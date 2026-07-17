Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Billy Ray's avatar
Billy Ray
14h

Charlie

What a great read today was. Another in a fine line of fishing reports on what it takes to use the very best bait. Our retired Doctor friend has it all correct. Like you said 1 for food one for investment know your stream,lake river, pond and adjust accordingly. The underperforming line is something I am working on in my line of thinking trying to treat it as a opportunity for correction if needed or exit using Anne Dukes theory of why the decision was made going in and later the exit. Judging only on the basis of what you knew when each decision was made not with the 20/20 hindsight vision that is usually very clear and very jaded one way or the other.

It is amazing what a 12 hour drive home from Atlanta lets you think about. I talked with momma yesterday and found out that in summer time when she was maybe 9 or 10 her best friends grandma would put a small cantaloupe in the refrigerator in the summer at her little corner store in Terrell Oklahoma. Because Momma and Wanda Jane would always come in about 3:00 to sweep the store and the payment was a half a cold ripe cantaloupe with a scoop of vanilla ice cream in the middle after being de seeded on Friday as payday for the sweeping. Momma and Wanda would sit out front under the awning on the old oak bench eating and watching the cars go by and the customers come into the store.

Now I also thought about your reading the room comment Charlie a lot. And I will tell you that it was a 3 legged stool with explanation. Momma never phrased it the way we think about it. Her teaching was this will help keep you safe and out of trouble. She always said listen to what people say then watch what they actually do and keep your mouth shut and keep watching. Always remember everyone is watching you too just because of who you are as Daddy’s son. You will get treated differently both good and bad because of just that. Watch the way they look at things when they know you are watching and when they don’t think you are paying attention. You will be able to tell the difference and remember people are watching you the same way. Act accordingly. That’s just part of the taught lessons. The caught lessons were applying that and others that I picked up on along the way from the pew per se and the constant learning around a pastors kitchen table with the visitors at all hours it was natural for me I guess. And then the “bought” side of the lessons those were when I was wrong both good and bad. Many of those were found out when I was young but a bunch of those came much later in life some expensive some cost nothing but saved great expense from just paying attention and walking out of some of those rooms before the cost was called in.

I have watched Momma read my siblings, relatives and complete strangers with amazing accuracy and just shake my head at her doing it. Some would call it judge mental I called it surviving as a preachers wife. I asked her about it a few years ago and she flat told me you paid attention and listened & watched like I told you and I taught you too well because it does not work the same on you. But life taught you what I could not then a hug and a kiss on the cheek. I knew what that meant another lesson learned from a woman that keeps teaching her children.

I love ya Momma thank you for the lessons.

Thanks for the read today Charlie.

Y’all call your Momma and Daddy today

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling

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Cameron James's avatar
Cameron James
13h

I crossed paths w/Dan during his short stint at Jefferies.

Days after the 1990 Valentines Day Massacre, Al Browning, Jefferies CFO, tapped me to help him establish a west coast high yield and corporate finance office. Together w/the original 13, which included the man now at the top of Jefferies' org chart (and later, my future husband whose employment was delayed until his testimony as a government witness at the grand jury proceedings concluded), Alan and I set up in one of DBL's smaller trading spaces in the empty, cavernous, former Drexel HQ on Wilshire. Empty except for the ghosts. It was an odd, disjointed time -- hiring a group of people who obviously didn't want to be working in their old home under new management. Drexel's implosion was unexpected, sudden and catastrophic. Jefferies had its own scars. (The securities parking/Ivan Boesky scandal that ended Boyd Jefferies' career, but not his company.) The transition was uneasy. It was my job to integrate them into Jefferies cluture, a task I failed. It was clear from the beginning, this super smart, top-of-the-food chain, tight-knit group would not be assimilated. Instead it brought the Drexel culture into Jefferies, which in large part made it the company it is today. Former DBL employees joined in waves, and we quickly outgrew the space. Conditions improved after we moved out of Wilshire and into the new Westwood Gateway offices. Jefferies corporate office and equities trading floor relocated from downtown LA to the west side a year or so later. Dan came onto the research desk in 91 (IIRC). Shortly after, corporate finance moved off the trading floor behind the Chinese Wall, which was a joke and a compliance nightmare, but a story for another day.

Something chemical happens when close knit relationships, formed under the pressure of working on a trading floor, experience collective trauma. (Like Cantor on 9/11.) The Drexel diaspora that survived the crucible travelled far and wide. Some of those junior execs rose through the ranks of, like Dan, went on to start companies formed on those early relationships and created tremendous opportunities for businesses and investors alike.

Thanks for the good read, and the Friday morning stroll down memory lane. It was a pivotal, transformative era for the company, and an exciting time to be in investment banking.

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