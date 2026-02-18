SITUATION REPORT | February 18, 2026 | 07:48

A Capital Mischief Situation Report on the Iran Crisis

In which the world’s most powerful navy plays waiter at history’s worst dinner party, an 86-year-old cleric dares America to hit him, and 400 kilograms of enriched uranium hide somewhere in a country the size of Alaska

Last Wednesday, I told you America was 30 days from war with Iran .

9,054 of you read that piece. 343 of you shared it. 111 of you clicked through to verify my CIA Agency Seal Medal on Wikipedia.

Good. Verify everything. That’s what this place is for.

Today is Day 8. The Geneva talks happened yesterday. The Ford passed Gibraltar.

Eighteen more F-35s left England on Sunday. And Khamenei stood up in Tabriz and dared the most powerful military on earth to come get him.

Below is everything that changed in one week. What the talks produced. Where the carriers are. What China delivered. What 5,000 Iraqi militia fighters are doing inside Iran right now. And the 400 kilograms of enriched uranium that nobody can find.

In 9 days, this email stops being free.

Now. Day 8.

At 3:46 AM Geneva time on a Tuesday morning, an 86-year-old cleric stood before a crowd in Tabriz, Iran, and dared the most powerful military on Earth to come get him.

“The strongest military in the world,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, “might sometimes receive a blow so hard that it can’t stand up again.”

One thousand miles to the west, in a residence belonging to the Omani ambassador to Switzerland, two Americans sat across from an empty chair. The Iranians were in a separate room. Oman’s foreign minister walked between them like a waiter at the world’s most dangerous restaurant, carrying proposals instead of plates.

The Americans were Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law. Witkoff is a real estate developer from New York. The president trusts him precisely because he negotiates like one: transactionally, with all the ideological subtlety of a closing statement at a condo board meeting.

He is the human thermostat on this entire crisis, the one person who can walk into the Oval Office and tell Trump whether Iran was serious or stalling.

And as of Tuesday, he is the human thermostat on two crises.

After the Iran session at the Omani residence, Witkoff and Kushner walked across Geneva to the InterContinental Hotel and sat at the head of a horseshoe table between Ukraine and Russia for six hours of trilateral talks. One man, two wars, one city, one day. The man mediating whether America bombs Iran spent his afternoon mediating between Medinsky and Umerov over the future of eastern Ukraine. The Ukraine talks continue Wednesday.

Think about the bandwidth problem. And the leverage problem. Russia is simultaneously sitting across from Witkoff on Ukraine AND positioning itself to store Iran’s enriched uranium. Moscow is at both tables. Putin can use one negotiation as leverage on the other. That dimension will matter before this is over.

The Iranian was Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister, a man negotiating for the survival of a regime while his Supreme Leader, 2,500 miles away, was publicly threatening to sink an American aircraft carrier.

The Middle East is the only place where people shoot each other and then break for lunch. Geneva is where they skip the shooting and go straight to the menu, except nobody can agree on the restaurant, the waiter is Omani, and one of the diners keeps phoning in death threats from the parking lot.

Here is what happened before Geneva, because the mainstream press hasn’t connected this chain. Witkoff called the Omani foreign minister earlier in the week and gave him “several messages regarding the nuclear talks to give to the Iranians.” The Omanis prepared a written document based on that call and handed it to Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, when he visited Muscat last Tuesday. Larijani confirmed on Iranian state TV that he received it.

There is now a written American proposal in Iranian hands, and Araghchi came to Geneva with Iran’s formal response.

This is no longer exploratory. This is negotiation. And it changes the significance of every warship, stealth fighter, and B-2 bomber currently steaming, flying, or sitting on a tarmac within range of Tehran.

Meanwhile, Kushner’s real value isn’t at the table. It’s in the calls nobody sees. To MBS. To MBZ. To the Qataris. If there is a quiet overflight agreement that never appears in any public statement, Kushner brokers it.

He brokered the Abraham Accords. His Rolodex is the only diplomatic infrastructure that could produce a regional stabilization framework for the day-after question. The day after is the part nobody in Washington wants to discuss, which is exactly why someone needs to be working it at 3 AM in Geneva.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, notably, was not in Geneva. He was in Bratislava. He said publicly that “the president’s made clear he prefers diplomacy,” then added the qualifier: “We’re dealing with radical Shia clerics who make geopolitical decisions on the basis of pure theology.”

