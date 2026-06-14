Dear Charlie #34

This week I tried, again, to take a vacation. For the second Saturday running, the comment section reviewed the request and denied it. Cristina has confiscated the laptop twice. The lake is not winning. The voltage is losing. And somewhere between a gas-turbine backlog and a tomato plant in a judge’s chambers, you wrote a better newsletter than I did. You usually do. I just type. Somewhere in here a man cools a 600-kilowatt rack by drowning it. Somewhere a reader picks up an electron I dropped and runs it the length of the grid. Somewhere a German foreman tells a tired nineteen-year-old that a wall is a signature. Somewhere a man on borrowed breath types four words, one letter at a time, and outranks every market call I made all week. 479,804 views in the last 30 days. A48.83% open rate. I showed up with a balcony, an espresso, and a laptop my wife keeps confiscating. The room brought everything else. I don’t understand it either. Let’s get to the mail.

Every week I pick the best exchange in the comment section.

This week it wasn’t close, and it didn’t come from the market chapters.

It came from a retaining wall built thirty years ago by a tired nineteen-year-old and a German foreman named Weber who had an OCD for the truth.

It teaches the whole Friday thesis, that what you build keeps speaking for you long after you’re gone, better than my five thousand words did.

Roll the tape.

Dear Charlie,

One day at a retraining wall, plumbline went askew and I was tired.

My boss, a German engineer, ex-military, typical German, with an OCD for exactitude, came to the retraining wall. He looked at it and then called me and said, “Patrick, listen, you know that this wall can live on for 100 years?

Do you want this wall to live on for 100 years, as you made it? Is that your signature I was 19. I was very upset with him.

I thought it was good enough, After Weber left, I went back with a plumb line. It was off, I tore it down, redressed the stones and then rebuilt a straight wall.

30 years later I took my kids there and showed them that wall and told them, “I built this retaining wall,” and they didn’t hear a word. It’s still standing and still true because Weber said to me, “The problem with building something is that it speaks about you today, tomorrow, and long after you are gone.

That the message you put out today Will be your message even to your children’s children who have come without a memory of your name.” What do you want your children to know about you?

I have written many a retort on email or sharp retorts, and before hitting send I have asked myself why I want my great great grandkids to read this and conclude this was my grandpa or great grandpa.

I have erased many such writings. Thank you, Weber! Words and buildings and projects outlast us. They tell those who come after us who we are and give them a reason to hope or something to avoid.

Patrick

Patrick,

You and the German engineer wrote a better chapter than the one I published.

Tikkun olam, rebuild, rehab, and now a plumb line. Four vocabularies, same work. Weber handed you the whole thesis at nineteen.

A wall speaks about you long after you are gone, so build it true or do not sign it.

You tore it down and rebuilt it. Thirty years later it still stands and still reads as your signature, even if your kids did not look up.

But the part that lands hardest is the email you erased. You held the unsent retort up against your great great grandkids and let them vote. They voted no. You deleted it.

That is the rarest discipline there is.

Most men build the wall and skip the plumb line on the words. The kids did not hear you at the wall. They will read you in the sentences you chose not to send.

That is the real monument, and it is already true.

Thank you, Weber, indeed. And thank you, Patrick.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie