people telling me about theirs.

Momma done well. You wrote that, and I had to stop reading for a minute.

She never met a single one of you. She would have loved every one of you.

She would have made room.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

On Wednesday I published The Tank Is Empty and Nobody Told the Price. 73 comments. RuthAnne moved the whole argument one barrel downstream, Sarah wrote the hardest letter of the week, Ron priced a number Beijing hides on purpose, Art called my own holding abominable to my face, and Andrew met a four foot Gar that turned out to be the entire market.

Dear Charlie,

Your latest energy missive is overlooking a key point. The real energy bottleneck is not crude oil but refined products. The price of two barrels of gasoline and one barrel of distillate (read diesel) is considerably higher than three barrels of crude (the 3-2-1 crack spread), which is having a real impact on demand.

By some accounts, around 10 MMb/d of global refining capacity is offline because of the Iran war’s damage to facilities, Ukraine’s attack on Russian refining facilities, and China’s 4 MM/d reduction in crude usage and accompanying decline in refinery runs. The real money in the energy trade of late has been in the refiners: VLO, MPC, PSX, all of which made 52-week highs yesterday even as the integrated oils (XOM, CVX etc.) lagged. Sort of like investors playing memory vs. the hyperscalers in the tech sector.

For the price of crude to materially lift in the near term, I believe we will need to see a major disruption in the Red Sea (Houthi attack on the East/West Pipeline/Yanbu terminal or renewed tanker attacks) or lasting damage to Kharg Island. Meanwhile, front-month NYMEX futures are wary of the next Trump tweet on peace in the SOH.

Post-war, the real concern in the oil market will be a significant oil glut even with a needed rebuilding of inventories.

RuthAnne

RuthAnne,

You and I are reading the same tape. The crack is not a footnote to the piece, it is the spine of it.

Washington can sedate the crude price by draining a salt cavern. It cannot sedate diesel, because nobody in 1975 thought to bury a reserve of it. That was the whole reason I kept telling people to stop watching the front month and start watching the margin.

You have spent a year telling this room that paper barrels eventually price to the physical market. We just tracked the same tightness one barrel downstream together, from the crude to the crack.

Where you and I actually part is the vehicle, and it is worth a minute.

You want the pure refiner, VLO, MPC, PSX, and you are right that they caught the move cleanest and printed the highs. My money sits in the integrateds and in Cheniere. Not because I disagree on the crack, but because of what the crack is doing.

The 3-2-1 just printed an all time record, past even the 2022 panic. A pure refiner is the sharpest expression of that spread, which is a lovely thing to own going up and a knife to catch coming down.

Your memory versus hyperscalers line is sharp, and it cuts both ways. Memory is the most violently cyclical corner of tech, and it hands the whole move back on schedule.

Now the receipts, and they arrived in two different envelopes.

The desks I check land a shade under your figure. JPMorgan has global throughput down about 8.4 million barrels a day, call it ten percent of the world’s fuel, with China alone cutting runs around three million. Directionally you are dead on, a refining shortage, not a crude one.

The IEA said it in plain words in its July report, that a disconnect between well supplied crude and tight product markets drove cracks and margins to four year highs by early July.

Then the EIA dropped its own weekly and told the same story in American. Crude is comfortable, gasoline and distillate are still parked well below their five year averages, refiners are running flat out, and the strategic reserve is scraping a forty three year low with nothing left in the cellar to lend.

Two agencies, one message. The barrel is fine. Everything you can actually put in a tank is not.

So here is the one I would hand you, because you have run this screen longer than I have. The IEA’s July report has Gulf crude clawing back to about two thirds of pre war while the key export refineries never restarted at all.

So if the glut arrives while the refineries are still wrecked, does it threaten the crack, or just hand the refiners cheaper feedstock and keep the margins fat?

When your two points collide, which one wins?

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

Hello Charlie I am 30 and I truly enjoy reading your posts. Sometimes the language throws me off a bit because it can seem like code. Maybe it’s that young vs old way of how we speak in slang. As I prepare to knockout student loan debt, I will have to be responsible and take a pause from the subscription. I do appreciate the works I have been able to read thus far.

Sarah

Sarah,

You wrote the hardest letter I got this week, and I do not think you meant it to be.

You are thirty, you are paying off student debt, and you are canceling a subscription in public, politely, with a thank you attached. That takes more spine than most of the trade talk in this thread.

So let me take your two points in order, because you are right on one and I am going to argue with you on the other.

You are right about the code. This room runs on shorthand. Crack spread, contango, the roll, the Threshold, the Casino. Every one of those is a real thing wearing a nickname, and I use the nicknames because the regulars have been here two years and I forget that a nickname is a wall to everybody else.

That is my failure, not your slang. A sentence that only lands for the people already inside the room is a sentence I wrote lazily.

Now the part where I argue.

Do not pay me while you are carrying student debt. That is not a sales objection, it is the actual math, and it is the same answer I would give my own kid.

Nothing on this page beats the guaranteed, tax free, no volatility return of killing a loan that compounds against you every morning whether the market opens or not. There is no ticker on earth that pays you the interest rate on your own debt, risk free. Go get that one first.

