

Sunday. Dear Charlie #32

There is a number you trust more than your own eyes. You check it every morning. On the phone, on the screen, in the crawl under the anchor’s chin. And it has never once told you the plain truth about whether you are getting richer. It says the cost of living is tame. Your grocery cart says otherwise. It says almost everyone who wants work has it. The man working his second part-time shift says otherwise. It says the country grew last quarter. It counted the money Washington set on fire and logged the smoke as prosperity. So this week I pulled five books off the shelf to prove what you already feel at the register. The gauge is not broken. Broken things fail at random. This one rounds your pain down and their strength up every single time, in the one direction that flatters the people holding the pen. Here is the part that keeps me at this desk before the pelicans start. You are not buying it. Five mornings a week I hand this room an argument, and five mornings a week it takes the argument apart and gives it back stronger than I built it. You do not want the news read to you in a voice soft enough to nap to. You want the receipt in your hand, because the receipt has no reason to lie to you. 607,297 of you read along in the last thirty days, and 48.41 percent of you opened the door every time I knocked. Pour something worth the hour. Here is the week.

Every week I pick the best exchange in the comment section.

Every week I give the lead to the best exchange in the room. Usually that rewards the longest brawl or the angriest one, since length and volume are what most people mistake for thought.

This week the winner ran two sentences, written by two men who did not appear to be trying very hard.

Steve typed one sentence about a number he does not trust.

DaytripJim added a second.

Two lines between them, and they pulled the whole week down on top of themselves.

The entire Saturday post was an argument that the gauges are rigged, and these two men had already read the instrument correctly before I finished making the case.

The lead goes to them because the best comment is not the one that performs the most. It is the one that turns out to be right with the fewest words.

And honorable mention, a holdover from last week’s Dear Charlie #31, because some comments keep paying rent long after the issue closes.

If Steve and DaytripJim won on brevity, Billy Ray won on the exact opposite, and earned every syllable. Mike wandered in confessing he feels dumber every day he reads this thing. I told him that is the tuition working as designed.

Then Billy Ray stood up and delivered the better part of a page on walking through a vault with no guard at his shoulder, getting handed Dom Pérignon when he showed up dressed for a beer, an Ivy League education at junior college prices.

He could not stop. He should not have.

Dana listened to all of it and decided the man has a book in him. He is right. I would shelve it over most of what the airport is selling.

Dear Charlie,

Another number I do not trust is the inflation number.

Steve

DaytripJim:

Steve, let’s add the employment figures as well.

Steve & DaytripJim,

You do not trust the inflation number. DaytripJim, you want the jobs number dragged into the same courtroom.

You are both right, and the lovely part is I do not need a conspiracy to prove it. I only need witnesses who used to run the place.

THE FIRST RIGGED NUMBER. YOUR MONEY.

Larry Summers was Treasury Secretary under Bill Clinton and ran the National Economic Council under Barack Obama. Two Democratic presidents handed him the wheel. Not a man selling commemorative coins on late-night television.

He rebuilt the inflation number the old way, the way they ran it before somebody quietly slipped the cost of borrowing out the back door. Mortgage costs, gone in 1983. Car payments, gone in 1998.

Put them back and inflation did not peak at the polite official 9 percent in 2022. It peaked around 18.

Here is the joke, and it is the kind that costs you your retirement. They do not call it a tax. They cannot. You would throw them out of office and possibly out of a window.

So they call it inflation, pin a soothing little number on it, and read it to you in the calm voice of a man explaining that the iceberg is mostly decorative.

Milton Friedman, who advised Nixon and Reagan and is therefore the patron saint of the Republican economy, said it cleaner than I can. Inflation is a tax nobody voted for. And the outfit that collects the tax is the same outfit that prints the receipt telling you how small it was.

That is not an economy. That is a casino where the house counts your chips for you, in the dark, while assuring you that you are up.

THE SECOND RIGGED NUMBER. YOUR WORK.

The employment number is worse, because it lies twice in the same breath.

The headline says about 4 percent unemployment. Full employment. Somebody fetch the balloons.

Gene Ludwig was Bill Clinton’s Comptroller of the Currency, the man who regulated every national bank in America. Another card-carrying insider, no tinfoil in sight.

He built an honest count. Add the people who want full-time work and cannot find it. Add the people stuck in jobs paying under 26 grand a year, which is to say jobs that do not actually feed anybody. The real number is not 4 percent. It is closer to 24.

One in four. That is not a typo. That is the gap between the country on the screen and the country in the driveway.

And the official number cannot keep its story straight from one year to the next. In 2024 they quietly erased 818,000 jobs after the fact. In 2025 they erased another 911,000.

