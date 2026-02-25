Yesterday the U.S. Air Force landed its most advanced stealth fighter at an Israeli base that was emptied and waiting. Last night the President stood before Congress and told the nation that Iran has not said the “secret words” he needs to hear: “We will never have a nuclear weapon.” Tomorrow is Geneva. This is Day 14. This is what it means for your money.

SITUATION REPORT | February 25, 2026 | 07:30 ET

// MISCHIEF CLEARANCE REQUIRED //

⬛⬛⬛ EYES ONLY ⬛⬛⬛

A Capital Mischief SITREP on Day 14 on the Iran Crisis

SOURCES:

Satellites, leaked photographs, retired spooks, naval analysts, three Pappy 23 (because you can't assess the probability of regional thermonuclear conflict on Maker's Mark), two Montecristos, and the inability to sleep while a Commander-in-Chief who last night told Congress he wishes he could pin the Medal of Honor on himself decides whether young Americans will have to earn theirs in Iran.

CREDENTIALS THEY TOLD ME NOT TO TALK ABOUT :

The CIA gave me their Agency Seal Medal. I’ve never worked for the CIA. That’s not a wink. That’s a legal fact. They give those medals to people who did things that didn’t happen, for an organization they were never part of.

Washington is funny that way.

If this sounds insane, welcome to national security.

CLASSIFICATION:

The kind of information that used to require codeword government security clearance and now just requires a Substack subscription. Draw your own conclusions about which system works better.

READ BEFORE MARKET OPEN // THIS ISN'T OPTIONAL

Two weeks ago, I published a piece called “America Is 30 Days From War With Iran.”

22,130 of you read it. 401 of you shared it. 129 of you clicked through to verify my CIA Agency Seal Medal on Wikipedia.

Which is exactly what you should do when a man on the internet tells you he advised six presidents and that you should be worried about a country most Americans can’t find on a map but that owns enough enriched uranium to ruin everyone’s weekend.

Good. Verify everything. That’s what this place is for.

Then I published the Day 8 update and 13,380 of you came back. A retired Air Force colonel emailed to say my carrier positions were six hours ahead of USNI News. A hedge fund manager in Greenwich called to ask if I had a Bloomberg terminal or a Ouija board.

Neither. I have six presidents’ worth of pattern recognition and the advantage of having been in rooms where these decisions get made.

The rooms are smaller than you think. The people are more tired than you imagine. And the distance between a diplomatic communique and a Tomahawk launch is exactly one phone call.

Today is Day 14. You do the math. February 11 plus 30 days is March 13. Remember that date.

Write it on something you won’t lose. Not a napkin. The napkin people are the ones who call their brokers on March 14 and ask why everything is on fire.

In December, I published “The Trump Doctrine,” documenting the most significant revision of American grand strategy since the Cold War.

In January, I published the Greenland analysis that 52,000 people read and told them to buy defense stocks “regardless of outcome.”

In February, the Iran series tracking the investment implications of Operation Midnight Hammer in real time.

Piece by piece. Column by column. Contract by contract. Capital Mischief readers have watched it assemble in front of them.

The rest of the market has been watching Tesla’s stock price and arguing about interest rates like a man rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic while the iceberg files a flight plan.

Last night the President stood before a joint session of Congress and talked about Iran.

He reminded the country that last June’s Operation Midnight Hammer “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capability.

He pointed to General Dan Caine and the senior military brass sitting in the chamber.

He said 32,000 Iranian protesters were shot and hanged by their own government, and that the United States stopped the regime from killing more.

He called them terrible people building missiles that can threaten Europe and reach the United States, pursuing nuclear weapons ambitions that have not stopped.

Then he told the country that a deal is possible only if Iran says the “secret words”: “We will never have a nuclear weapon.”

That is a public ultimatum delivered from the most powerful podium on earth, 30 hours before negotiators meet in Geneva.

He gave them the script. He handed them the exit line on live television in front of 35 million Americans.

In the history of diplomacy, no one has ever handed the other side the exact sentence they need to say to avoid getting bombed. This is not how Metternich operated. This is how Trump operates. He tells you what the password is and then watches to see if you’re smart enough to type it in before he kicks down the door.

He said his preference is to solve this through diplomacy. He invoked peace through strength. He announced record military spending.

He said NATO agreed to pay 5% of GDP, which is the international equivalent of your deadbeat brother-in-law finally picking up a check and expecting a standing ovation for it.