Here is what I want you to know, though.

Friday and Saturday are free. Always. Not free for a trial, not free until the numbers get good. Free forever, because the person who most needs them is usually the person who cannot pay for them yet, and that has been the design since the first post.

So you are not leaving. You are moving to the section that was built for exactly where you are standing.

Go kill the debt. Read on my dime while you do it. And when the last payment clears, come back and tell this room the number and the date, because at thirty you will have done the single hardest trade in this entire comment section and every one of us will want to hear it.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

The release of reserves at a global level, along with changes in OPEC production, allows the market to trade on expectations and fear rather than reality. Here you talk about the US reserves, a number we have readily available, but do we have any reasonably accurate sense of global reserves, or at least those of the primary holders of those reserves?

It seems like at some point in time the holders of those reserves will start restricting supply, and the buyers of those reserves (and current production) will be in no position to do anything except purchase oil from the daily “spot price” auction, and the market will become more sensitive to actual restriction, and less sensitive to the MOU du jour.

At the ground level, the wife is complaining about price increases.

I told her a few weeks back the increase in diesel prices would ripple through the entire economy, at different rates by product, but that since basically everything we buy is shipped using diesel, the end result was inevitable. Still, it’s one thing to know something will happen, and another to watch it do so.

Ron

Ron,

You are the relative risk man of this room, and you make your living as one. An actuary does not get to wait for clean data. He prices the policy anyway, by building a distribution around what he cannot see.

Which is why this is the sharp question. You aimed your own trade straight at the one input nobody will let you measure.

You have the US number because we publish ours. We are the only large holder who runs the reserve like a public utility with a gauge on the wall.

The OECD holders you can mostly see. Japan reports, Europe reports, the IEA forces a ninety day disclosure.

Then there is the one holder who decides this entire game, and he publishes nothing.

China stopped comprehensive disclosure after the mid 2010s and reports zero crude stock data to the IEA. The reserve is a state secret, and the secrecy is the weapon, not a side effect.

Here is how the world guesses. Satellites read the fill level off the shadow a floating roof casts on its own wall. And analysts subtract refinery runs from imports and call the gap an implied build.

Two methods. They disagree by hundreds of millions of barrels. That is the resolution on the most important tank on earth, and for an actuary that number should make your teeth hurt.

Now here is the part built for you specifically.

You price uncertainty for a living. But this is not uncertainty. Uncertainty is a random variable. This is a parameter a counterparty is deliberately hiding because he profits from your mispricing it.

An actuary knows the difference between noise and an adversary. Your mortality tables do not lie to you on purpose. Beijing does.

So here is the one I hand back. How do you price the most important input in the trade when it is not merely unobserved, but actively concealed by the one player who gains from your blindness?

And your wife is the cleanest data feed in your house.

The BLS handed the country a photograph of June and called it the forecast. She handed you the actual weather, at the register, because diesel does not care what month the snapshot was taken.

You told her weeks ago it was coming. She is watching it arrive.

That gap between knowing and watching is the whole tax on being early, and it is the price of every thesis worth holding.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

Charlie - correct me if I am wrong, but the SPR releases were loans that have to be repaid at higher oil prices, yes? I don’t think any of the DCF models estimate that. Yet.

Bob

Bob,

You are right about the part that matters, and the distinction actually strengthens your case.

The Biden 2022 releases were mostly outright sales. 180 million barrels, gone, no repayment. Those only come back if someone chooses to buy them, and you are right that no DCF prices a political decision.

But the current war drawdown is different. Roughly 172 million barrels are going out as exchanges, not sales. Exchanges are loans.

The refiner borrows crude now and is legally obligated to return it plus a 17 to 18.5 percent premium, on deadlines running from late 2026 into 2028.

The government lends a barrel and gets back about 1.18. That is not a sale. It is a signed forward purchase order for physical crude, quantity fixed, delivery scheduled.

And here is the part the models miss most. Those repayments are price insensitive. The refiner returns the barrels whether crude is $70 or $120.

He is meeting a deadline, not picking an entry. That is the buyer who does not wait for a dip, which is the whole spine of the piece.

So you have found the cleaner version of my own argument. The refill is not only discretionary restocking. Part of it is already sitting in DOE contracts, ticking toward delivery, invisible to every screen.

Great catch.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

I believe you underestimate how fast I can eat an entire chicken from that peruvian joint down the road!

On energy: it seems to me that this is B.A.U this morning. We are still running out of fuel, and while China helped stabilize the price, and USA exports crude, for some reason my grocery bill keeps climbing.

Nobody is talking fertilizer anymore. read something about import tariffs from Turkey being lifted? does that fill the niche? do we have any plays there?

We are heading into a monster of an El Nino, bonkers off the charts temps that will rock agriculture around the planet, likely through 2028. NOAA literally had to raise the Y axis on the graph for temperature swings.

we are getting the first wiffs of Canadian wildfire smoke down here in Virgina is morning. the sunrise was a wonderful orange.