Note where Rubio has been all week: Central Europe, not the Middle East. He’s working NATO allies, not the Iran file. Witkoff owns the negotiation. Rubio owns the coalition. Those are different jobs, and the fact that they’re running on separate tracks tells you the administration is planning for both outcomes simultaneously.

Then there’s the secret handshake. CBS reported Sunday that Trump told Netanyahu during their December meeting at Mar-a-Lago that he would support Israeli strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile program if talks fail. Internal discussions among senior U.S. military and intelligence officials have shifted from “whether Israel could act” to “how the United States might assist,” including aerial refueling and overflight permissions. Netanyahu goes after missiles. America provides the umbrella.

Trump himself, on Friday: regime change in Iran would be “the best thing that could happen.” That is not a negotiating position. That is a tell. On timeline: “Over the next month, something like that.” On Monday night aboard Air Force One: “I’ll be involved in those talks indirectly, and they’ll be very important.” And: “I don’t think they want the consequences of not making a deal.”

The Armada, or: Everything That Floats, Flies, and Goes Boom

If you read last week’s Capital Mischief, you know the pieces on the board. What changed in seven days is this: the machinery moved from preparation to position. Let me walk you through what Trump has assembled, because the scale of it deserves the kind of attention normally reserved for your tax bill.

At sea.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, has been operating in the Arabian Sea since January 26. Her air wing carries Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighters, Super Hornets, Growler electronic warfare jets, and Hawkeye early warning aircraft. Her escorts, the destroyers Frank E. Petersen Jr., Spruance, and Michael Murphy, each carry Tomahawk cruise missiles in their vertical launch cells.

On February 3, a Marine F-35C from the Lincoln shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone approaching the carrier. First shots already fired.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest warship ever built, passed through the Strait of Gibraltar this week and is steaming through the Mediterranean. She is expected to reach strike range of Iran by Friday, February 20. Three days from now. Her escorts: destroyers Churchill, Bainbridge, and Mahan. More Tomahawk launchers.

The Ford was supposed to be heading home to Norfolk. Her crew has been at sea since June. The Chief of Naval Operations publicly said he would “push back” against extending the deployment. Trump overrode him.

When a president overrides his own Navy chief to keep an aircraft carrier steaming toward a target, that is not posturing. That is a commander-in-chief who has made a decision about what comes next and needs his pieces in place before he announces it.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander, is the center of gravity in this military architecture. A Navy surface warfare officer who previously commanded the 5th Fleet and stood up Task Force 59, the unmanned systems and AI integration unit.

He has spent more time in Gulf waters than almost anyone in uniform. Cooper visited Israel on January 24 to coordinate military plans with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. He was on the Lincoln with Witkoff and Kushner after the Oman talks. He decides whether the full force package is in place before the first missile flies.

Additional warships in the region: McFaul and Mitscher in the Strait of Hormuz. Delbert D. Black in the Red Sea. Roosevelt and Bulkeley in the Mediterranean.

Littoral combat ships Canberra, Tulsa, and Santa Barbara in the Persian Gulf, optimized for mine countermeasures. HMS Middleton, a British Hunt-class mine countermeasures vessel, is operating alongside them.

And early in February, three U.S. Navy ships transited the Malacca Strait northbound with little fanfare: Expeditionary Sea Base Miguel Keith, embarked with special forces, and destroyer Pinckney. Nobody announced that movement. Draw your own conclusions.

The Wall Street Journal reported the USS George H.W. Bush is being prepared for deployment. A potential third carrier.

At least a dozen warships. Two carrier strike groups by Friday. Possibly three. Upwards of 500 to 700 Tomahawk cruise missiles in launch tubes across the fleet. Over 30,000 troops at bases across the Middle East.

In the air. This is where it gets serious.

On Sunday, six KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft departed RAF Mildenhall escorting 18 F-35A stealth fighters from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath across Europe toward the Middle East. The 48th is the only U.S. Air Force wing in Europe that operates the F-35A. Stripping them from Europe leaves a gap in NATO’s air cover. The Pentagon did it anyway.

Those 18 jets join 12 F-35As from the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing, the “Green Mountain Boys,” who departed Puerto Rico, where they’d supported the Maduro capture, and transited through the Azores and Spain, headed for Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

Vermont Guard families weren’t told where their people were going. “The secrecy concerning both deployments has been stunning,” one family member said.

At Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean: B-2 Spirit stealth bombers. Each carries two GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, 30,000-pound bombs designed to punch through 200 feet of earth and concrete before detonating. These are the only weapons on Earth that can reach Fordow, buried inside a mountain. The Air Force is restocking its supply of these bombs. You don’t restock weapons you don’t plan to use.

The total stealth fighter count in or en route to the region now exceeds 50 F-35s, possibly approaching 70 when you add carrier-based F-35Cs. Add the F-15Es, F-16s, A-10s, Super Hornets, Growlers, and Hawkeyes, and you’re looking at the largest concentration of American tactical airpower since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Several officers told reporters they are preparing for “weeks-long operations against Iran.”

Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, is an F-16 pilot and former CIA Associate Director for Military Affairs. He stood next to Trump announcing the Maduro extraction.

The Friends, the Freeloaders, and the Frankly Terrifying

Russia: The Friend Who Sends Flowers to the Funeral and Sits at Both Tables

In January 2025, Russia and Iran signed a 20-year “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.” The treaty deliberately excludes a mutual defense clause. Russia-Iran specialist Nikita Smagin said it plainly: in the event of strikes, Russia could do “almost nothing.”

What Russia actually gave Iran: MiG-29 jets that would be shot down in the first 30 minutes. Never delivered the S-400 air defense system Iran desperately wanted. After last June’s strikes, Araghchi flew to Moscow carrying a letter from Khamenei reportedly begging for support. Putin called the strikes “unjustified.” Did nothing.

British MP Tom Tugendhat told Parliament that intelligence reports showed Russian cargo aircraft landing in Tehran, presumably carrying weapons. And large amounts of gold leaving Iran. Gold going out. Weapons coming in. Russia will sell arms to the survivors and use Iran’s destruction as a recruiting tool.

But here is what changed this week, and nobody is synthesizing it properly. Russia is now at both of Witkoff’s tables. On Tuesday morning, Moscow was the proposed custodian for Iran’s enriched uranium.

On Tuesday afternoon, Moscow’s delegation sat across from Witkoff negotiating the future of Ukraine. Putin can use one negotiation as leverage on the other. Offer to store Iran’s uranium as a sweetener for better Ukraine terms. Or stall on uranium to pressure Witkoff on Crimea.

The man running both negotiations is the same American, and Putin knows it.

Iran is a bargaining chip. Not an ally. Every theocracy should read the fine print before signing a strategic partnership with a country that abandoned its last client state while he was still packing his suitcase.

China: The One You Should Worry About

China is more dangerous than Russia. Not because it would fight. Because it would bleed America.

China delivered YLC-8B anti-stealth surveillance radars to Iran, the most consequential military aid, because they complicate the F-35 stealth mission. HQ-9B long-range surface-to-air missile systems, paid for with discounted oil. A “digital sovereignty” strategy pushing Iran onto China’s BeiDou navigation system to close the intelligence gaps Mossad exploits.

Beijing political observer Hua Po revealed the real strategy: if America strikes, China “would strengthen economic ties with Iran and help it militarize in order to contribute to bogging the United States down in a war.”

Every Tomahawk fired at Iran is one not available for a Taiwan contingency. China buys 90% of Iran’s oil exports. If the regime falls, China loses its cheapest energy source. If it survives weakened, China becomes the essential lifeline. Either way, Beijing wins.

Israel: The Scalpel Behind the Hammer

Netanyahu’s demands are non-negotiable: dismantle all enrichment infrastructure. Not pause. Dismantle. Remove all enriched uranium from Iranian soil. Restrict ballistic missiles. End proxy support.

Senator Lindsey Graham, who met Netanyahu in Israel Monday and spoke to Trump before flying there, put it with his usual restraint: “There is no distance between Trump and Bibi. Trump isn’t gonna let Iran play the game of endless talks.” Timeline: “Weeks, rather than months.”

Israel’s contribution goes far beyond diplomacy. Operation Rising Lion last June demonstrated capabilities that belong in a le Carré novel except they actually happened.

Mossad agents spent three years preparing. They smuggled precision weapons, Spike missile launchers, and explosive-laden drones into Iran. They established covert drone bases on Iranian soil.

On the night of June 13, those agents launched attacks from within Iran that destroyed air defense systems and ballistic missile launchers, clearing the way for over 200 Israeli aircraft to drop 330 munitions on 100 targets without losing a single plane.

They knew in real time where 30 Iranian generals were meeting. Tricked them into gathering for what they thought was a defensive drill. Killed them all.

An Iranian Mossad agent went on Israeli television three weeks ago and described launching a Spike missile at a ballistic missile launcher from inside Tehran. He pressed the button, watched through the missile’s camera, told his handlers “I did the job,” then hid in an apartment.

That man is still in Iran. He’s not alone.

Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, the IDF Intelligence Directorate chief, has briefed U.S. officials on “decapitation strikes on Iranian leaders including Khamenei himself.”

Lt. Gen. Zamir told reserve commanders on February 13 that 2026 will be “a year of high operational-offensive speed.” The incoming IAF commander, Brig. Gen. Omer Tischler, former head of air operations and commander of Israel’s first F-35 squadron, met Caine at the Pentagon with Zamir.

In the submarine force, Israel’s Dolphin-class boats carry nuclear-capable cruise missiles and operate in the Arabian Sea, extending Israel’s strike range beyond what the IAF can reach unrefueled.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported Tuesday night, citing an Israeli official, that the White House has signaled to Jerusalem that nuclear talks with Iran have “reached their limit.” Israeli officials believe Trump wants a military strike.

They believe those around him want one too. But they assess he needs to demonstrate that diplomacy was exhausted first. To legitimize what comes next.

The United Kingdom: Showing Up With Serious Capability While Making Less Noise Than Anyone in the Room

Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, the UK’s Chief of Defence Staff, commands a contribution most Americans don’t appreciate. UK Eurofighter Typhoons are at al-Udeid. The RAF has stripped training aircraft from its Operational Conversion Unit to boost forward-deployed F-35s at Akrotiri in Cyprus and Qatar.

You don’t cannibalize your pilot training pipeline unless you expect to need every airframe you have.

HMS Anson, an Astute-class nuclear attack submarine carrying Tomahawk cruise missiles, transited the Suez Canal on January 31. She could be anywhere in the Indian Ocean.

GCHQ, Britain’s signals intelligence agency, is the second most capable on Earth after NSA. When B-2s fly from Missouri, they refuel “somewhere over the Mediterranean.” That somewhere often involves UK-controlled airspace and Diego Garcia, which sits 5 to 6 hours from the fight.

What Actually Happened in Geneva (Spoiler: Not Enough)

The second round of talks lasted three hours.

Araghchi emerged and told Iranian state television that both sides had agreed on “guiding principles” for a potential agreement. “The path for a deal has started,” he said.

Sounds hopeful. Until you listen to what everyone else said.

A U.S. official, speaking anonymously: “Progress was made, but there are still a lot of details to discuss.”

Vice President JD Vance, on Fox News Tuesday evening: “In some ways it went well. But in other ways it was very clear that the President has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through.”

Now here’s the part the mainstream press will lead with tomorrow morning, and the part they’ll miss.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran floated three concrete proposals in Geneva: suspend uranium enrichment for up to three years, transfer part of the enriched stockpile to a third country (likely Russia), and open economic deals with American companies in exchange for sanctions relief.

Sounds like a breakthrough. It isn’t.

A three-year pause means the enrichment freeze expires conveniently the day Trump leaves office. Iran’s centrifuges are already in rubble after the B-2s hit last June. They haven’t spun a single centrifuge or enriched a single gram since. They’re offering to formalize what the bombs already imposed. It’s like offering to stop setting fires when your matchbox is empty.

And the uranium-to-Russia proposal has a history your morning paper won’t mention. MEMRI published a devastating piece Tuesday reminding everyone what happened under the JCPOA. Iran shipped 8.5 tons of enriched uranium to Russia, and the U.S. literally lost track of it. Ambassador Stephen Mull testified to Congress in 2016 that the uranium was “on a Russian ship, in Russian custody, under Russian control” with zero American verification.

When Rep. Chris Smith asked if we could go verify ourselves, Mull said: “We cannot.” When Smith asked where it had been put, Mull replied: “It has not yet been decided where exactly Russia will put this.”

The 400 kilogram problem doesn’t go away by sending it to Putin. It just gets a Moscow zip code. And the man negotiating Iran’s deal is the same man who spent Tuesday afternoon negotiating Ukraine with Putin’s delegation. Draw your own lines.

The American framework demands Iran transfer its entire stockpile of enriched uranium out of the country. Halt all enrichment for three to five years. Accept a cap on ballistic missiles. End support for regional proxies. Submit to intrusive inspections.

Khamenei’s response from Tabriz: “They say let us negotiate over your nuclear energy, and the result of the negotiation should be that you must not have this energy.” He called any demand for zero enrichment “foolish.” On missiles: “Does not concern them at all.”

Araghchi offered to come back in two weeks with detailed proposals.

Two weeks. While the Ford arrives Friday and Trump’s own timeline is “about a month.”

Iran is negotiating like a country that has time.

It doesn’t.

You just read what happened in Geneva. Below is what Geneva didn’t resolve: the 400 kilograms, the facility being buried as we speak, the foreign militias inside Iran, the escape plans, and the speech that may have closed the last off-ramp.

This is Part 2 of a series. The original piece, “America Is 30 Days From War With Iran,” is pinned at the top if you’re new here.

The next update in this series will publish after the Ford arrives in strike range. If you want to follow this story to its conclusion, subscribe before February 28. After that date, every Wednesday intelligence briefing moves behind the paywall.

The 400 Kilograms, or: The Grapefruit That Keeps the Pentagon Up at Night

This is the number that keeps Pentagon planners awake. It should keep you awake too, because it is the single variable that determines whether the next chapter of this story is a contained military operation or a civilizational crisis.

Before Operation Rising Lion, the IAEA confirmed Iran possessed 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%. At 60%, you have completed roughly 90 to 95% of the work needed to reach weapons-grade 90%. The final sprint could be accomplished in days with Iran’s advanced IR-6 centrifuges.

Four hundred kilograms of 60% uranium, further enriched to 90%, yields enough fissile material for eight to ten nuclear weapons. Each requires about 25 to 40 kilograms of weapons-grade material at its core. Roughly the size of a grapefruit.

You could transport the entire stockpile in a single cylinder on the back of a pickup truck. The nuclear arsenal of a threshold state. Fitting in a truck bed.

When the strikes hit last June, the B-2s did not drop their largest bombs on Isfahan, where nearly 60% of that stockpile was believed stored in deep tunnels. USS Georgia hit with Tomahawk cruise missiles. Damage appears restricted to aboveground structures. Jeffrey Lewis at Middlebury called it “an incomplete strike.”

Eight months later, nobody can confirm where all 400 kilograms are.

The IAEA hasn’t had access. Iran expelled inspectors. Iran had four years since kicking out monitors to stockpile centrifuges at undeclared locations. If Iran produced just 10% more centrifuges than installed at declared sites, it would have over 1,300 unused advanced machines hidden somewhere. A secret enrichment facility housing those centrifuges would be roughly the size of a hockey rink.

One hockey rink. Hidden anywhere in a country the size of Alaska.

France’s top intelligence official, Nicolas Lerner, acknowledged only a small part of the stockpile was destroyed. David Albright at the Institute for Science and International Security believes Iran is already conducting engineering surveys at Fordow, possibly preparing to resume enrichment.

And while Araghchi was in Geneva offering to pause enrichment, Albright’s team published imagery showing what the IRGC was doing at home. The new concrete sarcophagus at the Taleghan-2 facility at the Parchin military complex, under construction since May 2025 after Israel struck the original, is now being buried under soil.

Satellite imagery from February 5 and February 13 shows progressive soil coverage. The facility will soon become an unrecognizable bunker with only entrance portals visible.

Taleghan-2 was the primary site for high-explosive implosion testing during the AMAD nuclear weapons program. This is where you test whether a nuclear warhead design actually works.

Hold those two facts in your mind at the same time. Iran is negotiating with one hand and digging with the other. Every day of “detailed proposals in two weeks” is another day of soil going over that sarcophagus. By the time Round 3 happens, Taleghan-2 may be invisible from the air. That changes the strike calculus.

The carriers, the F-35s, the Tomahawks, the B-2s with their earth penetrators. All that firepower can destroy everything we can see.

None of it can destroy what we can’t find. And Iran is making sure there’s more we can’t find every day.

In Which the IRGC Closes a Strait and the Markets Yawn

While Araghchi was talking about “guiding principles” in Geneva, the IRGC was conducting live-fire exercises they named “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz.” Twenty percent of the world’s oil passes through that waterway. Over 80 tankers daily.

The IRGC Navy commander said his forces could close it permanently “in the shortest possible time.” Message received. If you bomb us, the global economy burns with us.

But here’s what the message actually revealed.

The exercise area was off Sirik, on the eastern side. The main inbound shipping lane lies in Omani territorial waters. The regular Iranian Navy, the professional branch, stayed invisible and “well out of the way.”

In January, the IRGC tried a similar stunt and cancelled after a single CENTCOM warning. A few days later, IRGC fast boats tried to stop a U.S.-flagged merchant vessel in the Strait. The ship ignored them. USS McFaul promptly “saw off the threat.”