Then he issued the warning: “I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen.”

“Can’t let that happen.” Four words. No adjectives. No qualifiers.

That is not a negotiating position. That is a man who has two aircraft carrier strike groups, 150 aircraft, and 11 F-22 Raptors already parked in the Israeli desert telling you what he’s going to do next while giving you every opportunity to pretend he didn’t.

And the camera caught something the transcript won’t show.

When Trump talked about the most powerful military on earth and not wanting to use that great power, General Caine was in the frame. Scowling.

The same Caine that Axios described this week as a “reluctant warrior” on Iran. The same Caine who warned Trump about munitions shortfalls, thin allied support, and a campaign that won’t stay limited.

The man sat in the gallery while his Commander-in-Chief told the nation he might not need diplomacy, and his face said what his rank won’t let him say out loud.

Yesterday afternoon, while Trump’s speechwriters were still finalizing those lines, eleven of the most advanced fighter jets ever built landed at an air base in the Israeli desert that most Israelis don’t know exists.

And somewhere between Muscat and the negotiating table, an envelope sits unopened because Iran’s foreign minister refused to touch it.

Below is everything that changed in one week, written the only way this story deserves: as the thriller it already is.

I've prepared a helpful visual summary for those of you who prefer your geopolitical catastrophes in infographic form rather than the traditional format of waking up at 3 AM and Googling 'Strait of Hormuz width' while your spouse asks why you're drinking bourbon on a Tuesday.

(It's Wednesday, actually, but who's counting when three clocks are about to go off at once and none of them are the one on your nightstand.)

CHAPTER ONE: Everyone Is Watching the Carriers. They Should Be Watching the Tankers.

A fighter jet is a very expensive machine that converts jet fuel into geopolitical leverage at an alarming rate.

An F-16 flying from Jordan to Iran and back burns fuel the way a Kennedy burns through a trust fund. Without aerial refueling, it falls out of the sky somewhere over the Iraqi desert and becomes an extremely expensive lawn ornament.

Which is why the most important aircraft heading toward Iran right now is not a stealth fighter. It’s a gas station with wings.

Fifteen KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling tankers are currently staged at Lajes Air Base in the Azores, a Portuguese archipelago in the middle of the Atlantic. That is the largest surge of American aircraft at that airfield in its history.

Not since the Cold War. In its history.

Lajes is the air bridge. Every aircraft flying from the United States to the Middle East funnels through there. If you want to know whether America is preparing for a one-night raid or a sustained air campaign, you don’t count fighters. You count tankers.

Last June’s Operation Midnight Hammer lasted 25 minutes. B-2 stealth bombers, F-35s, F-22s. In and out. Four thousand personnel.

The force being assembled now involves two carrier strike groups, over 150 aircraft, and an estimated 30,000 troops. It requires an air bridge capable of keeping fighters, bombers, and electronic warfare aircraft cycling over Iranian airspace for weeks. Not minutes. Weeks.

You don’t build a 15-tanker air bridge for a 25-minute raid. You build it for a war.

And the tankers aren’t flying alone.

They call them Wild Weasels.

The name dates to Vietnam, and so does the job description: fly into enemy airspace, make the radar light up, and kill it before it kills you.

Twelve F-16CJ Vipers from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing, the “Swamp Foxes,” were spotted transiting through Lajes on February 17. They carried AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles, which ride an enemy radar beam back to its source and turn the antenna into shrapnel.

They carried the AN/ASQ-213 HARM Targeting System, which passively detects hostile radar emissions and builds a real-time picture of where the enemy’s air defense network is trying to kill you.

And every single one carried something that has never been used in combat. Ever.

It’s called the Angry Kitten. Yes, really. The AN/ALQ-167. It was a training pod until last week.

Here’s what it does, in English. When an enemy radar sends out a pulse to find your aircraft, the Angry Kitten catches that pulse, analyzes it in milliseconds using artificial intelligence, and sends back a manipulated version.

The manipulated signal tells the radar your aircraft is somewhere it isn’t. Or that there are thirty aircraft where there’s only one. Or that there’s nothing there at all.

It jams. It spoofs. It creates ghosts. And it learns.

Between missions, its AI adapts to the specific radar frequencies it encountered, becoming harder to defeat each time it flies.

