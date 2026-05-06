May 1. International Workers’ Day.

The day every government on the planet that ever wore a wristwatch puts on a parade.

In eleven Iranian cities, the workers showed up. They brought placards. The placards said something the regime did not approve of, the diaspora did not approve of, and CNN did not have time to translate.

Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader.

Read it twice.

The Iranian working class, in 2026, just rejected forty-seven years of clerical rule and the Pahlavi restoration the diaspora has spent fifteen years organizing.

The exiled Crown Prince in Bethesda has been waiting for the call from Iran since he was six. On May 1, the call did not come.

It went to a different number. The number was busy.

This is not yet a revolution. It is the political condition that precedes one. The condition where everybody knows the regime is over and nobody has agreed on who calls the funeral home.

That was Friday in Tehran.

Saturday in Omaha, the greatest underwriter alive priced the world. The price was obscene.

Tuesday in the Strait of Hormuz, seven Iranian fast boats burned in formation. The Apaches that killed them did not file a complaint with the ceasefire.

Yesterday in New York, an Israeli source told CNN that Israel and the United States are gearing up for a possible short campaign to pressure Iran during negotiations.

The smart money voted with its checking account. The bond market voted in three currencies. The Iranian working class voted with its placards.

Your financial advisor sent you a letter about staying the course.

That is the post.

THE RECEIPTS.

I have tracked this machine since February 11, when I told you America was thirty days from war with Iran. It took seventeen.

On March 7, I told a hundred and nineteen thousand readers to raise cash and watch private credit. Mohamed El-Erian said Bear Stearns 2007 live on CNBC three weeks later. Apollo gated. Ares gated. The cascade I described stopped being contrarian and started being consensus.

On March 16, I published the architecture for seizing Kharg Island. Three White House sources confirmed the architecture to Axios twelve days later, using language I could have written myself.

On March 25, I told you the USS Gerald R. Ford had pulled into Crete with an onboard fire and the Lincoln was carrying the load. The USS George H.W. Bush is now the third strike group, en route exactly as the rotation pattern showed.

On April 6, I told you the man running Iran was a ghost general named Ahmad Vahidi. The New York Post and the Institute for the Study of War confirmed it thirteen days later.

On April 13, I published seventeen thousand words on why the blockade was the smokescreen.

On April 20, I wrote that H-Hour was forty hours away. It was not. The Pakistan-mediated ceasefire was extended.

The window I named did not open. Operationally, that call was wrong. I read the architecture correctly and the politics incorrectly. Chapter 6 below is the autopsy.

I do not bury the misses. The Kharg miss is the most expensive teaching tool I have purchased this year, and I am going to spend it on you so you do not have to spend it on yourself.

This is the eighth piece in the sequence.

This is the one that explains what the smart money already noticed and the rest of the country has not.

A WORD ABOUT THE FILTER.

If you are one of the readers who found this room in the last seven days, here is thirty seconds of orientation.

This is not a newsletter.

It is a filter.

I spend over $100,000 a year on research.

Stephanie Pomboy at MacroMavens. Larry Jeddeloh at the Institutional Strategist. BCA. 13D Research. The Bear Traps Report. Citrini Research at the institutional tier, where the hedge fund managers go. Doomberg, Pro version. Goldman. JPMorgan. Morgan Stanley. UBS. The Financial Times. The Wall Street Journal. Barron’s. Foreign Affairs. Over three thousand dollars on Substack writers alone.

Forty hours a week. Every week. For years.

I read it. I argue with most of it. I decide what is signal and what is noise. Then I tell you what I did with my own money.

You are not buying analysis. You are buying the decision that comes after the analysis. From a man who advised six U.S. Presidents from both parties, who ran classified operations he still cannot legally describe, who won a $120 million trading competition while seventy-two other traders watched his positions in real time and could not beat him anyway.

I tell you this not to impress you. I tell you this because when I say five people in five different rooms cast the same vote this weekend and nobody on television noticed, you should know what kind of pattern recognition is behind that statement.

Citrini, the number-one finance Substack on this entire platform, recommended Capital Mischief to their subscribers. So did Doomberg, the green chicken.

The financial equivalent of being knighted. Except the queen is a cartoon chicken and the sword is a research note that costs more than your car payment.

You meant to read the whole post. Nine thousand four hundred words. You meant to. You did not. Nobody did. The Internet is what happened to your reading habit. The Internet plus a phone plus a job plus three other Substacks plus your brother-in-law texting you about pickleball. So I had a friend draw the whole post on one page. Iran on the left. Your portfolio on the right. The crack down the middle is not artwork. It is the load-bearing assumption of every Western financial institution failing in real time. The arithmetic does not care how you feel. It also does not care how busy you are. So here is the arithmetic, on one sheet, for the people who did not finish the post and the people who did and want a copy to wave at the brother-in-law. Free subs, this one is for you. Two dollars a day buys you the chapters. Zero dollars a day buys you the chart. Both prices are correct. Print it. Stick it on the fridge. Show it to the cousin who told you everything was fine. Now go pour the coffee.

CHAPTER 1: WHAT IS HAPPENING INSIDE IRAN.

Or: The Workers Showed Up On May 1. They Brought Placards. The Diaspora Did Not Like What The Placards Said.

I wrote on Saturday that the strongest force in war is shared trust. What follows is what the loss of it looks like at street level on a Friday morning in Tehran.

What the President is doing about it is the next chapter.

This is the part of the war cable news cannot show you because cable news does not have a Persian translator and would not know what to do with one if it did.

THE RIAL AT ONE MILLION EIGHT HUNDRED FIFTY THOUSAND.

Or: He Can Hold The Rial. He Can Also Hold A Pile Of Leaves. The Leaves Outperform.

Now let me show you what the workers were rejecting it on.

The Iranian rial closed Friday at 1,850,000 to the dollar. A year ago it was below a million. In June 2025, before the Israeli twelve-day campaign, it traded under six hundred thousand. The currency has lost half its value in eleven months and three-quarters of its value in eight years.

Translation. An Iranian who held his life savings in rial in June 2025 has watched two-thirds of it evaporate by May Day 2026.

He cannot legally hold dollars. He cannot legally buy gold above a tiny ration. He cannot leave the country without a permit.

He can hold rial. He can also hold a pile of leaves. The leaves outperform.

The minimum wage is fifteen million tomans a month. The cost of feeding and housing a family of four is forty to forty-five million tomans. The math does not work.

The math is not allowed to work.

Food inflation hit 115 percent year-over-year in March and April. The minimum wage rose 28 percent. A working man in Tehran is earning thirty-eight percent less in real terms than he was twelve months ago, in a country whose regime tells him the war is going well.

A kilo of rice costs five hundred thousand tomans. Nine-tenths of one day’s wage. A kilo of ground meat costs 1.1 million tomans. Two full days of work for the meat in a Friday dinner.

He buys the rice. He puts the meat back on the shelf. The vendor pretends not to notice. The vendor is also pretending not to notice that he cannot afford the meat in his own stall.

This is what 115 percent food inflation looks like at the cash register. It looks like a man putting things back.

FOURTEEN CITIES ON STRIKE.

Or: The Shah Noticed The Strikes In 1979. The Islamic Republic Is Busy.

By Workers’ Day, the Iranian petrochemical sector was on strike in fourteen cities. Asaluyeh. Bushehr. Bandar Abbas. Isfahan. Yazd. Kerman. The list runs the length of Iran’s energy industry.

This is the broadest sectoral labor action the country has seen since the strikes that helped end the Shah’s regime in 1979.

The Shah noticed. The Islamic Republic appears not to have. The Islamic Republic is busy.

Railway workers in Dorud are on Day 4 of a strike. They have not been paid since March. Copper miners in Kerman struck across twelve sites for the same reason. Construction has effectively halted in Tehran.

1.2 million construction workers without jobs. Three million Iranians on the wrong side of the employment line in a country of eighty-eight million.

The most consequential signal is in the pension office.

On April 30, steel-industry pensioners gathered outside the Steel Pension Fund building in Tehran and the governor’s office in Isfahan. They were retirees in their sixties and seventies. Men who voted for Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979 and have not protested anything since.

In April 2026, they took the bus into the city, stood in the cold, and held signs.

The bond between the regime and the founding generation has been canceled by the pension fund. The regime has lost the only constituency it could count on after every other constituency was already gone.

That is what the end of an Islamic Republic looks like. It does not look like a coup. It looks like a 68-year-old man with a sign about his health insurance.

THE COUNTRY IS UNANIMOUS. THE REGIME IS ALONE.

Or: Iran Did Not Send The Diaspora An Invitation.

The political character of the protest movement is the next indicator. The 2009, 2017, 2019, and 2022 movements all wanted reform inside the Islamic Republic.

The current movement does not want reform. The current movement wants out.

A second slogan, carried in three cities, called explicitly for armed action. To defend workers’ rights and secure peace and freedom, you must take up arms.

The Iranian working class is not asking for a labor union. It is being told by an organized resistance to take up arms.

Nobody is laughing.

The diaspora rallied in sixteen European cities on Workers’ Day. Paris. Stockholm. Berlin. Munich. Heidelberg. The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence has spent two decades trying to penetrate these networks. The networks ran sixteen events in one day. The Ministry of Intelligence ran a press conference.

The ethnic minorities, who together constitute roughly half of Iran’s population, are operationally active. The Sunni-Balochi militants merged into the People’s Fighters Front in December and began coordinated attacks on the Revolutionary Guard. The Kurds in the northwest are steady. The Persian-majority center has been doing this since January.

When a regime simultaneously loses its working class, its retirees, its ethnic minorities, and its diaspora, it is not facing a protest movement.

It is facing a population.

You can tell because the country is unanimous and the regime is alone.

SIX HUNDRED AND SEVENTY HANGINGS.

Or: The Panic Schedule Is Not A Deterrent. It Is A Symptom.

The regime’s response is the diagnostic. It is not mass repression. It is panic.

The Islamic Republic has executed roughly 670 prisoners in recent months. The pace accelerated in late April. Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, a 28-year-old Kurdish man, was hanged in Urmia Prison on May 3 for protest activity dating to 2022. Three more men hanged in Mashhad the same day. Eighteen Mojahedin-e Khalq members executed in fifty-four days.

Healthy authoritarian regimes execute on a planned schedule for predictable deterrent effect.

Failing authoritarian regimes execute on a panic schedule. They hang the most recent transgressors as fast as the legal apparatus will allow. They hope the velocity of repression compensates for the absence of legitimacy.

It does not.

The Tehran E-Commerce Association issued a public statement on April 28 calling the regime’s internet blackout regression to the Stone Age. When your own bourgeoisie is comparing you to the Stone Age in writing, you have lost the bourgeoisie.

The regime is now arresting the family members of executed prisoners. This is not law enforcement. This is the move of an apparatus that has assessed direct prisoner repression as having reached diminishing returns and decided to broaden the customer base.

THE CABINET IS LEAKING TO ITS OPPOSITION PRESS.

Or: A Country Run By A Cardboard Cutout.

The institutional fractures are the bridge.

President Masoud Pezeshkian leaked his fury to Iran International on May 5. He called the Revolutionary Guard’s UAE strike completely irresponsible and utter madness.

A government does not leak to its opposition press unless its internal channel is broken.

Pezeshkian cannot reach the supreme leader. The supreme leader cannot appear. The Revolutionary Guard runs the schedule.

The supreme leader has not been verifiably seen in person, on video, or on fresh audio since February 28. His written statements are read by news anchors. His allegiance ceremony in March was conducted around what observers identified as a cardboard cutout.

I am going to say that again so it lands.

A cardboard cutout.

The Islamic Republic in May 2026 is being governed by a supreme leader who cannot appear, an elected president who cannot reach him, and a Revolutionary Guard commander who arranges this state of affairs around a piece of foam-core.

