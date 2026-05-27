It is Memorial Day week.

The Atlantic is doing what the Atlantic does. The pelicans are dive-bombing breakfast off my balcony. Somewhere in Washington a Senator is explaining, with great feeling, why he needs another vacation, possibly funded by you.

Normally, this is where I hand you a war.

For three months, this publication has been the Iran story and not much else. The carriers. The Strait of Hormuz. Kharg Island. The whole bloody chessboard.

Not this week.

Not because the war stopped mattering. Because right now it is mostly noise. Trump says one thing before lunch. Tehran says the opposite after. Cable news calls every twitch a turning point, because cable news is paid by the twitch.

None of it is a position. It is weather.

I get paid to have an opinion, not to invent one. And the honest read on Iran today is three words long. Give it a week, a few weeks, possibly a month. Or maybe today?

Patience is a position. It is why we are sitting in twenty percent cash, waiting for four triggers. Not one of them has gone off yet.

So this week I am going to practice what I preach. No sitrep.

We are doing something different. And down here in Daytona Beach, fifty five members of R360 just spent ninety minutes on Zoom listening to two of their own put their money where their mouths are.

A quick word on what R360 actually is, for anyone who has not met us.

I built it a few years ago. I had spent years before that inside the other peer networks. YPO. Vistage. Tiger 21. Fine outfits, every one of them, in the way a hotel breakfast buffet is fine. Nobody leaves hungry. Nobody writes a poem about it either.

So I went to Harvard for a year on an advanced leadership fellowship to study how groups of human beings actually work. I was nominated by Bill George. He took Medtronic from a one billion dollar company to a sixty billion dollar one. Then he went to Harvard Business School to teach leadership. He has forgotten more about how a room full of people behaves than most consultants will ever bill for.

Then my team of MIT and Harvard students and professors did the one thing almost nobody in finance ever does. We asked. We sat down with more than a hundred ultra-high-net-worth families and asked them what a man with nine figures and a working cardiologist still does not have.

The answer never changed. He has everyone. Lawyers. Bankers. A wealth manager who can pronounce his first name and his net worth in the same breath. What he does not have is one room where nobody in it wants something from him.

That is the room I built. A network that will take anybody is not a network. It is a LinkedIn group.

The average net worth in the room today is six hundred million dollars. Not one of them acted like it. We have a membership committee that has turned down seventy two families, including nine billionaires, because money does not get you in. Character does. Most billionaires fail one of those two tests. Often both.

This was the last Market Opportunities and Risk Circle before summer break. Normally we have one presenter. This time we had two.

R360 has one rule, and it never bends. Nobody in that Circle is allowed to sell anybody anything. No pitching. Ever. It is the only room left in American finance where a man can hand you an idea instead of an invoice.

Both opportunities were brought to us by people inside the Circle who had already written checks of their own money before they ever opened a slide deck.

Talk is cheap. Conviction is expensive.

Conviction is also what separates Capital Mischief from the rest of the noise machine you scroll through at three in the morning, the one full of strangers in $400 hoodies telling you what to buy with money they do not have.

So let me tell you what happened on the call.

Chapter One: The Veteran Who Wrote The Same Check Twice

The first opportunity came from a member I cannot name.

He has spent forty years in private equity.

He built one of the most successful middle-market firms in America from a few hundred million in AUM into the six-billion range.

He recently sold his interest back to his partners and entered the what the hell do I do with the rest of my life phase that hits every successful operator around year sixty.

What he did with that phase is interesting.

Two years ago he wrote a check for four and a half million dollars of his own money into a venture fund of funds with a structure I had never seen before.

The fund exceeded expectations. He just wrote a second check, also of his own money, also for four and a half million dollars, into Fund Two.

The structure takes a permanent slice of the GP economics from every emerging manager it backs. Five to fifteen percent. In perpetuity. Fund One, Fund Two, Fund Three, Fund Forty.

We will get into how that works in Chapter Seven.

For now, sit with this.

A man who has spent four decades reading private equity term sheets in his sleep looked at this structure and wrote two checks for four and a half million dollars each. He did not invest because someone in a sweater vest at Goldman pitched him at a conference. He invested because he understands what he is looking at.

That is the kind of signal worth paying attention to.

Chapter Two: The Man Who Saw What CoreWeave Saw, Two Years Before They Saw It

The second opportunity came from a different member. Also unnamed.

He is a money manager whose strategy was ranked, over a ten year stretch, in the top one tenth of one percent of the entire Morningstar equity universe.

The top one tenth of one percent. There are roughly twenty thousand equity managers in that universe. He was in the top twenty.

Two years ago, in this same Circle, he stood up and said something that sounded counterintuitive at the time.

He said the Bitcoin miners were not really Bitcoin miners.

He said they were the unregulated landlords of America’s electrical grid. He said they sat on contracted gigawatts that the AI economy was about to need so badly it would pay anything to get them.

He said one specific stock was the cleanest way to own that thesis. Core Scientific. Ticker CORZ. Trading at three dollars.

The market called it a Bitcoin miner.

He called it the only thing standing between Sam Altman and a power outage.

He was right. Eighteen months later CoreWeave offered nine billion dollars in stock to acquire that company. The shareholders voted the deal down because the standalone story was now too valuable.

