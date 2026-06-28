Dear Charlie #36: A Poker Pro Knew Every Trick and Still Went Broke in One Night, an Auditor Confessed What It Costs to See Clearly, and a Service Tech With Two Box Fans Out-Quoted a Roman Emperor.Three books on risk, a ceasefire with a clock on it, and a comment section that followed me to Rome, sat down in the Forum, and proved again that the room is the smartest thing I own.Charlie GarciaJun 28, 2026∙ Paid3995ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPrevious