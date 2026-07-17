His Great-Aunt Built the Toy Company. His Father Policed Its Boardroom. Dan Grew Up and Took the Family Business Hostile.

Let me tell you about the forced seller.

Every market has one. He is the man selling the snowblower in July because the divorce lawyer said so.

On Wall Street he wears better shoes and sells by the billion. The reason is always the same. Somebody upstream of his judgment made the decision for him. A formula, a mandate, a margin clerk with the warmth of a parking meter.

The forced seller does not ask what a thing is worth. Worth is a luxury reserved for people who are allowed to think. He asks what it fetches in the next eleven minutes.

For thirty years, Dan Loeb has stood on the other side of that trade with a catcher’s mitt.

Loeb started Third Point in 1995 with three million dollars. The flagship fund runs about nine billion today, the firm about twenty-five. In late May he sat down with Patrick O’Shaughnessy on Invest Like The Best and explained the whole machine in the tone most men use for lawn care.

Look at the resume and you will think the man cannot sit still.

An event-driven hedge fund. Seven billion dollars of CLOs. A venture arm, a private credit shop, and an insurance company recently moved from Guernsey to the Caymans, a sentence that has never once preceded good news for a tax collector.

A pool of asbestos liabilities he manages on purpose, which is the financial equivalent of adopting hornets. And at one point, seven percent of Sony.

That is not a man who collects businesses. That is a man who has held exactly one job his entire life and keeps changing the costume.

Here is the job. Find the man who has to sell. Read what nobody will read. Then stand there and hurt until you are right.

Third Point is older than my bourbon. That is the only seniority I am prepared to concede.

Here are the lessons.

What is the deal with attention spans? You’ll watch a stranger reorganize a garage for eleven straight minutes. A man just explained the exact reason his fund runs twenty five billion dollars, and you’re already looking for the exit. I’m not judging. I’m fascinated. Here’s the part nobody mentions. Being lazy about a garage costs you nothing. Being lazy about this costs you money, and nobody ever sends a receipt for what you didn’t learn. So I made it a picture. Eleven boxes. You can absorb the whole thing in less time than the toaster takes. Don’t thank me. Just don’t lose the money.

Lesson 1: New Stocks Are Born Cheap. Loiter in the Maternity Ward.

Loeb learned the trade at Jefferies, watching clients like David Tepper before Appaloosa was Appaloosa. His bible was Joel Greenblatt’s You Can Be a Stock Market Genius.

The original subtitle, Dan swears, added even if you’re not that smart. Greenblatt cut it. Publishing figured out long ago that readers will pay for anything except an accurate description of themselves.

The framework fits on a napkin. When a company spins off a division, a brand-new stock is born with no natural owner. It arrives in a mutual fund the way a foster child arrives at a rich relative’s door. Nobody budgeted for it, and it gets sold before the holidays.

Management sandbags the roadshow, because their stock options get priced at the spin, and executives are creatures of incentive the way water is a creature of downhill. Meanwhile the business ran fat inside the mothership for years. Low margins, sleepy sales, nobody optimizing anything.

Cheap price. Forced sellers. Lowballed numbers. Fat to cut.

Loeb calls this a beautiful business, which tells you everything about what hedge fund men find beautiful. It worked on spin-offs, demutualizations, privatizations, and newborns like Visa and Mastercard, and it paid Third Point’s rent from 1995 into the mid 2010s.

Your part is better. Dan says the game still exists, mostly under two billion dollars of market cap. His twenty-five billion cannot fit in that pond.

You can. It is the one advantage you hold over the greatest investors alive, and most of you trade it away to arm-wrestle supercomputers over Nvidia.

Lesson 2: Macro Is Two Questions Now. Everything Else Is Furniture.

In 2013 Loeb sat at a Davos dinner while Eric Schmidt told the room their instincts were wrong. You will think this pace of change is an anomaly, Schmidt said. Hold on to your seats. It only accelerates.

He was right in 2013. Right in 2017. Right in 2020, and right this morning. Thirteen straight years of being right, which in forecasting is a career and in economics is a miracle.

So when people ask Loeb about macro, all the ceremonial numbers, growth, inflation, rates, gold, he waves them off. Everything is currently trumped by two things. Where oil goes, which is a question about the war. And what AI does to spending, infrastructure, and society.

Regular readers will recognize those as two of the five clocks from the Epic Fury series. Dan charges two-and-twenty for that view. I charge $720 and throw in the jokes.

His map for the second question is Jensen’s stack. Power at the bottom, then chips, then infrastructure, then the models, then software and applications on top. And three companies that matter more than the rest combined: Nvidia, Anthropic, and everything with Elon’s fingerprints on it, which is less a portfolio than a weather system.

His survival manual is Essentialism, the book Brad Gerstner hands out like a subpoena. You cannot know everything. You can know two things.

Most investors reverse this. They know a little about everything, which is how a man achieves nothing about anything.

Your homework is one spreadsheet column. Give every holding an address on the stack. No address, no thesis. What you own is a lottery ticket with a CUSIP.

Lesson 3: Late Is a Position. Bitter Is a Diagnosis.

Three years ago semiconductors were roadkill. Loeb’s word, and generous, because roadkill was at least going somewhere once.

Then Nvidia reported that March quarter and the world flipped over. Here is the sentence to staple above your monitor. You either were there, Dan says, or it is fine that you weren’t, because you could catch up fast.

That is the most forgiving sentence ever spoken by a hedge fund manager. It is also just math.

The SOX is up forty percent this year, a move he says he has never seen in his life. And he still calls Nvidia a catch-up trade at fifteen times 2027 earnings and twelve times 2028, for the dominant company of the age. He went through his whole semis book intending to take profits, checked the growth against the multiples, and could not build the case. The sector remains the bulk of his capital.

Wall Street’s most expensive cologne is the smell of the boat you missed. Men wear it for thirty years. It costs millions and attracts nothing.

The only question that pays is what the thing is worth from here. The market leaves the door unlocked far longer than your ego stays useful.

Lesson 4: When Good News Drops the Stock, the Machines Are Paying You to Have a Stomach.

Micron reports a quarter up eighty percent. The stock twitches, then falls. Nvidia posts shocking numbers several quarters running, tanks, and drags the sector down behind it.

Meta printed a fine quarter a couple of years back, ran, then went full Wile E. Coyote. Legs spinning over the canyon, nobody left to buy. Beep beep.

Investors scratch their heads at this. Loeb does not. Expectations were too high, and expectations are the only asset class that trades at an infinite multiple. They trade in your head, commission-free, and like most things in your head at three in the morning, they are wrong.

Then the plumbing takes over. Quants, CTAs, and pod shops run risk models that respond to falling prices by selling, which is a fire alarm that fights smoke with gasoline. Rational for their business. Insane for an owner, and the exact inverse of Buffett, who greets a falling price the way you greet a sale on bourbon.

Dan quotes Reminiscences of a Stock Operator quoting Ecclesiastes. There is nothing new under the sun. Solomon wrote it, a stock operator stole it, and the SEC never charged either one.

Panic is not a bug awaiting a patch. Panic is the operating system.

Which leaves the last durable edge for people like us, and it is embarrassingly analog. Hold, or add, when the fundamentals point one way and the tape points the other, and absorb the pain without converting it into a decision. The machines will pay a premium for a working stomach. Theirs were removed at the factory.

INTERLUDE. THIS ONE IS MINE. Dan’s line about stomachs reminded me of the year I was officially the greatest investor alive, so I am putting down the interviewer’s chair for a minute. In 2014 I won the YPO Stock Picking Challenge with a return of 11,908 percent. Simulated. I was a genius and the money was imaginary, which are the two conditions under which everyone is. Paper trading teaches you the math. It cannot teach you the stomach, because the stomach only reports for duty when the losses are real. On paper, a fifty percent drawdown is a data point. In a live account it is a spouse reading over your shoulder, a tuition bill with your name on it, and a voice at three in the morning offering to sell everything if the pain will just stop. I spent years in jungles where professionals were paid to shoot at me, and I would love to tell you that prepared me for markets. It half did. The jungle never asked me to mark my position to market every fifteen seconds while a television yelled. Loeb’s pods sell the bottom because a model orders it. You sell the bottom because a hundred million years of evolution orders it. The difference is that his machines cannot be retrained. You can. That is the entire job, and the only school that teaches it collects tuition in losses.