The Revolutionary Guard’s commander is Ahmad Vahidi. He is wanted by Interpol for the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires. He runs the country from rooms that do not appear on any map. He has no clerical legitimacy. He has no electoral mandate. He has a brotherhood of aging IRGC veterans and a checking account that is closing fast.

Below him, the institutions are stretching.

The Iranian Army, the Artesh, has been notably absent from protest enforcement. The Revolutionary Guard and the Basij have done the firing. The Artesh has not.

This is not coincidence. The regime is preserving the Artesh because it cannot afford to discover that the Artesh will not shoot at Iranians.

The day the regime discovers it is the day this ends.

WHAT IS LEFT.

Or: A Brotherhood Of Elderly Fugitives, A Panic Schedule, And A Cardboard Cutout.

That is the picture.

A regime that has lost the consent of the governed, the legitimacy of the clergy, the loyalty of the Army, the savings of the bourgeoisie, the discipline of the Revolutionary Guard, the cohesion of the cabinet, the obedience of the diaspora, the bond with the founding generation, and the patience of the working class.

What is left is a brotherhood of elderly fugitives, a cardboard cutout, and a panic schedule.

Why this matters for the war the United States is fighting, and why every operational move the President has made since February has been calibrated for an audience neither the regime nor the diaspora has yet understood, is the chapter that follows.

CHAPTER 2: THE BOYD READING. WHY THE PRESIDENT IS BUILDING TRUST WITH SEVENTY MILLION IRANIANS.

Or: Twenty-Nine Years Dead. Still Yelling At Generals.

John Boyd died in 1997. He never made general. He never owned a nice car. He lived in an apartment with peeling wallpaper across from the Pentagon and called four-star generals at three in the morning to argue.

He is in the room every day this month.

Saturday’s piece told you why. Boyd’s central insight, the one most defense contractors flatten into a corporate slide deck, was that you win wars by generating change faster than your adversary can absorb. Make him observe new facts before he has finished orienting to the old ones. Make him decide before his observation is complete. Make him act on decisions that no longer match the situation he is in.

He stops fighting the war he is in.

He starts fighting the war he thought he was in.

He unravels.

That is the OODA loop. Not the Wikipedia version. The original.

ONE MOVE PER DAY.

Or: The Regime Cannot Pick Which Pressure To Orient Against First.

Read the news from Tehran in the last seventy-two hours through that lens.

The 14-point proposal Iran tabled Sunday. Trump rejected it Monday without being briefed. Project Freedom launched Tuesday with two destroyers transiting the Strait of Hormuz under sustained barrage. Six small boats killed before they reached weapons release range. The Revolutionary Guard struck the UAE Wednesday and again Thursday.

One move per day. Each one forcing Iran to orient against a different kind of pressure. None of which the regime can absorb because the regime cannot agree internally on which one matters most.

The Foreign Ministry says one thing. The Revolutionary Guard says another. The President is leaking to opposition media. The supreme leader is, depending on which faction you ask, recovering, deceased, or made of cardboard.

The regime is reactive. The President is generating tempo.

Boyd would recognize the rhythm immediately.

He would also have a few unkind words for everyone in the Pentagon who took eight months to figure it out.

FIVE DECISIONS MOST OBSERVERS HAVE NOT YET NAMED.

Or: The President Is Building What The Regime Is Losing.

Now the part most observers have not yet named.

While the regime is in moral disintegration, the President is doing something Boyd would have insisted on.

He is building trust with the seventy million Iranians watching their regime fail.

He is doing it through five visible decisions.

Five. Read them slowly.

ONE. THE LIGHTS STAYED ON.

Or: The Pulitzer Committee Does Not Give Prizes For What You Deliberately Did Not Bomb.

Operation Roaring Lion, the Israeli air campaign that opened the war on February 28, did not strike Tehran’s electrical grid.

The IAF had the targeting solution. They had the munitions. They had the political cover.

They did not.

If the lights had gone out across Tehran, the population’s grievance would have shifted from the regime to Israel and the United States. The regime would have used the blackout to consolidate. The bond between regime and people would have temporarily re-strengthened under the pressure of external attack.