The Maritime Executive called them “half-hearted events, or non-events, indicative of Iran’s current state of nervousness.”

Brent crude fell 2.3%. Wall Street called the bluff before the exercise was over. When the markets won’t even give your military drill the courtesy of a nervous twitch, your deterrent posture needs work.

And the markets aren’t just calling the bluff on the Strait closure. They’re pricing in a regime whose oil revenue is collapsing in real time. Kpler data show Iranian crude exports fell below 1.39 million barrels per day in January, down from nearly 1.8 million a year earlier. A decline of more than 25%.

China, Iran’s sole buyer, is pulling back. Iran’s floating oil reserves have surged to 170 million barrels because nobody’s buying. Storage costs alone run tens of millions per month. Combined with the capital investment collapse at home, the regime’s financial runway is shortening alongside the diplomatic runway.

The Militia Nobody Is Talking About

Almost no Western media has reported this adequately.

In early January, approximately 800 to 5,000 members of Iraqi Shia militia groups crossed into Iran through southern border crossings. Disguised as pilgrims to the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad. They gathered at a base linked to Khamenei in Ahvaz before dispersing across the country. Individual recruits were offered $600 a month.

Their mission: suppress the protests the regime’s own forces couldn’t crush.

The groups involved: Kata’ib Hezbollah, whose secretary-general posted photos filling out “martyr volunteer” forms for suicide operations. The same group that killed three American soldiers at Tower 22 in Jordan in January 2024. Harakat al-Nujaba, publicizing recruitment for suicide operations. Badr Organization, the oldest and most powerful Iranian proxy in Iraq. Add Afghan Fatemiyoun Brigade fighters. Pakistani Zainabiyoun Brigade members.

The regime’s insurance policy against its own people. The Basij can waver. They’re Iranian. Their families are among the protesters. Iraqi, Afghan, and Pakistani fighters have no emotional connection. They will shoot when ordered.

This matters for any military scenario. You can destroy the IRGC from the air. You cannot remove 5,000 Iraqi militia fighters dispersed across Iranian cities. They’re not on satellite imagery. They’re in police stations and checkpoints. In a regime change scenario, these fighters become an instant insurgency with urban warfare experience from Mosul, Tikrit, and Aleppo.

The clean air campaign assumes you destroy the regime’s military from 30,000 feet and let the Iranian people finish the job. The dirty reality: the Iranian people would have to fight through foreign militias in their own streets.

The 40 Days, or: How 1979 Starts

This section was the shortest in last week’s piece. It shouldn’t have been.

On Tuesday, families across Iran began marking the 40-day mourning ceremonies for those killed in the January crackdown. What was supposed to be somber Islamic ritual became something else entirely.

The family of slain 17-year-old Mohammad Mahdi Ganj Danesh was banned from their mosque. So they rented an event hall and turned it into a protest. Video of the ceremony for Raha Bahlooli-Pour, a student at the University of Tehran, shows mourners playing folk tunes instead of Quranic recitations. Women performed the traditional kel, a high-pitched ululation most Iranians reserve for weddings. Over graves.

The family of Robina Aminian, a 23-year-old fashion student shot in the head while protesting in Tehran, was forced to bury her in a remote snowy village. Plainclothes police had been stationed at both ends of their alleyway for a month.

Her relatives coordinated to gather gradually at the cemetery, hoping security wouldn’t notice the crowd assembling. Her aunt, speaking from Europe, told the Times: “My sister says, ‘Even if they shoot bullets, I will go for her 40th day.’”

Protests spread across Hamadan, Malayer, Asadabad, Hashtgerd, Najafabad, and Zanjan. The chant: “By the blood of our comrades, we stand until the end.” Prisoners in 56 prisons held hunger strikes in solidarity. An 18-year-old wrestler named Saleh Mohammadi faces a death sentence in Qom.

Khamenei addressed the dead in his Tabriz speech. He called security forces killed “the highest-ranking martyrs.” Bystanders and protesters who were “misled,” he said, were also martyrs. Others killed were “the very corrupters, the seditionists, and coup plotters themselves.”

A Supreme Leader publicly sorting his own dead citizens into theological tiers. P.J. O’Rourke would have noted that when your God requires a three-tier filing system for the people your government just shot, you may have a branding problem.

This is exactly how 1979 started. Memorial ceremonies became protests. Crackdowns killed more people. New deaths triggered new 40-day cycles. It is Iran’s internal ticking clock.