The year they first sold you as 584,000 shiny new jobs turned out, once the real records showed up, to be 181,000. They told you the job market was three times stronger than it was, three years running, which at some point stops being an accident and becomes a hobby.

Why does the mistake always lean the same way? Because fewer than half the businesses they survey bother to answer anymore, so the rest is educated guessing. And a man working two part-time jobs to keep the lights on gets counted as two jobs and one contented economy.

Friedman again. He taught that the unemployment rate is not a fact you discover. It is a definition somebody picks. Change the definition and you change the national mood without improving a single life. Cheaper than governing, and far less work.

A QUARTER OF THE ECONOMY IS JUST WASHINGTON SPENDING YOUR MONEY.

Now the line item nobody wants under the lamp.

Almost a quarter of what they call the economy is not the economy. It is the government spending money. Federal outlays ran about 7 trillion dollars last year, near 23 percent of GDP, administered by a civil service of roughly three million souls.

And recall the original sin from the top of this letter. GDP counts that spending as output. As growth. It never asks whether anything useful happened. To the gauge, a dollar set on fire and a dollar well invested are identical twins.

So every time Washington wastes your money, the official scoreboard logs it as prosperity. The arsonist and the fire department both get credit for the warmth.

How much waste? Their own auditors confess to about 186 billion dollars in improper payments last year. The number went up, not down, after everyone solemnly promised to watch it. Watching, it turns out, is not the same as looking.

That same watchdog pegs annual fraud across federal programs somewhere between 233 and 521 billion dollars. Every year. Elon Musk, the one fellow who actually climbed down to look, guessed far higher, near a trillion and a half. Pick your figure. They are all the kind of number that requires a fainting couch.

And here is what he found when he opened the hood. I promise I am not inventing this.

Federal retirement paperwork. Processed by hand. On paper. In a limestone mine in Pennsylvania. Seven hundred people, 230 feet underground, 26,000 filing cabinets, 400 million documents in manila envelopes, the world’s saddest game of hide and seek.

Retiring takes months because the paper has to physically wander through a cave. In his words, the elevator breaks down sometimes, and nobody can retire. There is no finer metaphor for the federal government, and nobody had to write it. They built it, in rock, by accident.

They have been trying to digitize that hole since 1987 and spent over 130 million dollars failing. Put under a little pressure this year, they suddenly managed one fully digital retirement in two days. Forty years of impossible, solved in a long weekend.

And this is the part that ties the bow. That mine did not open under one party. It has been eating paper since the 1960s, Democrat and Republican, administration after administration, every one of them beaming at the gauge and calling the spending growth.

When a man finally walked in and said this is lunacy, they did not pin a medal on him. They came for his hide. Because down in the cave, the waste is not the malfunction. The waste is the job description.

THERE IS A CLUB, AND YOU ARE PAYING THE COVER.

So if all three numbers flatter, the only question left is the rude one. Who benefits?

Call the last witness. Ray Dalio built the largest hedge fund on the planet, then walked away and retired in 2022, and now he simply writes down what fifty years taught him. He never drew a government paycheck, which makes him the rare honest man in the room.

His thesis fits on a cocktail napkin. A country this deep in debt never pays it back. It debases it. The 39 trillion gets settled in shrinking dollars, one dollar at a time, while everyone admires the view.

Watch the trick, because it is genuinely elegant.

They print the money. Printed money has to land somewhere, and it lands on things. Stocks, houses, bonds. So if you own assets, you wake up richer for doing absolutely nothing, which is the only honest day’s work Washington has ever inspired. They call it the wealth effect. It is a tip, slipped to the people who already own the restaurant.

That same printing rots the dollar in your wallet. Reported inflation around 3, plus the quiet debasement of running the debt faster than the country grows, and you are losing close to 8 percent of your money’s value a year. My math, not theirs, but theirs does not survive contact with a grocery cart.

Now stack the two and watch the letter K draw itself.

Sixty-two percent of Americans own some stock, which sounds marvelously democratic until you read the next line. The richest 10 percent own about 90 percent of the market. Earn over 100 grand, 87 percent of you own shares. Earn under 50, only 28 percent do.

So the same machine inflates the assets the rich hold and melts the wages the poor earn. One lever. Two countries. Up for the people holding things, down for the people holding dollars.

That is your K-shaped economy. Not a bumper sticker. Arithmetic, notarized by the Federal Reserve and witnessed by your landlord.

And notice what Dalio actually does about it, because that is the tell. He does not say buy a little of everything. He says gold. Real money, his words. The one currency they cannot print, cannot default on, and cannot vote away on a Thursday.

