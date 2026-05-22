Capital Mischief

Capital Mischief

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Billy Ray's avatar
Billy Ray
18hEdited

Charlie

As I sit here with my Caramel coffee this morning today is Friday most folks favorite day of the workweek and mine also but now for a completely different reason. It is fortunate fishes day. The day we get to see how folks identify, adapt, overcome to loosely quote Clint Eastwood from Heartbreak Ridge but real life examples. I love the questions part. In my chosen line of work as a service tech the who what where why & how fit in with my training. Before the formal training at tech school as a preachers kid I helped Daddy because we could not afford to pay the cost of some of those trades guys.The trades something Mike Rowe would 100% agree on. And I am going to preface this with love but not every kid is cut out for college and a degree in business. We need those folks . But we also need Joe the plumber John the electrician and Mark the HVAC guy, Javier the carpenter, Mario the roofer, Jack the landscaper, Larry the mechanic and the list goes on.

All dirty jobs quoting Mike Rowe that require getting your hands dirty and different skill sets than sitting in an office but all just as important. And looked down on by society in general for decades. The same sense of pride in a job well done is not just reserved for the guy in the office that closed a $10 million dollar deal. I have said for decades that the only difference between and accountant and a plumber is that the plumber needs more soap and a longer shower at the end of the day because the bank account is a close match.

I came to Capital Mischief looking for financial advice. 1 trade in CNQ and I upgraded to founding member when that was available. That has paid off nicely in the portfolio that has completely changed from a “hot list” with a couple foundation pieces to a collection of equities that will weather the storm and compound. But the real value here at Capital Mischief IMHO is Friday Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday feed your soul with people and books that help you grow. Sunday Charlie picks the best comments from the week that touched him. And that my friends is the gold silver & Crown Jewels.

It is Simon reporting from China while he fights a health battle, Mary Anne telling us about the oil, Bob Muscat teaching me about Throughput Kings, Petra & Lullybird compliments on a writing skill I did not know I had, Lexi being the General of a young family and all the hundreds of others writing your opinions every week. I thank all of you this place has changed my life for the better and the education is absolutely Priceless.

Charlie thank you for the Fishing Report today. It was Outstanding as always. God has blessed your work here and it shows everyday.

May we all pass the tests of Karma Smiling

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John Crow's avatar
John Crow
19h

You cannot leave your children your judgment in a will. The lawyers have no form for it.

This is the most influential post of the week….every week. I came for the finance and geopolitics. Upgraded to paid on that information, but upgraded again because the value you share for free surpasses all the rest.

I got my first question from my son yesterday. Sending the answer in a letter that I hope outlives me for generations. Asked him to send me one question a week. I have spent too much time trying to provide financial advice and not nearly enough sharing the life lessons that he can use whatever his financial situation.

He’s a welder and I was an advocate of his decision to gain a skill rather than an “education.” I watched him go from lost and wandering to at least seeing that there is a path forward. He’s starting to know what he wants for his future and believes he can get there. I believe he received the best education a young man can get, knowledge that he has a place in this world and he will discover that as he moves forward. Confidence is also not born, it is built.

I started reading the book Mastery last night. Like you said, slowly, not like an airport read. I want to pass along wisdom, not just random thoughts from the guy that happens to be his dad.

I’m buying a camper to invest more time with my wife. I almost said spend time but the difference is the compounding memories. She has been so excited and I am too.

I have been greatly influenced since I arrived here at capital mischief in all the best ways. I pray that each of you are too. May the Mischief continue to grow and permeate all of our lives in a way that changes us, our families, our communities and the world as a whole.

With Love and Gratitude

John David Crow

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