The IAF left the lights on.

The lights stayed on. The regime’s narrative did not stick. The bond did not re-strengthen.

That was a Boyd choice as much as a humanitarian one. The targeting calculus respected the population because the population is the strategic center of gravity.

The Israeli Air Force will not get credit for this for twenty years. The Pulitzer committee does not give prizes for what you deliberately did not bomb.

TWO. AMERICAN STRIKES HIT THE REGIME, NOT THE FAMILY.

Or: The Iranian Household Is Hungry For Reasons That Are Not American.

Operation Epic Fury, the American campaign that opened the same morning, made the same calculus.

American strikes hit regime infrastructure. The Bushehr coastal command. The Qeshm naval command. The Isfahan enrichment cascades. The Sarallah headquarters. The cratered runway on Kharg Island.

Not Tehran’s water. Not Tehran’s hospitals. Not Tehran’s electricity, with the exception of regime-controlled facilities.

The Iranian household is hungry because the regime cannot pay its workers. Not because America has cut off Iranian families from imported food, medicine, or fuel.

The blockade Trump declared on April 13 hits the regime’s revenue, not the household budget. The Treasury Department’s May 1 OFAC guidance closed the toll-payment loophole the IRGC was using to extract cash from shadow-fleet operators. It did not close the import lanes for staples destined for Iranian civilians.

The regime is hungry. The Iranian household is hungry.

Only one of those is hungry because of America.

THREE. THE PICTURE IS THE STRATEGY.

Or: Trust-Building When You Have An Aircraft Carrier.

Project Freedom on May 4 was the most visible of the five.

USS Truxtun and USS Mason transited the Strait of Hormuz under sustained Iranian fire and survived without a hit. F-15s, F-16s, F-35s, EA-18G Growlers, and AH-64 Apaches stacked overhead. Six IRGC small boats killed before they could deliver an attack. Two U.S.-flagged merchants and one Maersk hull cleared the strait under American escort within twenty-four hours.

The asymmetry of competence was on display for any Iranian with a phone.

The regime cannot defend its own waters. The Americans can demonstrate that fact in real time without harming a single Iranian civilian.

The regime claimed it had hit a U.S. frigate. The U.S. Navy denied it. The regime did not produce a single photograph. The Iranian on his phone reading two news feeds saw which one had pictures.

The picture is the strategy.

The picture says, in Persian and in English at the same time, we are stronger than your government and we are not your enemy.

That is what trust-building looks like when you have an aircraft carrier.

FOUR. THE PRESIDENT IS NOT IN A HURRY.

Or: Cable News Cannot Process A Patient Trump. Cable News Was Not Built For It.

Five extensions of the Hormuz deadline since February. The April 7 ceasefire extended four times. The 14-point proposal rejected publicly and answered privately through Pakistan. The continuing back-channel that nobody on cable news bothers to track because back-channels are boring and back-channels do not produce television.

Trump is not in a hurry.

The cable news anchors cannot understand this. The cable news anchors built their careers on Trump being in a hurry. Trump being patient is, on cable news, the kind of news that requires the anchor to call her therapist on her lunch break.

The Iranian population requires time to complete its own work. The American campaign is preserving the political space in which they are doing it.

Boyd would have understood why immediately. The first wave is still propagating. You do not launch the second wave while the first is still doing the work.

You wait. You watch.

You stay inside his loop.

FIVE. THE COMMITMENT ON THE RECORD.

Or: Iranians Have Starlink. Iranians Have Cousins In Toronto.

Before the war began, the President said publicly that the United States would intervene to protect Iranian protesters from regime violence.

That commitment is on the record.

Every operational move since has been calibrated to honor it.

Iranians know the commitment is on the record. Iranians read the news. They have Starlink. They have BBC Persian. They have diaspora cousins in Toronto and Los Angeles. They are watching the asymmetry between an American military that respects their lives and a regime that takes them.

That is the connection. That is the trust.

It is also the part of this war the rest of the press will write about in 2028, by which point the analysts who saw it in May will already be writing about something else.

