Sunday: Dear Charlie #30

Dear Charlie is a paid subscription service. I want to get that out of the way first because the rest of what I'm about to say sounds like religion, and we have laws against religion making money in this country, or we used to, before the laws were repealed by the people who already had the money. What it actually is is a confession booth where the priest charges admission. The booth has a Wi-Fi password. The priest accepts American Express. Reader walks in, reader kneels, reader unloads. Father, I have these stocks. Father, I have this marriage. Father, I sat next to a girl on a public bus in 1976 and I have been afraid to tell anyone what it meant for fifty years. And the priest writes something back that ends up Scotch-taped to a refrigerator in Boulder, Colorado. I am the priest. Fine. I did not apply for the job. I was over here writing about Iranian missile sites and the price of a barrel of diesel and somebody handed me a robe. Look at the lineup this week. The booth has a line out the door. In the front pew, Eamon. Irish kid, Cuban wife, south side of Chicago. He is confessing he turned a car around at the end of his own block in 1985 and that one U-turn was the entire marriage. Right behind him, D. Williams from West Texas, he closed a survey loop within twelve inches of true in 1976 and his professor told him the universe had palmed him a card. Fifty years later he is still reading the card. Then way in the back, you got Simon. This is my favorite. Simon Hurst sitting in a hospital bed in Beijing, China, with a VPN. Picture it. A British guy in a Chinese hospital figuring out how to tunnel through the Great Firewall so he can type out his entire stock portfolio to a guy in Daytona Beach, Florida. This is what we did with the twentieth century. We took the Tower of Babel, we put it on a phone, and we charged people thirty dollars a month for the privilege of climbing it from a hospital bed. Beautiful. I love it. You got Julie up at the rail, head down, saying Father, I bought a little Bitcoin just to track it, it has never once gone up at my price, what am I missing. Julie. Julie. You are missing the position. Tracking is not owning. Owning is not loving. Bitcoin is a cat. You feed it or you do not. The cat does not negotiate. It purrs. You got MFS in the next row over, quoting Bunker Hill, holding twenty percent cash powder like a militiaman waiting to see the whites of their eyes. His kids called him a pirate. The kids are right and they are also wrong, which is the only correct thing children ever are. You got Billy Ray rolling back to Memphis past a truck stop sign reading seven dollars a diesel, reading the FNV earnings call between fuel pumps. This is the American working priest. Blesses the road, reads the tape, prays for an overnight turnaround on a FedEx plane. By God, the son of a preacher too. You got Brian standing by the candles holding up one sentence like it was the eucharist. The American worker just got a raise and a pay cut at the same time. Brian. Brian. That is not a sentence. That is a hostage note. Real wages, two words, one mugging, three hundred and thirty million victims. You got JasonT in the back pew, pacing, asking why we are paying tribute to a mouse with missiles. JasonT. Jefferson sent a man named Stephen Decatur to burn a ship called the Philadelphia in 1804. The Strait was Tripoli, not Hormuz. Same song, different verse. We still have the navy. We just gave the doctrine an MBA. You got Bob on the balcony with a cup of java remembering his grandfather burying silver and gold around the property when the banks failed. And then his father and his grandfather drinking whiskey trying to remember where they put it. Partial success, he says. Partial success. That is the entire history of the twentieth century in two words. You got Lorianne with the hot-blooded Sicilians on their way over for the weekend. And let me tell you about Sicilians. Sicilians fight, Sicilians scream, Sicilians throw the lasagna, and then Sicilians say I am sorry and they mean it. That is not a defect, that is a feature. That is how the family stays a family. You got Drillerdoc waking up at four in the morning to read about silicon carbide wafers because he is afraid his cousin is going to show up at the Memorial Day barbecue with a new Rolex. This is the American male in 2026. He cannot sleep. He cannot relax. His cousin might be six percent ahead year to date. Where is your peace. Where is your shalom. You got Kimberly walking in with two self-published Amazon paperbacks claiming somebody mathematically disproved Darwin. Kimberly. The man published himself. The audit is a chatbot. We have been here before. Behe, Dembski, Meyer, the whole revival tent. Darwin keeps surviving his own funerals because Darwin did the work. You got Uncgrugger in the second to last row, hands on his knees, asking did I start too late. He is sixty-six. He has changed jobs every seven years and he thinks the climbing was the disqualification. Uncgrugger. You are not at the start of the climb. You are at the start of the synthesis. Sixty-six is the runway, not the eulogy. And then in the very last row, the seat by the door, you got Bernie. Seventy-three years old. Says he was told as a kid that his thoughts were not important. Imagine that. Imagine being told at age nine that the inside of your own head is irrelevant. And imagine carrying that around for sixty-four years before some stranger on the internet says, Bernie, go teach the boy. That is a deathbed conversion at half time. This is not a comment section. This is a minyan. One Irishman with a Cuban wife. One Texan with a transit. One Brit with a VPN. One militiaman with his powder still dry. One skeptic with a placeholder bag of Bitcoin. One trucker reading earnings between seven-dollar fuel pumps. One worker holding a sentence like it was the eucharist. One patriot pacing the back asking why we pay tribute to mice with missiles. One Sicilian daughter on her way home. One grandson on a balcony remembering a yard with gold in it. One driller losing sleep at four in the morning over a wafer. One reader carrying two Amazon paperbacks against Darwin. One sixty-six-year-old asking did I start too late. One seventy-three-year-old finally getting permission to talk to his grandson. Fourteen people, fourteen dialects, one prayer. The prayer is, my people saved me, and I am only now, on the record, with a paywall in front of it, getting around to admitting it. Roll the tape. I will shut up.