Lesson 5: Style Loyalty Has Buried More Funds Than the SEC.

Ask Dan who did not survive the last decade and he describes them exactly. Deep value men who stayed stubborn about low multiples and would not touch growth, clutching their discipline the way a drowning man clutches an anvil.

On principle.

Third Point moved. The Outsiders taught him capital allocation is a skill worth paying up for. Cunningham’s Quality Investing taught him moats and returns on capital worth holding for years. He rebuilt the whole team around industry experts instead of generalists chasing deals.

Then comes the confession, and it is the most valuable minute of the interview. Last year AI showed up and un-qualitied the quality. Fortress companies became less fortress with terrifying speed, and Third Point’s own recent mistakes came exactly where, in Dan’s words, they thought they knew better. Where the proprietary data was supposed to be a wall.

Every moat is a moat until somebody invents flight.

The man even restructures his own errors. His 2010 Bermuda reinsurance venture was the right idea in the wrong vehicle, so he said so out loud, merged it, moved it, and rebuilt it around annuities and credit. He treats his mistakes like distressed assets. Restructure, never defend.

Once a year, reread your own thesis and ask one question. Is this still true, or is it just still mine?

Lesson 6: Danaher, or Culture Is Machinery, Not a Poster.

The most instructive investment of Loeb’s career was not a bankruptcy or a proxy war. It was Danaher, the industrial compounder, and he cheated to learn it.

He and his partner talked the company into squeezing its five-day Danaher Business System training into one day for two hedge fund guys. What he found was not a slogan. Any company can hang Kaizen in the lobby next to the defibrillator.

Danaher had machinery for improvement, applied to operations, working capital, everything, over and over, forever.

Here is the detail that should rearrange how you read annual reports. When Danaher found someone underperforming, it was celebrated, not shamed. Everything discovered was fixable, so they fixed it, and went hunting for more.

A company that punishes discovered problems gets hidden problems. You, the shareholder, meet the hidden ones later, in the footnotes, at a much worse price.

The proof walks around on two legs. Larry Culp and a parade of Danaher alumni now run half of well-oiled industrial America.

Dan is honest about the ending too. The COVID surge became a headwind, he sold, and he has only recently crept back in small, waiting to see how even the finest operating system in the country digests AI.

Your screen for management is now one question. Show me your system for finding what is broken. If the answer rhymes, pass.

Lesson 7: Boards Rot From Friendship. Status Is a Short.

Loeb has fought more bad boards than any man alive, and his diagnosis is disappointingly human. The main failure is loyalty. Directors let their friendship with a CEO who is not up to the job outrank their duty to the owners.

The second failure is the roster. Seats filled for status and a check, which makes a board seat the last respectable way in America to be paid six figures for attendance.

Dan’s rule deserves a frame. If you sit on a board for the status or the income, you are not a fiduciary. You are furniture, and Third Point’s business model is rearranging furniture.

Exhibit A, Sotheby’s. A public company run not for shareholders but as a status object, with business practices dating to the 1700s and a hangover from an antitrust scandal that turned criminal. The CEO had come up through the rug division, which explained a great deal about the floors and nothing about the art. No feel for collectors, either.

A good business run unbelievably unprofitably, which takes effort.

Loeb bought 9.9 percent, gave the incumbent one year, and the board installed Tad Smith from Madison Square Garden. Operations cleaned up, technology fixed, company sold. Good result, delivered in the tone surgeons reserve for gallbladders.

Now the twist, because this is the older, richer Loeb talking. Today he would rather own a great company with awesome management and cheer than buy a fixer-upper. Where you can see ten roaches, the walls hold a hundred, and this is true of kitchens, earnings, and management, in ascending order of cost.

Your move. Read the proxy before the 10-K, and count the directors who lose real money if the stock halves. If the count is zero, so is that part of your margin of safety.

Lesson 8: Writing Is a Weapon. Dan Brought a Newspaper.

Loeb lists the activist’s levers like a locksmith showing off his ring. Financial: bid for the company. Legal: proxy fights, litigation, information requests. Social: pressure, applied best in writing, because all great writing is clear thinking with a target.