I’ve been trying to get outside more, early mornings standing in shallow rivers being frustrated with how poorly I can handle a fly fishing rod. it might be worse than Golf, a game that rewards patience, practice and not a small amount of luck; and with fly fishing, the “cup” will literally sniff at your “ball” and swim away.

This monday I had a 4ft Gar emerge like a shark, look closely at a perfectly presented lure resembling a drowning grasshopper for 3 heart stopping seconds and just slide away into the shadows, it’s tiger stripes blending in perfectly with the surroundings. wrong bait, wrong time, monster fish. probably allegory.

Have a great wednesday Sir!

Andrew

Andrew,

You answered your own question in the breath you asked it. Crude is calm and your grocery bill keeps climbing.

Your grocery bill does not run on crude. It runs on diesel and natural gas, the two numbers Washington cannot sedate.

Nitrogen fertilizer is made from natural gas. Not shipped with it. Made from it.

The gas is the feedstock, so when the molecule in tonight’s piece gets bid up, every bag of urea in America rides along.

You told me a while back that you grow your own potatoes and change your own oil, but you cannot sprout fiber optic broadband.

You cannot sprout nitrogen either. Your potato patch sits downstream of Hormuz whether it likes it or not.

So here is the one I want your read on, because you actually grow the stuff.

Of the three letters on the bag, only the N is made from gas. The P and the K are mined, out of Morocco and Florida and Saskatchewan.

Which means only one leg of your fertilizer bill is the energy trade. The other two are a mining story with entirely different chokepoints. Heading into a monster El Nino, which leg reprices harder, the gas one or the dirt one?

And that four foot Gar is the whole market right now. Perfect presentation, monster fish, and it sniffs the lure and slides back into the shadows.

Every ceasefire headline this year has been that Gar. Wrong bait, wrong time.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

On Thursday, I published Founding Members: THE IRAN WAR BRIEFING WASHINGTON HOPES YOU NEVER READ. 42 comments. Gail asked the one question that opens the whole rare earth file, Petra named the blind spot in every Western model, Sierra’s stepfather turned up with a koan, and Eamon found the dimmer switch.

Dear Charlie,

One thing (among many) that I don’t understand is why China allows any exports of rare earth metals at all. If they hold those cards, isn’t it game over for US military that depends on all those xxxium substances to build its weapons?

Gail

Gail,

You asked the question that unlocks the whole thing.

China does not sell rare earths to the US military. It shut that door in 2024, and the firewall has held through every handshake since.

What still flows is civilian. The magnets in an electric car, the coatings in a hospital scanner, the guts of a wind turbine. Beijing keeps that tap open on purpose.

Not mercy. Strategy.

A full cutoff would do the one thing Beijing actually fears. It would hand every buyer on Earth a reason to spend billions building processing plants outside China. Those plants take years, and almost nobody has built them, because the lights are still on.

So they sell you just enough to keep you comfortable and withhold just enough to remind you who owns the valve. The threat is worth more than the act. Fire it once and you teach your customer to build his own factory.

You wanted the dashboard, so you will see this faster than most. It is a balance sheet liability wearing an income statement disguise. Costs nothing today. Costs everything the day the tap closes.

Here is the part I cannot settle, and I am handing it to the reader who looks for the gauge behind the number.

A nation will not spend billions to fix a wound it cannot yet feel. So how much pain can Beijing inflict before the pain itself builds the factory they do not want built?

Where is that line? And how would you know China crossed it before the tape tells you?

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

All these installations wells, pumps etc are running between 50 up to 70 years there and proper maintaining was made almost Impossible through sanctions all the way along.

My guess is, these engineers there perfected the art of improvisation to a level, unimaginable to Western analysts and observers.

Petra

Petra,

You just named the blind spot in every Western model, and you are right.

The analysts price Iran off a baseline they have never had to leave. Full parts catalogs, OEM service contracts, a phone number that answers. They cannot picture running a refinery the way you run a farm truck in a country with no dealership.

Iran can. The industry is 118 years old. They struck the first oil in the Middle East in 1908, and the core fields, Gachsaran, Ahvaz, Marun, were pumping long before the revolution. Then came fifty years of sanctions that turned maintenance into a scavenger hunt.

So the engineers did exactly what your comment says. They perfected improvisation.

They call it the resistance economy, and it is a doctrine, not a slogan.

They idle wells reversibly, cannibalize parts, revive dead tankers, and keep the crude moving through channels no spreadsheet in Washington can see.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

My Irish stepfather, who was the equivalent of a Green Beret in WWII, wrote for major newspapers (ie London Times, NYT, etc) during the 60’s & 70’s, when one European colony took back their country after the next.

Mostly in S. America and Africa. He was face to face with both sides of the shifts. One of the things he said that rang like a gong was “There’s no such thing as politics. It’s ALL economics.” I’ve been musing on that worldly zen koan for many years.

Sierra

Sierra,

You are the one who caught the amber glow.

You told me the man in the picture does not drink, does not read the paper, and does not touch a laptop, and you were right on all three.

So of all people, you should recognize what your stepfather handed you. It is the same tool.

He looked at politics, the polished surface, and said the real machinery underneath is economics. You look at an image and find the man it is hiding.

