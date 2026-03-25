We're Negotiating. With Paratroopers. From Airplanes. Into Their Country. That's Not a Negotiation. That's a Home Invasion with a Flag on It.

The Pentagon ordered a couple thousand paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East this week, because apparently the 50,000 troops we already have there were feeling lonely.

Trump has declined to rule out putting U.S. ground forces into Iran, which is the presidential equivalent of your wife asking if you’re thinking about buying a boat and you saying, “I haven’t ruled it out.” You’re buying the boat.

Among the specific operations under active planning: seizing Kharg Island, which handles 90% of Iran’s oil exports. In Washington, this is called “strategic denial of enemy resources.” In the rest of the world, it is called “the reason gas will cost nine dollars a gallon by Easter.”

The 82nd’s commander, Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, and his headquarters staff have already been ordered to the region.

For those unfamiliar with how the military works, the general does not fly coach to the Middle East to check on the continental breakfast at Camp Arifjan.

When the division commander deploys ahead of his division, it means the division is coming. It means somebody drew an arrow on a map and the arrow points at something that belongs to Iran.

Two Marine Expeditionary Units are also in motion. The 31st MEU departed Japan March 13 aboard the USS Tripoli. The 11th MEU departed San Diego early aboard the USS Boxer.

That is roughly 4,500 Marines and sailors per unit, which is more Americans than live in most of the congressional districts whose representatives will eventually claim they never authorized any of this.

So let us do the arithmetic. Airborne infantry. Two MEUs. Carrier strike groups. A bomber task force. All converging on the same patch of ocean at the same time.

The administration says it is still open to diplomacy. Of course it is. Nothing says “let’s talk” like 60,000 troops, a floating airfield, and a division of paratroopers whose entire job description is jumping out of airplanes into places where they are not welcome.

The Part Where I Was Right and You Can Pay Me for the Rest

On March 16, I told you the plan was to seize Kharg Island.

I wrote a fiction thriller about it. On March 21, three White House sources confirmed it using language that sounded like they had read my fiction, which they almost certainly had not, but the architecture was identical.

On Monday the President announced a five-day pause on power plant strikes. On the same day, the Pentagon ordered paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne to the Middle East. The President announced a pause and a deployment in the same news cycle. One of those things is for the cameras. The other is for the island.

On Monday, Apollo told its investors they could have 45 cents of every dollar they asked for. On Tuesday, Ares said 20 cents. On Tuesday, an Iranian missile hit a residential street in Tel Aviv and Israeli air defenses did not intercept it.

On Tuesday, Mohamed El-Erian, the former co-CEO of PIMCO, was still standing by what he said in February: that this looks like August 2007. The month a French bank froze three funds and nobody noticed. Thirteen months before Lehman.

I noticed.

This briefing has five chapters. Two are free. Three are not.

The free chapters cover the war and the warning.

The paid chapters cover the $482 billion insurance bomb, the $2.5 trillion bank exposure, the cockroaches the FBI is investigating, the vultures already buying at 67 cents, and the fifth clock that just confirmed what the other four already told you.

If you read Monday’s piece, you had the architecture. Today you get the proof that the architecture held, and the three floors underneath it that nobody else is showing you.

Five chapters. Five clocks. One window.

BRIEFING INDEX

CHAPTER ONE: The Five-Day Clock.

The President gave Iran five days. The Marines are already there. The Tripoli ARG is in the Arabian Sea. The 11th MEU left San Diego three weeks early. The 82nd Airborne's commanding general just deployed ahead of his division. When the general goes first, the division follows. The Ford is in Crete for repairs. David's Sling failed. Israel declared a permanent security zone to the Litani River. The window I gave you on March 16 just moved forward. March 28 through April 1. Watch the AIS. (FREE)

CHAPTER TWO: Gates of Hell Have a 5% Quarterly Redemption Cap.

Mohamed El-Erian thinks this is August 2007. Apollo gated Monday. Ares gated Tuesday. $10 billion in redemption requests. $265 billion in market cap destroyed. 40% of private credit borrowers have negative free cash flow. The IMF counted. I am going to tell you what that means for everything you own. (FREE)

CHAPTER THREE: The Basement.