THE BOURBONS, THE ROMANOVS, MUBARAK, BEN ALI.

Or: None Of Them Survived The Year Bread Crossed A Day’s Wages.

The Bourbons fell on bread. The Romanovs fell on bread. Mubarak fell on bread. Ben Ali fell on bread.

None of those regimes survived the year in which staple food crossed one day’s wages.

The Islamic Republic in May 2026 is at one and nine-tenths days for meat and nine-tenths of one day for rice. It has fewer institutional reserves than the Bourbons. It has narrower legitimacy than Mubarak.

It has a worse currency than Ben Ali. It has no clerical figure capable of speaking. Its army will not fire on its people. Its volunteers are deserting. Its bourgeoisie is publicly breaking with it. Its founding constituency is in the pension protest line.

The American president does not have to decide whether to launch a second wave.

The country he is at war with is going to decide that for him.

When it decides, the United States will discover whether the trust the President has been building these last two months is sufficient to deliver a transition that does not collapse into a thirty-year aftermath.

The Islamic Republic is not going to be defeated. It is going to be ended.

The end will not be announced from Tehran. It will be announced in a steelworker’s pay envelope, a pensioner’s eviction notice, a Basij volunteer’s resignation, and a slogan in eleven cities the regime cannot answer and the diaspora cannot claim.

Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader.

That is the sentence the Islamic Republic will not survive.

It is also the sentence the United States cannot speak for the Iranian people.

The Iranian people have spoken it themselves.

For the first time in forty-seven years, that is enough.

CHAPTER 3: THE SMART MONEY VOTED THIS WEEKEND.

Or: Five People In Five Different Rooms Cast The Same Vote. Nobody On Television Noticed.

I wrote last week that the deployment window is what matters and the smart money would tell you exactly when to use it. What follows is what the smart money did with its own balance sheet between Friday’s close and Monday’s open.

What this means for the cash you are holding is the chapter that follows.

This is the part of the macro picture cable news cannot show you because cable news has fifteen seconds and a reverse mortgage commercial to get to.

FIVE WORDS IN OMAHA.

Or: The Greatest Underwriter Alive Priced The World On Saturday. The Price Was Obscene.

Saturday morning. Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. Thirty thousand capitalists in a basketball arena. A shareholder asks the question.

Would Berkshire insure tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ajit Jain gave a five-word answer.

Depends on the price.

Greg Abel laughed. The audience laughed. The audience laughed at the wrong joke.

Translation. The risk is so high the premium has to be obscene before Berkshire will write the policy. Berkshire will insure anything for the right number. They will insure your dog against alien abduction. They will insure a Florida condo built on stilts during hurricane season. They will insure a Brink’s truck driven by a parolee.

The price is the message.

On Saturday in Omaha the message was that the world had become uninsurable except at extortion rates.

THREE HUNDRED AND NINETY-SEVEN BILLION DOLLARS.

Or: The Largest Pile Of Cash Ever Assembled By People Not Robbing A Bank.

The same meeting reported the cash hoard at $397 billion.

Larger than the GDP of Norway. Larger than the market cap of Bank of America. Larger than the entire cryptocurrency market the year Jamie Dimon called Bitcoin a fraud.

With that pile, Greg Abel spent $235 million on buybacks last quarter.

Six one-hundredths of one percent.

Read it twice.

The greatest investor in history is sitting on the largest cash position ever recorded and refusing to deploy it. Including into his own company.

Fourteen consecutive quarters of net selling. He told CNBC last week he has never seen people in a more gambling mood.

The man does not need a press release to express an opinion. He uses his bank account. The bank account is at $397 billion. The bank account is voting nay.

PAUL TUDOR JONES BROUGHT A SPREADSHEET TO DINNER.

Or: The Federal Government Has A Side Hustle. The Side Hustle Is Your Portfolio.

Paul Tudor Jones used his words on April 30.

The total value of all US stocks is now 252% of US GDP. In 1929, before the Great Depression, it was 65%. In 1987, before Black Monday, 85 to 90%. In 2000, when pets.com had a Super Bowl ad and a sock puppet doing the talking, it was 170%.