The Air Force put this on every Wild Weasel heading east because they expect to face air defenses sophisticated enough to require it. Iran now operates Chinese-supplied HQ-9B surface-to-air missile systems and a YLC-8B radar designed specifically to detect stealth aircraft at ranges exceeding 200 miles. Conventional jamming was built for conventional radars. Anti-stealth radars require an angry kitten.

But here’s the gap nobody is reporting.

The Financial Times revealed Saturday that Iran signed a secret $589 million deal with Russia in December for 500 Verba man-portable air defense launchers and 2,500 missiles. The Verba is a shoulder-fired weapon, but it isn’t your grandfather’s Stinger. It uses a three-channel seeker combining infrared, ultraviolet, and near-infrared detection, making it highly resistant to flares and laser countermeasures.

The Verba is designed to kill cruise missiles, drones, and low-flying strike aircraft. Wild Weasels fly low. Strike Eagles on bombing runs fly low. The Angry Kitten jams radar. It does not jam infrared seekers.

The deliveries are scheduled 2027 through 2029. So the Verba isn’t in Iranian hands yet. But the deal tells you what Iran is buying and why. Five hundred shoulder-fired launchers distributed across IRGC units create a ground-level threat layer that no electronic warfare pod can address.

Now the crown of the kill chain.

Yesterday afternoon, eleven F-22 Raptors landed at Ovda Air Base in Israel’s Negev Desert. Twelve took off from RAF Lakenheath in England. One turned back over the Channel with a fuel leak. Eleven continued south.

You need to understand what an F-22 is, because nothing else in any air force on Earth does what it does.

The F-22 Raptor is the single most capable fighter aircraft ever built. The United States has never sold it to anyone. Not Britain. Not Japan. Not Israel. Congress banned its export because the technologies inside the airframe are classified at levels where even allied pilots don’t get briefed.

On a radar screen, an F-22 costing roughly $250 million has the signature of a marble. It carries its missiles internally so nothing hangs under the wings to reflect radar.

It flies at supersonic speed without afterburner, a trick called “supercruise” that no other operational fighter can match. It arrives faster than the enemy expects and leaves before the enemy can react.

Its job is to enter hostile airspace first, kill the air defense network, and own the sky so everything behind it survives.

The deployment of F-22s to an Israeli air base for operational purposes has never happened before.

Six more F-22s departed Langley-Eustis in Virginia after the first batch left England. They’re heading east.

On the same afternoon the Raptors touched down at Ovda, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited Hatzerim Air Base, home of the 69th Squadron. That squadron struck Syria’s nuclear reactor in 2007 and participated in last June’s strikes on Iran.

Stack the picture. Fifteen tankers at Lajes. Twelve Wild Weasels with AI jamming pods. Eleven F-22s at Ovda. Every parking space at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan confirmed full. F-15E Strike Eagles. Additional F-35s. EA-18G Growlers. Hundreds of cargo flights.

The tankers keep them in the air. The Angry Kitten keeps them alive against radar. The F-22s kick the door open. Everything behind them walks through.

That is not a signal. A signal is a destroyer transiting a strait with a press release. This is a man taking off his jacket, folding it neatly, and placing it on the chair.

But the jacket is only half the story. The other half is floating.

CHAPTER TWO: Two Aircraft Carriers Walk Into a Crisis. One of Them Has a Plumbing Problem.

USS Gerald R. Ford is the most expensive warship ever built. $13 billion. She is the largest aircraft carrier in the world, 1,092 feet long, carrying over 4,500 sailors and approximately 75 aircraft. She docked at Souda Bay, Crete, on Sunday.

She’ll refuel for four days, then continue east. Souda Bay to the Suez Canal is a short sprint. By late this week, the Ford will be within striking distance of Iran from the eastern Mediterranean. She’s expected to position near the Israeli coast to both strike Iran if ordered and defend Israel from Iranian retaliation.

That means right now, this moment, the Ford is in port. Not generating sorties. If Geneva collapses tomorrow, the Lincoln is the only strike carrier in position.

USS Abraham Lincoln is operating in the Arabian Sea off Oman. Her air wing includes Marine F-35C stealth fighters, giving Lincoln something Ford doesn’t have: a stealth strike capability from the sea.

USS John Finn, a destroyer, entered the CENTCOM region within the last 72 hours. That brings the total to approximately twelve American warships near Iran, with several more in the Mediterranean. KC-135 refueling planes were spotted at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.