Vice President Aref called the January events a “lose-lose game” for the establishment. The NCRI reports capital investment has hit negative 15% growth, meaning the regime is cannibalizing its own infrastructure. Khamenei’s Tabriz speech wasn’t just aimed at Trump. It was aimed at his own people. He’s fighting a two-front war: external military threat and internal legitimacy collapse.

When the Rats Study the Exits

In early January, The Times of London, citing a classified intelligence report corroborated by U.S. and UK agencies, revealed Khamenei’s Plan B.

Flee Tehran to Moscow. Approximately 20 close aides and family members, including his son Mojtaba, the designated heir. Pre-arranged evacuation routes. The regime “gathering assets, properties abroad, cash to facilitate safe passage.”

A former Israeli intelligence officer: Moscow is the only option. “He admires Putin. There is no other place for him.”

Meanwhile, a French-Iranian journalist told Le Figaro that approximately 20 families of very high-ranking regime officials had requested French visas through a Parisian lawyer. He named the Speaker of Iran’s parliament by name.

Why France? Ayatollah Khomeini lived in exile near Paris before 1979. Returned on an Air France plane. The reformist elite has maintained quiet relationships with the French Foreign Ministry for years.

Khamenei controls an estimated $95 billion through the Setad organization. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said senior Iranian leaders were moving tens of millions out of the country, describing it as evidence the regime was “abandoning ship.”

For 47 years, the Islamic Republic was built on one foundational premise: the Supreme Leader is God’s representative on Earth, who will stand and die with his people.

The Moscow escape plan demolishes that premise.

For a theocracy, that isn’t a political scandal. It’s a theological collapse.

For those of you who skipped 5,000 words and scrolled straight to the picture, congratulations on your honesty. Here is the entire Iran crisis in one image. It is not less terrifying in infographic form.

The Speech That Closed the Off-Ramp

And yet. On Tuesday, Khamenei appeared in Tabriz with the most combative rhetoric of the crisis. He invoked 47 years of the Islamic Republic surviving American pressure. He threatened to sink an aircraft carrier. He dismissed missile negotiations entirely.

He drew religious parallels to figures who fought Shia imams 1,350 years ago, saying Iran “will not pledge allegiance to corrupt leaders like those in power in America today.”

The intelligence read on this appearance: Tabriz is in northwestern Iran, closer to Turkey, Azerbaijan, and his Moscow escape routes than Tehran. He’s out of the bunker, in a public setting, issuing maximum defiance. Either his confidence is recovering or his handlers decided the theological damage of invisibility was worse than the assassination risk.

But his speech made it harder for Araghchi to compromise. When the Supreme Leader publicly calls zero enrichment “foolish” and declares missiles off the table, his negotiator cannot walk into the next round and concede on either point.

Khamenei may have just closed his own off-ramp.

Meanwhile, as the diplomatic readouts circulated Tuesday night, Iran International reported something the foreign policy establishment will ignore but you should not. Residents in Tehran and nearby cities chanted anti-government slogans from their homes. In Qods city: “This is the final battle, Pahlavi will return.”

In Pardis: “Death to Khamenei.”’

The Capital Mischief Situation Report

The Geneva talks produced nothing that changes the trajectory. Araghchi said “guiding principles.” Vance said “red lines the Iranians are not yet willing to acknowledge.” The White House told Israel, according to Channel 12, that the talks have “reached their limit.”

Iran offered a three-year enrichment pause. The bombs already imposed that pause eight months ago. Iran offered to ship uranium to Russia. The last time we tried that, we lost 8.5 tons of it. Iran offered economic deals. Trump wants dismantlement, not deals.

Ali Vaez, Iran project director at the International Crisis Group, told reporters the swift conclusion makes optimism difficult. If the parties cannot agree on even a framework, the odds of diplomacy drop significantly and the odds of war go up.

Former JCPOA negotiator Rob Malley told CNN a “short-term, fragile arrangement” is possible: Iran formalizes its enrichment suspension as a face-saving measure, the U.S. claims it achieved what Obama and Biden couldn’t, and nobody actually changes anything. The 400 kg stays buried under rubble with an uncertain address.

Weigh which is more likely: the fragile arrangement or the strike. Khamenei rejected enrichment caps publicly. The three-year pause is a nonstarter for Trump. Channel 12 says Israel thinks the talks have "reached their limit." And France, Caine, and Cooper are assembling the biggest force package in the region since June.

