A Capital Mischief SITREP on Day 3 of War with Iran

Satellites. Photographs that weren't supposed to leave the building. Guys who spent thirty years in rooms with no windows and came out knowing things they'll never tell you at dinner. Three Old Pappy 23s. Two Montecristos. The bombs already fell. The man who sent them told Congress he deserves the Medal of Honor and we will be in Iran four to five weeks if necessary.

The CIA gave me their Agency Seal Medal. I never worked for the CIA. Now how does THAT work? I’ll tell you how it works. You do something that didn’t happen. In a country you weren’t in. For people who don’t exist.

For the people who said it wasn’t real, I flipped it over.

Right there. Engraved. “Charles Patrick Garcia.” 2004. The rest is blacked out because that’s the whole point.

The CIA doesn’t give you a medal and then let you explain why you got it. That would defeat the purpose of giving you a medal nobody’s supposed to know about. It’s the only award in America where the thank-you card is classified.

Well. Not the only one.

Four years later, the Director of National Intelligence, a position created because eighteen intelligence agencies were acting like rival street gangs, gave me the National Intelligence Distinguished Public Service Medal.

It’s the highest award they give to private citizens who did things that would sound made up if they weren’t classified.

Different building. Same room with no windows. Same applause. Same walking out like nothing happened.

Two intelligence agencies. Two medals. Two ceremonies that don’t exist. For work that was never performed. In places I’ve never been. At this point the government has spent more money pretending I didn’t do things than most people earn doing things.

This used to cost the government a TS/SCI clearance, a lifestyle polygraph where a man in short sleeves asks you about your sexual history in a windowless room in Northern Virginia where the coffee is a war crime and nobody laughs at anything.

No polygraph. No coffee. No man asking about your ex-girlfriend or boyfriend.

Draw your own conclusions about which system serves the republic better.

READ BEFORE MARKET OPEN. THIS IS NOT OPTIONAL.

On February 11, I published a piece called “America Is 30 Days From War With Iran.”

22,802 of you read it. 413 of you shared it. 135 of you clicked through to verify my CIA Agency Seal Medal on Wikipedia.

Which is exactly what you should do when a man on the internet tells you he advised six presidents and that you should be worried about a country most Americans can’t find on a map but that owns enough enriched uranium to ruin everyone’s weekend.

Good. Verify everything. That’s what this place is for.

Then I published the Day 14 update and 14,607 of you came back. A retired Air Force colonel emailed to say my carrier positions were six hours ahead of USNI News.

A hedge fund manager in Greenwich called to ask if I had a Bloomberg terminal or a Ouija board. Neither. I have six presidents’ worth of pattern recognition and the advantage of having been in rooms where these decisions get made.

The rooms are smaller than you think. The people are more tired than you imagine. And the distance between a diplomatic communique and a Tomahawk launch is exactly one phone call.

I told you we had 30 days. We had 19.

The Week the Map Caught Fire

Well, it finally happened. After decades of Washington think-tankers publishing papers titled “What If We Bombed Iran?” somebody finally said, “Let’s find out.”

When You Absolutely, Positively Have to Bomb Every Bunker in the Room

Day Three of Operation Whatever-They’re-Calling-This, and the U.S. and Israel are conducting what military planners call a “three-phase air campaign” and what everyone else calls “a lot of explosions.”

Phase One: destroy Iran’s air defenses.

Phase Two: secure western Iran’s airspace.

Phase Three: own the skies over Tehran.

There is no Phase Four: nobody in Washington plans that far ahead anymore.

B-2 stealth bombers (the ones that cost more than most countries’ GDP) are dropping 2,000-pound bombs on hardened missile facilities. The Iranians spent forty years digging bunkers. We spent two trillion dollars building planes that can find them. Everybody got what they wanted.

Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon after Hezbollah lobbed projectiles at Haifa and Upper Galilee.

The IDF declared this “an official declaration of war by Hezbollah.” In fairness, Hezbollah has been unofficially declaring war on Israel since 1982.

Three American service members are dead, all stationed in Kuwait. Kuwait, the country we liberated in 1991 so it could host the bases that would get hit in 2026. The circle of life, Middle East edition.

Ayatollah Khamenei is dead. Trump announced that “the entire military command is gone, as well,” with the casual confidence of a man reading a restaurant receipt.

