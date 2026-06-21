To the fathers reading this, and to everyone who ever had one:

Some men build quietly.

They don’t announce it. They don’t ask to be thanked. They just show up, day after day, and lay one more brick.

A father is often that kind of man.

He teaches you the work. How to fix what broke. How to keep your word. How to stand in a hard wind without bending.

Sometimes he teaches with his hands. Sometimes with his silence. Sometimes just by being the one already awake, coffee made, before the rest of the house has found the courage to face the day.

If you still have him, call him today.

Better yet, if he’s close enough, go sit with him.

Let him tell the same story one more time. Ask the question you keep forgetting to ask. Stay longer than you planned. The world will still be there when you get back, making a mess of itself without your supervision.

And if you don’t still have him, and the house feels emptier because of it, hold onto this:

What a good father builds outlasts him.

It lives in the way you raise your own. In the promise you keep when no one is watching. In the steadiness you didn’t know you had inherited until the morning life asked you to use it.

Today we honor all of it.

The men who made us.

The men who stayed.

The men we miss.

And the men we are still becoming.

Happy Father’s Day!

This week, I made it as far as the Croatian coast before the comment section packed itself in my luggage, ordered the Peka, and started correcting me between courses. So I did what I always do. I handed the microphone to the room. Somewhere a reader’s wife explained EBITDA in one sentence and did it better than I did in a thousand words. Somewhere a man who has been reset to zero twice is handing seed money to strangers and calling it a lesson instead of a handout. Somewhere a systems engineer turned his diagnostic gear on his own childhood, in public, and taught us more about loss aversion than the Nobel laureate did. Somewhere a project manager who can recite every episode of the original Star Trek reminded a few hundred of us to call our fathers while the line still connects. The numbers, delivered with the usual shrug: 458,154 views in the last 30 days, a 47.85 percent open rate. People keep opening the envelope. I keep trying to deserve it.

Every week I pick the best exchange in the comment section.

This week it wasn’t a question. It was a duel, and I had a front-row seat to a fight I should have been having myself.

On Monday I argued the AI build-out is being financed with hidden leases and circular paper. Two readers picked up the thesis and went to war over it. One built the bull case better than any analyst on television. The other answered with thirty years of receipts.

Roll the tape.