We are fifty percent above the dotcom peak.

Then PTJ landed the line that should have moved every desk on Wall Street and instead moved nobody.

Capital gains taxes are 10% of all federal revenue.

In a real bear market they go to zero almost overnight. The federal deficit, already enormous, becomes a fiscal emergency at the exact moment your portfolio becomes a problem.

A market crash is not just a portfolio event. It is a fiscal event. The two crises arrive together, at the same address, riding in the same Uber.

The U.S. Treasury and your brokerage account catch the same flu in the same week. The doctor is the bond market. The bond market is not making house calls.

WHILE STOCKS SLEPT AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH.

Or: The Bond Market Is Screaming In Three Currencies. The Stock Market Has Headphones On.

While the S&P 500 was making an all-time high on May 1, three things were happening in bond markets that nobody on television wanted to discuss.

UK 30-year gilt yields hit a multi-decade high.

Japan’s 10-year yield hit the highest level since 1997, the year Tony Blair convinced Britain it still existed.

The Federal Reserve had four dissenting votes at its April 29 meeting. The biggest internal split since 1992. Back when MTV still played music videos.

These are not three separate stories.

These are three central banks in three currencies pricing the same problem. Inflation is sticky. The cost of money is going up, not down. Central bank promises are losing credibility faster than a politician at a town hall.

THREE FED OFFICIALS WHO WOULD LIKE A WORD.

Or: One Of Them Said Rate Hikes. Potentially A Series Of Them. Nobody On Television Asked Her What She Meant.

Three regional bank presidents rejected the easing bias in the post-meeting statement.

Beth Hammack of Cleveland.

Neel Kashkari of Minneapolis.

Lorie Logan of Dallas.

Logan went further. She said the Fed may need rate hikes, potentially a series of them.

A sitting Federal Reserve bank president, in the middle of a year that markets are pricing as a cutting cycle, said in writing that the Fed may need to hike rates and that the hikes may have to come in a series.

In twenty-four hours, the market repriced from a zero percent chance of a December rate hike to a 9.1 percent chance.

The only thing faster in the bond market is the speed at which Wall Street pretends nothing happened.

THE SOMMELIER SHORTING BORDEAUX.

Or: When The People Whose Job Is Buying Bonds Are Betting The Bonds Will Fall, The Bonds Will Fall.

Direct participation in five-year Treasury auctions has dropped sharply.

Prime dealer Treasury inventory is at an all-time high. The dealers are short Treasury futures.

Translation. The institutions whose actual job is to buy bonds are hoarding the inventory and betting the inventory will lose value.

This is roughly equivalent to a sommelier buying every bottle of wine in his cellar while taking a short position on Bordeaux. It does not happen unless the sommelier knows something the customer does not.

The Bank of Japan’s Foreign Repo Account at the Fed, where Tokyo keeps the dollars it uses to defend the yen, has been declining for months. The yen blew through 160 last week. The Japanese intervened to push it back.

They may not have the dollars for the next intervention.

Tokyo is running out of America.

WHERE THE MONEY USED TO GO.

Or: The Buyback Bid Held This Market Together For Fifteen Years. The Buyback Bid Is Leaving.

For fifteen years, the largest single source of demand in the stock market has been corporate buybacks.

Companies buying their own stock. Every quarter. In good markets and bad. A constant bid underneath every dip. A constant push underneath every rally.

The buyback bid was the floor of the entire bull run.

It is about to become a fond memory.

In the first quarter of 2026, S&P 500 companies bought back $285 billion of their own stock. Annualized, $1.1 trillion. Roughly the same pace as 2025.

Now look at the other side of the same cash flow statement.

The four largest hyperscalers, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta, just guided combined 2026 capex of $700 to $725 billion. Up seventy to eighty percent from last year.

Every dollar earmarked for AI data centers, GPUs, and power infrastructure. Real cash leaving the building. Going to Jensen Huang’s leather jacket fund and the electric utility industry.