$482 billion of your life insurance is parked in the asset class that just stopped returning phone calls. The banks have $2.5 trillion of exposure to the problem they say doesn’t exist. PIMCO wants a 50% discount to touch what your advisor sold you at par. The contagion channel between private credit and everything else has a name, an address, and a balance sheet nobody is stress-testing. (PAID)

CHAPTER FOUR: The Cockroaches and the Clock.

Two companies allegedly invented cars and revenue that did not exist. The FBI is investigating. 58% of the IOUs in private credit are the bad kind. The software maturity wall arrives in 2027 and nobody holding the loans can afford to refinance them. Jamie Dimon said it best. There are always more cockroaches. (PAID)

CHAPTER FIVE: The Vultures and the Fifth Clock.

Boaz Weinstein is offering 67 cents on your dollar. Oaktree is buying the wreckage. Goldman is running for the exit while selling maps to the other exits. Hightower compared this to the CDO era. And a fifth clock just confirmed what the other four already told you: late April through late May. Five signals. One window. Cash stays in cash until the clocks say go. (PAID)

Study this. I had it made because I love you people and I know what you’re up against. You’re up against a financial system that was designed by people who went to better schools than you to take money from people who went to worse schools than them. This is the whole thing. On one page. The war. The money. The clocks. The cockroaches. The gates. The Marines. The paratroopers your President says he hasn’t decided to send. The insurance your wife thinks is safe. The bank exposure your congressman doesn’t understand. The 45 cents Apollo thinks your dollar is worth. I put it on one page because your financial advisor is going to send you a twelve-page quarterly letter in six weeks explaining all of this in language specifically chosen to make sure you don’t understand it in time to do anything about it.

This is the information in a format that respects your intelligence and your schedule.

Study it. Screenshot it. Send it to the person in your life who still thinks “semi-liquid” means they can have their money back.

Then read what follows.

CHAPTER ONE: THE FIVE-DAY CLOCK

The President of the United States gave Iran five days.

He did this on Truth Social, at approximately 7:00 AM on Monday morning, because he had given them 48 hours on Saturday night and they responded by putting a missile into a street in Tel Aviv with a 220-pound warhead that Israeli air defenses did not intercept.

“I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD.”

Five days from Monday is Saturday, March 29.

Write that down. We are coming back to it immediately.

Oil dropped 11% on the announcement. Brent went from $112 to $100. The Dow surged 631 points. CNBC put a green banner across the screen.

Your financial advisor exhaled. The algorithm decided the war was over.

Iran says the war is not over.

Iran says there are no talks. Iran says there have never been talks. Iran’s parliament speaker called the claim “fake news used to manipulate financial and oil markets.” The IRGC called Trump a “deceitful American president.”

Mohsen Rezaei, the senior military adviser to the new Supreme Leader who has not been seen in public since March 8, went on Iranian state television and said the war continues until Iran receives full compensation for all damages and every sanction is lifted and legally binding international guarantees are obtained to prevent American interference forever.

Those are not the words of a country that is negotiating. Those are the words of a country that is reloading.

But then, hours later, a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official told CBS News exclusively: “We received points from the U.S. through mediators and they are being reviewed.”

So there are no talks. Except there are messages. Which are being reviewed. By people who say there are no talks. About the messages they are reviewing.

This is diplomacy in 2026. It is conducted through denial.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister offered on Tuesday morning to host negotiations, posting it on X and tagging Trump and Iran’s foreign minister, which is the geopolitical equivalent of texting both halves of a couple who are screaming at each other and saying “you guys can use my place if you want to talk it out.”

An Israeli official told NPR that planning is underway for talks in Pakistan later this week. Neither the United States nor Iran has accepted.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday that Vance and Rubio are leading negotiations and that “the other side would like to make a deal, and who wouldn’t?”

That sentence has the structural integrity of a sandcastle at high tide.

Here is what happened while the world was discussing whether talks exist.

