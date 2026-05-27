Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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El's avatar
El
2h

Charlie, as a subscriber down under, just as I am always about to drift off to sleep, your articles flash up on my screen and I can’t help but fervently read. And tonight more so than ever, and now I eagerly await Thursday’s read.

Particularly as my daughter has taken to the costly world of competitive dance, which may require a multi-bagger or two to continue to fund!

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Christopher Dillon's avatar
Christopher Dillon
1h

Charlie

Good morning. Apologies up front for a long post.

I remain as a big fan of your work. With this said, this is the first time I feel like I’m being sold something as a reader. And don’t get me wrong, I’m likely to be a measured buyer of what gets disclosed in your next post.

With this also said, you were spot on with being early to call the war with Iran. On that macro side and then on the market side, you haven’t been right since. This isn’t a judgement. Your perspective aligned with mine and I have followed closely along as May is going to come and go without a whimper as the US market continues to surge. Credit markets are open and Scott Bessent continues to find a way to magically keep the US 10 and 30 year below 4.5% and 5.0% respectively which allows momentum and parabolic options trading to keep US markets racing to the edge of an eventual cliff. But this cliff remains months away.

It is against this backdrop that I find it interesting to see your pivot away from macro to specific micro at a stock specific level. Macro is a widow maker. I get it and look forward to your next post.

We are living in crazy times which has me thinking of Ridley Scott’s first Gladiator movie where the quote ‘Rome is the mob’ was used which has me thinking about a UFC closed cage being fought on White House grounds this summer. This has me adding TKO to my portfolio which means I will play along with current insanity which I think lasts six months before 2028. I have seen the ‘maths’ on One Big Beautiful Bill which last until this time. It is after this time that America’s safety net of Medicare, Medicaid, Snap and more gets ripped away just as AI swamps the jobs market. This is the tipping point which makes the current moment our own roaring 20’s.

What I find interesting about my own dystopia musing here is that progressive legislation, like FDIC insurance which could have prevented the Great Depression, are all being incinerated by the Trump administration. And I agree with Mark Twain here when he said ‘history doesn’t often repeat, but it certainly rhymes’. Dark, dark times are coming for the US are coming. They just won’t be here until mid 2027 which is light years from now given the greed that now builds in the US system. America is being bought and paid for with rocketing 401ks for America’s top 10 percent, while the rest of the country will be entertained with spectacle. Meanwhile, I remain a loyal reader. Cheers Charlie.

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