The same analysts who called it a zero at four dollars were upgrading it at twenty four. The stock today trades at twenty six dollars and change.

A nine bagger. In two years. From a Tuesday afternoon Zoom call.

He is back. With a new one. A public company. A market cap nobody is paying attention to. A balance sheet that contains much more value than the entire equity is being priced at. Ridiculously so. The stock trades under two dollars. Our member has bought eight million shares. Last week he bought one million more. He thinks it goes to fifteen to twenty five in three to five years. The CEO joined us on the call to explain why.

He is the CEO of a publicly traded company. He is in his early forties. He has four children, two of whom are seven-month-old twins, which means he is the only public-company CEO in America currently running on less sleep than a third-year resident.

If you are a paying subscriber, here is what is on the other side of this line.

Exactly what was on the table.

What I asked him on a private Zoom call last Friday, and what he actually answered.

What I asked the other presenter on a separate private call.

What every member of the Circle pressed him on.

What he said when I pushed him on dilution.

And what I am doing with my own money.

If you are not a paying subscriber, do not shake my hand yet. Read this part first.

The man who called CORZ at three dollars called it inside R360. Two years ago. In a room you cannot buy your way into, because the price of that room is a nine-figure fortune and an invitation, not a subscription. I bought it because I was there.

So no, you did not miss CORZ because you were too cheap. You missed it because you were not a centimillionaire sitting in a private Circle. Nobody outside that room got it. That is how these things have always worked.

Here is what changed.

The same man is back with the same kind of call. A public company. Trading under two dollars. He has bought eight million shares of it, and another million last week, while you were still freeloading with 19,000 other Capital Mischief readers.

This time it is not locked behind R360’s door. This time it is behind mine.

The R360 room cost a nine-figure fortune and an invitation. This one costs seven hundred and twenty dollars a year. That is the whole difference between them, and for once it is a gap you can close with a credit card.

This one is a three to five year hold, not a weekend. You can also join for a hundred dollars a month. But a month is not a test of anything.

It is a tourist visa.

Come For the Year

Or you’ll read how this one ended. The only thing you choose is which side of the door you stand on when you do.

The room is on the other side of that link. I would walk in.

It is 2:30 in the morning. I have written until the pelicans are almost up, and in a few hours I have a flight to Costa Rica. So I am going to do the one honest thing a writer can do at this hour. Stop. Here is what happens next. Everything past this line goes out Thursday at 7:30 in the morning. Fifteen more chapters. Seventeen in total. To paid subscribers only. Not a teaser. Not the highlights. The complete file on both opportunities. If you are already a paid subscriber, you do not have to do a thing. Thursday at 7:30 it lands in your inbox while I am somewhere over the Gulf with a coffee and a clear conscience. Sleep well.

If you are not, here is what you will not be reading Thursday.

You will not read the two private calls I made before either man was allowed to present. One ran thirty one minutes. One ran sixty two.

You will not read the fourteen questions I sent ahead of time, or the answers, including the uncomfortable ones.

You will not read why the public company is sitting on more value than its entire equity is being priced at, or the specific number on the balance sheet that made me sit up in my chair.

You will not read the regulatory decision that determines whether this product scales to millions of users or gets a letter from the SEC.

You will not see the three charts a member sent me on the call. The ones showing who grows their net worth forty percent faster than everyone else, and why.

You will not read how a quiet firm in Utah built a royalty machine on the next twenty years of American venture capital, or how one of their managers turned a single phone call into four hundred fifty thousand dollars in a hundred and twenty days.

You will not read the ten risks I name on one trade and the six I name on the other. Honestly. Out loud. Because I do not hand you the upside without walking you through every way it breaks.

And you will not read the chapter where I tell you exactly what I am doing with my own money. The size. The number of tranches. Why I add on the way up instead of taking profits.

That is what is behind the door Thursday morning. Tomorrow.

I have a flight to Costa Rica, so I am going to stop, because there is a point where a tired man writing about money becomes a danger to the public.

Here is the plain version of what happens next.

This post goes to everyone. The whole list. It is the last piece of this story the free people get. Look at it while you can.

The continuation goes out tomorrow. Thursday at 7:30 in the morning. Fifteen more chapters. Seventeen total. Paid subscribers only. It drops while I am overseas.

If you paid, it shows up. You paid, you get the thing. Simple. Notice how rare that is.

Last thing, then I sleep.

If you are reading this as a monthly subscriber, you are already inside. Hold that thought, because it is worth more than you think.

The monthly tier is probably going away this summer. Several writers ahead of me in Substack’s Finance Top 10 already retired theirs.

Here is what that means for you specifically.

Right now your monthly rate is not a bill. It is a key. As long as you keep it active, the key keeps working.

The day it lapses, the lock changes. There is no monthly door to come back through. There is the annual door, at the annual price, or there is no door.

You are not deciding whether to buy. You already bought. You are deciding whether to keep what you already own.

So here is the rule. Lock an annual subscription now and your price holds for life. Let it lapse and that price is gone. You do not get it back. Nobody does.

The door is open tonight. It is open tomorrow at 7:30. After that I make no promises.

Two checkbooks walked into a Zoom this week. Mine is the third.

If yours is the fourth, you know where to find me.

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

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