Iran Shoots Back at Everyone With a Zip Code

The Iranians, not to be outdone, launched everything with a motor at everyone with a mailing address. Israel, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia. If you hosted American troops, you got a care package from Tehran.

A drone hit a British air base in Cyprus, which is a bold way to win friends in NATO. Another one clipped a French naval hangar in the UAE, because when you’re already at war with the world’s largest military, why not irritate the country that invented the word “résistance”?

The IRGC (or what’s left of it) promised “the most devastating offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic.” This is like the Black Knight in Monty Python promising to bite your legs off. Brave, sure. But the arms are already gone.

Iran may also be going after shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, through which flows roughly twenty percent of the world’s oil. Nothing focuses the global mind quite like threatening to turn the gas pump into a slot machine.

Meanwhile, in the Hallways Where Nobody Reads the Constitution

Iran’s response to losing its supreme leader was to form a “leadership council,” a president, a judiciary chief, and a senior cleric. This is the Islamic Republic’s version of a group project where nobody wants to be team leader.

Trump says the operation will take “four weeks or less,” and he’s also agreed to talk to Iran, which is generous of him, considering he just killed their supreme leader.

“We bombed your country. Now let’s chat.” American diplomacy at its finest. The handshake comes after the haymaker.

The Pentagon quietly told Congress there was no intelligence that Iran had planned to attack America first. This is the geopolitical equivalent of “he started it,” except he didn’t. Secretary of State Rubio is scheduled to brief Senate and House leaders at 4 p.m. today, presumably to explain the legal basis for all.

A coalition of Middle Eastern nations issued a joint statement condemning Iran’s retaliatory strikes and pledging to work with Washington on “necessary and proportionate defensive action.” “Proportionate” is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence. These are countries that watched American bombers flatten Iranian air defenses and thought, “Yes, we’d like to be on that team, please.”

So here we are. Day Three. The map is on fire, the oil market is having a seizure, and everybody with a podium is using words like “proportionate” and “defensive” to describe a war that started with stealth bombers. Somewhere, a think-tanker is updating his PowerPoint. The slide now reads: “What Happens After We Bomb Iran?”

Nobody knows. But we’re about to find out.

THE GHOST SHIP: One Chinese tanker moved through the Strait of Hormuz while 150 sat still. (Free) THE PRICE OF FEAR: Why Monday’s oil spike has an expiration date. (Free) THE SILVER BULLET: Every missile vaporizes silver. (Free) THE POSITIONS: Current prices. Buy, hold, or wait. THE MONDAY PLAYBOOK: What overnight trading told us. Futures, Asian markets, pre-market. What to do before the bell. WHAT IF I’M WRONG: Three scenarios that break the thesis. What you do in each one. THE 90-DAY MAP: Where oil, gold, silver, and defense go from here?

CHAPTER 1 | THE GHOST SHIP

At 0230 local time on March 1, a Very Large Crude Carrier named New Vision, owned by China Merchants Group, transited the Strait of Hormuz and entered the Gulf of Oman. It was loaded with Saudi crude from the Juaymah Terminal.

At that same hour, more than 150 tankers sat at anchor in open Gulf waters. Maersk suspended all future transits. Hapag-Lloyd suspended. CMA CGM ordered every vessel to take shelter.

The IRGC was broadcasting on VHF that no ship was allowed to pass. The U.S. Navy told commercial shipping it could not guarantee safety anywhere in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Northern Arabian Sea, or the Strait of Hormuz.

A Palau-flagged tanker was struck five nautical miles off Oman. Three more ships attacked near the mouth of the Gulf.

One ship moved. Chinese-owned. Nobody stopped it.

If that sounds familiar, it should. It’s exactly what happened in the Red Sea. Houthi militants spent two years shooting at Western-flagged vessels while Chinese ships sailed through with what Lloyd’s List called “informal immunity.”

Now the same courtesy extends to Hormuz.

I’ve said that giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys. Giving informal maritime immunity to China while the rest of the world’s tanker fleet sits at anchor is like giving whiskey, car keys, and a monopoly on the gas station.

Let’s be precise about what happened in the 36 hours before that Chinese tanker slid through. CENTCOM struck more than 1,000 targets in Iran.

Operation Epic Fury began at 1:15 AM ET Saturday as “the largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation.”

