A Soldier, a Pawnbroker, and a Man Who Watches Space Walk Into a Bar. The Bartender Says, "The Usual, Chris?"

There is a certain kind of man who collects careers the way other men collect parking tickets. One after another, most of them his own fault, and not one of them ever quite paid off.

Chris Shonk collects careers too.

The difference is that all of his paid off. And on close inspection, every one of them turned out to be the same career wearing a different uniform.

Chris was named the US Army’s Special Operations Soldier of the Year. He has been a Merrill Lynch analyst. He cofounded a private equity firm, Virtus Financial Group, now Virtus Real Estate, a fund sitting on three and a half billion dollars of property.

He cofounded EZ Money Pawn, a chain of pawn shops he dragged into the internet age. He cofounded a gaming company, Sneaky Games, and took it public.

Today he runs the firm he cofounded, ATX Venture Partners in Austin. An early-stage fund with more than half a billion dollars under management and two straight top-quartile funds. Its one-line description of what it backs is people pioneering the future, which, looking at his resume, is just autobiography with better grammar.

He also sits on the board of Slingshot Aerospace, an ATX company, and the one the United States Space Force uses to track every object in orbit.

Which means Chris is one of the few men in America who can tell you, on the record, that the B-2 strike on Iran’s nuclear sites and the radar blackouts over Venezuela were, in his words, coordinated efforts, and the Space Force was a material part.

Most people read a resume like that and assume the man cannot hold down a job.

The truth is the opposite. Chris has held exactly one job his entire life. He just keeps changing the costume.

Here is the job. Know what is real. Know what is coming. Then go build in the narrow strip of land where the two collide.

Chris calls that strip the space between history and science fiction.

History tells you what human beings reliably do, every single time, under pressure. Science fiction tells you where the machines are dragging us next. Stand with one foot in each and you can see things the rest of the crowd cannot.

That is the whole act. Pawn shops, gaming, gluten-free tortillas, orbital warfare. Every dollar Chris Shonk has earned, he earned by standing in that strip while everyone else stood somewhere more comfortable.

I had him on Fortunate Fishes this week.

Here are the lessons.

Lesson 1: Build Where History and Science Fiction Collide.

Chris reads two things. History and science fiction. That is the entire library.

History is his control group. It is the record of what people actually do when the pressure comes on, and people have been doing the same short list of things since Babylon.

Science fiction is his hypothesis. It is a rehearsal for where the technology is about to take us.

Stand in the middle and you develop a strange and valuable kind of sight. You can watch the new thing coming, and you already know exactly how human beings will behave when it arrives, because they always behave the same way.

Here is what almost everyone reads instead. The news. Only the news. A frantic feed of the last forty-five minutes.

The news is the worst diet a mind can be put on. It has no control group and no hypothesis. It is panic with a publishing schedule.

So change the diet. Feed your head from the deep past and the plausible future.

The present makes far more sense once you stop staring directly at it.

Lesson 2: You Are Not a Unique Snowflake.

In 1996 the US Army named Chris its Special Operations Soldier of the Year.

I asked him how a man wins that.

His answer was humbling. The competition starts small and climbs, he said. Team, then company, then battalion, all the way up the pyramid. By the time you reach the top of it, everyone still standing is exceptional. Everyone is in Mensa. Everyone can run all day. Everyone is an expert shot.

The gifts that made you special back home make you completely average in there.

So shooting was not the edge. Fitness was not the edge. Being clever was not the edge.

The edge came down to a panel of generals handing him a situation he had never seen, with no time to prepare, and watching what he did with it.

Could he digest the information fast. Could he triage it. Could he find the gaps. Could he build a plan on the spot. And then, the part everyone forgets, could he say that plan out loud so other people could follow it.

That is the whole edge. Synthesis under pressure, plus the ability to explain it.

Here is the uncomfortable part. That is also the entire job of a venture capitalist. And a CEO. And a parent. And you.

Your raw talent is not your edge. Everyone you are competing with has raw talent too.

Your edge is what you can assemble, decide, and clearly say while the clock is running and the facts are still incomplete.

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Lesson 3: Find the Choke Point.

Chris loves choke points. Bridges that must be crossed or destroyed.

Everyone right now wants to invest in artificial intelligence, so they go and buy the famous names. The chatbots. The models in the headlines.

Chris does not. He looked at the whole landscape and asked the better question. What is every AI company, no matter how brilliant, absolutely forced to cross.

The answer is a short list. Power, because the computers are expensive paperweights without enormous amounts of electricity. Compute itself. Data privacy, because no bank, hospital, or government will touch AI until the data is provably safe. And orbital awareness, because increasingly the whole system runs through space.

So that is where he builds. Not in the parade. In the handful of bridges the entire parade has no choice but to walk across.

Apply this anywhere. In your career, your portfolio, your business, stop chasing the loud thing in the middle of the road.

Ask what the loud thing cannot function without.

Then go own the bridge.

Lesson 4: Find the Legacy Market That Technology Forgot.

For years Chris ran EZ Money Pawn, the chain of pawn shops he cofounded.

I know. Sitting next to the Space Force and the flying cars, it reads like a typo.

But he insists the pawn shops taught him the most.

Here is what he saw. An enormous industry. Arcane. Inefficient. The original bank for the people the real banks had decided to ignore. And it was being run by men advertising in the back of the phone book, waiting for somebody to wander in and pawn a guitar.

So Chris brought the things the industry had never seen. A real inventory system. A customer database. Listings online.

Every single metric improved by a factor of ten against the publicly traded competition.

Then came the good part. He started buying up the mom and pop shops that had no technology. He would buy one for a million and a half dollars. Within ninety days, with his systems bolted on, it was worth five million.

That is not luck. That is arbitrage. As Chris puts it, everything he does has a tech lever.

The lesson is not to go buy a pawn shop.

The lesson is that the cleanest money is rarely in the glamorous industry everyone is shoving their way into. It is in the boring, unloved, un-optimized one that the clever people consider beneath them.

Go find the back of the phone book. Then bring it the thing it has been missing.

Lesson 5: The Money Hides Where the Room Refuses to Look.

One of the best investments Chris ever made was a first check into a company called Siete. Gluten-free tortillas and chips, founded by a Mexican-American family.

That check came back one hundred and fifty-two times over. Frito-Lay bought the company.

The professional investors had all passed. Their reasons, according to Chris, were that the founders did not come from success, did not go to the right schools, and were selling some Spanglish health food in a country that famously runs on Doritos.

They were not wrong about the facts. They were wrong because they were not paying attention.

Chris saw two real and growing things at once. The Hispanic population, and the number of people who can no longer eat gluten. He bet on both.

The lesson is permanent. The consensus is excellent at analyzing the trends it finds respectable. It is nearly blind to the trends that bore it or quietly embarrass it.

The fattest returns are almost always sitting inside something the smart money considers slightly beneath them.

Watch what the room rolls its eyes at. That is your shopping list.

Lesson 6: Know Your PACE.

In the military, Chris explained, you never have one plan. You have PACE. Primary, Alternate, Contingency, Emergency.

If the primary fails, you already know the alternate. If the alternate fails, you already know the contingency. Four deep, every time, for everything.

You can build a family trip that way. You can build a company that way. You can build a retirement that way.

Most people do not. Most people have a single plan, no backup, and they call that confidence.

It is not confidence. It is optimism wearing a nice suit.

Take the one thing in your life that absolutely cannot fail. Your income. Your marriage. Your kid’s safety net.

Now ask the uncomfortable question four times in a row. If this fails, then what. And then what. And then what.

If you cannot produce four answers, you do not have a plan.

You have a hope.

Lesson 7: Timing Is the Whole Game. Early, Late, or Just Right.

Every time Chris looks at a business, he asks one question before any other.

Why is this early, late, or just right.

Then he asks the follow-up. Is the technology actually ready to dovetail with the demand, right now, this year.

This sounds obvious. It is the single thing almost nobody checks.

The graveyard of business is not full of bad ideas. It is full of good ideas that arrived too early, run by smart people who were absolutely right and still went broke waiting for the world to catch up.

Being right is not enough. Being right this year is the entire job.

So when you are about to commit, to a venture, a trade, a career move, a product, do not just ask whether it is a good idea.

Ask whether the world is ready to pay for it yet.

A brilliant idea at the wrong time is just an expensive way to be a pioneer. And pioneers, as a rule, are the ones found face down with the arrows in their back.

Lesson 8: Make Yourself Un-Automatable.

Chris says the great mistake of modern America was deciding that everyone needed to be an investment banker or a consultant. Go to college. Acquire the debt. Skip shop class.

He lives in a mountain town now. He will tell you the man with the best quality of life up there is not the private equity CEO.

It is the plumber. The roofer. The electrician. The man who can fix the thing.

Those men are booked ten weeks out. They name their own price. Their kids go to good schools. And they are standing on the same golf course as the finance guys, who can do exactly one thing with a broken furnace, which is write a check.

It gets sharper. America wants to power the entire AI revolution with natural gas. We have the gas. What we do not have is enough electricians to build the turbines.