Now the threat picture.

Reuters reported Tuesday, citing six people familiar with negotiations, that Iran is close to finalizing a deal with China for CM-302 supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles. Range: 290 kilometers. Speed: Mach 2 to Mach 4. The CM-302 flies at nearly three times the speed of sound, skimming the ocean surface, designed to give a ship’s defensive systems seconds to react instead of minutes.

A former Israeli intelligence officer called it “a complete game-changer.”

China built this missile for one purpose: to sink American warships. The fact that Beijing is willing to sell it to Iran is a threshold China had not previously crossed.

The IRGC launched combined ground force exercises across southern Iran yesterday. Drones, vessels, amphibious vehicles, ground-to-sea missiles, artillery, special forces.

And on February 23, the IRGC fired a Sayyad-3G long-range surface-to-air missile from a warship for the first time in history. A new naval air defense capability, demonstrated the same day the Ford docked at Crete.

Meanwhile, Russia and Iran are conducting joint naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman. Russia sent one corvette. One.

Russia will sell weapons to whoever survives. That hasn’t changed.

But every Russian and Chinese vessel in those waters is a phone call the Pentagon has to make before the first Tomahawk launches. That’s friction by presence.

And the Ford still has a plumbing problem. NPR obtained emails revealing that most of the toilets on the world’s most expensive warship have been broken and flooding with sewage. Five thousand sailors queuing for working bathrooms on a $13 billion aircraft carrier heading into a potential war zone.

Your tax dollars at work.

The Ford’s plumbing situation notwithstanding, the shield is assembling. But the spear only matters if diplomacy fails.

And diplomacy is being hand-carried to Oman by the most powerful man in Iran who isn’t the Supreme Leader.

CHAPTER THREE: The Man Who Carried the Envelope (and the Man Who Wouldn’t Open it)

This chapter is about two envelopes. One nobody opened. One nobody has delivered yet. Between them is the distance between peace and war.

During the second round of nuclear talks in Geneva on February 17, the American side prepared an envelope containing proposals on Iran’s ballistic missile program. Secretary of State Rubio has said publicly that any meaningful deal must include missiles and proxies. Witkoff and Kushner wanted Tehran to engage on the full package.

The Omanis carried the envelope to Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister.

Araghchi looked at it. Did not open it. Handed it back.

That is not a negotiating position. That is a man telling you the room you want to enter does not exist.

He didn’t reject the missile proposal. He rejected the premise that missiles are a subject Iran will discuss. Nuclear only. No missiles. No proxies. No Hezbollah. No Houthis. Period.

Then Araghchi launched a media campaign unlike anything an Iranian foreign minister has ever conducted on American television. CBS Face the Nation. MSNBC. Over twenty minutes on CBS alone. He told Margaret Brennan that enrichment is “dignity and pride” for Iranians. He offered a deal “better than the JCPOA.” He said the U.S. “did not ask for zero enrichment” in private talks. Rubio’s team said the opposite.

Understand what Araghchi was doing. He was not speaking to the American government. He can do that through Oman. He was speaking to the American public. He was trying to create domestic political pressure against strikes by appearing reasonable on American television 48 hours before the State of the Union. He was saying “we want a deal” in American living rooms while Larijani carried the real terms to Muscat. That’s a two-track influence operation, not a media blitz.

Then Axios dropped a bomb. A senior U.S. official said Washington is prepared to consider “small, token enrichment” if Iran proves it blocks every path to a bomb. The same article reported that Trump has been presented with military options including targeting Khamenei, his son Mojtaba, and senior clerics.

Read that again. The United States is simultaneously signaling it might accept token enrichment AND briefing the president on assassinating the Supreme Leader. Same article. Same day. By design.

That’s a message to Tehran: the door is open exactly wide enough for you to walk through, and the alternative is a bunker buster through your ceiling.

Now the second envelope.

Yesterday, Ali Larijani departed for Muscat. Not Araghchi. Larijani. The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The man the New York Times reported has been handed key levers of power by Khamenei himself: internal security, nuclear negotiations, allied relationships.

Larijani is hand-delivering Iran’s official counterproposal through Omani mediators. This is his second trip to Muscat in two weeks. During the first, on February 10, he met Sultan Haitham for nearly three hours. He also met with a Houthi official.