Israel hit the Supreme Leader’s compound in Tehran. Ayatollah Khamenei is dead. Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at U.S. bases across the region. Three U.S. service members are dead. Five more seriously wounded.

And 170 containerships carrying 450,000 TEU are trapped inside the Gulf with no way out.

Except, apparently, if you’re Chinese.

The Strait of Hormuz is not closed. It’s weaponized. And China has the key. That’s not a supply crisis. It’s a supply reallocation. The difference between those two things changes what you own Monday morning.

CHAPTER 2 | THE PRICE OF FEAR

Here is what most of the talking heads on cable news will tell you Monday morning: oil is spiking, the world is ending, buy a generator.

Here is what they won’t tell you, because it requires reading something longer than a chyron: this spike has an expiration date. The question isn’t whether oil goes up Monday. It will.

The question is what you own when the spike fades, and what you own if it doesn’t.

Start with the numbers. Brent crude closed Friday at about $73 a barrel. By Sunday afternoon, over-the-counter trades had it up roughly 10% to around $80. Barclays is projecting $100. JP Morgan sees a similar ceiling if Hormuz stays unsafe.

The weekend crypto perps on Hyperliquid already priced in a 5-6% move before any real barrel changed hands.

Now here’s the part that requires reading a book instead of a tweet.

There is a critical distinction most analysts are missing: the difference between a security premium and a physical shortage.

The first 48 hours of any energy shock are psychological. Traders price the worst case. Insurers freeze. Headlines drive everything. Actual physical shortage, barrels not arriving at refineries, storage tanks drawing down, takes weeks to manifest.

Strategic reserves bridge that gap.

Tonight’s spike is a fear premium. Whether it becomes a physical reality is a different question on a different timeline.

And here’s why it probably doesn’t.

The bypass infrastructure nobody on television mentions.

Saudi Aramco operates the East-West crude oil pipeline, running from Abqaiq in the Eastern Province to Yanbu on the Red Sea. Design capacity: 5 million barrels per day. In 2019, Aramco temporarily expanded it to 7 million bpd by converting some NGL lines. They built it during the Iran-Iraq war for exactly this scenario.

The UAE operates the ADCOP pipeline from Habshan to Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman coast. Capacity: 1.5 million bpd. Completely outside the Strait.

There’s also the Iraq-Turkey pipeline running to the Mediterranean port at Ceyhan.

Cable news will quote the EIA’s figure of 2.6 million bpd of available bypass capacity. That’s the conservative number based on current utilization.

Total design capacity of existing bypass infrastructure is north of 7 million bpd. The pipes are in the ground. They’ve been in the ground since the 1980s. The Saudis built them because they’ve seen this movie before.

The 1980s Tanker War.

This is the closest historical parallel nobody on Monday morning television will cite, because it requires knowing something that happened before the iPhone. Iran and Iraq spent eight years attacking each other’s tankers.

The Strait was repeatedly threatened. Oil spiked initially. Then markets adapted. Routes shifted. Bypass infrastructure absorbed the shock. And oil actually trended down for most of the war, because Saudi Arabia flooded the market.

Why would MBS flood the market now? Let’s count the reasons. He just got hit by Iranian missiles. He condemned Iran by name. OPEC+ already raised output by 206,000 bpd, above the expected 137,000.

Opening the taps punishes Iranian revenue, earns Trump’s gratitude, and positions the Kingdom as the indispensable supplier to every non-Chinese economy on earth.

The incentive structure points in one direction.

The strategic reserves nobody has tapped yet.

IEA member countries hold roughly 4.1 billion barrels of emergency stocks. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve sits at 350-400 million barrels. China’s strategic reserve is estimated at 500-950 million barrels, though they won’t tell you the exact number because that would ruin the mystery.

Japan holds another 500 million. South Korea, India, and European IEA members add hundreds of millions more.

A coordinated release of 2 million bpd for 90 days would offset the lion’s share of a Hormuz disruption when combined with bypass pipelines and Saudi spare capacity.

And then there’s demand destruction. The economic autopilot that every oil shock in history has activated.

1973 embargo: global recession, consumption fell. 1979 revolution: GDP contracted, demand didn’t recover for years. 2008: oil hit $147, the financial crisis crushed demand, and crude fell to $32 within six months.

The higher the spike, the faster this mechanism activates. Airlines cut routes within days. Asian manufacturing slows within weeks.