Yes, this lesson is self-serving. I run a newsletter. But Dan ran the experiment with nine figures.

Third Point built a stake in Sony, then a conglomerate stapled together from movie studios, semiconductors, gadgets, and, for reasons known only to God and Tokyo, a life insurance company. Dan flew over with a deck advising them to take it apart, starting with the insurer.

At the end of the meeting, in the interest of transparency, he mentioned the thesis was already with The New York Times.

Panic. Andrew Ross Sorkin agreed to hold the story until the Japanese market closed. The CEO, Kaz Hirai, came back out. You told The New York Times?

Just The New York Times, Dan said. Nobody else.

Okay, said Hirai. Just The New York Times.

Then, because the visit had been arranged in advance, Sony gave the man who had just ambushed them a guided tour of their innovation center, which is the most Japanese sentence I will ever write. They strolled past the gadgets while every Blackberry in the building detonated with the story circling the earth.

Sony fought everything for five years. Then, one by one, did nearly all of it. Semiconductors broken out, financial services headed for a spin.

The sequel is better. On an early trip Loeb met the Prime Minister and his right hand and offered to write a paper on why activism was good for Japan itself.

He recruited Larry Lindsey and Niall Ferguson, published through AEI, landed a Wall Street Journal editorial, and watched corporate governance and return on invested capital get folded into national policy next to the famous three arrows.

Cross-shareholdings are unwinding. Companies trading below book value now get penalized for it. A hedge fund manager changed a nation’s policy with an op-ed, and your congressman cannot change a lightbulb with a committee.

He flew to Tokyo to fix one company and came home having edited a country. Most tourists buy a sword.

The transferable part costs nothing. In any negotiation, the clearest written memo in the room sets the agenda. Write yours before they write theirs.

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Lesson 9: Buy the Fulcrum. Tourists Get Eaten.

Fulcrum security. The seat in a company’s capital structure with the best risk and reward, and Loeb’s native tongue from his credit days. He looks at a company the way a butcher looks at a steer.

Not one price. Cuts.

Credit Suisse, staggering into UBS’s arms, offered three seats at the same table. The preferred shares were wiped to zero. The operating company’s paper did fine. The holding company’s paper was the fulcrum and paid best.

Same company. Three destinies. One seating chart.

When Morgan Stanley finally sold the Twitter buyout debt near par, ninety-six or ninety-seven cents on the dollar yielding around twelve percent, the credit crowd fled the headline. Third Point knew the equity value underneath and made it their largest credit position. When xAI raised debt with no cash flow and a valuation that made bond men reach for their coats, Loeb underwrote it with venture eyes and credit hands.

The moat around all of this is relationships. You do not electronically click your way onto a creditors’ committee. These markets, Dan says, do not lend themselves to tourism, and he has spent decades wiring high yield, loans, and a six trillion dollar structured credit market so that when the cycle turns he is a resident.

Proof of residency. In 2020 he did not pile into stocks at the bottom. He piled into investment grade credit while it was silly, and had a good year while the tourists were learning what a bid-ask spread is.

Your version. For everything you own, write down where you sit in the stack and who stands above you. The equity of a leveraged company is a call option, so know your strike. And if the bonds trade like a rumor, do not hold the stock like a certainty.

Lesson 10: Check the Bank Balance.

The hardest lesson of Loeb’s career fits in one sentence. FTX was not what they thought it was.

Everything glamorous checked out. Growth was spectacular. Activity was verifiable on the blockchain, which sounds rigorous and worked as a lullaby. The cap table was crowded with respectable names, and respectability is highly contagious in a term sheet.

The one thing nobody did was the clerk’s errand. Confirm the cash exists.

Third Point now checks bank balances. That is the entire reform, and it is the correct one, because fraud never fails the interesting tests. Fraud aces the interesting tests.

Fraud fails the dull ones. Which is why fraud loves sophisticated investors, since sophistication is mostly the refusal to do dull things.

The blackest joke in the interview. Subtract the felonies, and the man’s venture picks, Cursor, Anthropic, Solana, would rank him with the best of the era. A world-class nose bolted to a defective conscience, and the nose does not excuse the wire instructions.