That Houthi meeting is not a footnote. It is leverage. If negotiations fail, the Houthis reopen the Red Sea front. Larijani sitting with Houthi officials during peace talks is a message to Washington: the price of striking Iran is not just what happens inside Iran. It’s what happens in the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb, and every container ship between Suez and Singapore. The Houthi card is not separate from the negotiation. It IS the negotiation.

A man who controls the security state doesn’t hand-deliver a piece of paper unless it’s the most important document Iran has produced since the JCPOA. Or unless the man is negotiating something beyond the document.

Channel 12 in Israel reported last night that Araghchi’s draft counterproposal has been approved by Khamenei. It exists. It is signed.

Reuters leaked what’s inside: Iran would seriously consider sending half its enriched uranium abroad, diluting the rest, and joining a regional enrichment consortium. In exchange: U.S. recognition of Iran’s right to enrich, sanctions lifted, and access for American companies to Iran’s oil and gas industry.

That last detail should stop you. Tehran is offering American oil companies a piece of its energy sector. That’s not a nuclear concession. That’s a bribe aimed at the one constituency in Washington that could pressure a Republican president to take a deal.

But the counterproposal does not contain the word “missiles.” And the envelope containing America’s missile position is still sitting unopened in Muscat.

Israel’s response was immediate. Senior officials told Channel 12 that a U.S. strike is “unavoidable.” Zamir told Caine that “any agreement will be an insurance policy for the Iranian regime.”

Israel isn’t waiting for Geneva. Israel is lobbying to make Geneva irrelevant.

And the man who actually controls the Iranian state is in Muscat right now, carrying a document the Supreme Leader signed, negotiating through the Sultan of Oman with the Americans and the Houthis simultaneously, and the only question that matters is the one I asked in this space a week ago:

Is Larijani negotiating Khamenei’s survival, or his own?

If you just read three chapters connecting tanker deployments in the Azores to an unopened envelope in Muscat to a $589 million Russian arms deal nobody else is reporting in this sequence, and you're still not a paid subscriber, I have one question. What are you waiting for? Geneva?

CHAPTER FOUR: The President, the General, and the Room Nobody Invited the War Commander Into

The man who commands every American ship, aircraft, submarine, and soldier in the Middle East has not spoken to the President since January.

Admiral Brad Cooper is CENTCOM commander. He runs the theater. He sat at the table in Geneva with Witkoff. He coordinates with Zamir. He would command every aspect of a strike.

He has been excluded from all Iran meetings with the President. Multiple outlets confirmed it. In the history of American military operations, the theater commander not being in the room where the war decision gets made is essentially unprecedented.

Read that again.

The man trusted to sit across from Iran’s diplomats at the negotiating table in Geneva is not trusted to sit across from his own Commander-in-Chief.

A CENTCOM commander who knows the diplomatic positions AND the strike packages but is locked out of the Oval Office creates a specific operational risk: the President may order something the theater commander knows won’t align with what was communicated at the table.

In the lead-up to Desert Storm, Schwarzkopf was in the room. Before the bin Laden raid, McRaven briefed Obama directly. Cooper is running the largest military buildup since Iraq and is getting his guidance secondhand.

The sole military voice the President hears belongs to General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. And Caine has been saying things Trump doesn’t want to hear.

The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Axios, and CBS all reported this week that Caine warned Trump about three problems.

One: munitions shortfalls.

We’ve been feeding interceptor missiles to Israel and weapons systems to Ukraine for years. The bills came due. THAAD and Patriot interceptors don’t grow on trees.

Two: allied support is thin.

Arab partner nations have told Washington they will not allow their bases to be used for strikes. They fear Iranian retaliation. That means everything launches from farther away: carriers, Israel, Jordan, Missouri. Farther means more tankers. Now you understand Chapter One.

Three: a campaign that starts “limited” doesn’t stay limited.

When Iran has proxies in four countries and a formal UN letter designating every American base in the region a “legitimate target.”

One source described Caine to Axios as a “reluctant warrior” on Iran. He was “all-in on the Venezuela operation” to snatch Maduro. Iran is different. The stakes are higher, the geography is worse, and the enemy shoots back with ballistic missiles.

Trump responded Monday night on Truth Social.

“He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN.”

Then: “Everything that has been written about a potential War with Iran has been written incorrectly, and purposefully so. I am the one that makes the decision.”