Consumer behavior shifts within a month.

Monday’s spike is real. But it has structural limits: 7 million bpd of bypass capacity, 3 million bpd of Saudi spare, 4+ billion barrels of global strategic reserves that haven’t been tapped yet, and an economic immune system that kicks in automatically when prices get stupid.

The question isn’t whether oil spikes. The question is what you own when the spike fades, and what you own if it doesn’t.

CHAPTER 3 | THE SILVER BULLET

Here’s something nobody else is writing about Monday morning, because it requires knowing two things at once, and modern financial journalism has apparently decided that’s one too many.

Every precision-guided munition contains silver. The guidance systems. The silver-zinc batteries. The solder. The connectors. The wiring.

A Tomahawk cruise missile contains somewhere between 15 ounces (that’s CPM Group’s conservative estimate) and 500 ounces (that’s the figure from defense industry sources, including a former cruise missile program engineer who confirmed it at a recent industry event).

The exact amount is classified, which should tell you something about how strategically important it is.

Now do the math that the Pentagon won’t do for you.

CENTCOM hit more than 1,000 targets in 36 hours. Israel dropped 1,200+ munitions in 24 hours. Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at U.S. bases and Israel. The U.S. intercepted dozens with Patriots and THAADs.

Every impact vaporizes silver. Destroyed. Atomized. Scattered to the winds by the force of detonation. Never recycled. Gone.

Tomahawk production runs about 100-150 per year. If CENTCOM expended 200+ cruise missiles in 36 hours, that’s more than a year’s production burned in a day and a half. Every replacement missile requires new silver.

And the United States has no strategic silver reserve. Five government agencies, DoD, DoE, Interior, USGS, and the Mint, stopped reporting silver inventories between 1995 and 1996.

Which is the governmental equivalent of closing your eyes during a car crash and hoping for the best.

During World War II, the U.S. secretly removed 430 million ounces of silver from the West Point Bullion Depository to make magnetic coils for the Manhattan Project.

Wartime demand exceeded global production by 25 million ounces.

Today’s precision-guided munitions use silver in every guided weapon, satellite, fighter jet, submarine, torpedo, night vision system, communications array, radar installation, and nuclear delivery platform. The exact volume is classified. And unreported. And consumed at rates that don’t appear in any civilian supply model.

Now stack that war demand on top of what was already the tightest silver market in modern history.

The silver market has been in structural deficit since 2021. Five consecutive years.

Cumulative shortfall approaching 800 million ounces, equivalent to ten months of global mining output just... gone. Industrial demand hit a record 680.5 million ounces in 2024, accounting for 59% of total usage and climbing. Solar. EVs. AI data centers. 5G.

And on January 1, China slapped export licensing requirements on refined silver, effectively putting a gate on 60-70% of globally traded supply.

I called silver at $23. $49. $71 on Dec. 31. It’s $95 this morning. The thesis was industrial deficit plus China chokepoint. War just added a third vector: military consumption at wartime rates, classified demand that doesn’t appear in any supply model, and a replenishment cycle that runs for years after the last missile lands.

Global military spending hit $2.7 trillion in 2024, up 9.4% from 2023. Every new fighter, drone, satellite, and guided munition contains silver in its electronics. Unlike solar panels, which can theoretically be recycled decades from now, silver in a Tomahawk is atomized on impact. Gone forever. War doesn’t just consume silver. It annihilates it.

Look, I've just spent 1,500 words explaining how China owns the Strait of Hormuz like a bouncer owns a velvet rope, how oil prices are mostly vibes, and how every smart bomb we drop on Iran is also a silver bomb we can never get back.

But I went to enough Georgetown dinner parties to know that half the room stops listening after the second course. So for the hedge fund managers reading this on a treadmill, the retirees who print their emails, and everyone whose financial advisor just texted them "call me," here's the whole argument in one image. Clip it. Save it. Tape it to your Bloomberg terminal. I don't care. Just don't say nobody warned you.

But silver isn’t the only position that converges here. Every holding I’ve recommended over the past year: energy, defense, precious metals, miners is about to be stress-tested by the most significant geopolitical event since the Iraq invasion. Some I’d add Monday morning. Some I’d wait for a better entry. One is positioned to benefit whether this war lasts three days or three months.

Positions, playbook, and the 90-day map are in Chapters 4 through 7.