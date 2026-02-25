Capital Mischief

Harry
2d

Great analysis as always. A couple of points/questions

1. US is not trying to achieve a diplomatic solution. Asking Iran to give up their ballistic missiles, is asking them to give up their deterrence capability. Its a no go for any nation that doesn't want to be destroyed. That's not a negotiation, that's giving up being a nation.

2. Iran met all nuclear conditions of the JCPOA before trump ripped it apart. There was a diplomatic solution that was working up to the day Trump ripped it.

3. It is not clear what US strategy is. How are they supposed to do regime change in Iran with just airpower and missiles? This is a big assumption that Iranians on the ground will take over. US has tried this twice in less than 12 months and it hasn't worked and there is more support for the government than people are making out. Millions came out in support of the government (and some of them don't like the Iranian government but dislike foreign governments bombing them more).

4. Wouldn't a few ballistic missiles make the aircraft carries obsolete?

Thanks for your work.

David Caney
2d

Charlie,

Not disputing the detailed Military, Political and Diplomatic analysis which is, as ever, comprehensive and sound. But there’s a fourth calendar running which might also offer some guidance.

The Islamic world is currently enjoying the holy month of Ramadan, which was confirmed by moon-sighting committee as beginning on Wednesday 18th February, and is expected to end with the festival of Eid-al-Fitr on 19th March. A moonless night.

Now this may not register very brightly on secular Western radars, but in a Theocracy… it’s a big deal.

It might also not be a coincidence that, in recent decades, several of the more well-known coordinated attacks on Israel by Islamic forces have coincided with Jewish religious holidays (Yom Kippur springs to mind).

None of that may be significant of course, but for me, it’s a little too adjacent to your timeline to be coincidental.

On the point about regime change:

I get the distinct feeling that a form of the ‘regime’ could very well be expected to survive a ferocious aerial assault which removes the head, and any other unwanted obstacles to the preferred regime insider - if that was the purpose behind the assailant’s plan.

And I suspect that there is more than one ‘negotiation’ being conducted between the respective adversaries and potential beneficiaries right now.

Perhaps what we’re witnessing is a rather more comprehensive (and destructive) version of what you might call the ‘Maduro doctrine’?

Not so much Regime-change, more Regime-modification.

However it plays out, and in the interests of full disclosure, I hope your timeline is on point. I have a ship arriving in Oman at the weekend to load a cargo of steel for me, and I really, really, want her to be loaded and on her way through the Red Sea before the following weekend!

David C