Read it carefully. He didn’t deny he’s considering action. He denied anyone else’s reporting captures what he’s planning. And he explicitly rejected the “limited strikes” framing.

That leaves two options: he’s planning nothing. Or he’s planning something larger than limited.

Given what’s parked at Ovda and Lajes and Muwaffaq Salti, draw your own lines.

Karoline Leavitt Tuesday: “President Trump’s first option is always diplomacy. But as he has shown, he is willing to use the lethal force of the United States military if necessary.”

The last president who said a Middle Eastern war would be easily won spent the next eight years explaining why it wasn’t.

CHAPTER FIVE: The Children Are Not Negotiating

Everything I’ve written so far assumes the outcome of this crisis will be decided by governments.

It might not be.

Iranian universities reopened Saturday after the January crackdowns. The regime had shut them down after the largest domestic uprising since 1979, a wave of protests the government’s own count says killed 3,117 people. Human rights groups say over 7,000. The UN Special Rapporteur says potentially 20,000. Trump claimed 32,000.

The campuses reopened and the protests resumed immediately.

Four consecutive days. Twenty-plus universities. Tehran. Mashhad. Isfahan. Shiraz. Students boycotting classes, raising banners, chanting slogans that six months ago would have gotten them killed and now get them beaten in front of phones the IRGC can’t fully confiscate.

“Death to Khamenei.” “Death to the dictator.”

That is the sound of a generation telling the theocracy it is over.

A revolutionary court issued the first death sentence connected to the January protests. Mohammad Abbasi, 34, charged with “enmity against God.” His family denies it. At least 30 face execution, including minors.

Here’s why this matters to the strategic picture.

In 1978, the Shah’s security forces killed protesters. Under Shia tradition, the dead are mourned 40 days later. The memorials became protests. The protests produced more deaths. Those deaths triggered new 40-day memorials. Each cycle grew larger. The revolution was organized not by politicians but by the calendar.

The January 8-9 killings produced February 17-18 memorials. Those memorials became the campus protests of February 21-24. These protests will produce arrests and deaths. Those will trigger new 40-day ceremonies in late March, which is also Nowruz, the Persian New Year, when Iranians gather in the streets by tradition.

The 40-day cycle puts the next eruption in late March. Trump’s military assets reach full position in early March. February 11 plus 30 days is March 13. The calendar is racing the diplomats, and the calendar doesn’t negotiate.

Five major Iranian Kurdish groups announced a new unified coalition this week calling for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic. Iraq ordered all its students in Iran to leave the country urgently.

And there is a dimension to this crisis that is invisible but almost certainly underway.

Mossad’s Farsi-language social media operations have been actively messaging the Iranian population throughout the protest cycle.

In June 2025, Israel systematically eliminated senior Iranian military leadership, which requires the kind of intelligence penetration that doesn’t switch off between wars. The question nobody can answer publicly: is Israeli intelligence running operations inside Iran right now to degrade the regime’s command and control before any strike?

You don’t need the answer. You need to know the question exists.

Now connect the clocks.

Khamenei has issued internal directives designating four layers of succession for every post he personally appoints. He has reportedly designated three senior clerics as potential successors. That is not standard continuity-of-government planning.

That is a man who believes he may not survive what’s coming. The combination of internal legitimacy collapse and external military threat creates a specific danger: a cornered 86-year-old Supreme Leader with nothing to lose may authorize a nuclear breakout as a final act of regime preservation.

The IAEA hasn’t verified Iran’s uranium stockpile in over eight months. The uranium you know about is frightening.

The uranium you don’t know about is the reason the F-22s are at Ovda.

An 86-year-old Supreme Leader signed a counterproposal for Geneva from a country closer to Russia than to his own capital, while the generation that will inherit whatever comes next bleeds on university steps chanting his name as a curse.

The old man is negotiating the future of a country that his own people have already decided doesn’t include him.

CHAPTER SIX: What This Means for Your Money (Because Carrier Groups Don’t Pay for Themselves)

Gold broke $5,000 last Wednesday. I told you in the Day 1 sitrep to own it. If you listened, you’re up. If you didn’t, the thesis hasn’t changed. It’s gotten louder.

Brent crude settled around $70.77 yesterday. Sounds calm. It is not calm. Traders are buying June $100 call options representing 10 million barrels. Somebody with real money is betting oil nearly doubles by summer.