The Shooting That Never Stopped

On Tuesday, Iran fired at least eight missile barrages at Israel.

One Iranian missile hit a residential street in north Tel Aviv. Upscale neighborhood. A crater in the road. The facade of an apartment building gutted. Cars crushed. Six people injured. The warhead was 220 pounds. Israeli air defenses did not intercept it.

A separate strike killed a woman in northern Israel. Shrapnel injuries. She was on the side of the road.

In the south, a missile fragment hit a Bedouin community. One man moderately wounded. Two infants with minor injuries. Bedouin communities do not have shelters. They do not have safe rooms. They have portable structures and the understanding that nobody is coming to protect them.

Hezbollah fired 30 rockets at Haifa Bay. Most intercepted. The word “most” is doing work in that sentence that it should not have to do.

Saudi Arabia intercepted approximately 20 drones targeting its Eastern Province, where the oil is. Two ballistic missiles were launched at Riyadh. One intercepted. One fell in an uninhabited area. The IRGC said it attacked Prince Sultan airbase. Bahrain has now intercepted 153 missiles and 301 drones since the war began. Kuwait’s air defenses sounded alarms seven times in a single night.

A Moroccan contractor working with the UAE military was killed in Bahrain.

Iran fired on Israel, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE in a single day. On the day the President said he was pausing strikes because of productive conversations.

The conversations must be very productive. The missiles are certainly busy.

The Three Things That Changed on Tuesday

Three developments today that were not in my Monday piece and that change the shape of the next five days.

First: the Ford is gone. The USS Gerald R. Ford pulled into Souda Bay, Crete on Monday for repairs after an onboard fire. The carrier that had been operating in the Red Sea is now in port for assessment and resupply.

That leaves the Abraham Lincoln as the only operational carrier strike group in the immediate theater. The George H.W. Bush is transiting the Mediterranean. The Ford may return quickly. Souda Bay is built for fast turnaround. But as of this writing, the air cover over the Gulf just got thinner.

Second: David’s Sling failed. The Israeli military confirmed that a malfunction in the David’s Sling interceptor system, a different system from the Arrow failures I described Monday, allowed two Iranian ballistic missiles to strike southern Israel over the weekend. Dozens wounded.

That is two separate interceptor systems that have now failed in the same war. Arrow. David’s Sling. The interceptor architecture is not degrading in one place. It is degrading across multiple layers simultaneously.

On Monday I told you the Pentagon was “days away” from having to prioritize which incoming threats to intercept.

On Tuesday, missiles are hitting Tel Aviv and the Negev and Bedouin communities with no shelters because we are running out of the things that stop them and nobody has figured out how to say that on television without causing a panic.

The interceptor math does not improve in five days. It gets worse every time Iran presses a button.

Third: the Litani Line. Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz formally declared on Tuesday that the IDF will occupy southern Lebanon up to the Litani River. All five bridges over the river have been destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of displaced Lebanese will not be allowed to return. Finance Minister Smotrich said the Litani should become Israel’s new border.

That is not a buffer zone. That is annexation in a cheaper suit. It is 10% of Lebanon. Israel occupied southern Lebanon from 1982 to 2000. Eighteen years. The last time they drew this line, it took a generation to erase it.

Hezbollah’s senior lawmaker said they will fight any occupation as an “existential threat to Lebanon as a state.”

This means even if Iran comes to the table, even if Kharg is seized, even if the Strait reopens, the Lebanon front stays hot. The proxy war has its own engine now. It runs on territory, not money. You cannot turn off a war over land by cutting a check.

Bessent said 50 days of elevated prices. The Litani declaration says: the war has a front that does not have a 50-day clock. It has a calendar measured in years.

Your energy positions just got a longer runway than even I projected on Monday.

The Island

On March 16, I published fiction about seizing Kharg Island. I had Marines arriving March 26 to 31.

On March 21, three White House sources confirmed the architecture to Axios using language I could have written myself.