Same instrument. Peel the surface, find the substance. He gave you the eye, or you share it.

But here is where I want you to aim that eye, because I cannot resolve it.

The regime buried its leader, installed another hardliner within days, handed the Guards more power, and chose the blood feud over the bargain. That is not a man reading a balance sheet. A purely economic actor takes the deal and keeps the oil money.

So is the koan itself a kind of amber glow? A clean, satisfying surface that hides the harder truth, that some men will burn the economics to the waterline for something the ledger cannot price?

Where does it’s all economics break?

You have been musing on it for years. I am handing you the gap.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

On Friday I published Somebody Worth $25 Billion Didn’t Make One Phone Call and Lost a Fortune. 26 comments. Cameron turned out to have helped build the desk Loeb learned on, Billy Ray answered a question with a three legged stool and a cantaloupe, Edwin got promoted from code to music, and Dennis rated this newsletter a 12.3 out of 10 while his wife revised him down to a 1.5.

Dear Charlie,

I crossed paths w/Dan during his short stint at Jefferies.

Days after the 1990 Valentines Day Massacre, the Jefferies CFO tapped me to help him establish a west coast high yield and corporate finance office.

Together w/the original 13, which included the man now at the top of Jefferies’ org chart (and later, my future husband whose employment was delayed until his testimony as a government witness at the grand jury proceedings concluded), we set up in one of DBL’s smaller trading spaces in the empty, cavernous, former Drexel HQ on Wilshire. Empty except for the ghosts.

It was an odd, disjointed time, hiring a group of people who obviously didn’t want to be working in their old home under new management. Drexel’s implosion was unexpected, sudden and catastrophic. Jefferies had its own scars. The transition was uneasy. It was my job to integrate them into Jefferies culture, a task I failed.

It was clear from the beginning, this super smart, top-of-the-food chain, tight-knit group would not be assimilated. Instead it brought the Drexel culture into Jefferies, which in large part made it the company it is today. Dan came onto the research desk in 91 (IIRC).

Something chemical happens when close knit relationships, formed under the pressure of working on a trading floor, experience collective trauma. (Like Cantor on 9/11.) The Drexel diaspora that survived the crucible travelled far and wide.

Some of those junior execs rose through the ranks or, like Dan, went on to start companies formed on those early relationships and created tremendous opportunities for businesses and investors alike.

Thanks for the good read, and the Friday morning stroll down memory lane. It was a pivotal, transformative era for the company, and an exciting time to be in investment banking.

Cameron

Cameron,

For months you have handed me this story one shard at a time. The second woman in the room. The rockets program. The Monday report going out firm wide. The restructuring desk where you read other people’s wreckage before nine.

Today you gave me the origin. And it is better than the pieces.

February 13, 1990. Drexel defaults on a hundred million in short paper and files by nightfall, the day before Valentine’s. You call it the Massacre, and the name earns it.

Days later you are walking into the corpse. The Wilshire tower Milken built when he moved the whole junk machine to Los Angeles in ‘78, empty now except for the ghosts and a handful of people who did not want to be there under new colors.

And the man the post is about comes up inside the operation you built.

Loeb learned the trade on a desk you helped stand up, and you were there for it. I wrote eleven lessons off an interview. You watched the man take the class.

Now the line I want to hand back to you, because you filed it as a failure and it was the exact opposite.

You were sent to assimilate the Drexel people into Jefferies, and you say you failed.

Read your own tape.

The culture you could not suppress is the culture that built the firm. You did not fail to assimilate them. You watched a graft take, and the graft became the tree.

That is not a botched integration. That is a successful transplant, and you were holding the scalpel the whole time you were telling yourself you dropped it.

But here is the part that runs straight into the last page of Friday’s post, and it is the reason your comment stopped me cold.

I ended on a couch. Loeb slept on a friend’s couch when he had nothing, that friend later handed him a check on nothing but trust, and that trust is a foundation stone under twenty five billion. The whole moral was that the relationships forged when you had nothing are the ones that hold.

You just handed me the industrial scale version.

A whole diaspora of relationships forged not on a couch but in a crucible. Collective trauma on a trading floor, a firm collapsing under everyone at the same moment. And out of that wreckage came Third Point, came careers, came, in your own telling, a marriage.

So here is what I want from the one person in this room who was actually inside the reaction.

My post says the glue is kindness in the lean year. The couch. Your comment says the glue is the crucible. The shared catastrophe.

Are those the same adhesive wearing two labels, or two different compounds entirely. And when the money is spent and the firm is a memory, which one actually holds.

You were holding the beaker. Name the chemical.

Most people give me a comment. You gave me the second half of my own post, written by someone who was standing in the room.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

It is amazing what a 12 hour drive home from Atlanta lets you think about. I talked with momma yesterday and found out that in summer time when she was maybe 9 or 10 her best friends grandma would put a small cantaloupe in the refrigerator in the summer at her little corner store in Terrell Oklahoma.