The Ford arrives within strike range Friday. Eighteen more F-35s departed England Sunday. Trump gave Iran “about a month” last Thursday. Graham said “weeks, not months.” The next talks are in two weeks, if they happen.

Khamenei came out of his bunker in Tabriz, dared Trump, threatened to sink an aircraft carrier, called zero enrichment foolish, and declared Iran’s missiles none of America’s business. Then he sorted his own dead citizens into theological categories while their families danced on graves and chanted for his overthrow.

The IRGC closed the Strait of Hormuz for a few hours and the oil markets yawned. Iran’s crude exports hit a two-year low. 170 million barrels sit on tankers at sea because nobody’s buying.

Russia will sell weapons to whoever survives, while sitting at both of Witkoff’s tables and offering to store the uranium we lost track of last time. China will buy the oil and bleed America’s military readiness for the Pacific.

The UK is stripping its own training squadrons to put more jets within range. Israel has agents inside Iran who have already demonstrated they can kill generals and destroy missile launchers from apartment buildings.

Four hundred kilograms of near-weapons-grade uranium sit in a location nobody can confirm, in a country the size of Alaska, while the IRGC buries a nuclear weaponization facility under soil.

5,000 Iraqi militia fighters patrol Iranian streets, families dance on graves instead of reciting the Quran, and an 86-year-old Supreme Leader with a packed bag for Moscow wages theological warfare against a man who snatched a sitting president from his bed in Caracas six weeks ago and flew him to Brooklyn in a gray tracksuit.

The off-ramp was Geneva.

Araghchi drove past it, waving.

Khamenei drove past it in Tabriz, honking.

And the largest warship ever built is steaming east through the Mediterranean tonight, carrying 75 aircraft and three guided-missile destroyers in escort, arriving Friday, joining a force that includes two carrier strike groups, 50-plus stealth fighters, squadrons of Strike Eagles, nuclear submarines with Tomahawk missiles, B-2 bombers with earth-penetrating bombs, and over 30,000 troops.

The most powerful military force assembled in the Middle East since 2003.

What happens after Friday is not a negotiation.

It’s a decision.

What This Means for Your Money, or: The Portfolio Implications of Two Men Who Can’t Agree on Lunch

The current oil price assumes diplomacy works.

You just read 5,000 words explaining why it didn’t.

If strikes happen, Brent doesn’t fall 2.3%. It spikes 30% overnight. Twenty percent of the world’s oil passes through a strait that an 86-year-old cleric just threatened to close and the markets just yawned at. Markets yawn right up until they scream. The yawn is the setup. The scream comes on a Friday night when the Ford’s air wing launches.

Every barrel from Canada, the Permian, anywhere that isn’t the Persian Gulf reprices by Monday morning. If you own Canadian Natural Resources, which I’ve recommended in this publication for months, you already know why.

Gold and silver. I’ve told you to own both. An ayatollah with a packed bag for Moscow and $95 billion in hidden assets. A regime whose currency is collapsing. A potential strike that destabilizes the entire Gulf. A nuclear breakout scenario that creates a permanent risk premium on everything priced in paper.

Precious metals run on exactly this kind of uncertainty. Gold is the hedge your grandfather understood. Silver is the hedge that doubles as an industrial metal in a world about to reprice energy and defense manufacturing simultaneously. You should be glad you own them. If you don’t, the window is closing alongside the diplomatic one.

Bitcoin. I’ve been early on this and loud about it. A major Middle East conflict accelerates every thesis I’ve ever made about monetary debasement. If America spends another trillion dollars on a campaign, that money doesn’t come from tax revenue. It comes from the printer. The printer is the thesis. The war is the catalyst.

Defense stocks. Raytheon makes the Tomahawks. Lockheed makes the F-35s. Northrop Grumman makes the B-2s and the bunker busters the Air Force is restocking right now. You don’t restock weapons you don’t plan to use, and you don’t ignore the companies that sell them.

Treasury bonds. I’ve told you to avoid them. A war that costs hundreds of billions in the first month, financed by debt issuance, is the vindication of that call. Long-duration Treasuries get crushed when the government has to choose between fighting inflation and funding the Pentagon. The government always picks the Pentagon.

The Monday market positions, which move behind the paywall after February 28, will lay out the specific trades.

The intelligence briefing you just read is the context. The trades are the action. One without the other is either entertainment or gambling. Capital Mischief is neither.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Lock it in: https://charliepgarcia.substack.com/subscribe