On Monday, the President said Kharg is “locked and loaded and ready to go.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, here is where the pieces are on the board.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, 2,200 to 2,500 Marines aboard the USS Tripoli and its amphibious ready group, is in the northern Arabian Sea. She passed Singapore on March 17. Sri Lanka on March 20.

She transited faster than I projected. The Marines are not approaching the theater. They are in it. Open-source tracking confirms the Tripoli ARG took up operating areas in the northern Arabian Sea under CENTCOM operational control. They are approximately one day’s transit from Kharg Island.

The 11th MEU, 2,500 Marines aboard the USS Boxer, departed San Diego last Thursday, three weeks ahead of schedule. ETA in theater: April 11 to 12. The first MEU seizes the island. The second MEU garrisons it. That was General Votel’s assessment. The deployment numbers match exactly.

The 82nd Airborne is no longer waiting.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon ordered between 2,000 and 3,000 paratroopers from the division's Immediate Response Force to deploy to the Middle East. Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, the division commander, and his headquarters staff have already been ordered to the region.

When the commanding general deploys ahead of his division, it is not a readiness posture. It is a loading sequence.

The deployment, combined with the two Marine Expeditionary Units already in motion, could put 6,000 to 8,000 US ground troops in close proximity to Iran by early April. Fifty thousand US troops already in theater.

Two hundred-plus combat aircraft. The Abraham Lincoln operating in the Arabian Sea. And now the paratroopers whose entire job description is jumping out of airplanes into places where they are not welcome.

On Saturday I published a day-by-day operational timeline for my paid subscribers. The ten signals that tell you H-Hour is imminent.

One of them: when AIS transponders on the Tripoli go dark. When the ship that has been trackable on every maritime website for two weeks suddenly disappears from every screen, that is not a malfunction.

That is a combat configuration.

The tracking data on the Tripoli is already getting vaguer. On March 17, you could pinpoint her at Singapore. On March 20, south of Sri Lanka. Today the best the open-source trackers can offer is “Indian Ocean, en route Arabian Sea.” The resolution is degrading. That is the first half of what I described.

When it goes fully dark, that is the second half.

Now here is what the five-day pause actually is.

The pause expires Saturday, March 29. The Marines are in position. Kharg’s military defenses were destroyed on March 13. Ninety-plus targets. Nearly two hours of bombardment. Runway, naval base, air defenses, coastal batteries, radar, communications. Everything that shoots, detects, or communicates.

Oil infrastructure untouched. Three tankers still moored at the terminal.

The pause is not diplomacy. Diplomacy requires two parties who agree they are talking. Iran says there are no talks.

The pause is the final staging window.

It suppressed oil prices from $112 to $100, buying political room for the spike that comes when the next thing happens. It consumed 48 hours of global news coverage with a “talks” narrative while the Marines crossed the Arabian Sea without a headline.

And it gave Iran a predicate to reject, so that when Saturday arrives and the Strait is still closed and the missiles are still flying and the IRGC is still calling the President a liar on state television, the permission slip is signed twice.

He asked on Saturday. They said no. He asked again on Monday. They said no again. He asked nicely both times, which in this case means he didn’t bomb their power plants, which is the 2026 version of holding the door open for someone.

On Monday I told you April 1. The five-day pause does not change the conclusion. It moves the earliest edge of the window forward.

The window is now March 28 through April 1. I am not moving the center date. I am telling you the window moved itself.

What determines where inside that window H-Hour falls: mine countermeasures in the Strait (at least a dozen Iranian Maham mines in the water, confirmed by US intelligence to CBS News), carrier availability after the Ford pulled into Crete, and whether the Pakistan channel produces anything by Friday.

If it doesn’t. If Iran is still firing missiles at Tel Aviv and Riyadh on Saturday morning and the Strait is still closed and the IRGC is still calling the President a deceitful liar on a platform the President owns stock in.

Then the permission slip is signed. The Marines are one day from the island. The window is open. And the question I asked on March 16, whether “next” means power plants or Kharg Island, has an answer.

Watch the AIS. The Automatic Identification System. Every commercial and military vessel at sea is required to broadcast it. It tells you where the ship is, how fast it’s moving, and where it’s headed. You can track it from your kitchen table on a website that costs nothing.