Because Momma and Wanda Jane would always come in about 3:00 to sweep the store and the payment was a half a cold ripe cantaloupe with a scoop of vanilla ice cream in the middle after being de seeded on Friday as payday for the sweeping. Momma and Wanda would sit out front under the awning on the old oak bench eating and watching the cars go by and the customers come into the store.

Now I also thought about your reading the room comment Charlie a lot. And I will tell you that it was a 3 legged stool with explanation. Momma never phrased it the way we think about it. Her teaching was this will help keep you safe and out of trouble. She always said listen to what people say then watch what they actually do and keep your mouth shut and keep watching.

Always remember everyone is watching you too just because of who you are as Daddy’s son. That’s just part of the taught lessons. The caught lessons were applying that and others that I picked up on along the way from the pew per se and the constant learning around a pastors kitchen table with the visitors at all hours it was natural for me I guess. And then the “bought” side of the lessons those were when I was wrong both good and bad.

I have watched Momma read my siblings, relatives and complete strangers with amazing accuracy and just shake my head at her doing it. I asked her about it a few years ago and she flat told me you paid attention and listened & watched like I told you and I taught you too well because it does not work the same on you. But life taught you what I could not then a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

Y’all call your Momma and Daddy today

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling

Billy Ray

Billy Ray,

A few weeks back I handed you a question and figured it would sit a while. First minute of a conversation, how do you tell whether a man is listening or just reloading.

You answered it on a twelve hour drive home from Atlanta, which is right where you do your best thinking.

The answer came out a three legged stool. Taught, caught, bought.

I have read plenty of frameworks built by men with letters after their names. Yours is better, because you paid for the field research in the only currency that clears.

Taught is Momma. Listen to what they say, watch what they do, keep the mouth shut, keep watching.

Caught is the pew and the kitchen table, visitors at all hours, a boy soaking up a trade nobody sat him down to teach.

Bought is the expensive tuition. The rooms you walked out of one beat before the cost got called, and the ones where you did not walk out in time.

Now look at what you were reading when you wrote that.

Friday’s post has an interlude where I admit paper trading taught me the math and could not teach me the stomach, and that the only school issuing that diploma collects its tuition in losses.

That is your bought column. You named the registrar sixty years before I found the building.

But here is the line of yours with the trapdoor in it.

Momma told you she taught you too well, that it does not work the same on you, and that life taught you what she could not.

She was right. I think I see why, and I do not believe she ever said the reason out loud.

Her whole method needs one thing. Invisibility. You read a man honest by watching him when he is sure nobody is watching.

A preacher’s wife gets that for free. She is the background of every room she ever stood in.

You never got a day of it. She told you so in the same breath. Everyone is watching you, Daddy’s son, treated different both ways.

So she handed you the lock and the one key on earth that would never turn for you.

Which means the craft you actually run is not hers. It could not be. You had to build a different instrument, one that reads a room that already knows it is reading you back.

And the cantaloupe is where it started, if you want to know.

Two little girls on an oak bench, half a cold melon with the vanilla scooped in the center, payday for sweeping the store.

That bench was the first classroom and the tuition was a broom. Somebody put a cantaloupe in the icebox on a Friday for a nine year old, which is the same small mercy running all the way through Friday’s post, sixty years and one state removed. Go be somebody’s cantaloupe.

May we all pass the Tests of Karma Smiling.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

On Saturday I published Trump Is Playing Hardball With the Strait of Hormuz. Your Portfolio Is Sitting at the Table.. 56 comments. RuthAnne wanted the punchline and got a lecture on the roll instead, Jen refused to nod at my own phrase, mortyg turned a water plant into four horsemen, Tankster brought a thesis instead of a dissent, and Bob found Thoreau reading about Iraq in 1854.

Dear Charlie,

I kept waiting for the punchline: how to profit from this latest phase of the Iran war. Buy BNO? Buy more CNQ? With the broad AI trade being questioned, a possible spike in oil prices happening, and a more hawkish Fed poised to hike rates, the overall stock market is on shaky ground. Energy might be a good place to hid in the short term as events play out (the coming week feels pivotal given Trump’s compressing time frame to the mid-terms), but I will be looking for the theater exit door if the worst-case scenario in the Gulf (destruction of energy infrastructure, disruption of tanker activity in the Red Sea by the Houthis) continues to unfold as you so ably described.

RuthAnne

RuthAnne,

The theater exit door is my line coming back at me wearing your coat, and you earned the right to use it when you sold VLO into the record instead of falling in love with it.

So let me take the punchline complaint straight, because it is fair.

Saturday is the Library. It is a framework day. Many here are novices. When I put a ticker and a name in front of you it goes in a paid section, below the Threshold, where I can show the work and the sizing, not into a book summary.

But the better version of your complaint is one you wrote yourself and walked past.

You named your exit as a scenario. Destruction of energy infrastructure. Houthis in the Red Sea. Worst case in the Gulf.

The whole argument of Saturday is that the scenario is the wrong tripwire.

The strait has been shut five days, the reserve sits at a 43 year low, the detour is illegal, and Brent still printed 88 instead of 150. Scenarios have been arriving for five months and the tape slept through every one.

The variable carrying the weight is Chinese usable cover. Sixty to seventy five days and falling, with one tracker showing 78 down to 62 across nine weeks.