They’re not betting on a war premium. They’re betting on a Hormuz premium. The difference matters. A war premium adds $5-10 per barrel and fades.

A Hormuz premium is what happens when the 21-mile-wide chokepoint carrying 20% of the world’s daily oil supply gets mined, blocked, or contested. That adds $30-50 overnight and doesn’t fade until the strait reopens.

The global oil market has a 3.2-million-barrel-per-day surplus in 2026. That cushions a war premium. It cushions nothing against Hormuz.

A Hormuz closure removes 20 million barrels per day. No surplus absorbs that. $72 Brent becomes $95 before Asia opens on Monday morning.

Last night the President told Congress the U.S. has received 80 million barrels of oil from Venezuela. That number has grown from the 30-50 million barrels announced in January after the Maduro seizure. It sounds enormous.

It isn’t.

Global oil consumption runs approximately 100 million barrels per day. Eighty million barrels is less than one day of global demand.

The U.S. alone consumes roughly 20 million barrels daily, so this is four days of American consumption.

A Hormuz closure, 80 million barrels cushions for exactly four days.

But Trump didn’t mention Venezuela’s oil at the State of the Union because of Venezuela. He mentioned it because of Iran.

He’s telling the market, and Tehran, that he has an alternative supply source coming online. You stockpile before you strike. You announce the stockpile from the podium so the markets hear it from the President, not from a press release.

That’s not energy policy. That’s battlefield preparation for the oil market.

And Venezuela sits on 303 billion barrels of proven reserves, the largest on Earth, but current production is barely one million barrels per day because the infrastructure has rotted for two decades.

It would take a decade and over $100 billion in investment to rebuild. The 80 million barrels is a down payment on a promise that takes ten years to deliver.

There is one more player your morning briefing won’t mention. If Brent spikes to $90-100 on a Hormuz closure, Saudi Arabia’s non-Gulf export infrastructure, primarily the East-West Pipeline to Yanbu on the Red Sea, becomes the most strategically important piece of energy infrastructure on the planet.

MBS controls whether that pipeline runs at full capacity. He also controls whether OPEC+ releases spare capacity to calm prices or holds back to profit from the chaos. A weakened Iran is Saudi Arabia’s preferred outcome. The question is whether MBS will use the oil weapon to help Washington or to help himself.

And here’s the kitchen table math. If Brent spikes to $90-100, headline inflation re-accelerates. The Fed cannot cut rates into an oil shock. Gasoline goes to $4.

A president who strikes Iran and watches pump prices spike is a president whose approval numbers follow the price curve down. The economic calculus constrains the military timeline in ways no general will say publicly and no politician will admit.

One note on the dollar.

A war premium strengthens the dollar short-term as a flight to safety, which paradoxically pressures gold even as the long-term thesis strengthens. Expect a brief dip before the metals resume their climb. If you own gold, hold through the noise.

My positions haven’t changed because my thesis hasn’t changed.

Gold and silver: insurance against a monetary system that will finance a war by printing money it doesn’t have.

Bitcoin: the asset governments can’t confiscate, freeze, or debase. Iran’s rial hit 1,500,000 per dollar in January. The gap between the official exchange rate and the black-market rate is now the widest in the Islamic Republic’s history.

That spread IS the story of regime credibility, and it connects the Bitcoin thesis to the geopolitical thesis seamlessly. Ask an Iranian what monetary sovereignty looks like.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ): if oil spikes, Canadian production sits outside the blast radius, literally and financially.

Defense names: Raytheon (RTX), Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Dynamics (GD). The manufacturers of the munitions Caine just warned are running low. When the Pentagon restocks, those orders go somewhere. They go to these companies.

And on Monday I published the full investment thesis on a company most Americans think makes cars.

Rolls-Royce builds the engines powering the nuclear submarines, the F-35 LiftSystems on those carrier decks, the Leopard 2 tanks rolling off European production lines, and the small modular reactors that are the future of Western energy independence.

Every piece of the rearmament thesis I've been building since December runs through Derby, England. If you missed it, go read it.

And stay away from long-duration Treasuries. A sustained campaign costing hundreds of billions, financed by debt issuance during an inflationary oil shock, is the worst environment for the long end of the yield curve.

This has been my position for months. The last seven days made it a shout.

CHAPTER SEVEN: Three Clocks.

This crisis has three clocks, and none of them are synchronized. That is how wars start.