The Tripoli has been broadcasting hers for two weeks. Singapore. Sri Lanka. The Indian Ocean. Each day a little vaguer. Each day a little closer.

When the Tripoli disappears, that is not a malfunction.

That is the answer to every question you have been asking for twenty-five days.

The first chapter was free, because the war belongs to everyone. What follows is for the people who understand that wars do not just rearrange borders. They rearrange balance sheets.

And right now, underneath the missiles and the diplomacy and the five-day clocks, something is breaking in the financial system that most people will not read about until it is too late.

Mohamed El-Erian thinks he has seen this before. He thinks it was August 2007.

I think he might be right.

CHAPTER TWO: THE GATES OF HELL HAVE A 5% QUARTERLY REDEMPTION CAP

In Which Wall Street Discovers That “Semi-Liquid” Is a Synonym for “Semi-Stuck,” Mohamed El-Erian Remembers Something Unpleasant From 2007, and Your Financial Advisor’s Favorite Product Turns Out to Have the Liquidity Profile of a Roach Motel

On August 9, 2007, a French bank called BNP Paribas froze withdrawals from three investment funds that held securitized American mortgages.

Nobody in America noticed. It was August. People were at the beach. The Dow was near an all-time high. The funds were small. The bank was French. The products were complicated. Your financial advisor did not call you. CNBC did not run a special. The Wall Street Journal put it on page C3.

Thirteen months later, Lehman Brothers filed the largest bankruptcy in American history and the global financial system came within 72 hours of total cardiac arrest.

BNP Paribas was the first domino. Not Bear Stearns. Not Lehman. Not AIG. The French bank that froze three funds in August while everyone was ordering rosé. That was the moment the fuse lit. It just took thirteen months for the explosion to reach the powder room.

Mohamed El-Erian, the former co-CEO of PIMCO, one of the most respected voices in global finance, a man who manages his public statements the way a surgeon manages his hands, looked at what happened in February 2026 when Blue Owl Capital stopped returning investors’ money and posted this on X:

“Is this a ‘canary-in-the-coalmine’ moment, similar to August 2007?”

Not “like” BNP Paribas. Not “reminiscent of.” He drew a direct parallel to August 2007, when BNP Paribas froze $2.2 billion in funds citing “complete evaporation of liquidity,” and called it the potential first signal for the $1.8 trillion private credit market.

Jamie Dimon, who was at JPMorgan in 2007 and is still there because he is the only CEO in America who has survived everything including himself, was cited in the same Bloomberg piece making a comparison of his own.

Danny Moses, one of the men who shorted subprime mortgages before the world fell apart, the guy from The Big Short who actually lived it, was standing in the same analytical room pointing at the same wall.

Three men who were there in 2007. Three men who know what the first domino looks like because they watched it fall.

They are telling you this is the first domino.

I am going to tell you what fell yesterday.

How to Lose $10 Billion in Friends and Influence

On Monday, Apollo Global Management, one of the largest alternative asset managers on earth, told investors in its $15 billion flagship private credit fund that they could not have their money back.

Not all of it. Investors requested withdrawals of 11.2% of the fund. Apollo capped redemptions at 5%. Each redeeming investor will receive 45 cents for every dollar they asked for. The rest stays in the fund. For your protection, of course. Everything that happens to your money against your will is always for your protection.

On Tuesday morning, Ares Management followed. The $22.7 billion Ares Strategic Income Fund received redemption requests of 11.6%. Capped at 5%. Roughly 20 cents on the dollar of what investors wanted.

Both stocks fell more than 4%. Every publicly traded alternative asset manager fell in sympathy. TPG. KKR. Blackstone. Blue Owl. The whole sector bleeding in unison like a choir that only knows one song.

That is yesterday. That is what happened while the missiles were flying and the President was talking about productive conversations with people who say they are not conversing.

But yesterday is not the beginning. Yesterday is the middle. Let me show you the beginning.