That number does not need a headline to fire.

Now BNO. I am not going to tell you what to own, and you would not take it anyway. But you asked it in public, so the next few paragraphs are for the room reading over your shoulder.

BNO does not own oil. Not one barrel. It owns near month Brent futures, which are contracts to take delivery of oil at a set price on a set date.

Those contracts expire. So every month the fund sells the one about to die and buys the next one out. That is the roll, and the roll is where all the money hides.

When the contract further out costs more than the near one, the curve is in contango. The fund is selling cheap and buying expensive, month after month, forever. That is a tax on the holder that never appears as a fee.

Ask anyone who owned USO, the WTI version. On April 20, 2020, the front month contract went to negative thirty seven dollars a barrel because nobody had anywhere left to put the oil. Over the last decade oil went from sixteen dollars to a hundred fifteen and back to the eighties. USO returned roughly twenty two percent.

The barrel moved. The shares did not.

Because the curve is currently doing the exact opposite. Prompt Brent runs about eight dollars over the six month contract. That is backwardation, and it inverts the entire mechanic. Now the fund sells the expensive dying contract and buys a cheaper one further out. The roll pays you instead of charging you.

Two things I would hold up in front of anybody about to act on that.

These instruments are partnerships, not funds. They send a K-1 in the spring, and gains get split sixty percent long term and forty percent short term no matter how long you held them.

And the entire advantage lives in the shape of the curve, not the price of oil. The morning the strait reopens and that curve flips back to contango, the ten percent tailwind becomes a ten percent headwind while you are still holding.

BNO’s own prospectus says exactly that, in plain English.

Which makes it the same joke twice in one day. The entire positioning story came out of a federal filing almost nobody reads. The risk on the instrument is sitting in a prospectus almost nobody reads either.

The government told the truth on schedule. The fund told the truth on schedule. The reading was the part that stayed optional.

Now the question, and you are one of the few in this thread qualified to answer it.

You trade a framework, not a mood. So name the number, not the scenario.

What level of Chinese days of cover, or what weekly drawdown rate, puts your hand on that exit door?

If you cannot name it, you will leave on a headline like everybody else, and you have never once been everybody else.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

Charlie,

What does China look like as an “urgent participant”? What do they do? What levers do they have to pull to force Trump or Vahidi or Gulf states to do anything? Direct military action against the US seems like a good path to nuclear war, so probably not that, so they need to create change through influencing or other indirect avenues.

China takes over for the US as guard of Hormuz? Extend the rare-earth suspension prior to Nov. 10th? Negotiate something with Trump, such as increased agricultural purchases from US, actual IP protection, better trade deals? Get Iran to give up its nuclear program?

Jen

Jen,

You did it again.

Last time you stopped me cold you said you did not understand bonds so you stayed away, and I had to rebuild the whole thing from the first brick.

Saturday I wrote “urgent participant” and you refused to nod at it. Same move. Cash the phrase or do not use it.

So here is the mechanism, and notice what is missing from your list.

Every lever you named points outward, at Trump or the Gulf states. Beijing has not pulled a single one of those.

The lever it has actually pulled, four months running, points at Tehran. Xi personally demanded the strait reopen in April. The foreign ministry worked Iran directly in May. Wang Yi was repeating it into every microphone in Asia by June.

That is not diplomacy. That is a customer leaning on his supplier.

And here is the problem I cannot solve.

China’s only real hold on Iran is that it buys the barrels nobody else will touch. Stop buying and Tehran loses its revenue, but Beijing loses its discount and its tank keeps draining anyway.

So what is the threat that costs Beijing nothing and costs Tehran everything?

You are the one who will not nod. Do not nod at mine either.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

It is happening. We have crossed from a war against weapons programs, conquest of oil, into a war against the machinery that keeps millions of people alive, and as of this week, that machinery is being hit.

The Gulf runs on cogeneration. Desalination and electricity, they are the same plant, producing drinking water and power off the same turbines. When a cogeneration plant goes offline, it doesn’t dim a few lights. It stops the taps.

Gulf desalination plants supply drinking water to more than 60 million people. Qatar draws over 99 percent of its drinking water from desalination and has assessed that it would run out of potable water within three days if that supply were cut. These are not backup systems with slack built in.

Once you are hitting the water supply of a civilian population, you are no longer in a negotiation about enrichment levels, centrifuge counts or passage in the Straits of Hormuz. You are in a different kind of war, one where every side has an incentive to escalate faster than the other, because whoever controls the last functioning plant controls the only thing anyone can’t do without. That is not deterrence. That is a countdown clock with no off switch.

Mao Zedong called the nuclear bomb a paper tiger. Destructive capacity doesn’t decide a war of attrition; the resilience of the population absorbing it does. This exchange is not symmetric. Persian civilization has endured for millennia and would absorb this, scarred, and still be there in a generation. The Gulf states are wealth built in two lifetimes on cities that exist only because of manufactured water and electricity.

We will have opened Pandora’s box, and out came Medusa, turning everything into dry stone, riding the four horsemen.