Clock One:

Trump’s military clock. Assets in position by early March. The SOTU behind him with no Iran commitment made publicly. The 10-day decision window. He has the hammer and he’s shown the world where it is.

Clock Two:

The diplomatic clock. Geneva tomorrow. Araghchi’s counterproposal. Larijani in Muscat. The envelope. This clock runs on days, maybe weeks.

Clock Three:

The Iranian people’s clock. The 40-day mourning cycle. January killings produce February memorials produce campus protests produce arrests produce late March eruptions. This clock runs on its own calendar and answers to no government.

The three clocks are accelerating toward the same two-week window:

March 8 through March 15, 2026.

That’s when all U.S. military assets are in final position.

That’s when the 40-day cycle from the latest arrests triggers the next protest wave, colliding with Nowruz.

That’s when any diplomatic deadline from Geneva would expire.

And it is exactly 30 days from the day I published the first piece in this series.

Tomorrow morning in Geneva, Araghchi will sit across from Witkoff and Kushner for the third time. Oman’s foreign minister will mediate, and understand this: Oman is not neutral. Oman shares a maritime border with Iran across the Strait of Hormuz.

A Hormuz closure devastates Oman’s economy. Al Busaidi isn’t mediating out of tradition alone. He’s mediating because his country’s survival depends on the Strait staying open.

The Ford will be refueling in Crete. The Lincoln will be in the Arabian Sea. Eleven F-22s will be hangered at Ovda.

A hundred and fifty aircraft will be staged from the Azores to Jordan.

And somewhere in a country the size of Alaska, 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, enough for eight to ten weapons, sits in a location the IAEA hasn’t verified in over eight months.

Araghchi will bring a counterproposal Khamenei signed. It will offer something real on the nuclear file. It will offer American companies a stake in Iranian oil. And it will not address missiles, proxies, or the envelope that sits unopened in Muscat.

Witkoff will look at it and make a judgment: enough to bring to the Oval Office, or another pause dressed in IAEA vocabulary?

Houthi officials warned they are ready to participate in any conflict targeting Iran. They’ve repositioned weapons. If strikes hit, the Houthis reopen the Red Sea front, and the interceptor missiles Caine warned are running low get consumed in a second theater simultaneously.

Lebanon’s foreign minister said there are indications Israel could strike Beirut’s airport and strategic infrastructure if Hezbollah enters the fight. Lebanon is begging Hezbollah to stay out. “This war does not concern us.”

Three indicators for the next 48 hours.

One: the counterproposal’s specifics.

Does it include verifiable, immediate steps, actual export of uranium, actual dilution with timelines and inspectors, or does it offer adjectives?

Two: Hezbollah.

If it mobilizes, postures, or conducts any operational movement, the northern front opens and the crisis doubles.

Three: B-2 bombers.

The B-2 Spirit carries the 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator, the only weapon that can reach Iran’s deepest underground facilities. A CSIS analyst said it plainly: “Watch the B-2s.”

Witkoff told Fox News the president is “curious” why Iran hasn’t capitulated. Araghchi told CBS enrichment is “dignity and pride.”

Those are two men describing two different realities. Tomorrow they sit in the same room and discover which one they’re living in.

Larijani is in Muscat carrying a document signed by an 86-year-old Supreme Leader, negotiating with Americans whose F-22s are already parked in the desert, while the generation that will bury the Islamic Republic bleeds on university steps for the fourth consecutive day.

He is negotiating on behalf of a man the streets have already sentenced, with a country that has already loaded the weapons, on a timeline that neither side controls.

The 40-day clock doesn’t negotiate. The military clock doesn’t wait. And the diplomatic clock is the only one anyone is watching.

That is how wars start. Not when someone decides to fight, but when the clocks run out of sync and nobody notices until the alarms go off simultaneously.

The off-ramp is tomorrow.

If Araghchi delivers something Witkoff can carry to the Oval Office, the machinery pauses. If he delivers another promise to keep talking, the machinery does what machinery does.

Forty-eight hours. March 13 is eighteen days away.

And the clocks are ticking.

You just read seven chapters that took a retired Air Force colonel, a Greenwich hedge fund manager, and 22,000 of you to verify I wasn't making it up. I wasn't. This is what Capital Mischief does on Wednesdays. Pattern recognition from six presidents' worth of rooms where these decisions get made. Connected to what it means for your portfolio. Written before the rest of the world catches up.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