Every week I pick the best exchange in the comment section.

This week the lead spot belongs to two readers, not one. They wrote in on different posts. Eamon on Friday, D. Williams on Saturday. They have never met. They were answering different prompts. They both wrote about long marriages and the quiet work that built a life, in vocabularies that should not have rhymed but did.

One named the morning he turned the car around. The other named the principle that has carried him for fifty years. Read together they are stronger than either alone.

Dear Charlie,

Great advice on choosing a spouse. Someone kind, puts you first, and you share genuine pleasure with.

I meet my wife when we were both just 18, going on 14. Both the eldest child of immigrant parents living on the south side of Chicago, one Irish one Cuban. Both attending single sex high schools and never dated. We met on a public bus as freshman in college.

Her beauty was unquestionable, but that wasn’t what my friends first noticed. How can someone that beautiful be genuinely nice. It was an incredible combination.

The fact that she always put me first was a bit unsettling, but also a tremendous attraction. I didn’t return the favor as I had a very definite career plan, that no one was going to influence, while she was focused on family plans that included me. I only saw the corporate ladder, and intent to climb it on my own terms.

It was the 1980s and women were now told that fulfillment included having a career, especially those with a college degree. I felt it would be cruel to ask somebody to set aside their career goals to support mine, so we dated…for a long time…Nine full years…

First 5 to secure my graduate degree in business as she finished college, and four more years to focus squarely on my career with a very demanding schedule, 60 hour work weeks and much travel. She never swayed in her determination that this was what she wanted. But I had to make sure it was really what she really wanted as we were still very young. I did not want to stand in the way of someone else’s goals, especially as I selfishly pursued mine.

Genuine pleasure spending time with. The most important trait for me in others, spouse, business partners, friends, is trust. I can spend all the time in the world with folks I trust. I’ve never trusted anyone more than my wife. She always has my best interest in mine. More importantly she always has the family’s best interest in mind. Similar to my employees and business partners, focus on taking care of the business and you take care of me.

We returned to the US after 4 years living in Europe with our first child. I was working every Saturday and sometimes Sunday reestablishing my career in the US. One Saturday I once again said good bye to my wife at the door at 8am as I headed into the office, leaving her at home with 2 small kids and one on the way. I got to the end of the block and turned the car around. I walked through the front door and she said, “what did you forget?”.

I’ll never forget that moment. I had learned 5 years earlier that a growing family would not impede my career and accepted that we would begin the family she desperately wanted. However, I still hadn’t learned about what was truly important. Specifically, I had much more than a financial responsibility to my family. She was teaching me that lesson over our many years together, while I thought I was teaching her. I replied, “I’m no longer working weekends”. And never did again.