Why are we still at this when we will have no measure of accomplishment or success of any kind?

Just an observation from my perch. Sorry about the length. You have a lot to read.

Mortyg

Mortyg,

Never apologize for length in this room. You wrote a critically important comment for this thread and then buried an apology at the bottom of it.

You have been circling this for six weeks.

In June you asked me whether AI was the fourth horseman. I told you no, just the loudest one yet.

Today you have Medusa riding all four. You went from one horseman to the whole stable, and the thing that moved you was not a model release. It was a water plant.

The cogeneration point is the one everybody here should steal. People picture two buildings. It is one building, and the waste heat that spins the lights makes the water.

Kill the turbine and you have not dimmed anything. You have closed the taps and stopped the pumps that carry water up fifty floors in a city where the alternative to the pump is nothing.

Now the two things in your comment nobody else in this thread will catch, and they are the two to keep.

Your paragraph on a regime that believes it is facing annihilation is Floor One of my piece with better prose. I got there through forty years of documents. You got there from a chair. That is not agreement, it is convergence, and it is worth more.

And your asymmetry point has a price tag you never attached to it.

Persia has depth. The Gulf has two lifetimes of manufactured water. Correct. Now finish it in dollars, because the fragile side is the side holding the sovereign wealth.

A country whose cities require continuous imported everything, and whose revenue requires an open strait, does not want to sell a generation of foreign assets to pay for a war. It will anyway. Nobody has ever managed to drink an equity portfolio.

Forced selling by the most patient capital on earth. That is your Medusa, and she does not turn things to stone. She turns them to cash, at whatever price the tape is offering that morning.

You asked why we are still at this with no measure of success. Because nobody in that building has to file one.

There is no line on any form where a man writes down what winning was supposed to look like, so nobody has ever been required to notice he did not get it.

Now the question, because you built the machine and left one board loose.

Five strikes on Kuwaiti water in four months and Kuwait is still standing. So either Iran cannot take a city dry, in which case your three day clock has a far longer fuse than you think, or Iran can and has chosen not to, in which case a brake exists and you just spent a thousand words arguing none does.

Which, and what would you have to see next week to know?

You sign your comments Cronos Kairos.

This is a kairos question. Not how long the clock is. What time it is.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

OMG, first? The 5th fleet was a 50 year guardian of the Persian Gulf. Nature abhors a vacuum. We didn’t do it for free, it was assurance for the Petrodollar. Iran collapses from the edges in if we can be patient, which is not an American virtue.

The Basij, who slaughtered 40,000 fellow countrymen with nothing more than long guns, are for hire at some point. 3 million Rial/USD?

Weimar in Persia? Coming soon.

They take out the IRGC controllers in their ranks, and look for new bosses. Read the chapter in Freakonomics about drug dealers on the South Side of Chicago, still the baddest part of town.

It looks like the organization chart of Mickey D’s. Soldiers lent to each other. The Artesh, ill funded by the regime, finally take up arms, recalling that mighty Persia of Cyrus has been stolen by 7th Century death cultists. That’s how I see it roll. As Luke Gromen says, Let’s Watch.

Tankster

Tankster,

You have been the Tenth Man in this room since the day we met. The Israeli institution after 1973, the one man in the briefing whose entire job is to argue against the room.

So today is strange. You brought a thesis instead of a dissent.

For anyone joining late, here it is. Iran does not fall from the top. It rots from the edges in. The rial goes to Weimar. The Basij stop believing the paycheck and go looking for new bosses. Then the Artesh, the regular army the regime has starved for forty years because it does not trust it, remembers that Persia belonged to Cyrus long before it belonged to clerics.

That is a serious argument. Half of Washington quietly holds it.

Then you reached for Freakonomics, and I think you took the first half of that chapter and left the second half on the table.

The chapter you want is called “Why Do Drug Dealers Still Live With Their Moms?”

The title is the whole argument. In the nineties every American believed crack dealing made you rich. Levitt asked the question nobody had bothered to ask. If this business is so lucrative, why is nearly every man in it sleeping in his mother’s apartment?

Then the numbers walked in the door. A graduate student had gone into the housing projects with a clipboard and ended up spending years inside one branch of the Black Disciples. A member eventually handed him four notebooks. Four years of the gang’s real books. Sales, wages, dues, and death benefits paid to the families of the dead.

He handed them over because he believed the gang had marked him for a recent indictment and meant to execute him. They executed him.

Now. You quoted the org chart from those notebooks and you quoted it correctly. A board of directors at the top, a franchise fee of twenty percent, a branch manager running one store. Mickey D’s, exactly as you said. That part is yours and I am not taking it.

But the org chart is the setup. The payroll is the punchline.

The branch manager cleared about a hundred thousand a year, tax free. His foot soldiers, the men actually standing on the corner, cleared less than minimum wage.

Over those four years the typical foot soldier was arrested about six times and wounded about two and a half times, some of that wounding administered by his own gang as discipline. His odds of being killed were one in four.

Timber cutting is the deadliest legal job in America and it runs one in two hundred. Texas death row runs one in twenty.