The bottleneck on the smartest thing our species has ever built is a shortage of people who know how to wire a panel.

AI is not going to fix your toilet this decade. It is not going to rewire your house.

If there is a young person in your life, do not let anyone sneer them out of the trades. A skill that artificial intelligence cannot perform is not the consolation prize.

Right now it is the prize.

Lesson 9: Nothing Great Was Ever Built by a Me.

Chris is a venture capitalist now, which means people pitch him for money all day.

I asked him about the worst pitches.

The worst ones, he said, are not the dumb ideas. The worst ones are the charismatic founders whose entire pitch is a highlight reel. Look how much money I raised. Look at the famous names already in.

It is all me, me, me.

Chris does two things to those people.

First, he loses interest, because as he put it, nothing great happens without a we. The founder who cannot say we is telling you something important about the founder.

Second, he asks one question. Where did you not win.

If a person cannot tell you about their losses, Chris figures they are one of two things. Delusional, or not trying hard enough. Possibly both.

He has one more filter, and he learned it the hard way watching a generation of smart people hand their savings to Bernie Madoff. If the man cannot explain it to you simply, the answer is no. Not maybe. No.

Take all of it.

If you are building something, build a we. The lone genius is mostly a myth, and the few real ones were unbearable to be near.

If someone is selling you something and all you are shown is the highlight reel, be careful. The wins are the part they want you to see. The losses are the part you actually needed.

And if you cannot explain it, do not buy it. That rule alone would have saved more fortunes than any financial advisor in history.

Lesson 10: Raise Kids Who Ask the Question.

Chris has two boys, five and seven.

They know who Jules Verne is. They can read a compass, shoot an azimuth, triangulate a position, and build a fish trap. The average seven-year-old can operate a tablet and locate a snack.

But the survival skills are not the point, and Chris will tell you so himself.

The thing he drilled hardest into both boys is a single instruction. The most important thing you can do is ask a question. Do not take anything at face value. Ask.

That is the entire operating system, installed before either kid can spell it.

Look back at this whole piece. The synthesis under pressure. The choke points. The refusal to stand where the crowd stands. Every one of those begins with the same root act. A person who asks the question instead of swallowing the answer.

You cannot leave your children your judgment in a will. The lawyers have no form for it.

You can only leave them the one habit that builds judgment on its own.

So start tonight. At dinner, when your kid says something half-baked, do not correct them. Ask what they think and why. Then, gently, ask again.

You are not winning the argument. You are installing the software.

One last thing, before the ice melts.

I asked Chris about his heroes. A grown man who tracks orbital warfare for a living.

He said Professor X. The man in the wheelchair who leads a team of people stronger and faster than he will ever be.

And Iron Man. Who is not a god, not an alien, and was not bitten by anything radioactive. Iron Man is just a smart man with resources who built himself into something formidable.

Nobody is coming to bite you and make you super. There is no radioactive spider. There is no alien planet and no birthright waiting in the mail.

You are built, not born. And so is everything good around you.

Which brings me to Myrna.

Chris grew up the oldest of eight, an expat family, never quite enough to go around. Myrna grew up the youngest, a policeman for a father, a teacher for a mother. On paper, opposite ends of every spectrum there is.

They married anyway. Not because their childhoods matched. Because their destination did. They wanted, in Chris’s words, the same world to live in.

That is the part no prenup lawyer can help you with. You do not marry a person’s past. You marry where they are trying to go. Get that one wrong and no amount of shared zip code will save you.

His own parents handed him the starting kit. Gratitude, because in a house of eight nothing was ever fully yours. A relentless we.

And when fourteen-year-old Chris announced he wanted to start a business, they did not say no. They said that is a phenomenal idea, how are you going to do it, and do not ask us for money.

He is handing the identical kit to two boys, five and seven, right now. Same gratitude. Same we. Same question.

That is the only thing any of us actually gets to keep. The costumes change. The fortune arrives and, history is fairly firm on this, eventually leaves. The operating system is what gets passed down the line.

Chris has been the same man under all six uniforms. If he does this right, there will soon be two more.

Go find your strip of ground. Then teach somebody small to stand on it.

The books Chris and I mentioned, in case you are building your own go bag:

May the Mischief be with you.

Charlie

Three favors before you go.

Hit the ❤️. The algorithm is a slot machine and hearts are quarters. Hit the 🔄 restack. Somebody in your network is one good idea away from a different life. This might be it. Hit 📤 share. Somebody you know has a teenager being talked out of the trades this week. Send them Lesson 8. Drop a comment. Tell me the strip of ground nobody else wanted that turned out to be yours. I read every one.

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