I don’t recall ever missing any of the kids recitals, plays, track or swim meets. However, I do recall a board chairman’s expressed unhappiness with my decision to call into a board meeting in Seattle so I could attend my eldest child’s high school graduation. I was asked to leave the company a month later, which I happily did.

She continued to support me and the family as we moved to new opportunities, Brussels, San Francisco, Carmel CA, Miami FL and finally to settling in Boulder CO some 26 years ago. Fortunately the kids turned out happy and successful and best of all they are very close, to each other and their parents. We now are greatly enjoying the time with our grandkids.

Her gift to me was the greatest gift anyone can give another person. I did successfully achieve my career goals, and know that any and all the success I achieved including my happiness is the result of what she gave to me long before I could appreciate it.

Nearly 50 years ago I sat next to her on the last open seat on a public bus. It’s been the best ride of my life.

Thank you for some of the best advice you could give anyone.

Eamon

Eamon,

The Saturday morning you turned the car around at the end of the block is the entire post compressed into one block of asphalt.

Most men spend forty years trying to make that U-turn. You made it before the kids could remember you missing.

The thing your wife understood that you were still learning is also the thing nobody teaches in business school.

The career is the staircase. The family is the building.

People who keep the order straight retire happy.

You wrote that you sat next to her on the last open seat on a public bus. The best sentence in the whole comment is the next one.

That sentence will be in a frame somewhere, someday, when great-grandchildren ask what made the marriage last.

It was already true the day you turned the car around. You just had to live long enough to write it down.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

On Monday I published Iran Said NO! On Sunday. Trump Said TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. CPI Drops Tomorrow. My Cash Position Has 16 Days.. Druckenmiller was right, four desks confirmed the rotation, and Simon Hurst typed his entire portfolio from a hospital bed in Beijing after figuring out a VPN.

Dear Charlie,

Greetings from Beijing.

It’s springtime here; clear blue skies and vivid green leaves. I’m at Tiantan hospital with a view out over the Temple of Heaven Park. Serene does not begin to cover it and I’m looking forward to being allowed out for a wander which care team suggested yesterday. Family (wife and daughters arrive 15th for a week).

The medical alpha I was after is here. Whether it beats the standard of care treatment derived from western research is the high conviction trade I’ve placed.

I’ve been thinking a lot about friction. There’s been some getting here; also in moving cash around to deploy; and in losing access to Substack until I figured out VPN. Great to be back in the room.

I promised in another comment to write on rough positioning.

Bitcoin - holding

Gold physical - holding

Silver physical - holding

Investable cash not needed for experiential spend (a lot of that planned over summer and H2) - waiting - will go for 100 units:

40 molecular sovereignty - 10 LIN 10 NTR 20 BRK.B

30 energy AI value chain - 10 WMB 10 ETN 10 CCJ

25 picks and shovels - 5 CRWV 5 BE 5 LITE 5 EQT 5CAT

5 paper metals - 2.5 GDX and 2.5 SILJ

I asked advisor start of year to position pensions away from any private credit/tech FAANGs/software/US/long dated bonds and into defense and energy - it’s not an easy instruction to replicate given the friction of the rules of those schemes/previously stated risk appetite - but the goal is to mirror as much of the thesis as we feel able to without triggering compliance breaches or getting too exposed to single names - we are just doing our best shifting around via ETFs and it lands where it lands.

The friction is observable in pension pots - been trying to get a transfer out of one I started in my first job so I can get all under one roof with the rest to manage more easily; it’s a laughable process - that’s my money I forewent at the time; give it to me.

Also friction is observable trying to move funds from sterling current account to crypto exchange. Notably easier for AED current acc. It’s surmountable but still painful when you are managing a bunch of other competing priorities.

I get and to some extent accept arguments that ‘the controls are there to protect you Simon from fraudsters and scammers and the big bad world of crypto.’ But they are wearing thin. The control is not only to benefit the individual. Never send to know for whom the control tolls. It tolls for thee.

Simon

Simon,

Greetings back, from somewhere over Virginia.

The view from your window is the better one. Hold it for a few days.

On the medical alpha trade.