THE ARITHMETIC DOES NOT CARE HOW YOU FEEL.

Or: Either Capex Slows Or Buybacks Shrink. You Cannot Have Both. The Math Will Not Negotiate.

Capex is now consuming sixty percent or more of operating cash flow at the largest companies on earth.

Pre-AI it was in the mid-forties.

There is no math where buybacks remain at current levels.

Either capex slows down and the AI thesis breaks. Or buybacks shrink and the strongest source of price support in the market shrinks with them.

You cannot have both.

The arithmetic does not allow it.

The bid that lifted this market for fifteen years is not going to disappear overnight. It is going to fade quietly across the next four to eight quarters. Most retail investors will not notice the bid disappearing.

They will only notice the result.

The result is mechanical multiple compression. It does not require a recession. It does not require a bear market. It does not require anyone to change their mind about anything.

It just requires arithmetic.

Arithmetic is unforgiving in a way that economists, central bankers, and television hosts are not.

THE SEQUENCE.

Or: Not A Forecast. Something Already Underway.

That is the picture.

Ajit priced the risk. Buffett paid the premium. PTJ did the math. The bond market is screaming in three currencies. The buyback machine is running out of fuel.

These are not five separate stories.

They are one story told in five different rooms by five different people who do not need to talk to each other to agree.

Buffett is paying the highest insurance premium in history. He calls it cash.

The bond market is the canary in the coal mine. The canary is not singing. The canary is squawking.

The bid that built this market is leaving the building, on schedule, without saying goodbye.

What this means for the cash position I have asked you to hold since March, and why the deployment window has not closed even though the market has not, is the chapter that follows.

You just read three chapters. Tehran. Boyd. Omaha.

You know the regime is dying in public.

You know the President is reading that death and calibrating each move to the population, not the regime.

You know five of the most accomplished investors and institutions on earth have already moved their own money out of the same trade your advisor is telling you to stay in.

You do not know what to do with your own portfolio between now and Memorial Day.

You do not know what I am holding, what I am selling, what I am buying with the cash, and which of the Five Clocks just confirmed the deployment window.

You do not know which of my calls aged into receipts and which one aged into the most expensive teaching tool I have purchased this year.

Three chapters wait behind the door.

Chapter 4 is what this means for your cash position. The Five Clocks. The deployment window. The Williams May 27 date. The trigger conditions. The mechanics of how a 20% cash position turns into asymmetric upside while the buyback bid quietly leaves the room.

Chapter 5 is what I am doing with my own money right now. Every position. Every ticker. The cash percentage. What I am holding through it. What I am buying with the cash when the clocks say go. What I will not touch with someone else’s money, let alone my own.

Chapter 6 is three ways I am wrong. Including the one that cost me. The Kharg invasion thesis. What I read correctly. What I read incorrectly. What that miss should teach you about how to read the next call.

❤️ Hit the heart. Tells the algorithm this briefing is worth reading.

🔁 Restack it. Puts it in front of someone in your network who needs it.

Share it. The 401(k) that is positioned for a world that ended on Sunday belongs to someone you know.

The first three chapters were free. Regime dying in public. President reading it in public. Smart money voting in public. Free, free, free. The next three chapters? Those are about your money. Which is dying in private. You wanna know how I know? Because every guy in your life is saying the same three words. Stay the course. Your advisor. Stay the course. CNBC. Stay the course. The 401(k) form letter. Stay the course. The mutual fund prospectus you didn’t read because nobody reads them. Stay the course. You’re in a box. No windows. Some guy is shoveling shit through a slot in the door. You’re eating it. You’re eating it and going, Mmm, thank you, sir. Any more? That’s the arrangement, pal. That’s the DEAL. Me? I’m the guy banging on the box. Hey. Hey, you. There’s a door. The door is two bucks a day. Two bucks. You drop more than that on coffee you let go cold. They don’t charge you for the shit, pal. Not the box. Not the slot. Not the smell. Not the time you spent eating it. They charge you for the door. Just the door. So. You comin’ through or what?

THE DOOR