Whatever position excites you most right now, assign yourself one hour of clerk work on it this week. Dullness is the cheapest insurance sold in America.

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Lesson 11: The Analyst Ate the Pizza. Now He Runs Agents Overnight.

What made a great analyst in 1991. Drexel Burnham goes bankrupt and a disclosure statement three or four inches thick lands on the Street. Nobody can crack it, so nobody tries.

A young Loeb, new at Jefferies and needing to matter, gives it his whole weekend. Claims overstated, assets understated, and the Drexel claims become one of the great bankruptcy trades ever printed. The edge was a weekend nobody else would spend.

What made a great analyst a decade ago. A Third Point analyst flies to Texas and eats the pizza at Casey’s General Stores, and discovers the company is not a convenience store chain at all. It is a pizza chain wearing a convenience store costume, priced like gasoline and growing like food.

The edge was a flight and an appetite.

What makes a great analyst now, per Dan. Somebody who feels the nuance of a technology instead of just the spreadsheet wrapped around it, a junior Gavin Baker. And inside Third Point, everyone uses the machine. Native AI experts coach the team, and some analysts run agents overnight, burning tokens like a Pentagon program.

Dan’s own line about Claude is the most democratic sentence in the whole interview. It gives back whatever you put into it.

Sit with that. A twenty-five billion dollar firm and a Capital Mischief subscriber now rent the same analyst. His costs him nothing extra. Yours costs you effort.

For the first time in the history of markets, the edge is rationed by willingness instead of wealth. Pick your four-inch document. Feed the machine like livestock. The weekend is still the edge, it just types faster now.

The Bottom Line

Now the part I saved, because it is the load-bearing wall.

Dan Loeb’s father was a securities lawyer who wrote the books on corporate governance. He sat on the boards of Mattel and Williams-Sonoma, and he flew out to inspect the factories to make sure the sourcing was ethical and the workers treated well, decades before anyone invented an acronym for caring.

Son of two immigrants, Poland by way of 1914, Romania by way of 1898. And the youngest sister of Dan’s grandmother founded Mattel, which means the family that gave America Barbie also produced the man American boardrooms check under the bed for.

So the famous letters, the ones the financial press files under cruelty, were never cruelty. They were the family business, taken hostile. The boy heard fiduciary duty at the dinner table the way other boys heard box scores.

The dinner table became the proxy fight. Same pattern as always in this series. The inheritance becomes the work.

And then there is Carter.

Before Jefferies, Loeb spent six or nine months between jobs, which is the polite way of saying broke, sleeping on his friend Carter’s couch. When Dan finally landed the seat, he fed Carter a handful of distressed debt ideas. Carter trusted him with a few hundred thousand dollars.

It grew past a million. Carter rolled it into the brand-new fund, all three million dollars of it, in 1995. That trust is a foundation stone under the twenty-five billion.

Ask the man who has stared down Sony, Sotheby’s, and the government of Japan for the kindest thing anyone ever did for him, and he does not name a bank. He names a couch and a check.

Then he passed along a line he got from Gavin Baker, who got it from Palmer Luckey. The one thing money cannot buy is the friends who believed in you when you had nothing.

I keep a list of the people who believed in me early. It is shorter than my enemies list and worth infinitely more, and unlike my positions, I will never take profits on it.

Go read what nobody else will read.

Then go be somebody’s couch.

The shelf Dan built the firm on, in case you are assembling your own kit:

You Can Be a Stock Market Genius, by Joel Greenblatt

The Outsiders, by William Thorndike

Quality Investing, by Lawrence Cunningham, Torkell Eide, and Patrick Hargreaves

Reminiscences of a Stock Operator, by Edwin Lefèvre

Essentialism, by Greg McKeown

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Four favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. The algorithm is a slot machine and hearts are quarters.

Hit the 🔄 restack. Somebody in your network is averaging down on a style that died in 2015 and calling it discipline. Get them up.

Hit 📤 share. You know exactly one investor still wearing the Nvidia cologne. Send him Lesson 3 before he buys another bottle.

Drop a comment. Tell me about your Drexel weekend, or the name of your Carter. I read every one, and I reply to the ones that make me laugh, make me think, or make me money. Preferably all three.

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