The Dominoes, in Order, for People Who Were Not Paying Attention

September 2025: First Brands Group, an auto parts manufacturer that had conducted over 20 acquisitions using $5.4 billion in borrowed money, files Chapter 11. The FBI opens an investigation.

The alleged crime: fabricating financial statements and double-pledging assets across multiple lenders. The same month, Tricolor Auto Group, a Dallas-based subprime auto lender that allegedly duplicated vehicle identification numbers to generate multiple loans per vehicle, files Chapter 7 liquidation.

JPMorgan writes off $170 million. Jamie Dimon says the line that matters: “When you see one cockroach, there are probably more.”

There are always more. The cockroach does not attend your investor conference. It does not appear in your quarterly letter. It lives in the wall. You only see it when you turn on the lights at 3 AM because you heard something that did not sound right.

The lights are on now. The kitchen is full.

Q4 2025: Redemption requests across the BDC industry surge to 4.5% of fund net asset value. Three times the prior quarter. Nobody runs a headline because 4.5% sounds manageable and the word “quarterly” makes everything sound like a routine dental appointment.

February 2026: Blue Owl Capital announces it will stop returning money from its OBDC II retail fund. Just stop. The stock craters. Contagion spreads. Apollo falls 5%. Blackstone and KKR drop 3-5%. Blue Owl is down 67% from its peak. Sixty-seven percent. That is not a drawdown. That is a company being repriced from “growing” to “surviving.”

Early March: BlackRock gates its $26 billion HLEND fund. Investors wanted $1.2 billion. They got $620 million. Roughly half. BlackRock also writes a $25 million loan down to zero. A loan that was valued at full price three months earlier. Yesterday it was worth $25 million. Today it is worth the paper it was printed on, which in private credit is not paper at all but a PDF that nobody outside the fund has permission to read.

Morgan Stanley caps its $7.6 billion fund at 5% after investors request 11%. Cliffwater restricts its $33 billion fund. Blackstone faces $3.8 billion in redemption requests on its $82 billion BCRED, the largest absolute request in the history of the product category, and does something no fund has ever done: injects $400 million of its own money plus personal capital from senior executives to honor every request. When the house starts writing checks to keep the guests from leaving, the party is not going well.

PIMCO’s Christian Stracke calls it “a crisis of bad underwriting” and says PIMCO will not touch the loans currently for sale because they are “pretty bad.” He says PIMCO would need “high-teens” returns to be interested.

Let me translate. The smartest bond shop on earth is looking at assets that were sold to retail investors at 9-11% yields and saying they will not buy them unless the price implies a 16-18% return.

That is a 40-50% haircut from where these loans were marked six months ago. PIMCO is telling you the real price. The fund managers are still reporting the old price.

The distance between those two numbers is the gap your financial advisor is not discussing at dinner.

Monday, March 23: Apollo gates. 45 cents on the dollar.

Tuesday, March 24: Ares gates. 20 cents on the dollar.

In total, across all the major funds, more than $10 billion in redemption requests have been filed in Q1 2026. The funds have honored approximately 70% of the total demand.

Goldman Sachs analysts predict the retail private credit sector could shed $45 to $70 billion in assets over the next two years. $265 billion in market capitalization has been wiped from the stocks of the firms that manage these funds since September 2025.

The S&P BDC Index is trading at levels below its Covid lows. Below the level it reached when the world was locked inside watching a man in Oklahoma feed expired meat to tigers.

These companies are worth less today, with the economy open and people going to restaurants, than they were when the government was paying everyone to stay home and argue about sourdough.

Individual names like BlackRock TCP Capital and Carlyle Secured Lending have fallen to pandemic-era or record lows. Listed BDCs are trading at a 17% discount to NAV. Either the NAV is accurate and these are genuinely cheaper than they were during Covid, or the NAV is a fiction and the discount has barely begun.

I know which one PIMCO thinks it is. They told you when they said “high-teens.”

If that does not bother you, you are not paying attention. If it does bother you and you own BDCs, it should bother you more.