He used to say hold 10 percent of your money in it. Now he says 10 is too low, make it 15, and he is tilting out of government bonds to get there. He owns a little Bitcoin too, but he does not pretend it is the same animal. He favors the gold, and he says so out loud.

This is where he and I shake hands and then start arguing. I own the gold. I also own more Bitcoin than he ever would. We fight about the mix.

We do not fight about the disease. Two men looking at the same chart, both buying the things a printing press cannot touch.

If you want it laid out better than a comment box allows, Dalio wrote the manuals. Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises. Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order. And the new one, How Countries Go Broke. He buries you in charts and arrives exactly where I am sitting.

THE VERDICT.

A number that is wrong at random is just broken, and broken things get fixed.

These numbers are never wrong at random. They round your pain down and the economy’s strength up, every single time, in the one direction that flatters the people holding the pen.

A thing that fails that conveniently is not broken. It is loyal.

And look at the company swearing to it. Reagan’s favorite economist. Clinton’s Treasury Secretary. Clinton’s bank regulator. Obama’s chief economic adviser. The men who built and ran the machine under four presidents, all pointing at the same rigged dials.

This was never left against right. The people who own the place do not care which jersey you wear on Tuesday. They own both teams, the stadium, and the parking. The gauge is loyal to them, and to the largest debtor in human history. It was simply never loyal to you.

You two were not grumbling. You were reading the instrument correctly. The instrument is the thing that is broken.

DaytripJim, you told me once you dropped MarketWatch because this replaced it. Today you helped write it. And those likes piling up under Steve are a roomful of people who already feel it at the register and were waiting for somebody to say it without a focus group in the room.

Trust the receipt in your hand over the number on the screen. The receipt has no incentive to lie to you. It is the only thing left in this entire economy that does not.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Dear Charlie,

I come to this room five days a week to find out I’m not nearly as smart as I thought I was. I can’t decide if you owe me a discount or if I owe more tuition. Almost certainly the latter.

Mike

Mike,

You can stop deciding. You owe nothing, and you are owed nothing. The feeling is the product.

A man who leaves a room certain he is smart learned nothing in it. A man who leaves it feeling smaller just stood next to something bigger. That is the receipt for a real education.

I feel it five days a week too. The comment section keeps handing me things I didn’t know. That is not a flaw in Capital Mischief. It is the publication.

The day this room stops making you learn something, cancel. Until then, keep showing up. It is the cheapest tuition in America, and you pass just by noticing the bill.

Charlie

Then Billy Ray picked it up, and the thread stopped being about Mike. (Lightly edited for clarity. Substance untouched.)

Billy Ray:

Mike, I figured out a good while back that I am way out of my league in this room. It’s like walking into a party as the guy perfectly happy with a cold beer in a bottle, a beautiful woman on his arm, and the room stops to stare and hands you a glass of Dom Pérignon P3 instead. That’s when you understand what you found, and that you have a responsibility to yourself to pay attention, to learn, to ask the questions. Because these folks will give you an answer you can actually understand. You just have to ask.

Ivy League education at junior college tuition. I made one of the best investments of my life here, and it has nothing to do with the financial advice. I take serious notes on that too, and I’ve turned my portfolio into something I never dreamed I’d see.

But the real class is the comments section. That’s the master’s and the doctorate, on everything, but especially on the human condition we all live regardless of how many zeros are in the bank account. That, my friend, is the rub. We get to walk through the vault, among the diamonds and emeralds and rubies, the gold and silver and platinum, with no armed escort following our every move. Then we step over to the cocktail party, listen, ask a question, and have it explained by people who have lived the life and felt the pain and the joy. No condescending look. No condescending tone. Not like so many places today.

That, my friend, is the real treasure. We paid for financial wisdom and found a doctoral program in life, wrapped up in a buy-one-get-one-free package.

Billy Ray

Dana:

Billy Ray, I think you have a book in you. Charlie’s starting his. You should too.

Dana

Billy Ray and Dana,

Billy Ray, you described the vault better than the man who built it. I have walked through the real kind, the ones with the armed escort and the retina scanner, and the stones in those rooms are worth less than what gets said in this one on a slow Tuesday.

You caught the thing most people miss. There is no condescension here. That is not me. That is the readers. They have lived enough to know the look down the nose costs more than it ever returns.

You say you found a doctorate in the human condition wrapped in financial advice. I’d put it the other way around. The financial advice is the wrapping paper. The human condition is the gift. The market is just the excuse we use to talk about everything that actually matters.

And Dana, you’re right. He has a book in him. I’d read it before most of what’s stacked on the shelf at the airport.

Save me a chapter,

Charlie