So the corner was five times deadlier than death row and paid worse than the fry station.

And here is the number that turns your thesis inside out.

Below the foot soldiers sat a rank and file who were not employees at all. They paid dues to the gang, out of their own pockets, for the chance to someday be promoted into the job that paid nothing and killed one man in four.

Now hold your argument up next to that.

You are saying the Basij are for hire, so when the money dies they walk.

That chapter is the most famous piece of evidence we have that men in exactly that position do not walk. Those foot soldiers were already broke. The money was already gone. They stayed anyway, and the tier below them paid cash for the privilege of standing where they stood.

You cannot buy out a man who is already at zero.

Because a structure like that does not run on wages. It runs on the belief that the top job is real and that a man like you might one day hold it. That is a tournament. The currency is status, not money.

Which is the Basij with a theology bolted onto it. Nobody enlists for the stipend. They enlist because it is the ladder into the Guard, and the Guard is the last escalator in that country still going up.

So the rial at your three million does not buy their defection. It burns down every other ladder in Iran and leaves that one standing.

So patch it. What actually breaks a tournament?

Not a pay cut. Something has to convince the man on the bottom rung that the prize at the top no longer exists.

Name that mechanism. You are the precision man in this room. Give me the mechanism, not the mood.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

More interesting perspectives.

What’s ironic is through it all, Europe is still buying oil and gas from Russia. Sure, there are bans and sanctions, but there are grandfather clauses too. No expiration date. Russia profits selling energy to Europe who fuel their factories to ship arms to Ukraine to fight Russia.

Iran will not quit. They can’t. Culturally, and it’s the dogma of the IRGC, Iran believes it is one of the Four Great Powers. And the only way to ascend the throne is to remove the U.S. Iran will never quit.

The GCC is openly designing new pipelines that assume Hormuz stays shut. All that oil to flow across Jordan and Syria to Med.

Henry David Thoreau. In his 1840 book, Walden, he wrote of ignoring news and newspapers and famously would not pay to read one as nothing ever changes. He demonstrated it by reading a 3 week old newspaper and the article was about “War in Iraq. British troops killed.”

Nearly 200 years ago. Same news. Some things never change. All we are missing today is today’s version of Dr Evil.

Bob

Bob,

Terrific comment. You have reduced European energy policy to its operating diagram: buy Russian fuel, use it to manufacture weapons for Ukraine, then sanction Russia for selling the fuel. Government calls this complexity because circular firing squad sounds unprofessional.

Your point on Iran is equally important. The regime has made resistance part of its identity, which means compromise is not merely bad policy.

It is theological unemployment. Still, never is a dangerous word in geopolitics. Regimes promise eternity right up until reality changes the locks.

The pipeline plans may be the most revealing part. Markets listen to speeches, but engineers pour concrete. If the Gulf monarchies are designing around a closed Hormuz, they are not preparing for a temporary emergency. They are drawing the map for a permanent divorce.

One small correction before Thoreau’s ghost sends counsel: Walden appeared in 1854, not 1840. But your larger point is dead right.

The news never changes. The names rotate, the uniforms get new patches, and the same ancient hatreds return with upgraded missiles and a communications consultant.

As for Dr. Evil, we found him. He became a committee. Same appetite for domination, less charisma, and apparently no authority to validate parking.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

What about those mines? I find it bizarre that “n” mines are floating around in a small body of water. There must be some technology to net them all up and dispose of, blow up, or sell them back to the Iranians. What happened to the inventive nation?

Michael

Michael,

You ask for a living, and you just did to me what you do to a patient.

You asked the question underneath the question and the chart came back worse than the complaint.

Here is what I found after you asked.

The Navy kept Avenger class minesweepers in Bahrain for exactly this. Wood and fiberglass hulls, so steel would not trip a magnetic mine.

In 2012 it sent four more and named the reason in public. Iranian mining of the Strait of Hormuz.

Last September it decommissioned every one of them. On January 9 it loaded them onto a heavy lift ship bound for the inactive fleet pier in Philadelphia.

The war started seven weeks later. The Navy says it has no plans to recommission any of them.

The inventive nation did not lose the capability. It filed it.

Now the part I want from you, because it is your discipline and not mine.

Mine clearance in a mined strait is slow, visible, and takes casualties in public.

What does that look like on the screen in everybody’s pocket, and does the optics bill explain the retirement better than the budget does?

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

That is the week.

It opened with an obituary and closed with eighty mines in twenty one miles of water, and somehow the room never lost the thread. Two hundred and eleven of you told me about your mothers. A woman who had been reading quietly since March finally stood up and introduced hers. A retired doctor in Kentucky produced a Pan Am manifest from January of 1953. A man in Texas explained how to burn down a prison you built yourself, and then recommended you never build it. And in between, you priced the crack spread, found the loans hiding inside the reserve drawdown, corrected my rare earth file, caught the minesweepers on a heavy lift ship to Philadelphia, and told me the punchline was missing from my own Saturday post. This is the richest portfolio I own, and not one share of it trades.

Call your mother. Read the footnote. Name the number, not the scenario.

And plant the yellow roses before the fire, not after.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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