The Number That Should Keep You Awake

The International Monetary Fund, which is not known for its sense of drama, reported in its 2025 Financial Stability Report that approximately 40% of private credit borrowers have negative free cash flow.

Forty percent.

Up from 25% in 2021.

Four out of every ten companies in a $1.8 trillion lending market are spending more cash than they generate. They are not growing into their debt. They are sinking under it. And they are doing this with interest rates above 4%, oil at $98, and an AI revolution eating the software sector that represents 29% of the collateral base.

Goldman Sachs says the macro risk from private credit stress is limited. They estimate a modest increase in default rates to 3-4% would result in a small drag on GDP of about 0.1%.

The default rate is already 5.8%. For smaller borrowers it is 9.4%. Goldman is modeling a hurricane that has already made landfall and telling you to bring a light jacket.

Morgan Stanley projects defaults could reach 8%. UBS has a tail-risk scenario at 14-15%. That is 2008 territory. The actual 2008.

The one where people lost their houses. Not the movie about it where Ryan Gosling explains mortgage-backed securities using Jenga blocks.

And that is what I can tell you for free.

The Part Where the Door Costs $2 a Day

I have been generous with this chapter because the war belongs to everyone and the warning belongs to everyone and if you own BDCs or private credit or interval funds or anything with a gate or a lock-up or a quarterly redemption queue, you needed to read every word above and you needed to read it today, not in your advisor’s quarterly letter in six weeks.

But what follows is not a warning. What follows is the blueprint.

Today, behind the paywall, I will show you:

The $482 billion insurance time bomb that nobody is talking about because the people who should be talking about it are state regulators who do not have the tools to find it.

The $2.5 trillion in bank exposure to nonbank financial institutions that is the contagion channel through which a private credit problem becomes everyone’s problem.

The “Bad PIK” accelerator: 11% of all private equity-backed borrowers are now deferring cash interest payments, and more than 58% of that is the bad kind, the kind where the company chose not to pay because it couldn’t, not because the loan was structured that way. What that means for every BDC and private credit fund in America within the next two quarters.

Why Goldman Sachs, which you might think is on the list of firms at risk, is actually running the other direction, publicly distancing itself from the sector with a 3.5% redemption rate that is less than half the industry average, and simultaneously offering hedge funds ways to short it.

Which tells you what Goldman thinks is coming even while its analysts tell you the risk is limited. Goldman has always been better at positioning than at public honesty. That is not an insult. It is a business model.

The fifth clock. A technical signal from the S&P 500 that confirmed last week and that, combined with the four clocks I gave you on Monday, narrows the buying window to a range so tight that I can almost name the week.

And the quote from Hightower Advisors that compares this moment to 2006-2007 in language that will make the hair on your arms stand up, from an institution that manages money for the kind of people who do not get their information from newsletters because they have people who get it for them, and those people are reading this one.

El-Erian thinks this is BNP Paribas. The first domino. Thirteen months before the explosion.

I don’t think we have thirteen months.

I think the war is compressing the timeline. Oil at $98 is doing to private credit borrowers what $147 oil did to mortgage borrowers in the summer of 2008. It is the accelerant. The match was already lit.

The oil is gasoline being poured on top of it by a theocracy that charges $2 million per tanker for the privilege of watching.

The gates are closing. The cockroaches are visible. The clocks are ticking. The Marines are in the Arabian Sea. And the man who called 2008 before 2008 happened is standing in front of you saying the words you do not want to hear.

Everything I told you on Monday was architecture.

Today, behind the paywall, I am going to take you to the basement.

For less Than $2 a Day

The first two chapters were free, because I’m generous like that. The next ones are for grown folks who are TIRED. Tired of the arrangement. You know the arrangement. Right now you’re in a box. No windows. Somebody is shoveling shit through a slot in the door. And you’re eating it. You’re eating it and going, “Mmm, thank you, sir, is there any more?” That’s the arrangement. That’s the DEAL. I’m just the guy saying hey, there’s a door. The door costs two dollars a day. Because of course it does. They don’t charge you for the shit. They charge you for the exit.

Less Than $2 a Day